NYJ
NE
Newton accounts for 4 TDs, Patriots roll 28-14 over Jets
FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) Cam Newton had three touchdown passes and caught another, and the New England Patriots rallied to beat the New York Jets 28-14 on Sunday.
The win snapped a three-game losing streak for New England (7-9), which earned its 10th straight win over the Jets (2-14) but won't be playing in the postseason for the first time since the 2008 season.
It marked Newton's first game with multiple passing touchdowns this season. He finished 21 of 30 for 242 yards. He also ran 11 times for 79 yards.
New England trailed 14-7 early in the third quarter, but outscored the Jets 21-0 the rest of the way in what was likely Adam Gase's final game as New York's coach.
Sam Darnold, whose future with the Jets is also uncertain, was 23 of 34 for 266 yards, a touchdown and two second-half interceptions.
The Jets moved quickly on the first possession of the third quarter, taking their lead on Josh Adams' 1-yard TD run. The score was set up by a 53-yard completion from Darnold to Breshad Perriman that got the ball inside the Patriots 15.
New England went to its bag of tricks to tie it back up.
With the ball on the Jets 19, Newton handed the ball off to Sony Michel, who flipped the ball back to receiver Jakobi Meyers on an end-around. But Meyers stopped in the backfield and tossed a pass to a wide-open Newton for the touchdown. It marked the second touchdown pass of the season for Meyers.
Darnold was intercepted by J.C. Jackson on the Jets' ensuing drive, giving the ball back to the Patriots on the Jets 45.
The Patriots took advantage, scoring four plays later on a 26-yard touchdown pass from Newton to tight end Devin Asiasi to make it 21-14 with 13:56 left in the game.
Two series later, Newton connected with Sony Michel for a 31-yard score.
It was 7-7 at halftime as both offenses had trouble sustaining drives. The exceptions came at the beginning and end of the half.
Newton made plays with both his arm and feet on the opening series of the game to put the Patriots in front.
First, he scampered for a 49-yard run to get New England down to the 15. Four plays later, he connected with James White on a 7-yard touchdown pass to cap a seven-play, 84-yard drive.
The Jets had their most success on their second to last possession of the first half when Darnold punctuated their 10-play, 80-yard drive by threading a pass between a pair of defenders in the end zone to Chris Herndon for a 21-yard touchdown.
INJURIES
Jets: WR Denzel Mims was evaluated for a concussion in the second quarter and didn't return. . LT Mekhi Becton limped off the field with an ankle early in the third quarter. . RT George Fant left in the third quarter with a hand injury, but returned. . Jeff Smith left with a shoulder injury. . WR Jamison Crowder left in the fourth quarter after collision.
Patriots: S Adrian Phillips left in the first quarter with a hip injury and didn't return. . WR Damiere Byrd was helped off the field in the third quarter with a head injury. . Butler exited with a thigh injury. . LT Justin Herron left with an ankle injury.
RECORD ROMP
Newton's 49-yard run on the Patriots' opening drive was the longest by a quarterback in franchise history. Steven Grogan held the previous record, twice posting 41-yard runs.
With the run, Newton also passed Grogan for the single-season team record for rushing yards by a quarterback. Newton entered 26 yards behind Grogan, who had 539 rushing yards in 1978.
UP NEXT
Jets: End of season.
Patriots: End of season.
---
More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP-NFL
|
S. Darnold
14 QB
266 PaYds, PaTD, 2 INTs, 3 RuYds
|
12
FPTS
|
C. Newton
1 QB
242 PaYds, 3 PaTDs, 79 RuYds
|
41
FPTS
|Team Stats
|Time of Pos
|33:32
|26:28
|1st Downs
|21
|23
|Rushing
|7
|7
|Passing
|14
|15
|Penalty
|0
|1
|3rd Down Conv
|3-10
|6-12
|4th Down Conv
|1-1
|0-0
|Total Net Yards
|350
|404
|Total Plays
|62
|63
|Avg Gain
|5.6
|6.4
|Net Yards Rushing
|111
|166
|Rush Attempts
|25
|29
|Avg Rush Yards
|4.4
|5.7
|Net Yards Passing
|239
|238
|Comp. - Att.
|23-34
|22-31
|Yards Per Pass
|6.5
|7.0
|Penalties - Yards
|3-30
|6-47
|Touchdowns
|2
|4
|Rushing TDs
|1
|0
|Passing TDs
|1
|4
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|2
|0
|Fumbles - Lost
|0-0
|2-0
|Int. Thrown
|2
|0
|Punts - Avg
|5-37.4
|6-45.3
|Return Yards
|58
|108
|Punts - Returns
|0-0
|3-36
|Kickoffs - Returns
|3-58
|3-55
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|2-17
|Red Zone Eff.
|1-2 -50%
|2-2 -100%
|Goal to Go Eff.
|1-1 -100%
|1-1 -100%
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|239
|PASS YDS
|238
|
|
|111
|RUSH YDS
|166
|
|
|350
|TOTAL YDS
|404
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|FPTS
|
S. Darnold 14 QB
12
FPTS
|S. Darnold
|23/34
|266
|1
|2
|12
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
J. Adams 36 RB
11
FPTS
|J. Adams
|11
|47
|1
|10
|11
|
T. Johnson 25 RB
6
FPTS
|T. Johnson
|11
|45
|0
|9
|6
|
B. Berrios 10 WR
3
FPTS
|B. Berrios
|2
|16
|0
|15
|3
|
S. Darnold 14 QB
12
FPTS
|S. Darnold
|1
|3
|0
|3
|12
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
B. Perriman 19 WR
8
FPTS
|B. Perriman
|6
|3
|84
|0
|53
|8
|
C. Herndon 89 TE
12
FPTS
|C. Herndon
|9
|7
|63
|1
|21
|12
|
J. Crowder 82 WR
3
FPTS
|J. Crowder
|4
|4
|31
|0
|12
|3
|
T. Johnson 25 RB
6
FPTS
|T. Johnson
|2
|2
|23
|0
|15
|6
|
B. Berrios 10 WR
3
FPTS
|B. Berrios
|3
|3
|20
|0
|10
|3
|
D. Brown 87 TE
1
FPTS
|D. Brown
|1
|1
|18
|0
|18
|1
|
D. Mims 11 WR
1
FPTS
|D. Mims
|2
|1
|15
|0
|15
|1
|
J. Adams 36 RB
11
FPTS
|J. Adams
|4
|2
|12
|0
|11
|11
|
V. Smith 17 WR
0
FPTS
|V. Smith
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|FF
|
N. Hewitt 46 ILB
|N. Hewitt
|7-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
M. Maye 20 FS
|M. Maye
|7-3
|0.0
|0
|0
|
B. Hager 54 LB
|B. Hager
|6-2
|0.5
|0
|0
|
L. Jackson 38 CB
|L. Jackson
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
F. Luvu 50 LB
|F. Luvu
|5-0
|1.0
|0
|0
|
H. Anderson 96 DE
|H. Anderson
|4-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
N. Shepherd 97 DE
|N. Shepherd
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
B. Hall 37 CB
|B. Hall
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Brown 87 TE
|D. Brown
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
C. Ballentine 27 CB
|C. Ballentine
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
B. Huff 47 DE
|B. Huff
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|0
|
A. Maulet 23 CB
|A. Maulet
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
T. Basham 93 OLB
|T. Basham
|1-1
|0.5
|0
|0
|
M. Farley 41 SAF
|M. Farley
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
C. McDermott 69 OT
|C. McDermott
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
T. Smart DT
|T. Smart
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Franklin-Myers 91 DE
|J. Franklin-Myers
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
F. Fatukasi 94 DT
|F. Fatukasi
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Guidry 40 CB
|J. Guidry
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|1
|
R. Griffin 84 TE
|R. Griffin
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
N. Dawkins 56 LB
|N. Dawkins
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
S. Finch LB
|S. Finch
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
C. McLaughlin K
2
FPTS
|C. McLaughlin
|0/0
|0
|2/2
|2
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
B. Mann 7 P
|B. Mann
|5
|37.4
|1
|52
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
C. Ballentine 27 CB
0
FPTS
|C. Ballentine
|2
|21.0
|22
|0
|
V. Smith 17 WR
0
FPTS
|V. Smith
|1
|16.0
|16
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|FPTS
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
C. Newton 1 QB
41
FPTS
|C. Newton
|11
|79
|0
|49
|41
|
S. Michel 26 RB
19
FPTS
|S. Michel
|16
|76
|0
|13
|19
|
J. Meyers 16 WR
12
FPTS
|J. Meyers
|1
|7
|0
|7
|12
|
D. Byrd 10 WR
0
FPTS
|D. Byrd
|1
|4
|0
|4
|0
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
J. Meyers 16 WR
12
FPTS
|J. Meyers
|7
|6
|68
|0
|18
|12
|
S. Michel 26 RB
19
FPTS
|S. Michel
|3
|3
|60
|1
|31
|19
|
D. Asiasi 86 TE
9
FPTS
|D. Asiasi
|3
|2
|39
|1
|26
|9
|
J. White 28 RB
9
FPTS
|J. White
|7
|4
|31
|1
|12
|9
|
C. Newton 1 QB
41
FPTS
|C. Newton
|1
|1
|19
|1
|19
|41
|
N. Harry 15 WR
1
FPTS
|N. Harry
|2
|2
|17
|0
|10
|1
|
G. Olszewski 80 WR
1
FPTS
|G. Olszewski
|2
|2
|14
|0
|12
|1
|
D. Byrd 10 WR
0
FPTS
|D. Byrd
|3
|1
|7
|0
|7
|0
|
D. Keene 44 TE
0
FPTS
|D. Keene
|2
|1
|6
|0
|6
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|FF
|
D. McCourty 32 FS
|D. McCourty
|5-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
L. Guy 93 DT
|L. Guy
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
K. Dugger 35 DB
|K. Dugger
|5-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Wise 91 DE
|D. Wise
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
C. Winovich 50 DE
|C. Winovich
|4-2
|2.0
|0
|0
|
J. Jackson 27 CB
|J. Jackson
|4-0
|0.0
|1
|0
|
J. Jones 31 DB
|J. Jones
|4-1
|0.0
|1
|0
|
J. Bentley 51 LB
|J. Bentley
|4-3
|0.0
|0
|0
|
A. Butler 70 DT
|A. Butler
|3-1
|1.0
|0
|0
|
M. Slater 18 WR
|M. Slater
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
M. Bryant 41 CB
|M. Bryant
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Williams 33 CB
|J. Williams
|2-4
|0.0
|0
|0
|
R. Berry 43 DE
|R. Berry
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. McCourty 30 CB
|J. McCourty
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
M. Jackson CB
|M. Jackson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Cichy LB
|J. Cichy
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
A. Phillips 21 SS
|A. Phillips
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Simon 55 DE
|J. Simon
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
A. Spence 52 DT
|A. Spence
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
N. Folk 6 K
4
FPTS
|N. Folk
|0/0
|0
|4/4
|4
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
J. Bailey 7 P
|J. Bailey
|6
|45.3
|3
|65
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
G. Olszewski 80 WR
1
FPTS
|G. Olszewski
|1
|21.0
|21
|0
|
J. Taylor 42 RB
0
FPTS
|J. Taylor
|1
|18.0
|18
|0
|
D. Moncrief 14 WR
0
FPTS
|D. Moncrief
|1
|16.0
|16
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
G. Olszewski 80 WR
1
FPTS
|G. Olszewski
|3
|12.0
|17
|0
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) C.McLaughlin kicks 67 yards from NYJ 35 to NE -2. J.Taylor to NE 16 for 18 yards (J.Hassell).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - NE 43(14:57 - 1st) C.Newton pass incomplete deep right to J.Meyers. NYJ-T.Basham was injured during the play. PENALTY on NE-J.Herron Ineligible Downfield Pass 5 yards enforced at NE 16 - No Play.
|+17 YD
|
1 & 15 - NE 11(14:50 - 1st) C.Newton pass short right to S.Michel to NE 28 for 17 yards (F.Luvu). NYJ-N.Hewitt was injured during the play.
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - NE 28(14:18 - 1st) PENALTY on NE-D.Asiasi False Start 5 yards enforced at NE 28 - No Play.
|+13 YD
|
1 & 15 - NE 23(14:06 - 1st) S.Michel right guard to NE 36 for 13 yards (M.Farley; M.Maye).
|+49 YD
|
2 & 2 - NE 36(13:38 - 1st) C.Newton right guard to NYJ 15 for 49 yards (A.Maulet). NE-1 Newton longest rush by QB in franchise history (Grogan 41 yds twice - 10/18/76 vs NYJ & 10/9/77 vs SEA). NE-1 Newton 562 rush yds this season new franchise record for rush yds by a QB in a season (Grogan 539 in 1978).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - NE 15(13:01 - 1st) S.Michel up the middle to NYJ 12 for 3 yards (N.Shepherd H.Anderson).
|+10 YD
|
2 & 7 - NE 12(12:35 - 1st) S.Michel right tackle to NYJ 2 for 10 yards (J.Guidry M.Maye).
|No Gain
|
1 & 2 - NE 2(12:10 - 1st) C.Newton Aborted. J.Ferentz FUMBLES at NYJ 5 recovered by NE-C.Newton at NYJ 7.
|+7 YD
|
2 & 7 - NE 7(11:28 - 1st) C.Newton pass short middle to J.White for 7 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(11:23 - 1st) N.Folk extra point is GOOD Center-J.Cardona Holder-J.Bailey.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(11:23 - 1st) J.Bailey kicks 64 yards from NE 35 to NYJ 1. C.Ballentine to NYJ 21 for 20 yards (M.Slater J.Williams).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - NYJ 21(11:16 - 1st) T.Johnson left tackle to NYJ 25 for 4 yards (A.Phillips C.Winovich).
|+8 YD
|
2 & 6 - NYJ 25(10:40 - 1st) S.Darnold pass short left to T.Johnson pushed ob at NYJ 33 for 8 yards (K.Dugger).
|+10 YD
|
1 & 10 - NYJ 33(10:05 - 1st) S.Darnold pass short right to B.Berrios pushed ob at NYJ 43 for 10 yards (J.McCourty).
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - NYJ 43(9:24 - 1st) T.Johnson left tackle to NE 48 for 9 yards (D.McCourty; J.Bentley). NE-A.Phillips was injured during the play.
|+3 YD
|
2 & 1 - NYJ 48(8:52 - 1st) T.Johnson up the middle to NE 45 for 3 yards (D.Wise).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - NYJ 45(8:09 - 1st) S.Darnold pass short right to J.Crowder to NE 45 for no gain (J.Jackson).
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - NYJ 45(7:23 - 1st) S.Darnold pass incomplete short right to J.Adams.
|No Gain
|
3 & 10 - NYJ 45(7:17 - 1st) S.Darnold pass incomplete deep left to D.Mims (C.Winovich).
|Punt
|
4 & 10 - NYJ 45(7:13 - 1st) B.Mann punts 36 yards to NE 9 Center-T.Hennessy downed by NYJ-M.Farley.
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - NE 9(7:02 - 1st) S.Michel right guard to NE 12 for 3 yards (F.Fatukasi).
|+13 YD
|
2 & 7 - NE 12(6:40 - 1st) C.Newton pass short middle to D.Asiasi to NE 25 for 13 yards (M.Maye).
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - NE 25(6:10 - 1st) C.Newton pass short left to J.Meyers to NE 31 for 6 yards (L.Jackson).
|-1 YD
|
2 & 4 - NE 31(5:39 - 1st) S.Michel left guard to NE 30 for -1 yards (J.Franklin-Myers).
|No Gain
|
3 & 5 - NE 30(5:08 - 1st) C.Newton right tackle to NE 30 for no gain (B.Hager).
|Punt
|
4 & 5 - NE 30(4:30 - 1st) J.Bailey punts 47 yards to NYJ 23 Center-J.Cardona fair catch by B.Berrios.
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - NYJ 23(4:22 - 1st) T.Johnson left tackle to NYJ 27 for 4 yards (C.Winovich).
|+7 YD
|
2 & 6 - NYJ 27(3:46 - 1st) T.Johnson left end pushed ob at NYJ 34 for 7 yards (K.Dugger).
|+20 YD
|
1 & 10 - NYJ 34(3:02 - 1st) S.Darnold pass deep right to B.Perriman to NE 46 for 20 yards (D.McCourty).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - NYJ 46(2:22 - 1st) PENALTY on NYJ-R.Griffin False Start 5 yards enforced at NE 46 - No Play.
|Sack
|
1 & 15 - NYJ 49(1:59 - 1st) S.Darnold sacked at NYJ 40 for -9 yards (C.Winovich).
|+6 YD
|
2 & 24 - NYJ 40(1:15 - 1st) S.Darnold pass short right to C.Herndon to NYJ 46 for 6 yards (D.McCourty J.Bentley).
|+4 YD
|
3 & 18 - NYJ 46(0:32 - 1st) S.Darnold pass short left to B.Berrios pushed ob at 50 for 4 yards (J.Jones).
|Punt
|
4 & 14 - NYJ 50(15:00 - 2nd) B.Mann punts 32 yards to NE 18 Center-T.Hennessy. G.Olszewski to NE 35 for 17 yards (R.Griffin).
|Result
|Play
|-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - NE 35(14:48 - 2nd) S.Michel left guard to NE 34 for -1 yards (M.Maye B.Hager).
|+13 YD
|
2 & 11 - NE 34(14:20 - 2nd) C.Newton pass short middle to J.Meyers to NE 47 for 13 yards (F.Luvu).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - NE 47(13:59 - 2nd) S.Michel left end to NYJ 49 for 4 yards (T.Basham).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 6 - NE 49(13:11 - 2nd) S.Michel left guard to NYJ 47 for 2 yards (L.Jackson N.Shepherd).
|No Gain
|
3 & 4 - NE 47(12:42 - 2nd) C.Newton pass incomplete short right to D.Byrd (M.Farley).
|Punt
|
4 & 4 - NE 47(12:37 - 2nd) J.Bailey punts 37 yards to NYJ 10 Center-J.Cardona fair catch by B.Berrios.
|Result
|Play
|+15 YD
|
1 & 10 - NYJ 10(12:30 - 2nd) S.Darnold pass short left to D.Mims to NYJ 25 for 15 yards (J.Jones J.Williams).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - NYJ 25(11:46 - 2nd) S.Darnold pass incomplete deep left to C.Herndon [D.Wise].
|+3 YD
|
2 & 10 - NYJ 25(11:40 - 2nd) J.Adams up the middle to NYJ 28 for 3 yards (L.Guy C.Winovich).
|Sack
|
3 & 7 - NYJ 28(10:57 - 2nd) S.Darnold sacked at NYJ 20 for -8 yards (C.Winovich).
|Punt
|
4 & 15 - NYJ 20(10:17 - 2nd) B.Mann punts 52 yards to NE 28 Center-T.Hennessy. G.Olszewski to NE 36 for 8 yards (T.Basham). PENALTY on NE-T.Brooks Illegal Block Above the Waist 10 yards enforced at NE 35.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - NE 25(10:05 - 2nd) C.Newton pass incomplete short middle to D.Keene.
|Sack
|
2 & 10 - NE 25(10:02 - 2nd) C.Newton sacked at NE 17 for -8 yards (B.Huff).
|+18 YD
|
3 & 18 - NE 17(9:34 - 2nd) C.Newton pass deep middle to J.Meyers to NE 34 for 17 yards (B.Hall). New England challenged the short of the line to gain ruling and the play was REVERSED. (No Huddle Shotgun) C.Newton pass deep middle to J.Meyers to NE 35 for 18 yards (B.Hall).
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - NE 35(9:10 - 2nd) C.Newton pass short left to D.Byrd to NE 42 for 7 yards (L.Jackson).
|Penalty
|
2 & 3 - NE 45(8:35 - 2nd) C.Newton pass short middle to S.Michel to NE 45 for 3 yards (N.Hewitt). PENALTY on NE Illegal Formation 5 yards enforced at NE 42 - No Play.
|+10 YD
|
2 & 8 - NE 37(8:02 - 2nd) C.Newton pass short left to J.White pushed ob at NE 47 for 10 yards (B.Hager).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - NE 47(7:38 - 2nd) C.Newton left end pushed ob at NYJ 48 for 5 yards (M.Farley).
|+12 YD
|
2 & 5 - NE 48(7:11 - 2nd) C.Newton pass short left to J.White pushed ob at NYJ 36 for 12 yards (N.Hewitt).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - NE 36(6:44 - 2nd) C.Newton pass incomplete short right to J.White.
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - NE 36(6:38 - 2nd) C.Newton pass incomplete deep middle to D.Byrd (L.Jackson).
|Sack
|
3 & 10 - NE 36(6:31 - 2nd) C.Newton sacked at NYJ 45 for -9 yards (F.Luvu).
|Punt
|
4 & 19 - NE 45(5:56 - 2nd) J.Bailey punts 45 yards to end zone Center-J.Cardona Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - NYJ 20(5:47 - 2nd) S.Darnold pass short middle to B.Berrios to NYJ 26 for 6 yards (D.Wise J.McCourty).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 4 - NYJ 26(5:13 - 2nd) T.Johnson left guard to NYJ 29 for 3 yards (K.Dugger).
|+3 YD
|
3 & 1 - NYJ 29(4:33 - 2nd) S.Darnold up the middle to NYJ 32 for 3 yards (L.Guy).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - NYJ 32(3:52 - 2nd) S.Darnold pass incomplete short left to B.Perriman.
|Penalty
|
2 & 10 - NYJ 36(3:46 - 2nd) S.Darnold pass short left to J.Crowder pushed ob at NYJ 36 for 4 yards (J.Jones). PENALTY on NYJ-J.Smith Offensive Pass Interference 10 yards enforced at NYJ 32 - No Play.
|+11 YD
|
2 & 20 - NYJ 22(3:26 - 2nd) S.Darnold pass short right to B.Perriman ran ob at NYJ 33 for 11 yards.
|+18 YD
|
3 & 9 - NYJ 33(2:46 - 2nd) S.Darnold pass short middle to D.Brown to NE 49 for 18 yards (D.McCourty).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - NYJ 49(2:07 - 2nd) B.Berrios right end to NE 48 for 1 yard (J.Jackson). WR sweep
|+15 YD
|
2 & 9 - NYJ 48(2:00 - 2nd) S.Darnold pass short right to T.Johnson pushed ob at NE 33 for 15 yards (K.Dugger).
|+12 YD
|
1 & 10 - NYJ 33(1:53 - 2nd) S.Darnold pass short right to J.Crowder ran ob at NE 21 for 12 yards. The Replay Official reviewed the pass completion ruling and the play was Upheld. The ruling on the field stands.
|+21 YD
|
1 & 10 - NYJ 21(1:45 - 2nd) S.Darnold pass deep middle to C.Herndon for 21 yards TOUCHDOWN. PENALTY on NE-M.Bryant Unnecessary Roughness 15 yards enforced between downs.
|PAT Good
|(1:40 - 2nd) C.McLaughlin extra point is GOOD Center-T.Hennessy Holder-B.Mann.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(1:40 - 2nd) C.McLaughlin kicks 44 yards from 50 to NE 6. G.Olszewski to NE 27 for 21 yards (C.Ballentine S.Finch).
|+10 YD
|
1 & 10 - NE 27(1:33 - 2nd) C.Newton pass short left to J.Meyers pushed ob at NE 37 for 10 yards (B.Hager).
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - NE 37(1:27 - 2nd) C.Newton pass short middle to D.Keene to NE 43 for 6 yards (N.Hewitt).
|+10 YD
|
2 & 4 - NE 43(1:02 - 2nd) C.Newton pass short right to J.Meyers pushed ob at NYJ 47 for 10 yards (B.Hager). NYJ-T.Basham was injured during the play.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - NE 47(0:57 - 2nd) C.Newton pass incomplete short left to J.White.
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - NE 47(0:54 - 2nd) C.Newton pass incomplete short right to J.White (F.Luvu).
|No Gain
|
3 & 10 - NE 47(0:49 - 2nd) C.Newton pass incomplete short left to J.Meyers.
|Punt
|
4 & 10 - NE 47(0:46 - 2nd) J.Bailey punts 38 yards to NYJ 9 Center-J.Cardona fair catch by B.Berrios.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) J.Bailey kicks 65 yards from NE 35 to end zone Touchback.
|+10 YD
|
1 & 10 - NYJ 25(15:00 - 3rd) J.Adams left end to NYJ 35 for 10 yards (D.McCourty).
|+53 YD
|
1 & 10 - NYJ 35(14:22 - 3rd) S.Darnold pass deep middle to B.Perriman pushed ob at NE 12 for 53 yards (J.Jackson).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - NYJ 12(13:44 - 3rd) J.Adams right guard to NE 11 for 1 yard (L.Guy).
|+10 YD
|
2 & 9 - NYJ 11(13:02 - 3rd) S.Darnold pass short right to J.Crowder pushed ob at NE 1 for 10 yards (J.Jackson).
|No Gain
|
1 & 1 - NYJ 1(12:20 - 3rd) J.Adams up the middle to NE 1 for no gain (L.Guy).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 1 - NYJ 1(11:43 - 3rd) J.Adams up the middle for 1 yard TOUCHDOWN. NYJ-M.Becton was injured during the play.
|PAT Good
|(11:40 - 3rd) C.McLaughlin extra point is GOOD Center-T.Hennessy Holder-B.Mann.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(11:40 - 3rd) C.McLaughlin kicks 66 yards from NYJ 35 to NE -1. D.Moncrief to NE 15 for 16 yards (N.Dawkins). PENALTY on NE-J.Williams Offensive Holding 7 yards enforced at NE 15.
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - NE 8(11:35 - 3rd) S.Michel right guard to NE 14 for 6 yards (N.Hewitt).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 4 - NE 14(11:13 - 3rd) S.Michel up the middle to NE 17 for 3 yards (H.Anderson).
|+12 YD
|
3 & 1 - NE 17(10:40 - 3rd) C.Newton pass short right to S.Michel pushed ob at NE 29 for 12 yards (N.Hewitt).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - NE 29(10:12 - 3rd) C.Newton pass short left to J.White to NE 31 for 2 yards (N.Hewitt) [N.Shepherd].
|+4 YD
|
2 & 8 - NE 31(9:42 - 3rd) D.Byrd left end to NE 36 for 5 yards (N.Hewitt J.Guidry). FUMBLES (J.Guidry) recovered by NE-M.Onwenu at NE 35. NE-D.Byrd was injured during the play.
|No Gain
|
3 & 4 - NE 35(9:20 - 3rd) C.Newton pass incomplete short middle to D.Asiasi.
|Punt
|
4 & 4 - NE 35(9:16 - 3rd) J.Bailey punts 65 yards to end zone Center-J.Cardona Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|Sack
|
1 & 10 - NYJ 20(9:07 - 3rd) S.Darnold sacked at NYJ 10 for -10 yards (A.Butler).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 20 - NYJ 10(8:25 - 3rd) T.Johnson up the middle to NYJ 14 for 4 yards (A.Spence; A.Butler). NE-A.Butler was injured during the play.
|+15 YD
|
3 & 16 - NYJ 14(8:00 - 3rd) B.Berrios up the middle to NYJ 29 for 15 yards (M.Bryant).
|Punt
|
4 & 1 - NYJ 29(7:20 - 3rd) B.Mann punts 41 yards to NE 30 Center-T.Hennessy. G.Olszewski to NE 42 for 12 yards (D.Brown M.Farley).
|Result
|Play
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - NE 42(7:07 - 3rd) C.Newton pass short right to N.Harry to NE 49 for 7 yards (B.Hager B.Hall).
|No Gain
|
2 & 3 - NE 49(6:35 - 3rd) C.Newton pass incomplete short right [B.Huff]. Official said the NE 86-Asiasi was in the area
|+4 YD
|
3 & 3 - NE 49(6:30 - 3rd) C.Newton right end ran ob at NYJ 47 for 4 yards (M.Maye).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - NE 47(5:58 - 3rd) C.Newton sacked at NE 47 for -6 yards (sack split by B.Hager and T.Basham).
|+10 YD
|
2 & 16 - NE 47(5:16 - 3rd) C.Newton pass short right to N.Harry to NYJ 43 for 10 yards (B.Hall).
|+12 YD
|
3 & 6 - NE 43(4:44 - 3rd) C.Newton pass short right to G.Olszewski to NYJ 31 for 12 yards (L.Jackson).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - NE 31(4:08 - 3rd) S.Michel up the middle to NYJ 26 for 5 yards (T.Smart).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 5 - NE 26(3:40 - 3rd) C.Newton pass short left to G.Olszewski to NYJ 24 for 2 yards (M.Maye).
|+5 YD
|
3 & 3 - NE 24(3:08 - 3rd) C.Newton right end to NYJ 19 for 5 yards (M.Maye).
|+19 YD
|
1 & 10 - NE 19(2:31 - 3rd) J.Meyers pass short right to C.Newton for 19 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(2:22 - 3rd) N.Folk extra point is GOOD Center-J.Cardona Holder-J.Bailey.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(2:22 - 3rd) J.Bailey kicks 65 yards from NE 35 to end zone Touchback.
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - NYJ 25(2:22 - 3rd) J.Adams left guard to NYJ 26 for 1 yard (D.Wise J.Simon).
|+9 YD
|
2 & 9 - NYJ 26(1:43 - 3rd) S.Darnold pass short right to C.Herndon to NYJ 35 for 9 yards (K.Dugger J.Williams).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - NYJ 35(1:04 - 3rd) J.Adams up the middle to NYJ 40 for 5 yards (J.Bentley).
|Int
|
2 & 5 - NYJ 40(0:22 - 3rd) S.Darnold pass deep middle intended for B.Perriman INTERCEPTED by J.Jackson at NE 38. J.Jackson pushed ob at NYJ 45 for 17 yards (C.McDermott). NE 27-Jackson 9th interception of season ties Howard (MIA) for league lead. NE 27-Jackson 11th takeaway of season passes Haynes Law Marion & Samuel for 2nd in franchise history (Hall 13 in 1964).
|Result
|Play
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - NE 45(0:09 - 3rd) S.Michel left end pushed ob at NYJ 36 for 9 yards (L.Jackson).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 1 - NE 36(15:00 - 4th) C.Newton up the middle to NYJ 34 for 2 yards (F.Luvu).
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - NE 34(14:32 - 4th) S.Michel left guard to NYJ 26 for 8 yards (H.Anderson).
|+26 YD
|
2 & 2 - NE 26(14:04 - 4th) C.Newton pass deep right to D.Asiasi for 26 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(13:56 - 4th) N.Folk extra point is GOOD Center-J.Cardona Holder-J.Bailey.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(13:56 - 4th) N.Folk kicks 60 yards from NE 35 to NYJ 5. C.Ballentine to NYJ 27 for 22 yards (M.Bryant J.Jones).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - NYJ 27(13:50 - 4th) S.Darnold pass short right to C.Herndon to NYJ 29 for 2 yards (J.Jones).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 8 - NYJ 29(13:08 - 4th) T.Johnson right end to NYJ 31 for 2 yards (J.Bentley A.Spence).
|No Gain
|
3 & 6 - NYJ 31(12:28 - 4th) S.Darnold pass incomplete short left to V.Smith. NYJ-J.Crowder was injured during the play.
|Punt
|
4 & 6 - NYJ 31(12:21 - 4th) B.Mann punts 26 yards to NE 43 Center-T.Hennessy downed by NYJ-T.Hennessy.
|Result
|Play
|+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - NE 43(12:11 - 4th) C.Newton pass short middle to J.Meyers to NYJ 46 for 11 yards (F.Luvu) [F.Fatukasi]. PENALTY on NYJ-F.Fatukasi Roughing the Passer 15 yards enforced at NYJ 46.
|+31 YD
|
1 & 10 - NE 31(11:51 - 4th) C.Newton pass short right to S.Michel for 31 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(11:42 - 4th) N.Folk extra point is GOOD Center-J.Cardona Holder-J.Bailey.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(11:42 - 4th) J.Bailey kicks 61 yards from NE 35 to NYJ 4. V.Smith to NYJ 20 for 16 yards (M.Slater K.Dugger).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - NYJ 20(11:36 - 4th) S.Darnold pass short right to C.Herndon to NYJ 25 for 5 yards (J.Williams).
|+8 YD
|
2 & 5 - NYJ 25(11:03 - 4th) J.Adams right tackle to NYJ 33 for 8 yards (D.McCourty).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - NYJ 33(10:25 - 4th) J.Adams right end to NYJ 38 for 5 yards (A.Butler).
|+11 YD
|
2 & 5 - NYJ 38(9:42 - 4th) S.Darnold pass short middle to J.Adams to NYJ 49 for 11 yards (J.Jones J.Bentley).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - NYJ 49(9:02 - 4th) J.Adams left end to NE 46 for 5 yards (L.Guy J.Williams).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 5 - NYJ 46(8:24 - 4th) T.Johnson right guard to NE 42 for 4 yards (D.Wise).
|No Gain
|
3 & 1 - NYJ 42(7:38 - 4th) S.Darnold pass incomplete short right. thrown away from outside the pocket
|+1 YD
|
4 & 1 - NYJ 42(7:30 - 4th) S.Darnold pass short middle to J.Adams to NE 41 for 1 yard (J.Bentley). measurement
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - NYJ 41(6:52 - 4th) S.Darnold sacked at NE 46 for -5 yards (D.Wise). FUMBLES (D.Wise) [D.Wise] RECOVERED by NE-M.Bryant at NE 40. The Replay Official reviewed the fumble ruling and the play was REVERSED. S.Darnold pass incomplete short right to J.Adams [D.Wise].
|+12 YD
|
2 & 10 - NYJ 41(6:48 - 4th) S.Darnold pass short left to C.Herndon to NE 29 for 12 yards (J.Williams).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - NYJ 29(6:08 - 4th) S.Darnold pass incomplete deep left to C.Herndon [C.Winovich].
|+9 YD
|
2 & 10 - NYJ 29(6:03 - 4th) S.Darnold pass short middle to J.Crowder to NE 20 for 9 yards (J.Bentley).
|+2 YD
|
3 & 1 - NYJ 20(5:27 - 4th) T.Johnson up the middle to NE 18 for 2 yards (C.Winovich).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - NYJ 18(4:48 - 4th) S.Darnold pass incomplete deep right to V.Smith (J.Williams).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 10 - NYJ 18(4:41 - 4th) T.Johnson up the middle to NE 15 for 3 yards (A.Butler).
|Int
|
3 & 7 - NYJ 15(3:56 - 4th) S.Darnold pass deep left intended for B.Perriman INTERCEPTED by J.Jones at NE -4. Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - NE 20(3:49 - 4th) S.Michel right end to NE 22 for 2 yards (N.Hewitt A.Maulet).
|+7 YD
|
2 & 8 - NE 22(3:42 - 4th) J.Meyers right end pushed ob at NE 29 for 7 yards (M.Maye). WR sweep
|+12 YD
|
3 & 1 - NE 29(3:37 - 4th) C.Newton right end to NE 41 for 12 yards (M.Maye).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - NE 41(2:48 - 4th) S.Michel left tackle to NE 42 for 1 yard (N.Shepherd H.Anderson).
|+9 YD
|
2 & 9 - NE 42(2:41 - 4th) S.Michel up the middle to NYJ 49 for 9 yards (B.Hager M.Maye).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - NE 49(2:29 - 4th) C.Newton up the middle to NYJ 48 for 1 yard (H.Anderson).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 9 - NE 48(2:00 - 4th) C.Newton up the middle to NYJ 46 for 2 yards (N.Shepherd).
|-1 YD
|
3 & 7 - NE 46(1:14 - 4th) C.Newton right guard to NYJ 47 for -1 yards (H.Anderson).
|
4 & 8 - NE 47(0:27 - 4th) Penalty on NE Delay of Game declined.
|Punt
|
4 & 8 - NE 47(0:27 - 4th) J.Bailey punts 40 yards to NYJ 7 Center-J.Cardona downed by NE.
