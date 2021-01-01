|
Chargers-Chiefs Preview
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) Justin Herbert had just turned 10 years old when Chiefs quarterback Chad Henne was drafted by the Dolphins.
Think that's wild? The Chargers QB was still in high school the most recent time Henne started a game.
That makes quite the matchup Sunday when the 22-year-old Herbert, who has surpassed just about all expectations during his breakout rookie season, starts for the Chargers in Kansas City.
Opposite him will be the 35-year-old Henne, who takes over for Patrick Mahomes as the Chiefs (14-1) rest their starters with the No. 1 seed in the AFC playoffs already secured.
''I mean, it's the opportunity to go out there and be a starter in the NFL. You don't take it for granted,'' said Henne, whose previous start came on Sept. 21, 2014, when he was benched by the Jaguars in favor of rookie Blake Bortles.
''Play like you're 20,'' Henne added with a wry grin. ''Go out there and be you.''
Or at least like you're 22 - Herbert won't turn 23 until March. Yet his first year with the Chargers (6-9) has been a success everywhere but the win-loss column, where they will once again miss the playoffs.
Since taking over for Tyrod Taylor for their Week 2 game against Kansas City, Herbert has thrown for 4,034 yards with 28 touchdowns, setting an NFL rookie record for TD passes in a season. He's also set a rookie record with seven 300-yard passing games, and he needs 340 yards passing against the Chiefs - who figure to rest most of their starters - to break Andrew Luck's rookie record of 4,374 yards set during the 2012 season.
''You blink and you realize you're in Week 17,'' Herbert said, ''and it feels like it was just yesterday we played the Kansas City Chiefs. I just think it's gone by so fast; this season has gone by so fast. It seems like yesterday.''
Just because the Chiefs are resting most of their starters, including quarterback Patrick Mahomes, and the Chargers are out of playoff contention, there is still plenty of reasons for both teams to put forward their best effort.
The Chiefs can match the 2011 Packers with the best record by a Super Bowl champion with a win, not to mention break the franchise record by winning their 11th consecutive game. They also would feel a lot better going into their coveted bye knowing they played well, given that they struggled mightily on offense in last week's win over Atlanta.
The Chargers, meanwhile, have won their past three games behind winning drives in the fourth quarter or overtime, and knocking off their biggest impediment to progress in the AFC West would cap a strong finish heading into the offseason.
''We've always had a good plan against these guys,'' said Chargers coach Anthony Lynn, whose team took the Chiefs to overtime in Week 2. ''They're a tough opponent. We've had some success against them when we haven't turned the ball over, but that's why they're the world champs. They have those guys that cause havoc.''
HEALTH CHECK
Both teams will likely sit anybody with any sort of injury. For the Chiefs, that means wide receivers Sammy Watkins (calf) and Tyreek Hill (hamstring), running backs Clyde Edwards-Helaire (ankle) and Le'Veon Bell (knee), offensive lineman Mike Remmers (back) and linebacker Ben Niemann (hamstring).
For the Chargers, defensive end Joey Bosa (shin and concussion), offensive tackle Bryan Bulaga (foot), safety Rayshawn Jenkins (ankle) and cornerbacks Casey Hayward Jr. (hamstring) have been ruled out. Wide receiver Keenan Allen and Hunter Henry will also miss the game after being placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list.
CHARGING TO THE FINISH
Los Angeles has not won three straight division games since closing the 2013 season with wins over the Broncos, Raiders and, coincidentally, the Chiefs, who also rested several starters in that game. A victory Sunday would accomplish that along with giving the Chargers their first four-game win streak since the 2018 season.
PAGING EB
The Chiefs' Eric Bieniemy figures to be among the hottest names on the coaching carousel next week, and coach Andy Reid indicated he could give his offensive coordinator a bigger role on Sunday as an audition. ''Whatever needs to be done there will take place,'' Reid said. ''I have no problem with all that stuff.''
CATCHING KELCE
There's a good chance Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce gets Sunday off after dealing with some nagging injuries the past few weeks. At this point he is second in the league with 1,416 yards receiving, which means he will fall short of becoming the first tight end to lead the league. He already has set the Chiefs record with 105 catches this season.
ROOKIE RETURNS
Herbert isn't the only rookie to make a big impression in Los Angeles. Fellow first-round pick Kenneth Murray needs two tackles to pass Derwin James for most by a Chargers rookie since 2000. The linebacker has started every game and played 92 percent of defensive snaps, and he trails only the Panthers' Jeremy Chinn for most tackles among all rookies.
|
J. Herbert
10 QB
302 PaYds, 3 PaTDs, 9 RuYds, RuTD
|
38
FPTS
|
D. Thompson
34 RB
45 RuYds, RuTD, 65 ReYds, ReTD, 7 RECs
|
22
FPTS
|Team Stats
|Time of Pos
|34:51
|25:09
|1st Downs
|29
|18
|Rushing
|10
|4
|Passing
|16
|13
|Penalty
|3
|1
|3rd Down Conv
|3-7
|6-9
|4th Down Conv
|0-1
|0-1
|Total Net Yards
|416
|268
|Total Plays
|69
|50
|Avg Gain
|6.0
|5.4
|Net Yards Rushing
|135
|51
|Rush Attempts
|35
|17
|Avg Rush Yards
|3.9
|3.0
|Net Yards Passing
|281
|217
|Comp. - Att.
|22-31
|23-32
|Yards Per Pass
|8.3
|6.6
|Penalties - Yards
|4-23
|5-69
|Touchdowns
|5
|3
|Rushing TDs
|2
|1
|Passing TDs
|3
|2
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|0
|1
|Fumbles - Lost
|0-0
|3-1
|Int. Thrown
|0
|0
|Punts - Avg
|2-43.5
|2-41.0
|Return Yards
|25
|166
|Punts - Returns
|0-0
|1-0
|Kickoffs - Returns
|2-25
|6-166
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Red Zone Eff.
|4-6 -67%
|3-3 -100%
|Goal to Go Eff.
|4-6 -67%
|2-2 -100%
|Safeties
|1
|0
|
|281
|PASS YDS
|217
|
|
|135
|RUSH YDS
|51
|
|
|416
|TOTAL YDS
|268
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|FPTS
|
J. Herbert 10 QB
38
FPTS
|J. Herbert
|22/31
|302
|3
|0
|38
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
J. Jackson 22 RB
12
FPTS
|J. Jackson
|9
|72
|0
|34
|12
|
K. Ballage 31 RB
9
FPTS
|K. Ballage
|13
|36
|1
|9
|9
|
A. Ekeler 30 RB
10
FPTS
|A. Ekeler
|7
|18
|0
|6
|10
|
J. Herbert 10 QB
38
FPTS
|J. Herbert
|6
|9
|1
|9
|38
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
M. Williams 81 WR
16
FPTS
|M. Williams
|7
|6
|108
|1
|48
|16
|
S. Anderson 82 TE
5
FPTS
|S. Anderson
|3
|3
|52
|0
|18
|5
|
D. Parham 89 TE
9
FPTS
|D. Parham
|4
|3
|37
|1
|22
|9
|
T. Johnson 83 WR
3
FPTS
|T. Johnson
|2
|2
|35
|0
|27
|3
|
A. Ekeler 30 RB
10
FPTS
|A. Ekeler
|7
|6
|33
|1
|9
|10
|
J. Jackson 22 RB
12
FPTS
|J. Jackson
|2
|1
|32
|0
|32
|12
|
G. Nabers 40 FB
0
FPTS
|G. Nabers
|1
|1
|5
|0
|5
|0
|
J. Guyton 15 WR
0
FPTS
|J. Guyton
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|FF
|
D. Perryman 52 MLB
|D. Perryman
|5-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
N. Adderley 24 FS
|N. Adderley
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
I. Rochell 98 DE
|I. Rochell
|3-0
|1.0
|0
|0
|
M. Davis 43 CB
|M. Davis
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
C. Harris 25 CB
|C. Harris
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
T. Campbell 37 CB
|T. Campbell
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Tillery 99 DT
|J. Tillery
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Jones 93 DT
|J. Jones
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
K. Murray 56 OLB
|K. Murray
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
L. Joseph 95 DT
|L. Joseph
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Watkins 27 DB
|J. Watkins
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
A. Gilman 32 SAF
|A. Gilman
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Square 71 DE
|D. Square
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
N. Vigil 59 OLB
|N. Vigil
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
M. Badgley 4 K
4
FPTS
|M. Badgley
|0/0
|0
|4/4
|4
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
T. Long 1 P
|T. Long
|2
|43.5
|2
|47
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
N. Adderley 24 FS
0
FPTS
|N. Adderley
|1
|18.0
|18
|0
|
K. Hill 84 WR
0
FPTS
|K. Hill
|1
|7.0
|7
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|FPTS
|
C. Henne 4 QB
20
FPTS
|C. Henne
|23/32
|218
|2
|0
|20
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
D. Thompson 34 RB
22
FPTS
|D. Thompson
|14
|45
|1
|10
|22
|
A. Sherman 42 RB
0
FPTS
|A. Sherman
|1
|6
|0
|6
|0
|
C. Henne 4 QB
20
FPTS
|C. Henne
|2
|0
|0
|0
|20
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
D. Thompson 34 RB
22
FPTS
|D. Thompson
|7
|7
|65
|1
|37
|22
|
D. Robinson 11 WR
5
FPTS
|D. Robinson
|7
|6
|58
|0
|12
|5
|
B. Pringle 13 WR
11
FPTS
|B. Pringle
|6
|4
|52
|1
|31
|11
|
M. Hardman 17 WR
0
FPTS
|M. Hardman
|2
|2
|25
|0
|18
|0
|
G. Dieter 12 WR
1
FPTS
|G. Dieter
|2
|1
|10
|0
|10
|1
|
D. Yelder 82 TE
0
FPTS
|D. Yelder
|6
|2
|6
|0
|8
|0
|
D. Williams 31 RB
0
FPTS
|D. Williams
|1
|1
|2
|0
|2
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|FF
|
D. Harris 47 LB
|D. Harris
|7-3
|0.0
|0
|0
|
B. Keyes 29 CB
|B. Keyes
|6-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
A. Watts 23 SAF
|A. Watts
|5-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
T. Ward 90 DE
|T. Ward
|5-0
|1.0
|0
|0
|
J. Thornhill 22 FS
|J. Thornhill
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Baker 30 CB
|D. Baker
|4-1
|1.0
|0
|0
|
D. Wilson 54 OLB
|D. Wilson
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
M. Danna 51 DE
|M. Danna
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
K. Saunders 99 DT
|K. Saunders
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
A. Okafor 57 DE
|A. Okafor
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|0
|
M. Pennel 64 DT
|M. Pennel
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
R. Fenton 27 CB
|R. Fenton
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
W. Gay Jr. 50 OLB
|W. Gay Jr.
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
A. Hamilton 20 CB
|A. Hamilton
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
T. Wharton 98 DT
|T. Wharton
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
H. Butker 7 K
3
FPTS
|H. Butker
|0/0
|0
|3/3
|3
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
T. Townsend 5 P
|T. Townsend
|2
|41.0
|0
|44
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
B. Pringle 13 WR
11
FPTS
|B. Pringle
|3
|25.7
|31
|0
|
R. Fenton 27 CB
0
FPTS
|R. Fenton
|3
|29.7
|44
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
M. Hardman 17 WR
0
FPTS
|M. Hardman
|1
|0.0
|0
|0
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) T.Long kicks 65 yards from LARC 35 to KC 0. R.Fenton to KC 44 for 44 yards (E.Egbule; T.Long).
|-2 YD
|
1 & 10 - KC 44(14:52 - 1st) C.Henne pass short right to D.Yelder to KC 42 for -2 yards (D.Perryman).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 12 - KC 42(14:16 - 1st) D.Thompson right guard to KC 45 for 3 yards (D.Perryman).
|+37 YD
|
3 & 9 - KC 45(13:36 - 1st) C.Henne pass short right to D.Thompson pushed ob at LARC 18 for 37 yards (N.Adderley).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - KC 18(13:00 - 1st) C.Henne pass short left to D.Thompson pushed ob at LARC 15 for 3 yards (D.Perryman).
|+7 YD
|
2 & 7 - KC 15(12:28 - 1st) C.Henne pass short left to M.Hardman to LARC 8 for 7 yards (D.Perryman; A.Gilman).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 8 - KC 8(11:45 - 1st) C.Henne pass short left to Darr.Williams pushed ob at LARC 6 for 2 yards (N.Vigil). PENALTY on LARC-L.Joseph Face Mask (15 Yards) 3 yards enforced at LARC 6.
|+3 YD
|
1 & 3 - KC 3(11:24 - 1st) C.Henne pass short middle to B.Pringle for 3 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(11:19 - 1st) H.Butker extra point is GOOD Center-J.Winchester Holder-T.Townsend.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(11:19 - 1st) H.Butker kicks 65 yards from KC 35 to end zone Touchback.
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - LAC 25(11:19 - 1st) J.Herbert pass short right to A.Ekeler to LARC 28 for 3 yards (W.Gay).
|+7 YD
|
2 & 7 - LAC 28(10:43 - 1st) J.Herbert pass short left to A.Ekeler to LARC 35 for 7 yards (T.Keyes).
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - LAC 35(10:07 - 1st) J.Herbert pass short right to D.Parham Jr. to LARC 42 for 7 yards (D.Baker). KC-W.Gay was injured during the play. His return is Questionable.
|+4 YD
|
2 & 3 - LAC 42(9:40 - 1st) J.Jackson right end to LARC 46 for 4 yards (D.Baker; R.Fenton).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - LAC 46(9:04 - 1st) K.Ballage left end to LARC 49 for 3 yards (D.Harris).
|+17 YD
|
2 & 7 - LAC 49(8:22 - 1st) J.Herbert pass short middle to S.Anderson to KC 34 for 17 yards (A.Watts; D.Harris).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - LAC 34(7:46 - 1st) A.Ekeler right end to KC 32 for 2 yards (M.Danna).
|+11 YD
|
2 & 8 - LAC 32(7:14 - 1st) J.Herbert pass short right to M.Williams to KC 21 for 11 yards (D.Baker).
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - LAC 21(6:29 - 1st) A.Ekeler left end to KC 15 for 6 yards (T.Keyes).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 4 - LAC 15(5:47 - 1st) K.Ballage left guard to KC 10 for 5 yards (J.Thornhill; M.Pennel).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - LAC 10(5:11 - 1st) A.Ekeler left guard to KC 8 for 2 yards (T.Keyes; M.Pennel).
|+8 YD
|
2 & 8 - LAC 8(4:32 - 1st) J.Herbert pass short left to D.Parham Jr. for 8 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(4:23 - 1st) M.Badgley extra point is GOOD Center-C.Mazza Holder-T.Long.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(4:23 - 1st) T.Long kicks 63 yards from LARC 35 to KC 2. R.Fenton to KC 28 for 26 yards (B.Bello).
|+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - KC 28(4:16 - 1st) C.Henne pass short left to D.Robinson pushed ob at KC 39 for 11 yards (M.Davis).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - KC 41(3:47 - 1st) C.Henne pass short left to D.Thompson to KC 41 for 2 yards (A.Gilman). PENALTY on LARC-J.Tillery Defensive Offside 5 yards enforced at KC 39 - No Play.
|No Gain
|
1 & 5 - KC 44(3:14 - 1st) C.Henne pass incomplete short left to D.Yelder.
|+8 YD
|
2 & 5 - KC 44(3:06 - 1st) C.Henne pass short left to D.Yelder to LARC 48 for 8 yards (M.Davis).
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - KC 48(2:27 - 1st) D.Thompson left end to LARC 42 for 6 yards (J.Jones).
|+8 YD
|
2 & 4 - KC 42(1:53 - 1st) C.Henne pass short right to D.Robinson pushed ob at LARC 34 for 8 yards (T.Campbell).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - KC 34(1:17 - 1st) C.Henne pass incomplete deep right to D.Yelder.
|+18 YD
|
2 & 10 - KC 34(1:11 - 1st) C.Henne pass short left to M.Hardman to LARC 16 for 18 yards (N.Adderley).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - KC 16(0:28 - 1st) C.Henne pass incomplete short middle to G.Dieter.
|+3 YD
|
2 & 10 - KC 16(0:23 - 1st) D.Thompson right end to LARC 13 for 3 yards (L.Joseph; K.Murray Jr.).
|Result
|Play
|+12 YD
|
3 & 7 - KC 13(15:00 - 2nd) C.Henne pass short right to B.Pringle to LARC 1 for 12 yards (N.Adderley).
|No Gain
|
1 & 1 - KC 1(14:19 - 2nd) C.Henne right end to LARC 1 for no gain (N.Adderley).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 1 - KC 1(13:45 - 2nd) D.Thompson right guard for 1 yard TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(13:41 - 2nd) H.Butker extra point is GOOD Center-J.Winchester Holder-T.Townsend.
|Kickoff
|(13:41 - 2nd) H.Butker kicks 65 yards from KC 35 to end zone Touchback.
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - LAC 25(13:40 - 2nd) A.Ekeler right tackle to LARC 26 for 1 yard (T.Ward).
|+22 YD
|
2 & 9 - LAC 26(13:04 - 2nd) J.Herbert pass short right to D.Parham Jr. to LARC 48 for 22 yards (A.Watts).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - LAC 48(12:25 - 2nd) J.Herbert pass incomplete deep middle to J.Guyton.
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - LAC 48(12:17 - 2nd) J.Herbert pass incomplete short left to M.Williams (D.Baker).
|No Gain
|
3 & 10 - LAC 48(12:12 - 2nd) J.Herbert pass incomplete short right to A.Ekeler.
|Punt
|
4 & 10 - LAC 48(12:06 - 2nd) T.Long punts 40 yards to KC 12 Center-C.Mazza. M.Hardman MUFFS catch RECOVERED by LARC-J.Reed at KC 17. J.Reed to KC 17 for no gain (M.Hardman).
|Result
|Play
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - LAC 17(11:57 - 2nd) J.Herbert pass short right to A.Ekeler to KC 8 for 9 yards (T.Keyes).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 1 - LAC 8(11:19 - 2nd) A.Ekeler up the middle to KC 5 for 3 yards (D.Harris; A.Watts).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 5 - LAC 5(10:36 - 2nd) K.Ballage left guard to KC 4 for 1 yard (T.Wharton; D.Wilson).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 4 - LAC 4(9:57 - 2nd) J.Herbert pass short left to A.Ekeler for 4 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(9:51 - 2nd) M.Badgley extra point is GOOD Center-C.Mazza Holder-T.Long.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(9:51 - 2nd) T.Long kicks 58 yards from LARC 35 to KC 7. R.Fenton to KC 26 for 19 yards (C.Christiansen).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - KC 26(9:44 - 2nd) C.Henne pass incomplete deep right to D.Yelder (M.Davis) [J.Tillery].
|+3 YD
|
2 & 10 - KC 26(9:38 - 2nd) C.Henne pass short left to D.Thompson to KC 29 for 3 yards (D.Perryman).
|Penalty
|
3 & 7 - KC 21(8:52 - 2nd) C.Henne sacked at KC 21 for -8 yards (K.Murray Jr.). PENALTY on LARC-J.Lemonier Defensive Offside 5 yards enforced at KC 29 - No Play.
|No Gain
|
3 & 2 - KC 34(8:28 - 2nd) C.Henne pass incomplete short left to B.Pringle.
|Punt
|
4 & 2 - KC 34(8:23 - 2nd) T.Townsend punts 44 yards to LARC 22 Center-J.Winchester fair catch by K.Hill Jr..
|Result
|Play
|Sack
|
1 & 10 - LAC 22(8:17 - 2nd) J.Herbert sacked at LARC 11 for -11 yards (D.Baker).
|+9 YD
|
2 & 21 - LAC 11(7:35 - 2nd) J.Herbert scrambles left end ran ob at LARC 20 for 9 yards (D.Harris).
|+20 YD
|
3 & 12 - LAC 20(7:00 - 2nd) J.Herbert pass deep left to M.Williams to LARC 40 for 20 yards (J.Thornhill).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - LAC 40(6:18 - 2nd) J.Herbert pass incomplete short left [T.Ward].
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - LAC 40(6:08 - 2nd) J.Herbert pass incomplete short left to J.Jackson.
|+11 YD
|
3 & 10 - LAC 40(6:04 - 2nd) J.Herbert pass short left to M.Williams to KC 49 for 11 yards (D.Baker).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - LAC 49(5:31 - 2nd) A.Ekeler right end to KC 47 for 2 yards (D.Wilson).
|+32 YD
|
2 & 8 - LAC 47(4:52 - 2nd) J.Herbert pass short left to J.Jackson to KC 15 for 32 yards (R.Fenton).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - LAC 15(4:08 - 2nd) J.Jackson right end to KC 10 for 5 yards (K.Saunders).
|No Gain
|
2 & 5 - LAC 10(3:26 - 2nd) J.Herbert pass incomplete short left to J.Guyton (R.Fenton).
|+6 YD
|
3 & 5 - LAC 10(3:20 - 2nd) J.Herbert pass short right to A.Ekeler pushed ob at KC 4 for 6 yards (T.Keyes).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 4 - LAC 4(2:48 - 2nd) A.Ekeler left end to KC 2 for 2 yards (R.Fenton; D.Harris).
|No Gain
|
2 & 2 - LAC 2(2:08 - 2nd) J.Herbert pass incomplete short right to D.Parham Jr. (D.Harris).
|No Gain
|
3 & 2 - LAC 2(2:01 - 2nd) J.Herbert pass incomplete short right to J.Guyton.
|+1 YD
|
4 & 2 - LAC 2(1:56 - 2nd) J.Herbert up the middle for 2 yards TOUCHDOWN. The Replay Official reviewed the runner broke the plane ruling and the play was REVERSED. (Shotgun) J.Herbert up the middle to KC 1 for 1 yard (K.Saunders).
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - KC 1(1:54 - 2nd) D.Thompson up the middle to KC 1 for no gain (K.Murray Jr.; J.Jones). The Replay Official reviewed the runner broke the plane ruling and the play was Upheld. The ruling on the field stands.
|Sack
|
2 & 10 - KC 1(1:48 - 2nd) C.Henne sacked in End Zone for -1 yards SAFETY (I.Rochell).
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(1:43 - 2nd) T.Townsend kicks 46 yards from KC 20 to LARC 34. K.Hill Jr. to LARC 41 for 7 yards (A.Watts).
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - LAC 41(1:39 - 2nd) J.Herbert pass short right to M.Williams pushed ob at LARC 47 for 6 yards (T.Keyes).
|+12 YD
|
2 & 4 - LAC 47(1:34 - 2nd) J.Herbert pass short right to M.Williams to KC 41 for 12 yards (T.Keyes).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - LAC 41(1:15 - 2nd) J.Herbert pass short right to A.Ekeler to KC 37 for 4 yards (A.Watts).
|Penalty
|
2 & 6 - LAC 22(0:56 - 2nd) J.Herbert pass incomplete short middle to A.Ekeler. LARC-A.Ekeler was injured during the play. He is Out. PENALTY on KC-J.Thornhill Lowering the Head to Initiate Contact 15 yards enforced at KC 37 - No Play. Penalty on LARC Illegal Substitution superseded.
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - LAC 0(0:51 - 2nd) J.Herbert pass incomplete deep right to M.Williams. PENALTY on KC-T.Keyes Defensive Pass Interference 21 yards enforced at KC 22 - No Play.
|No Gain
|
1 & 1 - LAC 1(0:45 - 2nd) K.Ballage up the middle to KC 1 for no gain (J.Thornhill).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 1 - LAC 1(0:19 - 2nd) J.Herbert up the middle for 1 yard TOUCHDOWN.
|+2 YD
|(0:16 - 2nd) TWO-POINT CONVERSION ATTEMPT. J.Herbert pass to J.Jackson is complete. ATTEMPT SUCCEEDS.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(0:16 - 2nd) T.Long kicks 57 yards from LARC 35 to KC 8. B.Pringle pushed ob at KC 39 for 31 yards (A.Gilman).
|-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - KC 39(0:09 - 2nd) C.Henne pass short left to D.Thompson to KC 37 for -2 yards [J.Lemonier]. FUMBLES and recovers at KC 38.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) H.Butker kicks 65 yards from KC 35 to end zone Touchback.
|+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - LAC 25(15:00 - 3rd) J.Jackson left end to LARC 36 for 11 yards (D.Harris).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - LAC 36(14:24 - 3rd) J.Jackson left end to LARC 36 for no gain (T.Ward).
|+17 YD
|
2 & 10 - LAC 36(13:50 - 3rd) J.Herbert pass short left to S.Anderson to KC 47 for 17 yards (J.Thornhill).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - LAC 47(13:09 - 3rd) J.Herbert pass incomplete deep right to J.Guyton. KC-D.Baker was injured during the play. He is Out.
|+4 YD
|
2 & 10 - LAC 47(13:01 - 3rd) K.Ballage right end to KC 39 for 8 yards (D.Wilson). PENALTY on LARC-Ty.Johnson Offensive Holding 10 yards enforced at KC 43.
|Sack
|
2 & 16 - LAC 47(12:41 - 3rd) J.Herbert sacked at LARC 44 for -3 yards (A.Okafor).
|Sack
|
3 & 19 - LAC 44(11:58 - 3rd) J.Herbert sacked at LARC 37 for -7 yards (T.Ward).
|Punt
|
4 & 26 - LAC 37(11:21 - 3rd) T.Long punts 47 yards to KC 16 Center-C.Mazza downed by LARC-J.Jackson. LARC-B.Facyson was injured during the play. His return is Questionable. PENALTY on KC-R.Fenton Offensive Holding 8 yards enforced at KC 16.
|Result
|Play
|+10 YD
|
1 & 10 - KC 8(11:06 - 3rd) D.Thompson right guard to KC 18 for 10 yards (L.Joseph; C.Harris).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - KC 18(10:32 - 3rd) D.Thompson right end to KC 21 for 3 yards (J.Tillery).
|+6 YD
|
2 & 7 - KC 21(9:53 - 3rd) C.Henne pass short middle to B.Pringle to KC 27 for 6 yards (D.Perryman).
|+2 YD
|
3 & 1 - KC 27(9:16 - 3rd) D.Thompson right tackle to KC 29 for 2 yards (C.Harris).
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - KC 29(8:34 - 3rd) C.Henne pass short left to D.Robinson to KC 38 for 9 yards (T.Campbell).
|No Gain
|
2 & 1 - KC 38(7:54 - 3rd) C.Henne pass incomplete deep right to D.Robinson [J.Gaziano].
|+6 YD
|
3 & 1 - KC 38(7:49 - 3rd) A.Sherman left guard to KC 44 for 6 yards (I.Rochell).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - KC 44(7:08 - 3rd) D.Thompson right guard to KC 49 for 5 yards (J.Jones).
|+12 YD
|
2 & 5 - KC 49(6:23 - 3rd) C.Henne pass short left to D.Robinson to LARC 39 for 12 yards (M.Davis).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - KC 39(5:45 - 3rd) C.Henne FUMBLES (Aborted) at LARC 43 and recovers at LARC 40. C.Henne to LARC 40 for no gain (I.Rochell).
|+10 YD
|
2 & 11 - KC 40(5:04 - 3rd) C.Henne pass short right to D.Robinson pushed ob at LARC 30 for 10 yards (C.Harris).
|No Gain
|
3 & 1 - KC 30(4:30 - 3rd) C.Henne pass incomplete short right [A.Gilman].
|No Gain
|
4 & 1 - KC 30(4:23 - 3rd) D.Thompson up the middle to LARC 30 for no gain (J.Jones; D.Perryman).
|Result
|Play
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - LAC 30(4:04 - 3rd) J.Herbert pass short right to G.Nabers pushed ob at LARC 35 for 5 yards (D.Harris).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 5 - LAC 35(3:37 - 3rd) J.Jackson left end to LARC 40 for 5 yards (M.Pennel).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - LAC 40(3:00 - 3rd) J.Jackson right guard to LARC 43 for 3 yards (M.Danna).
|+8 YD
|
2 & 7 - LAC 43(2:21 - 3rd) J.Herbert pass short left to Ty.Johnson to KC 49 for 8 yards (A.Hamilton).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - LAC 49(1:38 - 3rd) K.Ballage right end to KC 48 for 1 yard (D.Harris).
|+48 YD
|
2 & 9 - LAC 48(0:55 - 3rd) J.Herbert pass deep left to M.Williams for 48 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(0:47 - 3rd) M.Badgley extra point is GOOD Center-C.Mazza Holder-T.Long.
|Result
|Play
|+10 YD
|
2 & 2 - KC 34(15:00 - 4th) C.Henne pass short right to G.Dieter to KC 44 for 10 yards (C.Harris).
|+12 YD
|
1 & 10 - KC 44(14:27 - 4th) C.Henne pass short left to D.Thompson pushed ob at LARC 44 for 12 yards (A.Gilman).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - KC 44(13:55 - 4th) D.Thompson right guard to LARC 42 for 2 yards (L.Joseph).
|No Gain
|
2 & 8 - KC 42(13:13 - 4th) C.Henne pass incomplete short left to B.Pringle.
|+31 YD
|
3 & 8 - KC 42(13:09 - 4th) C.Henne pass short middle to B.Pringle to LARC 11 for 31 yards (K.Murray Jr.). LARC-A.Gilman was injured during the play. His return is Questionable.
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - KC 11(12:37 - 4th) D.Thompson up the middle to LARC 8 for 3 yards (J.Tillery).
|No Gain
|
2 & 7 - KC 8(11:59 - 4th) C.Henne pass incomplete short left to D.Yelder (M.Davis).
|+8 YD
|
3 & 7 - KC 8(11:54 - 4th) C.Henne pass short left to D.Thompson for 8 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(11:49 - 4th) H.Butker extra point is GOOD Center-J.Winchester Holder-T.Townsend.
|Kickoff
|(11:49 - 4th) H.Butker kicks 60 yards from KC 35 to LARC 5. N.Adderley to LARC 23 for 18 yards (T.Keyes).
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - LAC 23(11:45 - 4th) K.Ballage right end to LARC 32 for 9 yards (A.Watts).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 1 - LAC 32(11:06 - 4th) K.Ballage left guard to LARC 35 for 3 yards (T.Wharton; A.Hamilton).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - LAC 35(10:26 - 4th) K.Ballage left end to LARC 38 for 3 yards (D.Harris).
|+27 YD
|
2 & 7 - LAC 38(9:42 - 4th) J.Herbert pass short right to Ty.Johnson pushed ob at KC 35 for 27 yards (A.Watts) [M.Pennel].
|+34 YD
|
1 & 10 - LAC 35(9:04 - 4th) J.Jackson right end to KC 1 for 34 yards (T.Ward).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 1 - LAC 1(8:15 - 4th) K.Ballage up the middle for 1 yard TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(8:09 - 4th) M.Badgley extra point is GOOD Center-C.Mazza Holder-T.Long.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(8:09 - 4th) T.Long kicks 63 yards from LARC 35 to KC 2. B.Pringle to KC 20 for 18 yards (J.Watkins).
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - KC 20(8:02 - 4th) D.Thompson left end to KC 26 for 6 yards (N.Adderley).
|Penalty
|
2 & 4 - KC 34(7:23 - 4th) C.Henne pass short left to G.Dieter pushed ob at KC 34 for 8 yards (M.Davis) [J.Gaziano]. PENALTY on KC-G.Dieter Offensive Pass Interference 10 yards enforced at KC 26 - No Play.
|+1 YD
|
2 & 14 - KC 16(7:02 - 4th) D.Thompson left end to KC 17 for 1 yard (D.Square).
|+3 YD
|
3 & 13 - KC 17(6:18 - 4th) C.Henne pass short left to D.Thompson to KC 20 for 3 yards (J.Watkins).
|Punt
|
4 & 10 - KC 20(5:34 - 4th) T.Townsend punts 38 yards to LARC 42 Center-J.Winchester downed by KC-A.Watts.
|Result
|Play
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - LAC 42(5:24 - 4th) K.Ballage left end to LARC 48 for 6 yards (T.Ward). KC-R.Fenton was injured during the play. His return is Questionable.
|+2 YD
|
2 & 4 - LAC 48(4:41 - 4th) K.Ballage right end to 50 for 2 yards (D.Harris). PENALTY on KC-D.Harris Face Mask (15 Yards) 15 yards enforced at 50.
|-2 YD
|
1 & 10 - LAC 35(4:35 - 4th) K.Ballage right end to KC 37 for -2 yards (D.Wilson).
|+18 YD
|
2 & 12 - LAC 37(3:53 - 4th) J.Herbert pass short left to S.Anderson to KC 19 for 18 yards (A.Watts).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - LAC 19(3:05 - 4th) J.Jackson left end to KC 14 for 5 yards (J.Thornhill).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 5 - LAC 14(2:19 - 4th) J.Jackson right end to KC 9 for 5 yards (D.Wilson).
|-1 YD
|
1 & 9 - LAC 9(2:00 - 4th) J.Herbert kneels to KC 10 for -1 yards.
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - LAC 10(1:18 - 4th) J.Herbert kneels to KC 10 for no gain.
|-1 YD
|
3 & 10 - LAC 10(0:34 - 4th) J.Herbert kneels to KC 11 for -1 yards.
Sun 8:20pm NBC