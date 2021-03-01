Drive Chart
|
|
|WAS
|PHI
Key Players
|
A. Smith
11 QB
162 PaYds, 2 PaTDs, 2 INTs
|
14
FPTS
|
J. Hurts
2 QB
72 PaYds, INT, 34 RuYds, 2 RuTDs
|
15
FPTS
Touchdown 4:19
A.Smith pass short left to T.McLaurin for 5 yards TOUCHDOWN.
15
plays
86
yds
8:13
pos
6
0
Field Goal 2:02
D.Hopkins 42 yard field goal is GOOD Center-N.Sundberg Holder-T.Way.
4
plays
8
yds
2:06
pos
10
0
10
7
10
14
16
14
17
14
No scoring this quarter
|Team Stats
|Time of Pos
|30:48
|29:12
|1st Downs
|16
|16
|Rushing
|6
|7
|Passing
|8
|5
|Penalty
|2
|4
|3rd Down Conv
|6-15
|5-14
|4th Down Conv
|0-0
|1-2
|Total Net Yards
|248
|216
|Total Plays
|62
|65
|Avg Gain
|4.0
|3.3
|Net Yards Rushing
|103
|118
|Rush Attempts
|27
|29
|Avg Rush Yards
|3.8
|4.1
|Net Yards Passing
|145
|98
|Comp. - Att.
|22-32
|13-33
|Yards Per Pass
|4.1
|2.7
|Penalties - Yards
|5-56
|6-41
|Touchdowns
|2
|2
|Rushing TDs
|0
|2
|Passing TDs
|2
|0
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|2
|3
|Fumbles - Lost
|2-0
|1-1
|Int. Thrown
|2
|2
|Punts - Avg
|6-43.5
|5-45.2
|Return Yards
|42
|31
|Punts - Returns
|2-20
|4-18
|Kickoffs - Returns
|1-22
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|2-0
|2-13
|Red Zone Eff.
|2-2 -100%
|2-3 -67%
|Goal to Go Eff.
|1-1 -100%
|1-2 -50%
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|145
|PASS YDS
|98
|
|
|103
|RUSH YDS
|118
|
|
|248
|TOTAL YDS
|216
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|FPTS
|
A. Smith 11 QB
14
FPTS
|A. Smith
|22/32
|162
|2
|2
|14
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
A. Gibson 24 RB
7
FPTS
|A. Gibson
|19
|75
|0
|13
|7
|
S. Sims 15 WR
1
FPTS
|S. Sims
|1
|18
|0
|18
|1
|
P. Barber 34 RB
1
FPTS
|P. Barber
|4
|10
|0
|3
|1
|
J. McKissic 41 RB
3
FPTS
|J. McKissic
|2
|0
|0
|3
|3
|
A. Smith 11 QB
14
FPTS
|A. Smith
|1
|0
|0
|0
|14
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
C. Sims 89 WR
4
FPTS
|C. Sims
|5
|5
|43
|0
|16
|4
|
T. McLaurin 17 WR
10
FPTS
|T. McLaurin
|8
|7
|40
|1
|11
|10
|
L. Thomas 82 TE
9
FPTS
|L. Thomas
|6
|3
|37
|1
|18
|9
|
J. McKissic 41 RB
3
FPTS
|J. McKissic
|8
|5
|30
|0
|10
|3
|
A. Gibson 24 RB
7
FPTS
|A. Gibson
|1
|1
|6
|0
|6
|7
|
S. Sims 15 WR
1
FPTS
|S. Sims
|1
|1
|6
|0
|6
|1
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|FF
|
C. Holcomb 55 LB
|C. Holcomb
|6-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
M. Sweat 90 DE
|M. Sweat
|4-1
|1.0
|0
|0
|
J. Allen 93 DT
|J. Allen
|4-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Reaves 39 DB
|J. Reaves
|4-0
|0.0
|1
|0
|
J. Bostic 53 ILB
|J. Bostic
|4-4
|1.0
|0
|0
|
K. Fuller 29 CB
|K. Fuller
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
K. Curl 31 SS
|K. Curl
|3-0
|0.0
|1
|0
|
D. Payne 94 DT
|D. Payne
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
C. Young 99 DE
|C. Young
|2-0
|1.0
|0
|0
|
R. Kerrigan 91 DE
|R. Kerrigan
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
N. Sundberg 57 LS
|N. Sundberg
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Norris 50 LB
|J. Norris
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
F. Moreau 25 CB
|F. Moreau
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Moreland 20 CB
|J. Moreland
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Kunaszyk 43 ILB
|J. Kunaszyk
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
A. Gibson 24 RB
|A. Gibson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. McKissic 41 RB
|J. McKissic
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Sprinkle 87 TE
|J. Sprinkle
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
D. Hopkins 3 K
8
FPTS
|D. Hopkins
|2/2
|42
|2/2
|8
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
T. Way 5 P
|T. Way
|6
|43.5
|1
|48
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
D. Johnson 32 CB
0
FPTS
|D. Johnson
|1
|22.0
|22
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
S. Sims 15 WR
1
FPTS
|S. Sims
|2
|10.0
|20
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|FPTS
|
J. Hurts 2 QB
15
FPTS
|J. Hurts
|7/20
|72
|0
|1
|15
|
N. Sudfeld 7 QB
0
FPTS
|N. Sudfeld
|5/12
|32
|0
|1
|0
|
G. Ward 84 WR
0
FPTS
|G. Ward
|1/1
|15
|0
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
B. Scott 35 RB
7
FPTS
|B. Scott
|15
|65
|0
|20
|7
|
J. Hurts 2 QB
15
FPTS
|J. Hurts
|8
|34
|2
|9
|15
|
N. Sudfeld 7 QB
0
FPTS
|N. Sudfeld
|2
|12
|0
|12
|0
|
J. Huntley 32 RB
0
FPTS
|J. Huntley
|2
|5
|0
|5
|0
|
C. Clement 30 RB
0
FPTS
|C. Clement
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|
J. Hightower 82 WR
0
FPTS
|J. Hightower
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
J. Arcega-Whiteside 19 WR
4
FPTS
|J. Arcega-Whiteside
|3
|2
|40
|0
|30
|4
|
Z. Ertz 86 TE
1
FPTS
|Z. Ertz
|6
|3
|16
|0
|7
|1
|
T. Fulgham 13 WR
1
FPTS
|T. Fulgham
|2
|1
|15
|0
|15
|1
|
J. Reagor 18 WR
1
FPTS
|J. Reagor
|1
|1
|15
|0
|15
|1
|
B. Scott 35 RB
7
FPTS
|B. Scott
|5
|2
|14
|0
|9
|7
|
C. Clement 30 RB
0
FPTS
|C. Clement
|1
|1
|7
|0
|7
|0
|
G. Ward 84 WR
0
FPTS
|G. Ward
|3
|1
|6
|0
|6
|0
|
Q. Watkins 80 WR
0
FPTS
|Q. Watkins
|5
|1
|6
|0
|6
|0
|
J. Hightower 82 WR
0
FPTS
|J. Hightower
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
J. Huntley 32 RB
0
FPTS
|J. Huntley
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|FF
|
A. Singleton 49 LB
|A. Singleton
|8-6
|1.0
|0
|0
|
K. Wallace 42 SAF
|K. Wallace
|5-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
R. Ford 36 SAF
|R. Ford
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
T. Edwards 57 LB
|T. Edwards
|3-4
|0.0
|1
|0
|
M. Epps 22 SAF
|M. Epps
|3-2
|0.0
|1
|0
|
G. Arnold 37 SAF
|G. Arnold
|3-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
M. Jackson 97 DT
|M. Jackson
|2-3
|1.0
|0
|0
|
T. McGill 76 DT
|T. McGill
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Hargrave 93 NT
|J. Hargrave
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
B. Scott 35 RB
|B. Scott
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
R. Williams 61 DT
|R. Williams
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|0
|
V. Curry 75 DE
|V. Curry
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Hightower 82 WR
|J. Hightower
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
R. Lovato 45 LS
|R. Lovato
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
Z. Ertz 86 TE
|Z. Ertz
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Slay 24 CB
|D. Slay
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
B. Graham 55 DE
|B. Graham
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
G. Avery 58 DE
|G. Avery
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
J. Elliott 4 K
2
FPTS
|J. Elliott
|0/0
|0
|2/2
|2
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
C. Johnston 1 P
|C. Johnston
|5
|45.2
|2
|49
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
G. Ward 84 WR
0
FPTS
|G. Ward
|4
|4.5
|15
|0
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) D.Hopkins kicks 65 yards from WAS 35 to end zone Touchback.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - PHI 25(15:00 - 1st) J.Hurts pass incomplete deep right to B.Scott.
|+2 YD
|
2 & 10 - PHI 25(14:55 - 1st) J.Hurts right end to PHI 27 for 2 yards (C.Holcomb). PENALTY on WAS-C.Holcomb Unnecessary Roughness 15 yards enforced at PHI 27.
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - PHI 42(14:39 - 1st) B.Scott left end to PHI 48 for 6 yards (J.Reaves).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 4 - PHI 48(14:00 - 1st) B.Scott left tackle to 50 for 2 yards (M.Sweat).
|No Gain
|
3 & 2 - PHI 50(13:22 - 1st) B.Scott right tackle to 50 for no gain (D.Payne).
|Punt
|
4 & 2 - PHI 50(12:39 - 1st) C.Johnston punts 41 yards to WAS 9 Center-R.Lovato fair catch by S.Sims.
|Result
|Play
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - WAS 9(12:32 - 1st) A.Smith pass short right to A.Gibson pushed ob at WAS 15 for 6 yards (T.Edwards).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 4 - WAS 15(12:05 - 1st) A.Gibson right tackle to WAS 18 for 3 yards (A.Singleton; M.Jackson).
|+3 YD
|
3 & 1 - WAS 18(11:27 - 1st) P.Barber left tackle to WAS 21 for 3 yards (A.Singleton).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - WAS 21(10:48 - 1st) A.Smith pass short left to C.Sims to WAS 22 for 1 yard (K.Wallace).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 9 - WAS 22(10:12 - 1st) A.Gibson left end to WAS 23 for 1 yard (J.Hargrave).
|+10 YD
|
3 & 8 - WAS 23(9:32 - 1st) A.Smith pass short middle to J.McKissic to WAS 33 for 10 yards (B.Countess).
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - WAS 33(8:46 - 1st) A.Gibson right end to WAS 39 for 6 yards (T.Edwards; A.Singleton).
|+18 YD
|
2 & 4 - WAS 39(8:25 - 1st) S.Sims right end ran ob at PHI 43 for 18 yards (T.Edwards).
|+18 YD
|
1 & 10 - WAS 43(7:56 - 1st) A.Smith pass short right to L.Thomas to PHI 25 for 18 yards (A.Singleton; R.Smith).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - WAS 25(7:17 - 1st) A.Gibson up the middle to PHI 25 for no gain (A.Singleton).
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - WAS 25(6:39 - 1st) A.Smith pass incomplete short right to T.McLaurin.
|+16 YD
|
3 & 10 - WAS 25(6:35 - 1st) A.Smith pass short left to C.Sims to PHI 9 for 16 yards (B.Countess).
|Penalty
|
1 & 9 - WAS 9(5:57 - 1st) PENALTY on PHI-R.Williams Encroachment 5 yards enforced at PHI 9 - No Play.
|-6 YD
|
1 & 4 - WAS 4(5:42 - 1st) A.Gibson right end to PHI 10 for -6 yards (G.Arnold).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 10 - WAS 10(5:04 - 1st) A.Smith pass short right to C.Sims to PHI 5 for 5 yards (R.Ford).
|+5 YD
|
3 & 5 - WAS 5(4:24 - 1st) A.Smith pass short left to T.McLaurin for 5 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(4:19 - 1st) D.Hopkins extra point is GOOD Center-N.Sundberg Holder-T.Way.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(4:19 - 1st) D.Hopkins kicks 65 yards from WAS 35 to end zone Touchback.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - PHI 25(4:19 - 1st) J.Hurts pass incomplete short right to G.Ward.
|Int
|
2 & 10 - PHI 25(4:14 - 1st) J.Hurts pass short left intended for Z.Ertz INTERCEPTED by K.Curl at PHI 32. K.Curl to PHI 32 for no gain (Z.Ertz).
|Result
|Play
|-3 YD
|
1 & 10 - WAS 32(4:08 - 1st) J.McKissic left end to PHI 35 for -3 yards (T.McGill).
|+6 YD
|
2 & 13 - WAS 35(3:27 - 1st) A.Smith pass short right to T.McLaurin to PHI 29 for 6 yards (A.Singleton).
|+5 YD
|
3 & 7 - WAS 29(2:49 - 1st) A.Smith pass short left to T.McLaurin to PHI 24 for 5 yards (A.Singleton).
|Field Goal
|
4 & 2 - WAS 24(2:06 - 1st) D.Hopkins 42 yard field goal is GOOD Center-N.Sundberg Holder-T.Way.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(2:02 - 1st) D.Hopkins kicks 65 yards from WAS 35 to end zone Touchback.
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - PHI 38(2:02 - 1st) J.Hurts pass incomplete deep left to J.Reagor (K.Fuller). PENALTY on WAS-K.Curl Defensive Holding 5 yards enforced at PHI 25 - No Play.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - PHI 30(1:53 - 1st) B.Scott left end to PHI 30 for no gain (C.Holcomb).
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - PHI 30(1:13 - 1st) B.Scott left tackle to PHI 30 for no gain (M.Sweat).
|Penalty
|
3 & 10 - PHI 50(0:33 - 1st) J.Hurts pass incomplete deep left to J.Arcega-Whiteside. PENALTY on WAS-K.Fuller Defensive Pass Interference 21 yards enforced at PHI 30 - No Play.
|+15 YD
|
1 & 10 - PHI 49(0:28 - 1st) G.Ward pass short right to T.Fulgham ran ob at WAS 34 for 15 yards [J.Bostic].
|Result
|Play
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - PHI 34(15:00 - 2nd) J.Hurts scrambles up the middle to WAS 25 for 9 yards (R.Kerrigan).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 1 - PHI 25(14:12 - 2nd) J.Hurts up the middle to WAS 24 for 1 yard (C.Holcomb).
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - PHI 24(13:26 - 2nd) J.Hurts pass short left to B.Scott pushed ob at WAS 15 for 9 yards (K.Fuller).
|Sack
|
2 & 1 - PHI 15(12:47 - 2nd) J.Hurts sacked at WAS 20 for -5 yards (C.Young).
|Penalty
|
3 & 6 - PHI 27(12:02 - 2nd) J.Hurts sacked at WAS 27 for -7 yards (M.Sweat). PENALTY on WAS-C.Holcomb Defensive Holding 5 yards enforced at WAS 20 - No Play.
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - PHI 15(11:52 - 2nd) B.Scott left end to WAS 7 for 8 yards (J.Reaves).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 2 - PHI 7(11:08 - 2nd) B.Scott up the middle to WAS 6 for 1 yard (D.Payne).
|+6 YD
|
3 & 1 - PHI 6(10:24 - 2nd) J.Hurts scrambles right end for 6 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(10:18 - 2nd) J.Elliott extra point is GOOD Center-R.Lovato Holder-C.Johnston.
|Kickoff
|(10:18 - 2nd) J.Elliott kicks 65 yards from PHI 35 to end zone Touchback.
|+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - WAS 25(10:18 - 2nd) A.Gibson right tackle to WAS 36 for 11 yards (M.Epps).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - WAS 36(9:34 - 2nd) A.Smith pass incomplete short right.
|+4 YD
|
2 & 10 - WAS 36(9:26 - 2nd) A.Smith pass short right to J.McKissic pushed ob at WAS 40 for 4 yards (G.Arnold).
|Sack
|
3 & 6 - WAS 40(8:57 - 2nd) A.Smith sacked at WAS 35 for -5 yards (R.Williams).
|Punt
|
4 & 11 - WAS 35(8:15 - 2nd) T.Way punts 45 yards to PHI 20 Center-N.Sundberg. G.Ward to PHI 35 for 15 yards (N.Sundberg).
|Result
|Play
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - PHI 35(8:03 - 2nd) J.Hurts pass short right to Z.Ertz to PHI 42 for 7 yards (C.Holcomb).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 3 - PHI 42(7:21 - 2nd) J.Hurts pass short right to Z.Ertz to PHI 46 for 4 yards (C.Holcomb).
|+15 YD
|
1 & 10 - PHI 46(6:36 - 2nd) J.Hurts pass short right to J.Reagor ran ob at WAS 39 for 15 yards.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - PHI 39(6:06 - 2nd) J.Huntley left end to WAS 39 for no gain (J.Bostic; J.Allen).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 10 - PHI 39(5:25 - 2nd) J.Hurts right end ran ob at WAS 36 for 3 yards (J.Reaves).
|+30 YD
|
3 & 7 - PHI 36(4:47 - 2nd) J.Hurts pass deep middle to J.Arcega-Whiteside to WAS 6 for 30 yards (K.Curl).
|+6 YD
|
1 & 6 - PHI 6(3:59 - 2nd) J.Hurts scrambles left end for 6 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(3:54 - 2nd) J.Elliott extra point is GOOD Center-R.Lovato Holder-C.Johnston.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(3:54 - 2nd) J.Elliott kicks 65 yards from PHI 35 to WAS 0. D.Johnson pushed ob at WAS 22 for 22 yards (M.Epps).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - WAS 22(3:49 - 2nd) A.Smith pass short right to T.McLaurin to WAS 27 for 5 yards (A.Singleton).
|No Gain
|
2 & 5 - WAS 27(3:17 - 2nd) A.Gibson up the middle to WAS 27 for no gain (G.Arnold; G.Avery).
|Sack
|
3 & 5 - WAS 27(2:43 - 2nd) A.Smith sacked at WAS 19 for -8 yards (A.Singleton).
|Punt
|
4 & 13 - WAS 19(2:02 - 2nd) T.Way punts 45 yards to PHI 36 Center-N.Sundberg. G.Ward to PHI 39 for 3 yards (J.Kunaszyk). PENALTY on PHI-E.Riley Offensive Holding 10 yards enforced at PHI 36.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - PHI 26(1:52 - 2nd) J.Hurts pass incomplete short left to Q.Watkins.
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - PHI 26(1:46 - 2nd) J.Hurts pass incomplete short left to J.Arcega-Whiteside.
|No Gain
|
3 & 10 - PHI 26(1:42 - 2nd) J.Hurts pass incomplete short left to Z.Ertz (K.Fuller).
|Punt
|
4 & 10 - PHI 26(1:37 - 2nd) C.Johnston punts 49 yards to WAS 25 Center-R.Lovato. S.Sims to WAS 45 for 20 yards (R.Lovato).
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - WAS 45(1:24 - 2nd) A.Smith pass short right to J.McKissic pushed ob at WAS 49 for 4 yards (K.Wallace).
|No Gain
|
2 & 6 - WAS 49(1:20 - 2nd) A.Smith pass incomplete short right to J.McKissic.
|+15 YD
|
3 & 6 - WAS 49(1:15 - 2nd) A.Smith pass short middle to C.Sims to PHI 36 for 15 yards (B.Countess).
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - WAS 36(1:07 - 2nd) A.Smith pass short right to C.Sims to PHI 30 for 6 yards (T.Edwards).
|No Gain
|
2 & 4 - WAS 30(0:45 - 2nd) A.Smith pass incomplete short right to L.Thomas.
|Penalty
|
3 & 4 - WAS 30(0:41 - 2nd) PENALTY on PHI-J.Hargrave Neutral Zone Infraction 5 yards enforced at PHI 30 - No Play.
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - WAS 25(0:41 - 2nd) A.Smith pass short middle to S.Sims to PHI 19 for 6 yards (G.Arnold).
|+6 YD
|
2 & 4 - WAS 19(0:35 - 2nd) A.Smith pass short right to J.McKissic pushed ob at PHI 13 for 6 yards (A.Singleton).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - WAS 13(0:30 - 2nd) A.Smith pass incomplete short right.
|+13 YD
|
2 & 10 - WAS 13(0:26 - 2nd) A.Smith pass short right to L.Thomas for 13 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(0:20 - 2nd) D.Hopkins extra point is GOOD Center-N.Sundberg Holder-T.Way.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(0:20 - 2nd) D.Hopkins kicks 65 yards from WAS 35 to end zone Touchback.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - PHI 25(0:20 - 2nd) J.Hurts pass incomplete short right [M.Sweat].
|+7 YD
|
2 & 10 - PHI 25(0:14 - 2nd) B.Scott up the middle to PHI 32 for 7 yards (J.Allen).
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) J.Elliott kicks 65 yards from PHI 35 to end zone Touchback.
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - WAS 25(15:00 - 3rd) A.Gibson right tackle to WAS 29 for 4 yards (K.Wallace).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 6 - WAS 29(13:57 - 3rd) J.McKissic right guard to WAS 32 for 3 yards (J.Hargrave).
|Sack
|
3 & 3 - WAS 32(13:20 - 3rd) A.Smith sacked at WAS 28 for -4 yards (M.Jackson).
|Punt
|
4 & 7 - WAS 28(12:41 - 3rd) T.Way punts 47 yards to PHI 25 Center-N.Sundberg. G.Ward to PHI 28 for 3 yards (J.Kunaszyk; J.Sprinkle).
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - PHI 28(12:31 - 3rd) B.Scott left end pushed ob at PHI 32 for 4 yards (K.Fuller).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 6 - PHI 32(11:59 - 3rd) B.Scott right tackle to PHI 35 for 3 yards (J.Allen).
|No Gain
|
3 & 3 - PHI 35(11:16 - 3rd) J.Hurts pass incomplete short right to B.Scott [C.Young].
|Punt
|
4 & 3 - PHI 35(11:10 - 3rd) C.Johnston punts 47 yards to WAS 18 Center-R.Lovato out of bounds.
|Result
|Play
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - WAS 18(11:02 - 3rd) A.Smith pass short right to T.McLaurin to WAS 23 for 5 yards (R.Smith).
|No Gain
|
2 & 5 - WAS 23(10:28 - 3rd) A.Gibson up the middle to WAS 23 for no gain (T.McGill).
|No Gain
|
3 & 5 - WAS 23(9:45 - 3rd) A.Smith pass incomplete short right.
|Punt
|
4 & 5 - WAS 23(9:39 - 3rd) T.Way punts 48 yards to PHI 29 Center-N.Sundberg fair catch by G.Ward.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - PHI 29(9:32 - 3rd) J.Hurts pass incomplete short right to G.Ward (F.Moreau).
|+20 YD
|
2 & 10 - PHI 29(9:28 - 3rd) B.Scott up the middle to PHI 49 for 20 yards (J.Reaves).
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - PHI 49(8:53 - 3rd) J.Hurts pass short left to C.Clement to WAS 44 for 7 yards (J.Bostic; K.Fuller).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 3 - PHI 44(8:12 - 3rd) J.Hightower scrambles up the middle to WAS 43 for 1 yard (J.Bostic).
|+4 YD
|
3 & 2 - PHI 43(7:28 - 3rd) J.Hurts up the middle to WAS 39 for 4 yards (J.Bostic).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - PHI 39(6:45 - 3rd) J.Hurts pass short left to J.Huntley to WAS 39 for no gain (C.Holcomb).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 10 - PHI 39(5:59 - 3rd) J.Hurts scrambles up the middle to WAS 36 for 3 yards (M.Sweat).
|No Gain
|
3 & 7 - PHI 36(5:14 - 3rd) J.Hurts pass incomplete short right to Q.Watkins [D.Payne].
|Penalty
|
4 & 7 - PHI 36(5:07 - 3rd) PENALTY on PHI Delay of Game 5 yards enforced at WAS 36 - No Play.
|Punt
|
4 & 12 - PHI 40(5:06 - 3rd) C.Johnston punts 41 yards to end zone Center-R.Lovato Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|Int
|
1 & 10 - WAS 20(4:58 - 3rd) A.Smith pass short right intended for J.McKissic INTERCEPTED by M.Epps [V.Curry] at WAS 15. M.Epps to WAS 15 for no gain (J.McKissic).
|Result
|Play
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - PHI 15(4:54 - 3rd) B.Scott left end to WAS 9 for 6 yards (F.Moreau).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 4 - PHI 9(4:16 - 3rd) B.Scott left end to WAS 6 for 3 yards (J.Bostic).
|+1 YD
|
3 & 1 - PHI 6(3:32 - 3rd) B.Scott left tackle to WAS 5 for 1 yard (J.Allen; M.Sweat).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 5 - PHI 5(2:47 - 3rd) C.Clement up the middle to WAS 4 for 1 yard (K.Curl).
|No Gain
|
2 & 4 - PHI 4(2:12 - 3rd) J.Hurts pass incomplete short right to T.Fulgham.
|No Gain
|
3 & 4 - PHI 4(2:07 - 3rd) J.Hurts pass incomplete short right to Z.Ertz.
|No Gain
|
4 & 4 - PHI 4(2:01 - 3rd) J.Hurts pass incomplete short left to Q.Watkins.
|Result
|Play
|+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - WAS 4(1:54 - 3rd) A.Smith pass short right to T.McLaurin to WAS 15 for 11 yards (R.Smith).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - WAS 15(1:21 - 3rd) P.Barber left end to WAS 18 for 3 yards (M.Jackson; T.Edwards).
|+6 YD
|
2 & 7 - WAS 18(0:38 - 3rd) A.Smith pass short right to L.Thomas to WAS 24 for 6 yards (V.Curry).
|+1 YD
|
3 & 1 - WAS 24(15:00 - 4th) P.Barber left end to WAS 25 for 1 yard (T.Edwards; B.Graham).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - WAS 25(14:13 - 4th) P.Barber left tackle to WAS 28 for 3 yards (M.Jackson; T.Edwards).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 7 - WAS 28(13:34 - 4th) A.Smith pass short left to T.McLaurin to WAS 31 for 3 yards (D.Slay).
|No Gain
|
3 & 4 - WAS 31(12:53 - 4th) A.Smith pass incomplete short left to J.McKissic.
|Punt
|
4 & 4 - WAS 31(12:47 - 4th) T.Way punts 48 yards to PHI 21 Center-N.Sundberg. G.Ward to PHI 29 for 8 yards (J.Norris). PENALTY on PHI-C.Wilson Offensive Holding 10 yards enforced at PHI 21.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - PHI 11(12:35 - 4th) N.Sudfeld pass incomplete short right.
|+5 YD
|
2 & 10 - PHI 11(12:30 - 4th) J.Huntley left end to PHI 16 for 5 yards (J.Allen).
|Int
|
3 & 5 - PHI 15(11:44 - 4th) N.Sudfeld pass intended for J.Hightower INTERCEPTED by J.Reaves at WAS 45. J.Reaves to WAS 45 for no gain (J.Hightower).
|Result
|Play
|+12 YD
|
1 & 10 - WAS 45(11:37 - 4th) A.Gibson right end pushed ob at PHI 43 for 12 yards (K.Wallace).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - WAS 43(11:03 - 4th) A.Gibson left tackle to PHI 41 for 2 yards (M.Epps).
|Int
|
2 & 8 - WAS 41(10:23 - 4th) A.Smith pass short left intended for L.Thomas INTERCEPTED by T.Edwards [G.Avery] at PHI 28. T.Edwards to PHI 41 for 13 yards (A.Gibson).
|Result
|Play
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - PHI 41(10:15 - 4th) N.Sudfeld pass short middle to Z.Ertz to PHI 46 for 5 yards (K.Curl).
|No Gain
|
2 & 5 - PHI 46(9:42 - 4th) N.Sudfeld FUMBLES (Aborted) at PHI 42 touched at PHI 42 RECOVERED by WAS-C.Young at PHI 35. C.Young pushed ob at PHI 25 for 10 yards (B.Scott).
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - WAS 25(9:34 - 4th) A.Gibson right end to PHI 23 for 2 yards (B.Graham). PENALTY on WAS-M.Moses Offensive Holding 10 yards enforced at PHI 25 - No Play.
|+5 YD
|
1 & 20 - WAS 35(9:18 - 4th) A.Gibson up the middle to PHI 30 for 5 yards (M.Epps; G.Arnold).
|No Gain
|
2 & 15 - WAS 30(8:37 - 4th) A.Smith pass incomplete short right to L.Thomas (G.Arnold).
|+6 YD
|
3 & 15 - WAS 30(8:33 - 4th) A.Smith pass short left to J.McKissic to PHI 24 for 6 yards (M.Jackson).
|Field Goal
|
4 & 9 - WAS 24(7:46 - 4th) D.Hopkins 42 yard field goal is GOOD Center-N.Sundberg Holder-T.Way.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(7:42 - 4th) D.Hopkins kicks 65 yards from WAS 35 to end zone Touchback.
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - PHI 25(7:42 - 4th) B.Scott right end to PHI 29 for 4 yards (J.Allen).
|No Gain
|
2 & 6 - PHI 29(7:01 - 4th) N.Sudfeld pass incomplete deep left to Q.Watkins.
|+10 YD
|
3 & 6 - PHI 29(6:56 - 4th) N.Sudfeld pass short left to J.Arcega-Whiteside to PHI 39 for 10 yards (K.Fuller).
|Sack
|
1 & 10 - PHI 39(6:22 - 4th) N.Sudfeld sacked at PHI 26 for -13 yards (M.Sweat).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 23 - PHI 26(5:38 - 4th) N.Sudfeld pass short right to B.Scott to PHI 31 for 5 yards (C.Young). Penalty on PHI-G.Ward Illegal Block Above the Waist declined.
|Sack
|
3 & 18 - PHI 31(5:10 - 4th) N.Sudfeld sacked at PHI 28 for -3 yards (J.Bostic).
|Punt
|
4 & 21 - PHI 28(4:38 - 4th) C.Johnston punts 48 yards to WAS 24 Center-R.Lovato. S.Sims MUFFS catch and recovers at WAS 25. S.Sims to WAS 25 for no gain (R.Ford).
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - WAS 25(4:28 - 4th) A.Gibson left end to WAS 27 for 2 yards (A.Singleton).
|+13 YD
|
2 & 8 - WAS 27(3:45 - 4th) A.Gibson right end pushed ob at WAS 40 for 13 yards (R.Ford).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - WAS 40(3:38 - 4th) A.Smith FUMBLES (Aborted) at WAS 40 and recovers at WAS 36.
|+4 YD
|
2 & 14 - WAS 36(2:54 - 4th) A.Gibson right guard to WAS 40 for 4 yards (A.Singleton; J.Hargrave).
|+9 YD
|
3 & 10 - WAS 40(2:09 - 4th) A.Gibson up the middle to WAS 49 for 9 yards (K.Wallace).
|Penalty
|
4 & 1 - WAS 49(2:00 - 4th) PENALTY on PHI-T.McGill Neutral Zone Infraction 6 yards enforced at WAS 49 - No Play.
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - WAS 45(2:00 - 4th) A.Gibson right end to PHI 40 for 5 yards (R.Ford; K.Wallace).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 6 - WAS 40(1:55 - 4th) A.Gibson right end to PHI 39 for 1 yard (A.Singleton; M.Epps).
|+3 YD
|
3 & 4 - WAS 39(1:49 - 4th) A.Gibson right end to PHI 36 for 3 yards (D.Slay; A.Singleton).
|Punt
|
4 & 1 - WAS 36(1:02 - 4th) T.Way punts 28 yards to PHI 8 Center-N.Sundberg fair catch by G.Ward.
|Result
|Play
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - PHI 8(0:56 - 4th) N.Sudfeld pass short right to G.Ward pushed ob at PHI 14 for 6 yards (J.Moreland).
|No Gain
|
2 & 4 - PHI 14(0:50 - 4th) N.Sudfeld pass incomplete deep right [M.Sweat].
|No Gain
|
3 & 4 - PHI 14(0:44 - 4th) N.Sudfeld pass incomplete short left to B.Scott.
|+12 YD
|
4 & 4 - PHI 14(0:38 - 4th) N.Sudfeld scrambles up the middle to PHI 26 for 12 yards (C.Holcomb; J.Bostic).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - PHI 26(0:16 - 4th) N.Sudfeld pass incomplete deep right to J.Hightower (R.Darby) [C.Young].
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - PHI 26(0:11 - 4th) N.Sudfeld pass incomplete short left.
|+6 YD
|
3 & 10 - PHI 26(0:06 - 4th) N.Sudfeld pass short middle to Q.Watkins to PHI 32 for 6 yards (R.Kerrigan; J.Bostic).
