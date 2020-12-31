|
Packers-Bears Preview
CHICAGO (AP) Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers are rolling with five straight wins and their second straight NFC North championship.
Something else they would like before the playoffs begin? The No. 1 seed and the bye that comes with it.
Rodgers and the Packers will try to clinch it when they close out the regular season against the playoff-hopeful Chicago Bears on Sunday.
''I think our guys have been locked in,'' coach Matt LaFleur said. ''I've been really pleased with just the urgency, the effort, the communication, the energy around our building for the last month and a half.''
The Packers (12-3), who pounded Tennessee last week, began their win streak by dominating the Bears at Lambeau Field. If they beat or tie Chicago (8-7), the No. 1 seed is theirs. A loss or tie by Seattle against San Francisco would also do it for Green Bay.
The Bears have scored 30 or more points in four straight games for the first time since 1965. And if they beat the Packers, they will make the playoffs for the second time in coach Matt Nagy's three seasons.
It's quite a turnaround after losing six in a row. But the Bears bounced back with three straight wins against struggling teams, beating Houston, Minnesota and Jacksonville.
The oldest rivalry in the NFL has been a rather one-sided affair in recent years, with Green Bay winning 18 of 21 against Chicago counting the postseason. The Bears can still reach the playoffs with a loss if Arizona falls on the road against the Los Angeles Rams. And if both games end in ties, the Bears would be playoff bound.
''When you lose six games like we did, you really rely on the players and coaches that you have inside this building here at Halas (Hall),'' Nagy said. ''And it's not easy. It's not easy for them, it's not easy for us. But what our guys did is they showed resolve and they kept fighting.''
RODGERS REIGNS
Rodgers has one last chance this season to make his case for winning a third MVP.
He has thrown 44 touchdown passes - one off his 2011 career high - with only five interceptions. He previously won the AP NFL MVP award in 2011 and 2014.
The Packers are 20-5 against the Bears in games Rodgers has started, including the playoffs. He threw four touchdown passes without an interception against Chicago last month.
''We both have something to play for,'' Rodgers said. ''We're playing for the 1 seed, they're playing for their playoff lives, so there's a lot at stake for both squads. We got after them a few weeks ago; they've been playing a lot better since then. We know what kind of game it's going to be.''
SWAN SONG?
Quarterback Mitchell Trubisky and star receiver Allen Robinson could be playing their final game for Chicago, with their contracts expiring.
For Trubisky, it has been a turbulent run since the Bears drafted him with the No. 2 pick in 2017. The Bears made an offseason trade for Nick Foles and opted not to exercise their option for 2021 on their once-prized QB. Trubisky opened the season as the starter, only to get benched in Week 3. But he has performed better in the five games since he returned to the lineup, completing 68% of his passes for 1,243 yards, 10 touchdowns and four interceptions.
Robinson has a career-high 100 receptions for 1,213 yards. Only Brandon Marshall (118 in 2012) and Matt Forte (102 in 2014) have caught more passes in a season for Chicago.
CHASING SHARPE
Green Bay's Davante Adams has a chance to break a couple of Sterling Sharpe's single-season franchise receiving records Sunday.
Adams has 17 touchdown catches, one off the team record Sharpe set in 1994. Adams also has 109 overall receptions, two off his own career high and three behind Sharpe's 1993 franchise-record total.
Adams is the third player in NFL history to have 100-plus receptions and 17-plus touchdown catches in the same season. Minnesota's Cris Carter had 122 catches and 17 touchdown receptions in 1999. Randy Moss had 111 receptions and 17 touchdown catches in 2003.
Adams has accomplished all this despite missing two games with a hamstring injury.
SECOND-QUARTER SURGE
The Packers have outscored opponents 198-86 in the second quarter this season. They outscored the Bears 21-7 in the second period during the first regular-season meeting between these teams.
If the Packers get any points in the second period Sunday, they will become the highest-scoring, second-quarter team in NFL history. The New England Patriots have the NFL record for second-quarter points in a season with 199 in 2007, according to the Elias Sports Bureau.
STREAKING TO PLAYOFFS
The Bears could become the third team since the 1970 merger to reach the playoffs after losing six in a row. The 1970 Cincinnati Bengals and 2014 Carolina Panthers also did it.
---
More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP-NFL
|
A. Rodgers
12 QB
240 PaYds, 4 PaTDs, 4 RuYds
|
33
FPTS
|
D. Montgomery
32 RB
69 RuYds, RuTD, 63 ReYds, 9 RECs
|
18
FPTS
|Team Stats
|Time of Pos
|24:31
|35:29
|1st Downs
|17
|21
|Rushing
|3
|9
|Passing
|13
|12
|Penalty
|1
|0
|3rd Down Conv
|4-7
|6-15
|4th Down Conv
|0-0
|5-6
|Total Net Yards
|316
|356
|Total Plays
|44
|74
|Avg Gain
|7.2
|4.8
|Net Yards Rushing
|79
|108
|Rush Attempts
|19
|31
|Avg Rush Yards
|4.2
|3.5
|Net Yards Passing
|237
|248
|Comp. - Att.
|19-24
|33-42
|Yards Per Pass
|9.5
|5.8
|Penalties - Yards
|4-30
|1-16
|Touchdowns
|5
|1
|Rushing TDs
|1
|1
|Passing TDs
|4
|0
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|1
|2
|Fumbles - Lost
|1-1
|2-1
|Int. Thrown
|0
|1
|Punts - Avg
|2-43.5
|1-53.0
|Return Yards
|110
|53
|Punts - Returns
|1-7
|0-0
|Kickoffs - Returns
|4-79
|2-53
|Int. - Returns
|1-24
|0-0
|Red Zone Eff.
|4-4 -100%
|1-5 -20%
|Goal to Go Eff.
|4-4 -100%
|1-4 -25%
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|237
|PASS YDS
|248
|
|
|79
|RUSH YDS
|108
|
|
|316
|TOTAL YDS
|356
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|FPTS
|
A. Rodgers 12 QB
33
FPTS
|A. Rodgers
|19/24
|240
|4
|0
|33
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
A. Jones 33 RB
14
FPTS
|A. Jones
|11
|42
|1
|10
|14
|
J. Williams 30 RB
2
FPTS
|J. Williams
|5
|26
|0
|14
|2
|
M. Valdes-Scantling 83 WR
14
FPTS
|M. Valdes-Scantling
|1
|4
|0
|4
|14
|
A. Rodgers 12 QB
33
FPTS
|A. Rodgers
|1
|4
|0
|4
|33
|
A. Dillon 28 RB
0
FPTS
|A. Dillon
|1
|3
|0
|3
|0
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
M. Valdes-Scantling 83 WR
14
FPTS
|M. Valdes-Scantling
|3
|2
|87
|1
|72
|14
|
D. Adams 17 WR
10
FPTS
|D. Adams
|6
|6
|46
|1
|9
|10
|
A. Jones 33 RB
14
FPTS
|A. Jones
|5
|4
|43
|0
|17
|14
|
R. Tonyan 85 TE
7
FPTS
|R. Tonyan
|2
|2
|18
|1
|15
|7
|
A. Lazard 13 WR
1
FPTS
|A. Lazard
|4
|2
|17
|0
|14
|1
|
D. Dafney 49 TE
7
FPTS
|D. Dafney
|1
|1
|13
|1
|13
|7
|
M. Lewis 89 TE
0
FPTS
|M. Lewis
|1
|1
|9
|0
|9
|0
|
T. Austin 16 WR
0
FPTS
|T. Austin
|1
|1
|7
|0
|7
|0
|
E. St. Brown 19 WR
0
FPTS
|E. St. Brown
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|FF
|
D. Savage 26 FS
|D. Savage
|8-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
K. Barnes 51 ILB
|K. Barnes
|8-6
|0.0
|0
|0
|
K. King 20 CB
|K. King
|7-3
|0.0
|0
|0
|
A. Amos 31 SS
|A. Amos
|7-2
|0.0
|1
|1
|
C. Kirksey 58 ILB
|C. Kirksey
|4-3
|1.0
|0
|0
|
R. Gary 52 LB
|R. Gary
|3-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
C. Sullivan 39 CB
|C. Sullivan
|3-3
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Alexander 23 CB
|J. Alexander
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|1
|
W. Redmond 25 SAF
|W. Redmond
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Lowry 94 DE
|D. Lowry
|2-3
|0.0
|0
|0
|
K. Clark 97 NT
|K. Clark
|2-3
|0.0
|0
|0
|
Z. Smith 55 OLB
|Z. Smith
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
T. Lancaster 95 NT
|T. Lancaster
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
M. Crosby 2 K
5
FPTS
|M. Crosby
|0/0
|0
|5/5
|5
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
J. Scott 6 P
|J. Scott
|2
|43.5
|1
|45
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
M. Taylor 86 WR
0
FPTS
|M. Taylor
|4
|19.8
|23
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
T. Austin 16 WR
0
FPTS
|T. Austin
|1
|7.0
|7
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|FPTS
|
M. Trubisky 10 QB
10
FPTS
|M. Trubisky
|33/42
|252
|0
|1
|10
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
D. Montgomery 32 RB
18
FPTS
|D. Montgomery
|22
|69
|1
|8
|18
|
M. Trubisky 10 QB
10
FPTS
|M. Trubisky
|4
|22
|0
|13
|10
|
C. Patterson 84 WR
1
FPTS
|C. Patterson
|4
|18
|0
|7
|1
|
C. Kmet 85 TE
2
FPTS
|C. Kmet
|1
|8
|0
|8
|2
|
A. Pierce 46 RB
0
FPTS
|A. Pierce
|1
|-1
|0
|-1
|0
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
D. Mooney 11 WR
9
FPTS
|D. Mooney
|13
|11
|93
|0
|53
|9
|
D. Montgomery 32 RB
18
FPTS
|D. Montgomery
|9
|9
|63
|0
|14
|18
|
C. Kmet 85 TE
2
FPTS
|C. Kmet
|8
|7
|41
|0
|11
|2
|
A. Robinson 12 WR
3
FPTS
|A. Robinson
|5
|2
|37
|0
|23
|3
|
A. Miller 17 WR
1
FPTS
|A. Miller
|2
|2
|13
|0
|7
|1
|
J. Graham 80 TE
0
FPTS
|J. Graham
|2
|2
|5
|0
|3
|0
|
J. Wims 83 WR
0
FPTS
|J. Wims
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|FF
|
J. Woods 55 LB
|J. Woods
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Trevathan 59 ILB
|D. Trevathan
|4-4
|0.0
|0
|0
|
K. Fuller 23 CB
|K. Fuller
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
K. Mack 52 OLB
|K. Mack
|3-1
|1.0
|0
|0
|
A. Hicks 96 DE
|A. Hicks
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
K. Vildor 22 CB
|K. Vildor
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
E. Jackson 39 FS
|E. Jackson
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
B. Mingo 50 OLB
|B. Mingo
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
R. Quinn 94 LB
|R. Quinn
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Shelley 20 CB
|D. Shelley
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
T. Gipson 99 LB
|T. Gipson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
R. Smith 58 ILB
|R. Smith
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Jenkins 90 DT
|J. Jenkins
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
T. Gipson 38 SS
|T. Gipson
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
M. Edwards 97 DE
|M. Edwards
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
C. Santos 2 K
10
FPTS
|C. Santos
|3/3
|30
|1/1
|10
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
P. O'Donnell 16 P
|P. O'Donnell
|1
|53.0
|1
|53
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
C. Patterson 84 WR
1
FPTS
|C. Patterson
|2
|26.5
|33
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) M.Crosby kicks 64 yards from GB 35 to CHI 1 out of bounds. Green Bay challenged the ball was out of bounds ruling and the play was Upheld. The ruling on the field stands. (Timeout #1.)
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - CHI 40(15:00 - 1st) D.Montgomery right tackle to CHI 43 for 3 yards (K.Barnes; D.Lowry).
|+6 YD
|
2 & 7 - CHI 43(14:20 - 1st) M.Trubisky pass short middle to D.Mooney to CHI 49 for 6 yards (C.Kirksey).
|+3 YD
|
3 & 1 - CHI 49(13:38 - 1st) D.Montgomery right guard to GB 48 for 3 yards (T.Lancaster; C.Sullivan).
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - CHI 48(13:03 - 1st) M.Trubisky pass short left to C.Kmet to GB 41 for 7 yards (K.King; C.Sullivan).
|No Gain
|
2 & 3 - CHI 41(12:17 - 1st) M.Trubisky pass incomplete deep left to D.Mooney.
|+3 YD
|
3 & 3 - CHI 41(12:12 - 1st) D.Montgomery right guard to GB 38 for 3 yards (D.Lowry).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - CHI 38(11:30 - 1st) D.Montgomery right tackle to GB 36 for 2 yards (R.Gary; K.Barnes).
|+6 YD
|
2 & 8 - CHI 36(10:49 - 1st) D.Montgomery left guard to GB 30 for 6 yards (D.Savage; C.Kirksey). CHI-D.Montgomery was injured during the play.
|-1 YD
|
3 & 2 - CHI 30(10:25 - 1st) A.Pierce right guard to GB 31 for -1 yards (C.Sullivan; R.Gary).
|+7 YD
|
4 & 3 - CHI 31(9:57 - 1st) M.Trubisky pass to A.Miller to GB 24 for 7 yards (D.Savage).
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - CHI 24(9:22 - 1st) C.Patterson left end pushed ob at GB 18 for 6 yards (K.King). GB-C.Sullivan was injured during the play.
|+8 YD
|
2 & 4 - CHI 18(8:57 - 1st) D.Montgomery left guard to GB 10 for 8 yards (K.King; A.Amos).
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - CHI 10(8:17 - 1st) M.Trubisky pass short middle to C.Kmet to GB 2 for 8 yards (K.Clark).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 2 - CHI 2(7:37 - 1st) R.Coward reported in as eligible. D.Montgomery left tackle for 2 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(7:31 - 1st) C.Santos extra point is GOOD Center-P.Scales Holder-P.O'Donnell.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(7:31 - 1st) C.Santos kicks 65 yards from CHI 35 to GB 0. M.Taylor to GB 20 for 20 yards (S.McManis).
|-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - GB 20(7:27 - 1st) A.Jones left end to GB 19 for -1 yards (R.Smith).
|+15 YD
|
2 & 11 - GB 19(6:47 - 1st) A.Rodgers pass short middle to M.Valdes-Scantling to GB 34 for 15 yards (E.Jackson).
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - GB 34(6:02 - 1st) A.Rodgers pass short middle to D.Adams to GB 43 for 9 yards (K.Fuller).
|+10 YD
|
2 & 1 - GB 43(5:26 - 1st) A.Jones left tackle to CHI 47 for 10 yards (K.Fuller; R.Smith).
|-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - GB 47(4:46 - 1st) A.Jones right end to CHI 48 for -1 yards (D.Trevathan).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 11 - GB 48(4:03 - 1st) A.Rodgers pass short right to A.Jones to CHI 45 for 3 yards (R.Smith; M.Edwards).
|+15 YD
|
3 & 8 - GB 45(3:25 - 1st) A.Rodgers pass short middle to A.Jones to CHI 30 for 15 yards (Ta.Gipson) [R.Quinn].
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - GB 30(2:37 - 1st) A.Rodgers scrambles left end to CHI 26 for 4 yards (B.Mingo).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 6 - GB 26(1:55 - 1st) J.Williams right tackle to CHI 25 for 1 yard (A.Hicks). CHI-R.Smith was injured during the play. His return is Doubtful.
|+2 YD
|
3 & 5 - GB 25(1:16 - 1st) A.Jones right guard to CHI 23 for 2 yards (Ta.Gipson; K.Mack).
|Penalty
|
4 & 3 - GB 0(0:33 - 1st) A.Rodgers pass incomplete deep right to D.Adams. PENALTY on CHI-D.Shelley Defensive Pass Interference 16 yards enforced at CHI 23 - No Play.
|+4 YD
|
1 & 7 - GB 7(0:29 - 1st) A.Jones left guard to CHI 3 for 4 yards (E.Jackson; D.Trevathan).
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
|
2 & 3 - CHI 3(15:00 - 2nd) A.Rodgers pass short middle to R.Tonyan for 3 yards TOUCHDOWN [R.Quinn].
|PAT Good
|(14:55 - 2nd) M.Crosby extra point is GOOD Center-H.Bradley Holder-J.Scott.
|Kickoff
|(14:55 - 2nd) M.Crosby kicks 65 yards from GB 35 to end zone Touchback.
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - CHI 25(14:55 - 2nd) M.Trubisky pass short right to C.Kmet pushed ob at CHI 32 for 7 yards (D.Savage).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 3 - CHI 32(14:21 - 2nd) D.Montgomery right tackle to CHI 36 for 4 yards (A.Amos).
|Sack
|
1 & 10 - CHI 36(13:59 - 2nd) M.Trubisky sacked at CHI 32 for -4 yards (C.Kirksey).
|No Gain
|
2 & 14 - CHI 32(13:16 - 2nd) M.Trubisky pass incomplete short left to D.Mooney (K.King).
|+5 YD
|
3 & 14 - CHI 32(13:12 - 2nd) M.Trubisky pass short left to D.Montgomery to CHI 37 for 5 yards (K.King).
|Punt
|
4 & 9 - CHI 37(12:33 - 2nd) P.O'Donnell punts 53 yards to GB 10 Center-P.Scales. T.Austin to GB 17 for 7 yards (D.Harris). FUMBLES (D.Harris) RECOVERED by CHI-D.Houston-Carson at GB 20. D.Houston-Carson to GB 20 for no gain (H.Black).
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - CHI 20(12:20 - 2nd) C.Patterson right guard to GB 18 for 2 yards (Z.Smith).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 8 - CHI 18(11:36 - 2nd) M.Trubisky pass short right to D.Mooney pushed ob at GB 13 for 5 yards (K.King).
|+1 YD
|
3 & 3 - CHI 13(10:55 - 2nd) D.Montgomery right tackle to GB 12 for 1 yard (K.Clark; K.Barnes).
|Field Goal
|
4 & 2 - CHI 12(10:11 - 2nd) C.Santos 30 yard field goal is GOOD Center-P.Scales Holder-P.O'Donnell.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(10:08 - 2nd) C.Santos kicks 64 yards from CHI 35 to GB 1. M.Taylor to GB 22 for 21 yards (J.Iyiegbuniwe).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - GB 22(10:03 - 2nd) PENALTY on GB-J.Williams False Start 5 yards enforced at GB 22 - No Play.
|+7 YD
|
1 & 15 - GB 17(10:03 - 2nd) A.Rodgers pass short right to T.Austin pushed ob at GB 24 for 7 yards (K.Vildor).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 8 - GB 24(9:27 - 2nd) J.Williams left guard to GB 28 for 4 yards (J.Woods).
|+72 YD
|
3 & 4 - GB 28(8:40 - 2nd) A.Rodgers pass short middle to M.Valdes-Scantling for 72 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(8:31 - 2nd) M.Crosby extra point is GOOD Center-H.Bradley Holder-J.Scott.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(8:31 - 2nd) M.Crosby kicks 65 yards from GB 35 to CHI 0. C.Patterson to CHI 20 for 20 yards (M.Taylor).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - CHI 20(8:26 - 2nd) D.Montgomery right tackle to CHI 25 for 5 yards (C.Kirksey; K.Clark).
|-2 YD
|
2 & 5 - CHI 25(7:46 - 2nd) M.Trubisky pass short right to C.Kmet to CHI 26 for 1 yard (J.Alexander). FUMBLES (J.Alexander) RECOVERED by GB-R.Gary at CHI 23. R.Gary to CHI 22 for 1 yard (D.Harris). The Replay Official reviewed the runner was down by contact ruling and the play was Upheld. The ruling on the field stands.
|Result
|Play
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - GB 22(7:36 - 2nd) A.Rodgers pass short right to M.Lewis to CHI 11 for 11 yards (J.Woods). PENALTY on GB-D.Adams Illegal Block Above the Waist 10 yards enforced at CHI 13.
|+3 YD
|
1 & 11 - GB 23(7:11 - 2nd) A.Dillon right end to CHI 20 for 3 yards (A.Hicks).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 8 - GB 20(6:27 - 2nd) M.Valdes-Scantling left end to CHI 16 for 4 yards (K.Mack).
|+9 YD
|
3 & 4 - GB 16(5:40 - 2nd) A.Rodgers pass short middle to D.Adams to CHI 7 for 9 yards (D.Shelley) [A.Hicks].
|Penalty
|
1 & 7 - GB 0(4:53 - 2nd) A.Rodgers pass incomplete short middle to M.Lewis. PENALTY on GB-B.Turner Offensive Holding 10 yards enforced at CHI 7 - No Play.
|+4 YD
|
1 & 17 - GB 17(4:49 - 2nd) A.Jones right guard to CHI 13 for 4 yards (D.Trevathan; Ta.Gipson).
|+13 YD
|
2 & 13 - GB 13(4:03 - 2nd) A.Rodgers pass short middle to D.Dafney for 13 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(3:57 - 2nd) M.Crosby extra point is GOOD Center-H.Bradley Holder-J.Scott.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(3:57 - 2nd) M.Crosby kicks 69 yards from GB 35 to CHI -4. C.Patterson to CHI 29 for 33 yards (D.Dafney).
|-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - CHI 29(3:53 - 2nd) D.Montgomery right tackle to CHI 28 for -1 yards (R.Gary).
|+6 YD
|
2 & 11 - CHI 28(3:10 - 2nd) M.Trubisky pass short left to A.Miller to CHI 34 for 6 yards (D.Savage).
|+6 YD
|
3 & 5 - CHI 34(2:47 - 2nd) M.Trubisky pass short middle to C.Kmet to CHI 40 for 6 yards (D.Savage).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - CHI 40(2:12 - 2nd) D.Montgomery right guard to CHI 43 for 3 yards (C.Kirksey; Z.Smith).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 7 - CHI 43(2:00 - 2nd) D.Montgomery right end to CHI 48 for 5 yards (D.Lowry; A.Amos).
|+1 YD
|
3 & 2 - CHI 48(1:20 - 2nd) M.Trubisky pass short left to D.Mooney ran ob at CHI 49 for 1 yard (C.Sullivan).
|+2 YD
|
4 & 1 - CHI 49(1:15 - 2nd) M.Trubisky left guard to GB 49 for 2 yards (K.Barnes).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - CHI 46(0:57 - 2nd) M.Trubisky pass short left to D.Montgomery to GB 49 for no gain (A.Amos). FUMBLES (A.Amos) RECOVERED by GB-A.Amos at CHI 46. A.Amos to CHI 46 for no gain (D.Montgomery). PENALTY on GB-P.Smith Defensive Offside 5 yards enforced at GB 49 - No Play.
|+5 YD
|
1 & 5 - CHI 44(0:50 - 2nd) M.Trubisky pass short middle to D.Mooney to GB 39 for 5 yards (A.Amos).
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - CHI 39(0:43 - 2nd) M.Trubisky scrambles right guard to GB 33 for 6 yards (K.Barnes).
|+14 YD
|
2 & 4 - CHI 33(0:37 - 2nd) M.Trubisky pass short right to D.Montgomery to GB 19 for 14 yards (A.Amos).
|+10 YD
|
1 & 10 - CHI 19(0:16 - 2nd) M.Trubisky pass short middle to D.Montgomery to GB 9 for 10 yards (A.Amos).
|No Gain
|
1 & 9 - CHI 9(0:11 - 2nd) M.Trubisky pass incomplete short left to A.Robinson.
|Field Goal
|
2 & 9 - CHI 9(0:06 - 2nd) C.Santos 27 yard field goal is GOOD Center-P.Scales Holder-P.O'Donnell.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) C.Santos kicks 60 yards from CHI 35 to GB 5. M.Taylor to GB 28 for 23 yards (A.Pierce).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - CHI 28(14:51 - 3rd) A.Jones left guard to GB 32 for 4 yards (E.Jackson).
|+15 YD
|
2 & 6 - CHI 32(14:13 - 3rd) A.Rodgers pass short left to R.Tonyan to GB 47 for 15 yards (R.Quinn).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - CHI 47(13:27 - 3rd) A.Rodgers pass incomplete short middle to M.Valdes-Scantling.
|Sack
|
2 & 10 - CHI 47(13:19 - 3rd) A.Rodgers sacked at GB 44 for -3 yards (K.Mack).
|No Gain
|
3 & 13 - CHI 44(12:33 - 3rd) A.Rodgers pass incomplete short right to E.St. Brown [A.Hicks].
|Punt
|
4 & 13 - CHI 44(12:27 - 3rd) J.Scott punts 45 yards to CHI 11 Center-H.Bradley fair catch by D.Carter.
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - GB 11(12:20 - 3rd) D.Montgomery right guard to CHI 15 for 4 yards (A.Amos).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 6 - GB 15(11:47 - 3rd) M.Trubisky pass short left to D.Mooney to CHI 20 for 5 yards (K.King; D.Savage).
|+3 YD
|
3 & 1 - GB 20(11:12 - 3rd) D.Montgomery left guard to CHI 23 for 3 yards (D.Lowry; K.Barnes).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - GB 23(10:32 - 3rd) M.Trubisky pass short right to J.Graham to CHI 25 for 2 yards (K.Barnes).
|+11 YD
|
2 & 8 - GB 25(9:49 - 3rd) M.Trubisky pass short left to C.Kmet pushed ob at CHI 36 for 11 yards (K.King).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - GB 36(9:16 - 3rd) M.Trubisky pass short right to D.Mooney to CHI 38 for 2 yards (D.Savage).
|+53 YD
|
2 & 8 - GB 38(8:37 - 3rd) M.Trubisky pass deep middle to D.Mooney to GB 9 for 53 yards (D.Savage) [P.Smith].
|-1 YD
|
1 & 9 - GB 9(7:52 - 3rd) D.Montgomery right end to GB 10 for -1 yards (K.Barnes).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 10 - GB 10(7:10 - 3rd) M.Trubisky pass short left to D.Mooney to GB 7 for 3 yards (C.Sullivan).
|+5 YD
|
3 & 7 - GB 7(6:25 - 3rd) M.Trubisky pass short right to D.Montgomery to GB 2 for 5 yards (K.Barnes; J.Alexander).
|Field Goal
|
4 & 2 - GB 2(5:33 - 3rd) C.Santos 20 yard field goal is GOOD Center-P.Scales Holder-P.O'Donnell.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(5:30 - 3rd) C.Santos kicks 65 yards from CHI 35 to end zone Touchback.
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - CHI 25(5:30 - 3rd) A.Jones left tackle to GB 34 for 9 yards (Tr.Gipson).
|No Gain
|
2 & 1 - CHI 34(4:47 - 3rd) A.Rodgers pass incomplete short right to A.Lazard [Tr.Gipson].
|No Gain
|
3 & 1 - CHI 34(4:40 - 3rd) A.Rodgers pass incomplete short left to A.Jones (B.Mingo).
|Punt
|
4 & 1 - CHI 34(4:33 - 3rd) J.Scott punts 42 yards to CHI 24 Center-H.Bradley fair catch by D.Carter.
|Result
|Play
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - GB 24(4:26 - 3rd) M.Trubisky pass short left to D.Mooney to CHI 29 for 5 yards (K.King).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 5 - GB 29(3:45 - 3rd) D.Montgomery right guard to CHI 31 for 2 yards (R.Gary).
|+14 YD
|
3 & 3 - GB 31(3:06 - 3rd) M.Trubisky pass short left to A.Robinson to CHI 45 for 14 yards (K.Barnes).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - GB 45(2:27 - 3rd) M.Trubisky pass short left to D.Montgomery to CHI 47 for 2 yards (K.King).
|+7 YD
|
2 & 8 - GB 47(1:45 - 3rd) C.Patterson right end to GB 46 for 7 yards (K.Barnes). GB-K.Barnes was injured during the play.
|No Gain
|
3 & 1 - GB 46(1:21 - 3rd) D.Montgomery left guard to GB 46 for no gain (D.Savage).
|+2 YD
|
4 & 1 - GB 46(0:41 - 3rd) M.Trubisky pass short right to D.Mooney to GB 44 for 2 yards (C.Sullivan).
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - CHI 44(15:00 - 4th) M.Trubisky pass incomplete deep right to J.Wims [K.Clark].
|+4 YD
|
2 & 10 - CHI 44(14:54 - 4th) Direct snap to D.Montgomery. D.Montgomery right guard to GB 40 for 4 yards (K.Barnes).
|+5 YD
|
3 & 6 - CHI 40(14:08 - 4th) D.Montgomery right end to GB 35 for 5 yards (K.Barnes). Official measurement
|+1 YD
|
4 & 1 - CHI 35(13:26 - 4th) M.Trubisky up the middle to GB 34 for 1 yard (D.Lowry).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - CHI 34(12:46 - 4th) C.Patterson left tackle to GB 31 for 3 yards (K.Barnes; K.Clark). GB-K.Barnes was injured during the play.
|+6 YD
|
2 & 7 - CHI 31(12:19 - 4th) M.Trubisky pass short left to D.Mooney to GB 25 for 6 yards (A.Amos). FUMBLES (A.Amos) ball out of bounds at GB 25. CHI-D.Mooney was injured during the play. He is Out.
|No Gain
|
3 & 1 - CHI 25(12:01 - 4th) D.Montgomery left guard to GB 25 for no gain (R.Gary). Official Measurement
|No Gain
|
4 & 1 - CHI 25(11:27 - 4th) M.Trubisky pass incomplete short right to A.Robinson (C.Sullivan).
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - CHI 25(11:22 - 4th) A.Rodgers pass short middle to D.Adams to GB 30 for 6 yards (J.Woods).
|+7 YD
|
2 & 4 - CHI 30(10:37 - 4th) A.Rodgers pass short right to D.Adams to GB 37 for 7 yards (D.Trevathan).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - CHI 37(9:51 - 4th) A.Jones right guard to GB 40 for 3 yards (D.Trevathan).
|No Gain
|
2 & 7 - CHI 40(9:04 - 4th) A.Rodgers pass incomplete deep left to A.Lazard (K.Vildor).
|+9 YD
|
3 & 7 - CHI 40(8:57 - 4th) A.Rodgers pass short middle to D.Adams to GB 49 for 9 yards (D.Trevathan).
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - CHI 49(8:15 - 4th) A.Rodgers pass short left to A.Jones to CHI 43 for 8 yards (R.Quinn; D.Trevathan).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 2 - CHI 43(7:30 - 4th) A.Rodgers pass short right to A.Lazard pushed ob at CHI 40 for 3 yards (K.Vildor).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - CHI 40(6:53 - 4th) A.Jones left guard to CHI 36 for 4 yards (K.Fuller).
|+17 YD
|
2 & 6 - CHI 36(6:11 - 4th) A.Rodgers pass short left to A.Jones to CHI 19 for 17 yards (E.Jackson; D.Trevathan).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - CHI 19(5:23 - 4th) J.Williams left guard to CHI 18 for 1 yard (J.Jenkins).
|+14 YD
|
2 & 9 - CHI 18(4:37 - 4th) A.Rodgers pass short right to A.Lazard to CHI 4 for 14 yards (J.Woods).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 4 - CHI 4(3:50 - 4th) A.Jones right guard for 4 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(3:47 - 4th) M.Crosby extra point is GOOD Center-H.Bradley Holder-J.Scott.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(3:47 - 4th) M.Crosby kicks 65 yards from GB 35 to end zone Touchback.
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - GB 25(3:47 - 4th) M.Trubisky pass short middle to D.Montgomery to CHI 29 for 4 yards (C.Kirksey).
|Int
|
2 & 6 - GB 29(3:23 - 4th) M.Trubisky pass deep middle intended for C.Kmet INTERCEPTED by A.Amos at 50. A.Amos ran ob at CHI 26 for 24 yards (A.Miller).
|Result
|Play
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - CHI 26(3:13 - 4th) J.Williams left tackle to CHI 20 for 6 yards (K.Mack).
|+14 YD
|
2 & 4 - CHI 20(3:08 - 4th) J.Williams left guard to CHI 6 for 14 yards (K.Fuller).
|+6 YD
|
1 & 6 - CHI 6(2:59 - 4th) A.Rodgers pass short right to D.Adams for 6 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(2:56 - 4th) M.Crosby extra point is GOOD Center-H.Bradley Holder-J.Scott.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(2:56 - 4th) M.Crosby kicks 65 yards from GB 35 to end zone Touchback.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - CHI 25(2:56 - 4th) M.Trubisky pass incomplete short middle to A.Robinson (K.King).
|+8 YD
|
2 & 10 - CHI 25(2:53 - 4th) D.Montgomery left guard to CHI 33 for 8 yards (K.Clark).
|+12 YD
|
3 & 2 - CHI 33(2:32 - 4th) M.Trubisky pass short middle to D.Montgomery to CHI 45 for 12 yards (C.Kirksey).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - CHI 45(2:09 - 4th) M.Trubisky pass incomplete short right to J.Wims (J.Alexander).
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - CHI 45(2:03 - 4th) M.Trubisky pass incomplete short right.
|+4 YD
|
3 & 10 - CHI 45(1:56 - 4th) M.Trubisky pass short left to C.Kmet to CHI 49 for 4 yards (D.Savage).
|+23 YD
|
4 & 6 - CHI 49(1:28 - 4th) M.Trubisky pass deep left to A.Robinson to GB 28 for 23 yards (K.King).
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - CHI 28(1:03 - 4th) M.Trubisky pass short middle to D.Montgomery to GB 22 for 6 yards (W.Redmond).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 4 - CHI 22(0:40 - 4th) M.Trubisky pass short middle to D.Montgomery to GB 17 for 5 yards (W.Redmond).
|+13 YD
|
1 & 10 - CHI 17(0:17 - 4th) M.Trubisky scrambles right end ran ob at GB 4 for 13 yards (A.Amos).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 4 - CHI 4(0:09 - 4th) M.Trubisky pass short right to J.Graham to GB 1 for 3 yards (J.Alexander).
