|
|
|PIT
|CLE
Browns end playoff drought, survive late Steelers rally
CLEVELAND (AP) After nearly two decades of dysfunction, bad draft picks and coaching and front-office changes, the NFL's longest playoff drought is over.
The Cleveland Browns are back in the postseason, qualifying for the first time since 2002 on Sunday by surviving a late Pittsburgh rally for a 24-22 win over the Steelers, who rested quarterback Ben Roethlisberger and several other starters.
The Browns (11-5) nearly blew a 15-point lead in the fourth quarter, but stopped Pittsburgh's 2-point conversion attempt and then recovered an onside kick with 1:22 left to hold on.
A week of COVID-19 disruptions concluded in celebration as the Browns ended what had been the NFL's longest postseason drought. Their reward: Another game against the AFC North champion Steelers, in Pittsburgh next weekend.
''We're in the dance,'' said first-year coach Kevin Stefanski. ''But we've got a lot of work to do.''
Nick Chubb had a touchdown run, Baker Mayfield threw a TD pass - and had several critical runs in the second half - and the Browns hung on as Mason Rudolph brought back the Steelers (12-4), who had the luxury of sitting their best players after clinching the division last week.
Instead of Roethlisberger, who is 23-2-1 in his career against the Browns, Steelers coach Mike Tomlin started Rudolph in the regular-season finale. Big Ben will be back for the playoffs.
Rudolph's 2-yard TD pass to JuJu Smith-Schuster with 1:23 left pulled the Steelers within 24-22. But Rudolph badly overthrew rookie Chase Claypool on the 2-point attempt, and Browns tight end Stephen Carlson then fell on the ensuing kick under a pile of bodies.
The Browns only had to run out the clock and Mayfield, who earlier had a key 28-yard run, scampered for 3 yards on 3rd-and-2 with 1:10 left.
''It's a moment I'll never forget,'' Mayfield said. ''But we're not satisfied. We expected to be here.''
Before the scoreboard clock in FirstEnergy Stadium ran off its final seconds, most of the 12,000 fans - there were some Terrible Towel wavers - cheered wildly and Browns players danced onto the field.
''This is what we imagined,'' said defensive star Myles Garrett.
The win completes a grueling turnaround for the Browns and their passionate fan base. The team's last playoff visit was 197 losses, 14 double-digit-loss seasons and seven coaches ago.
Stefanski has not only navigated the Browns through COVID-19 issues, he's got them back in the Super Bowl tournament.
The Browns barely practiced this week because of COVID-19 positive tests and protocols and went into their most important game in years without six players, including top cornerback Denzel Ward, and three assistant coaches.
Along with Roethlisberger, defensive star T.J. Watt, Cam Heyward and Maurkice Pouncey didn't make the trip to Cleveland. The Steelers were also missing cornerback Joe Haden, who tested positive for COVID-19 and may have to miss the playoff game.
The Browns were clinging to a 10-9 lead in the third quarter when Rudolph, under extreme pressure, floated a pass across the field that was intercepted by reserve cornerback M.J. Stewart.
Cleveland capitalized on the turnover with wide receive Jarvis Landry taking an inside handoff and scoring on a 3-yard run to put the Browns up 24-9. Landry, forced to sit out the first game of his career as a COVID-19 close contact, celebrated his score by rifling the ball against the padded end zone wall.
Chubb's 47-yard touchdown run on Cleveland's first series made it look like the Browns might be on their way to a comfortable win.
But nothing is ever easy for the Browns, and after their offense bogged down, the Steelers got two field goals by backup Matthew Wright to close within 10-6 at halftime.
Rudolph passed for a career-high 315 yards and two touchdowns, but found no solace in playing well.
''A backup quarterback in this league, you don't get many opportunities,'' he said. ''I didn't care who it was. ... Obviously you want to win the ballgame.''
GARRETT-RUDOLPH
Garrett and Rudolph barely crossed paths - until after the game.
It was their first meeting in Cleveland since Garrett tore off Rudolph's helmet and hit him with it, one of the ugliest on-field incidents in recent NFL history that led to a suspension for Garrett.
''I just told him, `Good game, and see you all in a week,''' Garrett said.
''I told him good luck,'' Rudolph said. ''A lot of respect for him.''
NICK OF TIME
Chubb went over 1,000 yards for the second straight season in style. His 47-yard TD pushed the Pro Bowler into quadruple digits despite him missing four games with a sprained right knee.
INJURIES
Steelers: None reported.
Browns: DE Olivier Vernon suffered an ankle injury in the fourth quarter. Vernon didn't put any weight on his leg while being assisted to the medical tent. He was carted to the locker room. ... Rookie WR/PR Donovan Peoples-Jones suffered a concussion late in the first half while jumping to make a catch and getting drilled by safety Sean Davis.
UP NEXT
Browns: Back to Pittsburgh, where they lost 38-7 in October. Cleveland's previous playoff game was also in Pittsburgh, a heartbreaking 36-33 loss in '02.
Steelers: Will be back at full strength for their first playoff appearance since the 2017 season.
---
More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP-NFL
Copyright 2021 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|
M. Rudolph
2 QB
315 PaYds, 2 PaTDs, INT, RuYd
|
22
FPTS
|
B. Mayfield
6 QB
196 PaYds, PaTD, 44 RuYds
|
17
FPTS
|Team Stats
|Time of Pos
|27:50
|32:10
|1st Downs
|18
|21
|Rushing
|5
|8
|Passing
|13
|13
|Penalty
|0
|0
|3rd Down Conv
|8-17
|6-12
|4th Down Conv
|2-2
|0-2
|Total Net Yards
|394
|358
|Total Plays
|65
|62
|Avg Gain
|6.1
|5.8
|Net Yards Rushing
|85
|192
|Rush Attempts
|20
|31
|Avg Rush Yards
|4.3
|6.2
|Net Yards Passing
|309
|166
|Comp. - Att.
|26-44
|17-27
|Yards Per Pass
|6.9
|5.4
|Penalties - Yards
|2-15
|4-19
|Touchdowns
|2
|3
|Rushing TDs
|0
|2
|Passing TDs
|2
|1
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|1
|0
|Fumbles - Lost
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. Thrown
|1
|0
|Punts - Avg
|3-43.3
|3-46.3
|Return Yards
|56
|154
|Punts - Returns
|1-3
|2-4
|Kickoffs - Returns
|2-53
|5-120
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|1-30
|Red Zone Eff.
|1-2 -50%
|2-3 -67%
|Goal to Go Eff.
|1-1 -100%
|2-3 -67%
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|309
|PASS YDS
|166
|
|
|85
|RUSH YDS
|192
|
|
|394
|TOTAL YDS
|358
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|FPTS
|
M. Rudolph 2 QB
22
FPTS
|M. Rudolph
|22/39
|315
|2
|1
|22
|
J. Dobbs 5 QB
2
FPTS
|J. Dobbs
|4/5
|2
|0
|0
|2
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
J. Conner 30 RB
5
FPTS
|J. Conner
|9
|37
|0
|9
|5
|
J. Dobbs 5 QB
2
FPTS
|J. Dobbs
|2
|20
|0
|13
|2
|
A. McFarland 26 RB
1
FPTS
|A. McFarland
|5
|17
|0
|6
|1
|
B. Snell 24 RB
1
FPTS
|B. Snell
|3
|10
|0
|6
|1
|
M. Rudolph 2 QB
22
FPTS
|M. Rudolph
|1
|1
|0
|1
|22
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
C. Claypool 11 WR
16
FPTS
|C. Claypool
|11
|5
|101
|1
|41
|16
|
D. Johnson 18 WR
9
FPTS
|D. Johnson
|4
|3
|96
|0
|47
|9
|
J. Smith-Schuster 19 WR
12
FPTS
|J. Smith-Schuster
|8
|6
|65
|1
|26
|12
|
V. McDonald 89 TE
3
FPTS
|V. McDonald
|6
|5
|33
|0
|14
|3
|
J. Conner 30 RB
5
FPTS
|J. Conner
|8
|5
|25
|0
|11
|5
|
K. Rader 87 TE
0
FPTS
|K. Rader
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
A. McFarland 26 RB
1
FPTS
|A. McFarland
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|
J. Washington 13 WR
0
FPTS
|J. Washington
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
R. McCloud 14 WR
0
FPTS
|R. McCloud
|2
|2
|-3
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|FF
|
A. Highsmith 56 LB
|A. Highsmith
|6-3
|1.0
|0
|0
|
S. Davis 21 FS
|S. Davis
|6-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
M. Allen 27 SAF
|M. Allen
|6-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
A. Williamson 51 ILB
|A. Williamson
|6-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
M. Fitzpatrick 39 FS
|M. Fitzpatrick
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Layne 31 CB
|J. Layne
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
S. Nelson 22 CB
|S. Nelson
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Elliott 45 LB
|J. Elliott
|3-1
|1.0
|0
|0
|
S. Tuitt 91 DE
|S. Tuitt
|3-0
|1.0
|0
|0
|
C. Sutton 20 CB
|C. Sutton
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
K. Rader 87 TE
|K. Rader
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
C. Claypool 11 WR
|C. Claypool
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
B. Snell 24 RB
|B. Snell
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
C. Wormley 95 NT
|C. Wormley
|1-1
|1.0
|0
|0
|
T. Alualu 94 NT
|T. Alualu
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
M. Hilton 28 CB
|M. Hilton
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
V. Williams 98 ILB
|V. Williams
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
C. Davis 73 DT
|C. Davis
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
I. Buggs 96 DE
|I. Buggs
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Pierre 42 CB
|J. Pierre
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
H. Mondeaux 99 DT
|H. Mondeaux
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
M. Wright 16 K
10
FPTS
|M. Wright
|3/3
|46
|1/1
|10
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
J. Berry 4 P
|J. Berry
|3
|43.3
|2
|56
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
R. McCloud 14 WR
0
FPTS
|R. McCloud
|2
|26.5
|29
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
R. McCloud 14 WR
0
FPTS
|R. McCloud
|1
|3.0
|3
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|FPTS
|
B. Mayfield 6 QB
17
FPTS
|B. Mayfield
|17/27
|196
|1
|0
|17
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
N. Chubb 24 RB
16
FPTS
|N. Chubb
|14
|108
|1
|47
|16
|
B. Mayfield 6 QB
17
FPTS
|B. Mayfield
|6
|44
|0
|28
|17
|
K. Hunt 27 RB
3
FPTS
|K. Hunt
|10
|37
|0
|12
|3
|
J. Landry 80 WR
11
FPTS
|J. Landry
|1
|3
|1
|3
|11
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
R. Higgins 82 WR
5
FPTS
|R. Higgins
|3
|2
|55
|0
|42
|5
|
J. Landry 80 WR
11
FPTS
|J. Landry
|6
|5
|51
|0
|14
|11
|
A. Hooper 81 TE
9
FPTS
|A. Hooper
|5
|4
|37
|1
|13
|9
|
K. Hodge 12 WR
2
FPTS
|K. Hodge
|2
|2
|25
|0
|15
|2
|
D. Njoku 85 TE
1
FPTS
|D. Njoku
|5
|2
|13
|0
|14
|1
|
D. Peoples-Jones 11 WR
1
FPTS
|D. Peoples-Jones
|3
|1
|11
|0
|11
|1
|
K. Hunt 27 RB
3
FPTS
|K. Hunt
|1
|1
|4
|0
|4
|3
|
N. Chubb 24 RB
16
FPTS
|N. Chubb
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|16
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|FF
|
J. Phillips 50 LB
|J. Phillips
|8-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
R. Jackson 34 CB
|R. Jackson
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
T. Mitchell 39 CB
|T. Mitchell
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
R. Harrison 33 SS
|R. Harrison
|5-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
K. Joseph 42 SS
|K. Joseph
|3-4
|0.0
|0
|0
|
M. Garrett 95 DE
|M. Garrett
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
M. Stewart 36 CB
|M. Stewart
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
V. Taylor 96 DT
|V. Taylor
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
S. Takitaki 44 OLB
|S. Takitaki
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
O. Vernon 54 DE
|O. Vernon
|2-0
|1.0
|0
|0
|
T. Davis 55 LB
|T. Davis
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Hassell 49 SAF
|J. Hassell
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
L. Ogunjobi 65 DT
|L. Ogunjobi
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
S. Redwine 29 SS
|S. Redwine
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
P. Gustin 97 DE
|P. Gustin
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
M. Wilson 51 OLB
|M. Wilson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
S. Carlson 89 TE
|S. Carlson
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
A. Clayborn 94 DE
|A. Clayborn
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
C. Parkey 2 K
6
FPTS
|C. Parkey
|1/1
|23
|3/3
|6
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
J. Gillan 7 P
|J. Gillan
|3
|46.3
|1
|50
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
D. Johnson 30 RB
0
FPTS
|D. Johnson
|4
|26.8
|31
|0
|
A. Janovich 31 FB
0
FPTS
|A. Janovich
|1
|13.0
|13
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
D. Peoples-Jones 11 WR
1
FPTS
|D. Peoples-Jones
|2
|2.0
|4
|0
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) C.Parkey kicks 65 yards from CLE 35 to end zone Touchback.
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - PIT 25(15:00 - 1st) J.Conner right guard to PIT 27 for 2 yards (M.Garrett J.Phillips).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 8 - PIT 27(14:27 - 1st) J.Conner right guard to PIT 31 for 4 yards (J.Phillips M.Garrett).
|+13 YD
|
3 & 4 - PIT 31(13:47 - 1st) M.Rudolph pass short left to C.Claypool to PIT 44 for 13 yards (R.Jackson).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - PIT 44(13:10 - 1st) M.Rudolph pass short right to J.Smith-Schuster to PIT 49 for 5 yards (T.Mitchell).
|No Gain
|
2 & 5 - PIT 49(12:27 - 1st) M.Rudolph pass incomplete short middle to J.Conner.
|No Gain
|
3 & 5 - PIT 49(12:21 - 1st) M.Rudolph pass incomplete short right to J.Smith-Schuster.
|Punt
|
4 & 5 - PIT 49(12:17 - 1st) J.Berry punts 36 yards to CLE 15 Center-K.Canaday fair catch by D.Peoples-Jones.
|Result
|Play
|+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - CLE 15(12:10 - 1st) N.Chubb left guard to CLE 26 for 11 yards (A.Highsmith; A.Williamson).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - CLE 26(11:25 - 1st) N.Chubb left tackle to CLE 29 for 3 yards (A.Highsmith).
|+14 YD
|
2 & 7 - CLE 29(10:45 - 1st) B.Mayfield pass short middle to J.Landry to CLE 43 for 14 yards (A.Highsmith).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - CLE 43(10:24 - 1st) B.Mayfield pass incomplete short middle to A.Hooper.
|+10 YD
|
2 & 10 - CLE 43(10:20 - 1st) B.Mayfield pass short right to A.Hooper to PIT 47 for 10 yards (S.Davis).
|+47 YD
|
1 & 10 - CLE 47(9:38 - 1st) N.Chubb right tackle for 47 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(9:29 - 1st) C.Parkey extra point is GOOD Center-C.Hughlett Holder-J.Gillan.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(9:29 - 1st) C.Parkey kicks 65 yards from CLE 35 to end zone Touchback.
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - PIT 25(9:29 - 1st) A.McFarland right tackle to PIT 28 for 3 yards (L.Ogunjobi; M.Stewart Jr.).
|-3 YD
|
2 & 7 - PIT 28(8:53 - 1st) J.Dobbs pass short middle to R.McCloud to PIT 25 for -3 yards (J.Phillips).
|+9 YD
|
3 & 10 - PIT 25(8:13 - 1st) M.Rudolph pass short right to V.McDonald to PIT 34 for 9 yards (J.Phillips K.Joseph) [A.Clayborn].
|Punt
|
4 & 1 - PIT 34(7:32 - 1st) J.Berry punts 56 yards to CLE 10 Center-K.Canaday. D.Peoples-Jones to CLE 10 for no gain (J.Layne).
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - CLE 10(7:21 - 1st) K.Hunt left guard to CLE 10 for no gain (S.Davis).
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - CLE 10(6:38 - 1st) B.Mayfield pass incomplete short left to D.Njoku.
|+11 YD
|
3 & 10 - CLE 10(6:34 - 1st) B.Mayfield pass short left to D.Peoples-Jones ran ob at CLE 21 for 11 yards (S.Nelson).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - CLE 21(6:00 - 1st) K.Hunt left guard to CLE 25 for 4 yards (A.Highsmith A.Williamson).
|+12 YD
|
2 & 6 - CLE 25(5:16 - 1st) B.Mayfield pass short middle to A.Hooper to CLE 37 for 12 yards (S.Davis).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - CLE 37(4:44 - 1st) K.Hunt left tackle to CLE 41 for 4 yards (S.Tuitt).
|Penalty
|
2 & 6 - CLE 41(4:04 - 1st) PENALTY on CLE-W.Teller False Start 5 yards enforced at CLE 41 - No Play.
|No Gain
|
2 & 11 - CLE 36(3:43 - 1st) B.Mayfield pass short left to D.Peoples-Jones pushed ob at CLE 45 for 9 yards (S.Nelson). Pittsburgh challenged the pass completion ruling and the play was REVERSED. (Shotgun) B.Mayfield pass incomplete short left to D.Peoples-Jones (S.Nelson).
|+4 YD
|
3 & 11 - CLE 36(3:40 - 1st) B.Mayfield pass short left to K.Hunt to CLE 40 for 4 yards (M.Allen).
|Punt
|
4 & 7 - CLE 40(2:59 - 1st) J.Gillan punts 50 yards to PIT 10 Center-C.Hughlett fair catch by R.McCloud.
|Result
|Play
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - PIT 10(2:52 - 1st) J.Conner right tackle to PIT 19 for 9 yards (R.Harrison).
|+7 YD
|
2 & 1 - PIT 19(2:15 - 1st) J.Conner right guard to PIT 26 for 7 yards (V.Taylor).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - PIT 26(1:39 - 1st) M.Rudolph pass incomplete short right to J.Washington.
|+2 YD
|
2 & 10 - PIT 26(1:34 - 1st) M.Rudolph pass short left to J.Conner to PIT 28 for 2 yards (J.Phillips).
|+9 YD
|
3 & 8 - PIT 28(0:49 - 1st) M.Rudolph pass short left to C.Claypool ran ob at PIT 37 for 9 yards.
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - PIT 37(0:16 - 1st) B.Snell left tackle to PIT 40 for 3 yards (M.Garrett).
|No Gain
|
2 & 7 - PIT 40(15:00 - 2nd) M.Rudolph pass incomplete deep right to C.Claypool.
|+1 YD
|
3 & 7 - PIT 40(14:55 - 2nd) M.Rudolph scrambles to PIT 41 for 1 yard (M.Stewart Jr.).
|Punt
|
4 & 6 - PIT 41(14:14 - 2nd) J.Berry punts 38 yards to CLE 21 Center-K.Canaday. D.Peoples-Jones to CLE 25 for 4 yards (J.Layne; J.Pierre).
|Result
|Play
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - CLE 25(14:05 - 2nd) PENALTY on CLE-J.Bitonio False Start 5 yards enforced at CLE 25 - No Play.
|+13 YD
|
1 & 15 - CLE 20(14:05 - 2nd) N.Chubb right guard to CLE 33 for 13 yards (A.Williamson M.Fitzpatrick).
|+42 YD
|
2 & 2 - CLE 33(13:21 - 2nd) B.Mayfield pass deep right to R.Higgins pushed ob at PIT 25 for 42 yards (M.Fitzpatrick).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - CLE 25(12:40 - 2nd) B.Mayfield pass incomplete short middle to J.Landry (T.Alualu).
|+11 YD
|
2 & 10 - CLE 25(12:36 - 2nd) B.Mayfield pass short middle to J.Landry to PIT 14 for 11 yards (A.Williamson).
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - CLE 14(12:00 - 2nd) N.Chubb left tackle to PIT 6 for 8 yards (T.Alualu).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 2 - CLE 6(11:19 - 2nd) N.Chubb right guard to PIT 4 for 2 yards (C.Wormley; A.Highsmith).
|No Gain
|
1 & 4 - CLE 4(10:38 - 2nd) B.Mayfield pass incomplete short right to D.Njoku (M.Fitzpatrick).
|-1 YD
|
2 & 4 - CLE 4(10:34 - 2nd) N.Chubb left tackle to PIT 5 for -1 yards (J.Elliott).
|No Gain
|
3 & 5 - CLE 5(9:53 - 2nd) B.Mayfield pass incomplete short right to D.Njoku.
|Field Goal
|
4 & 5 - CLE 5(9:48 - 2nd) C.Parkey 23 yard field goal is GOOD Center-C.Hughlett Holder-J.Gillan.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(9:45 - 2nd) C.Parkey kicks 66 yards from CLE 35 to PIT -1. R.McCloud pushed ob at PIT 23 for 24 yards (T.Davis).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - PIT 23(9:38 - 2nd) A.McFarland right guard to PIT 27 for 4 yards (R.Harrison).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 6 - PIT 27(9:02 - 2nd) J.Conner right guard to PIT 30 for 3 yards (J.Phillips).
|+5 YD
|
3 & 3 - PIT 30(8:21 - 2nd) A.McFarland left tackle to PIT 35 for 5 yards (S.Takitaki).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - PIT 35(7:37 - 2nd) M.Rudolph pass incomplete short left to C.Claypool.
|-1 YD
|
2 & 10 - PIT 35(7:33 - 2nd) A.McFarland right tackle to PIT 34 for -1 yards (O.Vernon).
|+41 YD
|
3 & 11 - PIT 34(6:54 - 2nd) M.Rudolph pass deep right to Di.Johnson pushed ob at CLE 25 for 41 yards (R.Jackson).
|+13 YD
|
1 & 10 - PIT 25(6:20 - 2nd) J.Dobbs right end to CLE 12 for 13 yards (M.Stewart Jr.).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - PIT 12(5:41 - 2nd) J.Dobbs pass short middle to R.McCloud to CLE 12 for no gain (T.Mitchell).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 1 - PIT 12(5:01 - 2nd) M.Rudolph pass short middle to J.Conner to CLE 11 for 1 yard (J.Phillips).
|No Gain
|
3 & 9 - PIT 11(4:18 - 2nd) M.Rudolph pass incomplete short middle to J.Conner [A.Clayborn].
|Field Goal
|
4 & 9 - PIT 11(4:14 - 2nd) M.Wright 29 yard field goal is GOOD Center-K.Canaday Holder-J.Berry.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(4:10 - 2nd) M.Wright kicks 54 yards from PIT 35 to CLE 11. A.Janovich to CLE 24 for 13 yards (C.Claypool).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - CLE 24(4:06 - 2nd) K.Hunt right guard to CLE 27 for 3 yards (V.Williams J.Elliott).
|Sack
|
2 & 7 - CLE 27(3:34 - 2nd) B.Mayfield sacked at CLE 18 for -9 yards (C.Wormley).
|+12 YD
|
3 & 16 - CLE 18(3:25 - 2nd) K.Hunt left tackle to CLE 30 for 12 yards (M.Hilton).
|Punt
|
4 & 4 - CLE 30(2:38 - 2nd) J.Gillan punts 49 yards to PIT 21 Center-C.Hughlett. R.McCloud to PIT 24 for 3 yards (K.Joseph; S.Carlson).
|Result
|Play
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - PIT 24(2:25 - 2nd) PENALTY on CLE-M.Garrett Neutral Zone Infraction 5 yards enforced at PIT 24 - No Play.
|+12 YD
|
1 & 5 - PIT 29(2:25 - 2nd) M.Rudolph pass short left to J.Smith-Schuster to PIT 41 for 12 yards (M.Stewart Jr.).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - PIT 44(2:00 - 2nd) M.Rudolph pass short right to J.Smith-Schuster to PIT 44 for 3 yards (J.Phillips) [M.Stewart Jr.]. PENALTY on PIT-A.Villanueva Offensive Holding 10 yards enforced at PIT 41 - No Play.
|No Gain
|
1 & 20 - PIT 31(1:52 - 2nd) M.Rudolph pass incomplete short left to J.Conner.
|+11 YD
|
2 & 20 - PIT 31(1:48 - 2nd) M.Rudolph pass short left to J.Conner pushed ob at PIT 42 for 11 yards (R.Jackson).
|+26 YD
|
3 & 9 - PIT 42(1:42 - 2nd) M.Rudolph pass short left to J.Smith-Schuster ran ob at CLE 32 for 26 yards (K.Joseph).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - PIT 32(1:35 - 2nd) M.Rudolph pass short left to V.McDonald pushed ob at CLE 27 for 5 yards (R.Harrison).
|Sack
|
2 & 5 - PIT 27(1:30 - 2nd) M.Rudolph sacked at CLE 35 for -8 yards (O.Vernon).
|+7 YD
|
3 & 13 - PIT 35(1:19 - 2nd) J.Dobbs left end to CLE 28 for 7 yards (J.Phillips; R.Harrison).
|Field Goal
|
4 & 6 - PIT 28(1:12 - 2nd) M.Wright 46 yard field goal is GOOD Center-K.Canaday Holder-J.Berry.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(1:07 - 2nd) M.Wright kicks 61 yards from PIT 35 to CLE 4. D.Johnson to CLE 35 for 31 yards (K.Rader).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - CLE 35(1:01 - 2nd) B.Mayfield pass incomplete short middle to D.Peoples-Jones (S.Davis). CLE-D.Peoples-Jones was injured during the play. He is Out.
|Sack
|
2 & 10 - CLE 35(0:57 - 2nd) B.Mayfield sacked at CLE 25 for -10 yards (A.Highsmith).
|+4 YD
|
3 & 20 - CLE 25(0:49 - 2nd) K.Hunt right guard to CLE 29 for 4 yards (M.Allen T.Alualu).
|No Gain
|
4 & 16 - CLE 29(0:05 - 2nd) B.Mayfield pass incomplete deep right.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) M.Wright kicks 63 yards from PIT 35 to CLE 2. D.Johnson to CLE 25 for 23 yards (J.Layne K.Rader).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - CLE 25(14:54 - 3rd) N.Chubb right guard to CLE 30 for 5 yards (A.Highsmith).
|No Gain
|
2 & 5 - CLE 30(14:34 - 3rd) B.Mayfield pass incomplete deep right to N.Chubb.
|+5 YD
|
3 & 5 - CLE 30(14:29 - 3rd) B.Mayfield pass short right to J.Landry to CLE 35 for 5 yards (C.Sutton).
|Sack
|
1 & 10 - CLE 35(13:42 - 3rd) B.Mayfield sacked at CLE 28 for -7 yards (J.Elliott).
|+14 YD
|
2 & 17 - CLE 28(12:59 - 3rd) B.Mayfield pass short middle to J.Landry to CLE 42 for 14 yards (S.Davis). PIT-M.Allen was injured during the play. His return is Probable.
|+2 YD
|
3 & 3 - CLE 42(12:23 - 3rd) B.Mayfield scrambles up the middle to CLE 44 for 2 yards (J.Elliott).
|Penalty
|
4 & 1 - CLE 44(11:44 - 3rd) PENALTY on CLE-J.Bitonio False Start 4 yards enforced at CLE 44 - No Play.
|Punt
|
4 & 5 - CLE 39(11:26 - 3rd) J.Gillan punts 40 yards to PIT 20 Center-C.Hughlett out of bounds.
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - PIT 20(11:20 - 3rd) M.Rudolph pass short right to J.Conner pushed ob at PIT 23 for 3 yards (S.Takitaki).
|No Gain
|
2 & 7 - PIT 23(10:58 - 3rd) J.Conner right tackle ran ob at PIT 23 for no gain (R.Harrison).
|+41 YD
|
3 & 7 - PIT 23(10:19 - 3rd) M.Rudolph pass deep left to C.Claypool to CLE 36 for 41 yards (T.Mitchell).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - PIT 36(9:31 - 3rd) J.Dobbs pass incomplete short right to A.McFarland [L.Ogunjobi].
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - PIT 36(9:23 - 3rd) M.Rudolph pass incomplete deep left to Di.Johnson.
|+8 YD
|
3 & 10 - PIT 36(9:19 - 3rd) M.Rudolph pass short middle to J.Conner to CLE 28 for 8 yards (R.Harrison).
|Field Goal
|
4 & 2 - PIT 28(8:34 - 3rd) M.Wright 46 yard field goal is GOOD Center-K.Canaday Holder-J.Berry.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(8:29 - 3rd) M.Wright kicks 66 yards from PIT 35 to CLE -1. D.Johnson to CLE 24 for 25 yards (K.Rader).
|+13 YD
|
1 & 10 - CLE 24(8:24 - 3rd) B.Mayfield pass short right to R.Higgins to CLE 37 for 13 yards (C.Sutton).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - CLE 37(7:51 - 3rd) N.Chubb right guard to CLE 40 for 3 yards (A.Williamson).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 7 - CLE 40(7:16 - 3rd) N.Chubb left tackle pushed ob at CLE 42 for 2 yards (A.Williamson).
|+14 YD
|
3 & 5 - CLE 42(6:34 - 3rd) B.Mayfield pass short left to D.Njoku to PIT 44 for 14 yards (A.Highsmith).
|+28 YD
|
1 & 10 - CLE 44(5:55 - 3rd) B.Mayfield scrambles left end ran ob at PIT 16 for 28 yards (S.Nelson).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - CLE 16(5:16 - 3rd) N.Chubb left tackle to PIT 12 for 4 yards (A.Williamson).
|+10 YD
|
2 & 6 - CLE 12(4:32 - 3rd) B.Mayfield pass short left to K.Hodge to PIT 2 for 10 yards (S.Nelson).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 2 - CLE 2(3:52 - 3rd) B.Mayfield pass short left to A.Hooper for 2 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(3:48 - 3rd) C.Parkey extra point is GOOD Center-C.Hughlett Holder-J.Gillan.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(3:48 - 3rd) C.Parkey kicks 66 yards from CLE 35 to PIT -1. R.McCloud to PIT 28 for 29 yards (S.Redwine).
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - PIT 28(3:43 - 3rd) M.Rudolph pass short left to J.Smith-Schuster to PIT 35 for 7 yards (K.Joseph).
|+6 YD
|
2 & 3 - PIT 35(3:06 - 3rd) B.Snell right tackle to PIT 41 for 6 yards (T.Mitchell).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - PIT 41(2:26 - 3rd) M.Rudolph pass incomplete short middle. Penalty on PIT-J.Hassenauer Ineligible Downfield Pass declined.
|+1 YD
|
2 & 10 - PIT 41(2:23 - 3rd) B.Snell right tackle to PIT 42 for 1 yard (V.Taylor).
|Int
|
3 & 9 - PIT 42(1:42 - 3rd) M.Rudolph pass short left intended for J.Smith-Schuster INTERCEPTED by M.Stewart Jr. [J.Phillips] at 50. M.Stewart Jr. to PIT 20 for 30 yards (B.Snell).
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - CLE 20(1:31 - 3rd) N.Chubb right guard to PIT 17 for 3 yards (M.Allen).
|-1 YD
|
2 & 7 - CLE 17(0:46 - 3rd) B.Mayfield pass short right to D.Njoku to PIT 18 for -1 yards (M.Allen).
|+15 YD
|
3 & 8 - CLE 18(0:02 - 3rd) B.Mayfield pass short middle to K.Hodge to PIT 3 for 15 yards (S.Davis).
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
|
1 & 3 - CLE 3(15:00 - 4th) J.Landry left end for 3 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(14:57 - 4th) C.Parkey extra point is GOOD Center-C.Hughlett Holder-J.Gillan.
|Kickoff
|(14:57 - 4th) C.Parkey kicks 65 yards from CLE 35 to end zone Touchback.
|+14 YD
|
1 & 10 - PIT 25(14:57 - 4th) M.Rudolph pass short right to V.McDonald to PIT 39 for 14 yards (T.Mitchell).
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - PIT 39(14:28 - 4th) J.Conner right tackle pushed ob at PIT 46 for 7 yards (M.Wilson).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 3 - PIT 46(13:55 - 4th) J.Conner left guard to 50 for 4 yards (M.Garrett K.Joseph).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - PIT 50(13:16 - 4th) M.Rudolph pass incomplete short left to C.Claypool (R.Jackson).
|+10 YD
|
2 & 10 - PIT 50(13:12 - 4th) M.Rudolph pass short middle to C.Claypool to CLE 40 for 10 yards (J.Phillips).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - PIT 40(12:31 - 4th) J.Conner left guard to CLE 39 for 1 yard (L.Ogunjobi).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 9 - PIT 39(11:53 - 4th) J.Dobbs pass short middle to V.McDonald to CLE 36 for 3 yards (J.Phillips A.Clayborn).
|No Gain
|
3 & 6 - PIT 36(11:15 - 4th) M.Rudolph pass incomplete short left to K.Rader (M.Garrett).
|+8 YD
|
4 & 6 - PIT 36(11:10 - 4th) M.Rudolph pass short left to Di.Johnson to CLE 28 for 8 yards (R.Jackson).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - PIT 28(10:31 - 4th) M.Rudolph pass incomplete deep right to C.Claypool.
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - PIT 28(10:25 - 4th) M.Rudolph pass incomplete deep left to J.Washington (R.Harrison). CLE-O.Vernon was injured during the play. His return is Doubtful.
|No Gain
|
3 & 10 - PIT 28(10:18 - 4th) M.Rudolph pass incomplete short right to C.Claypool.
|+28 YD
|
4 & 10 - PIT 28(10:13 - 4th) M.Rudolph pass deep right to C.Claypool for 28 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(10:07 - 4th) M.Wright extra point is GOOD Center-K.Canaday Holder-J.Berry.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(10:07 - 4th) M.Wright kicks 66 yards from PIT 35 to CLE -1. D.Johnson to CLE 27 for 28 yards (J.Layne).
|+13 YD
|
1 & 10 - CLE 27(10:02 - 4th) B.Mayfield pass short middle to A.Hooper to CLE 40 for 13 yards (S.Davis).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - CLE 40(9:24 - 4th) K.Hunt left guard to CLE 41 for 1 yard (A.Highsmith; M.Allen).
|+7 YD
|
2 & 9 - CLE 41(8:42 - 4th) B.Mayfield pass short right to J.Landry to CLE 48 for 7 yards (A.Williamson).
|+4 YD
|
3 & 2 - CLE 48(8:03 - 4th) B.Mayfield scrambles left end to PIT 48 for 4 yards (M.Allen).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - CLE 48(7:18 - 4th) K.Hunt left tackle to PIT 46 for 2 yards (H.Mondeaux; I.Buggs).
|+8 YD
|
2 & 8 - CLE 46(6:34 - 4th) B.Mayfield scrambles left end ran ob at PIT 38 for 8 yards (M.Allen).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - CLE 38(5:51 - 4th) K.Hunt right tackle to PIT 36 for 2 yards (C.Davis; T.Alualu).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 8 - CLE 36(5:08 - 4th) K.Hunt left guard to PIT 31 for 5 yards (M.Fitzpatrick).
|Sack
|
3 & 3 - CLE 31(4:25 - 4th) B.Mayfield sacked at PIT 35 for -4 yards (S.Tuitt).
|No Gain
|
4 & 7 - CLE 35(3:41 - 4th) B.Mayfield pass incomplete short right to R.Higgins.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - PIT 35(3:37 - 4th) M.Rudolph pass incomplete short right to V.McDonald.
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - PIT 35(3:33 - 4th) M.Rudolph pass incomplete deep right to C.Claypool (T.Mitchell).
|+13 YD
|
3 & 10 - PIT 35(3:27 - 4th) M.Rudolph pass short left to J.Smith-Schuster to PIT 48 for 13 yards (R.Jackson).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - PIT 48(3:02 - 4th) PENALTY on PIT-K.Dotson False Start 5 yards enforced at PIT 48 - No Play.
|+47 YD
|
1 & 15 - PIT 43(3:02 - 4th) M.Rudolph pass deep left to Di.Johnson to CLE 10 for 47 yards (K.Joseph).
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - PIT 10(2:16 - 4th) A.McFarland left guard to CLE 4 for 6 yards (K.Joseph; P.Gustin).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 4 - PIT 4(2:00 - 4th) J.Dobbs pass short middle to V.McDonald to CLE 2 for 2 yards (P.Gustin).
|+2 YD
|
3 & 2 - PIT 2(1:26 - 4th) M.Rudolph pass short middle to J.Smith-Schuster for 2 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|+2 YD
|(1:23 - 4th) (Pass formation) TWO-POINT CONVERSION ATTEMPT. M.Rudolph pass to C.Claypool is incomplete. ATTEMPT FAILS.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(1:23 - 4th) M.Wright kicks onside 15 yards from PIT 35 to 50. S.Carlson (didn't try to advance) to 50 for no gain.
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - CLE 50(1:22 - 4th) N.Chubb left guard to PIT 42 for 8 yards (M.Fitzpatrick).
|No Gain
|
2 & 2 - CLE 42(1:16 - 4th) N.Chubb right guard to PIT 42 for no gain (S.Tuitt).
|+3 YD
|
3 & 2 - CLE 42(1:10 - 4th) B.Mayfield right end to PIT 39 for 3 yards (M.Fitzpatrick).
|-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - CLE 39(0:27 - 4th) B.Mayfield kneels to PIT 40 for -1 yards.
-
ARI
LAR
7
5
2nd 5:31 CBS
-
GB
CHI
14
10
2nd 4:53 FOX
-
JAC
IND
0
17
2nd 7:11 CBS
-
LAC
KC
14
14
2nd 4:06 FOX
-
LV
DEN
10
10
2nd 7:03 CBS
-
NO
CAR
13
7
2nd 6:04 FOX
-
SEA
SF
6
0
2nd 5:12 FOX
-
TEN
HOU
17
6
2nd 4:29 CBS
-
ATL
TB
27
44
Final FOX
-
BAL
CIN
38
3
Final CBS
-
MIA
BUF
26
56
Final CBS
-
MIN
DET
37
35
Final FOX
-
NYJ
NE
14
28
Final CBS
-
PIT
CLE
22
24
Final CBS
-
DAL
NYG
19
23
Final FOX
-
WAS
PHI
0
043 O/U
+6.5
Sun 8:20pm NBC