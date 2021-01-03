|
|
|MIA
|BUF
Dolphins miss chance to clinch after 56-26 loss to Bills
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills placed an emphatic stamp on their breakout season with a 56-26 rout of Miami on Sunday in a game the Dolphins could have clinched a playoff berth with a win.
Miami's postseason hopes now rest on whether the 1-14 Jacksonville Jaguars can upset the Indianapolis Colts later in the day. With a win or a tie, the Colts would clinch a playoff berth and eliminate Miami.
The Dolphins (10-6) didn't get results they needed to clinch their third playoff berth in 18 years, after Cleveland beat Pittsburgh and Baltimore routed Cincinnati.
Allen threw three touchdown passes and Isaiah McKenzie scored three times, including returning a punt return 84 yards, in a game Buffalo blew the game open by scoring on four consecutive second-quarter possessions.
With the win, the Bills (13-3) clinched the AFC's No. 2 playoff seed in completing a season in which they matched a single-season record for wins, set in both 1990 and '91, and won their first East Division title in 25 years.
Allen finished 18 of 25 for 224 yards passing in playing just the first half before being replaced by Matt Barkley to start the third quarter. Allen upped his total to 4,544 yards passing, to eclipse the team's single-season record of 4,359 set by Drew Bledsoe in 2002.
Buffalo's 56 points were the second most in team history, and two shy of the record set in a 58-24 win over Miami on Sept. 18, 1966, when the two were members of the American Football League. The Bills also finished the season with 501 points, a franchise best in topping the record of 445 set in 1991.
Nothing went right for the Dolphins in what proved to be an utter collapse in all three phases.
Rookie Tua Tagovailoa finished 35 of 58 for 361 and three interceptions, the first of which Josh Norman returned 16 yards for a touchdown to put Buffalo up 35-13 midway through the third quarter. He was also intercepted twice by Dean Marlowe.
The Dolphins' rookie closed the season with a 6-3 record, and didn't have Ryan Fitzpatrick to bail him out as the veteran backup did in rallying Miami to a last-second 26-25 win at Las Vegas last weekend. Fitzpatrick didn't travel with the team after testing positive for COVID-19 on Thursday.
After Myles Gaskin capped the Dolphins' opening drive of the third quarter with a 1-yard run to cut Buffalo's lead to 28-13, Miami's next four drives ended with Tagovailoa throwing three interceptions - one more than his season total - and turning the ball over on downs.
The Dolphins' usually stout defense, which entered the game leading the NFL in allowing just 18.8 points per game, instead allowed the fourth-most points in franchise history, including the playoffs.
Miami opened the scoring with Jason Sanders' 49-yard field goal, which came after Byron Jones intercepted Allen's pass at the Buffalo 41.
The Bills went ahead on Allen's 7-yard TD pass to McKenzie with 12:09 remaining in the second quarter, sparking a stretch in which they scored three times in a span of 6:47. Allen then completed the first half with a perfectly placed 32-yard pass to John Brown, who returned after missing five games.
Rookie running back Antonio Williams scored two TDs rushing in his NFL debut, a day after being called up from Buffalo's practice squad.
Barkley went 6 of 13 for 164 yards, including a 56-yard TD pass to Gabriel Davis, and an interception.
DOUBLE-DIGIT PICKS
Dolphins CB Xavien Howard matched a single-season franchise record with his 10th interception by picking off Barkley in the third quarter. Howard matched the team record set by Dick Westmoreland in 1967, and became the NFL's first player to have 10 interceptions in one season since Antonio Cromartie had that many with the Chargers in 2007.
STREAK ENDS
Bills defensive end Jerry Hughes was inactive and had his streak of consecutive games played streak end at 149, which stood as the NFL's second-longest active run among defensive ends behind New Orleans' Cameron Jordan (159). Hughes had not missed a game since 2011, when he was with the Indianapolis Colts.
UP NEXT
Dolphins: Playoff hopes rest on Jacksonville defeating Indianapolis.
Bills: Opponent to be determined in preparing to host first playoff game since 30-27 loss to Jacksonville in wild-card round and Hall of Famer quarterback Jim Kelly's final game on Dec. 28, 1996.
---
More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP-NFL
Copyright 2021 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|
T. Tagovailoa
1 QB
361 PaYds, PaTD, 3 INTs, 28 RuYds
|
16
FPTS
|
J. Allen
17 QB
224 PaYds, 3 PaTDs, INT, 3 RuYds
|
24
FPTS
|Team Stats
|Time of Pos
|32:38
|26:45
|1st Downs
|27
|24
|Rushing
|5
|4
|Passing
|20
|19
|Penalty
|2
|1
|3rd Down Conv
|3-14
|4-10
|4th Down Conv
|1-2
|0-0
|Total Net Yards
|454
|455
|Total Plays
|80
|64
|Avg Gain
|5.7
|7.1
|Net Yards Rushing
|70
|78
|Rush Attempts
|20
|25
|Avg Rush Yards
|3.5
|3.1
|Net Yards Passing
|384
|377
|Comp. - Att.
|36-59
|24-38
|Yards Per Pass
|6.4
|9.7
|Penalties - Yards
|2-20
|3-16
|Touchdowns
|3
|8
|Rushing TDs
|2
|2
|Passing TDs
|1
|4
|Other
|0
|2
|Turnovers
|4
|2
|Fumbles - Lost
|2-1
|0-0
|Int. Thrown
|3
|2
|Punts - Avg
|5-43.6
|4-53.5
|Return Yards
|18
|171
|Punts - Returns
|1-12
|1-84
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|2-32
|Int. - Returns
|2-6
|3-55
|Red Zone Eff.
|2-3 -67%
|4-4 -100%
|Goal to Go Eff.
|1-2 -50%
|1-1 -100%
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|384
|PASS YDS
|377
|
|
|70
|RUSH YDS
|78
|
|
|454
|TOTAL YDS
|455
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|FPTS
|
T. Tagovailoa 1 QB
16
FPTS
|T. Tagovailoa
|35/58
|361
|1
|3
|16
|
L. Bowden 15 RB
5
FPTS
|L. Bowden
|1/1
|32
|0
|0
|5
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
S. Ahmed 26 RB
9
FPTS
|S. Ahmed
|6
|29
|1
|16
|9
|
T. Tagovailoa 1 QB
16
FPTS
|T. Tagovailoa
|6
|28
|0
|16
|16
|
M. Gaskin 37 RB
13
FPTS
|M. Gaskin
|7
|20
|1
|7
|13
|
L. Bowden 15 RB
5
FPTS
|L. Bowden
|1
|-7
|0
|-7
|5
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
D. Parker 11 WR
11
FPTS
|D. Parker
|14
|7
|116
|0
|31
|11
|
M. Gaskin 37 RB
13
FPTS
|M. Gaskin
|5
|4
|57
|0
|32
|13
|
M. Gesicki 88 TE
4
FPTS
|M. Gesicki
|10
|5
|47
|0
|23
|4
|
L. Bowden 15 RB
5
FPTS
|L. Bowden
|12
|8
|44
|0
|10
|5
|
I. Ford 84 WR
3
FPTS
|I. Ford
|7
|3
|37
|0
|18
|3
|
M. Perry 10 RB
8
FPTS
|M. Perry
|1
|1
|25
|1
|25
|8
|
D. Smythe 81 TE
2
FPTS
|D. Smythe
|3
|3
|23
|0
|11
|2
|
A. Shaheen 80 TE
2
FPTS
|A. Shaheen
|3
|1
|22
|0
|22
|2
|
S. Ahmed 26 RB
9
FPTS
|S. Ahmed
|3
|3
|19
|0
|13
|9
|
M. Hollins 86 WR
0
FPTS
|M. Hollins
|1
|1
|3
|0
|3
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|FF
|
B. Jones 24 CB
|B. Jones
|6-0
|0.0
|1
|0
|
E. Rowe 21 FS
|E. Rowe
|5-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
A. Van Ginkel 43 OLB
|A. Van Ginkel
|5-0
|1.0
|0
|0
|
X. Howard 25 CB
|X. Howard
|4-0
|0.0
|1
|0
|
B. McCain 28 SS
|B. McCain
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
Z. Sieler 92 DE
|Z. Sieler
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
K. Van Noy 53 MLB
|K. Van Noy
|2-3
|0.0
|0
|0
|
B. Jones 29 FS
|B. Jones
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
R. Davis 98 NT
|R. Davis
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
N. Holley 36 DB
|N. Holley
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Baker 55 OLB
|J. Baker
|1-3
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Perry 33 CB
|J. Perry
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
C. Wilkins 94 DE
|C. Wilkins
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Davis 77 OT
|J. Davis
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
C. Munson 48 LB
|C. Munson
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
L. Bowden 15 RB
|L. Bowden
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
J. Sanders 7 K
8
FPTS
|J. Sanders
|2/2
|49
|2/2
|8
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
M. Haack 2 P
|M. Haack
|5
|43.6
|2
|55
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
M. Perry 10 RB
8
FPTS
|M. Perry
|1
|12.0
|12
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|FPTS
|
J. Allen 17 QB
24
FPTS
|J. Allen
|18/25
|224
|3
|1
|24
|
M. Barkley 5 QB
10
FPTS
|M. Barkley
|6/13
|164
|1
|1
|10
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
A. Williams RB
20
FPTS
|A. Williams
|12
|63
|2
|18
|20
|
Z. Moss 20 RB
1
FPTS
|Z. Moss
|3
|8
|0
|4
|1
|
D. Singletary 26 RB
0
FPTS
|D. Singletary
|3
|7
|0
|5
|0
|
J. Allen 17 QB
24
FPTS
|J. Allen
|2
|3
|0
|4
|24
|
I. McKenzie 19 WR
18
FPTS
|I. McKenzie
|2
|0
|0
|3
|18
|
M. Barkley 5 QB
10
FPTS
|M. Barkley
|3
|-3
|0
|-1
|10
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
G. Davis 13 WR
16
FPTS
|G. Davis
|5
|2
|107
|1
|56
|16
|
S. Diggs 14 WR
7
FPTS
|S. Diggs
|8
|7
|76
|0
|18
|7
|
J. Brown 15 WR
13
FPTS
|J. Brown
|4
|4
|72
|1
|32
|13
|
I. McKenzie 19 WR
18
FPTS
|I. McKenzie
|9
|6
|65
|2
|19
|18
|
D. Knox 88 TE
2
FPTS
|D. Knox
|8
|2
|29
|0
|19
|2
|
A. Williams RB
20
FPTS
|A. Williams
|1
|1
|20
|0
|20
|20
|
Z. Moss 20 RB
1
FPTS
|Z. Moss
|1
|1
|13
|0
|13
|1
|
D. Singletary 26 RB
0
FPTS
|D. Singletary
|1
|1
|6
|0
|6
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|FF
|
T. Edmunds 49 MLB
|T. Edmunds
|5-4
|1.0
|0
|0
|
M. Milano 58 OLB
|M. Milano
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
A. Smith 59 LB
|A. Smith
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|1
|
T. Matakevich 44 ILB
|T. Matakevich
|4-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Norman 29 CB
|J. Norman
|4-0
|0.0
|1
|0
|
T. Johnson 24 CB
|T. Johnson
|3-3
|0.0
|0
|0
|
L. Wallace 39 CB
|L. Wallace
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Jackson 30 CB
|D. Jackson
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
A. Epenesa 57 DE
|A. Epenesa
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
S. Neal 33 SAF
|S. Neal
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Zimmer 61 DT
|J. Zimmer
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
M. Love 56 DE
|M. Love
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
E. Oliver 91 DT
|E. Oliver
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Marlowe 31 SS
|D. Marlowe
|1-0
|0.0
|2
|0
|
H. Phillips 99 DT
|H. Phillips
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
A. Klein 54 OLB
|A. Klein
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Johnson 46 SAF
|J. Johnson
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
G. Davis 13 WR
|G. Davis
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Poyer 21 FS
|J. Poyer
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
M. Hyde 23 SS
|M. Hyde
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Worley CB
|D. Worley
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
T. Murphy 93 DE
|T. Murphy
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
T. Bass 2 K
8
FPTS
|T. Bass
|0/0
|0
|8/8
|8
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
C. Bojorquez 9 P
|C. Bojorquez
|4
|53.5
|2
|69
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
I. McKenzie 19 WR
18
FPTS
|I. McKenzie
|2
|16.0
|27
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
I. McKenzie 19 WR
18
FPTS
|I. McKenzie
|1
|84.0
|84
|1
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) J.Sanders kicks 65 yards from MIA 35 to end zone Touchback. Kick through end zone.
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - BUF 25(15:00 - 1st) J.Allen at WR. (Shotgun) Direct snap to D.Singletary. D.Singletary up the middle to BUF 30 for 5 yards (K.Van Noy; E.Rowe).
|+7 YD
|
2 & 5 - BUF 30(14:19 - 1st) J.Allen pass short middle to J.Brown to BUF 37 for 7 yards (J.Baker; K.Van Noy).
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - BUF 37(13:40 - 1st) J.Allen pass short left to I.McKenzie to BUF 44 for 7 yards (E.Rowe).
|-1 YD
|
2 & 3 - BUF 44(12:57 - 1st) D.Singletary left end to BUF 43 for -1 yards (A.Van Ginkel).
|+5 YD
|
3 & 4 - BUF 43(12:13 - 1st) J.Allen pass short right to S.Diggs to BUF 48 for 5 yards (By.Jones).
|Sack
|
1 & 10 - BUF 48(11:33 - 1st) J.Allen sacked at BUF 37 for -11 yards (A.Van Ginkel).
|Int
|
2 & 21 - BUF 37(10:48 - 1st) J.Allen pass incomplete short left to G.Davis (By.Jones). Miami challenged the incomplete pass ruling and the play was REVERSED. (Shotgun) J.Allen pass short left intended for G.Davis INTERCEPTED by By.Jones at BUF 41. By.Jones ran ob at BUF 41 for no gain.
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIA 41(10:42 - 1st) M.Gaskin up the middle to BUF 38 for 3 yards (T.Johnson).
|+11 YD
|
2 & 7 - MIA 38(10:05 - 1st) T.Tagovailoa pass short left to D.Smythe to BUF 27 for 11 yards (M.Milano). BUF-T.Johnson was injured during the play. T.Johnson walks off.
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIA 27(9:38 - 1st) M.Gaskin up the middle to BUF 22 for 5 yards (M.Milano).
|No Gain
|
2 & 5 - MIA 22(9:00 - 1st) T.Tagovailoa pass incomplete short right to L.Bowden.
|Sack
|
3 & 5 - MIA 22(8:56 - 1st) T.Tagovailoa sacked at BUF 31 for -9 yards (T.Edmunds).
|Field Goal
|
4 & 14 - MIA 31(8:12 - 1st) J.Sanders 49 yard field goal is GOOD Center-B.Ferguson Holder-M.Haack.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(8:07 - 1st) J.Sanders kicks 68 yards from MIA 35 to BUF -3. I.McKenzie to BUF 24 for 27 yards (N.Holley).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - BUF 24(8:01 - 1st) Z.Moss right guard to BUF 28 for 4 yards (J.Baker).
|+13 YD
|
2 & 6 - BUF 28(7:22 - 1st) J.Allen pass short right to Z.Moss to BUF 41 for 13 yards (A.Van Ginkel E.Rowe).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - BUF 41(6:37 - 1st) Z.Moss left guard to BUF 43 for 2 yards (R.Davis; J.Baker).
|No Gain
|
2 & 7 - BUF 43(6:10 - 1st) J.Allen pass incomplete short middle to D.Knox. Pressure on QB: J.Baker.
|No Gain
|
3 & 8 - BUF 43(6:05 - 1st) J.Allen pass incomplete deep left to D.Knox.
|Punt
|
4 & 8 - BUF 43(5:59 - 1st) C.Bojorquez punts 57 yards to end zone Center-R.Ferguson Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - MIA 20(5:50 - 1st) PENALTY on MIA-D.Smythe False Start 5 yards enforced at MIA 20 - No Play.
|No Gain
|
1 & 15 - MIA 15(5:50 - 1st) T.Tagovailoa pass incomplete short right to D.Parker.
|+6 YD
|
2 & 15 - MIA 15(5:46 - 1st) T.Tagovailoa pass short right to M.Gaskin to MIA 21 for 6 yards (T.Edmunds).
|+8 YD
|
3 & 9 - MIA 21(5:05 - 1st) T.Tagovailoa pass short right to D.Parker to MIA 29 for 8 yards (J.Norman).
|Punt
|
4 & 1 - MIA 29(4:22 - 1st) M.Haack punts 32 yards to BUF 39 Center-B.Ferguson downed by MIA-C.Munson.
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - BUF 39(4:12 - 1st) I.McKenzie right end pushed ob at BUF 42 for 3 yards (K.Van Noy). End-around.
|+3 YD
|
2 & 7 - BUF 42(3:37 - 1st) D.Singletary right tackle to BUF 45 for 3 yards (C.Wilkins).
|No Gain
|
3 & 4 - BUF 45(2:56 - 1st) J.Allen pass incomplete deep right to S.Diggs. Pressure on QB: K.Van Noy.
|Punt
|
4 & 4 - BUF 45(2:49 - 1st) C.Bojorquez punts 54 yards to MIA 1 Center-R.Ferguson out of bounds.
|Result
|Play
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIA 1(2:40 - 1st) T.Tagovailoa up the middle to MIA 2 for 1 yard (E.Oliver T.Johnson).
|-1 YD
|
2 & 9 - MIA 2(2:01 - 1st) M.Gaskin left end to MIA 1 for -1 yards (D.Jackson).
|+7 YD
|
3 & 10 - MIA 1(1:21 - 1st) T.Tagovailoa pass short left to L.Bowden to MIA 8 for 7 yards (T.Edmunds; T.Johnson).
|Punt
|
4 & 3 - MIA 8(0:41 - 1st) M.Haack punts 42 yards to 50 Center-B.Ferguson out of bounds.
|Result
|Play
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - BUF 50(0:28 - 1st) J.Allen pass short right to S.Diggs ran ob at MIA 45 for 5 yards.
|+6 YD
|
2 & 5 - BUF 45(15:00 - 2nd) J.Allen pass short left to D.Singletary to MIA 39 for 6 yards (E.Rowe).
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - BUF 39(14:25 - 2nd) J.Allen pass short left to S.Diggs pushed ob at MIA 31 for 8 yards (X.Howard).
|+18 YD
|
2 & 2 - BUF 31(13:59 - 2nd) J.Allen pass short middle to S.Diggs to MIA 13 for 18 yards (B.McCain).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - BUF 13(13:29 - 2nd) Z.Moss right tackle to MIA 11 for 2 yards (C.Wilkins; J.Baker).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 8 - BUF 11(12:58 - 2nd) J.Allen scrambles left end to MIA 7 for 4 yards (E.Rowe).
|+7 YD
|
3 & 4 - BUF 7(12:14 - 2nd) J.Allen pass short right to I.McKenzie for 7 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(12:09 - 2nd) T.Bass extra point is GOOD Center-R.Ferguson Holder-C.Bojorquez.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(12:09 - 2nd) T.Bass kicks 65 yards from BUF 35 to end zone Touchback. Kick through end zone.
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIA 25(12:09 - 2nd) S.Ahmed left guard to MIA 29 for 4 yards (A.Epenesa).
|+22 YD
|
2 & 6 - MIA 29(11:39 - 2nd) T.Tagovailoa pass short left to A.Shaheen pushed ob at BUF 49 for 22 yards (J.Poyer).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - MIA 49(11:04 - 2nd) S.Ahmed right guard to BUF 49 for no gain (T.Murphy; T.Johnson).
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - MIA 49(10:32 - 2nd) T.Tagovailoa pass incomplete short left to M.Gesicki.
|+3 YD
|
3 & 10 - MIA 49(10:27 - 2nd) T.Tagovailoa pass short right to L.Bowden to BUF 46 for 3 yards (E.Oliver).
|Punt
|
4 & 7 - MIA 46(9:50 - 2nd) M.Haack punts 34 yards to BUF 12 Center-B.Ferguson fair catch by I.McKenzie.
|Result
|Play
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - BUF 12(9:43 - 2nd) J.Allen pass short right to S.Diggs to BUF 20 for 8 yards (X.Howard).
|+10 YD
|
2 & 2 - BUF 20(9:15 - 2nd) J.Allen pass short left to D.Knox to BUF 30 for 10 yards (X.Howard).
|+16 YD
|
1 & 10 - BUF 30(8:31 - 2nd) J.Allen pass short left to S.Diggs to BUF 46 for 16 yards (B.McCain). PENALTY on MIA-C.Wilkins Unnecessary Roughness 15 yards enforced at BUF 46.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - BUF 39(8:15 - 2nd) J.Allen pass incomplete short left. Thrown away.
|+19 YD
|
2 & 10 - BUF 39(8:11 - 2nd) J.Allen pass deep middle to I.McKenzie to MIA 20 for 19 yards (By.Jones).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - BUF 20(7:43 - 2nd) J.Allen pass incomplete deep right to I.McKenzie. Pressure on QB: E.Ogbah.
|+6 YD
|
2 & 10 - BUF 20(7:37 - 2nd) J.Allen pass short right to J.Brown to MIA 14 for 6 yards (By.Jones).
|+14 YD
|
3 & 4 - BUF 14(7:05 - 2nd) J.Allen pass short middle to I.McKenzie for 14 yards TOUCHDOWN. Penalty on MIA-Z.Sieler Defensive Offside declined.
|PAT Good
|(6:56 - 2nd) T.Bass extra point is GOOD Center-R.Ferguson Holder-C.Bojorquez.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(6:56 - 2nd) T.Bass kicks 65 yards from BUF 35 to end zone Touchback. Kick through end zone.
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIA 25(6:56 - 2nd) T.Tagovailoa pass short right to L.Bowden to MIA 28 for 3 yards (T.Johnson).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 7 - MIA 28(6:31 - 2nd) T.Tagovailoa pass short left to L.Bowden to MIA 29 for 1 yard (T.Edmunds).
|No Gain
|
3 & 6 - MIA 29(5:49 - 2nd) T.Tagovailoa pass incomplete deep left to M.Gesicki.
|Punt
|
4 & 6 - MIA 29(5:44 - 2nd) M.Haack punts 55 yards to BUF 16 Center-B.Ferguson. I.McKenzie for 84 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(5:22 - 2nd) T.Bass extra point is GOOD Center-R.Ferguson Holder-C.Bojorquez.
|Kickoff
|(5:22 - 2nd) T.Bass kicks 65 yards from BUF 35 to end zone Touchback. Kick through end zone.
|+10 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIA 25(5:22 - 2nd) T.Tagovailoa pass short left to L.Bowden pushed ob at MIA 35 for 10 yards (M.Hyde).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIA 35(4:47 - 2nd) M.Gaskin up the middle to MIA 38 for 3 yards (T.Johnson).
|+8 YD
|
2 & 7 - MIA 38(4:07 - 2nd) T.Tagovailoa pass short left to M.Gaskin to MIA 46 for 8 yards (T.Edmunds).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - MIA 46(3:28 - 2nd) T.Tagovailoa pass incomplete short middle to M.Gesicki (L.Wallace). PENALTY on BUF-L.Wallace Defensive Pass Interference 8 yards enforced at MIA 46 - No Play.
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIA 46(3:24 - 2nd) T.Tagovailoa pass short left to D.Smythe pushed ob at BUF 41 for 5 yards (L.Wallace).
|+32 YD
|
2 & 5 - MIA 41(2:53 - 2nd) L.Bowden pass short left to M.Gaskin pushed ob at BUF 9 for 32 yards (M.Milano). Lateral from T.Tagovailoa to L.Bowden before pass.
|+2 YD
|
1 & 9 - MIA 9(2:12 - 2nd) M.Gaskin right guard to BUF 7 for 2 yards (H.Phillips).
|-7 YD
|
2 & 7 - MIA 7(2:00 - 2nd) L.Bowden right end to BUF 14 for -7 yards (M.Love T.Edmunds). End-around.
|No Gain
|
3 & 14 - MIA 14(1:52 - 2nd) T.Tagovailoa pass incomplete short right to D.Parker.
|Field Goal
|
4 & 14 - MIA 14(1:48 - 2nd) J.Sanders 32 yard field goal is GOOD Center-B.Ferguson Holder-M.Haack.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(1:44 - 2nd) J.Sanders kicks 65 yards from MIA 35 to end zone Touchback. Kick through end zone.
|+16 YD
|
1 & 10 - BUF 25(1:44 - 2nd) J.Allen pass short right to S.Diggs to BUF 41 for 16 yards (B.McCain).
|+27 YD
|
1 & 10 - BUF 41(1:19 - 2nd) J.Allen pass deep left to J.Brown ran ob at MIA 32 for 27 yards.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - BUF 32(1:12 - 2nd) J.Allen pass incomplete short right to D.Knox.
|+32 YD
|
2 & 10 - BUF 32(1:07 - 2nd) J.Allen pass deep right to J.Brown for 32 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(1:00 - 2nd) T.Bass extra point is GOOD Center-R.Ferguson Holder-C.Bojorquez.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(1:00 - 2nd) T.Bass kicks 65 yards from BUF 35 to end zone Touchback. Kick through end zone.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - MIA 25(1:00 - 2nd) T.Tagovailoa pass incomplete deep right to I.Ford (D.Jackson).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 10 - MIA 25(0:54 - 2nd) T.Tagovailoa pass short middle to L.Bowden to MIA 30 for 5 yards (T.Edmunds; T.Murphy).
|No Gain
|
3 & 5 - MIA 30(0:47 - 2nd) T.Tagovailoa pass incomplete short middle to M.Gaskin.
|Punt
|
4 & 5 - MIA 30(0:41 - 2nd) M.Haack punts 55 yards to BUF 15 Center-B.Ferguson downed by MIA-M.Hollins.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) T.Bass kicks 65 yards from BUF 35 to end zone Touchback. Kick through end zone.
|+17 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIA 25(15:00 - 3rd) T.Tagovailoa pass short left to D.Parker to MIA 42 for 17 yards (J.Norman J.Poyer).
|+13 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIA 42(14:25 - 3rd) T.Tagovailoa pass short left to D.Parker to BUF 45 for 13 yards (T.Edmunds).
|+25 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIA 45(13:50 - 3rd) T.Tagovailoa pass deep left to D.Parker pushed ob at BUF 20 for 25 yards (J.Norman).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIA 20(13:19 - 3rd) T.Tagovailoa pass short middle to M.Gesicki to BUF 15 for 5 yards (M.Milano T.Edmunds).
|+6 YD
|
2 & 5 - MIA 15(12:43 - 3rd) T.Tagovailoa pass short right to D.Parker to BUF 9 for 6 yards (D.Jackson).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 9 - MIA 9(12:05 - 3rd) T.Tagovailoa up the middle to BUF 4 for 5 yards (M.Milano).
|No Gain
|
2 & 4 - MIA 4(11:24 - 3rd) T.Tagovailoa pass incomplete short middle to M.Gesicki [A.Epenesa].
|No Gain
|
3 & 4 - MIA 4(11:20 - 3rd) T.Tagovailoa pass incomplete short middle to D.Parker.
|Penalty
|
4 & 4 - MIA 0(11:16 - 3rd) T.Tagovailoa pass incomplete short left to D.Parker (J.Norman). PENALTY on BUF-J.Norman Defensive Pass Interference 3 yards enforced at BUF 4 - No Play.
|+1 YD
|
1 & 1 - MIA 1(11:11 - 3rd) M.Gaskin up the middle for 1 yard TOUCHDOWN. Penalty on BUF-E.Oliver Defensive Offside declined.
|PAT Good
|(11:08 - 3rd) J.Sanders extra point is GOOD Center-B.Ferguson Holder-M.Haack.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(11:08 - 3rd) J.Sanders kicks 65 yards from MIA 35 to end zone Touchback. Kick through end zone.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - BUF 25(11:08 - 3rd) M.Barkley in at QB. M.Barkley pass incomplete short right to D.Knox. Pressure on QB: K.Van Noy.
|+18 YD
|
2 & 10 - BUF 25(11:04 - 3rd) A.Williams left tackle to BUF 43 for 18 yards (By.Jones).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - BUF 43(10:33 - 3rd) A.Williams left tackle to BUF 43 for no gain (K.Van Noy).
|+15 YD
|
2 & 10 - BUF 43(9:58 - 3rd) M.Barkley pass short left to I.McKenzie to MIA 42 for 15 yards (By.Jones).
|-3 YD
|
1 & 10 - BUF 42(9:24 - 3rd) I.McKenzie left end to MIA 45 for -3 yards (A.Van Ginkel). End-around.
|No Gain
|
2 & 13 - BUF 45(8:45 - 3rd) M.Barkley pass incomplete deep middle to D.Knox.
|No Gain
|
3 & 13 - BUF 45(8:40 - 3rd) M.Barkley pass incomplete short right to I.McKenzie.
|Punt
|
4 & 13 - BUF 45(8:36 - 3rd) C.Bojorquez punts 34 yards to MIA 11 Center-R.Ferguson out of bounds.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(8:20 - 3rd) T.Bass extra point is GOOD Center-R.Ferguson Holder-C.Bojorquez.
|Kickoff
|(8:20 - 3rd) T.Bass kicks 65 yards from BUF 35 to end zone Touchback. Kick through end zone
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIA 25(8:20 - 3rd) M.Gaskin left guard to MIA 32 for 7 yards (T.Matakevich; S.Neal).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 3 - MIA 32(7:45 - 3rd) T.Tagovailoa pass short left to M.Gesicki to MIA 34 for 2 yards (J.Johnson).
|No Gain
|
3 & 1 - MIA 34(7:13 - 3rd) T.Tagovailoa pass incomplete short middle to A.Shaheen (T.Matakevich).
|+1 YD
|
4 & 1 - MIA 34(7:08 - 3rd) T.Tagovailoa scrambles left end to MIA 35 for 1 yard (A.Epenesa).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - MIA 35(6:36 - 3rd) T.Tagovailoa pass incomplete short left to A.Shaheen.
|+16 YD
|
2 & 10 - MIA 35(6:32 - 3rd) T.Tagovailoa scrambles right tackle to BUF 49 for 16 yards (S.Neal).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIA 49(6:01 - 3rd) S.Ahmed up the middle to BUF 48 for 1 yard (M.Love).
|No Gain
|
2 & 9 - MIA 48(5:31 - 3rd) T.Tagovailoa pass incomplete short middle to M.Gesicki (T.Matakevich).
|No Gain
|
3 & 9 - MIA 48(5:27 - 3rd) T.Tagovailoa pass incomplete deep middle to I.Ford (S.Neal).
|No Gain
|
4 & 9 - MIA 48(5:21 - 3rd) T.Tagovailoa pass incomplete short left to D.Parker (J.Norman).
|Result
|Play
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - BUF 48(5:16 - 3rd) A.Williams left tackle to BUF 49 for 1 yard (A.Van Ginkel).
|+19 YD
|
2 & 9 - BUF 49(4:47 - 3rd) M.Barkley pass deep right to D.Knox to MIA 32 for 19 yards (E.Rowe).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - BUF 32(4:15 - 3rd) M.Barkley pass incomplete short left to D.Knox.
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - BUF 32(4:10 - 3rd) M.Barkley pass incomplete short left to G.Davis (A.Van Ginkel). Pass batted at line.
|Int
|
3 & 10 - BUF 32(4:06 - 3rd) M.Barkley pass deep right intended for G.Davis INTERCEPTED by X.Howard at MIA 13. X.Howard to MIA 19 for 6 yards (G.Davis).
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - MIA 19(3:55 - 3rd) T.Tagovailoa pass incomplete deep right to I.Ford (D.Jackson).
|+16 YD
|
2 & 10 - MIA 19(3:48 - 3rd) T.Tagovailoa pass short middle to D.Parker to MIA 35 for 16 yards (S.Neal).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - MIA 35(3:20 - 3rd) T.Tagovailoa pass incomplete short right to L.Bowden (T.Johnson).
|+11 YD
|
2 & 10 - MIA 35(3:14 - 3rd) T.Tagovailoa pass short left to M.Gaskin to MIA 46 for 11 yards (T.Matakevich).
|+31 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIA 46(2:39 - 3rd) T.Tagovailoa pass deep left to D.Parker ran ob at BUF 23 for 31 yards.
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIA 23(2:16 - 3rd) T.Tagovailoa left end to BUF 20 for 3 yards (A.Epenesa).
|No Gain
|
2 & 7 - MIA 20(1:43 - 3rd) T.Tagovailoa pass incomplete short left to D.Parker (A.Klein).
|Int
|
3 & 7 - MIA 20(1:38 - 3rd) T.Tagovailoa pass short right intended for L.Bowden INTERCEPTED by D.Marlowe at BUF 5. D.Marlowe to BUF 21 for 16 yards (J.Davis).
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - BUF 21(1:29 - 3rd) A.Williams right tackle to BUF 21 for no gain (R.Davis).
|+7 YD
|
2 & 10 - BUF 21(0:47 - 3rd) A.Williams right end to BUF 28 for 7 yards (C.Munson).
|+3 YD
|
3 & 3 - BUF 28(15:00 - 4th) M.Barkley pass short left to I.McKenzie to BUF 31 for 3 yards (By.Jones).
|+51 YD
|
1 & 10 - BUF 31(14:37 - 4th) M.Barkley pass deep right to G.Davis to MIA 18 for 51 yards (X.Howard).
|+18 YD
|
1 & 10 - BUF 18(13:50 - 4th) A.Williams right tackle for 18 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(13:44 - 4th) T.Bass extra point is GOOD Center-R.Ferguson Holder-C.Bojorquez.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(13:44 - 4th) T.Bass kicks 65 yards from BUF 35 to end zone Touchback. Kick through end zone.
|Int
|
1 & 10 - MIA 25(13:44 - 4th) T.Tagovailoa pass deep middle intended for M.Gesicki INTERCEPTED by D.Marlowe at MIA 48. D.Marlowe to MIA 25 for 23 yards (L.Bowden).
|Result
|Play
|+20 YD
|
1 & 10 - BUF 25(13:32 - 4th) M.Barkley pass short middle to A.Williams to MIA 5 for 20 yards (E.Rowe C.Munson).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 5 - BUF 5(12:43 - 4th) A.Williams right tackle to MIA 2 for 3 yards (Z.Sieler).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 2 - BUF 2(11:58 - 4th) A.Williams right guard for 2 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(11:55 - 4th) T.Bass extra point is GOOD Center-R.Ferguson Holder-C.Bojorquez.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(11:55 - 4th) T.Bass kicks 65 yards from BUF 35 to end zone Touchback. Kick through end zone.
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIA 25(11:55 - 4th) S.Ahmed up the middle to MIA 27 for 2 yards (T.Matakevich; H.Phillips).
|+7 YD
|
2 & 8 - MIA 27(11:26 - 4th) T.Tagovailoa pass short middle to M.Gesicki to MIA 34 for 7 yards (T.Matakevich) [J.Zimmer].
|+2 YD
|
3 & 1 - MIA 34(11:02 - 4th) T.Tagovailoa up the middle to MIA 36 for 2 yards (J.Zimmer).
|+12 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIA 36(10:36 - 4th) T.Tagovailoa pass short left to I.Ford to MIA 48 for 12 yards (L.Wallace).
|+13 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIA 48(10:09 - 4th) T.Tagovailoa pass short left to S.Ahmed pushed ob at BUF 39 for 13 yards (L.Wallace).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - MIA 39(9:29 - 4th) T.Tagovailoa pass incomplete deep middle to I.Ford.
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - MIA 39(9:24 - 4th) T.Tagovailoa pass incomplete short left to D.Parker.
|+23 YD
|
3 & 10 - MIA 39(9:19 - 4th) T.Tagovailoa pass deep middle to M.Gesicki to BUF 16 for 23 yards (D.Marlowe).
|+16 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIA 16(8:47 - 4th) S.Ahmed up the middle for 16 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|+2 YD
|(8:40 - 4th) TWO-POINT CONVERSION ATTEMPT. T.Tagovailoa pass to D.Parker is incomplete. ATTEMPT FAILS.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(8:40 - 4th) J.Sanders kicks 58 yards from MIA 35 to BUF 7. I.McKenzie pushed ob at BUF 12 for 5 yards (Br.Jones).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - BUF 12(8:37 - 4th) A.Williams right tackle to BUF 13 for 1 yard (Z.Sieler).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 9 - BUF 13(8:29 - 4th) A.Williams up the middle to BUF 14 for 1 yard (C.Wilkins; J.Perry).
|No Gain
|
3 & 8 - BUF 14(8:22 - 4th) M.Barkley pass incomplete deep right to I.McKenzie (N.Igbinoghene) [Z.Sieler].
|
4 & 8 - BUF 14(8:16 - 4th) PENALTY on BUF-S.Neal False Start 5 yards enforced at BUF 14 - No Play.
|Punt
|
4 & 13 - BUF 9(8:16 - 4th) C.Bojorquez punts 67 yards to MIA 24 Center-R.Ferguson. M.Perry MUFFS catch and recovers at MIA 22. M.Perry pushed ob at MIA 34 for 12 yards (A.Klein).
|Result
|Play
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIA 34(8:04 - 4th) T.Tagovailoa pass short right to I.Ford to MIA 41 for 7 yards (D.Jackson).
|+6 YD
|
2 & 3 - MIA 41(7:38 - 4th) T.Tagovailoa pass short middle to L.Bowden to MIA 47 for 6 yards (A.Smith) [H.Phillips].
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIA 47(7:07 - 4th) S.Ahmed up the middle to BUF 47 for 6 yards (J.Zimmer).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 4 - MIA 47(6:34 - 4th) T.Tagovailoa pass short left to M.Hollins to BUF 42 for 5 yards (A.Smith). FUMBLES (A.Smith) RECOVERED by BUF-H.Phillips at BUF 44.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(6:18 - 4th) T.Bass kicks 65 yards from BUF 35 to end zone Touchback. Kick through end zone.
|-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIA 25(6:18 - 4th) T.Tagovailoa pass short right to S.Ahmed to MIA 24 for -1 yards (A.Smith).
|+7 YD
|
2 & 11 - MIA 24(5:42 - 4th) T.Tagovailoa pass short middle to D.Smythe to MIA 31 for 7 yards (A.Smith).
|+10 YD
|
3 & 4 - MIA 31(5:14 - 4th) T.Tagovailoa pass short middle to M.Gesicki to MIA 41 for 10 yards (T.Matakevich).
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIA 41(4:45 - 4th) T.Tagovailoa pass short left to S.Ahmed to MIA 48 for 7 yards (T.Matakevich).
|+9 YD
|
2 & 3 - MIA 48(4:09 - 4th) T.Tagovailoa pass short middle to L.Bowden to BUF 43 for 9 yards (A.Smith; J.Johnson).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - MIA 43(3:34 - 4th) T.Tagovailoa pass incomplete deep right to L.Bowden.
|+18 YD
|
2 & 10 - MIA 43(3:26 - 4th) T.Tagovailoa pass short left to I.Ford to BUF 25 for 18 yards (J.Norman).
|+25 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIA 25(2:53 - 4th) T.Tagovailoa pass deep right to M.Perry for 25 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(2:47 - 4th) J.Sanders extra point is GOOD Center-B.Ferguson Holder-M.Haack.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(2:47 - 4th) (Onside Kick formation) J.Sanders kicks onside 12 yards from MIA 35 to MIA 47. G.Davis (didn't try to advance) to MIA 47 for no gain.
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - BUF 47(2:45 - 4th) A.Williams left tackle to MIA 40 for 7 yards (J.Perry).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 3 - BUF 40(2:13 - 4th) A.Williams left tackle to MIA 35 for 5 yards (Br.Jones K.Van Noy).
|-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - BUF 35(2:00 - 4th) M.Barkley kneels to MIA 36 for -1 yards.
|-1 YD
|
2 & 11 - BUF 36(1:18 - 4th) M.Barkley kneels to MIA 37 for -1 yards.
|-1 YD
|
3 & 12 - BUF 37(0:38 - 4th) M.Barkley kneels to MIA 38 for -1 yards.
-
ARI
LAR
7
5
2nd 5:31 CBS
-
GB
CHI
14
10
2nd 5:40 FOX
-
JAC
IND
0
17
2nd 7:49 CBS
-
LAC
KC
14
14
2nd 5:31 FOX
-
LV
DEN
10
10
2nd 7:46 CBS
-
NO
CAR
13
7
2nd 6:46 FOX
-
SEA
SF
6
0
2nd 5:54 FOX
-
TEN
HOU
17
6
2nd 4:29 CBS
-
ATL
TB
27
44
Final FOX
-
BAL
CIN
38
3
Final CBS
-
MIA
BUF
26
56
Final CBS
-
MIN
DET
37
35
Final FOX
-
NYJ
NE
14
28
Final CBS
-
PIT
CLE
22
24
Final CBS
-
DAL
NYG
19
23
Final FOX
-
WAS
PHI
0
043 O/U
+6.5
Sun 8:20pm NBC