Raiders-Broncos Preview
DENVER (AP) The Las Vegas Raiders and Denver Broncos are jockeying for draft position, not the playoffs.
The Raiders' once promising season was derailed by five losses in the last six games following a 6-3 start, and their playoff hopes were extinguished by Jon Gruden's dubious decision in the closing minutes last week that resulted in a 26-25 last-second loss to Miami.
That leaves the Raiders (7-8) outside the playoffs for the 17th time in the past 18 seasons. All that's left to play for is a win in the finale to avoid their fourth straight losing season.
''If we can show that our team is improving with getting that eighth win, even if it's slight, it still shows improvement,'' quarterback Derek Carr said. ''As a team, that's what we're striving for.''
Denver's season was arguably derailed before it even began. Von Miller suffered a freak season-ending ankle injury six days before the opener, and the cavalcade of injured teammates who followed included Courtland Sutton, Jurrell Casey, Mike Purcell and Albert Okwuegbunam.
In December, the Broncos (5-10) lost starting cornerbacks Bryce Callahan (foot) and A.J. Bouye (suspension) and then watched their top three backups suffer season-ending knee injuries within two weeks.
The injury epidemic and the coronavirus pandemic were the primary drivers in Denver's fourth consecutive losing season and fifth straight year without a playoff berth.
That, and the league's worst turnover differential - minus-20, double that of the next worst team, the 49ers, at minus-10.
Denver has managed only a dozen takeaways, one shy of the franchise low set in 2008, to go with 32 giveaways, including an NFL-high 23 interceptions.
''Sometimes when you get out of whack that way, it's one side or the other being the major culprit, but it's been a team problem this year on both sides of the ball,'' Broncos coach Vic Fangio said, ''and obviously we have to rectify it.''
SMITTEN WITTEN
Raiders tight end Jason Witten will break Hall of Famer Tony Gonzalez's record for tight ends by playing in his 271st career game. Witten has missed only one game in 17 NFL seasons and ranks second all-time at the position with 1,228 receptions and 13,046 yards, and is fifth with 74 TDs.
''To have an opportunity like this, I think that's just the way I tried to play,'' Witten said. ''I think in this league, the minute you feel like you've arrived or you belong, you're going to get passed up. I think my advantage and kind of my edge for me was that every day of every moment, I never felt like this game owed me anything. I had to go earn it.''
WONDEROUS WALLER
Darren Waller is putting the finishing touches on one of the most productive seasons in Raiders history. He has 34 catches for 537 yards the past four weeks, giving him 98 catches for 1,079 yards on the season. Waller needs seven catches to break Hall of Famer Tim Brown's single-season franchise record of 104 set in 1997.
''He's got the Tim Brown, Hall of Fame, All-Pro work ethic, concentration, focus, desire and he has the right attitude every single day,'' Gruden said. ''He's a premier competitor in the walkthroughs, in the meetings and on the field, and that's why he's standing where he is today as one of the best.''
BROODY JEUDY
Jerry Jeudy's rough rookie season hit a low point last week when he was targeted 15 times but caught just six passes and dropped five balls, derailing a comeback against the Chargers in a 19-16 loss in L.A. Fangio said he's certain his fiery first-round draft pick will use the letdown as kindling for a prosperous career, but he's not going to force feed him the ball Sunday.
''We'll just run our offense, just like we have been and last week,'' Fangio said. ''If the routes against certain coverages against certain looks dictate the ball will go to Jerry, then the ball will go to Jerry. If it goes to him as much as it went last week, it will go there as much. If not, then it won't. Anything and everything we're doing is trying to win the game.''
---
AP Pro Football Writer Josh Dubow contributed.
---
Follow Arnie Melendrez Stapleton on Twitter: https://twitter.com/arniestapleton
---
More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP-NFL
D. Carr
4 QB
371 PaYds, 2 PaTDs, 2 INTs, RuYd
24
FPTS
D. Lock
3 QB
339 PaYds, 2 PaTDs, 7 RuYds
27
FPTS
|Team Stats
|Time of Pos
|26:40
|33:20
|1st Downs
|22
|24
|Rushing
|8
|5
|Passing
|13
|15
|Penalty
|1
|4
|3rd Down Conv
|5-13
|7-16
|4th Down Conv
|2-2
|0-1
|Total Net Yards
|465
|446
|Total Plays
|64
|75
|Avg Gain
|7.3
|5.9
|Net Yards Rushing
|106
|122
|Rush Attempts
|23
|32
|Avg Rush Yards
|4.6
|3.8
|Net Yards Passing
|359
|324
|Comp. - Att.
|24-38
|25-41
|Yards Per Pass
|8.8
|7.5
|Penalties - Yards
|14-111
|4-28
|Touchdowns
|4
|3
|Rushing TDs
|2
|1
|Passing TDs
|2
|2
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|4
|0
|Fumbles - Lost
|2-2
|1-0
|Int. Thrown
|2
|0
|Punts - Avg
|4-49.8
|4-42.0
|Return Yards
|21
|68
|Punts - Returns
|1-21
|2-32
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|1-16
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|2-20
|Red Zone Eff.
|1-2 -50%
|2-5 -40%
|Goal to Go Eff.
|1-2 -50%
|2-3 -67%
|Safeties
|0
|0
|359
|PASS YDS
|324
|106
|RUSH YDS
|122
|465
|TOTAL YDS
|446
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|FPTS
|
D. Carr 4 QB
24
FPTS
|D. Carr
|24/38
|371
|2
|2
|24
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
J. Jacobs 28 RB
20
FPTS
|J. Jacobs
|15
|89
|2
|28
|20
|
D. Booker 23 RB
1
FPTS
|D. Booker
|5
|16
|0
|6
|1
|
D. Carr 4 QB
24
FPTS
|D. Carr
|2
|1
|0
|2
|24
|
H. Ruggs III 11 WR
1
FPTS
|H. Ruggs III
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
D. Waller 83 TE
17
FPTS
|D. Waller
|10
|9
|118
|1
|28
|17
|
N. Agholor 15 WR
5
FPTS
|N. Agholor
|4
|1
|57
|0
|57
|5
|
B. Edwards 89 WR
11
FPTS
|B. Edwards
|2
|2
|51
|1
|26
|11
|
T. Riddick 35 RB
3
FPTS
|T. Riddick
|5
|4
|39
|0
|15
|3
|
H. Ruggs III 11 WR
1
FPTS
|H. Ruggs III
|3
|3
|38
|0
|18
|1
|
Z. Jones 12 WR
3
FPTS
|Z. Jones
|2
|1
|37
|0
|37
|3
|
H. Renfrow 13 WR
2
FPTS
|H. Renfrow
|7
|3
|24
|0
|14
|2
|
F. Moreau 87 TE
0
FPTS
|F. Moreau
|1
|1
|7
|0
|7
|0
|
J. Jacobs 28 RB
20
FPTS
|J. Jacobs
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|20
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|FF
|
N. Lawson 26 CB
|N. Lawson
|8-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
N. Morrow 50 OLB
|N. Morrow
|7-3
|1.0
|0
|0
|
C. Littleton 42 OLB
|C. Littleton
|6-3
|0.0
|0
|0
|
R. McMillan 54 MLB
|R. McMillan
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
L. Joyner 29 FS
|L. Joyner
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Arnette 20 CB
|D. Arnette
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
M. Crosby 98 DE
|M. Crosby
|3-1
|1.0
|0
|0
|
J. Abram 24 SS
|J. Abram
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
T. Mullen 27 CB
|T. Mullen
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
M. Collins 97 DT
|M. Collins
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Heath 38 SS
|J. Heath
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
C. Nassib 94 DE
|C. Nassib
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
K. Nixon 22 CB
|K. Nixon
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
J. Hankins 90 DT
|J. Hankins
|0-7
|0.0
|0
|0
A. Key 99 DE
|A. Key
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
D. Carlson 2 K
6
FPTS
|D. Carlson
|1/1
|33
|3/3
|6
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
A. Cole 6 P
|A. Cole
|4
|49.8
|2
|59
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
H. Renfrow 13 WR
2
FPTS
|H. Renfrow
|1
|21.0
|21
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|FPTS
|
D. Lock 3 QB
27
FPTS
|D. Lock
|25/41
|339
|2
|0
|27
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
M. Gordon 25 RB
16
FPTS
|M. Gordon
|26
|93
|1
|15
|16
|
R. Freeman 28 RB
2
FPTS
|R. Freeman
|2
|21
|0
|20
|2
|
D. Lock 3 QB
27
FPTS
|D. Lock
|2
|7
|0
|5
|27
|
D. Spencer 11 WR
0
FPTS
|D. Spencer
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|
L. Bellamy 32 RB
0
FPTS
|L. Bellamy
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
J. Jeudy 10 WR
22
FPTS
|J. Jeudy
|7
|5
|140
|1
|92
|22
|
N. Fant 87 TE
4
FPTS
|N. Fant
|6
|4
|48
|0
|20
|4
|
T. Patrick 81 WR
4
FPTS
|T. Patrick
|4
|2
|46
|0
|29
|4
|
T. Cleveland 16 WR
4
FPTS
|T. Cleveland
|5
|4
|45
|0
|17
|4
|
D. Hamilton 17 WR
1
FPTS
|D. Hamilton
|6
|2
|18
|0
|11
|1
|
M. Gordon 25 RB
16
FPTS
|M. Gordon
|6
|4
|17
|0
|13
|16
|
T. Fumagalli 84 TE
7
FPTS
|T. Fumagalli
|3
|2
|15
|1
|14
|7
|
D. Spencer 11 WR
0
FPTS
|D. Spencer
|2
|1
|9
|0
|9
|0
|
R. Freeman 28 RB
2
FPTS
|R. Freeman
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|2
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|FF
|
M. Ojemudia 23 CB
|M. Ojemudia
|5-2
|0.0
|0
|2
|
J. Jewell 47 ILB
|J. Jewell
|5-4
|0.0
|0
|0
|
A. Johnson 45 ILB
|A. Johnson
|4-3
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Attaochu 97 OLB
|J. Attaochu
|4-1
|1.0
|0
|0
|
P. Motley CB
|P. Motley
|3-3
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Simmons 31 FS
|J. Simmons
|2-1
|0.0
|1
|0
|
A. Holder 33 SAF
|A. Holder
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Jones 93 DE
|D. Jones
|2-4
|1.5
|0
|0
|
W. Parks 27 SS
|W. Parks
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
K. Jackson 22 SS
|K. Jackson
|1-2
|0.0
|1
|0
|
D. Williams 90 NT
|D. Williams
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
S. Williams 73 DT
|S. Williams
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
M. Reed 59 OLB
|M. Reed
|0-1
|0.5
|0
|0
|
D. Tuszka 48 LB
|D. Tuszka
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Walker 57 DE
|D. Walker
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
B. McManus 8 K
11
FPTS
|B. McManus
|3/6
|37
|2/2
|11
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
S. Martin 6 P
|S. Martin
|4
|42.0
|1
|53
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
D. Spencer 11 WR
0
FPTS
|D. Spencer
|1
|16.0
|16
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
D. Spencer 11 WR
0
FPTS
|D. Spencer
|2
|16.0
|19
|0
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) B.McManus kicks 65 yards from DEN 35 to end zone Touchback.
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - LV 25(15:00 - 1st) J.Jacobs left tackle to LV 26 for 1 yard (J.Attaochu; D.Jones).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 9 - LV 26(14:34 - 1st) J.Jacobs right end to LV 29 for 3 yards (A.Johnson).
|No Gain
|
3 & 6 - LV 29(13:51 - 1st) D.Carr pass incomplete short right to N.Agholor.
|Punt
|
4 & 6 - LV 29(13:47 - 1st) A.Cole punts 56 yards to DEN 15 Center-T.Sieg. D.Spencer to DEN 28 for 13 yards (D.Carrier K.Nixon).
|Result
|Play
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - DEN 28(13:33 - 1st) M.Gordon left tackle to DEN 35 for 7 yards (N.Morrow).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 3 - DEN 35(12:55 - 1st) M.Gordon left guard to DEN 40 for 5 yards (N.Morrow).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - DEN 40(12:15 - 1st) PENALTY on LV-J.Hankins Neutral Zone Infraction 5 yards enforced at DEN 40 - No Play.
|+7 YD
|
1 & 5 - DEN 45(13:22 - 1st) D.Lock pass short right to J.Jeudy to LV 48 for 7 yards (T.Mullen).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - DEN 48(12:45 - 1st) M.Gordon right guard to LV 45 for 3 yards (J.Hankins; J.Heath).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 7 - DEN 45(12:08 - 1st) D.Lock scrambles up the middle to LV 40 for 5 yards (C.Littleton).
|+17 YD
|
3 & 2 - DEN 40(11:25 - 1st) D.Lock pass short right to T.Patrick to LV 23 for 17 yards (T.Mullen).
|+14 YD
|
1 & 10 - DEN 23(10:39 - 1st) D.Lock pass short right to T.Fumagalli to LV 9 for 14 yards (J.Abram).
|No Gain
|
1 & 9 - DEN 9(9:58 - 1st) D.Lock pass incomplete short right to T.Fumagalli.
|+5 YD
|
2 & 9 - DEN 9(9:52 - 1st) M.Gordon left tackle to LV 4 for 5 yards (N.Morrow).
|No Gain
|
3 & 4 - DEN 4(9:12 - 1st) D.Lock pass incomplete short left to T.Patrick (J.Heath).
|Field Goal
|
4 & 4 - DEN 4(9:08 - 1st) B.McManus 22 yard field goal is GOOD Center-J.Bobenmoyer Holder-S.Martin.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(9:05 - 1st) B.McManus kicks 65 yards from DEN 35 to end zone Touchback.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - LV 25(9:05 - 1st) D.Carr pass incomplete short middle to H.Renfrow.
|+9 YD
|
2 & 10 - LV 25(9:00 - 1st) D.Carr pass short right to D.Waller to LV 34 for 9 yards (P.Motley).
|No Gain
|
3 & 1 - LV 34(8:27 - 1st) J.Jacobs up the middle to LV 34 for no gain (J.Attaochu).
|+2 YD
|
4 & 1 - LV 34(7:49 - 1st) D.Carr up the middle to LV 36 for 2 yards (D.Jones).
|+57 YD
|
1 & 10 - LV 36(7:08 - 1st) D.Carr pass deep left to N.Agholor to DEN 7 for 57 yards (M.Ojemudia).
|Penalty
|
1 & 7 - LV 0(6:16 - 1st) D.Carr pass short right to N.Agholor for 7 yards TOUCHDOWN NULLIFIED by Penalty. PENALTY on LV-Z.Jones Offensive Pass Interference 10 yards enforced at DEN 7 - No Play.
|No Gain
|
1 & 17 - LV 17(6:11 - 1st) D.Carr pass incomplete short left.
|+2 YD
|
2 & 17 - LV 17(6:09 - 1st) J.Jacobs left guard to DEN 15 for 2 yards (D.Williams).
|+5 YD
|
3 & 15 - LV 15(5:34 - 1st) D.Carr pass short right to D.Waller to DEN 10 for 5 yards (J.Jewell).
|
4 & 10 - LV(4:53 - 1st) PENALTY on LV-B.Parker False Start 5 yards enforced at DEN 10 - No Play.
|Field Goal
|
4 & 15 - LV 15(4:38 - 1st) D.Carlson 33 yard field goal is GOOD Center-T.Sieg Holder-A.Cole.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(4:34 - 1st) D.Carlson kicks 65 yards from LV 35 to end zone Touchback.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - DEN 25(4:34 - 1st) M.Gordon right guard to DEN 25 for no gain (J.Hankins; C.Littleton).
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - DEN 25(3:53 - 1st) D.Lock pass incomplete deep left to T.Patrick.
|+17 YD
|
3 & 10 - DEN 25(3:48 - 1st) D.Lock pass deep left to T.Cleveland ran ob at DEN 42 for 17 yards.
|+20 YD
|
1 & 10 - DEN 42(3:34 - 1st) R.Freeman up the middle to LV 38 for 20 yards (J.Heath).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - DEN 38(2:53 - 1st) D.Spencer right end to LV 37 for 1 yard (C.Littleton).
|+29 YD
|
2 & 9 - DEN 37(2:09 - 1st) D.Lock pass short right to T.Patrick to LV 8 for 29 yards (N.Lawson).
|-1 YD
|
1 & 8 - DEN 8(1:37 - 1st) M.Gordon left end to LV 9 for -1 yards (D.Arnette). LV-J.Abram was injured during the play.
|+6 YD
|
2 & 9 - DEN 9(1:01 - 1st) M.Gordon left end pushed ob at LV 3 for 6 yards (D.Worley).
|Penalty
|
3 & 3 - DEN 0(0:26 - 1st) D.Lock pass incomplete short left to T.Cleveland. PENALTY on LV-D.Arnette Defensive Holding 2 yards enforced at LV 3 - No Play.
|+1 YD
|
1 & 1 - DEN 1(0:22 - 1st) D.Lock pass short left to T.Fumagalli for 1 yard TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(0:17 - 1st) B.McManus extra point is GOOD Center-J.Bobenmoyer Holder-S.Martin.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(0:17 - 1st) B.McManus kicks 65 yards from DEN 35 to end zone Touchback.
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - LV 25(0:17 - 1st) J.Jacobs left tackle to LV 26 for 1 yard (S.Williams).
|+9 YD
|
2 & 9 - LV 26(15:00 - 2nd) D.Carr pass short left to D.Waller to LV 35 for 9 yards (M.Ojemudia). FUMBLES (M.Ojemudia) RECOVERED by DEN-K.Jackson at LV 39. K.Jackson to LV 39 for no gain (D.Booker).
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - DEN 39(14:54 - 2nd) M.Gordon left tackle to LV 37 for 2 yards (D.Arnette).
|No Gain
|
2 & 8 - DEN 37(14:15 - 2nd) D.Lock pass incomplete short right to N.Fant (D.Worley).
|No Gain
|
3 & 8 - DEN 37(14:11 - 2nd) D.Lock pass incomplete short right.
|No Good
|
4 & 8 - DEN 37(14:04 - 2nd) B.McManus 56 yard field goal is No Good Wide Left Center-J.Bobenmoyer Holder-S.Martin.
|Result
|Play
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - LV 46(13:59 - 2nd) D.Carr pass short right to H.Renfrow to DEN 46 for 8 yards (J.Attaochu).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 2 - LV 46(13:13 - 2nd) J.Jacobs left guard to DEN 41 for 5 yards (A.Johnson).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - LV 41(12:48 - 2nd) D.Carr pass incomplete short right to J.Jacobs [M.Reed]. PENALTY on DEN-J.Simmons Illegal Contact 5 yards enforced at DEN 41 - No Play.
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - LV 36(12:40 - 2nd) D.Booker up the middle to DEN 30 for 6 yards (J.Jewell).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 4 - LV 30(12:01 - 2nd) D.Booker up the middle to DEN 28 for 2 yards (W.Parks; D.Tuszka).
|+28 YD
|
3 & 2 - LV 28(11:21 - 2nd) D.Carr pass deep right to D.Waller for 28 yards TOUCHDOWN [J.Attaochu].
|PAT Good
|(11:15 - 2nd) D.Carlson extra point is GOOD Center-T.Sieg Holder-A.Cole.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(11:15 - 2nd) D.Carlson kicks 65 yards from LV 35 to end zone Touchback.
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - DEN 25(11:15 - 2nd) M.Gordon left tackle to DEN 26 for 1 yard (M.Collins A.Key).
|-2 YD
|
2 & 9 - DEN 26(10:39 - 2nd) M.Gordon left guard to DEN 24 for -2 yards (M.Crosby).
|+16 YD
|
3 & 11 - DEN 24(9:55 - 2nd) D.Lock pass deep middle to T.Cleveland to DEN 40 for 16 yards (D.Arnette).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - DEN 40(9:11 - 2nd) D.Lock pass incomplete short left to J.Jeudy.
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - DEN 40(9:08 - 2nd) D.Lock pass incomplete short left to M.Gordon [M.Crosby].
|Penalty
|
3 & 10 - DEN 40(9:03 - 2nd) PENALTY on LV-M.Crosby Neutral Zone Infraction 5 yards enforced at DEN 40 - No Play.
|+8 YD
|
3 & 5 - DEN 45(9:03 - 2nd) D.Lock pass short right to T.Cleveland to LV 47 for 8 yards (N.Lawson).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - DEN 47(8:25 - 2nd) M.Gordon right guard to LV 42 for 5 yards (N.Lawson).
|No Gain
|
2 & 5 - DEN 42(7:46 - 2nd) M.Gordon right end to LV 42 for no gain (A.Key; J.Hankins).
|+4 YD
|
3 & 5 - DEN 42(7:03 - 2nd) D.Lock pass short right to T.Cleveland to LV 38 for 4 yards (C.Littleton).
|No Gain
|
4 & 1 - DEN 38(6:23 - 2nd) D.Lock pass incomplete short left to T.Cleveland (L.Joyner).
|Result
|Play
|+18 YD
|
1 & 10 - LV 38(6:19 - 2nd) D.Carr pass deep middle to H.Ruggs to DEN 44 for 18 yards (P.Motley).
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - LV 44(5:45 - 2nd) J.Jacobs left guard to DEN 43 for 1 yard (J.Jewell). FUMBLES (J.Jewell) touched at DEN 41 and recovers at DEN 38. PENALTY on LV-F.Moreau Offensive Holding 10 yards enforced at DEN 44 - No Play.
|+12 YD
|
1 & 20 - LV 46(5:20 - 2nd) D.Carr pass short middle to T.Riddick to DEN 42 for 12 yards (A.Johnson; J.Jewell).
|No Gain
|
2 & 8 - LV 42(4:55 - 2nd) D.Carr pass incomplete short right to T.Riddick (J.Jewell) [D.Walker].
|No Gain
|
3 & 8 - LV 42(4:49 - 2nd) D.Carr pass incomplete deep right to N.Agholor (P.Motley).
|Punt
|
4 & 8 - LV 43(4:40 - 2nd) A.Cole punts 38 yards to DEN 4 Center-T.Sieg downed by LV-D.Leavitt.
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - DEN 4(4:29 - 2nd) M.Gordon right end to DEN 8 for 4 yards (R.McMillan).
|No Gain
|
2 & 6 - DEN 8(3:51 - 2nd) L.Bellamy right guard to DEN 8 for no gain (C.Littleton).
|Penalty
|
3 & 6 - DEN 7(3:10 - 2nd) D.Lock pass incomplete short right to T.Cleveland. DEN-D.Risner was injured during the play. PENALTY on LV-N.Lawson Defensive Pass Interference 8 yards enforced at DEN 8 - No Play.
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - DEN 16(3:06 - 2nd) D.Lock pass short right to M.Gordon to DEN 17 for 1 yard (N.Lawson).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 9 - DEN 17(2:26 - 2nd) M.Gordon up the middle to DEN 20 for 3 yards (J.Hankins; L.Joyner).
|Penalty
|
3 & 6 - DEN 20(2:00 - 2nd) PENALTY on DEN-D.Hamilton False Start 5 yards enforced at DEN 20 - No Play.
|+9 YD
|
3 & 11 - DEN 15(2:00 - 2nd) D.Lock pass short right to N.Fant to DEN 24 for 9 yards (C.Littleton; N.Lawson).
|Punt
|
4 & 2 - DEN 24(1:52 - 2nd) S.Martin punts 53 yards to LV 23 Center-J.Bobenmoyer. H.Renfrow to LV 44 for 21 yards (J.Watson).
|Result
|Play
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - LV 44(1:39 - 2nd) D.Carr pass short left to T.Riddick to LV 49 for 5 yards (J.Jewell; D.Walker).
|+15 YD
|
2 & 5 - LV 49(1:14 - 2nd) D.Carr pass short left to T.Riddick ran ob at DEN 36 for 15 yards (M.Ojemudia).
|+15 YD
|
1 & 10 - LV 36(1:07 - 2nd) D.Carr pass short middle to H.Ruggs to DEN 21 for 15 yards (M.Ojemudia).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - LV 21(0:42 - 2nd) D.Carr pass incomplete short right.
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - LV 21(0:37 - 2nd) D.Carr pass incomplete short middle to H.Renfrow (A.Johnson).
|Penalty
|
3 & 10 - LV 21(0:32 - 2nd) PENALTY on LV-S.Young False Start 5 yards enforced at DEN 21 - No Play.
|+26 YD
|
3 & 15 - LV 26(0:32 - 2nd) D.Carr pass deep right to B.Edwards for 26 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(0:26 - 2nd) D.Carlson extra point is GOOD Center-T.Sieg Holder-A.Cole.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(0:26 - 2nd) D.Carlson kicks 65 yards from LV 35 to end zone Touchback.
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - DEN 25(0:26 - 2nd) D.Lock pass short middle to D.Spencer to DEN 34 for 9 yards (N.Morrow; C.Littleton).
|+9 YD
|
2 & 1 - DEN 34(0:21 - 2nd) D.Lock pass short left to N.Fant pushed ob at DEN 43 for 9 yards (L.Joyner).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - DEN 43(0:15 - 2nd) D.Lock pass short left to R.Freeman ran ob at DEN 44 for 1 yard (N.Morrow).
|No Gain
|
2 & 9 - DEN 44(0:11 - 2nd) D.Lock pass incomplete deep left to D.Hamilton.
|Penalty
|
3 & 9 - DEN 49(0:06 - 2nd) D.Lock pass incomplete short middle to D.Hamilton (L.Joyner). PENALTY on LV-L.Joyner Defensive Pass Interference 4 yards enforced at DEN 44 - No Play.
|
1 & 10 - DEN 48(0:03 - 2nd) B.McManus 70 yard field goal is BLOCKED (M.Crosby) Center-J.Bobenmoyer Holder-S.Martin RECOVERED by LV-H.Ruggs at LV 8. H.Ruggs pushed ob at LV 40 for 32 yards (N.Muti).
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) D.Carlson kicks 65 yards from LV 35 to end zone Touchback.
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - DEN 25(15:00 - 3rd) D.Lock pass short right to M.Gordon to DEN 27 for 2 yards (N.Lawson).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 8 - DEN 27(14:24 - 3rd) M.Gordon right guard to DEN 28 for 1 yard (R.McMillan).
|+11 YD
|
3 & 7 - DEN 28(13:45 - 3rd) D.Lock pass short left to D.Hamilton to DEN 39 for 11 yards (L.Joyner).
|+12 YD
|
1 & 10 - DEN 39(13:09 - 3rd) D.Lock pass short right to J.Jeudy to LV 49 for 12 yards (L.Joyner).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - DEN 49(12:29 - 3rd) D.Lock pass incomplete short right to D.Hamilton.
|Penalty
|
2 & 10 - DEN 15(12:23 - 3rd) D.Lock pass incomplete deep left to D.Hamilton. PENALTY on LV-N.Lawson Defensive Pass Interference 27 yards enforced at LV 49 - No Play.
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - DEN 22(12:18 - 3rd) M.Gordon left tackle to LV 18 for 4 yards (M.Crosby).
|No Gain
|
2 & 6 - DEN 18(11:36 - 3rd) D.Lock pass incomplete short right to N.Fant (R.McMillan).
|No Gain
|
3 & 6 - DEN 18(11:30 - 3rd) D.Lock pass incomplete deep right to D.Hamilton.
|Field Goal
|
4 & 6 - DEN 18(11:25 - 3rd) B.McManus 37 yard field goal is GOOD Center-J.Bobenmoyer Holder-S.Martin.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(11:21 - 3rd) B.McManus kicks 65 yards from DEN 35 to end zone Touchback.
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - LV 25(11:21 - 3rd) J.Jacobs right guard to LV 27 for 2 yards (P.Motley; J.Jewell).
|No Gain
|
2 & 8 - LV 27(10:43 - 3rd) D.Carr pass incomplete short right to H.Renfrow (J.Simmons).
|Sack
|
3 & 8 - LV 27(10:39 - 3rd) D.Carr sacked at LV 21 for -6 yards (D.Jones).
|Punt
|
4 & 14 - LV 21(10:01 - 3rd) A.Cole punts 59 yards to DEN 20 Center-T.Sieg. D.Spencer MUFFS catch and recovers at DEN 20. D.Spencer to DEN 39 for 19 yards (N.Morrow).
|Result
|Play
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - DEN 39(9:46 - 3rd) M.Gordon left end to DEN 44 for 5 yards (C.Nassib).
|No Gain
|
2 & 5 - DEN 44(9:00 - 3rd) D.Lock pass incomplete deep right to D.Hamilton.
|+4 YD
|
3 & 5 - DEN 44(8:55 - 3rd) D.Lock pass short right to J.Jeudy to DEN 48 for 4 yards (N.Lawson).
|Punt
|
4 & 1 - DEN 48(8:09 - 3rd) S.Martin punts 47 yards to LV 5 Center-J.Bobenmoyer out of bounds.
|Result
|Play
|+18 YD
|
1 & 10 - LV 5(8:01 - 3rd) J.Jacobs up the middle to LV 23 for 18 yards (P.Motley; A.Johnson).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - LV 23(7:19 - 3rd) J.Jacobs up the middle to LV 25 for 2 yards (D.Jones; A.Johnson).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 8 - LV 25(6:37 - 3rd) D.Carr pass short right to H.Ruggs ran ob at LV 30 for 5 yards.
|Int
|
3 & 3 - LV 30(6:08 - 3rd) D.Carr pass short right intended for D.Waller INTERCEPTED by J.Simmons at LV 44. J.Simmons to LV 37 for 7 yards (D.Waller).
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - DEN 37(5:59 - 3rd) M.Gordon left guard to LV 35 for 2 yards (R.McMillan; J.Hankins).
|+20 YD
|
2 & 8 - DEN 35(5:16 - 3rd) D.Lock pass deep left to N.Fant to LV 15 for 20 yards (N.Lawson).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - DEN 15(4:31 - 3rd) R.Freeman right end to LV 14 for 1 yard (N.Morrow).
|No Gain
|
2 & 9 - DEN 14(3:52 - 3rd) D.Lock pass incomplete short right to M.Gordon.
|+7 YD
|
3 & 9 - DEN 14(3:48 - 3rd) D.Lock pass to D.Hamilton pushed ob at LV 7 for 7 yards (J.Abram).
|Field Goal
|
4 & 2 - DEN 7(3:10 - 3rd) B.McManus 26 yard field goal is GOOD Center-J.Bobenmoyer Holder-S.Martin.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(3:07 - 3rd) B.McManus kicks 65 yards from DEN 35 to end zone Touchback.
|+14 YD
|
1 & 10 - LV 25(3:07 - 3rd) D.Carr pass short right to D.Waller to LV 39 for 14 yards (J.Simmons).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - LV 39(2:32 - 3rd) H.Ruggs left end to LV 42 for 3 yards (M.Ojemudia). FUMBLES (M.Ojemudia) RECOVERED by DEN-P.Motley at LV 39. P.Motley to LV 34 for 5 yards (R.Hudson). LV-H.Ruggs was injured during the play.
|Result
|Play
|+13 YD
|
1 & 10 - DEN 34(2:19 - 3rd) D.Lock pass short left to M.Gordon pushed ob at LV 21 for 13 yards (N.Morrow).
|-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - DEN 21(1:44 - 3rd) M.Gordon left tackle to LV 22 for -1 yards (C.Littleton).
|+10 YD
|
2 & 11 - DEN 22(1:00 - 3rd) D.Lock pass short right to N.Fant pushed ob at LV 12 for 10 yards (T.Mullen).
|+2 YD
|
3 & 1 - DEN 12(0:22 - 3rd) D.Lock right end to LV 10 for 2 yards (C.Littleton).
|+10 YD
|
1 & 10 - DEN 10(15:00 - 4th) M.Gordon up the middle for 10 yards TOUCHDOWN. LV-J.Abram was injured during the play.
|+2 YD
|(14:54 - 4th) (Pass formation) TWO-POINT CONVERSION ATTEMPT. D.Lock pass to J.Jeudy is complete. ATTEMPT SUCCEEDS.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(14:54 - 4th) B.McManus kicks 65 yards from DEN 35 to end zone Touchback.
|+16 YD
|
1 & 10 - LV 25(14:54 - 4th) J.Jacobs up the middle to LV 41 for 16 yards (M.Ojemudia; K.Jackson).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - LV 40(14:19 - 4th) D.Carr pass incomplete deep left to D.Waller. PENALTY on LV-D.Waller Offensive Pass Interference 10 yards enforced at LV 41 - No Play.
|Int
|
1 & 20 - LV 31(14:14 - 4th) D.Carr pass short middle intended for N.Agholor INTERCEPTED by K.Jackson at LV 44. K.Jackson ran ob at LV 31 for 13 yards (T.Riddick).
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - DEN 31(14:07 - 4th) M.Gordon right end to LV 29 for 2 yards (M.Collins; J.Hankins).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 8 - DEN 29(13:21 - 4th) D.Lock pass short left to M.Gordon to LV 28 for 1 yard (N.Lawson).
|Sack
|
3 & 7 - DEN 28(12:36 - 4th) D.Lock sacked at LV 39 for -11 yards (N.Morrow).
|Punt
|
4 & 18 - DEN 39(11:46 - 4th) S.Martin punts 19 yards to LV 20 Center-J.Bobenmoyer out of bounds. PENALTY on LV-T.Mullen Offensive Holding 10 yards enforced at LV 20.
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - LV 10(11:39 - 4th) D.Booker up the middle to LV 12 for 2 yards (J.Attaochu).
|+7 YD
|
2 & 8 - LV 12(10:59 - 4th) D.Carr pass short left to F.Moreau to LV 19 for 7 yards (M.Ojemudia; W.Parks).
|+4 YD
|
3 & 1 - LV 19(10:21 - 4th) J.Jacobs left guard to LV 23 for 4 yards (K.Jackson).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - LV 23(9:41 - 4th) D.Booker right guard to LV 26 for 3 yards (A.Johnson).
|+25 YD
|
2 & 7 - LV 26(9:07 - 4th) D.Carr pass short middle to B.Edwards to DEN 49 for 25 yards (P.Motley; J.Simmons).
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - LV 49(8:35 - 4th) D.Carr pass short left to D.Waller to DEN 43 for 6 yards (J.Jewell).
|No Gain
|
2 & 4 - LV 43(8:07 - 4th) D.Carr pass incomplete deep left to H.Renfrow.
|+15 YD
|
3 & 4 - LV 43(8:01 - 4th) D.Carr pass short left to D.Waller ran ob at DEN 28 for 15 yards (A.Holder).
|+28 YD
|
1 & 10 - LV 28(7:34 - 4th) J.Jacobs left guard for 28 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(7:27 - 4th) D.Carlson extra point is GOOD Center-T.Sieg Holder-A.Cole.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(7:27 - 4th) D.Carlson kicks 65 yards from LV 35 to DEN 0. D.Spencer to DEN 16 for 16 yards (D.Leavitt). PENALTY on DEN-J.Watson Unnecessary Roughness 8 yards enforced at DEN 16.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - DEN 8(7:24 - 4th) M.Gordon up the middle to DEN 8 for no gain (M.Collins).
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - DEN 8(6:47 - 4th) D.Lock pass incomplete short right to J.Jeudy.
|+92 YD
|
3 & 10 - DEN 8(6:43 - 4th) D.Lock pass deep middle to J.Jeudy for 92 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(6:29 - 4th) B.McManus extra point is GOOD Center-J.Bobenmoyer Holder-S.Martin. PENALTY on LV-A.Key Defensive Offside 5 yards enforced between downs.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(6:29 - 4th) B.McManus kicks 60 yards from DEN 40 to end zone Touchback.
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - LV 25(6:29 - 4th) J.Jacobs up the middle to LV 30 for 5 yards (J.Jewell; D.Jones).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 5 - LV 30(5:59 - 4th) D.Carr pass short left to H.Renfrow to LV 32 for 2 yards (W.Parks).
|+3 YD
|
3 & 3 - LV 32(5:30 - 4th) D.Booker left guard to LV 35 for 3 yards (A.Johnson).
|Sack
|
1 & 10 - LV 35(4:49 - 4th) D.Carr sacked ob at LV 35 for 0 yards (J.Attaochu).
|+14 YD
|
2 & 10 - LV 35(4:42 - 4th) D.Carr pass short right to H.Renfrow to LV 49 for 14 yards (J.Simmons).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - LV 49(4:11 - 4th) J.Jacobs up the middle to 50 for 1 yard (J.Jewell).
|No Gain
|
2 & 9 - LV 50(3:31 - 4th) D.Carr pass incomplete short middle to J.Jacobs.
|No Gain
|
3 & 9 - LV 50(3:26 - 4th) D.Carr sacked at LV 44 for -6 yards (sack split by D.Jones and M.Reed).
|Punt
|
4 & 15 - LV 44(2:53 - 4th) A.Cole punts 46 yards to DEN 10 Center-T.Sieg fair catch by D.Spencer.
|Result
|Play
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - DEN 10(2:46 - 4th) M.Gordon right tackle to DEN 17 for 7 yards (R.McMillan).
|+15 YD
|
2 & 3 - DEN 17(2:40 - 4th) M.Gordon left end pushed ob at DEN 32 for 15 yards (J.Abram).
|+19 YD
|
1 & 10 - DEN 32(2:34 - 4th) M.Gordon left end pushed ob at LV 49 for 19 yards (J.Heath). PENALTY on DEN-N.Fant Offensive Holding 10 yards enforced at DEN 32 - No Play.
|Sack
|
1 & 20 - DEN 22(2:27 - 4th) D.Lock sacked at DEN 18 for -4 yards (M.Crosby).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 24 - DEN 18(2:19 - 4th) M.Gordon right tackle to DEN 21 for 3 yards (J.Hankins; N.Morrow).
|+7 YD
|
3 & 21 - DEN 21(2:00 - 4th) M.Gordon up the middle to DEN 28 for 7 yards (N.Morrow; M.Crosby).
|Punt
|
4 & 14 - DEN 28(1:54 - 4th) S.Martin punts 49 yards to LV 23 Center-J.Bobenmoyer out of bounds.
|Result
|Play
|+37 YD
|
1 & 10 - LV 23(1:47 - 4th) D.Carr pass deep right to Z.Jones pushed ob at DEN 40 for 37 yards (P.Motley).
|+10 YD
|
1 & 10 - LV 40(1:39 - 4th) D.Carr pass short right to D.Waller pushed ob at DEN 30 for 10 yards (A.Holder).
|+22 YD
|
1 & 10 - LV 30(1:33 - 4th) D.Carr pass short middle to D.Waller to DEN 8 for 22 yards (J.Jewell).
|No Gain
|
1 & 8 - LV 8(0:53 - 4th) D.Carr pass incomplete short middle [M.Reed].
|No Gain
|
2 & 8 - LV 8(0:46 - 4th) D.Carr pass incomplete short middle to Z.Jones.
|+7 YD
|
3 & 8 - LV 8(0:43 - 4th) D.Carr pass short middle to T.Riddick to DEN 1 for 7 yards (K.Jackson; A.Holder).
|+1 YD
|
4 & 1 - LV 1(0:27 - 4th) J.Jacobs left tackle for 1 yard TOUCHDOWN.
|+2 YD
|(0:24 - 4th) (Pass formation) TWO-POINT CONVERSION ATTEMPT. D.Carr pass to D.Waller is complete. ATTEMPT SUCCEEDS.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(0:24 - 4th) D.Carlson kicks 65 yards from LV 35 to end zone Touchback.
|+25 YD
|
1 & 10 - DEN 25(0:24 - 4th) D.Lock pass to J.Jeudy to 50 for 25 yards (K.Nixon; J.Abram). PENALTY on LV-D.Worley Defensive Delay of Game 5 yards enforced between downs.
|No Gain
|
1 & 5 - DEN 45(0:12 - 4th) D.Lock pass incomplete short left to D.Spencer.
|
2 & 5 - DEN 47(0:09 - 4th) B.McManus 63 yard field goal is BLOCKED (M.Crosby) Center-J.Bobenmoyer Holder-S.Martin RECOVERED by LV-A.Key at LV 43.
