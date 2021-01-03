|
|
|ATL
|TB
Brady throws for 4 TDs, Bucs pull away from Falcons 44-27
TAMPA, Fla. (AP) Tom Brady threw for 399 yards and four touchdowns Sunday, helping the playoff-bound Tampa Bay Buccaneers clinch the fifth seed in the NFC with a 44-27 regular season-ending win over the Atlanta Falcons.
The victory, which means the Bucs (11-5) will face the NFC East champion, Washington or the Giants, on the road in the club's first postseason game in 13 years, may have come with a steep cost.
Star receiver Mike Evans was carted to the locker room with a left knee injury late in the first quarter and did not return.
Brady threw touchdown passes of 29 and 4 yards to Chris Godwin. The six-time Super Bowl champion also tossed scoring passes of 25 and 30 yards to Antonio Brown, finishing with a Tampa Bay single-season record 40 in his first season with the Bucs.
Brady also joined Aaron Rodgers, Drew Brees, Peyton Manning and Dan Marino as the only players with multiple seasons of at least 40 TD passes. Rodgers has done it three times, the others twice.
Evans was injured one play after a 20-yard reception made him the first player in NFL history to begin a career with seven consecutive 1,000-yard seasons. The 6-foot-5, 231-pound receiver was helped to his feet and tried to walk off with assistance from a trainer. Unable to put his weight on the knee, he finished the trip to the locker room on a cart and was later taken for a MRI.
Matt Ryan completed 29 of 44 passes for 265 yards and two touchdowns for the Falcons (4-12), who finished a distressing season that claimed the jobs of former coach Dan Quinn and general manager Thomas Dimitroff after an 0-5 start.
Ryan scored on a 1-yard sneak and also threw scoring passes of 19 yards to Russell Gage and 1 yard to Hayden Hurst. The latter trimmed Atlanta's deficit to 30-27 before Brady put the game away with two late drives.
Brown had his most productive day since joining the Bucs midway through the season with 11 catches for 138 yards. Godwin had five receptions for 133 yards, while Evans had three catches for 46 yards before leaving the game.
INJURIES
Falcons: Wide receiver Julio Jones (hamstring) missed his fourth consecutive game, finishing the season with 51 receptions for 771 yards and three touchdowns in nine games. ... Defensive tackle Grady Jarrett (groin) left in the first half and did not return.
Buccaneers: Cornerback Carlton Davis sat out for the second straight week with a groin injury. ... RB LeSean McCoy was inactive. He didn't practice late in the week, however, the team said it was not injury related.
UP NEXT
Falcons: will have a busy offseason, beginning by hiring a general manager and coach. Interim coach Raheem Morris was interviewed for the full-time job last week. He took over on Oct. 12 and went 4-7.
Buccaneers: make their first playoff appearance in 13 years. They haven't won a postseason game since their Super Bowl championship run to end the 2002 season.
---
More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP-NFL
-
Copyright 2021 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|
M. Ryan
2 QB
265 PaYds, 2 PaTDs, RuYd, RuTD
|
26
FPTS
|
T. Brady
12 QB
399 PaYds, 4 PaTDs, INT, 3 RuYds
|
37
FPTS
|Team Stats
|Time of Pos
|33:12
|26:48
|1st Downs
|25
|28
|Rushing
|6
|5
|Passing
|17
|20
|Penalty
|2
|3
|3rd Down Conv
|7-14
|6-11
|4th Down Conv
|2-3
|0-0
|Total Net Yards
|385
|485
|Total Plays
|71
|64
|Avg Gain
|5.4
|7.6
|Net Yards Rushing
|127
|94
|Rush Attempts
|26
|22
|Avg Rush Yards
|4.9
|4.3
|Net Yards Passing
|258
|391
|Comp. - Att.
|29-44
|26-41
|Yards Per Pass
|5.7
|9.3
|Penalties - Yards
|4-48
|3-23
|Touchdowns
|3
|5
|Rushing TDs
|1
|1
|Passing TDs
|2
|4
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|2
|1
|Fumbles - Lost
|4-2
|0-0
|Int. Thrown
|0
|1
|Punts - Avg
|1-43.0
|0-0.0
|Return Yards
|63
|51
|Punts - Returns
|0-0
|1-0
|Kickoffs - Returns
|2-53
|2-51
|Int. - Returns
|1-10
|0-0
|Red Zone Eff.
|3-5 -60%
|2-5 -40%
|Goal to Go Eff.
|2-4 -50%
|2-2 -100%
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|258
|PASS YDS
|391
|
|
|127
|RUSH YDS
|94
|
|
|385
|TOTAL YDS
|485
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|FPTS
|
M. Ryan 2 QB
26
FPTS
|M. Ryan
|29/44
|265
|2
|0
|26
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
B. Hill 23 RB
13
FPTS
|B. Hill
|9
|94
|0
|62
|13
|
T. Gurley 21 RB
2
FPTS
|T. Gurley
|9
|18
|0
|5
|2
|
R. Gage 83 WR
16
FPTS
|R. Gage
|1
|11
|0
|11
|16
|
I. Smith 25 RB
0
FPTS
|I. Smith
|3
|9
|0
|5
|0
|
M. Ryan 2 QB
26
FPTS
|M. Ryan
|3
|1
|1
|1
|26
|
C. Ridley 18 WR
3
FPTS
|C. Ridley
|1
|-6
|0
|-6
|3
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
R. Gage 83 WR
16
FPTS
|R. Gage
|11
|9
|91
|1
|19
|16
|
C. Ridley 18 WR
3
FPTS
|C. Ridley
|12
|8
|52
|0
|18
|3
|
B. Hill 23 RB
13
FPTS
|B. Hill
|3
|3
|42
|0
|26
|13
|
H. Hurst 81 TE
8
FPTS
|H. Hurst
|6
|4
|28
|1
|14
|8
|
T. Gurley 21 RB
2
FPTS
|T. Gurley
|1
|1
|17
|0
|17
|2
|
L. Treadwell 80 WR
1
FPTS
|L. Treadwell
|3
|2
|15
|0
|11
|1
|
L. Stocker 88 TE
1
FPTS
|L. Stocker
|1
|1
|13
|0
|13
|1
|
I. Smith 25 RB
0
FPTS
|I. Smith
|4
|1
|7
|0
|7
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|FF
|
R. Allen 37 FS
|R. Allen
|4-1
|0.0
|1
|0
|
K. Sheffield 20 DB
|K. Sheffield
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
K. Neal 22 SS
|K. Neal
|4-3
|0.0
|0
|0
|
F. Oluokun 54 LB
|F. Oluokun
|4-3
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Jones 45 LB
|D. Jones
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
A. Terrell 24 CB
|A. Terrell
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
B. Hill 23 RB
|B. Hill
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Fowler 56 DE
|D. Fowler
|2-0
|1.0
|0
|0
|
S. Means 55 DE
|S. Means
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
S. Neasman 41 SAF
|S. Neasman
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
I. Oliver 26 CB
|I. Oliver
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
B. Wreh-Wilson 33 CB
|B. Wreh-Wilson
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
C. Ridley 18 WR
|C. Ridley
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
G. Jarrett 97 DT
|G. Jarrett
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
T. Davison 96 DT
|T. Davison
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
M. Walker 43 LB
|M. Walker
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
C. Blake 13 WR
|C. Blake
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
L. Reynolds 59 LB
|L. Reynolds
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
E. Robinson 46 LB
|E. Robinson
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
A. Bailey 93 DE
|A. Bailey
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Tuioti-Mariner 91 DT
|J. Tuioti-Mariner
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
Y. Koo 7 K
9
FPTS
|Y. Koo
|2/2
|22
|3/3
|9
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
S. Hofrichter 4 P
|S. Hofrichter
|1
|43.0
|0
|43
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
C. Rowland 14 WR
0
FPTS
|C. Rowland
|2
|26.5
|27
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|FPTS
|
T. Brady 12 QB
37
FPTS
|T. Brady
|26/41
|399
|4
|1
|37
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
R. Jones 27 RB
13
FPTS
|R. Jones
|12
|78
|1
|16
|13
|
L. Fournette 28 RB
2
FPTS
|L. Fournette
|5
|13
|0
|6
|2
|
T. Brady 12 QB
37
FPTS
|T. Brady
|5
|3
|0
|2
|37
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
A. Brown 81 WR
25
FPTS
|A. Brown
|14
|11
|138
|2
|30
|25
|
C. Godwin 14 WR
25
FPTS
|C. Godwin
|7
|5
|133
|2
|47
|25
|
M. Evans 13 WR
4
FPTS
|M. Evans
|4
|3
|46
|0
|20
|4
|
R. Gronkowski 87 TE
2
FPTS
|R. Gronkowski
|4
|2
|29
|0
|18
|2
|
T. Johnson 18 WR
1
FPTS
|T. Johnson
|2
|1
|16
|0
|16
|1
|
L. Fournette 28 RB
2
FPTS
|L. Fournette
|2
|2
|14
|0
|8
|2
|
S. Miller 10 WR
1
FPTS
|S. Miller
|3
|1
|12
|0
|12
|1
|
C. Brate 84 TE
1
FPTS
|C. Brate
|2
|1
|11
|0
|11
|1
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|FF
|
K. Minter 51 LB
|K. Minter
|6-3
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Dean 35 CB
|J. Dean
|6-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Whitehead 33 FS
|J. Whitehead
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
S. Murphy-Bunting 23 CB
|S. Murphy-Bunting
|5-1
|0.0
|0
|1
|
A. Winfield Jr. 31 SS
|A. Winfield Jr.
|5-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
L. David 54 ILB
|L. David
|5-3
|0.0
|0
|1
|
N. Suh 93 DE
|N. Suh
|3-0
|1.0
|0
|0
|
J. Pierre-Paul 90 OLB
|J. Pierre-Paul
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Mickens 85 WR
|J. Mickens
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
A. Marpet 74 OG
|A. Marpet
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
R. Cockrell 43 DB
|R. Cockrell
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
W. Gholston 92 DE
|W. Gholston
|1-3
|0.0
|0
|0
|
A. Nelson 98 LB
|A. Nelson
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
R. Nunez-Roches 56 DT
|R. Nunez-Roches
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
K. Davis 94 DT
|K. Davis
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
P. O'Connor 79 DE
|P. O'Connor
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
C. Gill 49 LB
|C. Gill
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
R. Succop 3 K
14
FPTS
|R. Succop
|3/3
|38
|5/5
|14
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
J. Mickens 85 WR
0
FPTS
|J. Mickens
|2
|25.5
|28
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
J. Mickens 85 WR
0
FPTS
|J. Mickens
|1
|0.0
|0
|0
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) Y.Koo kicks 61 yards from ATL 35 to TB 4. J.Mickens to TB 32 for 28 yards (C.Blake; S.Neasman).
|+12 YD
|
1 & 10 - TB 32(14:54 - 1st) T.Brady pass short right to M.Evans to TB 44 for 12 yards (A.Terrell).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - TB 44(14:09 - 1st) L.Fournette up the middle to TB 47 for 3 yards (D.Jones).
|+6 YD
|
2 & 7 - TB 47(13:33 - 1st) L.Fournette right end pushed ob at ATL 47 for 6 yards (R.Allen).
|+2 YD
|
3 & 1 - TB 47(13:01 - 1st) T.Brady up the middle to ATL 45 for 2 yards (G.Jarrett).
|+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - TB 45(12:28 - 1st) T.Brady pass short right to R.Gronkowski pushed ob at ATL 34 for 11 yards (F.Oluokun; M.Walker).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - TB 34(11:51 - 1st) L.Fournette right guard to ATL 29 for 5 yards (S.Means; F.Oluokun).
|+29 YD
|
2 & 5 - TB 29(11:12 - 1st) T.Brady pass deep left to C.Godwin for 29 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(11:06 - 1st) R.Succop extra point is GOOD Center-Z.Triner Holder-B.Pinion.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(11:06 - 1st) B.Pinion kicks 65 yards from TB 35 to ATL 0. C.Rowland to ATL 27 for 27 yards (J.Mickens).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - ATL 27(11:00 - 1st) T.Gurley right end to ATL 28 for 1 yard (L.David).
|+7 YD
|
2 & 9 - ATL 28(10:17 - 1st) M.Ryan pass short right to C.Ridley to ATL 35 for 7 yards (S.Murphy-Bunting; L.David).
|+6 YD
|
3 & 2 - ATL 35(9:38 - 1st) M.Ryan pass short left to R.Gage to ATL 41 for 6 yards (J.Pierre-Paul).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - ATL 41(8:53 - 1st) M.Gono reported in as eligible. I.Smith right guard to ATL 46 for 5 yards (A.Nelson; K.Minter).
|+12 YD
|
2 & 5 - ATL 46(8:19 - 1st) M.Ryan pass short middle to C.Ridley pushed ob at TB 42 for 12 yards (S.Murphy-Bunting).
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - ATL 42(7:47 - 1st) M.Gono reported in as eligible. M.Ryan pass short left to I.Smith to TB 35 for 7 yards (J.Whitehead).
|No Gain
|
2 & 3 - ATL 35(7:04 - 1st) I.Smith right tackle to TB 35 for no gain (N.Suh).
|+5 YD
|
3 & 3 - ATL 35(6:28 - 1st) T.Gurley left guard to TB 30 for 5 yards (K.Minter).
|+26 YD
|
1 & 10 - ATL 30(5:50 - 1st) M.Ryan pass short middle to B.Hill pushed ob at TB 4 for 26 yards (J.Dean).
|No Gain
|
1 & 4 - ATL 4(5:16 - 1st) T.Gurley up the middle to TB 4 for no gain (K.Minter).
|No Gain
|
2 & 4 - ATL 4(4:30 - 1st) M.Ryan FUMBLES (Aborted) at TB 7 recovered by ATL-T.Gurley at TB 4. T.Gurley to TB 3 for 1 yard.
|No Gain
|
3 & 3 - ATL 3(3:40 - 1st) M.Ryan pass incomplete short left to I.Smith.
|Field Goal
|
4 & 3 - ATL 3(3:36 - 1st) Y.Koo 22 yard field goal is GOOD Center-J.Harris Holder-S.Hofrichter.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(3:33 - 1st) Y.Koo kicks 61 yards from ATL 35 to TB 4. J.Mickens to TB 27 for 23 yards (L.Reynolds; E.Robinson).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - TB 27(3:27 - 1st) T.Brady pass short left to A.Brown pushed ob at TB 32 for 5 yards (K.Sheffield).
|+14 YD
|
2 & 5 - TB 32(2:50 - 1st) T.Brady pass short left to M.Evans to TB 46 for 14 yards (K.Sheffield; K.Neal).
|+23 YD
|
1 & 10 - TB 46(2:00 - 1st) J.Haeg reported in as eligible. T.Brady pass deep right to A.Brown to ATL 31 for 23 yards (I.Oliver).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - TB 31(1:16 - 1st) T.Brady pass incomplete deep right to A.Brown.
|+20 YD
|
2 & 10 - TB 31(1:10 - 1st) T.Brady pass deep right to M.Evans to ATL 11 for 20 yards (R.Allen).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - TB 11(0:24 - 1st) T.Brady pass incomplete short right to M.Evans. TB-M.Evans was injured during the play. His return is Questionable.
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - TB 11(0:20 - 1st) T.Brady pass incomplete short middle to R.Gronkowski.
|No Gain
|
3 & 10 - TB 11(0:17 - 1st) T.Brady pass incomplete short left.
|Field Goal
|
4 & 10 - TB 11(0:11 - 1st) R.Succop 29 yard field goal is GOOD Center-Z.Triner Holder-B.Pinion.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(0:07 - 1st) B.Pinion kicks 65 yards from TB 35 to end zone Touchback.
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - ATL 25(0:07 - 1st) I.Smith left guard to ATL 29 for 4 yards (J.Whitehead).
|No Gain
|
2 & 6 - ATL 29(15:00 - 2nd) M.Ryan pass incomplete short right to I.Smith [W.Gholston].
|No Gain
|
3 & 6 - ATL 29(14:55 - 2nd) M.Ryan pass incomplete short left.
|Punt
|
4 & 6 - ATL 29(14:51 - 2nd) S.Hofrichter punts 43 yards to TB 28 Center-J.Harris. J.Mickens to TB 28 for no gain (B.Hill). PENALTY on ATL-B.Hill Face Mask (15 Yards) 15 yards enforced at TB 28.
|Result
|Play
|+16 YD
|
1 & 10 - TB 43(14:44 - 2nd) R.Jones up the middle to ATL 41 for 16 yards (M.Walker).
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - TB 41(14:10 - 2nd) R.Jones right guard to ATL 34 for 7 yards (K.Neal; T.Davison).
|+9 YD
|
2 & 3 - TB 34(13:28 - 2nd) R.Jones up the middle to ATL 25 for 9 yards (T.Davison).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - TB 25(12:48 - 2nd) T.Brady pass incomplete short middle to C.Godwin.
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - TB 25(12:44 - 2nd) T.Brady pass incomplete deep left to C.Godwin.
|+25 YD
|
3 & 10 - TB 25(12:38 - 2nd) T.Brady pass deep right to A.Brown for 25 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(12:30 - 2nd) R.Succop extra point is GOOD Center-Z.Triner Holder-B.Pinion.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(12:30 - 2nd) B.Pinion kicks 65 yards from TB 35 to end zone Touchback.
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - ATL 25(12:30 - 2nd) M.Ryan pass short left to L.Treadwell to ATL 29 for 4 yards (J.Whitehead).
|No Gain
|
2 & 6 - ATL 29(11:58 - 2nd) M.Ryan pass incomplete deep middle to C.Ridley.
|+13 YD
|
3 & 6 - ATL 29(11:53 - 2nd) M.Ryan pass short right to R.Gage pushed ob at ATL 42 for 13 yards (S.Murphy-Bunting).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - ATL 42(11:13 - 2nd) M.Ryan FUMBLES (Aborted) at ATL 37 RECOVERED by TB-A.Winfield at ATL 39. A.Winfield for 39 yards TOUCHDOWN. The Replay Official reviewed the runner was not down by contact ruling and the play was REVERSED. M.Ryan FUMBLES (Aborted) at ATL 37 RECOVERED by TB-A.Winfield at ATL 39. A.Winfield to ATL 39 for no gain (B.Hill).
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - TB 39(11:11 - 2nd) L.Fournette left tackle to ATL 37 for 2 yards (K.Neal).
|+12 YD
|
2 & 8 - TB 37(10:48 - 2nd) T.Brady pass short middle to S.Miller to ATL 25 for 12 yards (K.Sheffield).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - TB 25(10:06 - 2nd) T.Brady pass incomplete deep right to T.Johnson.
|-3 YD
|
2 & 10 - TB 25(10:02 - 2nd) L.Fournette up the middle to ATL 28 for -3 yards (I.Oliver).
|+8 YD
|
3 & 13 - TB 28(9:29 - 2nd) T.Brady pass short left to L.Fournette pushed ob at ATL 20 for 8 yards (F.Oluokun).
|Field Goal
|
4 & 5 - TB 20(8:49 - 2nd) R.Succop 38 yard field goal is GOOD Center-Z.Triner Holder-B.Pinion.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(8:44 - 2nd) B.Pinion kicks 65 yards from TB 35 to end zone Touchback.
|+13 YD
|
1 & 10 - ATL 25(8:44 - 2nd) M.Ryan pass short right to L.Stocker pushed ob at ATL 38 for 13 yards (A.Winfield).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - ATL 38(8:22 - 2nd) PENALTY on TB-N.Suh Neutral Zone Infraction 5 yards enforced at ATL 38 - No Play.
|No Gain
|
1 & 5 - ATL 43(8:03 - 2nd) M.Ryan pass incomplete short left to I.Smith (R.Cockrell).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 5 - ATL 43(7:54 - 2nd) B.Hill right guard to ATL 47 for 4 yards (A.Nelson).
|+2 YD
|
3 & 1 - ATL 47(7:13 - 2nd) T.Gurley left guard to ATL 49 for 2 yards (W.Gholston; L.David).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - ATL 49(6:27 - 2nd) B.Hill left guard to 50 for 1 yard (J.Pierre-Paul).
|+7 YD
|
2 & 9 - ATL 50(5:52 - 2nd) M.Ryan pass short right to R.Gage pushed ob at TB 43 for 7 yards (A.Winfield) [R.Cockrell]. PENALTY on TB-R.Cockrell Roughing the Passer 15 yards enforced at TB 43.
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - ATL 28(5:28 - 2nd) M.Ryan pass short right to H.Hurst to TB 24 for 4 yards (K.Minter).
|+8 YD
|
2 & 6 - ATL 24(4:53 - 2nd) M.Ryan pass short right to C.Ridley to TB 16 for 8 yards (S.Murphy-Bunting).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - ATL 16(4:15 - 2nd) B.Hill left guard to TB 12 for 4 yards (W.Gholston).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 6 - ATL 12(3:34 - 2nd) M.Ryan pass short middle to C.Ridley to TB 10 for 2 yards (A.Winfield).
|No Gain
|
3 & 4 - ATL 10(2:50 - 2nd) M.Ryan pass incomplete short middle to H.Hurst [A.Nelson].
|+9 YD
|
4 & 4 - ATL 10(2:46 - 2nd) M.Ryan pass short middle to H.Hurst for 10 yards TOUCHDOWN. The Replay Official reviewed the runner broke the plane ruling and the play was REVERSED. (Shotgun) M.Ryan pass short middle to H.Hurst to TB 1 for 9 yards (L.David).
|No Gain
|
1 & 1 - ATL 1(2:37 - 2nd) M.Gono reported in as eligible. T.Gurley up the middle to TB 1 for no gain (P.O'Connor; K.Minter).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 1 - ATL 1(2:00 - 2nd) M.Gono reported in as eligible. M.Ryan up the middle for 1 yard TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(1:56 - 2nd) Y.Koo extra point is GOOD Center-J.Harris Holder-S.Hofrichter.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(1:56 - 2nd) S.Hofrichter kicks 65 yards from ATL 35 to end zone Touchback.
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - TB 35(1:56 - 2nd) T.Brady pass incomplete short right to A.Brown. PENALTY on ATL-A.Terrell Defensive Pass Interference 10 yards enforced at TB 25 - No Play.
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - TB 48(1:52 - 2nd) T.Brady pass incomplete short right to C.Godwin. PENALTY on ATL-K.Neal Defensive Pass Interference 13 yards enforced at TB 35 - No Play.
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - TB 48(1:48 - 2nd) T.Brady scrambles up the middle to 50 for 2 yards (D.Jones).
|+11 YD
|
2 & 8 - TB 50(1:21 - 2nd) T.Brady pass short right to C.Brate to ATL 39 for 11 yards (F.Oluokun).
|+10 YD
|
1 & 10 - TB 39(1:17 - 2nd) T.Brady pass short middle to A.Brown to ATL 29 for 10 yards (J.Tuioti-Mariner; K.Neal).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - TB 29(0:49 - 2nd) T.Brady pass incomplete deep left to S.Miller.
|+16 YD
|
2 & 10 - TB 29(0:43 - 2nd) T.Brady pass short middle to T.Johnson to ATL 13 for 16 yards (S.Neasman).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - TB 13(0:30 - 2nd) T.Brady spiked the ball to stop the clock.
|+6 YD
|
2 & 10 - TB 13(0:29 - 2nd) T.Brady pass short right to L.Fournette to ATL 7 for 6 yards (K.Neal).
|No Gain
|
3 & 4 - TB 7(0:08 - 2nd) T.Brady pass incomplete short right to C.Brate.
|Field Goal
|
4 & 4 - TB 7(0:05 - 2nd) R.Succop 25 yard field goal is GOOD Center-Z.Triner Holder-B.Pinion.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) B.Pinion kicks 65 yards from TB 35 to end zone Touchback.
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - ATL 25(15:00 - 3rd) M.Ryan pass short left to R.Gage pushed ob at ATL 32 for 7 yards (J.Dean).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 3 - ATL 32(14:28 - 3rd) M.Ryan pass short left to R.Gage to ATL 37 for 5 yards (J.Dean).
|+15 YD
|
1 & 10 - ATL 37(13:48 - 3rd) M.Ryan pass short middle to R.Gage to TB 48 for 15 yards (A.Winfield) [N.Suh].
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - ATL 48(13:06 - 3rd) B.Hill up the middle to TB 46 for 2 yards (W.Gholston; R.Nunez-Roches).
|+6 YD
|
2 & 8 - ATL 46(12:19 - 3rd) M.Ryan pass short middle to C.Ridley to TB 40 for 6 yards (L.David).
|+17 YD
|
3 & 2 - ATL 40(11:34 - 3rd) M.Ryan pass short left to T.Gurley pushed ob at TB 23 for 17 yards (K.Minter).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - ATL 23(10:57 - 3rd) M.Gono reported in as eligible. M.Ryan pass incomplete short middle to H.Hurst (A.Winfield). Tampa Bay challenged the incomplete pass ruling and the play was Upheld. The ruling on the field stands. (Timeout #1.)
|+11 YD
|
2 & 10 - ATL 23(10:51 - 3rd) M.Ryan pass short left to L.Treadwell pushed ob at TB 12 for 11 yards (J.Dean).
|-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - ATL 12(10:16 - 3rd) B.Hill right tackle to TB 13 for -1 yards (L.David).
|-6 YD
|
2 & 11 - ATL 13(9:36 - 3rd) C.Ridley left tackle to TB 19 for -6 yards (J.Pierre-Paul).
|+19 YD
|
3 & 17 - ATL 19(8:56 - 3rd) M.Ryan pass deep left to R.Gage for 19 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(8:49 - 3rd) Y.Koo extra point is GOOD Center-J.Harris Holder-S.Hofrichter.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(8:49 - 3rd) S.Hofrichter kicks 65 yards from ATL 35 to end zone Touchback.
|+46 YD
|
1 & 10 - TB 25(8:49 - 3rd) T.Brady pass deep middle to C.Godwin pushed ob at ATL 29 for 46 yards (R.Allen).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - TB 29(8:10 - 3rd) T.Brady pass incomplete deep right to R.Gronkowski.
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - TB 29(8:05 - 3rd) R.Jones up the middle to ATL 29 for no gain (D.Fowler).
|Int
|
3 & 10 - TB 29(7:28 - 3rd) T.Brady pass deep middle intended for S.Miller INTERCEPTED by R.Allen at ATL 8. R.Allen to ATL 18 for 10 yards (A.Marpet). Penalty on TB-S.Miller Offensive Pass Interference declined.
|Result
|Play
|+14 YD
|
1 & 10 - ATL 18(7:13 - 3rd) M.Ryan pass short left to H.Hurst to ATL 32 for 14 yards (K.Minter R.Cockrell).
|+13 YD
|
1 & 10 - ATL 32(6:39 - 3rd) M.Ryan pass short middle to B.Hill to ATL 45 for 13 yards (A.Winfield; L.David).
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - ATL 45(5:53 - 3rd) B.Hill left end pushed ob at TB 46 for 9 yards (N.Suh).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 1 - ATL 46(5:18 - 3rd) T.Gurley right tackle to TB 43 for 3 yards (W.Gholston; K.Davis).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - ATL 43(4:50 - 3rd) M.Ryan pass short right to C.Ridley to TB 43 for no gain (J.Dean).
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - ATL 43(4:13 - 3rd) M.Ryan pass incomplete short left.
|+8 YD
|
3 & 10 - ATL 43(4:07 - 3rd) M.Ryan pass short left to R.Gage to TB 35 for 8 yards (K.Minter).
|Penalty
|
4 & 2 - ATL 32(3:19 - 3rd) M.Ryan pass incomplete short middle to C.Ridley (J.Dean). PENALTY on TB-J.Dean Defensive Pass Interference 3 yards enforced at TB 35 - No Play.
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - ATL 32(3:15 - 3rd) M.Ryan pass short middle to B.Hill to TB 29 for 3 yards (L.David). FUMBLES (L.David) and recovers at TB 29.
|No Gain
|
2 & 7 - ATL 29(2:29 - 3rd) M.Ryan pass incomplete short right to C.Ridley.
|+11 YD
|
3 & 7 - ATL 29(2:25 - 3rd) M.Ryan pass short right to R.Gage pushed ob at TB 18 for 11 yards (R.Cockrell).
|+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - ATL 18(1:57 - 3rd) R.Gage left end pushed ob at TB 7 for 11 yards (J.Dean).
|No Gain
|
1 & 7 - ATL 7(1:25 - 3rd) M.Ryan pass incomplete short right.
|+4 YD
|
2 & 7 - ATL 7(1:23 - 3rd) T.Gurley up the middle to TB 3 for 4 yards (C.Gill; K.Minter).
|No Gain
|
3 & 3 - ATL 3(0:38 - 3rd) M.Ryan pass incomplete short left to L.Treadwell (S.Murphy-Bunting).
|Field Goal
|
4 & 3 - ATL 3(0:34 - 3rd) Y.Koo 21 yard field goal is GOOD Center-J.Harris Holder-S.Hofrichter.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(0:30 - 3rd) S.Hofrichter kicks 65 yards from ATL 35 to end zone Touchback.
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - TB 25(0:30 - 3rd) R.Jones up the middle to TB 29 for 4 yards (A.Bailey; S.Means).
|Result
|Play
|+7 YD
|
2 & 6 - TB 29(15:00 - 4th) T.Brady pass short left to C.Godwin pushed ob at TB 36 for 7 yards (K.Sheffield).
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - TB 36(14:31 - 4th) R.Jones right end ran ob at TB 45 for 9 yards (F.Oluokun).
|+8 YD
|
2 & 1 - TB 45(14:01 - 4th) J.Haeg reported in as eligible. R.Jones up the middle to ATL 47 for 8 yards (S.Means).
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - TB 47(13:21 - 4th) T.Brady pass short left to A.Brown to ATL 39 for 8 yards (K.Neal).
|+12 YD
|
2 & 2 - TB 39(12:42 - 4th) T.Brady pass short left to A.Brown pushed ob at ATL 27 for 12 yards (K.Sheffield).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - TB 27(12:05 - 4th) T.Brady pass incomplete deep right to A.Brown [F.Oluokun].
|Penalty
|
2 & 10 - TB 17(12:00 - 4th) T.Brady pass incomplete short left to R.Gronkowski. PENALTY on ATL-F.Oluokun Defensive Pass Interference 10 yards enforced at ATL 27 - No Play.
|+14 YD
|
1 & 10 - TB 17(11:56 - 4th) T.Brady pass short right to A.Brown pushed ob at ATL 3 for 14 yards (K.Neal S.Neasman).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 3 - TB 3(11:17 - 4th) R.Jones up the middle for 3 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(11:13 - 4th) R.Succop extra point is GOOD Center-Z.Triner Holder-B.Pinion.
|Kickoff
|(11:13 - 4th) B.Pinion kicks 65 yards from TB 35 to end zone Touchback.
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - ATL 25(11:13 - 4th) B.Hill up the middle to ATL 34 for 9 yards (J.Whitehead).
|+62 YD
|
2 & 1 - ATL 34(10:35 - 4th) B.Hill right end pushed ob at TB 4 for 62 yards (A.Winfield).
|No Gain
|
1 & 4 - ATL 4(9:54 - 4th) M.Ryan pass incomplete short left to C.Ridley.
|+1 YD
|
2 & 4 - ATL 4(9:50 - 4th) T.Gurley right guard to TB 3 for 1 yard (A.Winfield; R.Nunez-Roches).
|+2 YD
|
3 & 3 - ATL 3(9:04 - 4th) T.Gurley up the middle to TB 1 for 2 yards (J.Whitehead).
|+1 YD
|
4 & 1 - ATL 1(8:23 - 4th) M.Gono reported in as eligible. M.Ryan pass short middle to H.Hurst for 1 yard TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(8:19 - 4th) Y.Koo extra point is GOOD Center-J.Harris Holder-S.Hofrichter.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(8:19 - 4th) S.Hofrichter kicks 65 yards from ATL 35 to end zone Touchback.
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - TB 25(8:19 - 4th) R.Jones right tackle to TB 30 for 5 yards (F.Oluokun).
|+18 YD
|
2 & 5 - TB 30(7:43 - 4th) T.Brady pass short left to R.Gronkowski to TB 48 for 18 yards (S.Neasman).
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - TB 48(6:59 - 4th) R.Jones right tackle to ATL 46 for 6 yards (D.Jones; F.Oluokun).
|Sack
|
2 & 4 - TB 46(6:19 - 4th) T.Brady sacked at TB 46 for -8 yards (D.Fowler).
|+47 YD
|
3 & 12 - TB 46(5:36 - 4th) T.Brady pass deep right to C.Godwin to ATL 7 for 47 yards (R.Allen).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 7 - TB 7(4:45 - 4th) R.Jones left tackle to ATL 4 for 3 yards (T.Davison; B.Wreh-Wilson).
|No Gain
|
2 & 4 - TB 4(4:03 - 4th) T.Brady pass incomplete short right.
|+4 YD
|
3 & 4 - TB 4(3:58 - 4th) T.Brady pass short left to C.Godwin for 4 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(3:54 - 4th) R.Succop extra point is GOOD Center-Z.Triner Holder-B.Pinion.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(3:54 - 4th) B.Pinion kicks 60 yards from TB 35 to ATL 5. C.Rowland to ATL 31 for 26 yards (J.Cichy).
|Sack
|
1 & 10 - ATL 31(3:48 - 4th) M.Ryan sacked at ATL 24 for -7 yards (N.Suh).
|+18 YD
|
2 & 17 - ATL 24(3:23 - 4th) M.Ryan pass deep right to C.Ridley ran ob at ATL 42 for 18 yards.
|-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - ATL 42(3:18 - 4th) M.Ryan pass short middle to C.Ridley to ATL 41 for -1 yards (S.Murphy-Bunting). FUMBLES (S.Murphy-Bunting) RECOVERED by TB-S.Murphy-Bunting at ATL 41. S.Murphy-Bunting to ATL 38 for 3 yards (C.Ridley).
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - TB 38(3:11 - 4th) T.Brady pass incomplete short right to A.Brown (A.Terrell).
|+8 YD
|
2 & 10 - TB 38(3:09 - 4th) R.Jones left guard to ATL 30 for 8 yards (S.Means R.Allen).
|+30 YD
|
3 & 2 - TB 30(3:02 - 4th) T.Brady pass short right to A.Brown for 30 yards TOUCHDOWN. Penalty on ATL-I.Oliver Defensive Holding declined.
|PAT Good
|(2:52 - 4th) R.Succop extra point is GOOD Center-Z.Triner Holder-B.Pinion.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(2:52 - 4th) B.Pinion kicks 65 yards from TB 35 to end zone Touchback.
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - ATL 25(2:52 - 4th) B.Hill up the middle to ATL 29 for 4 yards (S.Murphy-Bunting).
|No Gain
|
2 & 6 - ATL 29(2:26 - 4th) M.Ryan pass incomplete short right to C.Ridley.
|No Gain
|
3 & 6 - ATL 29(2:22 - 4th) M.Ryan pass incomplete short middle to R.Gage.
|No Gain
|
4 & 6 - ATL 29(2:19 - 4th) M.Ryan pass incomplete deep middle to R.Gage (K.Minter) [K.Davis].
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - TB 29(2:14 - 4th) T.Brady pass short right to A.Brown to ATL 26 for 3 yards (A.Terrell).
|+6 YD
|
2 & 7 - TB 26(2:05 - 4th) T.Brady pass short middle to A.Brown pushed ob at ATL 20 for 6 yards (B.Wreh-Wilson).
|+2 YD
|
3 & 1 - TB 20(2:01 - 4th) T.Brady pass short middle to A.Brown to ATL 18 for 2 yards (D.Jones).
|-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - TB 18(1:52 - 4th) T.Brady kneels to ATL 19 for -1 yards.
|No Gain
|
2 & 11 - TB 19(1:11 - 4th) T.Brady kneels to ATL 19 for no gain.
|No Gain
|
3 & 11 - TB 19(0:38 - 4th) T.Brady kneels to ATL 19 for no gain.
-
ARI
LAR
7
5
2nd 5:31 CBS
-
GB
CHI
14
10
2nd 6:27 FOX
-
JAC
IND
0
17
2nd 8:21 CBS
-
LAC
KC
14
14
2nd 5:31 FOX
-
LV
DEN
10
10
2nd 8:25 CBS
-
NO
CAR
13
7
2nd 6:46 FOX
-
SEA
SF
6
0
2nd 6:36 FOX
-
TEN
HOU
17
6
2nd 4:29 CBS
-
ATL
TB
27
44
Final FOX
-
BAL
CIN
38
3
Final CBS
-
MIA
BUF
26
56
Final CBS
-
MIN
DET
37
35
Final FOX
-
NYJ
NE
14
28
Final CBS
-
PIT
CLE
22
24
Final CBS
-
DAL
NYG
19
23
Final FOX
-
WAS
PHI
0
043 O/U
+6.5
Sun 8:20pm NBC