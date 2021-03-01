Drive Chart
WAS
PHI

Key Players
A. Smith 11 QB
162 PaYds, 2 PaTDs, 2 INTs
14
FPTS
J. Hurts 2 QB
72 PaYds, INT, 34 RuYds, 2 RuTDs
15
FPTS
1st Quarter
Touchdown 4:19
A.Smith pass short left to T.McLaurin for 5 yards TOUCHDOWN.
15
plays
86
yds
8:13
pos
6
0
Point After TD 4:19
D.Hopkins extra point is GOOD Center-N.Sundberg Holder-T.Way.
plays
yds
pos
7
0
Field Goal 2:02
D.Hopkins 42 yard field goal is GOOD Center-N.Sundberg Holder-T.Way.
4
plays
8
yds
2:06
pos
10
0
2nd Quarter
Touchdown 10:18
J.Hurts scrambles right end for 6 yards TOUCHDOWN.
10
plays
44
yds
6:44
pos
10
6
Point After TD 10:18
J.Elliott extra point is GOOD Center-R.Lovato Holder-C.Johnston.
plays
yds
pos
10
7
Touchdown 3:54
J.Hurts scrambles left end for 6 yards TOUCHDOWN.
7
plays
65
yds
4:09
pos
10
13
Point After TD 3:54
J.Elliott extra point is GOOD Center-R.Lovato Holder-C.Johnston.
plays
yds
pos
10
14
Touchdown 0:20
A.Smith pass short right to L.Thomas for 13 yards TOUCHDOWN.
9
plays
50
yds
1:04
pos
16
14
Point After TD 0:20
D.Hopkins extra point is GOOD Center-N.Sundberg Holder-T.Way.
plays
yds
pos
17
14
3rd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
4th Quarter
Field Goal 7:42
D.Hopkins 42 yard field goal is GOOD Center-N.Sundberg Holder-T.Way.
4
plays
11
yds
1:52
pos
20
14
Team Stats
Time of Pos 30:48 29:12
1st Downs 16 16
Rushing 6 7
Passing 8 5
Penalty 2 4
3rd Down Conv 6-15 5-14
4th Down Conv 0-0 1-2
Total Net Yards 248 216
Total Plays 62 65
Avg Gain 4.0 3.3
Net Yards Rushing 103 118
Rush Attempts 27 29
Avg Rush Yards 3.8 4.1
Net Yards Passing 145 98
Comp. - Att. 22-32 13-33
Yards Per Pass 4.1 2.7
Penalties - Yards 5-56 6-41
Touchdowns 2 2
Rushing TDs 0 2
Passing TDs 2 0
Other 0 0
Turnovers 2 3
Fumbles - Lost 2-0 1-1
Int. Thrown 2 2
Punts - Avg 6-43.5 5-45.2
Return Yards 42 31
Punts - Returns 2-20 4-18
Kickoffs - Returns 1-22 0-0
Int. - Returns 2-0 2-13
Red Zone Eff. 2-2 -100% 2-3 -67%
Goal to Go Eff. 1-1 -100% 1-2 -50%
Safeties 0 0
1234T
Football Team 7-9 1070320
Eagles 4-11-1 0140014
Lincoln Financial Field Philadelphia, Pa.
 145 PASS YDS 98
103 RUSH YDS 118
248 TOTAL YDS 216
Football Team
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT FPTS
A. Smith 11 QB
14
FPTS
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
68.8% 162 2 2 119.4
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
66.4% 1420 4 6 79.0
A. Smith 22/32 162 2 2 14
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG FPTS
A. Gibson 24 RB
7
FPTS
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
19 75 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
151 720 11
A. Gibson 19 75 0 13 7
S. Sims 15 WR
1
FPTS
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 18 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 18 0
S. Sims 1 18 0 18 1
P. Barber 34 RB
1
FPTS
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
4 10 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
90 248 4
P. Barber 4 10 0 3 1
J. McKissic 41 RB
3
FPTS
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 0 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
83 365 1
J. McKissic 2 0 0 3 3
A. Smith 11 QB
14
FPTS
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 0 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
9 3 0
A. Smith 1 0 0 0 14
Receiving TAR REC YDS TD LG FPTS
C. Sims 89 WR
4
FPTS
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
5 5 43 0
SEASON TAR REC YDS TD
- 27 434 1
C. Sims 5 5 43 0 16 4
T. McLaurin 17 WR
10
FPTS
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
8 7 40 1
SEASON TAR REC YDS TD
- 80 1078 3
T. McLaurin 8 7 40 1 11 10
L. Thomas 82 TE
9
FPTS
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
6 3 37 1
SEASON TAR REC YDS TD
- 69 633 5
L. Thomas 6 3 37 1 18 9
J. McKissic 41 RB
3
FPTS
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
8 5 30 0
SEASON TAR REC YDS TD
- 75 559 2
J. McKissic 8 5 30 0 10 3
A. Gibson 24 RB
7
FPTS
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 6 0
SEASON TAR REC YDS TD
- 35 241 0
A. Gibson 1 1 6 0 6 7
S. Sims 15 WR
1
FPTS
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 6 0
SEASON TAR REC YDS TD
- 1 6 0
S. Sims 1 1 6 0 6 1
Defense T-A SACK INT FF
C. Holcomb 55 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
6-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
6-1 0 0.0
C. Holcomb 6-1 0.0 0 0
M. Sweat 90 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
24-16 1 8.0
M. Sweat 4-1 1.0 0 0
J. Allen 93 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
33-24 0 2.0
J. Allen 4-2 0.0 0 0
J. Reaves 39 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
11-9 0 1.0
J. Reaves 4-0 0.0 1 0
J. Bostic 53 ILB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-4 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
57-53 1 2.0
J. Bostic 4-4 1.0 0 0
K. Fuller 29 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
35-11 4 0.0
K. Fuller 3-1 0.0 0 0
K. Curl 31 SS
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
60-25 2 2.0
K. Curl 3-0 0.0 1 0
D. Payne 94 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
25-27 1 3.0
D. Payne 2-0 0.0 0 0
C. Young 99 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
30-12 0 6.5
C. Young 2-0 1.0 0 0
R. Kerrigan 91 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
8-7 0 5.5
R. Kerrigan 1-1 0.0 0 0
N. Sundberg 57 LS
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
N. Sundberg 1-0 0.0 0 0
J. Norris 50 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
J. Norris 1-0 0.0 0 0
F. Moreau 25 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-2 2 0.0
F. Moreau 1-0 0.0 0 0
J. Moreland 20 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
32-10 1 0.5
J. Moreland 1-0 0.0 0 0
J. Kunaszyk 43 ILB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
J. Kunaszyk 1-1 0.0 0 0
A. Gibson 24 RB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
A. Gibson 1-0 0.0 0 0
J. McKissic 41 RB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
J. McKissic 1-0 0.0 0 0
J. Sprinkle 87 TE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
J. Sprinkle 0-1 0.0 0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
D. Hopkins 3 K
8
FPTS
IN-GAME FG XP
2/2 2/2
SEASON FG XP
25/32 28/30
D. Hopkins 2/2 42 2/2 8
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
T. Way 5 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
6 43.5 1
SEASON NO AVG IN20
67 0 22
T. Way 6 43.5 1 48
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
D. Johnson 32 CB
0
FPTS
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 22.0 22 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
0 0 46 0
D. Johnson 1 22.0 22 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
S. Sims 15 WR
1
FPTS
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
2 10.0 20 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
2 10.0 20 0
S. Sims 2 10.0 20 0
Eagles
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT FPTS
J. Hurts 2 QB
15
FPTS
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
35% 72 0 1 55.2
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
54.7% 989 6 3 85.7
J. Hurts 7/20 72 0 1 15
N. Sudfeld 7 QB
0
FPTS
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
41.7% 32 0 1 47.4
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
41.7% 32 0 1 47.4
N. Sudfeld 5/12 32 0 1 0
G. Ward 84 WR
0
FPTS
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
100% 15 0 0 226.0
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
100% 15 0 0 226.0
G. Ward 1/1 15 0 0 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG FPTS
B. Scott 35 RB
7
FPTS
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
15 65 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
65 309 1
B. Scott 15 65 0 20 7
J. Hurts 2 QB
15
FPTS
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
8 34 2
SEASON ATT YDS TD
55 320 1
J. Hurts 8 34 2 9 15
N. Sudfeld 7 QB
0
FPTS
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 12 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 12 0
N. Sudfeld 2 12 0 12 0
J. Huntley 32 RB
0
FPTS
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 5 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
3 14 0
J. Huntley 2 5 0 5 0
C. Clement 30 RB
0
FPTS
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 1 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
20 74 1
C. Clement 1 1 0 1 0
J. Hightower 82 WR
0
FPTS
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 1 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 1 0
J. Hightower 1 1 0 1 0
Receiving TAR REC YDS TD LG FPTS
J. Arcega-Whiteside 19 WR
4
FPTS
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
3 2 40 0
SEASON TAR REC YDS TD
- 2 45 0
J. Arcega-Whiteside 3 2 40 0 30 4
Z. Ertz 86 TE
1
FPTS
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
6 3 16 0
SEASON TAR REC YDS TD
- 33 319 1
Z. Ertz 6 3 16 0 7 1
T. Fulgham 13 WR
1
FPTS
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
2 1 15 0
SEASON TAR REC YDS TD
- 37 524 4
T. Fulgham 2 1 15 0 15 1
J. Reagor 18 WR
1
FPTS
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 15 0
SEASON TAR REC YDS TD
- 30 381 1
J. Reagor 1 1 15 0 15 1
B. Scott 35 RB
7
FPTS
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
5 2 14 0
SEASON TAR REC YDS TD
- 23 198 1
B. Scott 5 2 14 0 9 7
C. Clement 30 RB
0
FPTS
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 7 0
SEASON TAR REC YDS TD
- 4 18 0
C. Clement 1 1 7 0 7 0
G. Ward 84 WR
0
FPTS
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
3 1 6 0
SEASON TAR REC YDS TD
- 52 413 6
G. Ward 3 1 6 0 6 0
Q. Watkins 80 WR
0
FPTS
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
5 1 6 0
SEASON TAR REC YDS TD
- 6 100 1
Q. Watkins 5 1 6 0 6 0
J. Hightower 82 WR
0
FPTS
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
2 0 0 0
SEASON TAR REC YDS TD
- 10 167 0
J. Hightower 2 0 0 0 0 0
J. Huntley 32 RB
0
FPTS
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 0 0
SEASON TAR REC YDS TD
- 0 0 0
J. Huntley 1 1 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT FF
A. Singleton 49 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
8-6 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
64-36 1 1.0
A. Singleton 8-6 1.0 0 0
K. Wallace 42 SAF
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
8-2 0 0.0
K. Wallace 5-1 0.0 0 0
R. Ford 36 SAF
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
R. Ford 3-1 0.0 0 0
T. Edwards 57 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-4 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
31-26 0 2.0
T. Edwards 3-4 0.0 1 0
M. Epps 22 SAF
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-2 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
28-6 1 0.0
M. Epps 3-2 0.0 1 0
G. Arnold 37 SAF
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-2 0 0.0
G. Arnold 3-2 0.0 0 0
M. Jackson 97 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-3 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
13-10 0 1.5
M. Jackson 2-3 1.0 0 0
T. McGill 76 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-6 0 0.5
T. McGill 2-0 0.0 0 0
J. Hargrave 93 NT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
14-21 0 4.5
J. Hargrave 2-1 0.0 0 0
B. Scott 35 RB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
B. Scott 1-0 0.0 0 0
R. Williams 61 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-2 0 0.0
R. Williams 1-0 1.0 0 0
V. Curry 75 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
11-4 0 3.0
V. Curry 1-0 0.0 0 0
J. Hightower 82 WR
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
J. Hightower 1-0 0.0 0 0
R. Lovato 45 LS
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
R. Lovato 1-0 0.0 0 0
Z. Ertz 86 TE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
Z. Ertz 1-0 0.0 0 0
D. Slay 24 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
52-5 1 0.0
D. Slay 1-1 0.0 0 0
B. Graham 55 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
35-10 0 8.0
B. Graham 0-1 0.0 0 0
G. Avery 58 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-5 0 1.5
G. Avery 0-1 0.0 0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
J. Elliott 4 K
2
FPTS
IN-GAME FG XP
0/0 2/2
SEASON FG XP
14/19 22/24
J. Elliott 0/0 0 2/2 2
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
C. Johnston 1 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
5 45.2 2
SEASON NO AVG IN20
66 0 24
C. Johnston 5 45.2 2 49
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
G. Ward 84 WR
0
FPTS
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
4 4.5 15 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
17 6.8 116 0
G. Ward 4 4.5 15 0
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
12:32 WAS 9 8:13 15 91 TD
4:07 PHI 32 2:06 4 8 FG
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
10:18 WAS 25 2:15 4 10 Punt
3:54 WAS 22 2:02 3 -3 Punt
1:24 WAS 45 1:04 9 55 TD
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 WAS 25 2:29 3 3 Punt
11:02 WAS 18 1:30 3 5 Punt
4:57 WAS 20 0:04 1 0 INT
1:54 WAS 4 4:19 7 27 Punt
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
11:37 WAS 45 1:22 3 14 INT
9:34 PHI 25 1:52 4 1 FG
4:27 WAS 25 3:32 8 39 Punt
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 PHI 25 2:28 5 25 Punt
4:19 PHI 25 0:11 2 0 INT
2:02 PHI 25 6:44 10 75 TD
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
8:03 PHI 35 4:09 7 65 TD
1:52 PHI 26 0:28 3 0 Punt
0:20 PHI 25 0:20 2 7 Half
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
12:30 PHI 28 1:29 3 7 Punt
9:32 PHI 29 4:34 8 30 Punt
4:54 WAS 15 3:00 7 11 Downs
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
12:35 PHI 11 0:58 3 5 INT
10:15 PHI 41 0:41 2 1 Fumble
7:42 PHI 25 3:14 6 3 Punt
0:56 PHI 8 0:56 7 24 Game

PHI
Eagles
 - Punt (5 plays, 25 yards, 2:28 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(15:00 - 1st) D.Hopkins kicks 65 yards from WAS 35 to end zone Touchback.
No Gain
1 & 10 - PHI 25
(15:00 - 1st) J.Hurts pass incomplete deep right to B.Scott.
+2 YD
2 & 10 - PHI 25
(14:55 - 1st) J.Hurts right end to PHI 27 for 2 yards (C.Holcomb). PENALTY on WAS-C.Holcomb Unnecessary Roughness 15 yards enforced at PHI 27.
+6 YD
1 & 10 - PHI 42
(14:39 - 1st) B.Scott left end to PHI 48 for 6 yards (J.Reaves).
+2 YD
2 & 4 - PHI 48
(14:00 - 1st) B.Scott left tackle to 50 for 2 yards (M.Sweat).
No Gain
3 & 2 - PHI 50
(13:22 - 1st) B.Scott right tackle to 50 for no gain (D.Payne).
Punt
4 & 2 - PHI 50
(12:39 - 1st) C.Johnston punts 41 yards to WAS 9 Center-R.Lovato fair catch by S.Sims.

WAS
Football Team
 - Touchdown (15 plays, 91 yards, 8:13 poss)

Result Play
+6 YD
1 & 10 - WAS 9
(12:32 - 1st) A.Smith pass short right to A.Gibson pushed ob at WAS 15 for 6 yards (T.Edwards).
+3 YD
2 & 4 - WAS 15
(12:05 - 1st) A.Gibson right tackle to WAS 18 for 3 yards (A.Singleton; M.Jackson).
+3 YD
3 & 1 - WAS 18
(11:27 - 1st) P.Barber left tackle to WAS 21 for 3 yards (A.Singleton).
+1 YD
1 & 10 - WAS 21
(10:48 - 1st) A.Smith pass short left to C.Sims to WAS 22 for 1 yard (K.Wallace).
+1 YD
2 & 9 - WAS 22
(10:12 - 1st) A.Gibson left end to WAS 23 for 1 yard (J.Hargrave).
+10 YD
3 & 8 - WAS 23
(9:32 - 1st) A.Smith pass short middle to J.McKissic to WAS 33 for 10 yards (B.Countess).
+6 YD
1 & 10 - WAS 33
(8:46 - 1st) A.Gibson right end to WAS 39 for 6 yards (T.Edwards; A.Singleton).
+18 YD
2 & 4 - WAS 39
(8:25 - 1st) S.Sims right end ran ob at PHI 43 for 18 yards (T.Edwards).
+18 YD
1 & 10 - WAS 43
(7:56 - 1st) A.Smith pass short right to L.Thomas to PHI 25 for 18 yards (A.Singleton; R.Smith).
No Gain
1 & 10 - WAS 25
(7:17 - 1st) A.Gibson up the middle to PHI 25 for no gain (A.Singleton).
No Gain
2 & 10 - WAS 25
(6:39 - 1st) A.Smith pass incomplete short right to T.McLaurin.
+16 YD
3 & 10 - WAS 25
(6:35 - 1st) A.Smith pass short left to C.Sims to PHI 9 for 16 yards (B.Countess).
Penalty
1 & 9 - WAS 9
(5:57 - 1st) PENALTY on PHI-R.Williams Encroachment 5 yards enforced at PHI 9 - No Play.
-6 YD
1 & 4 - WAS 4
(5:42 - 1st) A.Gibson right end to PHI 10 for -6 yards (G.Arnold).
+5 YD
2 & 10 - WAS 10
(5:04 - 1st) A.Smith pass short right to C.Sims to PHI 5 for 5 yards (R.Ford).
+5 YD
3 & 5 - WAS 5
(4:24 - 1st) A.Smith pass short left to T.McLaurin for 5 yards TOUCHDOWN.
PAT Good
(4:19 - 1st) D.Hopkins extra point is GOOD Center-N.Sundberg Holder-T.Way.

PHI
Eagles
 - Interception (2 plays, 0 yards, 0:11 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(4:19 - 1st) D.Hopkins kicks 65 yards from WAS 35 to end zone Touchback.
No Gain
1 & 10 - PHI 25
(4:19 - 1st) J.Hurts pass incomplete short right to G.Ward.
Int
2 & 10 - PHI 25
(4:14 - 1st) J.Hurts pass short left intended for Z.Ertz INTERCEPTED by K.Curl at PHI 32. K.Curl to PHI 32 for no gain (Z.Ertz).

WAS
Football Team
 - Field Goal (4 plays, 8 yards, 2:06 poss)

Result Play
-3 YD
1 & 10 - WAS 32
(4:08 - 1st) J.McKissic left end to PHI 35 for -3 yards (T.McGill).
+6 YD
2 & 13 - WAS 35
(3:27 - 1st) A.Smith pass short right to T.McLaurin to PHI 29 for 6 yards (A.Singleton).
+5 YD
3 & 7 - WAS 29
(2:49 - 1st) A.Smith pass short left to T.McLaurin to PHI 24 for 5 yards (A.Singleton).
Field Goal
4 & 2 - WAS 24
(2:06 - 1st) D.Hopkins 42 yard field goal is GOOD Center-N.Sundberg Holder-T.Way.

PHI
Eagles
 - Touchdown (10 plays, 75 yards, 6:44 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(2:02 - 1st) D.Hopkins kicks 65 yards from WAS 35 to end zone Touchback.
Penalty
1 & 10 - PHI 38
(2:02 - 1st) J.Hurts pass incomplete deep left to J.Reagor (K.Fuller). PENALTY on WAS-K.Curl Defensive Holding 5 yards enforced at PHI 25 - No Play.
No Gain
1 & 10 - PHI 30
(1:53 - 1st) B.Scott left end to PHI 30 for no gain (C.Holcomb).
No Gain
2 & 10 - PHI 30
(1:13 - 1st) B.Scott left tackle to PHI 30 for no gain (M.Sweat).
Penalty
3 & 10 - PHI 50
(0:33 - 1st) J.Hurts pass incomplete deep left to J.Arcega-Whiteside. PENALTY on WAS-K.Fuller Defensive Pass Interference 21 yards enforced at PHI 30 - No Play.
+15 YD
1 & 10 - PHI 49
(0:28 - 1st) G.Ward pass short right to T.Fulgham ran ob at WAS 34 for 15 yards [J.Bostic].

WAS
Football Team
 - Punt (4 plays, 10 yards, 2:15 poss)

Result Play
+9 YD
1 & 10 - PHI 34
(15:00 - 2nd) J.Hurts scrambles up the middle to WAS 25 for 9 yards (R.Kerrigan).
+1 YD
2 & 1 - PHI 25
(14:12 - 2nd) J.Hurts up the middle to WAS 24 for 1 yard (C.Holcomb).
+9 YD
1 & 10 - PHI 24
(13:26 - 2nd) J.Hurts pass short left to B.Scott pushed ob at WAS 15 for 9 yards (K.Fuller).
Sack
2 & 1 - PHI 15
(12:47 - 2nd) J.Hurts sacked at WAS 20 for -5 yards (C.Young).
Penalty
3 & 6 - PHI 27
(12:02 - 2nd) J.Hurts sacked at WAS 27 for -7 yards (M.Sweat). PENALTY on WAS-C.Holcomb Defensive Holding 5 yards enforced at WAS 20 - No Play.
+8 YD
1 & 10 - PHI 15
(11:52 - 2nd) B.Scott left end to WAS 7 for 8 yards (J.Reaves).
+1 YD
2 & 2 - PHI 7
(11:08 - 2nd) B.Scott up the middle to WAS 6 for 1 yard (D.Payne).
+6 YD
3 & 1 - PHI 6
(10:24 - 2nd) J.Hurts scrambles right end for 6 yards TOUCHDOWN.
PAT Good
(10:18 - 2nd) J.Elliott extra point is GOOD Center-R.Lovato Holder-C.Johnston.
Kickoff
(10:18 - 2nd) J.Elliott kicks 65 yards from PHI 35 to end zone Touchback.
+11 YD
1 & 10 - WAS 25
(10:18 - 2nd) A.Gibson right tackle to WAS 36 for 11 yards (M.Epps).
No Gain
1 & 10 - WAS 36
(9:34 - 2nd) A.Smith pass incomplete short right.
+4 YD
2 & 10 - WAS 36
(9:26 - 2nd) A.Smith pass short right to J.McKissic pushed ob at WAS 40 for 4 yards (G.Arnold).
Sack
3 & 6 - WAS 40
(8:57 - 2nd) A.Smith sacked at WAS 35 for -5 yards (R.Williams).
Punt
4 & 11 - WAS 35
(8:15 - 2nd) T.Way punts 45 yards to PHI 20 Center-N.Sundberg. G.Ward to PHI 35 for 15 yards (N.Sundberg).

PHI
Eagles
 - Touchdown (7 plays, 65 yards, 4:09 poss)

Result Play
+7 YD
1 & 10 - PHI 35
(8:03 - 2nd) J.Hurts pass short right to Z.Ertz to PHI 42 for 7 yards (C.Holcomb).
+4 YD
2 & 3 - PHI 42
(7:21 - 2nd) J.Hurts pass short right to Z.Ertz to PHI 46 for 4 yards (C.Holcomb).
+15 YD
1 & 10 - PHI 46
(6:36 - 2nd) J.Hurts pass short right to J.Reagor ran ob at WAS 39 for 15 yards.
No Gain
1 & 10 - PHI 39
(6:06 - 2nd) J.Huntley left end to WAS 39 for no gain (J.Bostic; J.Allen).
+3 YD
2 & 10 - PHI 39
(5:25 - 2nd) J.Hurts right end ran ob at WAS 36 for 3 yards (J.Reaves).
+30 YD
3 & 7 - PHI 36
(4:47 - 2nd) J.Hurts pass deep middle to J.Arcega-Whiteside to WAS 6 for 30 yards (K.Curl).
+6 YD
1 & 6 - PHI 6
(3:59 - 2nd) J.Hurts scrambles left end for 6 yards TOUCHDOWN.
PAT Good
(3:54 - 2nd) J.Elliott extra point is GOOD Center-R.Lovato Holder-C.Johnston.

WAS
Football Team
 - Punt (3 plays, -3 yards, 2:02 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(3:54 - 2nd) J.Elliott kicks 65 yards from PHI 35 to WAS 0. D.Johnson pushed ob at WAS 22 for 22 yards (M.Epps).
+5 YD
1 & 10 - WAS 22
(3:49 - 2nd) A.Smith pass short right to T.McLaurin to WAS 27 for 5 yards (A.Singleton).
No Gain
2 & 5 - WAS 27
(3:17 - 2nd) A.Gibson up the middle to WAS 27 for no gain (G.Arnold; G.Avery).
Sack
3 & 5 - WAS 27
(2:43 - 2nd) A.Smith sacked at WAS 19 for -8 yards (A.Singleton).
Punt
4 & 13 - WAS 19
(2:02 - 2nd) T.Way punts 45 yards to PHI 36 Center-N.Sundberg. G.Ward to PHI 39 for 3 yards (J.Kunaszyk). PENALTY on PHI-E.Riley Offensive Holding 10 yards enforced at PHI 36.

PHI
Eagles
 - Punt (3 plays, 0 yards, 0:28 poss)

Result Play
No Gain
1 & 10 - PHI 26
(1:52 - 2nd) J.Hurts pass incomplete short left to Q.Watkins.
No Gain
2 & 10 - PHI 26
(1:46 - 2nd) J.Hurts pass incomplete short left to J.Arcega-Whiteside.
No Gain
3 & 10 - PHI 26
(1:42 - 2nd) J.Hurts pass incomplete short left to Z.Ertz (K.Fuller).
Punt
4 & 10 - PHI 26
(1:37 - 2nd) C.Johnston punts 49 yards to WAS 25 Center-R.Lovato. S.Sims to WAS 45 for 20 yards (R.Lovato).

WAS
Football Team
 - Touchdown (9 plays, 55 yards, 1:04 poss)

Result Play
+4 YD
1 & 10 - WAS 45
(1:24 - 2nd) A.Smith pass short right to J.McKissic pushed ob at WAS 49 for 4 yards (K.Wallace).
No Gain
2 & 6 - WAS 49
(1:20 - 2nd) A.Smith pass incomplete short right to J.McKissic.
+15 YD
3 & 6 - WAS 49
(1:15 - 2nd) A.Smith pass short middle to C.Sims to PHI 36 for 15 yards (B.Countess).
+6 YD
1 & 10 - WAS 36
(1:07 - 2nd) A.Smith pass short right to C.Sims to PHI 30 for 6 yards (T.Edwards).
No Gain
2 & 4 - WAS 30
(0:45 - 2nd) A.Smith pass incomplete short right to L.Thomas.
Penalty
3 & 4 - WAS 30
(0:41 - 2nd) PENALTY on PHI-J.Hargrave Neutral Zone Infraction 5 yards enforced at PHI 30 - No Play.
+6 YD
1 & 10 - WAS 25
(0:41 - 2nd) A.Smith pass short middle to S.Sims to PHI 19 for 6 yards (G.Arnold).
+6 YD
2 & 4 - WAS 19
(0:35 - 2nd) A.Smith pass short right to J.McKissic pushed ob at PHI 13 for 6 yards (A.Singleton).
No Gain
1 & 10 - WAS 13
(0:30 - 2nd) A.Smith pass incomplete short right.
+13 YD
2 & 10 - WAS 13
(0:26 - 2nd) A.Smith pass short right to L.Thomas for 13 yards TOUCHDOWN.
PAT Good
(0:20 - 2nd) D.Hopkins extra point is GOOD Center-N.Sundberg Holder-T.Way.

PHI
Eagles
 - End of Half (2 plays, 7 yards, 0:20 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(0:20 - 2nd) D.Hopkins kicks 65 yards from WAS 35 to end zone Touchback.
No Gain
1 & 10 - PHI 25
(0:20 - 2nd) J.Hurts pass incomplete short right [M.Sweat].
+7 YD
2 & 10 - PHI 25
(0:14 - 2nd) B.Scott up the middle to PHI 32 for 7 yards (J.Allen).

WAS
Football Team
 - Punt (3 plays, 3 yards, 2:29 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(15:00 - 3rd) J.Elliott kicks 65 yards from PHI 35 to end zone Touchback.
+4 YD
1 & 10 - WAS 25
(15:00 - 3rd) A.Gibson right tackle to WAS 29 for 4 yards (K.Wallace).
+3 YD
2 & 6 - WAS 29
(13:57 - 3rd) J.McKissic right guard to WAS 32 for 3 yards (J.Hargrave).
Sack
3 & 3 - WAS 32
(13:20 - 3rd) A.Smith sacked at WAS 28 for -4 yards (M.Jackson).
Punt
4 & 7 - WAS 28
(12:41 - 3rd) T.Way punts 47 yards to PHI 25 Center-N.Sundberg. G.Ward to PHI 28 for 3 yards (J.Kunaszyk; J.Sprinkle).

PHI
Eagles
 - Punt (3 plays, 7 yards, 1:29 poss)

Result Play
+4 YD
1 & 10 - PHI 28
(12:31 - 3rd) B.Scott left end pushed ob at PHI 32 for 4 yards (K.Fuller).
+3 YD
2 & 6 - PHI 32
(11:59 - 3rd) B.Scott right tackle to PHI 35 for 3 yards (J.Allen).
No Gain
3 & 3 - PHI 35
(11:16 - 3rd) J.Hurts pass incomplete short right to B.Scott [C.Young].
Punt
4 & 3 - PHI 35
(11:10 - 3rd) C.Johnston punts 47 yards to WAS 18 Center-R.Lovato out of bounds.

WAS
Football Team
 - Punt (3 plays, 5 yards, 1:30 poss)

Result Play
+5 YD
1 & 10 - WAS 18
(11:02 - 3rd) A.Smith pass short right to T.McLaurin to WAS 23 for 5 yards (R.Smith).
No Gain
2 & 5 - WAS 23
(10:28 - 3rd) A.Gibson up the middle to WAS 23 for no gain (T.McGill).
No Gain
3 & 5 - WAS 23
(9:45 - 3rd) A.Smith pass incomplete short right.
Punt
4 & 5 - WAS 23
(9:39 - 3rd) T.Way punts 48 yards to PHI 29 Center-N.Sundberg fair catch by G.Ward.

PHI
Eagles
 - Punt (8 plays, 30 yards, 4:34 poss)

Result Play
No Gain
1 & 10 - PHI 29
(9:32 - 3rd) J.Hurts pass incomplete short right to G.Ward (F.Moreau).
+20 YD
2 & 10 - PHI 29
(9:28 - 3rd) B.Scott up the middle to PHI 49 for 20 yards (J.Reaves).
+7 YD
1 & 10 - PHI 49
(8:53 - 3rd) J.Hurts pass short left to C.Clement to WAS 44 for 7 yards (J.Bostic; K.Fuller).
+1 YD
2 & 3 - PHI 44
(8:12 - 3rd) J.Hightower scrambles up the middle to WAS 43 for 1 yard (J.Bostic).
+4 YD
3 & 2 - PHI 43
(7:28 - 3rd) J.Hurts up the middle to WAS 39 for 4 yards (J.Bostic).
No Gain
1 & 10 - PHI 39
(6:45 - 3rd) J.Hurts pass short left to J.Huntley to WAS 39 for no gain (C.Holcomb).
+3 YD
2 & 10 - PHI 39
(5:59 - 3rd) J.Hurts scrambles up the middle to WAS 36 for 3 yards (M.Sweat).
No Gain
3 & 7 - PHI 36
(5:14 - 3rd) J.Hurts pass incomplete short right to Q.Watkins [D.Payne].
Penalty
4 & 7 - PHI 36
(5:07 - 3rd) PENALTY on PHI Delay of Game 5 yards enforced at WAS 36 - No Play.
Punt
4 & 12 - PHI 40
(5:06 - 3rd) C.Johnston punts 41 yards to end zone Center-R.Lovato Touchback.

WAS
Football Team
 - Interception (1 plays, 0 yards, 0:04 poss)

Result Play
Int
1 & 10 - WAS 20
(4:58 - 3rd) A.Smith pass short right intended for J.McKissic INTERCEPTED by M.Epps [V.Curry] at WAS 15. M.Epps to WAS 15 for no gain (J.McKissic).

PHI
Eagles
 - Downs (7 plays, 11 yards, 3:00 poss)

Result Play
+6 YD
1 & 10 - PHI 15
(4:54 - 3rd) B.Scott left end to WAS 9 for 6 yards (F.Moreau).
+3 YD
2 & 4 - PHI 9
(4:16 - 3rd) B.Scott left end to WAS 6 for 3 yards (J.Bostic).
+1 YD
3 & 1 - PHI 6
(3:32 - 3rd) B.Scott left tackle to WAS 5 for 1 yard (J.Allen; M.Sweat).
+1 YD
1 & 5 - PHI 5
(2:47 - 3rd) C.Clement up the middle to WAS 4 for 1 yard (K.Curl).
No Gain
2 & 4 - PHI 4
(2:12 - 3rd) J.Hurts pass incomplete short right to T.Fulgham.
No Gain
3 & 4 - PHI 4
(2:07 - 3rd) J.Hurts pass incomplete short right to Z.Ertz.
No Gain
4 & 4 - PHI 4
(2:01 - 3rd) J.Hurts pass incomplete short left to Q.Watkins.

WAS
Football Team
 - Punt (7 plays, 27 yards, 4:19 poss)

Result Play
+11 YD
1 & 10 - WAS 4
(1:54 - 3rd) A.Smith pass short right to T.McLaurin to WAS 15 for 11 yards (R.Smith).
+3 YD
1 & 10 - WAS 15
(1:21 - 3rd) P.Barber left end to WAS 18 for 3 yards (M.Jackson; T.Edwards).
+6 YD
2 & 7 - WAS 18
(0:38 - 3rd) A.Smith pass short right to L.Thomas to WAS 24 for 6 yards (V.Curry).
+1 YD
3 & 1 - WAS 24
(15:00 - 4th) P.Barber left end to WAS 25 for 1 yard (T.Edwards; B.Graham).
+3 YD
1 & 10 - WAS 25
(14:13 - 4th) P.Barber left tackle to WAS 28 for 3 yards (M.Jackson; T.Edwards).
+3 YD
2 & 7 - WAS 28
(13:34 - 4th) A.Smith pass short left to T.McLaurin to WAS 31 for 3 yards (D.Slay).
No Gain
3 & 4 - WAS 31
(12:53 - 4th) A.Smith pass incomplete short left to J.McKissic.
Punt
4 & 4 - WAS 31
(12:47 - 4th) T.Way punts 48 yards to PHI 21 Center-N.Sundberg. G.Ward to PHI 29 for 8 yards (J.Norris). PENALTY on PHI-C.Wilson Offensive Holding 10 yards enforced at PHI 21.

PHI
Eagles
 - Interception (3 plays, 5 yards, 0:58 poss)

Result Play
No Gain
1 & 10 - PHI 11
(12:35 - 4th) N.Sudfeld pass incomplete short right.
+5 YD
2 & 10 - PHI 11
(12:30 - 4th) J.Huntley left end to PHI 16 for 5 yards (J.Allen).
Int
3 & 5 - PHI 15
(11:44 - 4th) N.Sudfeld pass intended for J.Hightower INTERCEPTED by J.Reaves at WAS 45. J.Reaves to WAS 45 for no gain (J.Hightower).

WAS
Football Team
 - Interception (3 plays, 14 yards, 1:22 poss)

Result Play
+12 YD
1 & 10 - WAS 45
(11:37 - 4th) A.Gibson right end pushed ob at PHI 43 for 12 yards (K.Wallace).
+2 YD
1 & 10 - WAS 43
(11:03 - 4th) A.Gibson left tackle to PHI 41 for 2 yards (M.Epps).
Int
2 & 8 - WAS 41
(10:23 - 4th) A.Smith pass short left intended for L.Thomas INTERCEPTED by T.Edwards [G.Avery] at PHI 28. T.Edwards to PHI 41 for 13 yards (A.Gibson).

PHI
Eagles
 - Fumble (2 plays, 1 yards, 0:41 poss)

Result Play
+5 YD
1 & 10 - PHI 41
(10:15 - 4th) N.Sudfeld pass short middle to Z.Ertz to PHI 46 for 5 yards (K.Curl).
No Gain
2 & 5 - PHI 46
(9:42 - 4th) N.Sudfeld FUMBLES (Aborted) at PHI 42 touched at PHI 42 RECOVERED by WAS-C.Young at PHI 35. C.Young pushed ob at PHI 25 for 10 yards (B.Scott).

WAS
Football Team
 - Field Goal (4 plays, 1 yards, 1:52 poss)

Result Play
+2 YD
1 & 10 - WAS 25
(9:34 - 4th) A.Gibson right end to PHI 23 for 2 yards (B.Graham). PENALTY on WAS-M.Moses Offensive Holding 10 yards enforced at PHI 25 - No Play.
+5 YD
1 & 20 - WAS 35
(9:18 - 4th) A.Gibson up the middle to PHI 30 for 5 yards (M.Epps; G.Arnold).
No Gain
2 & 15 - WAS 30
(8:37 - 4th) A.Smith pass incomplete short right to L.Thomas (G.Arnold).
+6 YD
3 & 15 - WAS 30
(8:33 - 4th) A.Smith pass short left to J.McKissic to PHI 24 for 6 yards (M.Jackson).
Field Goal
4 & 9 - WAS 24
(7:46 - 4th) D.Hopkins 42 yard field goal is GOOD Center-N.Sundberg Holder-T.Way.

PHI
Eagles
 - Punt (6 plays, 3 yards, 3:14 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(7:42 - 4th) D.Hopkins kicks 65 yards from WAS 35 to end zone Touchback.
+4 YD
1 & 10 - PHI 25
(7:42 - 4th) B.Scott right end to PHI 29 for 4 yards (J.Allen).
No Gain
2 & 6 - PHI 29
(7:01 - 4th) N.Sudfeld pass incomplete deep left to Q.Watkins.
+10 YD
3 & 6 - PHI 29
(6:56 - 4th) N.Sudfeld pass short left to J.Arcega-Whiteside to PHI 39 for 10 yards (K.Fuller).
Sack
1 & 10 - PHI 39
(6:22 - 4th) N.Sudfeld sacked at PHI 26 for -13 yards (M.Sweat).
+5 YD
2 & 23 - PHI 26
(5:38 - 4th) N.Sudfeld pass short right to B.Scott to PHI 31 for 5 yards (C.Young). Penalty on PHI-G.Ward Illegal Block Above the Waist declined.
Sack
3 & 18 - PHI 31
(5:10 - 4th) N.Sudfeld sacked at PHI 28 for -3 yards (J.Bostic).
Punt
4 & 21 - PHI 28
(4:38 - 4th) C.Johnston punts 48 yards to WAS 24 Center-R.Lovato. S.Sims MUFFS catch and recovers at WAS 25. S.Sims to WAS 25 for no gain (R.Ford).

WAS
Football Team
 - Punt (8 plays, 39 yards, 3:32 poss)

Result Play
+2 YD
1 & 10 - WAS 25
(4:28 - 4th) A.Gibson left end to WAS 27 for 2 yards (A.Singleton).
+13 YD
2 & 8 - WAS 27
(3:45 - 4th) A.Gibson right end pushed ob at WAS 40 for 13 yards (R.Ford).
No Gain
1 & 10 - WAS 40
(3:38 - 4th) A.Smith FUMBLES (Aborted) at WAS 40 and recovers at WAS 36.
+4 YD
2 & 14 - WAS 36
(2:54 - 4th) A.Gibson right guard to WAS 40 for 4 yards (A.Singleton; J.Hargrave).
+9 YD
3 & 10 - WAS 40
(2:09 - 4th) A.Gibson up the middle to WAS 49 for 9 yards (K.Wallace).
Penalty
4 & 1 - WAS 49
(2:00 - 4th) PENALTY on PHI-T.McGill Neutral Zone Infraction 6 yards enforced at WAS 49 - No Play.
+5 YD
1 & 10 - WAS 45
(2:00 - 4th) A.Gibson right end to PHI 40 for 5 yards (R.Ford; K.Wallace).
+1 YD
2 & 6 - WAS 40
(1:55 - 4th) A.Gibson right end to PHI 39 for 1 yard (A.Singleton; M.Epps).
+3 YD
3 & 4 - WAS 39
(1:49 - 4th) A.Gibson right end to PHI 36 for 3 yards (D.Slay; A.Singleton).
Punt
4 & 1 - WAS 36
(1:02 - 4th) T.Way punts 28 yards to PHI 8 Center-N.Sundberg fair catch by G.Ward.

PHI
Eagles
 - End of Game (7 plays, 24 yards, 0:56 poss)

Result Play
+6 YD
1 & 10 - PHI 8
(0:56 - 4th) N.Sudfeld pass short right to G.Ward pushed ob at PHI 14 for 6 yards (J.Moreland).
No Gain
2 & 4 - PHI 14
(0:50 - 4th) N.Sudfeld pass incomplete deep right [M.Sweat].
No Gain
3 & 4 - PHI 14
(0:44 - 4th) N.Sudfeld pass incomplete short left to B.Scott.
+12 YD
4 & 4 - PHI 14
(0:38 - 4th) N.Sudfeld scrambles up the middle to PHI 26 for 12 yards (C.Holcomb; J.Bostic).
No Gain
1 & 10 - PHI 26
(0:16 - 4th) N.Sudfeld pass incomplete deep right to J.Hightower (R.Darby) [C.Young].
No Gain
2 & 10 - PHI 26
(0:11 - 4th) N.Sudfeld pass incomplete short left.
+6 YD
3 & 10 - PHI 26
(0:06 - 4th) N.Sudfeld pass short middle to Q.Watkins to PHI 32 for 6 yards (R.Kerrigan; J.Bostic).
