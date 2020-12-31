|
Jaguars-Colts Preview
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) Colts coach Frank Reich made one thing perfectly clear this week. No scoreboard watching allowed Sunday.
Sure, he knows Indianapolis needs help to make the playoffs. And yes, he realizes the results from three of the four other key games could be in before kickoff. Still, he wants his players to focus on the one thing they can control: beating Jacksonville.
''The relevant scores will not be up on the scoreboard,'' Reich said after discussing the options with general manager Chris Ballard. ''It's a potential distraction. Maybe it's not to all guys, but if it's a distraction to one guy that's one guy too many. It's just better not to have them up there.''
Indianapolis could have avoided all this if it had protected a 17-point, third-quarter lead last week at Pittsburgh. Instead, the Steelers scored the final 21 points, sending Indy from sixth to eighth in the battle for the AFC's seven playoff spots.
Pittsburgh and Buffalo, both 12-3, could lend a hand as they battle for the conference's No. 2 seed. The Steelers visit Cleveland, with Ben Roethlisberger and other regulars expected to sit out, while the Bills host Miami. The Browns, Dolphins and Baltimore Ravens are all 10-5, like the Colts, but are ahead of Indy based on tiebreakers.
The Colts could still win the AFC South title if Tennessee loses at Houston.
But there is one common theme in each playoff chapter.
''Every scenario involves the Colts beating the Jags,'' Philip Rivers said. ''That's the only one we have a say in, so I think we have to just be focused on what we can control, find a way to get win No. 11 and don't be distracted by all the other games.''
The Jags (1-14) don't have much at stake.
They've lost 14 straight, already won the Trevor Lawrence sweepstakes, and may be about to embark on a major offseason overhaul. General manager David Caldwell was fired, quarterback Gardner Minshew was benched, top rusher James Robinson won't play because of an ankle injury, and coach Doug Marrone could be gone soon, too.
Marrone is just 12-35 since leading Jacksonville to the AFC championship game following the 2017 season.
''I think obviously there will be change, I don't know (how),'' Marrone said. ''I'm not informed of anything like that, but obviously there's going to be a lot of change going on. But my whole focus is try to get this win.''
The Colts know this game is no gimme.
Jacksonville has won the last two in this series and five of the last seven, including a 27-20 opening-day victory. So Reich's message is simple: Tune out the noise and finish the job.
''It's just better not to have them (the scores) up there,'' Reich said. ''It can do nothing to add to what we have to do - focus our energy on Jacksonville.''
GLENNON AGAIN
Veteran quarterback Mike Glennon will make his second straight start and his fifth in six weeks in what is likely to be his final game with the Jags. Over the past 10 quarters, Glennon has thrown two TD passes, had six turnovers and was sacked for a safety.
''Every opportunity you get to be a starting quarterback in this league, I don't take that for granted,'' Glennon said. ''You never know when this chance is going to come again.''
Glennon has played on three teams that earned the No. 1 overall draft pick. He started with Tampa Bay, which took Jameis Winston with the top pick in 2015. Glennon also was with Arizona, when it took Kyler Murray at No. 1 in 2019.
THE REPLACEMENT
Left tackle Anthony Castonzo was scheduled to have season-ending surgery on his right ankle Thursday, leaving the Colts with a big hole for their most important game of the season.
Castonzo's top backup, Le'Raven Clark, suffered a torn left Achilles tendon earlier this year. Will Holden, who replaced Castonzo last week, has been ruled out this week with a knee injury.
Indy could start Chaz Green in Castonzo's spot. Reich also could use three-time Pro Bowl guard Quenton Nelson in Castonzo's spot. Or the Colts could activate veteran Jared Veldheer, who was signed to the practice squad Thursday.
DEFENSIVE DEMISE
The Colts appear to be a virtual lock to score 24 points for the eighth consecutive week.
Jacksonville has given up at least 24 in each of its 14 losses, an NFL record. The only time it held an opponent to fewer than 24 points this season was the Week 1 win over Indy.
''It's been a tough year,'' Jags defensive coordinator Todd Wash said. ''It's been frustrating, but at least hopefully we can go out on a good note versus Indy.''
AP Sports Writer Mark Long also contributed to this report.
More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP-NFL
|
M. Glennon
2 QB
261 PaYds, 2 PaTDs, 2 RuYds
|
20
FPTS
|
J. Taylor
28 RB
253 RuYds, 2 RuTDs, ReYd, REC
|
37
FPTS
|Team Stats
|Time of Pos
|26:22
|33:01
|1st Downs
|18
|23
|Rushing
|3
|12
|Passing
|15
|9
|Penalty
|0
|2
|3rd Down Conv
|5-15
|3-10
|4th Down Conv
|0-2
|0-0
|Total Net Yards
|283
|437
|Total Plays
|65
|64
|Avg Gain
|4.4
|6.8
|Net Yards Rushing
|53
|273
|Rush Attempts
|17
|37
|Avg Rush Yards
|3.1
|7.4
|Net Yards Passing
|230
|164
|Comp. - Att.
|26-42
|17-27
|Yards Per Pass
|4.8
|6.1
|Penalties - Yards
|3-54
|1-15
|Touchdowns
|2
|3
|Rushing TDs
|0
|2
|Passing TDs
|2
|1
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|1
|1
|Fumbles - Lost
|1-1
|1-0
|Int. Thrown
|0
|1
|Punts - Avg
|7-47.9
|4-43.3
|Return Yards
|82
|63
|Punts - Returns
|2-16
|4-40
|Kickoffs - Returns
|2-47
|1-23
|Int. - Returns
|1-19
|0-0
|Red Zone Eff.
|2-2 -100%
|2-4 -50%
|Goal to Go Eff.
|2-2 -100%
|1-2 -50%
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|230
|PASS YDS
|164
|
|
|53
|RUSH YDS
|273
|
|
|283
|TOTAL YDS
|437
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|FPTS
|
M. Glennon 2 QB
20
FPTS
|M. Glennon
|26/42
|261
|2
|0
|20
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
D. Ogunbowale 33 RB
7
FPTS
|D. Ogunbowale
|14
|50
|0
|11
|7
|
T. Godwin 14 WR
3
FPTS
|T. Godwin
|1
|3
|0
|3
|3
|
M. Glennon 2 QB
20
FPTS
|M. Glennon
|1
|2
|0
|2
|20
|
L. Shenault Jr. 10 WR
18
FPTS
|L. Shenault Jr.
|1
|-2
|0
|-2
|18
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
C. Conley 18 WR
8
FPTS
|C. Conley
|9
|7
|87
|0
|17
|8
|
L. Shenault Jr. 10 WR
18
FPTS
|L. Shenault Jr.
|9
|6
|68
|2
|21
|18
|
T. Godwin 14 WR
3
FPTS
|T. Godwin
|4
|3
|32
|0
|21
|3
|
K. Cole 84 WR
2
FPTS
|K. Cole
|7
|3
|23
|0
|12
|2
|
D. Ogunbowale 33 RB
7
FPTS
|D. Ogunbowale
|7
|4
|22
|0
|11
|7
|
J. O'Shaughnessy 80 TE
1
FPTS
|J. O'Shaughnessy
|1
|1
|10
|0
|10
|1
|
T. Eifert 88 TE
1
FPTS
|T. Eifert
|2
|1
|10
|0
|10
|1
|
E. Saubert 85 TE
0
FPTS
|E. Saubert
|1
|1
|9
|0
|9
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|FF
|
T. Herndon 37 CB
|T. Herndon
|7-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
C. Claybrooks 27 CB
|C. Claybrooks
|6-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
M. Jack 44 OLB
|M. Jack
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Schobert 47 MLB
|J. Schobert
|5-4
|0.0
|0
|0
|
A. Wingard 42 FS
|A. Wingard
|4-1
|0.0
|1
|0
|
J. Wilson 26 FS
|J. Wilson
|3-6
|0.0
|0
|0
|
G. Mabin 34 CB
|G. Mabin
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
A. Gotsis 96 DE
|A. Gotsis
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
K. Chaisson 45 DE
|K. Chaisson
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Smoot 94 DE
|D. Smoot
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Giles-Harris 43 LB
|J. Giles-Harris
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Jones 29 SS
|J. Jones
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Costin 58 DT
|D. Costin
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Scott 24 CB
|J. Scott
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Ekuale 96 DT
|D. Ekuale
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
A. Lynch 59 OLB
|A. Lynch
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Ross DT
|D. Ross
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
A. Rosas 7 K
2
FPTS
|A. Rosas
|0/0
|0
|2/2
|2
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
L. Cooke 9 P
|L. Cooke
|7
|47.9
|1
|61
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
C. Claybrooks 27 CB
0
FPTS
|C. Claybrooks
|2
|23.5
|25
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
B. Watson 40 CB
0
FPTS
|B. Watson
|1
|3.0
|3
|0
|
C. Claybrooks 27 CB
0
FPTS
|C. Claybrooks
|1
|13.0
|13
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|FPTS
|
P. Rivers 17 QB
12
FPTS
|P. Rivers
|17/27
|164
|1
|1
|12
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
J. Taylor 28 RB
37
FPTS
|J. Taylor
|30
|253
|2
|56
|37
|
N. Hines 21 RB
6
FPTS
|N. Hines
|2
|17
|0
|20
|6
|
J. Brissett 7 QB
0
FPTS
|J. Brissett
|2
|3
|0
|2
|0
|
M. Pittman 11 WR
2
FPTS
|M. Pittman
|1
|2
|0
|2
|2
|
P. Rivers 17 QB
12
FPTS
|P. Rivers
|2
|-2
|0
|-1
|12
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
N. Hines 21 RB
6
FPTS
|N. Hines
|7
|6
|50
|0
|14
|6
|
Z. Pascal 14 WR
4
FPTS
|Z. Pascal
|4
|2
|41
|0
|25
|4
|
M. Pittman 11 WR
2
FPTS
|M. Pittman
|2
|2
|28
|0
|15
|2
|
T. Hilton 13 WR
10
FPTS
|T. Hilton
|7
|3
|27
|1
|15
|10
|
J. Doyle 84 TE
1
FPTS
|J. Doyle
|3
|3
|17
|0
|8
|1
|
J. Taylor 28 RB
37
FPTS
|J. Taylor
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|37
|
A. Dulin 16 WR
0
FPTS
|A. Dulin
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|FF
|
D. Leonard 53 OLB
|D. Leonard
|8-2
|1.0
|0
|1
|
J. Blackmon 32 FS
|J. Blackmon
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
T. Carrie 38 CB
|T. Carrie
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
K. Moore 23 CB
|K. Moore
|5-3
|1.0
|0
|0
|
T. Wilson 31 DB
|T. Wilson
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
G. Stewart 90 DT
|G. Stewart
|4-1
|0.5
|0
|0
|
A. Walker 54 MLB
|A. Walker
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
X. Rhodes 27 CB
|X. Rhodes
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Buckner 99 DT
|D. Buckner
|3-1
|2.0
|0
|0
|
B. Okereke 58 OLB
|B. Okereke
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
A. Muhammad 97 DE
|A. Muhammad
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Houston 50 DE
|J. Houston
|1-1
|0.5
|0
|0
|
K. Turay 57 DE
|K. Turay
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|0
|
D. Autry 96 DE
|D. Autry
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
R. Carter 95 DE
|R. Carter
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
R. Blankenship 3 K
8
FPTS
|R. Blankenship
|2/4
|24
|2/2
|8
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
R. Sanchez 8 P
|R. Sanchez
|4
|43.3
|1
|53
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
Z. Pascal 14 WR
4
FPTS
|Z. Pascal
|1
|23.0
|23
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
N. Hines 21 RB
6
FPTS
|N. Hines
|4
|10.0
|14
|0
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) R.Sanchez kicks 65 yards from IND 35 to end zone Touchback.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - JAC 25(15:00 - 1st) M.Glennon pass incomplete short left.
|+15 YD
|
2 & 10 - JAC 25(14:56 - 1st) M.Glennon pass short middle to C.Conley to JAC 40 for 15 yards (A.Walker K.Moore).
|-2 YD
|
1 & 10 - JAC 40(14:22 - 1st) D.Ogunbowale right end to JAC 38 for -2 yards (G.Stewart).
|No Gain
|
2 & 12 - JAC 38(13:45 - 1st) M.Glennon pass incomplete short middle to D.Ogunbowale (A.Walker).
|+6 YD
|
3 & 12 - JAC 38(13:42 - 1st) M.Glennon pass short right to D.Ogunbowale to JAC 44 for 6 yards (D.Leonard).
|Punt
|
4 & 6 - JAC 44(13:10 - 1st) L.Cooke punts 41 yards to IND 15 Center-R.Matiscik. N.Hines to IND 22 for 7 yards (D.Allen).
|Result
|Play
|+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - IND 22(12:59 - 1st) J.Taylor left end to IND 33 for 11 yards (J.Wilson).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - IND 33(12:25 - 1st) P.Rivers pass incomplete short left to A.Dulin.
|+56 YD
|
2 & 10 - IND 33(12:22 - 1st) J.Taylor left tackle pushed ob at JAC 11 for 56 yards (C.Claybrooks).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - IND 11(11:42 - 1st) J.Taylor right tackle to JAC 8 for 3 yards (C.Claybrooks).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 7 - IND 8(11:04 - 1st) J.Taylor right tackle to JAC 6 for 2 yards (J.Schobert K.Chaisson).
|+6 YD
|
3 & 5 - IND 6(10:20 - 1st) P.Rivers pass short right to T.Hilton for 6 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(10:16 - 1st) R.Blankenship extra point is GOOD Center-L.Rhodes Holder-R.Sanchez.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(10:16 - 1st) R.Sanchez kicks 65 yards from IND 35 to JAC 0. C.Claybrooks to JAC 25 for 25 yards (E.Speed Z.Franklin).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - JAC 25(10:10 - 1st) T.Godwin right end pushed ob at JAC 28 for 3 yards (T.Wilson).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 7 - JAC 28(9:36 - 1st) D.Ogunbowale left guard to JAC 32 for 4 yards (K.Moore).
|No Gain
|
3 & 3 - JAC 32(8:54 - 1st) M.Glennon pass incomplete short right to L.Shenault Jr..
|Punt
|
4 & 3 - JAC 32(8:50 - 1st) L.Cooke punts 52 yards to IND 16 Center-R.Matiscik fair catch by N.Hines.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - IND 16(8:42 - 1st) P.Rivers pass incomplete short left to Z.Pascal [K.Chaisson].
|+11 YD
|
2 & 10 - IND 16(8:38 - 1st) P.Rivers pass short right to N.Hines to IND 27 for 11 yards (J.Schobert J.Wilson).
|+20 YD
|
1 & 10 - IND 27(7:57 - 1st) J.Taylor up the middle to IND 47 for 20 yards (T.Herndon).
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - IND 47(7:14 - 1st) J.Taylor right tackle to JAC 47 for 6 yards (D.Smoot).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 4 - IND 47(6:34 - 1st) J.Taylor right tackle to JAC 44 for 3 yards (C.Claybrooks J.Schobert).
|+1 YD
|
3 & 1 - IND 44(5:52 - 1st) J.Brissett left guard to JAC 43 for 1 yard (J.Jones).
|+15 YD
|
1 & 10 - IND 43(5:07 - 1st) P.Rivers pass short left to T.Hilton to JAC 28 for 15 yards (G.Mabin).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - IND 28(4:24 - 1st) P.Rivers pass short right to N.Hines pushed ob at JAC 27 for 1 yard (T.Herndon).
|+20 YD
|
2 & 9 - IND 27(3:45 - 1st) N.Hines up the middle to JAC 7 for 20 yards (J.Wilson).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 7 - IND 7(2:56 - 1st) J.Taylor up the middle to JAC 2 for 5 yards (G.Mabin).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 2 - IND 2(2:19 - 1st) J.Taylor right end for 2 yards TOUCHDOWN NULLIFIED by Penalty. PENALTY on IND-J.Veldheer Face Mask (15 Yards) 15 yards enforced at JAC 2 - No Play.
|+13 YD
|
2 & 17 - IND 17(2:14 - 1st) P.Rivers pass short right to N.Hines pushed ob at JAC 4 for 13 yards (C.Claybrooks).
|No Gain
|
3 & 4 - IND 4(1:24 - 1st) P.Rivers pass incomplete short right to N.Hines (M.Jack).
|Field Goal
|
4 & 4 - IND 4(1:19 - 1st) R.Blankenship 22 yard field goal is GOOD Center-L.Rhodes Holder-R.Sanchez.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(1:16 - 1st) R.Sanchez kicks 65 yards from IND 35 to end zone Touchback.
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - JAC 25(1:16 - 1st) D.Ogunbowale right guard to JAC 27 for 2 yards (D.Leonard).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 8 - JAC 27(0:41 - 1st) D.Ogunbowale up the middle to JAC 31 for 4 yards (J.Houston D.Buckner).
|Result
|Play
|+10 YD
|
3 & 4 - IND 31(15:00 - 2nd) M.Glennon pass short middle to T.Eifert to JAC 41 for 10 yards (B.Okereke).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - IND 41(14:22 - 2nd) W.Richardson Jr. reported in as eligible. D.Ogunbowale up the middle to JAC 45 for 4 yards (A.Walker).
|Sack
|
2 & 6 - IND 45(13:46 - 2nd) M.Glennon sacked at JAC 45 for 0 yards (K.Moore).
|Sack
|
3 & 6 - IND 45(13:06 - 2nd) M.Glennon sacked at JAC 36 for -9 yards (D.Leonard). FUMBLES (D.Leonard) [D.Leonard] RECOVERED by IND-T.Carrie at JAC 40. T.Carrie to JAC 15 for 25 yards (L.Shenault Jr.). FUMBLES (L.Shenault Jr.) ball out of bounds at JAC 10. Sack credited to IND #53 for -5 yards. The Replay Official reviewed the fumble ruling and the play was Upheld. The ruling on the field stands.
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - IND 15(12:57 - 2nd) J.Taylor up the middle to JAC 14 for 1 yard (A.Wingard; J.Schobert).
|+13 YD
|
2 & 9 - IND 14(12:23 - 2nd) J.Taylor right end to JAC 1 for 13 yards (J.Wilson; C.Claybrooks).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 1 - IND 1(11:43 - 2nd) J.Taylor up the middle for 1 yard TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(11:40 - 2nd) R.Blankenship extra point is GOOD Center-L.Rhodes Holder-R.Sanchez.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(11:40 - 2nd) R.Sanchez kicks 65 yards from IND 35 to JAC 0. C.Claybrooks to JAC 22 for 22 yards (T.Wilson).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - JAC 22(11:34 - 2nd) M.Glennon pass incomplete short right to L.Shenault Jr..
|+1 YD
|
2 & 10 - JAC 22(11:29 - 2nd) D.Ogunbowale up the middle to JAC 23 for 1 yard (A.Muhammad D.Leonard).
|Sack
|
3 & 9 - JAC 23(10:53 - 2nd) M.Glennon sacked at JAC 15 for -8 yards (D.Buckner).
|Punt
|
4 & 17 - JAC 15(10:23 - 2nd) L.Cooke punts 61 yards to IND 24 Center-R.Matiscik. N.Hines to IND 32 for 8 yards (J.Giles-Harris N.Cottrell).
|Result
|Play
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - IND 32(10:11 - 2nd) P.Rivers pass short left to J.Doyle pushed ob at IND 39 for 7 yards (J.Giles-Harris).
|-3 YD
|
2 & 3 - IND 39(9:46 - 2nd) J.Taylor up the middle to IND 36 for -3 yards (A.Wingard).
|+2 YD
|
3 & 6 - IND 36(9:01 - 2nd) P.Rivers pass short left to N.Hines ran ob at IND 38 for 2 yards.
|Punt
|
4 & 4 - IND 38(8:33 - 2nd) R.Sanchez punts 53 yards to JAC 9 Center-L.Rhodes. C.Claybrooks to JAC 22 for 13 yards (T.Burton).
|Result
|Play
|+18 YD
|
1 & 10 - JAC 22(8:21 - 2nd) M.Glennon pass deep left to L.Shenault Jr. pushed ob at JAC 40 for 18 yards (T.Carrie).
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - JAC 40(7:49 - 2nd) D.Ogunbowale left end to JAC 48 for 8 yards (J.Blackmon D.Leonard).
|No Gain
|
2 & 2 - JAC 48(7:11 - 2nd) M.Glennon pass incomplete short left to D.Ogunbowale.
|+1 YD
|
3 & 2 - JAC 48(7:06 - 2nd) D.Ogunbowale left guard to JAC 49 for 1 yard (G.Stewart).
|No Gain
|
4 & 1 - JAC 49(6:27 - 2nd) M.Glennon pass incomplete short right to L.Shenault Jr..
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - IND 49(6:21 - 2nd) P.Rivers pass incomplete short left to T.Hilton.
|Penalty
|
2 & 10 - IND 12(6:18 - 2nd) P.Rivers pass incomplete deep right to T.Hilton. PENALTY on JAC-A.Wingard Defensive Pass Interference 24 yards enforced at JAC 49 - No Play.
|-3 YD
|
1 & 10 - IND 25(6:12 - 2nd) N.Hines right end to JAC 28 for -3 yards (A.Wingard).
|+15 YD
|
2 & 13 - IND 28(5:29 - 2nd) P.Rivers pass short middle to M.Pittman to JAC 13 for 15 yards (C.Claybrooks).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - IND 13(4:45 - 2nd) M.Pittman left end to JAC 11 for 2 yards (K.Chaisson).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 8 - IND 11(4:05 - 2nd) J.Taylor left end to JAC 6 for 5 yards (M.Jack).
|No Gain
|
3 & 3 - IND 6(3:26 - 2nd) J.Taylor right guard to JAC 6 for no gain (M.Jack J.Giles-Harris).
|Field Goal
|
4 & 3 - IND 6(2:41 - 2nd) R.Blankenship 24 yard field goal is GOOD Center-L.Rhodes Holder-R.Sanchez.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(2:38 - 2nd) R.Blankenship kicks 65 yards from IND 35 to end zone Touchback.
|+17 YD
|
1 & 10 - JAC 25(2:38 - 2nd) M.Glennon pass short left to C.Conley to JAC 42 for 17 yards (X.Rhodes).
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - JAC 42(2:12 - 2nd) M.Glennon pass short right to C.Conley to IND 49 for 9 yards (T.Carrie).
|+8 YD
|
2 & 1 - JAC 49(2:00 - 2nd) M.Glennon pass short middle to K.Cole Sr. to IND 41 for 8 yards (J.Blackmon).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - JAC 41(1:37 - 2nd) M.Glennon pass short right to T.Godwin to IND 36 for 5 yards (X.Rhodes K.Moore).
|+6 YD
|
2 & 5 - JAC 36(1:18 - 2nd) M.Glennon pass short middle to T.Godwin to IND 30 for 6 yards (K.Moore) [D.Autry].
|+21 YD
|
1 & 10 - JAC 30(0:55 - 2nd) M.Glennon pass deep middle to T.Godwin to IND 9 for 21 yards (J.Blackmon).
|+9 YD
|
1 & 9 - JAC 9(0:31 - 2nd) M.Glennon pass short middle to L.Shenault Jr. for 9 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(0:27 - 2nd) A.Rosas extra point is GOOD Center-R.Matiscik Holder-L.Cooke.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(0:27 - 2nd) A.Rosas kicks 65 yards from JAC 35 to end zone Touchback.
|+14 YD
|
1 & 10 - IND 25(0:27 - 2nd) J.Taylor up the middle to IND 39 for 14 yards (J.Wilson).
|+14 YD
|
1 & 10 - IND 39(0:22 - 2nd) P.Rivers pass short left to N.Hines to JAC 47 for 14 yards (D.Smoot).
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - IND 47(0:14 - 2nd) P.Rivers pass short right to N.Hines to JAC 38 for 9 yards (M.Jack).
|No Gain
|
2 & 1 - IND 38(0:06 - 2nd) P.Rivers pass incomplete short right.
|No Good
|
3 & 1 - IND 38(0:03 - 2nd) R.Blankenship 56 yard field goal is No Good Short Center-L.Rhodes Holder-R.Sanchez.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) A.Rosas kicks 55 yards from JAC 35 to IND 10. Z.Pascal to IND 33 for 23 yards (B.Rusnak).
|+29 YD
|
1 & 10 - IND 33(14:56 - 3rd) J.Taylor left end pushed ob at JAC 38 for 29 yards (M.Jack).
|-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - IND 38(14:13 - 3rd) J.Taylor left end to JAC 39 for -1 yards (D.Costin J.Schobert).
|+6 YD
|
2 & 11 - IND 39(13:32 - 3rd) J.Taylor up the middle to JAC 33 for 6 yards (G.Mabin). #7 Brissett in at QB for IND.
|+2 YD
|
3 & 5 - IND 33(12:51 - 3rd) J.Brissett right tackle to JAC 31 for 2 yards (T.Herndon J.Wilson).
|No Good
|
4 & 3 - IND 31(12:11 - 3rd) R.Blankenship 49 yard field goal is No Good Hit Right Upright Center-L.Rhodes Holder-R.Sanchez.
|Result
|Play
|Sack
|
1 & 10 - JAC 39(12:07 - 3rd) M.Glennon sacked at JAC 33 for -6 yards (D.Buckner).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 16 - JAC 33(11:31 - 3rd) M.Glennon pass short right to D.Ogunbowale to JAC 35 for 2 yards (T.Carrie K.Moore) [G.Stewart].
|+15 YD
|
3 & 14 - JAC 35(10:51 - 3rd) M.Glennon pass short middle to C.Conley to 50 for 15 yards (T.Wilson).
|+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - JAC 50(10:14 - 3rd) D.Ogunbowale up the middle to IND 39 for 11 yards (T.Wilson).
|-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - JAC 39(9:40 - 3rd) D.Ogunbowale up the middle to IND 40 for -1 yards (K.Moore).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 11 - JAC 40(9:05 - 3rd) M.Glennon pass short right to K.Cole Sr. to IND 37 for 3 yards (T.Carrie).
|+12 YD
|
3 & 8 - JAC 37(8:26 - 3rd) M.Glennon pass short middle to K.Cole Sr. to IND 25 for 12 yards (T.Wilson).
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - JAC 25(7:48 - 3rd) M.Glennon pass short middle to E.Saubert to IND 16 for 9 yards (D.Buckner A.Walker).
|+8 YD
|
2 & 1 - JAC 16(7:12 - 3rd) D.Ogunbowale up the middle to IND 8 for 8 yards (A.Walker).
|+8 YD
|
1 & 8 - JAC 8(6:32 - 3rd) M.Glennon pass short right to L.Shenault Jr. for 8 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(6:26 - 3rd) A.Rosas extra point is GOOD Center-R.Matiscik Holder-L.Cooke.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(6:26 - 3rd) A.Rosas kicks 65 yards from JAC 35 to end zone Touchback.
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - IND 25(6:26 - 3rd) J.Taylor up the middle to IND 29 for 4 yards (J.Schobert). #17 Rivers in at QB for IND.
|+5 YD
|
2 & 6 - IND 29(5:49 - 3rd) J.Taylor up the middle to IND 34 for 5 yards (J.Schobert D.Ekuale).
|No Gain
|
3 & 1 - IND 34(5:04 - 3rd) J.Taylor left guard to IND 34 for no gain (A.Gotsis). #7 Brissett in at QB for IND.
|Punt
|
4 & 1 - IND 34(4:28 - 3rd) R.Sanchez punts 40 yards to JAC 26 Center-L.Rhodes fair catch by K.Cole Sr..
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - JAC 26(4:21 - 3rd) M.Glennon pass incomplete short middle to C.Conley (D.Leonard).
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - JAC 26(4:16 - 3rd) M.Glennon pass incomplete short middle to K.Cole Sr..
|No Gain
|
3 & 10 - JAC 26(4:13 - 3rd) M.Glennon pass short right to K.Cole Sr. to JAC 40 for 14 yards (J.Blackmon). Indianapolis challenged the pass completion ruling and the play was REVERSED. (Shotgun) M.Glennon pass incomplete short right to K.Cole Sr..
|Punt
|
4 & 10 - JAC 26(4:08 - 3rd) L.Cooke punts 52 yards to IND 22 Center-R.Matiscik fair catch by N.Hines.
|Result
|Play
|+25 YD
|
1 & 10 - IND 22(4:01 - 3rd) P.Rivers pass deep left to Z.Pascal to IND 47 for 25 yards (T.Herndon).
|+16 YD
|
1 & 10 - IND 47(3:18 - 3rd) P.Rivers pass short middle to Z.Pascal to JAC 37 for 16 yards (J.Schobert).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - IND 37(2:36 - 3rd) J.Taylor right end to JAC 37 for no gain (K.Chaisson D.Ross).
|Int
|
2 & 10 - IND 37(1:58 - 3rd) P.Rivers pass deep middle intended for T.Hilton INTERCEPTED by A.Wingard at JAC -6. A.Wingard to JAC 13 for 19 yards (T.Hilton).
|Result
|Play
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - JAC 13(1:46 - 3rd) D.Ogunbowale up the middle to JAC 14 for 1 yard (G.Stewart D.Autry).
|+6 YD
|
2 & 9 - JAC 14(1:09 - 3rd) M.Glennon pass short middle to L.Shenault Jr. to JAC 20 for 6 yards (D.Leonard). IND-A.Walker was injured during the play.
|+12 YD
|
3 & 3 - JAC 20(0:46 - 3rd) M.Glennon pass short right to C.Conley pushed ob at JAC 32 for 12 yards (X.Rhodes).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - JAC 32(0:15 - 3rd) M.Glennon sacked at JAC 25 for -7 yards (sack split by J.Houston and G.Stewart).
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
2 & 17 - IND 25(15:00 - 4th) M.Glennon pass incomplete short right to C.Conley.
|No Gain
|
3 & 17 - IND 25(14:56 - 4th) M.Glennon pass incomplete deep middle to K.Cole Sr. [K.Turay].
|Punt
|
4 & 17 - IND 25(14:52 - 4th) L.Cooke punts 44 yards to IND 31 Center-R.Matiscik fair catch by N.Hines.
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - IND 31(14:45 - 4th) P.Rivers pass short middle to J.Doyle to IND 39 for 8 yards (A.Wingard).
|+6 YD
|
2 & 2 - IND 39(14:04 - 4th) P.Rivers pass short right to T.Hilton to IND 45 for 6 yards (C.Claybrooks).
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - IND 45(13:23 - 4th) J.Taylor right tackle to JAC 46 for 9 yards (T.Herndon J.Wilson).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 1 - IND 46(12:48 - 4th) J.Taylor right tackle to JAC 42 for 4 yards (T.Herndon).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - IND 42(12:06 - 4th) P.Rivers pass incomplete deep left to Z.Pascal.
|+2 YD
|
2 & 10 - IND 42(12:00 - 4th) P.Rivers pass short middle to J.Doyle to JAC 40 for 2 yards (J.Scott).
|No Gain
|
3 & 8 - IND 40(11:17 - 4th) P.Rivers pass incomplete deep right to T.Hilton.
|Punt
|
4 & 8 - IND 40(11:12 - 4th) R.Sanchez punts 40 yards to end zone Center-L.Rhodes Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|+21 YD
|
1 & 10 - JAC 20(11:02 - 4th) M.Glennon pass short left to L.Shenault Jr. to JAC 41 for 21 yards (T.Carrie).
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - JAC 41(10:24 - 4th) D.Ogunbowale left end pushed ob at 50 for 9 yards (D.Leonard).
|No Gain
|
2 & 1 - JAC 50(9:56 - 4th) D.Ogunbowale up the middle to 50 for no gain (G.Stewart).
|+2 YD
|
3 & 1 - JAC 50(9:22 - 4th) M.Glennon right guard to IND 48 for 2 yards (A.Muhammad).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - JAC 48(8:45 - 4th) M.Glennon pass incomplete short left.
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - JAC 48(8:38 - 4th) M.Glennon pass incomplete short right to T.Eifert (D.Leonard).
|Sack
|
3 & 10 - JAC 48(8:36 - 4th) M.Glennon sacked at JAC 47 for -5 yards (K.Turay).
|Punt
|
4 & 15 - JAC 47(8:06 - 4th) L.Cooke punts 39 yards to IND 14 Center-R.Matiscik. N.Hines to IND 28 for 14 yards (E.Saubert S.Quarterman).
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - IND 28(7:55 - 4th) P.Rivers pass incomplete deep middle to T.Hilton (A.Gotsis).
|+13 YD
|
2 & 10 - IND 28(7:51 - 4th) P.Rivers pass short right to M.Pittman to IND 41 for 13 yards (J.Wilson; T.Herndon). PENALTY on JAC-J.Wilson Lowering the Head to Initiate Contact 15 yards enforced at IND 41.
|-2 YD
|
1 & 10 - IND 44(7:33 - 4th) J.Taylor right end to JAC 46 for -2 yards (A.Wingard).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 12 - IND 46(6:49 - 4th) P.Rivers pass short left to J.Taylor to JAC 45 for 1 yard (M.Jack).
|No Gain
|
3 & 11 - IND 45(6:06 - 4th) P.Rivers pass incomplete short left to J.Taylor.
|Punt
|
4 & 11 - IND 45(6:00 - 4th) R.Sanchez punts 37 yards to JAC 8 impetus ends at JAC 5 Center-L.Rhodes. B.Rusnak to JAC 11 for 3 yards (G.Odum).
|Result
|Play
|-2 YD
|
1 & 10 - JAC 11(5:50 - 4th) L.Shenault Jr. right end to JAC 9 for -2 yards (J.Blackmon).
|+6 YD
|
2 & 12 - JAC 9(5:17 - 4th) M.Glennon pass short middle to C.Conley to JAC 15 for 6 yards (D.Leonard).
|No Gain
|
3 & 6 - JAC 15(4:40 - 4th) M.Glennon pass incomplete short left to T.Godwin [K.Turay].
|Punt
|
4 & 6 - JAC 15(4:36 - 4th) L.Cooke punts 46 yards to IND 39 Center-R.Matiscik. N.Hines to 50 for 11 yards (A.Wingard).
|Result
|Play
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - IND 50(4:26 - 4th) J.Taylor left end to JAC 45 for 5 yards (D.Ekuale).
|+45 YD
|
2 & 5 - IND 45(3:44 - 4th) J.Taylor up the middle for 45 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|+2 YD
|(3:35 - 4th) TWO-POINT CONVERSION ATTEMPT. P.Rivers pass to T.Hilton is complete. ATTEMPT SUCCEEDS.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(3:35 - 4th) R.Blankenship kicks 65 yards from IND 35 to end zone Touchback.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - JAC 25(3:35 - 4th) M.Glennon pass incomplete short middle to K.Cole Sr..
|+13 YD
|
2 & 10 - JAC 25(3:32 - 4th) M.Glennon pass short left to C.Conley pushed ob at JAC 38 for 13 yards (J.Blackmon).
|+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - JAC 38(3:27 - 4th) M.Glennon pass short left to D.Ogunbowale to JAC 49 for 11 yards (D.Leonard B.Okereke).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - JAC 49(3:01 - 4th) M.Glennon pass incomplete short middle to D.Ogunbowale (D.Buckner). PENALTY on JAC-C.Robinson Unnecessary Roughness 15 yards enforced at JAC 49.
|+10 YD
|
2 & 25 - JAC 34(2:56 - 4th) M.Glennon pass short right to J.O'Shaughnessy to JAC 44 for 10 yards (B.Okereke).
|+3 YD
|
3 & 15 - JAC 44(2:33 - 4th) M.Glennon pass short right to D.Ogunbowale pushed ob at JAC 47 for 3 yards (D.Leonard).
|+6 YD
|
4 & 12 - JAC 47(2:26 - 4th) M.Glennon pass short left to L.Shenault Jr. to IND 47 for 6 yards (K.Moore).
|Result
|Play
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - IND 47(2:20 - 4th) J.Taylor right end to IND 48 for 1 yard (A.Gotsis).
|+6 YD
|
2 & 9 - IND 48(2:14 - 4th) J.Taylor up the middle to JAC 46 for 6 yards (J.Wilson; J.Giles-Harris).
|+5 YD
|
3 & 3 - IND 46(2:00 - 4th) J.Taylor right tackle to JAC 41 for 5 yards (T.Herndon J.Schobert).
|-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - IND 41(1:14 - 4th) P.Rivers kneels to JAC 42 for -1 yards.
|-1 YD
|
2 & 11 - IND 42(0:37 - 4th) P.Rivers kneels to JAC 43 for -1 yards.
