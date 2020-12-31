|
|
|NO
|CAR
Saints-Panthers Preview
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) The New Orleans Saints have already secured the NFC South title for a fourth straight season. Now they're hoping for a little more.
The Saints can still earn the NFC's top seed - and the conference's only playoff bye - with a win Sunday against the Carolina Panthers combined with a Green Bay loss and a Seattle win.
It's a long shot, but the Saints are hoping for the best.
''There's still so much out there in regards to playoff scenarios,'' said Saints quarterback Drew Brees, who pointed out the No. 2 seed is also up for grabs. ''So, we want to best position ourselves for the tournament. And we also want to be playing our best football going into it. So, we're constantly thinking about how we can improve.''
Added Saints linebacker Demario Davis: ''We've had one goal since we entered the season. The mission hasn't changed. So, we're close now. Got one goal in the bag, but the mission is not complete. We've got to keep going.''
The Panthers (5-10) were eliminated from playoff contention a few weeks ago, but first-year coach Matt Rhule still has his team playing hard. The Panthers beat a Washington Football Team last week that was hoping to wrap up the NFC East title.
Rhule said he's continuing to play his starters without regard to fact that every win costs them spots in the 2021 NFL draft. Before last week, the Panthers were projected to pick No. 4, but now they've dropped to No. 8 with one week to go.
Rhule said the idea of ''tanking'' doesn't even cross his mind.
''I was in Philadelphia (coaching at Temple) when the Sixers were in the `trust the process,' tanking thing - and they haven't hung one in the rafters, yet,'' Rhule said.
Rhule's philosophy is simple: He wants to develop a winning attitude in Carolina.
FLEXIBLE OFFENSE
The Saints have rushed for more than 200 yards in each of their past three victories, which isn't exactly what the Sean Payton-Brees era has been known for during most of the past decade and a half.
Of course, Brees, now 41, has gotten older and recently came back from rib and lung injuries, and two-time All-Pro receiver Michael Thomas has missed more than half the regular season. So, the ability to run well certainly has helped New Orleans lately.
But according to Payton, that doesn't necessarily denote a significant shift in offensive philosophy.
''Whether it's balance (or not), each game can take on a different approach,'' Payton said. ''So, I'm for scoring.''
STRONG ARM
Left tackle Terron Armstead's play last Friday has been garnering a lot of attention in the Saints' locker room.
Armstead has been in and out of the lineup with nagging injuries this season and struggled at times in his most recent return to the lineup when the Saints lost in Philadelphia three games ago. But on Sunday in Minnesota, he looked as healthy and vigorous as he has all season and could be seen driving defenders backwards for double-digit yards during some of Alvin Kamara's better running plays.
''He got after a couple guys and just ran them into the concession stand,'' right tackle Ryan Ramczyk said this week, after reviewing game video. ''It's cool to see that stuff.''
LOST LINEBACKER
The Saints are having to adapt to the loss of linebacker Kwon Alexander, who had made immediate, significant contributions after being acquired from San Francisco in a midseason trade.
Alexander, who immediately replaced Alex Anzalone in the starting lineup in his first game for New Orleans on Nov. 15, was placed on injured reserve with an Achilles injury last Friday. In seven games, Alexander was in on 57 tackles with three for losses to go with two forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries.
''I don't know if anybody's came in and jelled with a group as fast as Kwon has,'' Davis said.
WINNING THIRD DOWN
The Saints beat the Panthers 27-24 earlier this season largely because of their success on third downs: They converted 12 of 14 opportunities.
''That really has to be a priority for us,'' Panthers defensive coordinator Phil Snow said of slowing down the Saints.
LIMITED CROWD
The stadium capacity for Sunday's game will be adjusted to 1,500 and attendance will be limited to families and friends of the Panthers and Saints due to the increase in numbers with the coronavirus. In addition, some private suites will be open.
The Panthers allowed up to 5,240 fans to attend their previous seven home games.
---
AP Sports Writer Brett Martel in New Orleans contributed.
---
More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP-NFL
Copyright 2021 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|
D. Brees
9 QB
201 PaYds, 3 PaTDs
|
26
FPTS
|
C. Samuel
10 WR
118 ReYds, 7 RECs, 3 RuYds
|
11
FPTS
|Team Stats
|Time of Pos
|30:17
|29:06
|1st Downs
|20
|17
|Rushing
|9
|7
|Passing
|11
|9
|Penalty
|0
|1
|3rd Down Conv
|6-14
|1-9
|4th Down Conv
|1-1
|2-4
|Total Net Yards
|347
|320
|Total Plays
|64
|60
|Avg Gain
|5.4
|5.3
|Net Yards Rushing
|156
|74
|Rush Attempts
|30
|20
|Avg Rush Yards
|5.2
|3.7
|Net Yards Passing
|191
|246
|Comp. - Att.
|22-32
|18-37
|Yards Per Pass
|5.6
|6.2
|Penalties - Yards
|4-31
|1-5
|Touchdowns
|4
|1
|Rushing TDs
|1
|1
|Passing TDs
|3
|0
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|0
|5
|Fumbles - Lost
|2-0
|2-0
|Int. Thrown
|0
|5
|Punts - Avg
|5-41.8
|3-46.3
|Return Yards
|110
|29
|Punts - Returns
|2-20
|1-8
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|1-21
|Int. - Returns
|5-90
|0-0
|Red Zone Eff.
|4-5 -80%
|1-4 -25%
|Goal to Go Eff.
|1-1 -100%
|1-1 -100%
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|191
|PASS YDS
|246
|
|
|156
|RUSH YDS
|74
|
|
|347
|TOTAL YDS
|320
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|FPTS
|
D. Brees 9 QB
26
FPTS
|D. Brees
|22/32
|201
|3
|0
|26
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
T. Montgomery 88 RB
10
FPTS
|T. Montgomery
|18
|105
|0
|36
|10
|
T. Hill 7 QB
10
FPTS
|T. Hill
|7
|41
|1
|15
|10
|
T. Jones 37 RB
1
FPTS
|T. Jones
|3
|13
|0
|6
|1
|
J. Winston 2 QB
0
FPTS
|J. Winston
|1
|-1
|0
|-1
|0
|
T. Lewis 14 WR
0
FPTS
|T. Lewis
|1
|-2
|0
|-2
|0
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
E. Sanders 17 WR
12
FPTS
|E. Sanders
|13
|9
|63
|1
|9
|12
|
M. Callaway 12 WR
5
FPTS
|M. Callaway
|4
|3
|51
|0
|27
|5
|
J. Cook 87 TE
10
FPTS
|J. Cook
|5
|4
|43
|1
|18
|10
|
L. Humphrey 84 WR
1
FPTS
|L. Humphrey
|1
|1
|17
|0
|17
|1
|
A. Carr 80 WR
7
FPTS
|A. Carr
|1
|1
|11
|1
|11
|7
|
A. Trautman 82 TE
0
FPTS
|A. Trautman
|1
|1
|5
|0
|5
|0
|
T. Hill 7 QB
10
FPTS
|T. Hill
|1
|1
|5
|0
|5
|10
|
J. Johnson 83 WR
0
FPTS
|J. Johnson
|1
|1
|4
|0
|4
|0
|
T. Montgomery 88 RB
10
FPTS
|T. Montgomery
|2
|1
|2
|0
|2
|10
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|FF
|
G. Haley 30 DB
|G. Haley
|5-1
|0.0
|1
|0
|
J. Jenkins 20 CB
|J. Jenkins
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
M. Jenkins 27 SS
|M. Jenkins
|4-0
|0.0
|1
|0
|
P. Williams 26 CB
|P. Williams
|4-1
|0.0
|1
|0
|
D. Davis 56 OLB
|D. Davis
|2-3
|0.0
|0
|0
|
S. Tuttle 99 DT
|S. Tuttle
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
A. Anzalone 47 MLB
|A. Anzalone
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
C. Granderson 96 DE
|C. Granderson
|2-0
|2.0
|0
|0
|
J. Gray 48 DB
|J. Gray
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
C. Jordan 94 DE
|C. Jordan
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
T. Hendrickson 91 DE
|T. Hendrickson
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|0
|
Z. Baun 53 LB
|Z. Baun
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
M. Brown 90 DT
|M. Brown
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
M. Davenport 92 DE
|M. Davenport
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Onyemata 93 DT
|D. Onyemata
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
K. Crawley 35 CB
|K. Crawley
|0-0
|0.0
|1
|0
|
M. Lattimore 23 CB
|M. Lattimore
|0-0
|0.0
|1
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
W. Lutz 3 K
9
FPTS
|W. Lutz
|2/2
|48
|3/4
|9
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
T. Morstead 6 P
|T. Morstead
|5
|41.8
|1
|51
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
T. Lewis 14 WR
0
FPTS
|T. Lewis
|2
|10.0
|10
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|FPTS
|
T. Bridgewater 5 QB
3
FPTS
|T. Bridgewater
|13/23
|176
|0
|2
|3
|
P. Walker 6 QB
0
FPTS
|P. Walker
|5/14
|95
|0
|3
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
R. Smith 35 RB
10
FPTS
|R. Smith
|10
|40
|1
|8
|10
|
T. Stevens QB
2
FPTS
|T. Stevens
|4
|24
|0
|10
|2
|
T. Bridgewater 5 QB
3
FPTS
|T. Bridgewater
|3
|7
|0
|7
|3
|
C. Samuel 10 WR
11
FPTS
|C. Samuel
|3
|3
|0
|6
|11
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
C. Samuel 10 WR
11
FPTS
|C. Samuel
|11
|7
|118
|0
|33
|11
|
D. Moore 12 WR
10
FPTS
|D. Moore
|11
|5
|101
|0
|44
|10
|
R. Anderson 11 WR
4
FPTS
|R. Anderson
|7
|3
|40
|0
|31
|4
|
P. Cooper 14 WR
0
FPTS
|P. Cooper
|2
|1
|9
|0
|9
|0
|
R. Smith 35 RB
10
FPTS
|R. Smith
|1
|1
|4
|0
|4
|10
|
A. Armah 40 FB
0
FPTS
|A. Armah
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
I. Thomas 80 TE
0
FPTS
|I. Thomas
|3
|1
|-1
|0
|-1
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|FF
|
T. Boston 33 FS
|T. Boston
|4-6
|1.0
|0
|0
|
S. Green-Thompson 54 OLB
|S. Green-Thompson
|3-7
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Carter 56 LB
|J. Carter
|3-5
|0.0
|0
|0
|
R. Douglas 24 CB
|R. Douglas
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
S. Thomas-Oliver 23 CB
|S. Thomas-Oliver
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Jackson 26 CB
|D. Jackson
|2-3
|0.0
|0
|0
|
S. Franklin 42 SAF
|S. Franklin
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Chinn 21 OLB
|J. Chinn
|1-6
|0.0
|0
|0
|
M. Hartsfield 38 DB
|M. Hartsfield
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
B. Roy 93 DT
|B. Roy
|1-3
|0.0
|0
|0
|
A. Larkin 96 DE
|A. Larkin
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
Z. Kerr 92 DT
|Z. Kerr
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
M. Haynes 98 DE
|M. Haynes
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
E. Obada 94 DE
|E. Obada
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|1
|
D. Brown 95 DT
|D. Brown
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
A. Taylor 57 OLB
|A. Taylor
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
C. Johnston 47 LB
|C. Johnston
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Burris 31 SS
|J. Burris
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
Y. Gross-Matos 97 DE
|Y. Gross-Matos
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
J. Slye 4 K
1
FPTS
|J. Slye
|0/0
|0
|1/1
|1
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
J. Charlton 3 P
|J. Charlton
|3
|46.3
|0
|51
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
T. Cannon 36 RB
0
FPTS
|T. Cannon
|1
|21.0
|21
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
P. Cooper 14 WR
0
FPTS
|P. Cooper
|1
|8.0
|8
|0
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) W.Lutz kicks 65 yards from NO 35 to end zone Touchback.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - CAR 25(15:00 - 1st) T.Bridgewater pass incomplete short right to D.Moore (C.Jordan).
|-2 YD
|
2 & 10 - CAR 25(14:56 - 1st) C.Samuel right tackle to CAR 23 for -2 yards (D.Onyemata M.Brown).
|Sack
|
3 & 12 - CAR 23(14:17 - 1st) T.Bridgewater sacked at CAR 13 for -10 yards (T.Hendrickson).
|Punt
|
4 & 22 - CAR 13(13:40 - 1st) J.Charlton punts 39 yards to NO 48 Center-J.Jansen. T.Lewis to CAR 42 for 10 yards (J.Stanford; C.Elder).
|Result
|Play
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - NO 42(13:28 - 1st) D.Brees pass short right to E.Sanders pushed ob at CAR 34 for 8 yards (T.Boston).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 2 - NO 34(12:59 - 1st) T.Montgomery right tackle to CAR 33 for 1 yard (B.Roy; T.Boston).
|+3 YD
|
3 & 1 - NO 33(12:23 - 1st) J.Hurst reported in as eligible. T.Jones up the middle to CAR 30 for 3 yards (J.Carter).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - NO 30(11:50 - 1st) T.Hill right tackle to CAR 26 for 4 yards (J.Carter; T.Boston).
|Penalty
|
2 & 6 - NO 26(11:20 - 1st) PENALTY on NO-R.Ramczyk False Start 5 yards enforced at CAR 26 - No Play.
|+5 YD
|
2 & 11 - NO 31(10:59 - 1st) D.Brees pass short right to A.Trautman to CAR 26 for 5 yards (J.Chinn).
|+5 YD
|
3 & 6 - NO 26(10:23 - 1st) D.Brees pass short right to T.Hill to CAR 21 for 5 yards (J.Chinn; T.Boston).
|+3 YD
|
4 & 1 - NO 21(9:45 - 1st) J.Hurst reported in as eligible. T.Hill up the middle to CAR 18 for 3 yards (J.Carter).
|+18 YD
|
1 & 10 - NO 18(9:09 - 1st) D.Brees pass deep right to J.Cook for 18 yards TOUCHDOWN [D.Brown].
|PAT Good
|(9:04 - 1st) W.Lutz extra point is GOOD Center-Z.Wood Holder-T.Morstead.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(9:04 - 1st) W.Lutz kicks 65 yards from NO 35 to end zone Touchback.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - CAR 25(9:04 - 1st) T.Bridgewater FUMBLES (Aborted) at CAR 20 and recovers at CAR 20.
|Penalty
|
2 & 15 - CAR 20(8:23 - 1st) PENALTY on NO-S.Rankins Neutral Zone Infraction 5 yards enforced at CAR 20 - No Play.
|+4 YD
|
2 & 10 - CAR 25(8:23 - 1st) T.Bridgewater pass short right to R.Smith to CAR 29 for 4 yards (G.Haley).
|No Gain
|
3 & 6 - CAR 29(7:38 - 1st) T.Bridgewater pass incomplete short middle to C.Samuel (C.Jordan).
|Punt
|
4 & 6 - CAR 29(7:34 - 1st) J.Charlton punts 51 yards to NO 20 Center-J.Jansen fair catch by T.Lewis.
|Result
|Play
|-2 YD
|
1 & 10 - NO 20(7:26 - 1st) T.Lewis left end to NO 18 for -2 yards (A.Larkin).
|+7 YD
|
2 & 12 - NO 18(6:55 - 1st) D.Brees pass short middle to J.Cook to NO 25 for 7 yards (J.Chinn; S.Thompson).
|Sack
|
3 & 5 - NO 25(6:24 - 1st) D.Brees sacked at NO 22 for -3 yards (E.Obada). FUMBLES (E.Obada) [E.Obada] ball out of bounds at NO 24. Penalty on NO-N.Easton Offensive Holding declined.
|Punt
|
4 & 9 - NO 22(6:00 - 1st) T.Morstead punts 42 yards to CAR 36 Center-Z.Wood out of bounds.
|Result
|Play
|-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - CAR 36(5:50 - 1st) T.Bridgewater pass short left to I.Thomas to CAR 35 for -1 yards (Z.Baun).
|+8 YD
|
2 & 11 - CAR 35(5:07 - 1st) T.Bridgewater pass short middle to C.Samuel to CAR 43 for 8 yards (A.Anzalone).
|Penalty
|
3 & 3 - CAR 45(4:26 - 1st) T.Bridgewater pass incomplete short left to C.Samuel [T.Hendrickson]. PENALTY on NO-G.Haley Defensive Pass Interference 6 yards enforced at CAR 43 - No Play.
|+14 YD
|
1 & 10 - CAR 49(4:21 - 1st) T.Bridgewater pass deep middle to D.Moore to NO 37 for 14 yards (J.Jenkins).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - CAR 37(3:46 - 1st) R.Smith right guard to NO 33 for 4 yards (S.Tuttle; M.Davenport).
|+25 YD
|
2 & 6 - CAR 33(3:06 - 1st) T.Bridgewater pass deep right to C.Samuel pushed ob at NO 8 for 25 yards (M.Jenkins).
|+7 YD
|
1 & 8 - CAR 8(2:23 - 1st) T.Bridgewater scrambles up the middle to NO 1 for 7 yards (P.Williams).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 1 - CAR 1(1:44 - 1st) R.Smith left tackle for 1 yard TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(1:40 - 1st) J.Slye extra point is GOOD Center-J.Jansen Holder-J.Charlton.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(1:40 - 1st) J.Slye kicks 65 yards from CAR 35 to end zone Touchback.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - NO 25(1:40 - 1st) J.Hurst reported in as eligible. D.Brees pass incomplete short middle to E.Sanders (J.Carter).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 10 - NO 25(1:35 - 1st) J.Hurst reported in as eligible. T.Jones right tackle to NO 29 for 4 yards (J.Carter; Z.Kerr).
|Sack
|
3 & 6 - NO 29(0:50 - 1st) D.Brees sacked at NO 22 for -7 yards (T.Boston).
|Punt
|
4 & 13 - NO 22(0:11 - 1st) T.Morstead punts 40 yards to CAR 38 Center-Z.Wood. P.Cooper to CAR 46 for 8 yards (J.Hardee).
|Result
|Play
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - CAR 46(15:00 - 2nd) T.Bridgewater pass short left to P.Cooper pushed ob at NO 45 for 9 yards (J.Jenkins).
|No Gain
|
2 & 1 - CAR 45(14:29 - 2nd) R.Smith up the middle to NO 45 for no gain (D.Davis; D.Onyemata).
|No Gain
|
3 & 1 - CAR 45(13:52 - 2nd) T.Bridgewater pass incomplete short right to A.Armah.
|+4 YD
|
4 & 1 - CAR 45(13:49 - 2nd) R.Smith right guard to NO 41 for 4 yards (P.Williams).
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - CAR 41(13:07 - 2nd) T.Bridgewater pass short left to C.Samuel to NO 33 for 8 yards (D.Davis; G.Haley).
|No Gain
|
2 & 2 - CAR 33(12:23 - 2nd) T.Bridgewater pass incomplete short right to C.Samuel (J.Jenkins).
|+3 YD
|
3 & 2 - CAR 33(12:18 - 2nd) T.Stevens right guard to NO 30 for 3 yards (C.Jordan).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - CAR 30(11:40 - 2nd) T.Bridgewater pass incomplete deep left to D.Moore. Carolina challenged the incomplete pass ruling and the play was Upheld. The ruling on the field stands. (Timeout #2.)
|+12 YD
|
2 & 10 - CAR 30(11:32 - 2nd) T.Bridgewater pass short middle to C.Samuel to NO 18 for 12 yards (M.Jenkins).
|Int
|
1 & 10 - CAR 18(10:49 - 2nd) T.Bridgewater pass deep middle intended for D.Moore INTERCEPTED by M.Jenkins at NO -2. M.Jenkins pushed ob at NO 46 for 48 yards (C.Samuel).
|Result
|Play
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - NO 46(10:37 - 2nd) T.Jones left guard to CAR 48 for 6 yards (J.Chinn; A.Taylor).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 4 - NO 48(10:04 - 2nd) T.Montgomery left guard to CAR 47 for 1 yard (S.Thompson; A.Taylor).
|+36 YD
|
3 & 3 - NO 47(9:24 - 2nd) J.Hurst reported in as eligible. T.Montgomery left end pushed ob at CAR 11 for 36 yards (T.Boston).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - NO 11(8:56 - 2nd) J.Hurst reported in as eligible. T.Montgomery left tackle to CAR 8 for 3 yards (S.Thompson; D.Jackson).
|+8 YD
|
2 & 7 - NO 8(8:17 - 2nd) D.Brees pass short middle to E.Sanders for 8 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|Missed PAT
|(8:12 - 2nd) W.Lutz extra point is No Good Wide Left Center-Z.Wood Holder-T.Morstead.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(8:12 - 2nd) W.Lutz kicks 65 yards from NO 35 to end zone Touchback.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - CAR 25(8:12 - 2nd) T.Bridgewater FUMBLES (Aborted) at CAR 21 recovered by CAR-R.Smith at CAR 23.
|+33 YD
|
2 & 12 - CAR 23(7:29 - 2nd) T.Bridgewater pass deep middle to C.Samuel to NO 44 for 33 yards (G.Haley).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - CAR 44(6:46 - 2nd) T.Stevens left tackle to NO 39 for 5 yards (M.Jenkins).
|Penalty
|
2 & 5 - CAR 26(6:04 - 2nd) T.Bridgewater pass short left to C.Samuel to NO 26 for 13 yards (M.Lattimore). PENALTY on CAR-M.Schofield Ineligible Downfield Pass 5 yards enforced at NO 39 - No Play.
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - CAR 44(5:44 - 2nd) T.Bridgewater pass incomplete deep right to P.Cooper [S.Rankins].
|+9 YD
|
3 & 10 - CAR 44(5:35 - 2nd) T.Bridgewater pass short middle to C.Samuel to NO 35 for 9 yards (J.Gray).
|+5 YD
|
4 & 1 - CAR 35(4:51 - 2nd) R.Smith left guard to NO 30 for 5 yards (M.Davenport).
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - CAR 30(4:15 - 2nd) R.Smith right tackle to NO 24 for 6 yards (J.Jenkins).
|No Gain
|
2 & 4 - CAR 24(3:34 - 2nd) T.Bridgewater pass incomplete short right to D.Moore.
|+3 YD
|
3 & 4 - CAR 24(3:30 - 2nd) T.Bridgewater pass short left to D.Moore to NO 21 for 3 yards (D.Davis).
|-1 YD
|
4 & 1 - CAR 21(2:52 - 2nd) C.Samuel up the middle to NO 22 for -1 yards (M.Brown).
|Result
|Play
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - NO 22(2:47 - 2nd) D.Brees pass short right to E.Sanders to NO 27 for 5 yards (R.Douglas; S.Thompson).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 5 - NO 27(2:13 - 2nd) D.Brees pass short right to E.Sanders ran ob at NO 32 for 5 yards.
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - NO 32(2:00 - 2nd) D.Brees pass short left to E.Sanders to NO 41 for 9 yards (S.Thompson).
|+8 YD
|
2 & 1 - NO 41(1:41 - 2nd) D.Brees pass short middle to J.Cook to NO 49 for 8 yards (S.Thompson; T.Boston).
|+10 YD
|
1 & 10 - NO 49(1:21 - 2nd) D.Brees pass short middle to J.Cook to CAR 41 for 10 yards (S.Thompson; Y.Gross-Matos).
|+17 YD
|
1 & 10 - NO 41(0:39 - 2nd) D.Brees pass short right to L.Humphrey to CAR 24 for 17 yards (M.Hartsfield; Y.Gross-Matos).
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - NO 24(0:30 - 2nd) D.Brees pass short middle to E.Sanders to CAR 15 for 9 yards (S.Thompson).
|No Gain
|
2 & 1 - NO 15(0:13 - 2nd) D.Brees pass incomplete short middle to T.Montgomery.
|No Gain
|
3 & 1 - NO 15(0:10 - 2nd) D.Brees pass incomplete short left to J.Cook.
|Field Goal
|
4 & 1 - NO 15(0:05 - 2nd) W.Lutz 33 yard field goal is GOOD Center-Z.Wood Holder-T.Morstead.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) J.Slye kicks 65 yards from CAR 35 to end zone Touchback.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - NO 25(15:00 - 3rd) D.Brees pass incomplete short right to E.Sanders (D.Jackson).
|+27 YD
|
2 & 10 - NO 25(14:55 - 3rd) D.Brees pass deep right to M.Callaway to CAR 48 for 27 yards (D.Jackson).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - NO 48(14:14 - 3rd) T.Montgomery right tackle to CAR 44 for 4 yards (J.Chinn; T.Boston).
|+10 YD
|
2 & 6 - NO 44(13:29 - 3rd) J.Hurst reported in as eligible. T.Hill scrambles right end to CAR 34 for 10 yards (B.Roy).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - NO 34(12:47 - 3rd) D.Brees pass incomplete short middle.
|+5 YD
|
2 & 10 - NO 34(12:44 - 3rd) T.Hill right tackle to CAR 29 for 5 yards (S.Thompson; T.Boston).
|No Gain
|
3 & 5 - NO 29(11:58 - 3rd) D.Brees pass incomplete short left to M.Callaway [J.Chinn].
|Field Goal
|
4 & 5 - NO 29(11:54 - 3rd) W.Lutz 48 yard field goal is GOOD Center-Z.Wood Holder-T.Morstead.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(11:49 - 3rd) W.Lutz kicks 65 yards from NO 35 to end zone Touchback.
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - CAR 25(11:49 - 3rd) T.Bridgewater pass short left to R.Anderson to CAR 33 for 8 yards (A.Anzalone).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 2 - CAR 33(11:16 - 3rd) R.Smith left guard to CAR 37 for 4 yards (D.Davis; P.Williams).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - CAR 37(10:35 - 3rd) T.Bridgewater pass incomplete short right.
|+44 YD
|
2 & 10 - CAR 37(10:31 - 3rd) T.Bridgewater pass deep left to D.Moore to NO 19 for 44 yards (P.Williams).
|Int
|
1 & 10 - CAR 19(9:41 - 3rd) T.Bridgewater pass deep right intended for I.Thomas INTERCEPTED by G.Haley at NO -5. Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - NO 20(9:35 - 3rd) T.Montgomery up the middle to NO 23 for 3 yards (J.Carter; Z.Kerr).
|No Gain
|
2 & 7 - NO 23(8:58 - 3rd) D.Brees pass short right to E.Sanders to NO 34 for 11 yards (T.Boston). Carolina challenged the pass completion ruling and the play was REVERSED. (Shotgun) D.Brees pass incomplete short right to E.Sanders.
|+18 YD
|
3 & 7 - NO 23(8:55 - 3rd) D.Brees pass short left to M.Callaway to NO 41 for 18 yards (R.Douglas). NO-M.Callaway was injured during the play. His return is Probable.
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - NO 41(8:22 - 3rd) T.Montgomery up the middle to NO 44 for 3 yards (M.Haynes).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 7 - NO 44(7:49 - 3rd) D.Brees pass short right to T.Montgomery pushed ob at NO 46 for 2 yards (T.Boston).
|No Gain
|
3 & 5 - NO 46(7:11 - 3rd) D.Brees pass incomplete deep left to E.Sanders.
|Punt
|
4 & 5 - NO 46(7:04 - 3rd) T.Morstead punts 32 yards to CAR 22 Center-Z.Wood fair catch by P.Cooper.
|Result
|Play
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - CAR 22(6:59 - 3rd) C.Samuel right tackle to CAR 28 for 6 yards (D.Davis).
|No Gain
|
2 & 4 - CAR 28(6:16 - 3rd) P.Walker pass incomplete short left to C.Samuel (D.Davis).
|Int
|
3 & 4 - CAR 28(6:12 - 3rd) P.Walker pass short left intended for C.Samuel INTERCEPTED by M.Lattimore at CAR 37. M.Lattimore to CAR 24 for 13 yards (I.Thomas).
|Result
|Play
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - NO 24(6:02 - 3rd) J.Hurst reported in as eligible. T.Montgomery left guard to CAR 18 for 6 yards (J.Chinn; J.Burris).
|+15 YD
|
2 & 4 - NO 18(5:28 - 3rd) T.Hill right tackle pushed ob at CAR 3 for 15 yards (D.Jackson).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 3 - NO 3(5:00 - 3rd) T.Hill right tackle for 3 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(4:56 - 3rd) W.Lutz extra point is GOOD Center-Z.Wood Holder-T.Morstead.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(4:56 - 3rd) W.Lutz kicks 68 yards from NO 35 to CAR -3. T.Cannon to CAR 18 for 21 yards (C.Robertson).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - CAR 18(4:51 - 3rd) P.Walker pass incomplete short right to D.Moore.
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - CAR 18(4:46 - 3rd) P.Walker pass incomplete short right to R.Anderson.
|No Gain
|
3 & 10 - CAR 18(4:41 - 3rd) P.Walker pass incomplete deep left to R.Anderson.
|Punt
|
4 & 10 - CAR 18(4:35 - 3rd) J.Charlton punts 49 yards to NO 33 Center-J.Jansen. T.Lewis to NO 43 for 10 yards (C.Elder).
|Result
|Play
|+14 YD
|
1 & 10 - NO 43(4:22 - 3rd) J.Hurst reported in as eligible. T.Montgomery right tackle pushed ob at CAR 43 for 14 yards (J.Carter).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - NO 43(3:41 - 3rd) D.Brees pass short left to E.Sanders to CAR 39 for 4 yards (R.Douglas).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 6 - NO 39(3:02 - 3rd) J.Hurst reported in as eligible. T.Hill left end to CAR 38 for 1 yard (Z.Kerr).
|+9 YD
|
3 & 5 - NO 38(2:15 - 3rd) D.Brees pass short right to E.Sanders to CAR 29 for 9 yards (R.Douglas).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - NO 29(1:32 - 3rd) J.Hurst reported in as eligible. D.Brees pass incomplete short right.
|+6 YD
|
2 & 10 - NO 29(1:25 - 3rd) D.Brees pass short left to M.Callaway to CAR 23 for 6 yards (S.Thomas-Oliver).
|+12 YD
|
3 & 4 - NO 23(0:42 - 3rd) T.Montgomery left guard to CAR 11 for 12 yards (J.Chinn; D.Jackson).
|Result
|Play
|+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - CAR 11(15:00 - 4th) D.Brees pass short middle to A.Carr for 11 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(14:55 - 4th) W.Lutz extra point is GOOD Center-Z.Wood Holder-T.Morstead.
|Kickoff
|(14:55 - 4th) W.Lutz kicks 65 yards from NO 35 to end zone Touchback.
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - CAR 25(14:55 - 4th) R.Smith right tackle to CAR 30 for 5 yards (M.Jenkins).
|+8 YD
|
2 & 5 - CAR 30(14:20 - 4th) R.Smith right guard to CAR 38 for 8 yards (S.Tuttle).
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - CAR 38(13:41 - 4th) T.Stevens right guard to CAR 44 for 6 yards (S.Tuttle).
|+10 YD
|
2 & 4 - CAR 44(13:02 - 4th) T.Stevens left tackle to NO 46 for 10 yards (P.Williams).
|+23 YD
|
1 & 10 - CAR 46(12:27 - 4th) P.Walker pass deep right to C.Samuel to NO 23 for 23 yards (G.Haley).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - CAR 23(11:45 - 4th) R.Smith left tackle to NO 20 for 3 yards (Z.Baun; M.Brown).
|No Gain
|
2 & 7 - CAR 20(11:05 - 4th) P.Walker pass incomplete short left to R.Anderson.
|No Gain
|
3 & 7 - CAR 20(11:01 - 4th) P.Walker pass short left to I.Thomas to NO 10 for 10 yards (J.Gray). New Orleans challenged the pass completion ruling and the play was REVERSED. (Shotgun) P.Walker pass incomplete short left to I.Thomas (J.Gray).
|+1 YD
|
4 & 7 - CAR 20(10:55 - 4th) P.Walker pass short middle to R.Anderson to NO 19 for 1 yard (G.Haley).
|Result
|Play
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - NO 19(10:49 - 4th) T.Montgomery left tackle to NO 26 for 7 yards (S.Thompson).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 3 - NO 26(10:23 - 4th) E.Greenidge reported in as eligible. D.Brees pass short right to J.Johnson to NO 30 for 4 yards (S.Thomas-Oliver).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - NO 30(9:38 - 4th) T.Montgomery right tackle to NO 30 for no gain (D.Jackson; A.Larkin).
|+6 YD
|
2 & 10 - NO 30(9:00 - 4th) D.Brees pass short left to E.Sanders to NO 36 for 6 yards (S.Franklin).
|No Gain
|
3 & 4 - NO 36(8:19 - 4th) D.Brees pass incomplete short left.
|Punt
|
4 & 4 - NO 36(8:15 - 4th) T.Morstead punts 51 yards to CAR 13 Center-Z.Wood fair catch by P.Cooper.
|Result
|Play
|+31 YD
|
1 & 10 - CAR 13(8:06 - 4th) P.Walker pass deep right to R.Anderson pushed ob at CAR 44 for 31 yards (J.Jenkins).
|Sack
|
1 & 10 - CAR 44(7:29 - 4th) P.Walker sacked at CAR 42 for -2 yards (C.Granderson).
|+22 YD
|
2 & 12 - CAR 42(6:44 - 4th) P.Walker pass deep right to D.Moore to NO 36 for 22 yards (J.Jenkins) [G.Haley].
|+18 YD
|
1 & 10 - CAR 36(5:57 - 4th) P.Walker pass short left to D.Moore to NO 18 for 18 yards (G.Haley).
|Sack
|
1 & 10 - CAR 18(5:09 - 4th) P.Walker sacked at NO 31 for -13 yards (C.Granderson).
|Int
|
2 & 23 - CAR 31(4:22 - 4th) P.Walker pass deep middle intended for R.Anderson INTERCEPTED by P.Williams [M.Davenport] at NO 1. P.Williams to NO 31 for 30 yards (C.Samuel).
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - NO 31(4:09 - 4th) J.Hurst reported in as eligible. T.Montgomery right tackle to NO 31 for no gain (S.Thomas-Oliver).
|-2 YD
|
2 & 10 - NO 31(3:29 - 4th) J.Hurst reported in as eligible. T.Montgomery right end to NO 29 for -2 yards (M.Hartsfield).
|+6 YD
|
3 & 12 - NO 29(2:49 - 4th) T.Montgomery right end to NO 35 for 6 yards (S.Franklin). PENALTY on NO-J.Winston Unsportsmanlike Conduct 15 yards enforced at NO 35.
|Punt
|
4 & 21 - NO 20(2:30 - 4th) T.Morstead punts 44 yards to CAR 36 Center-Z.Wood fair catch by P.Cooper.
|Result
|Play
|Int
|
1 & 10 - CAR 36(2:23 - 4th) P.Walker pass deep right intended for D.Moore INTERCEPTED by K.Crawley at NO 6. K.Crawley to NO 6 for no gain (D.Moore). FUMBLES (D.Moore) and recovers at NO 5. K.Crawley to NO 5 for no gain (D.Moore).
|Result
|Play
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - NO 5(2:13 - 4th) T.Montgomery left guard to NO 10 for 5 yards (B.Roy; J.Carter).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 5 - NO 10(2:00 - 4th) T.Montgomery right guard to NO 14 for 4 yards (B.Roy; D.Brown).
|+2 YD
|
3 & 1 - NO 14(1:25 - 4th) T.Montgomery up the middle to NO 16 for 2 yards (C.Johnston; J.Carter).
|-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - NO 16(0:37 - 4th) J.Winston kneels to NO 15 for -1 yards.
-
NYJ
NE
14
28
Final CBS
-
DAL
NYG
19
23
Final FOX
-
MIN
DET
37
35
Final FOX
-
PIT
CLE
22
24
Final CBS
-
MIA
BUF
26
56
Final CBS
-
ATL
TB
27
44
Final FOX
-
BAL
CIN
38
3
Final CBS
-
LAC
KC
38
21
Final FOX
-
NO
CAR
33
7
Final FOX
-
LV
DEN
32
31
Final CBS
-
JAC
IND
14
28
Final CBS
-
TEN
HOU
41
38
Final CBS
-
SEA
SF
26
23
Final FOX
-
GB
CHI
35
16
Final FOX
-
ARI
LAR
7
18
Final CBS
-
WAS
PHI
0
043 O/U
+6.5
Sun 8:20pm NBC