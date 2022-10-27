|
Bears-Cowboys Preview
ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) Justin Fields might be in his best groove yet in his second season as Chicago's quarterback.
Dak Prescott is trying to find his next one with the Dallas Cowboys in his second game back after missing five with a fractured right thumb.
The Bears face another tough road game against the Cowboys on a short week after winning in New England for the first time in franchise history.
Fields has a shot at his first back-to-back road victories Sunday after arguably his most complete performance during Monday night's 33-14 win over the Patriots.
''It doesn't really change my confidence,'' Fields said. ''I just hope it gives us momentum to keep going, keep pushing.''
Fields had 82 of Chicago's 243 yards rushing with a touchdown and was 13 of 21 for 179 yards passing with a TD and an interception as the Bears (3-4) moved the pocket and used designed QB runs.
Although the former Ohio State star struggled the previous game in a loss to Washington, he had career highs in completion rate (71.4%) and passer rating (118.8) in a Week 5 loss to Minnesota.
''I think he's clearly playing with more confidence than I recalled last year,'' Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy said. ''You can see he's a very gifted athlete, can make all the throws, and I think like anything finding their sweet spot of how to play him, how he fits with the perimeter players.''
Prescott was understandably ragged early in a 24-6 victory over Detroit in his first game since breaking the thumb on his throwing hand in a season-opening loss to Tampa Bay.
But the 2016 NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year was 7-of-8 passing with a touchdown in the fourth quarter as the Cowboys (5-2) pulled away, once again leaning on one of the league's best defenses.
''I'm definitely more comfortable in just having more reps at it, more practice reps,'' Prescott said. ''This team can win in a lot of different ways, and I think it's just a chance for us to show it.''
Prescott now faces the NFL's No. 2 pass defense, although the Bears gave up an important part of that group this week by sending defensive end Robert Quinn to Philadelphia, Dallas' undefeated NFC East rival.
Although the 32-year-old former Cowboy is off to a slow start with just one sack, Quinn broke Pro Football Hall of Famer Richard Dent's franchise record with 18 1/2 sacks last year.
''I was obviously happy about it then I find out where he went and I went, `Uh-oh,''' McCarthy quipped. ''We have a lot of respect for Robert. It's not going to change their defense, so our approach won't change.''
BANGED-UP ELLIOTT
Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott missed both full practices after spraining his right knee on a hard hit by Detroit safety DeShon Elliott, who later was hurdled by the two-time rushing champ on another run.
The Dallas back said he could play without practicing, but there's a decent chance Tony Pollard will have the lead role for the second time in his four seasons.
The previous time was the only game Ezekiel Elliott has missed because of injury in his career when he had a calf issue late in the 2020 season.
RUNNING ALONG
The Bears are averaging a league-best 181 yards rushing per game. It's the first time since 1990 they've held the top spot through Week 7, and their 242 attempts are also more than any other team this season.
Chicago had its third 200-yard rushing game of the season against New England, with matching 62-yard showings from Khalil Herbert and David Montgomery to go with Fields' team-leading total.
Herbert is ninth in the NFL with 464 yards rushing and leads all NFL running backs with a 6.2-yard average (Baltimore QB Lamar Jackson is the overall leader).
NEED FOR SPEED
Standout Dallas linebacker Micah Parsons was in the same draft class with Fields and now is the reigning NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year, spearheading the team leading the NFL in sacks (29).
Parsons faces a challenge similar to what Jalen Hurts presented with the Eagles, who beat the defending NFC East champs 26-17 two weeks ago with the division lead on the line.
After defensive coordinator Dan Quinn showed Parsons some clips last week of how Hurts' offense exploited the second-year star at times, Parsons responded, ''Challenge accepted.''
Parsons responded similarly this week when asked by reporters if Fields was even faster than Hurts.
''None of 'em's faster than me, so I don't really think that's a problem,'' Parsons said. ''At the end of day, we just got to get them to the ground.''
OFF SCHEDULE
From a mini-bye to a shortened week, the Bears had their routine knocked off track.
They were on a condensed schedule preparing for the Cowboys after having extra time to get ready for New England following a Thursday night loss to Washington.
Coach Matt Eberflus used some of that extra time to prepare for Dallas, where he was an assistant for seven seasons before spending the past four as defensive coordinator at Indianapolis.
''I always work back and look at the time,'' he said. ''In these short weeks, long weeks, you still have the same amount of time, but as long as you think ahead a little bit and put that time forward ... It's important to do that, but we've always done that since I've been in pro ball.''
|Team Stats
|Time of Pos
|21:51
|17:34
|1st Downs
|14
|21
|Rushing
|10
|7
|Passing
|2
|14
|Penalty
|2
|0
|3rd Down Conv
|3-8
|7-8
|4th Down Conv
|1-1
|0-0
|Total Net Yards
|209
|359
|Total Plays
|43
|44
|Avg Gain
|4.9
|8.2
|Net Yards Rushing
|138
|117
|Rush Attempts
|28
|18
|Avg Rush Yards
|4.9
|6.5
|Net Yards Passing
|71
|242
|Comp. - Att.
|10-13
|20-26
|Yards Per Pass
|4.7
|9.3
|Penalties - Yards
|4-25
|4-30
|Touchdowns
|3
|5
|Rushing TDs
|2
|3
|Passing TDs
|1
|2
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|0
|1
|Fumbles - Lost
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. Thrown
|0
|1
|Punts - Avg
|3-52.7
|1-59.0
|Return Yards
|30
|13
|Punts - Returns
|1-9
|1-13
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|1-21
|0-0
|Red Zone Eff.
|3-4 -75%
|4-4 -100%
|Goal to Go Eff.
|1-1 -100%
|2-2 -100%
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|71
|PASS YDS
|242
|
|
|138
|RUSH YDS
|117
|
|
|209
|TOTAL YDS
|359
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|FPTS
|
J. Fields 1 QB
19
FPTS
|J. Fields
|10/13
|88
|1
|0
|19
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
J. Fields 1 QB
19
FPTS
|J. Fields
|6
|42
|1
|15
|19
|
K. Herbert 24 RB
10
FPTS
|K. Herbert
|10
|40
|1
|12
|10
|
D. Montgomery 32 RB
5
FPTS
|D. Montgomery
|11
|38
|0
|10
|5
|
V. Jones Jr. 12 WR
1
FPTS
|V. Jones Jr.
|1
|18
|0
|18
|1
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
D. Mooney 11 WR
7
FPTS
|D. Mooney
|3
|3
|45
|0
|36
|7
|
N. Harry 8 WR
10
FPTS
|N. Harry
|2
|2
|24
|1
|17
|10
|
D. Montgomery 32 RB
5
FPTS
|D. Montgomery
|2
|2
|9
|0
|9
|5
|
E. St. Brown 19 WR
1
FPTS
|E. St. Brown
|2
|1
|6
|0
|6
|1
|
D. Pettis 18 WR
2
FPTS
|D. Pettis
|3
|2
|4
|0
|4
|2
|
V. Jones Jr. 12 WR
1
FPTS
|V. Jones Jr.
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|FF
|
E. Jackson 4 FS
|E. Jackson
|7-3
|0.0
|1
|0
|
J. Brisker 9 SS
|J. Brisker
|6-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
N. Morrow 53 LB
|N. Morrow
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
K. Vildor 22 CB
|K. Vildor
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
K. Gordon 6 CB
|K. Gordon
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
R. Smith 58 ILB
|R. Smith
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Jones 93 DT
|J. Jones
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
A. Watts 96 DT
|A. Watts
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Johnson 33 CB
|J. Johnson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Sanborn 57 LB
|J. Sanborn
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
T. Gipson 99 DE
|T. Gipson
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
C. Santos 2 K
5
FPTS
|C. Santos
|1/1
|36
|2/2
|5
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
T. Gill 16 P
|T. Gill
|3
|52.7
|1
|62
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
D. Pettis 18 WR
2
FPTS
|D. Pettis
|1
|9.0
|9
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|FPTS
|
D. Prescott 4 QB
28
FPTS
|D. Prescott
|20/26
|242
|2
|1
|28
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
T. Pollard 20 RB
19
FPTS
|T. Pollard
|10
|59
|2
|18
|19
|
D. Prescott 4 QB
28
FPTS
|D. Prescott
|3
|36
|1
|25
|28
|
K. Turpin 9 WR
1
FPTS
|K. Turpin
|1
|11
|0
|11
|1
|
M. Davis 34 RB
3
FPTS
|M. Davis
|3
|10
|0
|8
|3
|
C. Lamb 88 WR
18
FPTS
|C. Lamb
|1
|1
|0
|1
|18
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
C. Lamb 88 WR
18
FPTS
|C. Lamb
|7
|5
|77
|1
|22
|18
|
D. Schultz 86 TE
13
FPTS
|D. Schultz
|7
|6
|74
|0
|30
|13
|
M. Gallup 13 WR
8
FPTS
|M. Gallup
|6
|4
|49
|0
|17
|8
|
T. Pollard 20 RB
19
FPTS
|T. Pollard
|1
|1
|16
|0
|16
|19
|
P. Hendershot 89 TE
3
FPTS
|P. Hendershot
|2
|2
|15
|0
|11
|3
|
M. Davis 34 RB
3
FPTS
|M. Davis
|1
|1
|10
|0
|10
|3
|
J. Ferguson 87 TE
7
FPTS
|J. Ferguson
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|7
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|FF
|
D. Wilson 6 FS
|D. Wilson
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Hankins 90 DT
|J. Hankins
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
I. Mukuamu 24 CB
|I. Mukuamu
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Kearse 27 SS
|J. Kearse
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Lawrence 90 DE
|D. Lawrence
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Fowler 56 DE
|D. Fowler
|2-0
|1.0
|0
|0
|
A. Barr 42 OLB
|A. Barr
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
T. Diggs 7 CB
|T. Diggs
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
Q. Bohanna 98 DT
|Q. Bohanna
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
O. Odighizuwa 97 DT
|O. Odighizuwa
|1-1
|1.0
|0
|0
|
C. Watkins 91 DE
|C. Watkins
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Bland 26 CB
|D. Bland
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Clark 33 LB
|D. Clark
|1-3
|0.0
|0
|0
|
L. Vander Esch 55 OLB
|L. Vander Esch
|1-4
|0.0
|0
|0
|
C. Golston 99 DE
|C. Golston
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
K. Joseph 1 CB
|K. Joseph
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Armstrong 92 DE
|D. Armstrong
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
M. Parsons 11 LB
|M. Parsons
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
B. Maher 19 K
5
FPTS
|B. Maher
|0/0
|0
|5/5
|5
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
B. Anger 5 P
|B. Anger
|1
|59.0
|0
|59
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
K. Turpin 9 WR
1
FPTS
|K. Turpin
|1
|13.0
|13
|0
|Result
|Play
|Penalty
3 & 11 - CHI 24(5:35 - 3rd) PENALTY on CHI-T.Wesco - False Start - 5 yards - enforced at CHI 24 - No Play.
|+10 YD
2 & 21 - CHI 14(6:15 - 3rd) D.Montgomery right tackle to CHI 24 for 10 yards (D.Clark; D.Wilson).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - CHI 25(6:51 - 3rd) J.Fields sacked at CHI 14 for -11 yards (D.Fowler).
|Kickoff
|(6:51 - 3rd) B.Maher kicks 65 yards from DAL 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(6:51 - 3rd) B.Maher extra point is GOOD - Center-M.Overton - Holder-B.Anger. Injury Update: Anthony Barr has a hamstring injury and has been ruled out for the remainder of the game.
|+7 YD
1 & Goal - DAL 7(6:55 - 3rd) T.Pollard right tackle for 7 yards - TOUCHDOWN.
|+12 YD
1 & 10 - DAL 19(7:37 - 3rd) D.Prescott pass short right to C.Lamb to CHI 7 for 12 yards (E.Jackson).
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - DAL 30(8:09 - 3rd) K.Turpin left end pushed ob at CHI 19 for 11 yards (R.Smith).
|+14 YD
1 & 10 - DAL 44(8:45 - 3rd) D.Prescott pass short right to D.Schultz to CHI 30 for 14 yards (K.Vildor).
|+30 YD
3 & 9 - DAL 26(9:06 - 3rd) D.Prescott pass deep middle to D.Schultz to CHI 44 for 30 yards (J.Brisker). Penalty on CHI-D.Robinson - Defensive Offside - declined.
|No Gain
2 & 9 - DAL 26(9:10 - 3rd) D.Prescott pass incomplete short right to D.Schultz.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - DAL 25(9:42 - 3rd) T.Pollard left tackle to DAL 26 for 1 yard (J.Brisker).
|Kickoff
|(9:42 - 3rd) C.Santos kicks 65 yards from CHI 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
|(9:42 - 3rd) TWO-POINT CONVERSION ATTEMPT. J.Fields is sacked. ATTEMPT FAILS.
|+12 YD
1 & 10 - CHI 12(9:48 - 3rd) K.Herbert up the middle for 12 yards - TOUCHDOWN.
|+7 YD
2 & 4 - CHI 19(10:34 - 3rd) K.Herbert left guard to DAL 12 for 7 yards (D.Clark; L.Vander Esch).
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - CHI 25(11:11 - 3rd) J.Fields pass short right to D.Mooney to DAL 19 for 6 yards (T.Diggs).
|+36 YD
2 & 9 - CHI 39(11:50 - 3rd) J.Fields pass deep left to D.Mooney pushed ob at DAL 25 for 36 yards (I.Mukuamu).
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - CHI 38(12:01 - 3rd) K.Herbert up the middle to CHI 38 for no gain (J.Kearse). FUMBLES (J.Kearse) - RECOVERED by DAL-L.Vander Esch at CHI 37. The Replay Official reviewed the runner was not down by contact ruling - and the play was REVERSED. (Shotgun) K.Herbert up the middle to CHI 39 for 1 yard (J.Kearse).
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 4 - DAL 12(12:12 - 3rd) B.Anger punts 59 yards to CHI 29 - Center-M.Overton. D.Pettis ran ob at CHI 38 for 9 yards (M.Overton).
|No Gain
3 & 4 - DAL 12(12:15 - 3rd) D.Prescott pass incomplete short left to M.Gallup (J.Johnson).
|+6 YD
2 & 10 - DAL 6(12:49 - 3rd) D.Prescott pass short middle to D.Schultz to DAL 12 for 6 yards (J.Brisker).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - DAL 6(13:12 - 3rd) T.Pollard right tackle to DAL 6 for no gain (J.Brisker).
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 3 - CHI 32(13:24 - 3rd) T.Gill punts 62 yards to DAL 6 - Center-P.Scales - downed by CHI-J.Blackwell.
|No Gain
3 & 3 - CHI 32(13:52 - 3rd) Direct snap to D.Montgomery. D.Montgomery right guard to CHI 32 for no gain (Q.Bohanna).
|+4 YD
2 & 7 - CHI 28(14:23 - 3rd) K.Herbert left end ran ob at CHI 32 for 4 yards (D.Clark).
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - CHI 25(15:00 - 3rd) D.Montgomery right tackle to CHI 28 for 3 yards (J.Kearse; D.Clark).
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) B.Maher kicks 65 yards from DAL 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|Field Goal
4 & 4 - CHI 18(0:03 - 2nd) C.Santos 36 yard field goal is GOOD - Center-P.Scales - Holder-T.Gill.
|No Gain
3 & 4 - CHI 18(0:11 - 2nd) J.Fields pass short middle to D.Montgomery to DAL 18 for no gain (D.Armstrong; O.Odighizuwa).
|+1 YD
2 & 5 - CHI 19(0:15 - 2nd) J.Fields left end to DAL 18 for 1 yard (D.Wilson).
|Penalty
2 & 10 - CHI 24(0:21 - 2nd) J.Fields pass incomplete deep right to E.St. Brown (A.Brown) [M.Parsons]. PENALTY on DAL-D.Armstrong - Defensive Offside - 5 yards - enforced at DAL 24 - No Play.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - CHI 24(0:28 - 2nd) J.Fields pass incomplete deep left to D.Pettis (D.Bland) [O.Odighizuwa].
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - DAL 25(0:40 - 2nd) D.Prescott pass deep middle intended for C.Lamb INTERCEPTED by E.Jackson at DAL 45. E.Jackson to DAL 24 for 21 yards (P.Hendershot).
|Kickoff
|(0:40 - 2nd) C.Santos kicks 65 yards from CHI 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(0:40 - 2nd) C.Santos extra point is GOOD - Center-P.Scales - Holder-T.Gill.
|+17 YD
1 & 10 - CHI 17(0:45 - 2nd) J.Fields pass deep middle to N.Harry for 17 yards - TOUCHDOWN.
|Penalty
1 & 15 - CHI 32(0:57 - 2nd) J.Fields pass deep left intended for D.Pettis INTERCEPTED by T.Diggs at DAL 11. T.Diggs to DAL 45 for 34 yards (M.Schofield). PENALTY on DAL-C.Golston - Roughing the Passer - 15 yards - enforced at DAL 32 - No Play.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - CHI 27(0:57 - 2nd) PENALTY on CHI-D.Pettis - False Start - 5 yards - enforced at DAL 27 - No Play.
|+4 YD
2 & 3 - CHI 31(1:24 - 2nd) D.Montgomery up the middle to DAL 27 for 4 yards (J.Hankins).
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - CHI 38(1:55 - 2nd) J.Fields pass short right to N.Harry to DAL 31 for 7 yards (D.Bland; K.Joseph).
|+9 YD
3 & 4 - CHI 47(2:04 - 2nd) J.Fields scrambles left end ran ob at DAL 38 for 9 yards (A.Barr).
|+6 YD
2 & 10 - CHI 47(2:37 - 2nd) J.Fields pass short right to E.St. Brown pushed ob at DAL 47 for 6 yards (D.Bland).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - CHI 47(2:45 - 2nd) J.Fields pass incomplete deep right to V.Jones.
|+2 YD
4 & 2 - CHI 45(3:28 - 2nd) D.Montgomery left end to CHI 47 for 2 yards (T.Diggs).
|+3 YD
3 & 5 - CHI 42(4:07 - 2nd) K.Herbert up the middle to CHI 45 for 3 yards (D.Lawrence).
|+1 YD
2 & 6 - CHI 41(4:52 - 2nd) K.Herbert left end to CHI 42 for 1 yard (T.Diggs; M.Parsons).
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - CHI 37(5:23 - 2nd) K.Herbert left end pushed ob at CHI 41 for 4 yards (L.Vander Esch).
|Penalty
3 & 3 - CHI 32(5:28 - 2nd) J.Fields pass incomplete short left to D.Pettis. PENALTY on DAL-D.Fowler - Defensive Offside - 5 yards - enforced at CHI 32 - No Play.
|+6 YD
2 & 9 - CHI 26(6:16 - 2nd) K.Herbert left end to CHI 32 for 6 yards (C.Golston; M.Parsons).
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - CHI 25(6:48 - 2nd) K.Herbert right guard to CHI 26 for 1 yard (J.Hankins).
|Kickoff
|(6:48 - 2nd) B.Maher kicks 65 yards from DAL 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(6:48 - 2nd) B.Maher extra point is GOOD - Center-M.Overton - Holder-B.Anger.
|+1 YD
1 & Goal - DAL 1(6:52 - 2nd) D.Prescott pass short right to J.Ferguson for 1 yard - TOUCHDOWN.
|+10 YD
2 & 6 - DAL 11(7:04 - 2nd) D.Prescott pass short left to M.Davis for 11 yards - TOUCHDOWN. The Replay Official reviewed the runner broke the plane ruling - and the play was REVERSED. (Shotgun) D.Prescott pass short left to M.Davis pushed ob at CHI 1 for 10 yards (J.Johnson).
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - DAL 15(7:37 - 2nd) D.Prescott left end to CHI 11 for 4 yards (E.Jackson).
|+22 YD
2 & 10 - DAL 37(8:13 - 2nd) D.Prescott pass short right to C.Lamb to CHI 15 for 22 yards (E.Jackson; K.Vildor).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - DAL 37(8:19 - 2nd) D.Prescott pass incomplete short right [T.Gipson].
|+15 YD
3 & 8 - DAL 48(8:44 - 2nd) D.Prescott pass short left to C.Lamb to CHI 37 for 15 yards (K.Gordon).
|+2 YD
2 & 10 - DAL 46(9:18 - 2nd) M.Davis left tackle to DAL 48 for 2 yards (Ju.Jones).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - DAL 46(9:23 - 2nd) D.Prescott pass incomplete short left to C.Lamb.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 20 - CHI 15(9:32 - 2nd) T.Gill punts 52 yards to DAL 33 - Center-P.Scales. K.Turpin to DAL 46 for 13 yards (P.Scales; Ja.Jones).
|No Gain
3 & 15 - CHI 20(9:39 - 2nd) J.Fields pass short left to D.Pettis to CHI 20 for no gain. PENALTY on CHI-D.Pettis - Illegal Forward Pass - 5 yards - enforced at CHI 20.
|No Gain
2 & 9 - CHI 26(10:21 - 2nd) J.Fields sacked at CHI 20 for -6 yards (O.Odighizuwa).
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - CHI 25(10:50 - 2nd) K.Herbert right tackle to CHI 26 for 1 yard (J.Hankins).
|Kickoff
|(10:50 - 2nd) B.Maher kicks 65 yards from DAL 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(10:50 - 2nd) B.Maher extra point is GOOD - Center-M.Overton - Holder-B.Anger.
|+18 YD
1 & 10 - DAL 18(10:56 - 2nd) T.Pollard left tackle for 18 yards - TOUCHDOWN.
|+25 YD
3 & 1 - DAL 43(11:29 - 2nd) D.Prescott up the middle pushed ob at CHI 18 for 25 yards (E.Jackson).
|+7 YD
2 & 8 - DAL 50(12:05 - 2nd) D.Prescott pass short right to C.Lamb to CHI 43 for 7 yards (K.Vildor).
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - DAL 48(12:42 - 2nd) T.Pollard up the middle to 50 for 2 yards (K.Gordon).
|+17 YD
2 & 4 - DAL 31(13:13 - 2nd) D.Prescott pass short right to M.Gallup to DAL 48 for 17 yards (E.Jackson).
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - DAL 25(13:41 - 2nd) T.Pollard left tackle to DAL 31 for 6 yards (J.Brisker; T.Gipson).
|Kickoff
|(13:41 - 2nd) C.Santos kicks 65 yards from CHI 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(13:41 - 2nd) C.Santos extra point is GOOD - Center-P.Scales - Holder-T.Gill.
|+3 YD
2 & Goal - CHI 3(13:45 - 2nd) J.Fields left end for 3 yards - TOUCHDOWN.
|+3 YD
1 & Goal - CHI 6(14:23 - 2nd) J.Fields pass short right to D.Mooney to DAL 3 for 3 yards (I.Mukuamu).
|+4 YD
3 & 2 - CHI 10(15:00 - 2nd) D.Montgomery up the middle to DAL 6 for 4 yards (A.Barr; L.Vander Esch).
|+4 YD
2 & 6 - CHI 14(0:34 - 1st) D.Montgomery left end to DAL 10 for 4 yards (C.Watkins).
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - CHI 18(1:09 - 1st) D.Montgomery up the middle to DAL 14 for 4 yards (C.Watkins; L.Vander Esch).
|+14 YD
3 & 4 - CHI 32(1:38 - 1st) J.Fields scrambles right end ran ob at DAL 18 for 14 yards (D.Wilson).
|No Gain
2 & 4 - CHI 32(2:20 - 1st) J.Fields up the middle to DAL 32 for no gain (J.Kearse).
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - CHI 38(3:02 - 1st) D.Montgomery right tackle to DAL 32 for 6 yards (D.Wilson).
|+15 YD
2 & 6 - CHI 47(3:44 - 1st) J.Fields scrambles left end to DAL 38 for 15 yards (J.Kearse; D.Bland).
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - CHI 43(4:13 - 1st) J.Fields pass short left to D.Pettis pushed ob at CHI 47 for 4 yards (D.Wilson).
|+18 YD
2 & 10 - CHI 25(4:45 - 1st) V.Jones right end pushed ob at CHI 43 for 18 yards (A.Barr).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - CHI 25(5:19 - 1st) D.Montgomery left guard to CHI 25 for no gain (L.Vander Esch; C.Watkins).
|Kickoff
|(5:19 - 1st) B.Maher kicks 65 yards from DAL 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(5:19 - 1st) B.Maher extra point is GOOD - Center-M.Overton - Holder-B.Anger.
|+21 YD
3 & 9 - DAL 21(5:24 - 1st) D.Prescott pass deep middle to C.Lamb for 21 yards - TOUCHDOWN.
|No Gain
2 & 9 - DAL 21(5:59 - 1st) M.Davis left tackle to CHI 21 for no gain (Ju.Jones).
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - DAL 22(6:37 - 1st) C.Lamb right end to CHI 21 for 1 yard (N.Morrow - A.Watts).
|+17 YD
2 & 3 - DAL 39(7:01 - 1st) D.Prescott pass short right to M.Gallup to CHI 22 for 17 yards (K.Gordon - E.Jackson).
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - DAL 46(7:22 - 1st) D.Prescott pass short middle to D.Schultz to CHI 39 for 7 yards (E.Jackson; J.Sanborn).
|+4 YD
2 & 2 - DAL 50(7:47 - 1st) D.Prescott pass short left to P.Hendershot to CHI 46 for 4 yards (J.Brisker).
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - DAL 42(8:09 - 1st) D.Prescott pass short middle to D.Schultz to 50 for 8 yards (N.Morrow).
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - DAL 31(8:31 - 1st) D.Prescott pass short left to P.Hendershot pushed ob at DAL 42 for 11 yards (E.Jackson).
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 10 - CHI 25(8:38 - 1st) T.Gill punts 44 yards to DAL 31 - Center-P.Scales - fair catch by K.Turpin.
|+9 YD
3 & 19 - CHI 16(9:09 - 1st) J.Fields pass short right to D.Montgomery to CHI 25 for 9 yards (D.Fowler).
|+1 YD
2 & 20 - CHI 15(9:54 - 1st) D.Montgomery right end to CHI 16 for 1 yard (D.Lawrence).
|Penalty
2 & 10 - CHI 25(10:11 - 1st) J.Fields pass short right to D.Pettis to CHI 31 for 6 yards (D.Wilson). PENALTY on CHI-D.Pettis - Offensive Pass Interference - 10 yards - enforced at CHI 25 - No Play.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - CHI 25(10:18 - 1st) J.Fields pass incomplete deep right to E.St. Brown.
|Kickoff
|(10:18 - 1st) B.Maher kicks 65 yards from DAL 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(10:18 - 1st) B.Maher extra point is GOOD - Center-M.Overton - Holder-B.Anger.
|+7 YD
3 & Goal - DAL 7(10:23 - 1st) D.Prescott left end for 7 yards - TOUCHDOWN.
|No Gain
2 & Goal - DAL 7(10:29 - 1st) D.Prescott pass incomplete short middle to M.Gallup.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - DAL 15(11:06 - 1st) M.Davis right guard to CHI 7 for 8 yards (N.Morrow).
|+16 YD
1 & 10 - DAL 31(11:39 - 1st) D.Prescott pass short right to T.Pollard ran ob at CHI 15 for 16 yards (E.Jackson).
|+17 YD
1 & 15 - DAL 48(12:13 - 1st) T.Pollard left tackle to CHI 31 for 17 yards (E.Jackson).
|Penalty
1 & 10 - DAL 43(12:21 - 1st) PENALTY on DAL - Offensive Too Many Men on Field - 5 yards - enforced at CHI 43 - No Play.
|+11 YD
3 & 6 - DAL 46(12:50 - 1st) D.Prescott pass short right to M.Gallup to CHI 43 for 11 yards (K.Vildor).
|-5 YD
2 & 1 - DAL 49(13:27 - 1st) T.Pollard right end to DAL 46 for -5 yards (N.Morrow).
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - DAL 42(13:54 - 1st) D.Prescott pass short right to D.Schultz to CHI 49 for 9 yards (R.Smith).
|+9 YD
3 & 2 - DAL 33(14:16 - 1st) T.Pollard right tackle to DAL 42 for 9 yards (J.Brisker).
|+4 YD
2 & 6 - DAL 29(14:39 - 1st) T.Pollard up the middle to DAL 33 for 4 yards (A.Watts).
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - DAL 25(15:00 - 1st) D.Prescott pass short right to M.Gallup pushed ob at DAL 29 for 4 yards (K.Vildor).
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) C.Santos kicks 65 yards from CHI 35 to end zone - Touchback.
