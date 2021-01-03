|
|
|MIN
|DET
Cousins throws 3 TDs, Vikings end with 37-35 win over Lions
DETROIT (AP) Kirk Cousins threw for 405 yards and three touchdowns, lifting the Minnesota Vikings to a 37-35 win over the Detroit Lions on Sunday in a matchup of teams finishing disappointing seasons.
The Vikings (7-9) failed for the fourth time in a decade to make two straight trips to the playoffs. They won five of six midway through the season to return to the postseason race, but dashed hopes by losing three straight before closing with a win at Detroit.
The Lions (5-11) lost their last four games eight of 10 after going into November with a .500 record under former coach Matt Patricia.
Detroit's defense broke franchise records by allowing 519 points and 6,716 yards, breaking marks set by its winless team in 2008 and ranking among the worst in NFL history.
In a matchup without postseason implications, the Vikings and Lions combined to play a closely contested game with a lot of highlights and lowlights.
Alexander Mattison ran for 16 yards to convert a fourth-and-1 from the Lions 25 with 2:28 left, allowing the Vikings to run out the clock to seal the win. The second-year running back ran for 95 yards and a third-quarter touchdown and turned a short pass on fourth down into a 28-yard score in the first quarter.
Mattison filled in for running back Dalvin Cook, who missed the game following the death of his father.
Cousins was 28 of 40 and didn't throw an interception, finishing with his highest total of yards passing since Sept. 27, 2018.
Justin Jefferson had nine receptions for 133 yards, breaking the NFL rookie record for yards receiving set by Anquan Boldin in 2003.
Detroit's Matthew Stafford - playing with ankle, rib and thumb injuries - was 20 of 31 for 293 yards with three touchdowns. In possibly his last game with the Lions, he threw an interception that led to Dan Bailey's field goal that put the Vikings ahead 31-23 in the third quarter.
Marvin Jones had eight receptions for 180 yards and two touchdowns for the the Lions.
INJURY REPORT
Vikings: Four injured starters on defense were inactive: cornerback Cameron Dantzler (hamstring), defensive ends Jalyn Holmes (groin) and defensive end Ifeadi Odenigbo (chest) along with linebacker Eric Kendricks (calf).
Lions: OT Halapoulivaati Vaitai and OG Jonah Jackson left the game with concussions. DT Nick Williams had an ankle injury during the game. WR Kenny Golladay was inactive and was limited to just five games because of a hip injury after leading the NFL in receiving touchdowns last season.
UP NEXT
The Vikings will pick in the top half of the first round for the first time since 2015, when they picked cornerback Trae Waynes at 11th overall. They have significant needs on the defensive line and to a lesser extent the offensive line.
The Lions have been looking for a new general manager and evaluating potential coaching candidates since firing Bob Quinn and Patricia in November. The searches should kick up a notch now that the regular season is over.
---
---
|
K. Cousins
8 QB
405 PaYds, 3 PaTDs, RuYd, RuTD
|
40
FPTS
|
M. Jones
11 WR
180 ReYds, 2 ReTDs, 8 RECs
|
30
FPTS
|Team Stats
|Time of Pos
|35:13
|24:47
|1st Downs
|31
|21
|Rushing
|8
|9
|Passing
|20
|12
|Penalty
|3
|0
|3rd Down Conv
|4-13
|5-10
|4th Down Conv
|2-2
|1-1
|Total Net Yards
|508
|417
|Total Plays
|74
|54
|Avg Gain
|6.9
|7.7
|Net Yards Rushing
|125
|129
|Rush Attempts
|31
|22
|Avg Rush Yards
|4.0
|5.9
|Net Yards Passing
|383
|288
|Comp. - Att.
|28-40
|20-31
|Yards Per Pass
|8.9
|9.0
|Penalties - Yards
|4-35
|7-51
|Touchdowns
|5
|5
|Rushing TDs
|2
|2
|Passing TDs
|3
|3
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|0
|2
|Fumbles - Lost
|2-0
|1-1
|Int. Thrown
|0
|1
|Punts - Avg
|3-45.7
|2-50.5
|Return Yards
|136
|131
|Punts - Returns
|2-20
|2-22
|Kickoffs - Returns
|4-107
|3-109
|Int. - Returns
|1-9
|0-0
|Red Zone Eff.
|3-6 -50%
|2-2 -100%
|Goal to Go Eff.
|3-5 -60%
|2-2 -100%
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|383
|PASS YDS
|288
|
|
|125
|RUSH YDS
|129
|
|
|508
|TOTAL YDS
|417
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|FPTS
|
K. Cousins 8 QB
40
FPTS
|K. Cousins
|28/40
|405
|3
|0
|40
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
A. Mattison 25 RB
26
FPTS
|A. Mattison
|21
|95
|1
|20
|26
|
M. Boone 23 RB
2
FPTS
|M. Boone
|5
|29
|0
|19
|2
|
K. Cousins 8 QB
40
FPTS
|K. Cousins
|5
|1
|1
|4
|40
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
J. Jefferson 18 WR
13
FPTS
|J. Jefferson
|12
|9
|133
|0
|38
|13
|
A. Thielen 19 WR
5
FPTS
|A. Thielen
|5
|4
|57
|0
|20
|5
|
A. Mattison 25 RB
26
FPTS
|A. Mattison
|3
|3
|50
|1
|28
|26
|
C. Ham 30 FB
4
FPTS
|C. Ham
|3
|2
|44
|0
|30
|4
|
C. Beebe 12 WR
10
FPTS
|C. Beebe
|3
|2
|44
|1
|40
|10
|
T. Conklin 83 TE
4
FPTS
|T. Conklin
|6
|3
|40
|0
|19
|4
|
I. Smith 84 TE
3
FPTS
|I. Smith
|3
|2
|30
|0
|25
|3
|
A. Abdullah 31 RB
6
FPTS
|A. Abdullah
|3
|3
|7
|1
|6
|6
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|FF
|
H. Smith 22 SS
|H. Smith
|7-2
|0.0
|1
|0
|
A. Harris 41 FS
|A. Harris
|7-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
E. Wilson 50 OLB
|E. Wilson
|4-3
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Gladney 20 CB
|J. Gladney
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
T. Davis 40 ILB
|T. Davis
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Chisena 85 WR
|D. Chisena
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Wonnum 98 DE
|D. Wonnum
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
T. Dye 45 LB
|T. Dye
|1-3
|0.0
|0
|0
|
H. Nickerson 47 MLB
|H. Nickerson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|1
|
R. Connelly 57 ILB
|R. Connelly
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Mabin 39 CB
|D. Mabin
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
C. Tankersley CB
|C. Tankersley
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
H. Mata'afa 51 DT
|H. Mata'afa
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|0
|
A. DePaola 48 LS
|A. DePaola
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
H. Hand 38 CB
|H. Hand
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
S. Stephen 93 DT
|S. Stephen
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
E. Yarbrough 52 DE
|E. Yarbrough
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
D. Bailey 5 K
7
FPTS
|D. Bailey
|1/2
|23
|4/5
|7
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
B. Colquitt 2 P
|B. Colquitt
|3
|45.7
|1
|50
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
A. Abdullah 31 RB
6
FPTS
|A. Abdullah
|4
|26.8
|33
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
C. Beebe 12 WR
10
FPTS
|C. Beebe
|2
|10.0
|13
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|FPTS
|
M. Stafford 9 QB
27
FPTS
|M. Stafford
|20/31
|293
|3
|1
|27
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
A. Peterson 28 RB
12
FPTS
|A. Peterson
|7
|63
|1
|38
|12
|
D. Swift 32 RB
12
FPTS
|D. Swift
|12
|54
|1
|13
|12
|
M. Stafford 9 QB
27
FPTS
|M. Stafford
|2
|9
|0
|5
|27
|
M. Sanu 12 WR
1
FPTS
|M. Sanu
|1
|3
|0
|3
|1
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
M. Jones 11 WR
30
FPTS
|M. Jones
|11
|8
|180
|2
|43
|30
|
Q. Cephus 87 WR
11
FPTS
|Q. Cephus
|3
|2
|51
|1
|31
|11
|
T. Hockenson 88 TE
2
FPTS
|T. Hockenson
|3
|3
|25
|0
|15
|2
|
D. Swift 32 RB
12
FPTS
|D. Swift
|3
|3
|16
|0
|18
|12
|
M. Sanu 12 WR
1
FPTS
|M. Sanu
|6
|2
|13
|0
|7
|1
|
D. Amendola 80 WR
0
FPTS
|D. Amendola
|2
|1
|6
|0
|6
|0
|
J. James 83 TE
0
FPTS
|J. James
|1
|1
|2
|0
|2
|0
|
K. Johnson 33 RB
0
FPTS
|K. Johnson
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
H. Bryant 86 TE
0
FPTS
|H. Bryant
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|FF
|
T. Walker 21 DB
|T. Walker
|11-2
|1.0
|0
|0
|
D. Harmon 26 SS
|D. Harmon
|9-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Tavai 51 OLB
|J. Tavai
|8-4
|0.0
|0
|2
|
C. Jones 52 OLB
|C. Jones
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
A. Oruwariye 24 CB
|A. Oruwariye
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Roberts 29 CB
|D. Roberts
|3-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
M. Ford 38 CB
|M. Ford
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
R. Ragland 59 ILB
|R. Ragland
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
K. Strong 92 DT
|K. Strong
|2-1
|1.0
|0
|0
|
E. Griffen 98 DE
|E. Griffen
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
N. Williams 97 DE
|N. Williams
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Cabinda 45 FB
|J. Cabinda
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
M. Jones 11 WR
|M. Jones
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
W. Harris 25 FS
|W. Harris
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Coleman 27 CB
|J. Coleman
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Shelton 71 NT
|D. Shelton
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
R. Okwara 95 DE
|R. Okwara
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|0
|
J. Penisini 91 DT
|J. Penisini
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Davis 40 MLB
|J. Davis
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Okwara 99 DE
|J. Okwara
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Skipper 70 OT
|D. Skipper
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
M. Prater 5 K
5
FPTS
|M. Prater
|1/1
|54
|2/3
|5
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
J. Fox 3 P
|J. Fox
|2
|50.5
|0
|58
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
J. Agnew 39 WR
0
FPTS
|J. Agnew
|2
|11.0
|12
|0
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) J.Fox kicks 65 yards from DET 35 to end zone Touchback.
|+14 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIN 25(15:00 - 1st) K.Cousins pass short middle to C.Ham to MIN 39 for 14 yards (J.Tavai T.Walker).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - MIN 44(14:29 - 1st) K.Cousins pass short right to A.Thielen to MIN 44 for 5 yards (J.Tavai). PENALTY on MIN-D.Dozier Offensive Holding 10 yards enforced at MIN 39 - No Play.
|+5 YD
|
1 & 20 - MIN 29(14:07 - 1st) A.Mattison up the middle to MIN 34 for 5 yards (J.Tavai).
|No Gain
|
2 & 15 - MIN 34(13:31 - 1st) K.Cousins pass incomplete short right to C.Beebe (N.Williams).
|No Gain
|
3 & 15 - MIN 34(13:26 - 1st) K.Cousins pass incomplete short middle to T.Conklin (R.Ragland).
|Punt
|
4 & 15 - MIN 34(13:22 - 1st) B.Colquitt punts 49 yards to DET 17 Center-A.DePaola. J.Agnew to DET 27 for 10 yards (A.DePaola).
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - DET 27(13:09 - 1st) D.Swift right end to DET 31 for 4 yards (D.Wonnum).
|-1 YD
|
2 & 6 - DET 31(12:35 - 1st) M.Stafford pass short right to D.Swift to DET 30 for -1 yards (E.Wilson).
|No Gain
|
3 & 7 - DET 30(11:56 - 1st) M.Stafford pass incomplete deep middle to D.Amendola (A.Harris).
|Punt
|
4 & 7 - DET 30(11:50 - 1st) J.Fox punts 58 yards to MIN 12 Center-D.Muhlbach. C.Beebe to MIN 25 for 13 yards (J.Tavai; Ch.Jones).
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIN 25(11:37 - 1st) A.Mattison right end to MIN 27 for 2 yards (J.Davis; J.Tavai).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 8 - MIN 27(11:01 - 1st) A.Mattison up the middle to MIN 28 for 1 yard (K.Strong).
|+6 YD
|
3 & 7 - MIN 28(10:20 - 1st) K.Cousins pass short left to A.Abdullah to MIN 34 for 6 yards (D.Harmon).
|Punt
|
4 & 1 - MIN 34(9:37 - 1st) B.Colquitt punts 50 yards to DET 16 Center-A.DePaola. J.Agnew to DET 28 for 12 yards (H.Nickerson). FUMBLES (H.Nickerson) RECOVERED by MIN-A.DePaola at DET 42. Penalty on DET-J.Coleman Illegal Block Above the Waist declined.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - MIN 42(9:23 - 1st) K.Cousins pass incomplete short right to T.Conklin.
|Sack
|
2 & 10 - MIN 42(9:18 - 1st) K.Cousins sacked at DET 48 for -6 yards (R.Okwara).
|No Gain
|
3 & 16 - MIN 48(8:35 - 1st) K.Cousins pass incomplete short middle to J.Jefferson (W.Harris).
|Punt
|
4 & 16 - MIN 48(8:29 - 1st) B.Colquitt punts 38 yards to DET 10 Center-A.DePaola fair catch by J.Agnew.
|Result
|Play
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - DET 10(8:21 - 1st) M.Stafford pass short left to T.Hockenson to DET 19 for 9 yards (A.Harris H.Smith).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 1 - DET 19(7:48 - 1st) D.Swift left tackle to DET 22 for 3 yards (D.Wonnum H.Hand).
|+23 YD
|
1 & 10 - DET 22(7:13 - 1st) M.Stafford pass deep left to M.Jones to DET 45 for 23 yards (H.Smith).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - DET 45(6:35 - 1st) D.Swift right tackle to DET 49 for 4 yards (H.Smith).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 6 - DET 49(6:00 - 1st) D.Swift up the middle to MIN 46 for 5 yards (D.Wonnum; T.Dye).
|+3 YD
|
3 & 1 - DET 46(5:25 - 1st) Direct snap to M.Sanu. M.Sanu up the middle to MIN 43 for 3 yards (E.Wilson).
|+43 YD
|
1 & 10 - DET 43(4:53 - 1st) M.Stafford pass deep right to M.Jones for 43 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|Missed PAT
|(4:45 - 1st) M.Prater extra point is No Good Wide Left Center-D.Muhlbach Holder-J.Fox.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(4:45 - 1st) J.Fox kicks 64 yards from DET 35 to MIN 1. A.Abdullah pushed ob at MIN 30 for 29 yards (T.Walker).
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIN 30(4:39 - 1st) A.Mattison right tackle to MIN 36 for 6 yards (Ch.Jones).
|No Gain
|
2 & 4 - MIN 36(4:03 - 1st) K.Cousins pass incomplete short right to J.Jefferson.
|+13 YD
|
3 & 4 - MIN 36(3:57 - 1st) K.Cousins pass short right to J.Jefferson to MIN 49 for 13 yards (A.Oruwariye).
|+15 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIN 49(3:17 - 1st) K.Cousins pass short middle to A.Mattison to DET 36 for 15 yards (J.Coleman).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIN 36(2:40 - 1st) A.Mattison left end to DET 32 for 4 yards (Ch.Jones).
|Sack
|
2 & 6 - MIN 32(2:04 - 1st) K.Cousins sacked at DET 39 for -7 yards (T.Walker).
|+9 YD
|
3 & 13 - MIN 39(1:24 - 1st) K.Cousins pass short left to J.Jefferson to DET 30 for 9 yards (J.Tavai). FUMBLES (J.Tavai) recovered by MIN-G.Bradbury at DET 30. G.Bradbury to DET 28 for 2 yards (T.Walker).
|+28 YD
|
4 & 2 - MIN 28(0:43 - 1st) K.Cousins pass short right to A.Mattison for 28 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(0:34 - 1st) D.Bailey extra point is GOOD Center-A.DePaola Holder-B.Colquitt.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(0:34 - 1st) D.Bailey kicks 65 yards from MIN 35 to end zone Touchback.
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - DET 25(0:34 - 1st) M.Stafford pass short right to M.Jones to DET 28 for 3 yards (C.Tankersley).
|+38 YD
|
2 & 7 - DET 28(15:00 - 2nd) A.Peterson up the middle pushed ob at MIN 34 for 38 yards (A.Harris).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - DET 25(14:26 - 2nd) M.Stafford to MIN 40 for -6 yards. FUMBLES and recovers at MIN 40. M.Stafford pass incomplete short right. PENALTY on DET-F.Ragnow Ineligible Downfield Pass 5 yards enforced at MIN 34 - No Play.
|+15 YD
|
1 & 15 - DET 39(14:21 - 2nd) M.Stafford pass short left to T.Hockenson to MIN 24 for 15 yards (H.Smith).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - DET 24(13:44 - 2nd) A.Peterson left tackle to MIN 20 for 4 yards (E.Wilson T.Dye).
|+20 YD
|
2 & 6 - DET 20(13:24 - 2nd) M.Stafford pass deep left to Q.Cephus for 20 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(13:19 - 2nd) M.Prater extra point is GOOD Center-D.Muhlbach Holder-J.Fox.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(13:19 - 2nd) J.Fox kicks 61 yards from DET 35 to MIN 4. A.Abdullah to MIN 21 for 17 yards (J.Cabinda).
|+25 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIN 21(13:13 - 2nd) K.Cousins pass deep middle to I.Smith to MIN 46 for 25 yards (D.Harmon).
|+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIN 46(12:35 - 2nd) K.Cousins pass short right to T.Conklin to DET 43 for 11 yards (T.Walker).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIN 43(11:52 - 2nd) A.Mattison right tackle to DET 42 for 1 yard (T.Walker; J.Tavai).
|+19 YD
|
2 & 9 - MIN 42(11:07 - 2nd) K.Cousins pass short left to T.Conklin to DET 23 for 19 yards (T.Walker).
|+14 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIN 23(10:24 - 2nd) K.Cousins pass short right to A.Thielen to DET 9 for 14 yards (D.Harmon).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 9 - MIN 9(9:44 - 2nd) A.Mattison left tackle to DET 4 for 5 yards (D.Shelton).
|No Gain
|
2 & 4 - MIN 4(9:01 - 2nd) K.Cousins pass incomplete short middle to A.Thielen (D.Roberts).
|+4 YD
|
3 & 4 - MIN 4(8:56 - 2nd) K.Cousins pass short right to A.Abdullah for 4 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(8:51 - 2nd) D.Bailey extra point is GOOD Center-A.DePaola Holder-B.Colquitt.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(8:51 - 2nd) D.Bailey kicks 65 yards from MIN 35 to end zone Touchback.
|+38 YD
|
1 & 10 - DET 25(8:51 - 2nd) M.Stafford pass deep right to M.Jones to MIN 37 for 38 yards (J.Gladney).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - DET 37(8:08 - 2nd) M.Stafford pass incomplete deep right to M.Sanu.
|+1 YD
|
2 & 10 - DET 37(8:04 - 2nd) D.Swift left end to MIN 36 for 1 yard (T.Davis; E.Yarbrough).
|No Gain
|
3 & 9 - DET 36(7:21 - 2nd) M.Stafford pass incomplete short middle to M.Sanu (B.Lynch).
|Field Goal
|
4 & 9 - DET 36(7:17 - 2nd) M.Prater 54 yard field goal is GOOD Center-D.Muhlbach Holder-J.Fox.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(7:13 - 2nd) J.Fox kicks 67 yards from DET 35 to MIN -2. A.Abdullah to MIN 31 for 33 yards (M.Ford).
|+20 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIN 31(7:05 - 2nd) K.Cousins pass deep right to A.Thielen to DET 49 for 20 yards (A.Oruwariye).
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIN 49(6:31 - 2nd) K.Cousins pass short left to A.Thielen to DET 40 for 9 yards (D.Roberts).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 1 - MIN 40(5:57 - 2nd) A.Mattison up the middle to DET 35 for 5 yards (N.Williams).
|+20 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIN 35(5:25 - 2nd) A.Mattison up the middle to DET 15 for 20 yards (D.Harmon D.Roberts).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - MIN 15(4:44 - 2nd) K.Cousins pass incomplete short right to C.Ham.
|+1 YD
|
2 & 10 - MIN 15(4:40 - 2nd) A.Mattison up the middle to DET 14 for 1 yard (R.Ragland).
|Penalty
|
3 & 9 - MIN 14(4:00 - 2nd) PENALTY on MIN-B.O'Neill False Start 5 yards enforced at DET 14 - No Play.
|Sack
|
3 & 14 - MIN 19(3:43 - 2nd) K.Cousins sacked at DET 28 for -9 yards (K.Strong).
|No Good
|
4 & 23 - MIN 28(2:58 - 2nd) D.Bailey 46 yard field goal is No Good Wide Left Center-A.DePaola Holder-B.Colquitt.
|Result
|Play
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - DET 36(2:53 - 2nd) A.Peterson right tackle to DET 42 for 6 yards (A.Harris).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 4 - DET 42(2:18 - 2nd) M.Stafford pass short right to J.James to DET 44 for 2 yards (J.Gladney).
|+4 YD
|
3 & 2 - DET 44(2:00 - 2nd) M.Stafford scrambles right end to DET 48 for 4 yards.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - DET 48(1:25 - 2nd) M.Stafford pass incomplete short left to K.Johnson (J.Gladney).
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - DET 48(1:18 - 2nd) M.Stafford pass incomplete deep middle to M.Sanu (A.Harris).
|Sack
|
3 & 10 - DET 48(1:10 - 2nd) M.Stafford sacked at DET 43 for -5 yards (H.Mata'afa).
|Punt
|
4 & 15 - DET 43(1:04 - 2nd) J.Fox punts 43 yards to MIN 14 Center-D.Muhlbach. C.Beebe to MIN 21 for 7 yards (M.Ford).
|Result
|Play
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIN 21(0:55 - 2nd) K.Cousins pass short right to J.Jefferson to MIN 29 for 8 yards (J.Tavai). DET-N.Williams was injured during the play. He is Out.
|+4 YD
|
2 & 2 - MIN 29(0:44 - 2nd) K.Cousins pass short left to C.Beebe ran ob at MIN 33 for 4 yards.
|-3 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIN 33(0:39 - 2nd) K.Cousins pass short right to A.Abdullah to MIN 30 for -3 yards (J.Tavai) [K.Strong].
|+14 YD
|
2 & 13 - MIN 30(0:35 - 2nd) K.Cousins pass short left to A.Thielen to MIN 44 for 14 yards (D.Roberts).
|+10 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIN 44(0:28 - 2nd) K.Cousins pass short left to T.Conklin to DET 46 for 10 yards (J.Tavai). FUMBLES (J.Tavai) ball out of bounds at DET 46.
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - MIN 20(0:14 - 2nd) K.Cousins pass incomplete deep left to J.Jefferson. PENALTY on DET-E.Griffen Defensive Offside 6 yards enforced at DET 46 - No Play.
|+40 YD
|
1 & 4 - MIN 40(0:11 - 2nd) K.Cousins pass deep left to C.Beebe for 40 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(0:04 - 2nd) D.Bailey extra point is GOOD Center-A.DePaola Holder-B.Colquitt.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) D.Bailey kicks 68 yards from MIN 35 to DET -3. J.Agnew to MIN 33 for 70 yards (D.Chisena).
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIN 33(14:49 - 3rd) M.Stafford pass short right to M.Sanu to MIN 26 for 7 yards (J.Gladney).
|+26 YD
|
2 & 3 - MIN 26(14:15 - 3rd) M.Stafford pass short right to M.Jones for 26 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(14:09 - 3rd) M.Prater extra point is GOOD Center-D.Muhlbach Holder-J.Fox.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(14:09 - 3rd) J.Fox kicks 62 yards from DET 35 to MIN 3. A.Abdullah pushed ob at MIN 31 for 28 yards (T.Walker).
|+15 YD
|
1 & 10 - DET 31(14:02 - 3rd) K.Cousins pass short right to J.Jefferson to MIN 46 for 15 yards (A.Oruwariye).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - DET 46(13:29 - 3rd) A.Mattison left tackle to MIN 48 for 2 yards (J.Penisini).
|+38 YD
|
2 & 8 - DET 48(12:51 - 3rd) K.Cousins pass short middle to J.Jefferson to DET 14 for 38 yards (J.Tavai) [R.Okwara]. PENALTY on DET-R.Okwara Roughing the Passer 7 yards enforced at DET 14.
|No Gain
|
1 & 7 - DET 7(12:24 - 3rd) K.Cousins pass incomplete short right. ball thrown away
|+5 YD
|
2 & 7 - DET 7(12:18 - 3rd) A.Mattison up the middle to DET 2 for 5 yards (T.Walker D.Roberts).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 2 - DET 2(11:38 - 3rd) A.Mattison right tackle for 2 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(11:35 - 3rd) D.Bailey extra point is GOOD Center-A.DePaola Holder-B.Colquitt.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(11:35 - 3rd) D.Bailey kicks 69 yards from MIN 35 to DET -4. J.Agnew to DET 20 for 24 yards (R.Connelly).
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIN 20(11:29 - 3rd) D.Swift up the middle to DET 26 for 6 yards (T.Davis).
|Penalty
|
2 & 4 - MIN 26(10:53 - 3rd) PENALTY on DET-J.James False Start 5 yards enforced at DET 26 - No Play.
|-1 YD
|
2 & 9 - MIN 21(10:33 - 3rd) D.Swift right tackle to DET 20 for -1 yards (E.Wilson).
|Int
|
3 & 10 - MIN 20(9:49 - 3rd) M.Stafford pass short middle intended for M.Jones INTERCEPTED by H.Smith at DET 32. H.Smith to DET 23 for 9 yards (M.Jones).
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - DET 23(9:41 - 3rd) K.Cousins pass incomplete deep middle to I.Smith (D.Harmon).
|+15 YD
|
2 & 10 - DET 23(9:35 - 3rd) K.Cousins pass short left to J.Jefferson to DET 8 for 15 yards (Ch.Jones).
|No Gain
|
1 & 8 - DET 8(8:57 - 3rd) K.Cousins pass incomplete short right to J.Jefferson.
|+4 YD
|
2 & 8 - DET 8(8:52 - 3rd) K.Cousins left end to DET 4 for 4 yards (D.Harmon).
|No Gain
|
3 & 4 - DET 4(8:08 - 3rd) K.Cousins pass incomplete short right. ball thrown away
|Field Goal
|
4 & 4 - DET 4(7:59 - 3rd) D.Bailey 23 yard field goal is GOOD Center-A.DePaola Holder-B.Colquitt.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(7:55 - 3rd) D.Bailey kicks 65 yards from MIN 35 to end zone Touchback.
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIN 25(7:55 - 3rd) A.Peterson up the middle to DET 30 for 5 yards (S.Stephen; E.Wilson).
|No Gain
|
2 & 5 - MIN 30(7:16 - 3rd) M.Stafford pass incomplete deep left to Q.Cephus.
|+6 YD
|
3 & 5 - MIN 30(7:09 - 3rd) M.Stafford pass short middle to D.Amendola to DET 36 for 6 yards (H.Smith).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - MIN 36(6:34 - 3rd) M.Stafford pass incomplete deep left to M.Sanu.
|+4 YD
|
2 & 10 - MIN 36(6:28 - 3rd) A.Peterson left end to DET 40 for 4 yards (H.Hand).
|+31 YD
|
3 & 6 - MIN 40(5:40 - 3rd) M.Stafford pass deep right to Q.Cephus to MIN 29 for 31 yards (A.Harris).
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIN 29(5:01 - 3rd) D.Swift right end to MIN 23 for 6 yards (A.Harris).
|+18 YD
|
2 & 4 - MIN 23(4:19 - 3rd) M.Stafford pass short left to D.Swift pushed ob at MIN 5 for 18 yards (H.Smith).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 5 - MIN 5(3:49 - 3rd) D.Swift left end to MIN 2 for 3 yards (A.Harris).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 2 - MIN 2(3:08 - 3rd) D.Skipper reported in as eligible. A.Peterson left tackle for 2 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|+2 YD
|(3:02 - 3rd) (Pass formation) TWO-POINT CONVERSION ATTEMPT. M.Stafford pass to M.Jones is incomplete. ATTEMPT FAILS.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(3:02 - 3rd) J.Fox kicks 65 yards from DET 35 to end zone Touchback.
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - DET 25(3:02 - 3rd) A.Mattison up the middle to MIN 26 for 1 yard (T.Walker).
|+7 YD
|
2 & 9 - DET 26(2:29 - 3rd) K.Cousins pass short left to A.Mattison pushed ob at MIN 33 for 7 yards (D.Roberts).
|+4 YD
|
3 & 2 - DET 33(1:59 - 3rd) A.Mattison right tackle to MIN 37 for 4 yards (J.Tavai; J.Okwara).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - DET 45(1:19 - 3rd) K.Cousins pass incomplete deep middle to J.Jefferson. PENALTY on DET-A.Oruwariye Defensive Pass Interference 18 yards enforced at MIN 37 - No Play.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - DET 45(1:13 - 3rd) K.Cousins pass incomplete short right to T.Conklin (A.Bryant).
|+14 YD
|
2 & 10 - DET 45(1:09 - 3rd) K.Cousins pass short left to J.Jefferson ran ob at DET 31 for 14 yards.
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - DET 31(0:42 - 3rd) A.Mattison right tackle to DET 24 for 7 yards (R.Ragland).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 3 - DET 24(0:12 - 3rd) A.Mattison up the middle to DET 20 for 4 yards (T.Walker).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - DET 20(15:00 - 4th) O.Udoh reported in as eligible. A.Mattison right end to DET 16 for 4 yards (R.Ragland). PENALTY on MIN-E.Cleveland Offensive Holding 10 yards enforced at DET 20 - No Play.
|+19 YD
|
1 & 20 - DET 30(14:32 - 4th) M.Boone right tackle to DET 11 for 19 yards (D.Harmon).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 1 - DET 11(13:52 - 4th) M.Boone left end to DET 6 for 5 yards (T.Walker).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 6 - DET 6(13:15 - 4th) M.Boone up the middle to DET 2 for 4 yards (D.Harmon).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 2 - DET 2(12:40 - 4th) O.Udoh reported in as eligible. M.Boone left tackle to DET 1 for 1 yard (Ch.Jones).
|No Gain
|
3 & 1 - DET 1(11:59 - 4th) M.Boone right end to DET 1 for no gain (K.Strong; R.Ragland).
|Penalty
|
4 & 1 - DET 14(11:18 - 4th) K.Cousins sacked at DET 14 for -13 yards (T.Walker). DET-K.Strong was injured during the play. PENALTY on DET-T.Walker Roughing the Passer 0 yards enforced at DET 1 - No Play.
|No Gain
|
1 & 1 - DET 1(11:15 - 4th) A.Mattison up the middle to DET 1 for no gain (T.Walker).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 1 - DET 1(10:36 - 4th) K.Cousins up the middle for 1 yard TOUCHDOWN.
|Missed PAT
|(10:32 - 4th) D.Bailey extra point is No Good Wide Left Center-A.DePaola Holder-B.Colquitt.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(10:32 - 4th) D.Bailey kicks 65 yards from MIN 35 to end zone Touchback.
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - MIN 50(10:32 - 4th) M.Stafford pass incomplete deep left to D.Swift [E.Yarbrough]. PENALTY on DET-T.Hockenson Offensive Holding 10 yards enforced at DET 25 - No Play.
|+21 YD
|
1 & 20 - MIN 15(10:22 - 4th) M.Stafford pass deep middle to M.Jones to DET 36 for 21 yards (T.Dye).
|+13 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIN 36(9:40 - 4th) D.Swift right tackle to DET 49 for 13 yards (E.Wilson; H.Smith).
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIN 49(9:02 - 4th) D.Swift left end pushed ob at MIN 43 for 8 yards (H.Smith).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 2 - MIN 43(8:27 - 4th) M.Stafford pass short right to T.Hockenson to MIN 42 for 1 yard (A.Harris).
|No Gain
|
3 & 1 - MIN 42(7:44 - 4th) M.Stafford pass incomplete short right to M.Jones (T.Davis).
|+4 YD
|
4 & 1 - MIN 42(7:39 - 4th) A.Peterson right tackle to MIN 38 for 4 yards (T.Dye; E.Wilson).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - MIN 38(6:58 - 4th) M.Stafford pass deep middle to M.Jones for 38 yards TOUCHDOWN. The Replay Official reviewed the pass completion ruling and the play was REVERSED. (Shotgun) M.Stafford pass incomplete deep middle to M.Jones.
|-1 YD
|
2 & 10 - MIN 38(6:52 - 4th) M.Stafford pass short right to D.Swift to MIN 39 for -1 yards (T.Davis).
|+16 YD
|
3 & 11 - MIN 39(6:08 - 4th) M.Stafford pass deep left to M.Jones ran ob at MIN 23 for 16 yards.
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIN 23(5:55 - 4th) M.Stafford pass short right to M.Sanu pushed ob at MIN 17 for 6 yards (D.Mabin).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 4 - MIN 17(5:29 - 4th) M.Stafford scrambles right end ran ob at MIN 12 for 5 yards (H.Smith).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - MIN 12(4:56 - 4th) M.Stafford pass incomplete short middle to H.Bryant (T.Dye).
|+10 YD
|
2 & 10 - MIN 12(4:51 - 4th) M.Stafford pass short right to M.Jones to MIN 2 for 10 yards (A.Harris; D.Mabin).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 2 - MIN 2(4:30 - 4th) D.Swift up the middle for 2 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|+2 YD
|(4:26 - 4th) (Pass formation) TWO-POINT CONVERSION ATTEMPT. M.Stafford pass to Q.Cephus is incomplete. ATTEMPT FAILS.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(4:26 - 4th) J.Fox kicks 65 yards from DET 35 to end zone Touchback.
|+30 YD
|
1 & 10 - DET 25(4:26 - 4th) K.Cousins pass short right to C.Ham pushed ob at DET 45 for 30 yards (D.Harmon).
|+10 YD
|
1 & 10 - DET 45(4:16 - 4th) A.Mattison right end to DET 35 for 10 yards (T.Walker). PENALTY on MIN-O.Johnson Offensive Holding 10 yards enforced at DET 45 - No Play.
|+13 YD
|
1 & 20 - DET 45(4:08 - 4th) K.Cousins pass short left to J.Jefferson to DET 42 for 13 yards (J.Tavai).
|+8 YD
|
2 & 7 - DET 42(3:29 - 4th) K.Cousins pass short left to J.Jefferson ran ob at DET 34 for 8 yards.
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - DET 34(3:25 - 4th) A.Mattison right tackle to DET 29 for 5 yards (E.Griffen D.Skipper).
|-1 YD
|
2 & 5 - DET 29(2:41 - 4th) A.Mattison left tackle to DET 30 for -1 yards (E.Griffen J.Davis).
|+5 YD
|
3 & 6 - DET 30(2:34 - 4th) K.Cousins pass short left to I.Smith pushed ob at DET 25 for 5 yards (W.Harris).
|+16 YD
|
4 & 1 - DET 25(2:28 - 4th) A.Mattison right end to DET 9 for 16 yards (D.Harmon).
|-1 YD
|
1 & 9 - DET 9(2:00 - 4th) K.Cousins kneels to DET 10 for -1 yards.
|-2 YD
|
2 & 10 - DET 10(1:17 - 4th) K.Cousins kneels to DET 12 for -2 yards.
|-1 YD
|
3 & 12 - DET 12(0:38 - 4th) K.Cousins kneels to DET 13 for -1 yards.
