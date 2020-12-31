|
|
|ARI
|LAR
Cardinals-Rams Preview
INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) Sean McVay spent the final week of the regular season worrying about how to put together an offensive game plan for his slumping Los Angeles Rams without their leading passer, rusher and receiver in a season finale that could keep them out of the playoffs.
Those weighty concerns were lifted just a bit by the excitement of a side result of Jared Goff's thumb injury: John Wolford, the young backup quarterback plucked from obscurity and tutored by McVay, will make his NFL debut in Goff's place Sunday when the Rams (9-6) host the Arizona Cardinals (8-7).
''That's what you love about being able to coach in this league, is to get a chance to work with guys who have worked really hard and put themselves in this position,'' said McVay, who inherited Goff in 2017. ''You want to do everything in your power to help them be successful. I think anybody who's been around John Wolford, this guy - I mean, if you don't like him, then something is probably wrong with you.
''John has been waiting on this day. He's been preparing for this day. We just want him to go out, be comfortable and be John.''
McVay will enjoy seeing what Wolford can do at SoFi Stadium. Cardinals coach Kliff Kingsbury expects to have Kyler Murray under center despite a leg injury, but his team faces even more dramatic stakes in the finale.
While the Rams need a win or a loss by Chicago to clinch a playoff berth that seemed a formality before LA's ugly current two-game skid, the Cardinals must win to get in after blowing last week's game against the 49ers in discouraging fashion.
''We've just talked about making sure we play our style of football and our best game,'' Kingsbury said. ''As a team, you want to build throughout the season, and then ultimately, regardless of whether you're playing on the postseason or not, you want that last game to be your best performance. That's what we're striving for.''
The Cardinals' task got fractionally easier with a recent spate of injuries and COVID-19 problems for the Rams, who had stayed mostly free of major setbacks in those areas. Along with Goff, Los Angeles could be without receiver Cooper Kupp, running backs Darrell Henderson and Cam Akers, and defensive line stalwart Michael Brockers.
But the Rams' top-ranked defense is eager for another showdown with Murray and Kingsbury's star-studded offense after handling the Cards quite well in a 38-28 win in Glendale just four weeks ago.
''We know what they're going to come at us with is going to be different,'' said Pro Bowl defensive tackle Aaron Donald, who enters the final week trailing Pittsburgh's T.J. Watt by 1 1/2 sacks for the NFL lead. ''He's a mobile quarterback, so we've got to try to bottle him up. We know what we've got to do on that.''
LARRY'S FINALE?
As usual in recent years, the Cardinals' annual New Year's visit to Los Angeles looms as possibly the final game in the incredible career of Arizona's Larry Fitzgerald. The superstar receiver has gone year to year with his commitment to the Cards, announcing his previous decisions to continue with little fanfare. The uncertainty is even stranger this season with no fans in the stands to watch Fitzgerald's possible finale.
The 37-year-old Fitzgerald's 54 catches for 409 yards and one touchdown this season are all the lowest marks of his 17-year career, reflecting his supporting role while DeAndre Hopkins racked up a franchise-record 111 catches. But Fitzgerald could top his rookie mark of 58 receptions with a solid game against the Rams.
UNDER PRESSURE
The Cardinals' defense has been outstanding at putting pressure on opposing quarterbacks over the past three weeks. The group has 17 sacks, 14 tackles for loss, eight forced fumbles and 24 quarterback hits over that span, helping Arizona beat the Giants and Eagles before losing to the 49ers last week.
Linebacker Haason Reddick has had the best stretch of his four-year career with 7 1/2 sacks and six forced fumbles over those three games. Reddick's production has been crucial after 2019 All-Pro Chandler Jones was lost for the season because of a biceps injury in October.
MCDOMINANCE
McVay has never lost to the Cardinals, beating three different head coaches in seven games over his four years in Los Angeles. He is 3-0 against Kingsbury, his friend and fellow offensive guru.
GAME OF RUNS
Even with Kingsbury known for his Air Raid offense, Arizona's offensive success is usually tied to its running game. The Cardinals averaged 169 yards per game on the ground over the season's first nine games and went 6-3. Since then, Arizona has averaged just 111.5 rushing yards and has gone 2-4.
Kenyan Drake has 919 yards rushing and 10 touchdowns this year, while Murray has 816 yards and 11 touchdowns. Chase Edmonds has added 451 yards rushing.
DEANDRE VS JALEN
The Rams' top-ranked pass defense held Fitzgerald, Hopkins and Murray to 140 net yards passing four weeks ago. The marquee matchup again is Hopkins against Pro Bowl cornerback Jalen Ramsey in a rivalry going back to their days in Houston and Jacksonville, respectively. Hopkins had eight catches and scored a touchdown in the teams' first meeting, but managed just 52 yards receiving on his 13 targets.
---
AP Sports Writer David Brandt in Phoenix contributed to this report.
---
More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP-NFL
Copyright 2021 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|
C. Streveler
15 QB
105 PaYds, PaTD, INT, 12 RuYds
|
9
FPTS
|
J. Wolford
9 QB
231 PaYds, INT, 56 RuYds
|
12
FPTS
|Team Stats
|Time of Pos
|22:07
|37:53
|1st Downs
|15
|21
|Rushing
|4
|7
|Passing
|10
|12
|Penalty
|1
|2
|3rd Down Conv
|2-9
|6-15
|4th Down Conv
|0-0
|1-1
|Total Net Yards
|214
|333
|Total Plays
|49
|70
|Avg Gain
|4.4
|4.8
|Net Yards Rushing
|48
|110
|Rush Attempts
|18
|30
|Avg Rush Yards
|2.7
|3.7
|Net Yards Passing
|166
|223
|Comp. - Att.
|19-27
|22-38
|Yards Per Pass
|5.4
|5.6
|Penalties - Yards
|6-38
|5-38
|Touchdowns
|1
|1
|Rushing TDs
|0
|0
|Passing TDs
|1
|0
|Other
|0
|1
|Turnovers
|1
|2
|Fumbles - Lost
|1-0
|1-1
|Int. Thrown
|1
|1
|Punts - Avg
|6-50.0
|5-44.4
|Return Yards
|37
|147
|Punts - Returns
|2-3
|0-0
|Kickoffs - Returns
|1-28
|3-63
|Int. - Returns
|1-6
|1-84
|Red Zone Eff.
|1-2 -50%
|0-4 -0%
|Goal to Go Eff.
|0-1 -0%
|0-3 -0%
|Safeties
|0
|1
|
|166
|PASS YDS
|223
|
|
|48
|RUSH YDS
|110
|
|
|214
|TOTAL YDS
|333
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|FPTS
|
C. Streveler 15 QB
9
FPTS
|C. Streveler
|11/16
|105
|1
|1
|9
|
K. Murray 1 QB
3
FPTS
|K. Murray
|8/11
|87
|0
|0
|3
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
K. Drake 41 RB
4
FPTS
|K. Drake
|10
|36
|0
|12
|4
|
C. Streveler 15 QB
9
FPTS
|C. Streveler
|3
|12
|0
|12
|9
|
K. Murray 1 QB
3
FPTS
|K. Murray
|2
|3
|0
|7
|3
|
C. Edmonds 29 RB
2
FPTS
|C. Edmonds
|3
|-3
|0
|3
|2
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
D. Arnold 85 TE
4
FPTS
|D. Arnold
|3
|3
|46
|0
|25
|4
|
T. Sherfield 16 WR
4
FPTS
|T. Sherfield
|6
|4
|44
|0
|26
|4
|
D. Hopkins 10 WR
3
FPTS
|D. Hopkins
|10
|4
|35
|0
|16
|3
|
C. Edmonds 29 RB
2
FPTS
|C. Edmonds
|2
|2
|28
|0
|19
|2
|
B. Murphy 33 CB
1
FPTS
|B. Murphy
|1
|1
|19
|0
|19
|1
|
K. Drake 41 RB
4
FPTS
|K. Drake
|3
|3
|15
|0
|10
|4
|
K. Johnson 19 WR
1
FPTS
|K. Johnson
|2
|2
|13
|0
|7
|1
|
J. Ward 38 RB
7
FPTS
|J. Ward
|1
|1
|11
|1
|11
|7
|
E. Benjamin 26 RB
0
FPTS
|E. Benjamin
|1
|1
|-1
|0
|-1
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|FF
|
T. Vallejo 51 LB
|T. Vallejo
|9-3
|1.0
|0
|0
|
D. Campbell 59 OLB
|D. Campbell
|6-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
B. Baker 32 SS
|B. Baker
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Thompson 34 FS
|J. Thompson
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
P. Peterson 21 CB
|P. Peterson
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Hicks 58 MLB
|J. Hicks
|3-2
|0.0
|1
|0
|
Z. Allen 94 DE
|Z. Allen
|3-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Kirkpatrick 20 CB
|D. Kirkpatrick
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
M. Golden 44 LB
|M. Golden
|2-1
|1.0
|0
|0
|
D. Kennard 42 OLB
|D. Kennard
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
H. Reddick 43 OLB
|H. Reddick
|2-3
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Peko Sr. 96 NT
|D. Peko Sr.
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
R. Lawrence 92 DT
|R. Lawrence
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
B. Murphy 33 CB
|B. Murphy
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
A. Blackson 96 DE
|A. Blackson
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
Z. Turner 47 LB
|Z. Turner
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
I. Simmons 48 LB
|I. Simmons
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|1
|
L. Fotu 95 DT
|L. Fotu
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
M. Nugent 2 K
1
FPTS
|M. Nugent
|0/1
|0
|1/1
|1
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
A. Lee 4 P
|A. Lee
|6
|50.0
|2
|54
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
D. Foster 37 RB
0
FPTS
|D. Foster
|1
|28.0
|28
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
B. Murphy 33 CB
1
FPTS
|B. Murphy
|2
|1.5
|3
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|FPTS
|
J. Wolford 9 QB
12
FPTS
|J. Wolford
|22/38
|231
|0
|1
|12
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
J. Wolford 9 QB
12
FPTS
|J. Wolford
|6
|56
|0
|14
|12
|
C. Akers 23 RB
6
FPTS
|C. Akers
|21
|34
|0
|10
|6
|
M. Brown 34 RB
2
FPTS
|M. Brown
|3
|20
|0
|12
|2
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
C. Akers 23 RB
6
FPTS
|C. Akers
|4
|4
|52
|0
|38
|6
|
V. Jefferson 12 WR
5
FPTS
|V. Jefferson
|8
|4
|50
|0
|19
|5
|
T. Higbee 89 TE
4
FPTS
|T. Higbee
|4
|3
|41
|0
|26
|4
|
R. Woods 17 WR
3
FPTS
|R. Woods
|7
|4
|36
|0
|27
|3
|
J. Reynolds 11 WR
2
FPTS
|J. Reynolds
|6
|4
|29
|0
|12
|2
|
G. Everett 81 TE
2
FPTS
|G. Everett
|7
|2
|25
|0
|13
|2
|
M. Brown 34 RB
2
FPTS
|M. Brown
|1
|1
|-2
|0
|-2
|2
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|FF
|
J. Johnson 43 FS
|J. Johnson
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
T. Reeder 51 LB
|T. Reeder
|4-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Ramsey 20 CB
|J. Ramsey
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
T. Hill 22 CB
|T. Hill
|3-2
|0.0
|1
|0
|
D. Williams 31 DB
|D. Williams
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
A. Donald 99 DE
|A. Donald
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
M. Fox 97 DE
|M. Fox
|3-1
|1.0
|0
|0
|
S. Ebukam 50 OLB
|S. Ebukam
|2-0
|2.0
|0
|0
|
S. Joseph-Day 69 NT
|S. Joseph-Day
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
K. Young 41 OLB
|K. Young
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
A. Robinson 94 DT
|A. Robinson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Rivers 49 DE
|D. Rivers
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
L. Floyd 54 OLB
|L. Floyd
|1-1
|1.0
|0
|1
|
J. Fuller 32 SS
|J. Fuller
|1-4
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Hollins 58 LB
|J. Hollins
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
G. Gaines 91 DT
|G. Gaines
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
N. Scott 33 SAF
|N. Scott
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
M. Gay 1 K
10
FPTS
|M. Gay
|3/3
|34
|1/1
|10
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
J. Hekker 6 P
|J. Hekker
|5
|44.4
|1
|55
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
R. Calais 30 RB
0
FPTS
|R. Calais
|2
|20.5
|23
|0
|
N. Webster 14 WR
0
FPTS
|N. Webster
|1
|22.0
|22
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) M.Gay kicks 65 yards from LAR 35 to end zone Touchback.
|+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARI 25(15:00 - 1st) K.Drake right tackle to ARZ 36 for 11 yards (D.Williams).
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARI 36(14:28 - 1st) K.Murray right end ran ob at ARZ 43 for 7 yards (J.Johnson III).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 3 - ARI 43(14:04 - 1st) K.Drake right tackle to ARZ 44 for 1 yard (M.Fox).
|+7 YD
|
3 & 2 - ARI 44(13:27 - 1st) K.Murray pass short left to K.Johnson to LAR 49 for 7 yards (J.Ramsey).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - ARI 49(12:55 - 1st) K.Murray pass incomplete short left to D.Hopkins.
|-2 YD
|
2 & 10 - ARI 49(12:50 - 1st) K.Drake right tackle to ARZ 49 for -2 yards (A.Donald).
|Sack
|
3 & 12 - ARI 49(12:14 - 1st) K.Murray sacked at ARZ 41 for -8 yards (M.Fox).
|Punt
|
4 & 20 - ARI 41(11:41 - 1st) A.Lee punts 54 yards to LAR 5 Center-A.Brewer downed by ARZ-T.Sherfield.
|Result
|Play
|+10 YD
|
1 & 10 - LAR 5(11:31 - 1st) C.Akers right end to LAR 15 for 10 yards (P.Peterson).
|Int
|
1 & 10 - LAR 15(10:54 - 1st) J.Wolford pass short left intended for J.Reynolds INTERCEPTED by J.Hicks at LAR 20. J.Hicks to LAR 14 for 6 yards (T.Higbee).
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARI 14(10:48 - 1st) C.Streveler pass short left to T.Sherfield to LAR 11 for 3 yards (T.Reeder).
|+11 YD
|
2 & 7 - ARI 11(10:15 - 1st) C.Streveler pass short middle to J.Ward for 11 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(10:09 - 1st) M.Nugent extra point is GOOD Center-A.Brewer Holder-A.Lee.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(10:09 - 1st) M.Nugent kicks 64 yards from ARZ 35 to LAR 1. R.Calais to LAR 19 for 18 yards (J.Ward).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - LAR 19(10:04 - 1st) C.Akers up the middle to LAR 19 for no gain (A.Blackson).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 10 - LAR 19(9:22 - 1st) J.Wolford pass short right to C.Akers pushed ob at LAR 22 for 3 yards (T.Vallejo).
|No Gain
|
3 & 7 - LAR 22(8:46 - 1st) J.Wolford pass incomplete deep right to G.Everett.
|Punt
|
4 & 7 - LAR 22(8:41 - 1st) J.Hekker punts 49 yards to ARZ 29 Center-J.McQuaide. B.Murphy to ARZ 29 for no gain (N.Scott).
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARI 29(8:28 - 1st) K.Drake up the middle to ARZ 32 for 3 yards (G.Gaines; A.Donald).
|No Gain
|
2 & 7 - ARI 32(7:58 - 1st) C.Streveler pass incomplete deep left to D.Hopkins (J.Ramsey).
|+3 YD
|
3 & 7 - ARI 32(7:52 - 1st) C.Streveler pass short right to D.Hopkins to ARZ 35 for 3 yards (T.Hill).
|Punt
|
4 & 4 - ARI 35(7:13 - 1st) A.Lee punts 44 yards to LAR 21 Center-A.Brewer downed by ARZ-C.Washington.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - LAR 21(7:01 - 1st) J.Wolford pass incomplete deep left to V.Jefferson (B.Baker).
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - LAR 21(6:55 - 1st) J.Wolford pass incomplete short left to V.Jefferson.
|+13 YD
|
3 & 10 - LAR 21(6:51 - 1st) J.Wolford scrambles left end to LAR 34 for 13 yards (I.Simmons).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - LAR 34(6:03 - 1st) C.Akers right tackle to LAR 37 for 3 yards (Z.Allen J.Hicks).
|+15 YD
|
2 & 7 - LAR 37(5:37 - 1st) J.Wolford pass short right to V.Jefferson to ARZ 48 for 15 yards (J.Hicks).
|+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - LAR 48(4:53 - 1st) J.Wolford scrambles left end ran ob at ARZ 37 for 11 yards (J.Thompson).
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - LAR 37(4:19 - 1st) J.Wolford left end ran ob at ARZ 28 for 9 yards (D.Kirkpatrick).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 1 - LAR 28(3:41 - 1st) C.Akers left guard to ARZ 26 for 2 yards (D.Peko).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - LAR 26(2:59 - 1st) J.Wolford pass incomplete short right to R.Woods (B.Baker).
|Penalty
|
2 & 10 - LAR 26(2:55 - 1st) PENALTY on LAR-R.Havenstein False Start 5 yards enforced at ARZ 26 - No Play.
|+27 YD
|
2 & 15 - LAR 31(2:55 - 1st) J.Wolford pass deep right to R.Woods to ARZ 4 for 27 yards (J.Hicks).
|No Gain
|
1 & 4 - LAR 4(2:16 - 1st) C.Akers right tackle to ARZ 4 for no gain (L.Fotu; R.Lawrence).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 4 - LAR 4(1:41 - 1st) J.Wolford pass short right to C.Akers to ARZ 2 for 2 yards (J.Hicks).
|Penalty
|
3 & 2 - LAR 0(1:10 - 1st) J.Wolford pass incomplete short left to R.Woods [J.Thompson]. PENALTY on ARZ-D.Kirkpatrick Defensive Pass Interference 1 yard enforced at ARZ 2 - No Play.
|No Gain
|
1 & 1 - LAR 1(1:05 - 1st) J.Wolford right end to ARZ 1 for no gain (T.Vallejo J.Hicks).
|Penalty
|
2 & 1 - LAR 1(0:30 - 1st) PENALTY on LAR-V.Jefferson False Start 5 yards enforced at ARZ 1 - No Play.
|Penalty
|
2 & 6 - LAR 6(0:05 - 1st) PENALTY on LAR-A.Corbett False Start 5 yards enforced at ARZ 6 - No Play.
|Result
|Play
|+1 YD
|
2 & 11 - LAR 11(15:00 - 2nd) C.Akers up the middle to ARZ 10 for 1 yard (R.Lawrence T.Vallejo).
|No Gain
|
3 & 10 - LAR 10(14:25 - 2nd) J.Wolford pass incomplete short right to G.Everett.
|Field Goal
|
4 & 10 - LAR 10(14:21 - 2nd) M.Gay 28 yard field goal is GOOD Center-J.McQuaide Holder-J.Hekker.
|Kickoff
|(14:17 - 2nd) M.Gay kicks 65 yards from LAR 35 to end zone Touchback.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - ARI 25(14:17 - 2nd) C.Streveler pass incomplete short left to D.Hopkins.
|+3 YD
|
2 & 10 - ARI 25(14:11 - 2nd) K.Drake right end ran ob at ARZ 28 for 3 yards (J.Johnson III).
|+3 YD
|
3 & 7 - ARI 28(13:38 - 2nd) C.Streveler pass short left to T.Sherfield to ARZ 31 for 3 yards (T.Hill).
|Punt
|
4 & 5 - ARI 31(13:07 - 2nd) A.Lee punts 51 yards to LAR 18 Center-A.Brewer fair catch by N.Webster.
|Result
|Play
|+13 YD
|
1 & 10 - LAR 18(13:01 - 2nd) J.Wolford pass short right to G.Everett to LAR 31 for 13 yards (B.Baker).
|+12 YD
|
1 & 10 - LAR 31(12:14 - 2nd) J.Wolford pass short right to G.Everett to LAR 43 for 12 yards (D.Campbell).
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - LAR 43(11:50 - 2nd) J.Wolford pass short left to C.Akers to ARZ 48 for 9 yards (T.Vallejo).
|-4 YD
|
2 & 1 - LAR 48(11:07 - 2nd) C.Akers up the middle to LAR 48 for -4 yards (Z.Allen).
|+14 YD
|
3 & 5 - LAR 48(10:25 - 2nd) J.Wolford left end to ARZ 38 for 14 yards (T.Vallejo).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - LAR 38(9:56 - 2nd) J.Wolford pass incomplete short middle to J.Reynolds (Z.Allen).
|+12 YD
|
2 & 10 - LAR 38(9:53 - 2nd) J.Wolford pass short right to J.Reynolds to ARZ 26 for 12 yards (B.Murphy).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - LAR 26(9:12 - 2nd) M.Brown up the middle to ARZ 24 for 2 yards (D.Campbell).
|No Gain
|
2 & 8 - LAR 24(8:28 - 2nd) J.Wolford pass incomplete short left to R.Woods.
|+10 YD
|
3 & 8 - LAR 24(8:23 - 2nd) J.Wolford pass short left to J.Reynolds pushed ob at ARZ 14 for 10 yards (D.Kirkpatrick).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - LAR 14(7:39 - 2nd) C.Akers right tackle to ARZ 12 for 2 yards (B.Murphy; H.Reddick).
|+10 YD
|
2 & 8 - LAR 12(6:54 - 2nd) J.Wolford pass short right to T.Higbee to ARZ 2 for 10 yards (D.Campbell).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 2 - LAR 2(6:17 - 2nd) C.Akers left tackle to ARZ 1 for 1 yard (D.Campbell I.Simmons). FUMBLES (I.Simmons) RECOVERED by ARZ-B.Murphy at ARZ 1. B.Murphy to ARZ 1 for no gain (R.Woods).
|Result
|Play
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARI 1(6:04 - 2nd) C.Streveler up the middle to ARZ 2 for 1 yard (A.Robinson).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 9 - ARI 2(5:31 - 2nd) C.Streveler scrambles left end to ARZ 7 for 5 yards (S.Ebukam). PENALTY on ARZ-J.Pugh Offensive Holding 2 yards enforced in End Zone SAFETY - No Play.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(5:21 - 2nd) A.Lee kicks 61 yards from ARZ 20 to LAR 19. N.Webster pushed ob at LAR 41 for 22 yards (K.Peterson).
|Sack
|
1 & 10 - LAR 41(5:15 - 2nd) J.Wolford sacked ob at LAR 41 for 0 yards (T.Vallejo).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 10 - LAR 41(4:36 - 2nd) J.Wolford pass short left to R.Woods to LAR 42 for 1 yard (T.Vallejo).
|+7 YD
|
3 & 9 - LAR 42(3:50 - 2nd) J.Wolford pass short right to J.Reynolds to LAR 49 for 7 yards (P.Peterson).
|Punt
|
4 & 2 - LAR 49(3:07 - 2nd) J.Hekker punts 31 yards to ARZ 20 Center-J.McQuaide fair catch by B.Murphy.
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARI 20(2:59 - 2nd) C.Streveler pass short left to D.Hopkins to ARZ 24 for 4 yards (T.Hill).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 6 - ARI 24(2:32 - 2nd) K.Drake left tackle to ARZ 27 for 3 yards (J.Fuller; M.Fox).
|Sack
|
3 & 3 - ARI 27(2:25 - 2nd) C.Streveler sacked at ARZ 17 for -10 yards (L.Floyd). FUMBLES (L.Floyd) [L.Floyd] touched at ARZ 18 recovered by ARZ-T.Sherfield at ARZ 24.
|Punt
|
4 & 6 - ARI 24(2:00 - 2nd) A.Lee punts 52 yards to LAR 24 Center-A.Brewer fair catch by N.Webster.
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - LAR 24(1:53 - 2nd) J.Wolford pass short left to R.Woods to LAR 28 for 4 yards (M.Golden Z.Allen).
|No Gain
|
2 & 6 - LAR 28(1:31 - 2nd) J.Wolford pass incomplete short left to R.Woods [M.Golden].
|No Gain
|
3 & 6 - LAR 28(1:29 - 2nd) J.Wolford pass incomplete deep left to V.Jefferson.
|Punt
|
4 & 6 - LAR 28(1:25 - 2nd) J.Hekker punts 40 yards to ARZ 32 Center-J.McQuaide. B.Murphy to ARZ 35 for 3 yards (S.Ebukam).
|Result
|Play
|+12 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARI 35(1:14 - 2nd) C.Streveler left end to ARZ 47 for 12 yards (T.Reeder).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - ARI 47(0:51 - 2nd) C.Streveler pass incomplete short left to D.Hopkins (J.Ramsey).
|Penalty
|
2 & 10 - ARI 20(0:47 - 2nd) C.Streveler pass incomplete deep left to D.Hopkins. PENALTY on LAR-J.Ramsey Defensive Pass Interference 18 yards enforced at ARZ 47 - No Play.
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARI 35(0:41 - 2nd) C.Edmonds up the middle to LAR 32 for 3 yards (J.Hollins).
|Int
|
2 & 7 - ARI 32(0:37 - 2nd) C.Streveler pass deep right intended for T.Sherfield INTERCEPTED by T.Hill at LAR 16. T.Hill for 84 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(0:20 - 2nd) M.Gay extra point is GOOD Center-J.McQuaide Holder-J.Hekker.
|Kickoff
|(0:20 - 2nd) M.Gay kicks 64 yards from LAR 35 to ARZ 1. D.Foster to ARZ 29 for 28 yards (O.Okoronkwo J.Mundt).
|-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARI 29(0:14 - 2nd) C.Streveler kneels to ARZ 28 for -1 yards.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) M.Nugent kicks 63 yards from ARZ 35 to LAR 2. R.Calais to LAR 25 for 23 yards (E.Turner D.Thompson).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - LAR 25(14:53 - 3rd) C.Akers right tackle to LAR 28 for 3 yards (Z.Allen D.Campbell).
|No Gain
|
2 & 7 - LAR 28(14:08 - 3rd) J.Wolford pass short middle to J.Reynolds to LAR 28 for no gain (D.Campbell).
|+13 YD
|
3 & 7 - LAR 28(13:25 - 3rd) J.Wolford pass short middle to V.Jefferson to LAR 41 for 13 yards (D.Kirkpatrick).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - LAR 41(12:45 - 3rd) C.Akers up the middle to LAR 45 for 4 yards (D.Kennard).
|Penalty
|
2 & 6 - LAR 35(12:03 - 3rd) J.Wolford pass incomplete deep left to R.Woods. PENALTY on ARZ-P.Peterson Defensive Holding 5 yards enforced at LAR 45 - No Play.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - LAR 50(11:58 - 3rd) C.Akers right end to 50 for no gain (T.Vallejo).
|+26 YD
|
2 & 10 - LAR 50(11:14 - 3rd) J.Wolford pass deep right to T.Higbee to ARZ 24 for 26 yards (B.Baker).
|-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - LAR 24(10:28 - 3rd) C.Akers left tackle to ARZ 25 for -1 yards (D.Kennard B.Baker).
|+6 YD
|
2 & 11 - LAR 25(9:50 - 3rd) J.Wolford up the middle to ARZ 19 for 6 yards (I.Simmons). Penalty on LAR-R.Havenstein Offensive Holding offsetting enforced at ARZ 25 - No Play. Penalty on ARZ-I.Simmons Lowering the Head to Initiate Contact offsetting.
|No Gain
|
2 & 11 - LAR 25(9:22 - 3rd) J.Wolford pass incomplete short left [D.Kennard].
|+12 YD
|
3 & 11 - LAR 25(9:13 - 3rd) M.Brown left tackle to ARZ 13 for 12 yards (J.Thompson I.Simmons).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - LAR 13(8:33 - 3rd) PENALTY on LAR-A.Corbett False Start 5 yards enforced at ARZ 13 - No Play.
|Sack
|
1 & 15 - LAR 18(8:17 - 3rd) J.Wolford sacked at ARZ 26 for -8 yards (M.Golden).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 23 - LAR 26(7:37 - 3rd) J.Wolford pass short right to R.Woods to ARZ 22 for 4 yards (P.Peterson).
|+6 YD
|
3 & 19 - LAR 22(7:00 - 3rd) M.Brown right tackle to ARZ 16 for 6 yards (H.Reddick).
|Field Goal
|
4 & 13 - LAR 16(6:20 - 3rd) M.Gay 34 yard field goal is GOOD Center-J.McQuaide Holder-J.Hekker.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(6:16 - 3rd) M.Gay kicks 65 yards from LAR 35 to end zone Touchback.
|+13 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARI 25(6:16 - 3rd) C.Streveler pass short right to D.Arnold to ARZ 38 for 13 yards (J.Fuller N.Scott).
|+12 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARI 38(5:48 - 3rd) C.Streveler pass short left to T.Sherfield to 50 for 12 yards (T.Reeder; J.Fuller).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - ARI 40(5:21 - 3rd) C.Streveler pass deep middle to D.Hopkins to LAR 10 for 40 yards (J.Johnson III). PENALTY on ARZ-D.Hopkins Offensive Pass Interference 10 yards enforced at 50 - No Play. PENALTY on ARZ-D.Hopkins Unsportsmanlike Conduct 15 yards enforced between downs.
|Sack
|
1 & 35 - ARI 25(4:56 - 3rd) C.Streveler sacked at ARZ 24 for -1 yards (S.Ebukam).
|+9 YD
|
2 & 36 - ARI 24(4:23 - 3rd) C.Streveler pass short left to C.Edmonds ran ob at ARZ 33 for 9 yards (D.Williams).
|+19 YD
|
3 & 27 - ARI 33(3:55 - 3rd) C.Streveler pass short right to C.Edmonds to LAR 48 for 19 yards (J.Johnson III) [O.Okoronkwo].
|Punt
|
4 & 8 - ARI 48(3:17 - 3rd) A.Lee punts 48 yards to end zone Center-A.Brewer Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - LAR 20(3:11 - 3rd) J.Wolford pass incomplete deep right to G.Everett.
|+38 YD
|
2 & 10 - LAR 20(3:06 - 3rd) J.Wolford pass deep left to C.Akers to ARZ 42 for 38 yards (B.Baker).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - LAR 42(2:21 - 3rd) J.Wolford pass incomplete deep left to G.Everett (D.Campbell).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 10 - LAR 42(2:16 - 3rd) C.Akers right tackle to ARZ 37 for 5 yards (T.Vallejo P.Peterson).
|+3 YD
|
3 & 5 - LAR 37(1:37 - 3rd) J.Wolford pass short left to V.Jefferson to ARZ 34 for 3 yards (E.Turner).
|+5 YD
|
4 & 2 - LAR 34(0:49 - 3rd) J.Wolford pass short left to T.Higbee to ARZ 29 for 5 yards (J.Thompson).
|+19 YD
|
1 & 10 - LAR 29(0:04 - 3rd) J.Wolford pass short right to V.Jefferson to ARZ 10 for 19 yards (J.Thompson).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - LAR 10(15:00 - 4th) C.Akers up the middle to ARZ 9 for 1 yard (Z.Allen; M.Golden). ARZ-R.Lawrence was injured during the play.
|No Gain
|
2 & 9 - LAR 9(14:38 - 4th) J.Wolford pass incomplete short left to G.Everett.
|No Gain
|
3 & 9 - LAR 9(14:34 - 4th) J.Wolford pass incomplete short right to V.Jefferson [T.Vallejo].
|Field Goal
|
4 & 9 - LAR 9(14:28 - 4th) M.Gay 27 yard field goal is GOOD Center-J.McQuaide Holder-J.Hekker.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(14:25 - 4th) M.Gay kicks 65 yards from LAR 35 to end zone Touchback.
|+10 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARI 25(14:24 - 4th) K.Murray pass short middle to K.Drake to ARZ 35 for 10 yards (T.Reeder; J.Fuller).
|-4 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARI 35(13:54 - 4th) K.Drake left end to ARZ 31 for -4 yards (D.Rivers).
|-1 YD
|
2 & 14 - ARI 31(13:19 - 4th) K.Murray pass short right to K.Drake to ARZ 30 for -1 yards (D.Williams; T.Hill).
|+26 YD
|
3 & 15 - ARI 30(12:39 - 4th) K.Murray pass deep middle to T.Sherfield to LAR 44 for 26 yards (J.Ramsey).
|+25 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARI 44(12:15 - 4th) K.Murray pass deep middle to D.Arnold to LAR 19 for 25 yards (D.Williams).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARI 19(11:48 - 4th) K.Drake up the middle to LAR 15 for 4 yards (A.Donald).
|+8 YD
|
2 & 6 - ARI 15(11:12 - 4th) K.Murray pass short middle to D.Arnold to LAR 7 for 8 yards (J.Ramsey).
|-4 YD
|
1 & 7 - ARI 7(10:28 - 4th) K.Murray left end to LAR 11 for -4 yards (M.Fox).
|Sack
|
2 & 11 - ARI 11(9:55 - 4th) K.Murray sacked at LAR 19 for -8 yards (S.Ebukam).
|No Gain
|
3 & 19 - ARI 19(9:14 - 4th) K.Murray pass incomplete deep middle to D.Hopkins (J.Ramsey).
|
4 & 19 - ARI 27(9:08 - 4th) M.Nugent 37 yard field goal is BLOCKED (A.Robinson) Center-A.Brewer Holder-A.Lee RECOVERED by LAR-T.Reeder at LAR 17. T.Reeder to LAR 20 for 3 yards (J.Pugh).
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - LAR 20(9:01 - 4th) C.Akers up the middle to LAR 24 for 4 yards (B.Baker).
|No Gain
|
2 & 6 - LAR 24(8:16 - 4th) J.Wolford pass incomplete deep left to T.Higbee.
|-2 YD
|
3 & 6 - LAR 24(8:10 - 4th) J.Wolford pass short right to M.Brown to LAR 22 for -2 yards (D.Campbell) [M.Golden]. Penalty on LAR-G.Everett Offensive Pass Interference declined.
|Punt
|
4 & 8 - LAR 22(7:55 - 4th) J.Hekker punts 47 yards to ARZ 31 Center-J.McQuaide out of bounds.
|Result
|Play
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARI 31(7:49 - 4th) K.Murray pass short left to K.Drake to ARZ 37 for 6 yards (K.Young).
|+12 YD
|
2 & 4 - ARI 37(7:23 - 4th) K.Drake up the middle to ARZ 49 for 12 yards (J.Johnson III).
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARI 49(6:51 - 4th) K.Murray pass short right to K.Johnson ran ob at LAR 45 for 6 yards (T.Reeder).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 4 - ARI 45(6:26 - 4th) K.Drake right tackle to LAR 40 for 5 yards (L.Floyd; T.Hill).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - ARI 7(5:52 - 4th) K.Murray pass incomplete deep left to D.Hopkins (J.Fuller). PENALTY on ARZ Illegal Shift 5 yards enforced at LAR 40 - No Play.
|-3 YD
|
1 & 15 - ARI 45(5:46 - 4th) C.Edmonds up the middle to LAR 48 for -3 yards (A.Donald).
|No Gain
|
2 & 18 - ARI 48(5:13 - 4th) K.Murray pass incomplete deep right to T.Sherfield (T.Hill).
|-3 YD
|
3 & 18 - ARI 48(5:06 - 4th) C.Edmonds left end to ARZ 49 for -3 yards (T.Reeder).
|Punt
|
4 & 21 - ARI 49(4:31 - 4th) A.Lee punts 51 yards to end zone Center-A.Brewer Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - LAR 20(4:24 - 4th) C.Akers left tackle to LAR 20 for no gain (T.Vallejo; H.Reddick).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 10 - LAR 20(3:39 - 4th) C.Akers right tackle to LAR 22 for 2 yards (D.Peko).
|+9 YD
|
3 & 8 - LAR 22(3:34 - 4th) J.Wolford right end to LAR 31 for 9 yards (H.Reddick; J.Thompson).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - LAR 31(2:47 - 4th) C.Akers left end to LAR 31 for no gain (T.Vallejo).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 10 - LAR 31(2:00 - 4th) C.Akers up the middle to LAR 34 for 3 yards (A.Blackson; T.Vallejo).
|-2 YD
|
3 & 7 - LAR 34(1:14 - 4th) C.Akers up the middle to LAR 32 for -2 yards (H.Reddick).
|Punt
|
4 & 9 - LAR 32(0:29 - 4th) J.Hekker punts 55 yards to ARZ 13 Center-J.McQuaide out of bounds.
|Result
|Play
|+16 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARI 13(0:19 - 4th) C.Streveler pass short left to D.Hopkins ran ob at ARZ 29 for 16 yards (J.Ramsey).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - ARI 29(0:13 - 4th) C.Streveler pass incomplete deep left to D.Hopkins (J.Ramsey).
|+12 YD
|
2 & 10 - ARI 29(0:06 - 4th) C.Streveler pass short left to D.Hopkins to ARZ 41 for 12 yards (J.Ramsey; J.Fuller).
-
NYJ
NE
14
28
Final CBS
-
DAL
NYG
19
23
Final FOX
-
MIN
DET
37
35
Final FOX
-
PIT
CLE
22
24
Final CBS
-
MIA
BUF
26
56
Final CBS
-
ATL
TB
27
44
Final FOX
-
BAL
CIN
38
3
Final CBS
-
LAC
KC
38
21
Final FOX
-
NO
CAR
33
7
Final FOX
-
LV
DEN
32
31
Final CBS
-
JAC
IND
14
28
Final CBS
-
TEN
HOU
41
38
Final CBS
-
SEA
SF
26
23
Final FOX
-
GB
CHI
35
16
Final FOX
-
ARI
LAR
7
18
Final CBS
-
WAS
PHI
0
043 O/U
+6.5
Sun 8:20pm NBC