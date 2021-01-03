|
|BAL
|CIN
Ravens clinch playoff spot with 38-3 rout of Bengals
CINCINNATI (AP) The Baltimore Ravens used a club-record 404 yards rushing Sunday to clinch a playoff spot, beating Cincinnati 38-3 as Lamar Jackson threw three touchdown passes and became the first NFL quarterback to rush for more than 1,000 yards in two consecutive seasons.
The Ravens rolled up 525 total yards, and the 404 rushing yards were the most surrendered by a Bengals defense. Rookie J.K. Dobbins rushed for 160 yards and two touchdowns, including a 72-yard scoring romp in the third quarter.
Baltimore won its fifth straight game and advanced to the postseason for a third consecutive season.
Jackson rushed for 97 yards and threw for 113 before taking a seat in the third quarter. He has run or passed for at least one touchdown in 36 straight starts, the longest active streak in the NFL.
Another Ravens playoff appearance didn't look likely just a few weeks ago. They started 5-1 but slumped amid a COVID-19 outbreak and injuries to key players. They rebounded to win four straight and put themselves in a position to secure the postseason spot heading into the season finale against Cincinnati (4-11-1) which had won two straight.
Baltimore (11-5) scored on its first two drives, a 34-yard Justin Tucker field goal followed by a 43-yard touchdown pass from Jackson to Miles Boykin. The Ravens extended the lead to 17-0 when Jackson capped a clock-eating 93-yard drive with an 18-yard TD pass to Marquise Brown.
Austin Seibert booted a 38-yard field goal to get the Bengals their only points of the afternoon.
Dobbins scored on a 4-yard burst in the third quarter, set up by rushes of 18, 6 and 20 yards by Jackson. Jackson threw another scoring pass to Brown before departing for a rest, and Dobbins broke for the long run before Baltimore backed off.
Cincinnati quarterback Brandon Allen, who threw for 371 yards and two touchdowns in the win over the Texans last week, was just 6 for 21 for 48 yards with two interceptions.
KOCH RECORD FALLS
Baltimore punter Sam Koch was forced to end his franchise-record streak of 239 consecutive games played when he was placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list. He hadn't missed a game in his 15-year NFL career. The Ravens signed Johnny Townsend, who was with them for a short time in training camp, to punt and hold Sunday.
GREEN'S LAST GAME IN STRIPES?
Veteran wide receiver A.J. Green may have played his last game as a Bengal. The former Pro Bowler made 18 million this year under the franchise tag, hoping to earn a long-term contract, but had the worst statistical year of his 10-year career. The team must decide whether to offer him a new deal.
INJURIES
Ravens: None reported.
Bengals: WR Tee Higgins suffered a hamstring injury in the first quarter and was ruled out. C Trey Hopkins suffered a left knee injury in the second half and was declared out.
UP NEXT
The Ravens advance to the playoffs for the third straight year. The Bengals end another disappointing year and extend their playoff drought to five seasons.
L. Jackson
8 QB
113 PaYds, 3 PaTDs, INT, 97 RuYds
|
29
FPTS
|
T. Williams
32 RB
74 RuYds, 3 ReYds, REC
|
7
FPTS
|Team Stats
|Time of Pos
|40:31
|19:07
|1st Downs
|24
|10
|Rushing
|19
|7
|Passing
|5
|1
|Penalty
|0
|2
|3rd Down Conv
|11-17
|1-9
|4th Down Conv
|1-2
|0-0
|Total Net Yards
|525
|195
|Total Plays
|73
|40
|Avg Gain
|7.2
|4.9
|Net Yards Rushing
|404
|147
|Rush Attempts
|54
|19
|Avg Rush Yards
|7.5
|7.7
|Net Yards Passing
|121
|48
|Comp. - Att.
|11-19
|6-21
|Yards Per Pass
|6.4
|2.3
|Penalties - Yards
|6-49
|3-29
|Touchdowns
|5
|0
|Rushing TDs
|2
|0
|Passing TDs
|3
|0
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|1
|2
|Fumbles - Lost
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. Thrown
|1
|2
|Punts - Avg
|2-50.0
|7-48.4
|Return Yards
|10
|60
|Punts - Returns
|2-10
|2-26
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|2-34
|Int. - Returns
|2-0
|1-0
|Red Zone Eff.
|3-4 -75%
|0-1 -0%
|Goal to Go Eff.
|2-2 -100%
|0-1 -0%
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|121
|PASS YDS
|48
|
|
|404
|RUSH YDS
|147
|
|
|525
|TOTAL YDS
|195
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|FPTS
|
L. Jackson 8 QB
29
FPTS
|L. Jackson
|10/18
|113
|3
|1
|29
|
T. Huntley 2 QB
0
FPTS
|T. Huntley
|1/1
|8
|0
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
J. Dobbins 27 RB
28
FPTS
|J. Dobbins
|13
|160
|2
|72
|28
|
L. Jackson 8 QB
29
FPTS
|L. Jackson
|11
|97
|0
|20
|29
|
G. Edwards 35 RB
7
FPTS
|G. Edwards
|12
|60
|0
|11
|7
|
M. Ingram 21 RB
3
FPTS
|M. Ingram
|9
|39
|0
|16
|3
|
D. Duvernay 13 WR
2
FPTS
|D. Duvernay
|1
|22
|0
|22
|2
|
J. Hill 43 RB
2
FPTS
|J. Hill
|2
|21
|0
|16
|2
|
T. Huntley 2 QB
0
FPTS
|T. Huntley
|6
|5
|0
|2
|0
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
M. Boykin 80 WR
10
FPTS
|M. Boykin
|2
|1
|43
|1
|43
|10
|
M. Brown 15 WR
16
FPTS
|M. Brown
|8
|5
|41
|2
|18
|16
|
M. Andrews 89 TE
2
FPTS
|M. Andrews
|7
|4
|27
|0
|9
|2
|
G. Edwards 35 RB
7
FPTS
|G. Edwards
|1
|1
|10
|0
|10
|7
|
D. Duvernay 13 WR
2
FPTS
|D. Duvernay
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|FF
|
T. Bowser 54 LB
|T. Bowser
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
M. Judon 99 OLB
|M. Judon
|3-3
|0.0
|0
|0
|
C. Clark 36 SS
|C. Clark
|3-1
|0.0
|1
|0
|
P. Queen 48 ILB
|P. Queen
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
A. Averett 23 CB
|A. Averett
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Richards 28 FS
|J. Richards
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
M. Humphrey 44 CB
|M. Humphrey
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
L. Fort 58 OLB
|L. Fort
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
M. Peters 24 CB
|M. Peters
|1-0
|0.0
|1
|0
|
B. Williams 98 DT
|B. Williams
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Madubuike 92 DT
|J. Madubuike
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Ward 53 DE
|J. Ward
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Elliott 32 FS
|D. Elliott
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
M. Harrison 40 OLB
|M. Harrison
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Wolfe 95 DE
|D. Wolfe
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
J. Tucker 9 K
8
FPTS
|J. Tucker
|1/1
|34
|5/5
|8
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
J. Townsend P
|J. Townsend
|2
|50.0
|0
|55
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
D. Duvernay 13 WR
2
FPTS
|D. Duvernay
|2
|5.0
|6
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|FPTS
|
B. Allen 8 QB
0
FPTS
|B. Allen
|6/21
|48
|0
|2
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
T. Williams 32 RB
7
FPTS
|T. Williams
|4
|74
|0
|55
|7
|
S. Perine 34 RB
5
FPTS
|S. Perine
|9
|51
|0
|15
|5
|
T. Boyd 83 WR
1
FPTS
|T. Boyd
|1
|11
|0
|11
|1
|
G. Bernard 25 RB
0
FPTS
|G. Bernard
|3
|7
|0
|4
|0
|
B. Allen 8 QB
0
FPTS
|B. Allen
|1
|2
|0
|2
|0
|
A. Erickson 12 WR
0
FPTS
|A. Erickson
|1
|2
|0
|2
|0
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
C. Carter 82 TE
2
FPTS
|C. Carter
|2
|1
|21
|0
|21
|2
|
D. Sample 89 TE
1
FPTS
|D. Sample
|3
|2
|15
|0
|8
|1
|
A. Erickson 12 WR
0
FPTS
|A. Erickson
|3
|1
|8
|0
|8
|0
|
T. Williams 32 RB
7
FPTS
|T. Williams
|1
|1
|3
|0
|3
|7
|
T. Boyd 83 WR
1
FPTS
|T. Boyd
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|
G. Bernard 25 RB
0
FPTS
|G. Bernard
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
A. Green 18 WR
0
FPTS
|A. Green
|6
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
T. Higgins 85 WR
0
FPTS
|T. Higgins
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|FF
|
J. Bynes 56 MLB
|J. Bynes
|7-3
|0.0
|0
|0
|
A. Davis-Gaither 59 LB
|A. Davis-Gaither
|6-3
|0.0
|1
|0
|
G. Pratt 57 LB
|G. Pratt
|6-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Bates 30 FS
|J. Bates
|5-3
|0.0
|0
|0
|
L. Sims 38 CB
|L. Sims
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
S. Hubbard 94 DE
|S. Hubbard
|3-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
C. Lawson 58 DE
|C. Lawson
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
K. McKenzie 69 DT
|K. McKenzie
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
C. Covington 99 DT
|C. Covington
|2-4
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Evans 50 OLB
|J. Evans
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
T. Brown 27 DB
|T. Brown
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
X. Williams 71 NT
|X. Williams
|1-4
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Phillips 23 CB
|D. Phillips
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
K. Kareem 90 DE
|K. Kareem
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
V. Bell 24 SS
|V. Bell
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Davis 37 CB
|J. Davis
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
S. Williams 36 SS
|S. Williams
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
M. Hunt 70 DE
|M. Hunt
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
A. Bledsoe 91 DE
|A. Bledsoe
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
A. Seibert 3 K
3
FPTS
|A. Seibert
|1/1
|38
|0/0
|3
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
K. Huber 10 P
|K. Huber
|7
|48.4
|1
|72
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
B. Wilson 40 SAF
0
FPTS
|B. Wilson
|2
|17.0
|18
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
A. Erickson 12 WR
0
FPTS
|A. Erickson
|2
|13.0
|28
|0
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) A.Seibert kicks 65 yards from CIN 35 to end zone Touchback.
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - BAL 25(15:00 - 1st) G.Edwards left tackle to BAL 29 for 4 yards (J.Bynes).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 6 - BAL 29(14:21 - 1st) L.Jackson pass short left to M.Andrews pushed ob at BAL 34 for 5 yards (L.Sims).
|+3 YD
|
3 & 1 - BAL 34(13:54 - 1st) G.Edwards right tackle to BAL 37 for 3 yards (J.Bates III; A.Davis-Gaither).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - BAL 37(13:19 - 1st) B.Bredeson reported in as eligible. L.Jackson scrambles right guard to BAL 38 for 1 yard (X.Williams).
|+13 YD
|
2 & 9 - BAL 38(12:31 - 1st) L.Jackson scrambles left end to CIN 49 for 13 yards (J.Bynes).
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - BAL 49(11:41 - 1st) M.Ingram left tackle to CIN 42 for 7 yards (R.McKenzie J.Bynes).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 3 - BAL 42(10:58 - 1st) J.Dobbins right end pushed ob at CIN 40 for 2 yards (J.Bates III).
|+22 YD
|
3 & 1 - BAL 40(10:22 - 1st) D.Duvernay left end pushed ob at CIN 18 for 22 yards (G.Pratt).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - BAL 18(9:50 - 1st) L.Jackson right end ran ob at CIN 15 for 3 yards (D.Phillips). PENALTY on BAL-D.Fluker Offensive Holding 10 yards enforced at CIN 18 - No Play.
|+10 YD
|
1 & 20 - BAL 28(9:25 - 1st) L.Jackson pass short right to G.Edwards pushed ob at CIN 18 for 10 yards (A.Davis-Gaither).
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - BAL 18(8:49 - 1st) L.Jackson pass incomplete deep middle to M.Boykin.
|+2 YD
|
3 & 10 - BAL 18(8:44 - 1st) L.Jackson right guard to CIN 16 for 2 yards (S.Hubbard).
|Field Goal
|
4 & 8 - BAL 16(8:11 - 1st) J.Tucker 34 yard field goal is GOOD Center-M.Cox Holder-J.Townsend.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(8:08 - 1st) J.Tucker kicks 65 yards from BAL 35 to CIN 0. B.Wilson to CIN 18 for 18 yards (K.Welch).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - CIN 18(8:02 - 1st) S.Perine right guard to CIN 20 for 2 yards (L.Fort).
|No Gain
|
2 & 8 - CIN 20(7:25 - 1st) B.Allen pass incomplete short left to T.Higgins (D.Wolfe).
|Penalty
|
3 & 8 - CIN 39(7:22 - 1st) B.Allen pass short middle to T.Higgins to BAL 39 for 41 yards (M.Peters). CIN-T.Higgins was injured during the play. PENALTY on CIN-M.Thomas Offensive Pass Interference 10 yards enforced at CIN 20 - No Play.
|No Gain
|
3 & 18 - CIN 10(6:55 - 1st) B.Allen pass incomplete short middle to D.Sample.
|Punt
|
4 & 18 - CIN 10(6:52 - 1st) K.Huber punts 53 yards to BAL 37 Center-C.Harris. D.Duvernay to CIN 49 for 14 yards (S.Williams). PENALTY on BAL-N.Brooks Illegal Block Above the Waist 10 yards enforced at BAL 41.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - BAL 31(6:40 - 1st) L.Jackson pass incomplete deep right to M.Brown.
|+12 YD
|
2 & 10 - BAL 31(6:33 - 1st) L.Jackson right end pushed ob at BAL 43 for 12 yards (D.Phillips).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - BAL 43(6:00 - 1st) J.Dobbins left tackle to BAL 46 for 3 yards (M.Hunt; V.Bell).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 7 - BAL 46(5:12 - 1st) J.Dobbins up the middle to CIN 49 for 5 yards (R.McKenzie).
|+6 YD
|
3 & 2 - BAL 49(4:37 - 1st) G.Edwards right guard to CIN 43 for 6 yards (A.Davis-Gaither).
|+43 YD
|
1 & 10 - BAL 43(3:54 - 1st) L.Jackson pass deep middle to M.Boykin for 43 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(3:48 - 1st) J.Tucker extra point is GOOD Center-M.Cox Holder-J.Townsend.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(3:48 - 1st) J.Tucker kicks 61 yards from BAL 35 to CIN 4. B.Wilson to CIN 20 for 16 yards (L.Fort).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - CIN 20(3:44 - 1st) G.Bernard right end to CIN 21 for 1 yard (T.Bowser).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 9 - CIN 21(2:58 - 1st) B.Allen pass short left to T.Boyd pushed ob at CIN 22 for 1 yard (A.Averett).
|No Gain
|
3 & 8 - CIN 22(2:22 - 1st) B.Allen pass incomplete short left to A.Erickson (A.Averett). Penalty on CIN Illegal Shift declined.
|Punt
|
4 & 8 - CIN 22(2:18 - 1st) K.Huber punts 56 yards to BAL 22 Center-C.Harris out of bounds.
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - BAL 22(2:08 - 1st) J.Dobbins right tackle to BAL 25 for 3 yards (J.Bynes; X.Williams).
|+6 YD
|
2 & 7 - BAL 25(1:27 - 1st) G.Edwards right tackle to BAL 31 for 6 yards (C.Lawson).
|+5 YD
|
3 & 1 - BAL 31(0:44 - 1st) B.Bredeson reported in as eligible. G.Edwards right end to BAL 36 for 5 yards (V.Bell).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - BAL 36(15:00 - 2nd) L.Jackson right guard to BAL 41 for 5 yards (G.Pratt).
|No Gain
|
2 & 5 - BAL 41(14:16 - 2nd) L.Jackson pass incomplete short middle to M.Andrews (M.Hunt) [C.Lawson].
|Int
|
3 & 5 - BAL 41(14:11 - 2nd) L.Jackson pass short middle intended for D.Duvernay INTERCEPTED by A.Davis-Gaither (M.Hunt) [S.Hubbard] at BAL 47. A.Davis-Gaither to BAL 47 for no gain (M.Andrews).
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - CIN 47(14:03 - 2nd) S.Perine left guard to BAL 44 for 3 yards (J.Madubuike).
|No Gain
|
2 & 7 - CIN 44(13:25 - 2nd) B.Allen pass incomplete short middle to C.Carter.
|No Gain
|
3 & 7 - CIN 44(13:18 - 2nd) B.Allen pass incomplete deep left to G.Bernard.
|Punt
|
4 & 7 - CIN 44(13:12 - 2nd) K.Huber punts 37 yards to BAL 7 Center-C.Harris fair catch by D.Duvernay.
|Result
|Play
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - BAL 7(13:05 - 2nd) L.Jackson pass short left to M.Brown pushed ob at BAL 12 for 5 yards (L.Sims).
|Penalty
|
2 & 5 - BAL 12(12:37 - 2nd) PENALTY on BAL-O.Brown False Start 5 yards enforced at BAL 12 - No Play.
|+5 YD
|
2 & 10 - BAL 7(12:19 - 2nd) J.Dobbins right guard to BAL 12 for 5 yards (C.Covington; J.Evans).
|+8 YD
|
3 & 5 - BAL 12(11:37 - 2nd) L.Jackson scrambles right end ran ob at BAL 20 for 8 yards (A.Davis-Gaither).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - BAL 20(10:56 - 2nd) B.Bredeson reported in as eligible. L.Jackson pass incomplete deep left to M.Andrews (L.Sims).
|+22 YD
|
2 & 10 - BAL 20(10:50 - 2nd) J.Dobbins right end pushed ob at BAL 42 for 22 yards (J.Bates III).
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - BAL 42(10:17 - 2nd) G.Edwards left guard to CIN 49 for 9 yards (C.Lawson).
|No Gain
|
2 & 1 - BAL 49(9:31 - 2nd) M.Ingram right guard to CIN 49 for no gain (J.Bynes).
|+3 YD
|
3 & 1 - BAL 49(8:59 - 2nd) B.Bredeson reported in as eligible. G.Edwards left guard to CIN 46 for 3 yards (G.Pratt; L.Sims).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - BAL 46(8:20 - 2nd) B.Bredeson reported in as eligible. J.Dobbins right tackle to CIN 44 for 2 yards (D.Phillips; C.Covington). CIN-D.Phillips was injured during the play. Penalty on BAL Illegal Formation declined.
|No Gain
|
2 & 8 - BAL 44(8:00 - 2nd) L.Jackson pass incomplete short left to M.Brown.
|+5 YD
|
3 & 8 - BAL 44(7:59 - 2nd) L.Jackson scrambles left end to CIN 39 for 5 yards (J.Evans).
|+7 YD
|
4 & 3 - BAL 39(7:07 - 2nd) L.Jackson pass short right to M.Brown to CIN 32 for 7 yards (A.Davis-Gaither).
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - BAL 32(6:27 - 2nd) L.Jackson pass short right to M.Andrews pushed ob at CIN 23 for 9 yards (G.Pratt).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 1 - BAL 23(5:59 - 2nd) G.Edwards right guard to CIN 20 for 3 yards (D.Phillips; A.Bledsoe).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - BAL 20(5:19 - 2nd) G.Edwards right guard to CIN 18 for 2 yards (J.Bynes).
|No Gain
|
2 & 8 - BAL 18(4:37 - 2nd) B.Bredeson reported in as eligible. L.Jackson pass incomplete deep right to M.Andrews.
|+18 YD
|
3 & 8 - BAL 18(4:31 - 2nd) L.Jackson pass deep middle to M.Brown for 18 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(4:26 - 2nd) J.Tucker extra point is GOOD Center-M.Cox Holder-J.Townsend.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(4:26 - 2nd) J.Tucker kicks 65 yards from BAL 35 to end zone Touchback.
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - CIN 25(4:26 - 2nd) B.Allen pass short right to D.Sample to CIN 33 for 8 yards (M.Peters).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 2 - CIN 33(3:44 - 2nd) S.Perine left tackle to CIN 37 for 4 yards (J.Ward).
|+21 YD
|
1 & 10 - CIN 37(3:05 - 2nd) B.Allen pass deep middle to C.Carter to BAL 42 for 21 yards (C.Clark).
|+13 YD
|
1 & 10 - CIN 42(2:28 - 2nd) S.Perine right tackle to BAL 29 for 13 yards (M.Judon).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - CIN 29(2:00 - 2nd) S.Perine left guard to BAL 28 for 1 yard (M.Judon; P.Queen).
|+8 YD
|
2 & 9 - CIN 28(1:23 - 2nd) B.Allen pass short left to A.Erickson to BAL 20 for 8 yards (A.Averett).
|No Gain
|
3 & 1 - CIN 20(0:41 - 2nd) B.Allen pass incomplete short left to T.Boyd [T.Bowser].
|Field Goal
|
4 & 1 - CIN 20(0:37 - 2nd) A.Seibert 38 yard field goal is GOOD Center-C.Harris Holder-K.Huber.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) J.Tucker kicks 65 yards from BAL 35 to end zone Touchback.
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - CIN 25(15:00 - 3rd) B.Allen pass short right to D.Sample pushed ob at CIN 32 for 7 yards (P.Queen; L.Fort).
|+11 YD
|
2 & 3 - CIN 32(14:25 - 3rd) T.Boyd right end ran ob at CIN 43 for 11 yards (C.Clark).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - CIN 43(13:51 - 3rd) PENALTY on CIN-C.Carter False Start 5 yards enforced at CIN 43 - No Play.
|+2 YD
|
1 & 15 - CIN 38(13:30 - 3rd) G.Bernard right guard to CIN 40 for 2 yards (M.Judon).
|No Gain
|
2 & 13 - CIN 40(12:50 - 3rd) B.Allen pass incomplete short left to A.Green (A.Averett).
|No Gain
|
3 & 13 - CIN 40(12:47 - 3rd) B.Allen pass incomplete deep right to A.Green. CIN-T.Hopkins was injured during the play.
|Punt
|
4 & 13 - CIN 40(12:43 - 3rd) K.Huber punts 30 yards to BAL 30 Center-C.Harris downed by CIN-S.Williams.
|Result
|Play
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - BAL 30(12:35 - 3rd) PENALTY on BAL-T.Colon-Castillo False Start 5 yards enforced at BAL 30 - No Play.
|+18 YD
|
1 & 15 - BAL 25(12:35 - 3rd) L.Jackson scrambles left end pushed ob at BAL 43 for 18 yards (J.Bates III).
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - BAL 43(12:02 - 3rd) L.Jackson right end ran ob at BAL 49 for 6 yards (J.Davis).
|+27 YD
|
2 & 4 - BAL 49(11:29 - 3rd) J.Dobbins left tackle to CIN 24 for 27 yards (J.Bates III; V.Bell).
|+20 YD
|
1 & 10 - BAL 24(10:37 - 3rd) L.Jackson right tackle pushed ob at CIN 4 for 20 yards (J.Bates III).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 4 - BAL 4(9:58 - 3rd) J.Dobbins right tackle for 4 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(9:55 - 3rd) J.Tucker extra point is GOOD Center-M.Cox Holder-J.Townsend.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(9:55 - 3rd) J.Tucker kicks 65 yards from BAL 35 to end zone Touchback.
|-2 YD
|
1 & 10 - CIN 25(9:55 - 3rd) S.Perine right end pushed ob at CIN 23 for -2 yards (T.Bowser).
|No Gain
|
2 & 12 - CIN 23(9:19 - 3rd) B.Allen pass incomplete deep right to A.Green (C.Clark).
|No Gain
|
3 & 12 - CIN 23(9:13 - 3rd) B.Allen pass incomplete short right [P.McPhee]. PENALTY on CIN-B.Allen Intentional Grounding 14 yards enforced at CIN 23.
|Punt
|
4 & 26 - CIN 9(9:07 - 3rd) K.Huber punts 47 yards to BAL 44 Center-C.Harris. D.Duvernay to 50 for 6 yards (S.Williams).
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - BAL 50(8:54 - 3rd) B.Bredeson reported in as eligible. L.Jackson pass incomplete short middle to M.Brown. Penalty on BAL-D.Fluker Ineligible Downfield Pass declined.
|+4 YD
|
2 & 10 - BAL 50(8:50 - 3rd) M.Ingram left tackle to CIN 46 for 4 yards (J.Bynes; S.Hubbard).
|+7 YD
|
3 & 6 - BAL 46(8:05 - 3rd) L.Jackson right tackle pushed ob at CIN 39 for 7 yards (S.Williams).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - BAL 39(7:33 - 3rd) G.Edwards up the middle to CIN 35 for 4 yards (S.Hubbard; X.Williams).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 6 - BAL 35(6:51 - 3rd) G.Edwards left tackle to CIN 31 for 4 yards (C.Covington; J.Evans).
|+11 YD
|
3 & 2 - BAL 31(6:15 - 3rd) G.Edwards right tackle to CIN 20 for 11 yards (J.Bynes).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - BAL 20(5:32 - 3rd) J.Dobbins up the middle to CIN 16 for 4 yards (R.McKenzie; A.Davis-Gaither).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 6 - BAL 16(4:49 - 3rd) L.Jackson pass short left to M.Andrews pushed ob at CIN 11 for 5 yards (A.Davis-Gaither).
|+2 YD
|
3 & 1 - BAL 11(4:22 - 3rd) B.Bredeson reported in as eligible. L.Jackson pass short left to M.Brown pushed ob at CIN 9 for 2 yards (L.Sims).
|+9 YD
|
1 & 9 - BAL 9(3:50 - 3rd) L.Jackson pass short right to M.Brown for 9 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(3:44 - 3rd) J.Tucker extra point is GOOD Center-M.Cox Holder-J.Townsend.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(3:44 - 3rd) J.Tucker kicks 65 yards from BAL 35 to end zone Touchback.
|+55 YD
|
1 & 10 - CIN 25(3:44 - 3rd) T.Williams left tackle to BAL 20 for 55 yards (M.Humphrey).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - CIN 4(2:51 - 3rd) B.Allen pass incomplete deep left to A.Green. PENALTY on BAL-A.Averett Defensive Pass Interference 16 yards enforced at BAL 20 - No Play.
|Penalty
|
1 & 4 - CIN 4(2:47 - 3rd) B.Allen pass incomplete short middle to A.Green. PENALTY on BAL-M.Peters Defensive Pass Interference 3 yards enforced at BAL 4 - No Play.
|Int
|
1 & 1 - CIN 1(2:44 - 3rd) B.Allen pass short left intended for A.Green INTERCEPTED by M.Peters at BAL -4. Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - BAL 20(2:38 - 3rd) J.Dobbins right tackle to BAL 28 for 8 yards (G.Pratt).
|+72 YD
|
2 & 2 - BAL 28(1:56 - 3rd) J.Dobbins left tackle for 72 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(1:45 - 3rd) J.Tucker extra point is GOOD Center-M.Cox Holder-J.Townsend.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(1:45 - 3rd) J.Tucker kicks 65 yards from BAL 35 to end zone Touchback.
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - CIN 25(1:45 - 3rd) A.Erickson left end pushed ob at CIN 27 for 2 yards (M.Judon).
|-2 YD
|
2 & 8 - CIN 27(1:08 - 3rd) T.Williams up the middle to CIN 25 for -2 yards (P.Queen M.Judon).
|+3 YD
|
3 & 10 - CIN 25(0:28 - 3rd) B.Allen pass short left to T.Williams to CIN 28 for 3 yards (T.Bowser).
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 7 - CIN 28(15:00 - 4th) K.Huber punts 72 yards to end zone Center-C.Harris Touchback. Cincinnati challenged the touchback ruling and the play was Upheld. The ruling on the field stands. (Timeout #1 at 14:52.)
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - BAL 20(14:52 - 4th) T.Huntley pass short right to M.Andrews pushed ob at BAL 28 for 8 yards (T.Brown).
|+16 YD
|
2 & 2 - BAL 28(14:21 - 4th) M.Ingram right guard to BAL 44 for 16 yards (T.Brown; J.Bates III).
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - BAL 44(13:42 - 4th) M.Ingram left guard to 50 for 6 yards (G.Pratt).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 4 - BAL 50(12:59 - 4th) T.Huntley right end to CIN 49 for 1 yard (S.Hubbard).
|+16 YD
|
3 & 3 - BAL 49(12:12 - 4th) J.Hill right end to CIN 33 for 16 yards (J.Bynes).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - BAL 33(11:28 - 4th) B.Bredeson reported in as eligible. M.Ingram left guard to CIN 31 for 2 yards (J.Bynes).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 8 - BAL 31(10:45 - 4th) T.Huntley right tackle to CIN 29 for 2 yards (C.Covington).
|+5 YD
|
3 & 6 - BAL 29(10:02 - 4th) J.Hill left guard to CIN 24 for 5 yards (A.Davis-Gaither; C.Covington).
|No Gain
|
4 & 1 - BAL 24(9:19 - 4th) T.Huntley up the middle to CIN 24 for no gain (S.Hubbard).
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - CIN 24(9:16 - 4th) G.Bernard right guard to CIN 28 for 4 yards (D.Wolfe; M.Harrison).
|No Gain
|
2 & 6 - CIN 28(8:37 - 4th) B.Allen pass incomplete short right to A.Green (J.Ferguson).
|No Gain
|
3 & 6 - CIN 28(8:34 - 4th) B.Allen pass incomplete short left to T.Boyd.
|Punt
|
4 & 6 - CIN 28(8:30 - 4th) K.Huber punts 44 yards to BAL 28 Center-C.Harris downed by CIN-J.Evans.
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - BAL 28(8:20 - 4th) M.Ingram left guard to BAL 30 for 2 yards (J.Bates III).
|No Gain
|
2 & 8 - BAL 30(7:37 - 4th) B.Bredeson reported in as eligible. T.Huntley right guard to BAL 30 for no gain (C.Covington).
|+1 YD
|
3 & 8 - BAL 30(6:52 - 4th) T.Huntley right tackle to BAL 31 for 1 yard (G.Pratt).
|Punt
|
4 & 7 - BAL 31(6:07 - 4th) J.Townsend punts 55 yards to CIN 14 Center-M.Cox. A.Erickson pushed ob at CIN 42 for 28 yards (M.Harrison).
|Result
|Play
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - CIN 42(5:55 - 4th) S.Perine left tackle to CIN 48 for 6 yards (B.Williams; D.Elliott).
|+15 YD
|
2 & 4 - CIN 48(5:11 - 4th) S.Perine left end to BAL 37 for 15 yards (C.Clark; D.Elliott).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - CIN 37(4:22 - 4th) B.Allen pass incomplete short right to A.Erickson (J.Ward).
|+9 YD
|
2 & 10 - CIN 37(4:19 - 4th) S.Perine left tackle to BAL 28 for 9 yards (C.Clark).
|+2 YD
|
3 & 1 - CIN 28(3:33 - 4th) B.Allen up the middle to BAL 26 for 2 yards (B.Williams).
|Int
|
1 & 10 - CIN 26(2:54 - 4th) B.Allen pass incomplete deep right to A.Green. Baltimore challenged the incomplete pass ruling and the play was REVERSED. (Shotgun) B.Allen pass deep right intended for A.Green INTERCEPTED by C.Clark at BAL 4. C.Clark ran ob at BAL 4 for no gain.
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - BAL 4(2:50 - 4th) B.Bredeson reported in as eligible. M.Ingram right tackle to BAL 6 for 2 yards (K.Kareem).
|No Gain
|
2 & 8 - BAL 6(2:09 - 4th) M.Ingram left guard to BAL 6 for no gain (A.Davis-Gaither).
|+1 YD
|
3 & 8 - BAL 6(2:00 - 4th) T.Huntley right end to BAL 7 for 1 yard (R.McKenzie; X.Williams).
|Punt
|
4 & 7 - BAL 7(1:13 - 4th) J.Townsend punts 45 yards to CIN 48 Center-M.Cox. A.Erickson to CIN 46 for -2 yards (C.Moore).
