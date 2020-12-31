|
|
|TEN
|HOU
Titans-Texans Preview
HOUSTON (AP) The Tennessee Titans will secure their first AFC South title since 2008 with a victory over the struggling Houston Texans on Sunday.
They'll also capture the division if Indianapolis loses, and can secure a playoff berth for the second straight season with losses by Baltimore or Miami or three other scenarios involving ties or losses.
But the Titans (10-5) aren't interested in relying on anyone else to get into the postseason, and are focused on taking care of business against the Texans (4-11).
''It doesn't get any more clear than it is for us right now. We win this game, find a way to win, (we) win the division,'' Tennessee quarterback Ryan Tannehill said. ''That's one of the things we set out to do this year. It's pretty clear what we need to do. We just have to go out and make it happen.''
A key to doing that will be the performance of running back Derrick Henry.
''It's whatever it takes to win and keeps us an opportunity to get in the playoffs,'' Henry said. ''Even though their record is not good ... they've been playing good football. Every game they've been in, they've been pretty close.''
He can step on the field Sunday with his second straight NFL rushing title locked up, making him the first to do that in consecutive seasons since LaDainian Tomlinson in 2006-07.
Henry has a career-high 1,777 yards rushing and a 220-yard lead over the closest running back, and Dalvin Cook won't be playing for Minnesota in the wake of his father's death. Henry is 223 yards from becoming the eighth player in NFL history to run for at least 2,000 yards in a season and the first since Adrian Peterson had 2,097 in 2012.
Henry has run for 200-plus yards in his last two meetings with Houston. In Week 6, he had 212 yards rushing his 5-yard score in overtime lifted the Titans to a 42-36 win. In last year's finale against Houston, he had 211 rushing and three TDs.
Houston interim coach Romeo Crennel hopes his team can keep Henry from reaching the 2,000-yard mark.
''That would be great if we could do that,'' Crennel said. ''I know that he's probably planning on it. But what we have to do is we have to keep him from getting to the second level, because once he gets to the second level, he becomes a different animal then.''
Long out of playoff contention, the Texans are desperate for a win to snap a four-game skid and end this dismal season on a positive note. To have any chance for that to happen, they'll need another big game from Deshaun Watson, who ranks second in the NFL with 4,458 yards passing.
''He's fantastic,'' Tennessee coach Mike Vrabel said. ''There's a calmness. I don't think there ever looks like there's any panic when things break down sometimes in the pocket. He's got amazing play strength, quick release, can throw from different platforms with guys hanging all over him. It's a huge challenge.''
KICKING HELP
The Titans put four-time Pro Bowl punter Stephen Gostkowski on the reserve/COVID-19 list Monday and added three-time Pro Bowl punter Brett Kern on the list Tuesday.
The Titans do have help on the practice squad with Sam Sloman, a seventh-round draft pick by the Rams earlier this year. Sloman played seven games for Los Angeles before being released. Sloman was 18 of 21 on extra points and was 8 of 11 on field goals with a long of 42. Trevor Daniel spent the past two seasons with Houston and has punted in two games for Tennessee as a member of the practice squad. He had a shanked punt and a blocked punt that contributed to a loss to Indianapolis on Nov. 29.
So, are the Titans ruling out Kern or Gostkowski for a must-win game?
''With respect to that question, we'll let you know on Sunday,'' Titans coach Mike Vrabel said.
WATSON'S WORK
Watson is putting up the best statistics of his four-year career this season. He needs just 313 yards passing on Sunday to pass Matt Schaub (4,770) for most in a single season in franchise history.
Watson, who was the 12th overall pick in 2017, has thrown just one interception in his last 10 games and has thrown for more than 300 yards in five of his last six games. His 4,458 yards passing and 30 touchdowns are both career highs and he has nine 300-yard games this year.
I'M BACK
David Quessenberry started his NFL career as a sixth-round draft pick of the Houston Texans in 2013. But the first five starts of his career have come with Tennessee at left tackle with Taylor Lewan out for the season with a torn ACL.
Now he gets the start against his former team and likely will see J.J. Watt a few times. Quessenberry is excited about this game and that going back to Houston will be cool. The Titans also know they have to be ready for wherever Watt lines up.
''I remember playing J.J. in Houston, I remember playing J.J. in college, so I'm really looking forward to playing him now with the Titans,'' Quessenberry said.
---
AP Pro Football Writer Teresa M. Walker contributed to this report.
---
More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP-NFL
|
D. Henry
22 RB
250 RuYds, 2 RuTDs
|
35
FPTS
|
D. Watson
4 QB
365 PaYds, 3 PaTDs, INT, 12 RuYds
|
31
FPTS
|Team Stats
|Time of Pos
|31:04
|28:56
|1st Downs
|28
|26
|Rushing
|17
|6
|Passing
|10
|17
|Penalty
|1
|3
|3rd Down Conv
|7-10
|5-12
|4th Down Conv
|0-1
|1-1
|Total Net Yards
|492
|457
|Total Plays
|70
|61
|Avg Gain
|7.0
|7.5
|Net Yards Rushing
|288
|96
|Rush Attempts
|41
|17
|Avg Rush Yards
|7.0
|5.6
|Net Yards Passing
|204
|361
|Comp. - Att.
|18-27
|29-40
|Yards Per Pass
|7.0
|8.2
|Penalties - Yards
|6-50
|6-44
|Touchdowns
|5
|4
|Rushing TDs
|4
|1
|Passing TDs
|1
|3
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|1
|1
|Fumbles - Lost
|2-1
|0-0
|Int. Thrown
|0
|1
|Punts - Avg
|1-46.0
|1-42.0
|Return Yards
|18
|97
|Punts - Returns
|0-0
|1-2
|Kickoffs - Returns
|1-16
|4-95
|Int. - Returns
|1-2
|0-0
|Red Zone Eff.
|4-5 -80%
|2-5 -40%
|Goal to Go Eff.
|3-3 -100%
|1-2 -50%
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|204
|PASS YDS
|361
|
|
|288
|RUSH YDS
|96
|
|
|492
|TOTAL YDS
|457
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|FPTS
|
R. Tannehill 17 QB
29
FPTS
|R. Tannehill
|18/27
|216
|1
|0
|29
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
D. Henry 22 RB
35
FPTS
|D. Henry
|34
|250
|2
|52
|35
|
R. Tannehill 17 QB
29
FPTS
|R. Tannehill
|7
|38
|2
|11
|29
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
A. Brown 11 WR
21
FPTS
|A. Brown
|11
|10
|151
|1
|52
|21
|
C. Davis 84 WR
3
FPTS
|C. Davis
|11
|5
|39
|0
|19
|3
|
A. Firkser 86 TE
1
FPTS
|A. Firkser
|2
|2
|18
|0
|12
|1
|
J. Smith 81 TE
0
FPTS
|J. Smith
|2
|1
|8
|0
|8
|0
|
N. Westbrook 15 WR
0
FPTS
|N. Westbrook
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|FF
|
M. Butler 21 CB
|M. Butler
|5-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
K. Vaccaro 24 SS
|K. Vaccaro
|5-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
A. Jackson 25 CB
|A. Jackson
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
K. Byard 31 FS
|K. Byard
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
R. Evans 54 ILB
|R. Evans
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. King 33 FS
|D. King
|3-0
|1.0
|0
|0
|
H. Landry 58 OLB
|H. Landry
|3-1
|1.0
|0
|0
|
D. Long 51 LB
|D. Long
|3-5
|0.0
|0
|0
|
K. Fulton 26 CB
|K. Fulton
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
A. Hooker 37 SS
|A. Hooker
|1-1
|0.0
|1
|0
|
B. Reed 50 LB
|B. Reed
|1-1
|1.0
|0
|0
|
K. Raymond 14 WR
|K. Raymond
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Crawford 94 DE
|J. Crawford
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|0
|
D. Jones 90 NT
|D. Jones
|1-3
|0.0
|0
|0
|
L. Murchison 91 DT
|L. Murchison
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
S. Sloman K
11
FPTS
|S. Sloman
|2/2
|47
|5/5
|11
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
B. Kern 6 P
|B. Kern
|1
|46.0
|1
|46
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
D. Evans 32 RB
0
FPTS
|D. Evans
|1
|16.0
|16
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|FPTS
|
D. Watson 4 QB
31
FPTS
|D. Watson
|28/39
|365
|3
|1
|31
|
A. McCarron 2 QB
0
FPTS
|A. McCarron
|1/1
|20
|0
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
D. Johnson 31 RB
17
FPTS
|D. Johnson
|14
|84
|1
|26
|17
|
D. Watson 4 QB
31
FPTS
|D. Watson
|3
|12
|0
|7
|31
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
B. Cooks 13 WR
28
FPTS
|B. Cooks
|16
|11
|166
|2
|38
|28
|
K. Coutee 16 WR
9
FPTS
|K. Coutee
|7
|6
|90
|0
|42
|9
|
P. Brown 85 TE
10
FPTS
|P. Brown
|5
|5
|48
|1
|14
|10
|
D. Johnson 31 RB
17
FPTS
|D. Johnson
|5
|3
|36
|0
|32
|17
|
S. Mitchell 11 WR
2
FPTS
|S. Mitchell
|1
|1
|20
|0
|20
|2
|
C. Hansen 17 WR
1
FPTS
|C. Hansen
|4
|2
|16
|0
|12
|1
|
J. Akins 88 TE
0
FPTS
|J. Akins
|2
|1
|9
|0
|9
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|FF
|
Z. Cunningham 41 ILB
|Z. Cunningham
|8-5
|0.0
|0
|1
|
J. Greenard 52 LB
|J. Greenard
|5-4
|0.0
|0
|0
|
V. Hargreaves III 26 CB
|V. Hargreaves III
|4-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
K. Crossen 35 CB
|K. Crossen
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
A. Moore 33 SAF
|A. Moore
|4-6
|0.0
|0
|1
|
T. Adams 50 OLB
|T. Adams
|4-3
|0.0
|0
|0
|
C. Omenihu 94 DE
|C. Omenihu
|3-1
|1.0
|0
|0
|
R. Blacklock 90 DT
|R. Blacklock
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
C. Watkins 91 DE
|C. Watkins
|2-2
|1.0
|0
|0
|
B. Scarlett 57 OLB
|B. Scarlett
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Watt 99 DE
|J. Watt
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
L. Johnson 32 CB
|L. Johnson
|1-3
|0.0
|0
|0
|
A. Brown 97 DT
|A. Brown
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
K. Fairbairn 7 K
14
FPTS
|K. Fairbairn
|4/4
|51
|2/3
|14
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
B. Anger 9 P
|B. Anger
|1
|42.0
|1
|42
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
D. Hilliard RB
0
FPTS
|D. Hilliard
|3
|23.0
|23
|0
|
J. Owens 36 SAF
0
FPTS
|J. Owens
|1
|26.0
|26
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
K. Coutee 16 WR
9
FPTS
|K. Coutee
|1
|2.0
|2
|0
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) S.Sloman kicks 65 yards from TEN 35 to end zone Touchback.
|+20 YD
|
1 & 10 - HOU 25(15:00 - 1st) D.Watson pass deep middle to B.Cooks to HOU 45 for 20 yards (M.Butler).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - HOU 45(14:33 - 1st) D.Watson pass incomplete short right to C.Hansen.
|+4 YD
|
2 & 10 - HOU 45(14:29 - 1st) D.Watson pass short right to C.Hansen to HOU 49 for 4 yards (A.Jackson).
|+4 YD
|
3 & 6 - HOU 49(13:48 - 1st) D.Watson scrambles up the middle to TEN 47 for 4 yards (R.Evans).
|
4 & 2 - HOU 47(12:54 - 1st) PENALTY on HOU Delay of Game 5 yards enforced at TEN 47 - No Play.
|Punt
|
4 & 7 - HOU 48(12:41 - 1st) B.Anger punts 42 yards to TEN 10 Center-J.Weeks fair catch by K.Raymond.
|Result
|Play
|+21 YD
|
1 & 10 - TEN 10(12:33 - 1st) R.Tannehill pass deep right to A.Brown to TEN 31 for 21 yards (V.Hargreaves) [C.Omenihu]. TEN-A.Brown was injured during the play.
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - TEN 31(12:10 - 1st) D.Henry left tackle to TEN 34 for 3 yards (Z.Cunningham).
|+8 YD
|
2 & 7 - TEN 34(11:37 - 1st) D.Henry left tackle to TEN 42 for 8 yards (J.Greenard).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - TEN 42(10:58 - 1st) R.Tannehill pass incomplete short middle to C.Davis [J.Greenard].
|-3 YD
|
2 & 10 - TEN 42(10:53 - 1st) D.Henry right end to TEN 39 for -3 yards (J.Watt C.Watkins).
|Penalty
|
3 & 13 - TEN 39(10:07 - 1st) PENALTY on TEN-N.Davis False Start 5 yards enforced at TEN 39 - No Play.
|+6 YD
|
3 & 18 - TEN 34(9:45 - 1st) R.Tannehill pass short right to A.Firkser to TEN 40 for 6 yards (Z.Cunningham; A.Moore).
|Punt
|
4 & 12 - TEN 40(9:11 - 1st) B.Kern punts 46 yards to HOU 14 Center-M.Overton. K.Coutee to HOU 16 for 2 yards (D.Evans).
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - HOU 16(9:01 - 1st) D.Johnson left tackle to HOU 19 for 3 yards (D.Long; D.Jones).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 7 - HOU 19(8:24 - 1st) D.Johnson left end to HOU 20 for 1 yard (D.Long).
|Int
|
3 & 6 - HOU 20(7:43 - 1st) D.Watson pass short left intended for B.Cooks INTERCEPTED by A.Hooker at HOU 33. A.Hooker pushed ob at HOU 31 for 2 yards (B.Cooks).
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - TEN 31(7:36 - 1st) D.Henry up the middle to HOU 29 for 2 yards (J.Watt; T.Adams).
|No Gain
|
2 & 8 - TEN 29(6:58 - 1st) R.Tannehill pass incomplete deep right to C.Davis.
|No Gain
|
3 & 8 - TEN 29(6:52 - 1st) R.Tannehill pass incomplete short right to C.Davis.
|Field Goal
|
4 & 8 - TEN 29(6:46 - 1st) S.Sloman 47 yard field goal is GOOD Center-M.Overton Holder-B.Kern.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(6:41 - 1st) S.Sloman kicks 66 yards from TEN 35 to HOU -1. D.Hilliard to HOU 22 for 23 yards (N.Westbrook-Ikhine).
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - HOU 22(6:35 - 1st) D.Watson pass short left to B.Cooks to HOU 30 for 8 yards (K.Vaccaro).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 2 - HOU 30(6:02 - 1st) D.Johnson up the middle to HOU 31 for 1 yard (K.Vaccaro D.Long).
|+2 YD
|
3 & 1 - HOU 31(5:29 - 1st) R.Johnson reported in as eligible. D.Johnson left end pushed ob at HOU 33 for 2 yards (H.Landry III; M.Butler).
|+42 YD
|
1 & 10 - HOU 33(4:58 - 1st) D.Watson pass deep left to K.Coutee ran ob at TEN 25 for 42 yards (K.Vaccaro).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - HOU 18(4:23 - 1st) D.Watson pass short right to P.Brown to TEN 18 for 7 yards (D.Long). PENALTY on TEN-D.King Defensive Holding 5 yards enforced at TEN 25 - No Play.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - HOU 20(4:09 - 1st) D.Watson pass incomplete short middle to D.Johnson (R.Evans).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 10 - HOU 20(4:06 - 1st) D.Johnson left guard to TEN 17 for 3 yards (H.Landry III).
|+9 YD
|
3 & 7 - HOU 17(3:25 - 1st) D.Watson pass short right to B.Cooks to TEN 8 for 9 yards (K.Fulton).
|No Gain
|
1 & 8 - HOU 8(2:38 - 1st) D.Watson pass incomplete short right to D.Johnson.
|+2 YD
|
2 & 8 - HOU 8(2:35 - 1st) D.Watson pass short left to K.Coutee to TEN 6 for 2 yards (D.King).
|No Gain
|
3 & 6 - HOU 6(1:49 - 1st) D.Watson pass incomplete short middle to J.Akins.
|Field Goal
|
4 & 6 - HOU 6(1:45 - 1st) K.Fairbairn 24 yard field goal is GOOD Center-J.Weeks Holder-B.Anger.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(1:42 - 1st) K.Fairbairn kicks 65 yards from HOU 35 to end zone Touchback.
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - TEN 25(1:42 - 1st) D.Henry up the middle to TEN 27 for 2 yards (Z.Cunningham L.Johnson).
|Penalty
|
2 & 8 - TEN 27(1:05 - 1st) PENALTY on HOU-C.Watkins Neutral Zone Infraction 5 yards enforced at TEN 27 - No Play.
|+8 YD
|
2 & 3 - TEN 32(0:48 - 1st) D.Henry right end to TEN 40 for 8 yards (C.Omenihu).
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - TEN 40(0:07 - 1st) R.Tannehill pass short middle to A.Brown to TEN 48 for 8 yards (K.Crossen).
|+52 YD
|
2 & 2 - TEN 48(15:00 - 2nd) D.Henry right tackle for 52 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(14:51 - 2nd) S.Sloman extra point is GOOD Center-M.Overton Holder-B.Kern.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(14:51 - 2nd) S.Sloman kicks 63 yards from TEN 35 to HOU 2. D.Hilliard to HOU 24 for 22 yards (N.Dzubnar).
|+14 YD
|
1 & 10 - HOU 24(14:44 - 2nd) D.Watson pass short middle to P.Brown to HOU 38 for 14 yards (D.Long).
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - HOU 38(14:05 - 2nd) D.Watson pass short left to K.Coutee to HOU 45 for 7 yards (M.Butler).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 3 - HOU 45(13:29 - 2nd) D.Watson scrambles up the middle to HOU 46 for 1 yard (R.Evans).
|No Gain
|
3 & 2 - HOU 46(12:44 - 2nd) D.Watson pass incomplete deep right to B.Cooks.
|+20 YD
|
4 & 2 - HOU 46(12:36 - 2nd) Direct snap to A.McCarron. A.McCarron pass deep right to S.Mitchell to TEN 34 for 20 yards (K.Raymond).
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - HOU 34(11:47 - 2nd) D.Johnson left guard to TEN 28 for 6 yards (D.Long; L.Murchison).
|+10 YD
|
2 & 4 - HOU 28(11:11 - 2nd) D.Johnson left end to TEN 18 for 10 yards (K.Vaccaro).
|Sack
|
1 & 10 - HOU 18(10:28 - 2nd) D.Watson sacked at TEN 25 for -7 yards (B.Reed).
|+7 YD
|
2 & 17 - HOU 25(9:43 - 2nd) D.Watson pass short left to B.Cooks ran ob at TEN 18 for 7 yards (R.Evans).
|Sack
|
3 & 10 - HOU 18(9:03 - 2nd) D.Watson sacked at TEN 25 for -7 yards (H.Landry III).
|Field Goal
|
4 & 17 - HOU 25(8:19 - 2nd) K.Fairbairn 43 yard field goal is GOOD Center-J.Weeks Holder-B.Anger.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(8:15 - 2nd) K.Fairbairn kicks 65 yards from HOU 35 to end zone Touchback.
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - TEN 25(8:15 - 2nd) R.Tannehill pass short left to C.Davis to TEN 26 for 1 yard (Z.Cunningham; J.Greenard).
|+10 YD
|
2 & 9 - TEN 26(7:34 - 2nd) R.Tannehill left end ran ob at TEN 36 for 10 yards (J.Greenard).
|+16 YD
|
1 & 10 - TEN 36(6:59 - 2nd) D.Henry right end ran ob at HOU 48 for 16 yards (A.Moore).
|+19 YD
|
1 & 10 - TEN 48(6:23 - 2nd) R.Tannehill pass short right to C.Davis to HOU 29 for 19 yards (J.Greenard).
|+28 YD
|
1 & 10 - TEN 29(5:48 - 2nd) D.Henry left guard pushed ob at HOU 1 for 28 yards (A.Moore).
|-3 YD
|
1 & 1 - TEN 1(5:16 - 2nd) Direct snap to D.Henry. D.Henry right tackle to HOU 4 for -3 yards (Z.Cunningham).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 4 - TEN 4(4:35 - 2nd) R.Tannehill pass short right to A.Brown for 4 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(4:29 - 2nd) S.Sloman extra point is GOOD Center-M.Overton Holder-B.Kern.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(4:29 - 2nd) S.Sloman kicks 62 yards from TEN 35 to HOU 3 out of bounds.
|+12 YD
|
1 & 10 - HOU 40(4:29 - 2nd) D.Watson pass short right to C.Hansen to TEN 48 for 12 yards (K.Byard).
|Sack
|
1 & 10 - HOU 48(4:01 - 2nd) D.Watson sacked at 50 for -2 yards (D.King).
|+8 YD
|
2 & 12 - HOU 50(3:21 - 2nd) D.Watson pass short left to K.Coutee to TEN 42 for 8 yards (M.Butler).
|Penalty
|
3 & 4 - HOU 42(2:40 - 2nd) PENALTY on HOU-P.Brown False Start 5 yards enforced at TEN 42 - No Play.
|+14 YD
|
3 & 9 - HOU 47(2:19 - 2nd) D.Watson pass short left to B.Cooks to TEN 33 for 14 yards (K.Vaccaro; A.Hooker).
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - HOU 33(2:00 - 2nd) D.Watson pass short left to P.Brown to TEN 27 for 6 yards (D.King).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 4 - HOU 27(1:30 - 2nd) D.Johnson right guard to TEN 22 for 5 yards (D.Jones; B.Reed).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - HOU 22(1:05 - 2nd) D.Johnson left guard to TEN 19 for 3 yards (D.Long; K.Vaccaro).
|+7 YD
|
2 & 7 - HOU 19(0:34 - 2nd) D.Watson pass short left to P.Brown pushed ob at TEN 12 for 7 yards (R.Evans).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - HOU 12(0:27 - 2nd) D.Watson pass incomplete short right to K.Coutee.
|+2 YD
|
2 & 10 - HOU 12(0:23 - 2nd) D.Watson pass short right to K.Coutee to TEN 10 for 2 yards (A.Jackson). TEN-A.Jackson was injured during the play.
|No Gain
|
3 & 8 - HOU 10(0:19 - 2nd) D.Watson pass incomplete short left to B.Cooks. The Replay Official reviewed the incomplete pass ruling and the play was Upheld. The ruling on the field stands.
|Field Goal
|
4 & 8 - HOU 10(0:13 - 2nd) K.Fairbairn 28 yard field goal is GOOD Center-J.Weeks Holder-B.Anger.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) K.Fairbairn kicks 65 yards from HOU 35 to end zone Touchback.
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - TEN 25(15:00 - 3rd) D.Henry left guard to TEN 29 for 4 yards (Z.Cunningham).
|+14 YD
|
2 & 6 - TEN 29(14:33 - 3rd) D.Henry left end to TEN 43 for 14 yards (L.Johnson).
|-2 YD
|
1 & 10 - TEN 43(13:57 - 3rd) D.Henry left end to TEN 41 for -2 yards (J.Greenard). HOU-R.Blacklock was injured during the play.
|+4 YD
|
2 & 12 - TEN 41(13:20 - 3rd) R.Tannehill pass short left to C.Davis to TEN 45 for 4 yards (T.Adams).
|+29 YD
|
3 & 8 - TEN 45(12:39 - 3rd) R.Tannehill pass short right to A.Brown to HOU 26 for 29 yards (V.Hargreaves; A.Moore).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - TEN 26(11:58 - 3rd) D.Henry left tackle to HOU 26 for no gain (Z.Cunningham).
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - TEN 26(11:13 - 3rd) R.Tannehill pass incomplete short middle to C.Davis.
|+12 YD
|
3 & 10 - TEN 26(11:10 - 3rd) R.Tannehill pass short right to A.Firkser to HOU 14 for 12 yards (A.Moore).
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - TEN 14(10:25 - 3rd) R.Tannehill pass short left to J.Smith to HOU 6 for 8 yards (B.Scarlett).
|+6 YD
|
2 & 2 - TEN 6(9:57 - 3rd) D.Henry left end for 6 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(9:53 - 3rd) S.Sloman extra point is GOOD Center-M.Overton Holder-B.Kern.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(9:53 - 3rd) S.Sloman kicks 65 yards from TEN 35 to end zone Touchback.
|+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - HOU 25(9:53 - 3rd) D.Watson pass short right to B.Cooks ran ob at HOU 36 for 11 yards.
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - HOU 36(9:25 - 3rd) D.Johnson right guard to HOU 37 for 1 yard (K.Byard).
|+14 YD
|
2 & 9 - HOU 37(8:57 - 3rd) D.Watson pass short right to P.Brown to TEN 49 for 14 yards (D.Long).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - HOU 38(8:19 - 3rd) D.Watson pass incomplete short middle to B.Cooks. PENALTY on TEN-A.Jackson Defensive Pass Interference 11 yards enforced at TEN 49 - No Play.
|+38 YD
|
1 & 10 - HOU 38(8:15 - 3rd) D.Watson pass deep middle to B.Cooks for 38 yards TOUCHDOWN. Handoff to 31-Johnson; Pitch to 4-Watson
|Missed PAT
|(8:08 - 3rd) K.Fairbairn extra point is No Good Wide Right Center-J.Weeks Holder-B.Anger.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(8:08 - 3rd) K.Fairbairn kicks 58 yards from HOU 35 to TEN 7. D.Evans to TEN 23 for 16 yards (M.Fields).
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - TEN 23(8:03 - 3rd) R.Tannehill pass short right to C.Davis to TEN 29 for 6 yards (V.Hargreaves; A.Moore).
|+8 YD
|
2 & 4 - TEN 29(7:22 - 3rd) D.Henry right tackle to TEN 37 for 8 yards (Z.Cunningham).
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - TEN 37(6:44 - 3rd) D.Henry right tackle to TEN 46 for 9 yards (J.Greenard; K.Crossen).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 1 - TEN 46(6:12 - 3rd) D.Henry right tackle to 50 for 4 yards (J.Greenard).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - TEN 50(5:46 - 3rd) R.Tannehill pass incomplete deep right to C.Davis.
|+45 YD
|
2 & 10 - TEN 50(5:41 - 3rd) D.Henry right tackle to HOU 5 for 45 yards (Z.Cunningham).
|No Gain
|
1 & 5 - TEN 5(5:04 - 3rd) D.Henry left tackle to HOU 5 for no gain (B.Scarlett). TEN-R.Saffold III was injured during the play. He is Out.
|+5 YD
|
2 & 5 - TEN 5(4:36 - 3rd) R.Tannehill scrambles right end for 5 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(4:29 - 3rd) S.Sloman extra point is GOOD Center-M.Overton Holder-B.Kern.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(4:29 - 3rd) S.Sloman kicks 64 yards from TEN 35 to HOU 1. D.Hilliard to HOU 9 for 8 yards. Lateral to J.Owens pushed ob at HOU 35 for 26 yards (A.Hooker).
|+19 YD
|
1 & 10 - HOU 35(4:18 - 3rd) D.Johnson left tackle to TEN 46 for 19 yards (M.Butler).
|+26 YD
|
1 & 10 - HOU 46(3:42 - 3rd) D.Johnson left guard to TEN 20 for 26 yards (K.Byard).
|+20 YD
|
1 & 10 - HOU 20(3:06 - 3rd) D.Watson pass deep right to B.Cooks for 20 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|+2 YD
|(2:59 - 3rd) TWO-POINT CONVERSION ATTEMPT. D.Watson pass to C.Hansen is complete. ATTEMPT SUCCEEDS. The Replay Official reviewed the runner broke the plane ruling and the play was REVERSED. TWO-POINT CONVERSION ATTEMPT. D.Watson pass to C.Hansen is complete. ATTEMPT FAILS.
|Result
|Play
|+27 YD
|
1 & 10 - HOU 28(2:52 - 3rd) D.Watson pass deep left to B.Cooks to TEN 1 for 27 yards (K.Byard).
|No Gain
|
1 & 1 - HOU 1(2:03 - 3rd) D.Watson pass short middle to D.Johnson to TEN 1 for no gain (D.Long; D.Jones).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 1 - HOU 1(1:24 - 3rd) D.Johnson right guard for 1 yard TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(1:20 - 3rd) K.Fairbairn extra point is GOOD Center-J.Weeks Holder-B.Anger.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(1:20 - 3rd) K.Fairbairn kicks 65 yards from HOU 35 to end zone Touchback.
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - TEN 25(1:20 - 3rd) D.Henry right end to TEN 26 for 1 yard (C.Watkins).
|Sack
|
2 & 9 - TEN 26(0:44 - 3rd) R.Tannehill sacked at TEN 25 for -1 yards (C.Watkins).
|+11 YD
|
3 & 10 - TEN 25(0:03 - 3rd) R.Tannehill pass short right to A.Brown to TEN 36 for 11 yards (V.Hargreaves) [C.Omenihu]. PENALTY on HOU-C.Omenihu Roughing the Passer 15 yards enforced at TEN 36.
|Result
|Play
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - HOU 49(15:00 - 4th) D.Henry right tackle to HOU 43 for 6 yards (K.Crossen).
|+6 YD
|
2 & 4 - HOU 43(14:39 - 4th) D.Henry right tackle to HOU 37 for 6 yards (R.Blacklock A.Moore). FUMBLES (A.Moore) recovered by TEN-D.Kelly at HOU 36.
|-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - HOU 36(14:11 - 4th) D.Henry right end to HOU 37 for -1 yards (J.Watt C.Omenihu).
|No Gain
|
2 & 11 - HOU 37(13:31 - 4th) R.Tannehill pass incomplete deep left to C.Davis (V.Hargreaves).
|No Gain
|
3 & 11 - HOU 37(13:23 - 4th) R.Tannehill pass incomplete short middle to N.Westbrook-Ikhine [T.Adams].
|Sack
|
4 & 11 - HOU 37(13:17 - 4th) R.Tannehill sacked at HOU 48 for -11 yards (C.Omenihu).
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - HOU 48(13:13 - 4th) D.Watson scrambles up the middle to TEN 45 for 7 yards (H.Landry III). PENALTY on TEN-D.Long Unnecessary Roughness 15 yards enforced at TEN 45.
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - HOU 30(12:51 - 4th) D.Watson pass short left to D.Johnson to TEN 26 for 4 yards (K.Vaccaro).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 6 - HOU 26(12:13 - 4th) D.Johnson left tackle to TEN 23 for 3 yards (D.Jones).
|+9 YD
|
3 & 3 - HOU 23(11:29 - 4th) D.Watson pass short left to J.Akins pushed ob at TEN 14 for 9 yards (A.Hooker) [J.Simmons].
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - HOU 14(10:54 - 4th) D.Watson pass short right to B.Cooks to TEN 7 for 7 yards (A.Jackson).
|+7 YD
|
2 & 3 - HOU 7(10:20 - 4th) D.Watson pass short right to P.Brown for 7 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(10:14 - 4th) K.Fairbairn extra point is GOOD Center-J.Weeks Holder-B.Anger.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(10:14 - 4th) K.Fairbairn kicks 65 yards from HOU 35 to end zone Touchback.
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - TEN 25(10:14 - 4th) D.Henry left tackle to TEN 26 for 1 yard (C.Omenihu).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 9 - TEN 26(9:47 - 4th) D.Henry left tackle to TEN 29 for 3 yards (C.Watkins; Z.Cunningham).
|+11 YD
|
3 & 6 - TEN 29(9:03 - 4th) R.Tannehill pass short right to A.Brown pushed ob at TEN 40 for 11 yards (K.Crossen).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - TEN 40(8:32 - 4th) R.Tannehill scrambles right end to TEN 45 for 5 yards (J.Greenard; Z.Cunningham).
|+6 YD
|
2 & 5 - TEN 45(7:46 - 4th) D.Henry right tackle to HOU 49 for 6 yards (A.Brown; J.Greenard).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - TEN 49(7:06 - 4th) D.Henry right end to HOU 48 for 1 yard (T.Adams).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 9 - TEN 48(6:27 - 4th) R.Tannehill pass short left to A.Brown to HOU 43 for 5 yards (V.Hargreaves T.Adams).
|+5 YD
|
3 & 4 - TEN 43(5:45 - 4th) R.Tannehill pass short left to A.Brown pushed ob at HOU 38 for 5 yards (V.Hargreaves).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - TEN 38(5:11 - 4th) D.Henry right guard to HOU 34 for 4 yards (R.Blacklock).
|+11 YD
|
2 & 6 - TEN 34(4:33 - 4th) R.Tannehill left end ran ob at HOU 23 for 11 yards (A.Moore).
|+16 YD
|
1 & 10 - TEN 23(4:28 - 4th) D.Henry left tackle for 23 yards TOUCHDOWN NULLIFIED by Penalty. PENALTY on TEN-A.Brewer Offensive Holding 10 yards enforced at HOU 16.
|No Gain
|
1 & 13 - TEN 26(4:20 - 4th) R.Tannehill pass incomplete short middle to A.Brown [J.Watt].
|+5 YD
|
2 & 13 - TEN 26(4:17 - 4th) R.Tannehill pass short right to A.Brown to HOU 21 for 5 yards (T.Adams).
|+9 YD
|
3 & 8 - TEN 21(3:34 - 4th) R.Tannehill pass short left to C.Davis to HOU 12 for 9 yards (L.Johnson; A.Moore) [J.Watt].
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - TEN 12(2:53 - 4th) D.Henry up the middle to HOU 5 for 7 yards (T.Adams).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 3 - TEN 5(2:15 - 4th) D.Henry up the middle to HOU 4 for 1 yard (R.Blacklock).
|+3 YD
|
3 & 2 - TEN 4(2:00 - 4th) R.Tannehill left end to HOU 1 for 3 yards (L.Johnson; T.Adams).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 1 - TEN 1(1:53 - 4th) R.Tannehill up the middle for 1 yard TOUCHDOWN NULLIFIED by Penalty. PENALTY on TEN-M.Newhouse Illegal Formation 4 yards enforced at HOU 1 - No Play.
|No Gain
|
1 & 5 - TEN 5(1:50 - 4th) R.Tannehill pass incomplete short left to J.Smith (T.Adams).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 5 - TEN 6(1:47 - 4th) R.Tannehill left end for 5 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(1:42 - 4th) S.Sloman extra point is GOOD Center-M.Overton Holder-B.Kern. PENALTY on HOU Illegal Formation 5 yards enforced between downs.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(1:42 - 4th) S.Sloman kicks 58 yards from TEN 40 to HOU 2. D.Hilliard to HOU 21 for 19 yards (B.Reed). PENALTY on HOU-P.Brown Offensive Holding 9 yards enforced at HOU 18.
|+32 YD
|
1 & 10 - HOU 9(1:38 - 4th) D.Watson pass short left to D.Johnson to HOU 41 for 32 yards (A.Jackson).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - HOU 41(1:07 - 4th) D.Watson pass short right to B.Cooks to HOU 46 for 5 yards (M.Butler). The Replay Official reviewed the pass completion ruling and the play was Upheld. The ruling on the field stands.
|Sack
|
2 & 5 - HOU 46(0:47 - 4th) D.Watson sacked at HOU 38 for -8 yards (J.Crawford).
|+29 YD
|
3 & 13 - HOU 38(0:42 - 4th) D.Watson pass deep left to K.Coutee ran ob at TEN 33 for 29 yards.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - HOU 33(0:36 - 4th) D.Watson pass incomplete short middle to B.Cooks.
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - HOU 33(0:32 - 4th) D.Watson pass incomplete deep middle to B.Cooks.
|No Gain
|
3 & 10 - HOU 33(0:26 - 4th) D.Watson pass incomplete short left to C.Hansen [H.Landry III].
|Field Goal
|
4 & 10 - HOU 33(0:22 - 4th) K.Fairbairn 51 yard field goal is GOOD Center-J.Weeks Holder-B.Anger.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(0:18 - 4th) K.Fairbairn kicks 65 yards from HOU 35 to end zone Touchback.
|+52 YD
|
1 & 10 - TEN 25(0:18 - 4th) R.Tannehill pass deep right to A.Brown to HOU 23 for 52 yards (K.Crossen).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - TEN 23(0:10 - 4th) D.Henry right end to HOU 19 for 4 yards (Z.Cunningham; A.Moore).
|Field Goal
|
2 & 6 - TEN 19(0:04 - 4th) S.Sloman 37 yard field goal is GOOD Center-M.Overton Holder-B.Kern. Kick hits right upright and bounces through for the field goal.
