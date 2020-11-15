|
Brady, Buccaneers bounce back with 46-23 win over Panthers
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) Tom Brady said the message this week from coach Bruce Arians was about having ''mental toughness.''
The Bucs showed plenty of it on Sunday.
After having practices delayed by storms earlier in the week, a mechanical issue that delayed their flight to Charlotte by 6 1/2 hours on Saturday, and the lingering memory of a 38-3 loss to the Saints last week, the Buccaneers rebounded nicely with their most impressive win of the season.
Brady threw for 341 yards and three touchdowns, Ronald Jones set a franchise-record with a 98-yard touchdown run, and the Buccaneers bounced back from a dreadful defeat with a resounding 46-23 win over the Carolina Panthers.
''He said from the beginning, there's no excuses,'' Brady said of Arians' message. ''We played better than we did last week, obviously. We just have to do it consistently, continue to make plays and run the ball like we ran it today.''
Coming off the most lopsided loss of his illustrious career, Brady threw touchdown passes to Cameron Brate, Mike Evans and Rob Gronkowski, then ran for another score in the fourth quarter to seal the win.
Panthers coach Matt Rhule described Brady's play as ''elite'' and ''fantastic.''
The Bucs ran the ball just five times last week.
On Sunday it was the complete opposite, as they racked up 210 yards rushing on 37 carries. Jones finished with a career-high 181 yards, including the big third-quarter burst that blew open the tight game and stripped the life out of the Carolina defense.
Although two Carolina defenders said they knew what play was coming, Jones raced up the middle behind left guard, shook off safety Tre Boston and was gone. Jones became the fourth NFL player with a TD run of 98 yards or longer, joining Tony Dorsett, Derrick Henry and Ahman Green.
''I knew he was going to break one sooner or later,'' Arians said. ''Blaine (Gabbert, backup QB) and I looked at each other and he said, `He's going to take it to the house.' I said, `There's a good chance on this play.' And he did.''
Jones was upset with himself over a first-quarter fumble that led to a Carolina touchdown, but Arians stuck with him.
''He said, `Let's go, the team is going to need you,''' Jones said.
After Jones' fumble, the Buccaneers quickly regrouped and scored on nine straight possessions. Tampa Bay racked up 544 yards on offense and outgained the Panthers 322-35 in the second half and outscored them 29-6.
Chris Godwin had 92 yards receiving for the Buccaneers (7-3), who swept the season series and handed the Panthers (3-7) their fifth straight loss.
''It was a slow, methodical bleed on defense,'' Rhule said.
It was the worst loss of Rhule's brief NFL coaching career, one that he called ''unbelievably disappointing'' and ''unacceptable.''
Teddy Bridgewater threw for two touchdowns and ran for another before leaving in the fourth quarter with a right knee injury. P.J. Walker finished up at quarterback and was not effective.
Rhule offered no update on Bridgewater's status after the game.
BRADY'S DEEP BALL
Despite the Bucs scoring a season-high 46 points, Brady was far from perfect.
The six-time Super Bowl champion missed open receivers on deep balls on three occasions, including his old buddy Gronkowski. Gronk was running alone down the middle of the field midway through the third quarter only to have the ball sail helplessly over his head. Earlier, Brady missed chances to hook up on long TD passes with Antonio Brown and Evans.
''He knows he left a couple out there,'' Arians said. ''The wind was really tricky. I know Tom is as critical of himself as I am. He played fantastic.''
PANTHERS BLUNDER
With the game tied at 17 just before halftime, the Panthers squandered an opportunity to take a lead into the locker room.
When Bridgewater fired downfield for an apparent 42-yard completion to D.J. Moore, the Panthers hustled up the line of scrimmage with 8 seconds remaining - even though the clock had stopped because of a delay-of-game penalty on the Bucs. But instead of spiking the ball and moving on to the next play, Bridgewater looked to the sideline for a play call that wouldn't come.
That allowed the Bucs to take a look at Moore's reception and call a timeout, giving officials time to review the play. When they did, it was ruled the ball touched the ground and the completion was overruled.
Rhule said the Panthers were unaware the ball had hit the ground or else he would have just had Bridgewater spike the ball.
INJURIES
Buccaneers: reported no injuries.
Panthers: Cornerback Donte Jackson left early in the third quarter after reinjuring his toe. Running back Mike Davis missed part of the second half with a finger injury, but did return.
UP NEXT
Buccaneers: host the Rams on Monday night, Nov. 23.
Panthers: host the Lions next Sunday.
|
T. Brady
12 QB
341 PaYds, 3 PaTDs, 2 RuYds, RuTD
|
37
FPTS
|
T. Bridgewater
5 QB
136 PaYds, 2 PaTDs, INT, 16 RuYds, RuTD
|
22
FPTS
|Team Stats
|Time of Pos
|36:05
|23:59
|1st Downs
|30
|13
|Rushing
|9
|5
|Passing
|18
|7
|Penalty
|3
|1
|3rd Down Conv
|10-16
|1-9
|4th Down Conv
|1-1
|1-3
|Total Net Yards
|544
|187
|Total Plays
|77
|47
|Avg Gain
|7.1
|4.0
|Net Yards Rushing
|210
|65
|Rush Attempts
|37
|16
|Avg Rush Yards
|5.7
|4.1
|Net Yards Passing
|334
|122
|Comp. - Att.
|28-39
|20-28
|Yards Per Pass
|8.4
|3.9
|Penalties - Yards
|3-30
|5-40
|Touchdowns
|5
|3
|Rushing TDs
|2
|1
|Passing TDs
|3
|2
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|1
|1
|Fumbles - Lost
|1-1
|0-0
|Int. Thrown
|0
|1
|Punts - Avg
|0-0.0
|4-54.3
|Return Yards
|0
|151
|Punts - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|3-151
|Int. - Returns
|1-0
|0-0
|Red Zone Eff.
|4-8 -50%
|2-2 -100%
|Goal to Go Eff.
|4-7 -57%
|2-2 -100%
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|334
|PASS YDS
|122
|
|
|210
|RUSH YDS
|65
|
|
|544
|TOTAL YDS
|187
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|FPTS
|
T. Brady 12 QB
37
FPTS
|T. Brady
|28/39
|341
|3
|0
|37
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
R. Jones 27 RB
23
FPTS
|R. Jones
|23
|192
|1
|98
|23
|
L. Fournette 28 RB
2
FPTS
|L. Fournette
|8
|19
|0
|14
|2
|
T. Brady 12 QB
37
FPTS
|T. Brady
|2
|2
|1
|1
|37
|
B. Gabbert 11 QB
0
FPTS
|B. Gabbert
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
A. Brown 81 WR
6
FPTS
|A. Brown
|1
|-3
|0
|-3
|6
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
C. Godwin 14 WR
9
FPTS
|C. Godwin
|6
|6
|92
|0
|31
|9
|
M. Evans 13 WR
13
FPTS
|M. Evans
|11
|6
|77
|1
|22
|13
|
A. Brown 81 WR
6
FPTS
|A. Brown
|8
|7
|69
|0
|25
|6
|
R. Gronkowski 87 TE
11
FPTS
|R. Gronkowski
|3
|2
|51
|1
|44
|11
|
C. Brate 84 TE
9
FPTS
|C. Brate
|3
|3
|31
|1
|19
|9
|
L. Fournette 28 RB
2
FPTS
|L. Fournette
|3
|2
|11
|0
|8
|2
|
R. Jones 27 RB
23
FPTS
|R. Jones
|2
|1
|6
|0
|6
|23
|
S. Miller 10 WR
0
FPTS
|S. Miller
|1
|1
|4
|0
|4
|0
|
T. Johnson 18 WR
0
FPTS
|T. Johnson
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|FF
|
L. David 54 ILB
|L. David
|5-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. White 45 ILB
|D. White
|4-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
N. Suh 93 DE
|N. Suh
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
S. Barrett 58 OLB
|S. Barrett
|3-0
|1.0
|0
|0
|
S. Murphy-Bunting 23 CB
|S. Murphy-Bunting
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Whitehead 33 FS
|J. Whitehead
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Pierre-Paul 90 OLB
|J. Pierre-Paul
|2-1
|1.0
|1
|0
|
J. Watson 17 WR
|J. Watson
|2-1
|1.0
|0
|0
|
J. Dean 35 CB
|J. Dean
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
C. Davis 24 CB
|C. Davis
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
W. Gholston 92 DE
|W. Gholston
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
S. McLendon 96 NT
|S. McLendon
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
R. Nunez-Roches 56 DT
|R. Nunez-Roches
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
A. Winfield Jr. 31 SS
|A. Winfield Jr.
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
C. Gill 49 LB
|C. Gill
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
R. Succop 3 K
16
FPTS
|R. Succop
|4/4
|40
|4/5
|16
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|FPTS
|
T. Bridgewater 5 QB
22
FPTS
|T. Bridgewater
|18/24
|136
|2
|1
|22
|
P. Walker 6 QB
0
FPTS
|P. Walker
|2/4
|12
|0
|0
|0
|
J. Charlton 3 P
0
FPTS
|J. Charlton
|0/0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
M. Davis 28 RB
4
FPTS
|M. Davis
|7
|32
|0
|7
|4
|
T. Bridgewater 5 QB
22
FPTS
|T. Bridgewater
|3
|16
|1
|8
|22
|
R. Smith 36 RB
1
FPTS
|R. Smith
|3
|13
|0
|10
|1
|
C. Samuel 10 WR
0
FPTS
|C. Samuel
|3
|4
|0
|4
|0
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
D. Moore 12 WR
15
FPTS
|D. Moore
|7
|4
|96
|1
|38
|15
|
R. Anderson 11 WR
2
FPTS
|R. Anderson
|6
|4
|21
|0
|9
|2
|
M. Davis 28 RB
4
FPTS
|M. Davis
|5
|4
|12
|0
|5
|4
|
C. Samuel 10 WR
0
FPTS
|C. Samuel
|5
|3
|8
|0
|6
|0
|
C. Thompson 86 TE
6
FPTS
|C. Thompson
|1
|1
|7
|1
|7
|6
|
I. Thomas 80 TE
0
FPTS
|I. Thomas
|1
|1
|7
|0
|7
|0
|
R. Smith 36 RB
1
FPTS
|R. Smith
|1
|1
|2
|0
|2
|1
|
A. Armah 40 FB
0
FPTS
|A. Armah
|2
|2
|-5
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|FF
|
T. Pride 25 CB
|T. Pride
|5-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
S. Green-Thompson 54 OLB
|S. Green-Thompson
|5-2
|0.0
|0
|1
|
C. Elder 29 CB
|C. Elder
|5-3
|0.0
|0
|0
|
S. Franklin 42 SAF
|S. Franklin
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
R. Douglas 24 CB
|R. Douglas
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
T. Boston 33 FS
|T. Boston
|2-3
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Carter 56 LB
|J. Carter
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Chinn 21 OLB
|J. Chinn
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
Z. Kerr 92 DT
|Z. Kerr
|2-3
|0.0
|0
|0
|
Y. Gross-Matos 97 DE
|Y. Gross-Matos
|2-3
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Jackson 26 CB
|D. Jackson
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Moore 12 WR
|D. Moore
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Brown 95 DT
|D. Brown
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Stanford 50 LB
|J. Stanford
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
B. Burns 53 DE
|B. Burns
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
A. Larkin 96 DE
|A. Larkin
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
T. Whitehead 52 MLB
|T. Whitehead
|1-4
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Burris 31 SS
|J. Burris
|1-3
|0.0
|0
|0
|
E. Obada 94 DE
|E. Obada
|1-1
|1.0
|0
|0
|
B. Roy 93 DT
|B. Roy
|0-3
|0.0
|0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
J. Slye 4 K
5
FPTS
|J. Slye
|1/1
|46
|2/2
|5
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
J. Charlton 3 P
|J. Charlton
|4
|54.3
|2
|67
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
T. Cannon 36 RB
0
FPTS
|T. Cannon
|3
|50.3
|98
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) B.Pinion kicks 65 yards from TB 35 to end zone Touchback.
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - CAR 25(15:00 - 1st) T.Bridgewater pass short left to R.Anderson ran ob at CAR 30 for 5 yards.
|No Gain
|
2 & 5 - CAR 30(14:31 - 1st) T.Bridgewater pass short right to A.Armah to CAR 30 for no gain (D.White).
|+2 YD
|
3 & 5 - CAR 30(13:45 - 1st) T.Bridgewater pass short right to R.Anderson to CAR 32 for 2 yards (L.David).
|Punt
|
4 & 3 - CAR 32(13:06 - 1st) J.Charlton punts 43 yards to TB 25 Center-J.Jansen fair catch by A.Brown.
|Result
|Play
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - TB 25(12:58 - 1st) R.Jones right guard to TB 26 for 1 yard (B.Roy; T.Whitehead). CAR-T.Whitehead was injured during the play. His return is Probable.
|+6 YD
|
2 & 9 - TB 26(12:36 - 1st) T.Brady pass short middle to R.Jones to TB 32 for 6 yards (S.Thompson). FUMBLES (S.Thompson) RECOVERED by CAR-T.Boston at TB 33.
|Result
|Play
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - CAR 33(12:19 - 1st) T.Bridgewater pass short right to C.Samuel to TB 28 for 5 yards (J.Dean).
|-3 YD
|
2 & 5 - CAR 28(11:41 - 1st) T.Bridgewater pass short right to C.Samuel to TB 31 for -3 yards (S.Barrett).
|+5 YD
|
3 & 8 - CAR 31(10:59 - 1st) T.Bridgewater scrambles right end pushed ob at TB 26 for 5 yards (J.Pierre-Paul).
|+9 YD
|
4 & 3 - CAR 26(10:25 - 1st) T.Bridgewater pass short left to R.Anderson to TB 17 for 9 yards (C.Davis).
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - CAR 17(9:55 - 1st) M.Davis up the middle to TB 11 for 6 yards (J.Pierre-Paul; W.Gholston).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 4 - CAR 11(9:09 - 1st) C.Samuel left tackle to TB 7 for 4 yards (S.McLendon; J.Whitehead).
|+7 YD
|
1 & 7 - CAR 7(8:26 - 1st) T.Bridgewater pass short right to C.Thompson for 7 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(8:19 - 1st) J.Slye extra point is GOOD Center-J.Jansen Holder-J.Charlton.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(8:19 - 1st) J.Slye kicks 65 yards from CAR 35 to end zone Touchback.
|+23 YD
|
1 & 10 - TB 25(8:19 - 1st) T.Brady pass deep right to C.Godwin to TB 48 for 23 yards (T.Whitehead).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - TB 48(7:41 - 1st) T.Brady pass incomplete deep middle to A.Brown.
|+8 YD
|
2 & 10 - TB 48(7:34 - 1st) R.Jones left tackle to CAR 44 for 8 yards (J.Chinn; S.Thompson).
|+19 YD
|
3 & 2 - TB 44(6:56 - 1st) T.Brady pass deep left to M.Evans pushed ob at CAR 25 for 19 yards (R.Douglas).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - TB 25(6:31 - 1st) R.Jones left guard to CAR 22 for 3 yards (Z.Kerr; T.Whitehead).
|No Gain
|
2 & 7 - TB 22(5:51 - 1st) T.Brady pass incomplete short left to R.Jones [Z.Kerr].
|+14 YD
|
3 & 7 - TB 22(5:45 - 1st) T.Brady pass short right to C.Godwin pushed ob at CAR 8 for 14 yards (C.Elder).
|No Gain
|
1 & 8 - TB 8(5:08 - 1st) R.Jones left tackle to CAR 8 for no gain (Y.Gross-Matos; D.Brown).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 8 - TB 8(4:27 - 1st) T.Brady pass short left to L.Fournette to CAR 5 for 3 yards (J.Chinn).
|+5 YD
|
3 & 5 - TB 5(3:43 - 1st) T.Brady pass short left to C.Brate for 5 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(3:37 - 1st) R.Succop extra point is GOOD Center-Z.Triner Holder-B.Pinion.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(3:37 - 1st) B.Pinion kicks 65 yards from TB 35 to end zone Touchback.
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - CAR 25(3:37 - 1st) T.Bridgewater pass short left to C.Samuel to CAR 31 for 6 yards (S.Murphy-Bunting).
|+7 YD
|
2 & 4 - CAR 31(3:02 - 1st) M.Davis right end to CAR 38 for 7 yards (C.Davis; S.McLendon).
|+38 YD
|
1 & 10 - CAR 38(2:21 - 1st) T.Bridgewater pass deep left to D.Moore pushed ob at TB 24 for 38 yards (C.Davis) [J.Pierre-Paul].
|+24 YD
|
1 & 10 - CAR 24(1:54 - 1st) T.Bridgewater pass short left to D.Moore for 24 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(1:45 - 1st) J.Slye extra point is GOOD Center-J.Jansen Holder-J.Charlton.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(1:45 - 1st) J.Slye kicks 65 yards from CAR 35 to end zone Touchback.
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - TB 25(1:45 - 1st) T.Brady pass short left to A.Brown to TB 28 for 3 yards (S.Franklin; D.Jackson).
|+7 YD
|
2 & 7 - TB 28(1:08 - 1st) R.Jones right guard to TB 35 for 7 yards (T.Boston; C.Elder).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - TB 35(0:30 - 1st) R.Jones left tackle to TB 35 for no gain (C.Elder).
|+9 YD
|
2 & 10 - TB 35(0:02 - 1st) T.Brady pass short left to A.Brown to TB 44 for 9 yards (D.Jackson).
|+3 YD
|
3 & 1 - TB 44(15:00 - 2nd) R.Jones right tackle to TB 47 for 3 yards (T.Pride).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - TB 47(14:25 - 2nd) L.Fournette up the middle to TB 48 for 1 yard (C.Elder; B.Roy).
|+8 YD
|
2 & 9 - TB 48(13:52 - 2nd) T.Brady pass short left to L.Fournette to CAR 44 for 8 yards (T.Boston).
|+14 YD
|
3 & 1 - TB 44(13:14 - 2nd) L.Fournette left end pushed ob at CAR 30 for 14 yards (C.Elder).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - TB 30(12:40 - 2nd) L.Fournette up the middle to CAR 26 for 4 yards (E.Obada; S.Thompson).
|+7 YD
|
2 & 6 - TB 26(11:57 - 2nd) T.Brady pass short left to C.Brate ran ob at CAR 19 for 7 yards [Z.Kerr]. PENALTY on CAR-Z.Kerr Roughing the Passer 10 yards enforced at CAR 19.
|+2 YD
|
1 & 9 - TB 9(11:27 - 2nd) L.Fournette right tackle to CAR 7 for 2 yards (T.Pride; T.Whitehead).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 7 - TB 7(10:47 - 2nd) T.Brady pass short right to A.Brown to CAR 5 for 2 yards (S.Thompson).
|No Gain
|
3 & 5 - TB 5(10:08 - 2nd) T.Brady pass incomplete short right to M.Evans.
|Field Goal
|
4 & 5 - TB 5(10:03 - 2nd) R.Succop 23 yard field goal is GOOD Center-Z.Triner Holder-B.Pinion.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(9:59 - 2nd) B.Pinion kicks 65 yards from TB 35 to end zone Touchback.
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - CAR 25(9:59 - 2nd) M.Davis right tackle to CAR 31 for 6 yards (D.White; J.Whitehead).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 4 - CAR 31(9:20 - 2nd) C.Samuel left tackle to CAR 32 for 1 yard (D.White).
|+7 YD
|
3 & 3 - CAR 32(8:43 - 2nd) T.Bridgewater pass short left to I.Thomas to CAR 39 for 7 yards (W.Gholston).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - CAR 39(8:06 - 2nd) T.Bridgewater pass short right to R.Anderson to CAR 44 for 5 yards (L.David).
|+7 YD
|
2 & 5 - CAR 44(7:25 - 2nd) M.Davis right end pushed ob at TB 49 for 7 yards (J.Whitehead).
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - CAR 49(6:42 - 2nd) R.Smith right tackle to TB 43 for 6 yards (N.Suh).
|Penalty
|
2 & 4 - CAR 43(6:05 - 2nd) T.Bridgewater sacked at CAR 49 for -8 yards (K.Minter). PENALTY on TB-K.Minter Roughing the Passer 15 yards enforced at TB 43 - No Play.
|-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - CAR 28(5:38 - 2nd) C.Samuel right end to TB 29 for -1 yards (D.White).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 11 - CAR 29(4:51 - 2nd) T.Bridgewater pass short right to M.Davis to TB 28 for 1 yard (L.David).
|No Gain
|
3 & 10 - CAR 28(4:06 - 2nd) T.Bridgewater pass incomplete short left to C.Samuel (J.Dean).
|Field Goal
|
4 & 10 - CAR 28(4:01 - 2nd) J.Slye 46 yard field goal is GOOD Center-J.Jansen Holder-J.Charlton.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(3:56 - 2nd) J.Slye kicks 65 yards from CAR 35 to end zone Touchback.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - TB 25(3:56 - 2nd) T.Brady pass incomplete short left to L.Fournette.
|Penalty
|
2 & 10 - TB 25(3:52 - 2nd) PENALTY on TB-T.Brady False Start 5 yards enforced at TB 25 - No Play.
|+4 YD
|
2 & 15 - TB 20(3:52 - 2nd) T.Brady pass short right to S.Miller to TB 24 for 4 yards (S.Thompson).
|+15 YD
|
3 & 11 - TB 24(3:16 - 2nd) T.Brady pass short middle to C.Godwin to TB 39 for 15 yards (C.Elder; T.Boston).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - TB 39(2:39 - 2nd) T.Brady pass incomplete deep left to M.Evans.
|+16 YD
|
2 & 10 - TB 39(2:33 - 2nd) T.Brady pass short right to A.Brown to CAR 45 for 16 yards (T.Pride).
|-3 YD
|
1 & 10 - TB 45(2:01 - 2nd) A.Brown left end to CAR 48 for -3 yards (S.Thompson).
|+44 YD
|
2 & 13 - TB 48(1:53 - 2nd) T.Brady pass deep left to R.Gronkowski to CAR 4 for 44 yards (T.Pride).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 4 - TB 4(1:08 - 2nd) L.Fournette left guard to CAR 3 for 1 yard (J.Burris; Y.Gross-Matos).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 3 - TB 3(0:35 - 2nd) T.Brady pass short left to M.Evans for 3 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(0:27 - 2nd) R.Succop extra point is GOOD Center-Z.Triner Holder-B.Pinion.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(0:27 - 2nd) B.Pinion kicks 68 yards from TB 35 to CAR -3. T.Cannon to CAR 25 for 28 yards (J.Watson).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - CAR 25(0:21 - 2nd) T.Bridgewater pass deep right to D.Moore to TB 33 for 42 yards (M.Edwards). PENALTY on TB-M.Edwards Defensive Delay of Game 5 yards enforced at TB 33. The Replay Official reviewed the pass completion ruling and the play was REVERSED. (Shotgun) T.Bridgewater pass incomplete deep right to D.Moore (M.Edwards).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 10 - CAR 25(0:16 - 2nd) T.Bridgewater pass short right to M.Davis ran ob at CAR 30 for 5 yards (S.Barrett).
|No Gain
|
3 & 5 - CAR 30(0:11 - 2nd) T.Bridgewater pass incomplete short right to M.Davis.
|Punt
|
4 & 5 - CAR 30(0:07 - 2nd) J.Charlton punts 67 yards to TB 3 Center-J.Jansen downed by CAR-B.Zylstra.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) J.Slye kicks 65 yards from CAR 35 to end zone Touchback.
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - TB 25(15:00 - 3rd) R.Jones right tackle to TB 31 for 6 yards (S.Franklin).
|+6 YD
|
2 & 4 - TB 31(14:29 - 3rd) T.Brady pass short left to M.Evans to TB 37 for 6 yards (S.Franklin).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - TB 37(13:56 - 3rd) R.Jones right tackle to TB 40 for 3 yards (Y.Gross-Matos).
|+6 YD
|
2 & 7 - TB 40(13:25 - 3rd) T.Brady pass short middle to A.Brown to TB 46 for 6 yards (C.Elder).
|+31 YD
|
3 & 1 - TB 46(12:43 - 3rd) T.Brady pass short left to C.Godwin pushed ob at CAR 23 for 31 yards (T.Boston). CAR-S.Franklin was injured during the play. His return is Probable.
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - TB 15(12:31 - 3rd) T.Brady pass incomplete short right. PENALTY on CAR-R.Douglas Defensive Holding 5 yards enforced at CAR 23 - No Play.
|+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - TB 18(12:25 - 3rd) R.Jones left end pushed ob at CAR 7 for 11 yards (J.Chinn).
|No Gain
|
1 & 7 - TB 7(11:55 - 3rd) T.Brady pass incomplete short middle to M.Evans.
|No Gain
|
2 & 7 - TB 7(11:49 - 3rd) T.Brady pass incomplete short right to M.Evans (R.Douglas).
|+1 YD
|
3 & 7 - TB 7(11:44 - 3rd) T.Brady scrambles up the middle to CAR 6 for 1 yard (B.Burns).
|Field Goal
|
4 & 6 - TB 6(11:02 - 3rd) R.Succop 24 yard field goal is GOOD Center-Z.Triner Holder-B.Pinion.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(10:58 - 3rd) B.Pinion kicks 65 yards from TB 35 to end zone Touchback.
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - CAR 25(10:58 - 3rd) M.Davis left tackle to CAR 29 for 4 yards (S.Murphy-Bunting J.Dean).
|+17 YD
|
2 & 6 - CAR 29(10:12 - 3rd) T.Bridgewater pass short left to D.Moore to CAR 46 for 17 yards (A.Winfield; D.White).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - CAR 46(9:37 - 3rd) M.Davis left guard to CAR 47 for 1 yard (N.Suh).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 9 - CAR 47(8:54 - 3rd) T.Bridgewater pass short right to M.Davis pushed ob at CAR 49 for 2 yards (J.Dean).
|No Gain
|
3 & 7 - CAR 49(8:13 - 3rd) T.Bridgewater pass incomplete short left to D.Moore (C.Davis) [D.White].
|Punt
|
4 & 7 - CAR 49(8:06 - 3rd) J.Charlton punts 49 yards to TB 2 Center-J.Jansen downed by CAR-C.Orr.
|Result
|Play
|+98 YD
|
1 & 10 - TB 2(7:53 - 3rd) R.Jones up the middle for 98 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|Missed PAT
|(7:39 - 3rd) R.Succop extra point is Blocked (B.Roy) Center-Z.Triner Holder-B.Pinion.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(7:39 - 3rd) B.Pinion kicks 65 yards from TB 35 to end zone Touchback.
|Int
|
1 & 10 - CAR 25(7:39 - 3rd) T.Bridgewater pass short right intended for D.Moore INTERCEPTED by J.Pierre-Paul [S.Barrett] at CAR 38. J.Pierre-Paul to CAR 38 for no gain (D.Moore).
|Result
|Play
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - TB 0(7:31 - 3rd) T.Brady pass incomplete deep left to M.Evans. PENALTY on CAR-Y.Gross-Matos Illegal Use of Hands 5 yards enforced at CAR 38 - No Play.
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - TB 33(7:24 - 3rd) R.Jones right end to CAR 32 for 1 yard (D.Brown).
|Penalty
|
2 & 9 - TB 27(6:52 - 3rd) T.Brady pass short middle to C.Godwin to CAR 27 for 5 yards (T.Boston). PENALTY on TB-R.Jensen Illegal Use of Hands 10 yards enforced at CAR 32 - No Play.
|No Gain
|
2 & 19 - TB 42(6:27 - 3rd) T.Brady pass incomplete deep middle to R.Gronkowski.
|+19 YD
|
3 & 19 - TB 42(6:19 - 3rd) T.Brady pass short right to C.Brate pushed ob at CAR 23 for 19 yards (J.Carter).
|-3 YD
|
1 & 10 - TB 23(5:47 - 3rd) L.Fournette up the middle to CAR 26 for -3 yards (Z.Kerr).
|+22 YD
|
2 & 13 - TB 26(5:09 - 3rd) T.Brady pass deep right to M.Evans to CAR 4 for 22 yards (R.Douglas; T.Whitehead) [B.Roy].
|+3 YD
|
1 & 4 - TB 4(4:25 - 3rd) R.Jones up the middle to CAR 1 for 3 yards (S.Franklin J.Burris).
|-2 YD
|
2 & 1 - TB 1(4:04 - 3rd) R.Jones right guard to CAR 3 for -2 yards (Y.Gross-Matos T.Pride).
|No Gain
|
3 & 3 - TB 3(3:20 - 3rd) T.Brady pass incomplete short left to T.Johnson.
|Field Goal
|
4 & 3 - TB 3(3:14 - 3rd) R.Succop 21 yard field goal is GOOD Center-Z.Triner Holder-B.Pinion.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(3:10 - 3rd) B.Pinion kicks 65 yards from TB 35 to end zone Touchback.
|+10 YD
|
1 & 10 - CAR 25(3:10 - 3rd) R.Smith left tackle to CAR 35 for 10 yards (J.Whitehead).
|-3 YD
|
1 & 10 - CAR 35(2:35 - 3rd) R.Smith right guard to CAR 32 for -3 yards (S.McLendon).
|+8 YD
|
2 & 13 - CAR 32(1:57 - 3rd) T.Bridgewater scrambles up the middle to CAR 40 for 8 yards (D.White).
|No Gain
|
3 & 5 - CAR 40(1:16 - 3rd) T.Bridgewater pass incomplete short left to R.Anderson.
|No Gain
|
4 & 5 - CAR 40(1:11 - 3rd) J.Charlton sacked at CAR 35 for -5 yards (J.Watson).
|Result
|Play
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - TB 35(1:03 - 3rd) L.Fournette left guard to CAR 34 for 1 yard (J.Carter; Z.Kerr).
|No Gain
|
2 & 9 - TB 34(0:28 - 3rd) T.Brady pass incomplete short right to M.Evans [B.Roy].
|+6 YD
|
3 & 9 - TB 34(0:24 - 3rd) T.Brady pass short middle to C.Godwin to CAR 28 for 6 yards (J.Carter).
|Result
|Play
|+14 YD
|
4 & 3 - CAR 28(15:00 - 4th) T.Brady pass short middle to M.Evans to CAR 14 for 14 yards (R.Douglas) [D.Brown].
|-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - CAR 14(14:18 - 4th) L.Fournette right end pushed ob at CAR 15 for -1 yards (S.Thompson).
|No Gain
|
2 & 11 - CAR 15(13:39 - 4th) T.Brady pass incomplete short right [S.Thompson].
|Sack
|
3 & 11 - CAR 15(13:35 - 4th) T.Brady sacked at CAR 22 for -7 yards (E.Obada).
|Field Goal
|
4 & 18 - CAR 22(12:47 - 4th) R.Succop 40 yard field goal is GOOD Center-Z.Triner Holder-B.Pinion.
|Kickoff
|(12:40 - 4th) B.Pinion kicks 67 yards from TB 35 to CAR -2. T.Cannon to TB 4 for 98 yards (S.Murphy-Bunting).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 4 - CAR 4(12:24 - 4th) M.Davis up the middle to TB 3 for 1 yard (R.Nunez-Roches; L.David).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 3 - CAR 3(11:32 - 4th) T.Scott reported in as eligible. T.Bridgewater scrambles up the middle for 3 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|+2 YD
|(11:23 - 4th) TWO-POINT CONVERSION ATTEMPT. T.Bridgewater pass to T.Cannon is incomplete. ATTEMPT FAILS.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(11:23 - 4th) J.Slye kicks 65 yards from CAR 35 to end zone Touchback.
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - TB 25(11:23 - 4th) R.Jones right guard to TB 29 for 4 yards (Z.Kerr; Y.Gross-Matos).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 6 - TB 29(10:43 - 4th) R.Jones up the middle to TB 34 for 5 yards (B.Burns; B.Roy).
|+8 YD
|
3 & 1 - TB 34(10:00 - 4th) T.Brady pass short right to A.Brown to TB 42 for 8 yards (T.Pride).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - TB 42(9:37 - 4th) T.Brady pass short left to C.Godwin to TB 45 for 3 yards (C.Elder).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 7 - TB 45(9:00 - 4th) R.Jones up the middle to TB 49 for 4 yards (A.Larkin).
|+25 YD
|
3 & 3 - TB 49(8:22 - 4th) T.Brady pass short right to A.Brown to CAR 26 for 25 yards (R.Douglas).
|+12 YD
|
1 & 10 - TB 26(7:39 - 4th) R.Jones right tackle to CAR 14 for 12 yards (T.Boston; B.Burns).
|+13 YD
|
1 & 10 - TB 14(7:02 - 4th) T.Brady pass short right to M.Evans to CAR 1 for 13 yards (T.Pride).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 1 - TB 1(6:25 - 4th) T.Brady up the middle for 1 yard TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(6:18 - 4th) R.Succop extra point is GOOD Center-Z.Triner Holder-B.Pinion. PENALTY on CAR-T.Pride Defensive Offside 5 yards enforced between downs.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(6:18 - 4th) B.Pinion kicks 60 yards from TB 40 to end zone Touchback.
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - CAR 25(6:18 - 4th) T.Bridgewater pass short right to R.Smith to CAR 27 for 2 yards (L.David).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 8 - CAR 27(5:51 - 4th) T.Bridgewater pass short middle to M.Davis to CAR 31 for 4 yards (N.Suh) [W.Gholston].
|Sack
|
3 & 4 - CAR 31(5:24 - 4th) T.Bridgewater sacked at CAR 26 for -5 yards (J.Pierre-Paul). CAR-J.Miller was injured during the play. His return is Doubtful.
|-5 YD
|
4 & 9 - CAR 26(5:02 - 4th) P.Walker pass short left to A.Armah to CAR 21 for -5 yards (L.David) [W.Gholston].
|Result
|Play
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - TB 21(4:52 - 4th) R.Jones right tackle to CAR 15 for 6 yards (J.Burris).
|+6 YD
|
2 & 4 - TB 15(4:46 - 4th) R.Jones left guard to CAR 9 for 6 yards (D.Brown; J.Burris).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 9 - TB 9(4:35 - 4th) R.Jones up the middle to CAR 7 for 2 yards (Z.Kerr).
|+7 YD
|
2 & 7 - TB 7(4:30 - 4th) T.Brady pass short right to R.Gronkowski for 7 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(4:24 - 4th) R.Succop extra point is GOOD Center-Z.Triner Holder-B.Pinion.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(4:24 - 4th) B.Pinion kicks 72 yards from TB 35 to CAR -7. T.Cannon to CAR 18 for 25 yards (C.Gill; J.Watson).
|+17 YD
|
1 & 10 - CAR 18(4:18 - 4th) P.Walker pass deep right to D.Moore ran ob at CAR 35 for 17 yards.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - CAR 35(4:12 - 4th) P.Walker pass incomplete short left to C.Samuel.
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - CAR 35(4:08 - 4th) P.Walker pass incomplete deep right to R.Anderson.
|Sack
|
3 & 10 - CAR 35(4:02 - 4th) P.Walker sacked at CAR 19 for -16 yards (S.Barrett).
|Punt
|
4 & 26 - CAR 19(3:07 - 4th) J.Charlton punts 58 yards to TB 23 Center-J.Jansen fair catch by A.Brown. PENALTY on CAR-T.Cannon Unnecessary Roughness 15 yards enforced at TB 23.
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - TB 38(2:56 - 4th) R.Jones right guard to TB 41 for 3 yards (J.Stanford; J.Carter).
|+8 YD
|
2 & 7 - TB 41(2:10 - 4th) R.Jones right end to TB 49 for 8 yards (J.Stanford).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - TB 49(2:00 - 4th) B.Gabbert kneels to TB 49 for no gain.
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - TB 49(1:19 - 4th) B.Gabbert kneels to TB 49 for no gain.
|No Gain
|
3 & 10 - TB 49(0:38 - 4th) B.Gabbert kneels to TB 49 for no gain.
