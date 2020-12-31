|
Seahawks-49ers Preview
The stakes for this season's finale between fierce NFC West rivals Seattle and San Francisco are far more one-sided that a year ago.
Instead of a prime-time showdown for a division title, the Seahawks are fighting for the possibility of a first-round bye, while the 49ers are playing out the string of a disappointing season.
''Honestly, it's no different than last year when you're playing for home-field advantage and playing for the West,'' 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan said. ''I know it is mentally to some people, and if you let the mental part of that change how you go about yourself, it'll be a joke in what you put on tape and what you put on the field.''
The 49ers (6-9) are trying to show enough to spoil things for the Seahawks (11-4) when the teams play Sunday at the Niners' temporary home in Arizona.
Seattle clinched the division last week and is still in the running for the top seed and the lone bye in the NFC in the expanded seven-team playoff format.
The Seahawks will earn the top seed with a win and losses by Green Bay and New Orleans. They can move up to the No. 2 seed with a win and a loss by the Packers or the Saints, which would guarantee them a home game if they advance to the divisional round.
Coach Pete Carroll made clear the Seahawks are ''going for it'' even though the odds might be against them to get the top seed.
''We're competing,'' Carroll said. ''Either you're competing or you're not. If you're letting up, you're letting up. We ain't letting up. We're going.''
RECORD WATCH
DK Metcalf and Tyler Lockett are likely to set team records for Seattle. Metcalf needs 5 yards to move past Steve Largent for the most yards receiving in a single season. Largent set the record of 1,287 back in 1985. Metcalf seemed set to zoom past the mark much earlier, but has just one game over 100 yards receiving in the past seven. Earlier this season, Metcalf had 12 catches for 161 yards and two TDs against the 49ers.
Lockett needs 36 yards receiving to reach 1,000 for the season. It would make Lockett and Metcalf the second duo in franchise history to have 1,000 yards in the same season, joining Joey Galloway and Brian Blades in 1995. It would also be the second straight 1,000-yard season for Lockett, something done by only five players in team history.
BETTER BEATHARD
C.J. Beathard made his first start at quarterback in more than two years last week for the 49ers with Jimmy Garoppolo and Nick Mullens out with injuries. Beathard looked more comfortable than in his two stints as starter in 2017-18, completing 13 of 22 passes for 189 yards and three TDs. Most importantly, he threw no interceptions after having 12 in his first 12 starts.
''I felt like I didn't have to do much, which was nice,'' he said. ''We didn't throw it a bunch of times, that's just the way the game played out. I just knew I had to take care of the ball and, the way the guys were playing, just be smart with the ball, take care of the ball and we'll put ourselves in a good position to win the game once the game comes down to the end.''
FEEL THE HEAT
Seattle's Week 8 victory over the 49ers was the start of its defensive turnaround and an uptick in its pass rush. The Seahawks had three sacks, which to that point was a big day from the pass rush. But it proved to be a spark, and including that game, the Seahawks have 34 sacks in the past nine outing, the most in the league.
Seattle has at least two sacks in every game and it's been a wide range of players getting to the quarterback. Jamal Adams leads the way with 9 1/2 on the season, but six others have at least three sacks. Bobby Wagner had two of his three sacks on the season in the last meeting with San Francisco.
JUST FOR KICKS
The kicking game could be a bit of an adventure for the 49ers after placing kicker Robbie Gould and long snapper Taybor Pepper on the COVID-19 list. San Francisco signed Colin Holba and planned to bring in former Minnesota practice squad kicker Tristan Vizcaino for placekicking once he passed coronavirus protocols. Vizcaino has never appeared in an NFL game but made 12 of 19 field goals in college in 2017 at Washington.
|
R. Wilson
3 QB
181 PaYds, 2 PaTDs, 29 RuYds
|
21
FPTS
|
J. Wilson
30 RB
76 RuYds, RuTD, 12 ReYds, ReTD, 3 RECs
|
20
FPTS
|Team Stats
|Time of Pos
|27:22
|32:20
|1st Downs
|21
|17
|Rushing
|9
|2
|Passing
|11
|14
|Penalty
|1
|1
|3rd Down Conv
|4-12
|6-15
|4th Down Conv
|1-1
|1-1
|Total Net Yards
|280
|328
|Total Plays
|65
|64
|Avg Gain
|4.3
|5.1
|Net Yards Rushing
|121
|86
|Rush Attempts
|27
|24
|Avg Rush Yards
|4.5
|3.6
|Net Yards Passing
|159
|242
|Comp. - Att.
|20-36
|25-37
|Yards Per Pass
|4.2
|6.1
|Penalties - Yards
|4-35
|2-25
|Touchdowns
|3
|2
|Rushing TDs
|1
|1
|Passing TDs
|2
|1
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|0
|1
|Fumbles - Lost
|0-0
|1-1
|Int. Thrown
|0
|0
|Punts - Avg
|5-53.2
|5-45.4
|Return Yards
|14
|65
|Punts - Returns
|2-14
|4-36
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|2-29
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Red Zone Eff.
|3-5 -60%
|2-4 -50%
|Goal to Go Eff.
|3-3 -100%
|1-2 -50%
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|159
|PASS YDS
|242
|
|
|121
|RUSH YDS
|86
|
|
|280
|TOTAL YDS
|328
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|FPTS
|
R. Wilson 3 QB
21
FPTS
|R. Wilson
|20/36
|181
|2
|0
|21
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
C. Carson 32 RB
7
FPTS
|C. Carson
|11
|44
|0
|9
|7
|
A. Collins 34 RB
8
FPTS
|A. Collins
|5
|29
|1
|8
|8
|
R. Wilson 3 QB
21
FPTS
|R. Wilson
|5
|29
|0
|16
|21
|
R. Penny 20 RB
1
FPTS
|R. Penny
|6
|19
|0
|7
|1
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
T. Lockett 16 WR
21
FPTS
|T. Lockett
|14
|12
|90
|2
|26
|21
|
C. Carson 32 RB
7
FPTS
|C. Carson
|2
|2
|39
|0
|29
|7
|
D. Metcalf 14 WR
2
FPTS
|D. Metcalf
|9
|3
|21
|0
|12
|2
|
W. Dissly 89 TE
2
FPTS
|W. Dissly
|2
|1
|20
|0
|20
|2
|
J. Hollister 86 TE
0
FPTS
|J. Hollister
|3
|1
|6
|0
|6
|0
|
D. Moore 83 WR
0
FPTS
|D. Moore
|1
|1
|5
|0
|5
|0
|
F. Swain 18 WR
0
FPTS
|F. Swain
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|FF
|
S. Griffin 26 CB
|S. Griffin
|6-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Brooks 56 LB
|J. Brooks
|5-4
|0.0
|0
|0
|
Q. Diggs 37 FS
|Q. Diggs
|5-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
U. Amadi 28 SAF
|U. Amadi
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Adams 33 SS
|J. Adams
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
K. Wright 50 OLB
|K. Wright
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
B. Wagner 54 MLB
|B. Wagner
|3-3
|0.0
|0
|0
|
R. Neal 35 SS
|R. Neal
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
R. Green 94 DE
|R. Green
|2-1
|1.0
|0
|0
|
B. Mayowa 95 DE
|B. Mayowa
|2-1
|2.0
|0
|1
|
P. Ford 97 DT
|P. Ford
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Reed 29 FS
|D. Reed
|2-3
|0.0
|0
|0
|
A. Robinson 98 DE
|A. Robinson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
J. Myers 5 K
8
FPTS
|J. Myers
|2/2
|36
|2/3
|8
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
M. Dickson 4 P
|M. Dickson
|5
|53.2
|1
|63
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
D. Reed 29 FS
0
FPTS
|D. Reed
|2
|7.0
|7
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|FPTS
|
C. Beathard 3 QB
15
FPTS
|C. Beathard
|25/37
|273
|1
|0
|15
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
J. Wilson 30 RB
20
FPTS
|J. Wilson
|20
|76
|1
|18
|20
|
C. Beathard 3 QB
15
FPTS
|C. Beathard
|3
|10
|0
|7
|15
|
K. Juszczyk 44 FB
0
FPTS
|K. Juszczyk
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
K. Bourne 84 WR
7
FPTS
|K. Bourne
|6
|5
|76
|0
|27
|7
|
G. Kittle 85 TE
6
FPTS
|G. Kittle
|9
|7
|68
|0
|41
|6
|
R. James 13 WR
6
FPTS
|R. James
|5
|3
|66
|0
|45
|6
|
R. Dwelley 82 TE
2
FPTS
|R. Dwelley
|2
|2
|21
|0
|13
|2
|
R. Cracraft 86 WR
1
FPTS
|R. Cracraft
|2
|2
|17
|0
|12
|1
|
J. Wilson 30 RB
20
FPTS
|J. Wilson
|7
|3
|12
|1
|5
|20
|
J. McKinnon 28 RB
0
FPTS
|J. McKinnon
|1
|1
|6
|0
|6
|0
|
K. Juszczyk 44 FB
0
FPTS
|K. Juszczyk
|2
|1
|4
|0
|4
|0
|
C. Woerner 89 TE
0
FPTS
|C. Woerner
|1
|1
|3
|0
|3
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|FF
|
J. Verrett 22 CB
|J. Verrett
|8-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
F. Warner 54 MLB
|F. Warner
|8-2
|1.0
|0
|0
|
A. Al-Shaair 51 LB
|A. Al-Shaair
|7-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
T. Moore 33 DB
|T. Moore
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Ward 20 FS
|J. Ward
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Johnson 27 CB
|D. Johnson
|2-2
|1.0
|0
|0
|
D. Jones 93 DT
|D. Jones
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
K. Street 95 DE
|K. Street
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
A. Armstead 91 DE
|A. Armstead
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
A. Witherspoon 23 CB
|A. Witherspoon
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
A. Barrett 64 DE
|A. Barrett
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Coatney DT
|J. Coatney
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
K. Hyder 92 DE
|K. Hyder
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Flannigan-Fowles 45 LB
|D. Flannigan-Fowles
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Daniels 65 DT
|D. Daniels
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
T. Vizcaino K
11
FPTS
|T. Vizcaino
|3/3
|47
|2/2
|11
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
M. Wishnowsky 6 P
|M. Wishnowsky
|5
|45.4
|2
|49
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
A. Walter 48 RB
0
FPTS
|A. Walter
|2
|14.5
|18
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
R. Cracraft 86 WR
1
FPTS
|R. Cracraft
|4
|9.0
|21
|0
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) M.Wishnowsky kicks 65 yards from SF 35 to end zone Touchback.
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - SEA 25(15:00 - 1st) R.Wilson pass short left to T.Lockett pushed ob at SEA 30 for 5 yards (J.Verrett).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 5 - SEA 30(14:31 - 1st) R.Wilson pass short left to T.Lockett to SEA 35 for 5 yards (A.Al-Shaair).
|-2 YD
|
1 & 10 - SEA 35(14:00 - 1st) C.Carson left end to SEA 33 for -2 yards (A.Al-Shaair).
|No Gain
|
2 & 12 - SEA 33(13:18 - 1st) R.Wilson pass incomplete short right.
|No Gain
|
3 & 12 - SEA 33(13:10 - 1st) R.Wilson pass incomplete to J.Hollister (A.Armstead).
|Punt
|
4 & 12 - SEA 33(13:07 - 1st) M.Dickson punts 47 yards to SF 20 Center-T.Ott. R.Cracraft to SF 25 for 5 yards (C.Barton).
|Result
|Play
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - SF 25(12:56 - 1st) J.Wilson right end to SF 31 for 6 yards (Q.Diggs).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 4 - SF 31(12:16 - 1st) C.Beathard pass short left to G.Kittle to SF 34 for 3 yards (D.Reed).
|No Gain
|
3 & 1 - SF 34(11:35 - 1st) K.Juszczyk up the middle to SF 34 for no gain (J.Brooks; B.Wagner).
|Punt
|
4 & 1 - SF 34(10:58 - 1st) M.Wishnowsky punts 49 yards to SEA 17 Center-C.Holba fair catch by D.Reed.
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - SEA 17(10:51 - 1st) C.Carson up the middle to SEA 20 for 3 yards (F.Warner; D.Jones).
|No Gain
|
2 & 7 - SEA 20(10:18 - 1st) R.Wilson pass incomplete deep right to D.Metcalf.
|+6 YD
|
3 & 7 - SEA 20(10:11 - 1st) R.Wilson pass short right to J.Hollister to SEA 26 for 6 yards (J.Ward).
|Punt
|
4 & 1 - SEA 26(9:39 - 1st) M.Dickson punts 63 yards to SF 11 Center-T.Ott fair catch by R.Cracraft.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - SF 11(9:32 - 1st) C.Beathard pass incomplete short left [C.Dunlap].
|+7 YD
|
2 & 10 - SF 11(9:26 - 1st) J.Wilson up the middle to SF 18 for 7 yards (B.Wagner).
|+3 YD
|
3 & 3 - SF 18(8:51 - 1st) C.Beathard pass short left to K.Bourne to SF 21 for 3 yards (J.Adams).
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - SF 21(8:09 - 1st) C.Beathard scrambles up the middle to SF 28 for 7 yards (P.Ford).
|No Gain
|
2 & 3 - SF 28(7:27 - 1st) J.Wilson up the middle to SF 28 for no gain (B.Mayowa; J.Brooks).
|No Gain
|
3 & 3 - SF 28(6:47 - 1st) C.Beathard pass incomplete short left to R.James.
|Punt
|
4 & 3 - SF 28(6:41 - 1st) M.Wishnowsky punts 40 yards to SEA 32 Center-C.Holba fair catch by D.Reed.
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - SEA 32(6:36 - 1st) R.Penny up the middle to SEA 35 for 3 yards (D.Johnson; A.Barrett).
|+8 YD
|
2 & 7 - SEA 35(5:58 - 1st) R.Wilson pass short left to T.Lockett to SEA 43 for 8 yards (J.Verrett).
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - SEA 43(5:38 - 1st) R.Penny up the middle to 50 for 7 yards (A.Al-Shaair).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 3 - SEA 50(5:01 - 1st) R.Wilson pass short left to T.Lockett to SF 48 for 2 yards (J.Verrett).
|+2 YD
|
3 & 1 - SEA 48(4:20 - 1st) C.Carson up the middle to SF 46 for 2 yards (F.Warner).
|+29 YD
|
1 & 10 - SEA 46(3:36 - 1st) R.Wilson pass short left to C.Carson pushed ob at SF 17 for 29 yards (J.Verrett) [A.Armstead]. Penalty on SF-J.Ward Defensive Holding declined.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - SEA 17(3:06 - 1st) R.Penny up the middle to SF 17 for no gain (D.Jones; D.Johnson).
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - SEA 17(2:26 - 1st) R.Wilson pass incomplete short right.
|No Gain
|
3 & 10 - SEA 17(2:17 - 1st) R.Wilson pass incomplete short right to D.Metcalf.
|Field Goal
|
4 & 10 - SEA 17(2:12 - 1st) J.Myers 36 yard field goal is GOOD Center-T.Ott Holder-M.Dickson.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(2:09 - 1st) J.Myers kicks 65 yards from SEA 35 to end zone Touchback.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - SF 25(2:09 - 1st) J.Wilson left end to SF 25 for no gain (B.Wagner; J.Brooks).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 10 - SF 25(1:23 - 1st) J.Wilson right end to SF 28 for 3 yards (Sq.Griffin).
|No Gain
|
3 & 7 - SF 28(0:46 - 1st) C.Beathard pass incomplete short left [R.Green].
|Punt
|
4 & 7 - SF 28(0:40 - 1st) M.Wishnowsky punts 49 yards to SEA 23 Center-C.Holba. D.Reed to SEA 30 for 7 yards (M.Cole).
|Result
|Play
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - SEA 30(0:30 - 1st) C.Carson up the middle pushed ob at SEA 31 for 1 yard (J.Verrett).
|+26 YD
|
2 & 9 - SEA 31(15:00 - 2nd) R.Wilson pass short right to T.Lockett ran ob at SF 43 for 26 yards (J.Verrett).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - SEA 43(14:24 - 2nd) C.Carson left end pushed ob at SF 39 for 4 yards (T.Moore).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 6 - SEA 39(13:39 - 2nd) R.Wilson pass short left to D.Metcalf to SF 34 for 5 yards (J.Verrett).
|+4 YD
|
3 & 1 - SEA 34(13:01 - 2nd) R.Wilson pass short middle to D.Metcalf to SF 30 for 4 yards (D.Johnson).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - SEA 30(12:26 - 2nd) R.Penny up the middle to SF 25 for 5 yards (K.Street).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 5 - SEA 25(11:44 - 2nd) R.Wilson pass short right to T.Lockett to SF 21 for 4 yards (F.Warner).
|+2 YD
|
3 & 1 - SEA 21(11:02 - 2nd) C.Wheeler reported in as eligible. C.Carson up the middle to SF 19 for 2 yards (A.Armstead; J.Verrett).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - SEA 19(10:18 - 2nd) R.Wilson pass incomplete short right to D.Metcalf.
|+7 YD
|
2 & 10 - SEA 19(10:14 - 2nd) R.Wilson pass short right to T.Lockett pushed ob at SF 12 for 7 yards (A.Witherspoon).
|No Gain
|
3 & 3 - SEA 12(9:36 - 2nd) R.Wilson pass incomplete short left to T.Lockett.
|Field Goal
|
4 & 3 - SEA 12(9:31 - 2nd) J.Myers 30 yard field goal is GOOD Center-T.Ott Holder-M.Dickson.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(9:27 - 2nd) J.Myers kicks 65 yards from SEA 35 to end zone Touchback.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - SF 25(9:27 - 2nd) C.Beathard pass incomplete deep middle to K.Juszczyk.
|+7 YD
|
2 & 10 - SF 25(9:22 - 2nd) C.Beathard left end pushed ob at SF 32 for 7 yards (D.Reed).
|Sack
|
3 & 3 - SF 32(8:47 - 2nd) C.Beathard sacked at SF 20 for -12 yards (B.Mayowa).
|Punt
|
4 & 15 - SF 20(8:17 - 2nd) M.Wishnowsky punts 45 yards to SEA 35 Center-C.Holba. D.Reed to SEA 42 for 7 yards (D.Flannigan-Fowles; M.Cole). PENALTY on SEA-F.Swain Illegal Block Above the Waist 10 yards enforced at SEA 42.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - SEA 32(8:06 - 2nd) R.Wilson pass incomplete short left.
|+2 YD
|
2 & 10 - SEA 32(8:00 - 2nd) R.Wilson scrambles right end ran ob at SEA 34 for 2 yards (F.Warner).
|Sack
|
3 & 8 - SEA 34(7:21 - 2nd) R.Wilson sacked at SEA 23 for -11 yards (F.Warner).
|Punt
|
4 & 19 - SEA 23(6:47 - 2nd) M.Dickson punts 61 yards to SF 16 Center-T.Ott. R.Cracraft to SF 21 for 5 yards (C.Barton).
|Result
|Play
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - SF 21(6:36 - 2nd) C.Beathard pass short right to G.Kittle to SF 22 for 1 yard (B.Wagner).
|-5 YD
|
2 & 9 - SF 22(5:54 - 2nd) C.Beathard pass short left to G.Kittle to SF 17 for -5 yards (K.Wright).
|+45 YD
|
3 & 14 - SF 17(5:12 - 2nd) C.Beathard pass deep right to R.James to SEA 38 for 45 yards (Sq.Griffin).
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - SF 38(4:25 - 2nd) J.Wilson right end pushed ob at SEA 30 for 8 yards (Q.Diggs).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 2 - SF 30(3:49 - 2nd) J.Wilson left end to SEA 25 for 5 yards (L.Collier). PENALTY on SF-J.Skule Offensive Holding 10 yards enforced at SEA 30 - No Play.
|+4 YD
|
2 & 12 - SF 40(3:19 - 2nd) C.Beathard pass short middle to K.Juszczyk to SEA 36 for 4 yards (K.Wright).
|+14 YD
|
3 & 8 - SF 36(2:38 - 2nd) C.Beathard pass short left to G.Kittle to SEA 22 for 14 yards (U.Amadi).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - SF 22(2:00 - 2nd) J.Wilson up the middle to SEA 20 for 2 yards (R.Green).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 8 - SF 20(1:16 - 2nd) C.Beathard pass short right to R.James to SEA 18 for 2 yards (Sq.Griffin).
|No Gain
|
3 & 6 - SF 18(0:33 - 2nd) C.Beathard pass incomplete short middle to J.Wilson (C.Dunlap).
|Field Goal
|
4 & 6 - SF 18(0:29 - 2nd) T.Vizcaino 36 yard field goal is GOOD Center-C.Holba Holder-M.Wishnowsky.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(0:25 - 2nd) M.Wishnowsky kicks 65 yards from SF 35 to end zone Touchback.
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - SEA 25(0:25 - 2nd) PENALTY on SEA-T.Lockett False Start 5 yards enforced at SEA 25 - No Play.
|Sack
|
1 & 15 - SEA 20(0:25 - 2nd) R.Wilson sacked at SEA 9 for -11 yards (D.Johnson).
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) J.Myers kicks 58 yards from SEA 35 to SF 7. A.Walter to SF 18 for 11 yards (C.Barton).
|-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - SF 18(14:55 - 3rd) J.Wilson left end to SF 17 for -1 yards (J.Adams).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 11 - SF 17(14:15 - 3rd) C.Beathard pass short left to J.Wilson to SF 21 for 4 yards (D.Reed; J.Brooks) [L.Collier]. PENALTY on SEA-L.Collier Roughing the Passer 15 yards enforced at SF 21.
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - SF 36(13:44 - 3rd) J.Wilson up the middle to SF 39 for 3 yards (J.Brooks).
|+9 YD
|
2 & 7 - SF 39(13:05 - 3rd) C.Beathard pass short middle to G.Kittle to SF 48 for 9 yards (Q.Diggs; D.Reed).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - SF 48(12:24 - 3rd) C.Beathard pass short right to C.Woerner to SEA 49 for 3 yards (Sq.Griffin).
|+18 YD
|
2 & 7 - SF 49(11:49 - 3rd) J.Wilson right end pushed ob at SEA 31 for 18 yards (Q.Diggs).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - SF 31(11:08 - 3rd) C.Beathard pass incomplete deep right to G.Kittle.
|-4 YD
|
2 & 10 - SF 31(11:03 - 3rd) C.Beathard left end to SEA 35 for -4 yards (U.Amadi).
|+6 YD
|
3 & 14 - SF 35(10:19 - 3rd) C.Beathard pass short left to J.McKinnon to SEA 29 for 6 yards (D.Reed; R.Neal).
|Field Goal
|
4 & 8 - SF 29(9:36 - 3rd) T.Vizcaino 47 yard field goal is GOOD Center-C.Holba Holder-M.Wishnowsky.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(9:31 - 3rd) T.Vizcaino kicks 65 yards from SF 35 to end zone Touchback.
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - SEA 25(9:31 - 3rd) C.Carson up the middle to SEA 27 for 2 yards (A.Armstead).
|No Gain
|
2 & 8 - SEA 27(8:49 - 3rd) R.Wilson pass incomplete short right to W.Dissly.
|No Gain
|
3 & 8 - SEA 27(8:45 - 3rd) R.Wilson pass incomplete short right to D.Metcalf (A.Witherspoon).
|Punt
|
4 & 8 - SEA 27(8:39 - 3rd) M.Dickson punts 43 yards to SF 30 Center-T.Ott. R.Cracraft to SEA 49 for 21 yards (M.Dickson).
|Result
|Play
|+41 YD
|
1 & 10 - SF 49(8:30 - 3rd) C.Beathard pass deep right to G.Kittle to SEA 8 for 41 yards (Sq.Griffin). SEA-J.Reed was injured during the play.
|+4 YD
|
1 & 8 - SF 8(7:50 - 3rd) J.Wilson up the middle to SEA 4 for 4 yards (J.Adams).
|No Gain
|
2 & 4 - SF 4(7:10 - 3rd) C.Beathard pass incomplete short right to K.Bourne.
|Sack
|
3 & 4 - SF 4(7:05 - 3rd) C.Beathard sacked at SEA 15 for -11 yards (R.Green).
|Field Goal
|
4 & 15 - SF 15(6:23 - 3rd) T.Vizcaino 33 yard field goal is GOOD Center-C.Holba Holder-M.Wishnowsky.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(6:19 - 3rd) M.Wishnowsky kicks 65 yards from SF 35 to end zone Touchback.
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - SEA 25(6:19 - 3rd) R.Wilson scrambles right end to SEA 26 for 1 yard (A.Al-Shaair).
|No Gain
|
2 & 9 - SEA 26(5:34 - 3rd) R.Wilson pass incomplete deep left to F.Swain.
|No Gain
|
3 & 9 - SEA 26(5:24 - 3rd) R.Wilson pass incomplete deep left to D.Metcalf.
|Punt
|
4 & 9 - SEA 26(5:17 - 3rd) M.Dickson punts 52 yards to SF 22 Center-T.Ott. R.Cracraft to SF 27 for 5 yards (N.Bellore).
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - SF 27(5:06 - 3rd) J.Wilson left tackle to SF 30 for 3 yards (A.Robinson).
|-1 YD
|
2 & 7 - SF 30(4:33 - 3rd) J.Wilson up the middle to SF 29 for -1 yards (B.Wagner; R.Green).
|+27 YD
|
3 & 8 - SF 29(3:52 - 3rd) C.Beathard pass short right to K.Bourne to SEA 44 for 27 yards (U.Amadi).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - SF 44(3:05 - 3rd) J.Wilson up the middle to SEA 42 for 2 yards (K.Wright).
|No Gain
|
2 & 8 - SF 42(2:21 - 3rd) C.Beathard pass incomplete short left to J.Wilson.
|+5 YD
|
3 & 8 - SF 42(2:17 - 3rd) C.Beathard pass short right to G.Kittle to SEA 37 for 5 yards (R.Neal).
|+11 YD
|
4 & 3 - SF 37(1:32 - 3rd) C.Beathard pass short left to K.Bourne ran ob at SEA 26 for 11 yards.
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - SF 26(0:56 - 3rd) J.Wilson left end to SEA 25 for 1 yard (P.Ford).
|+13 YD
|
2 & 9 - SF 25(0:15 - 3rd) C.Beathard pass short left to R.Dwelley ran ob at SEA 12 for 13 yards.
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - SF 12(15:00 - 4th) J.Wilson up the middle to SEA 7 for 5 yards (B.Wagner).
|+7 YD
|
2 & 5 - SF 7(14:26 - 4th) J.Wilson up the middle for 7 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(14:22 - 4th) T.Vizcaino extra point is GOOD Center-C.Holba Holder-M.Wishnowsky.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(14:22 - 4th) M.Wishnowsky kicks 65 yards from SF 35 to end zone Touchback.
|+10 YD
|
1 & 10 - SEA 25(14:22 - 4th) R.Wilson pass short middle to C.Carson to SEA 35 for 10 yards (F.Warner A.Al-Shaair).
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - SEA 35(13:44 - 4th) R.Wilson pass short right to T.Lockett ran ob at SEA 44 for 9 yards (F.Warner). PENALTY on SF-D.Johnson Unnecessary Roughness 15 yards enforced at SEA 44.
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - SEA 41(13:22 - 4th) C.Carson up the middle to SF 32 for 9 yards (T.Moore).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 1 - SEA 32(12:47 - 4th) R.Wilson pass short left to T.Lockett to SF 27 for 5 yards (J.Ward).
|+20 YD
|
1 & 10 - SEA 27(12:08 - 4th) R.Wilson pass short right to W.Dissly to SF 7 for 20 yards (A.Al-Shaair).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 7 - SEA 7(11:43 - 4th) R.Penny up the middle to SF 6 for 1 yard (D.Jones).
|No Gain
|
2 & 6 - SEA 6(11:10 - 4th) R.Wilson pass incomplete short right.
|+6 YD
|
3 & 6 - SEA 6(11:04 - 4th) R.Wilson pass short middle to T.Lockett for 6 yards TOUCHDOWN. Penalty on SF-F.Warner Defensive Holding declined.
|Missed PAT
|(10:54 - 4th) J.Myers extra point is No Good Wide Left Center-T.Ott Holder-M.Dickson.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(10:54 - 4th) J.Myers kicks 63 yards from SEA 35 to SF 2. A.Walter to SF 20 for 18 yards (N.Bellore).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - SF 20(10:50 - 4th) C.Beathard pass incomplete short right to R.James.
|+4 YD
|
2 & 10 - SF 20(10:45 - 4th) J.Wilson left end to SF 24 for 4 yards (Q.Diggs).
|+12 YD
|
3 & 6 - SF 24(10:00 - 4th) C.Beathard pass short middle to R.Cracraft to SF 36 for 12 yards (U.Amadi).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - SF 36(9:19 - 4th) J.Wilson up the middle to SF 40 for 4 yards (J.Brooks).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 6 - SF 40(8:36 - 4th) J.Wilson up the middle to SF 41 for 1 yard (R.Neal).
|No Gain
|
3 & 5 - SF 41(7:57 - 4th) C.Beathard pass incomplete short left to G.Kittle [P.Ford].
|Punt
|
4 & 5 - SF 41(7:52 - 4th) M.Wishnowsky punts 44 yards to SEA 15 Center-C.Holba fair catch by D.Reed.
|Result
|Play
|+12 YD
|
1 & 10 - SEA 15(7:46 - 4th) R.Wilson pass short left to D.Metcalf to SEA 27 for 12 yards (J.Verrett).
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - SEA 27(7:27 - 4th) C.Carson up the middle to SEA 36 for 9 yards (A.Al-Shaair).
|+5 YD
|
3 & 1 - SEA 36(6:57 - 4th) C.Carson up the middle to SEA 41 for 5 yards (A.Al-Shaair).
|+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - SEA 41(6:16 - 4th) R.Wilson scrambles up the middle to SF 48 for 11 yards (D.Jones). SF-D.Jones was injured during the play.
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - SEA 48(5:37 - 4th) R.Wilson pass short left to T.Lockett pushed ob at SF 39 for 9 yards (T.Moore).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 1 - SEA 39(5:19 - 4th) R.Penny up the middle to SF 36 for 3 yards (K.Street; D.Daniels). SEA-R.Penny was injured during the play.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - SEA 36(4:42 - 4th) R.Wilson pass incomplete deep right to T.Lockett.
|+16 YD
|
2 & 10 - SEA 36(4:36 - 4th) R.Wilson scrambles right end ran ob at SF 20 for 16 yards (F.Warner).
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - SEA 20(4:27 - 4th) C.Carson up the middle to SF 11 for 9 yards (T.Moore).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 1 - SEA 11(3:45 - 4th) A.Collins left tackle to SF 10 for 1 yard (F.Warner).
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - SEA 10(3:24 - 4th) A.Collins up the middle to SF 4 for 6 yards (K.Street; F.Warner).
|No Gain
|
2 & 4 - SEA 4(2:38 - 4th) R.Wilson pass incomplete short right to J.Hollister.
|No Gain
|
3 & 4 - SEA 4(2:28 - 4th) R.Wilson pass incomplete short left to D.Metcalf (A.Al-Shaair).
|+4 YD
|
4 & 4 - SEA 4(2:26 - 4th) R.Wilson pass short left to T.Lockett for 4 yards TOUCHDOWN [F.Warner].
|PAT Good
|(2:20 - 4th) J.Myers extra point is GOOD Center-T.Ott Holder-M.Dickson.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(2:20 - 4th) J.Myers kicks 65 yards from SEA 35 to end zone Touchback.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - SF 25(2:20 - 4th) C.Beathard pass incomplete short left to J.Wilson.
|Sack
|
2 & 10 - SF 25(2:16 - 4th) C.Beathard sacked at SF 16 for -9 yards (B.Mayowa). FUMBLES (B.Mayowa) RECOVERED by SEA-R.Green at SF 17.
|Result
|Play
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - SEA 17(2:10 - 4th) A.Collins up the middle to SF 11 for 6 yards (A.Al-Shaair; K.Hyder).
|+8 YD
|
2 & 4 - SEA 11(2:00 - 4th) A.Collins left tackle to SF 3 for 8 yards (D.Flannigan-Fowles; J.Ward).
|Penalty
|
1 & 3 - SEA 3(1:54 - 4th) PENALTY on SEA-E.Pocic False Start 5 yards enforced at SF 3 - No Play.
|+8 YD
|
1 & 8 - SEA 8(1:54 - 4th) A.Collins left end for 8 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(1:49 - 4th) J.Myers extra point is GOOD Center-T.Ott Holder-M.Dickson.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(1:49 - 4th) J.Myers kicks 65 yards from SEA 35 to end zone Touchback.
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - SF 25(1:49 - 4th) C.Beathard pass short left to R.Cracraft ran ob at SF 30 for 5 yards (J.Brooks).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 5 - SF 30(1:42 - 4th) C.Beathard pass short left to J.Wilson to SF 35 for 5 yards (J.Brooks).
|+19 YD
|
1 & 10 - SF 35(1:25 - 4th) C.Beathard pass short left to R.James to SEA 46 for 19 yards (R.Neal).
|+21 YD
|
1 & 10 - SF 46(1:04 - 4th) C.Beathard pass short right to K.Bourne to SEA 25 for 21 yards (Sq.Griffin).
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - SF 25(0:46 - 4th) C.Beathard pass short middle to R.Dwelley to SEA 17 for 8 yards (J.Brooks).
|No Gain
|
2 & 2 - SF 17(0:40 - 4th) C.Beathard pass incomplete short right to J.Wilson [A.Robinson].
|
3 & 2 - SF(0:36 - 4th) C.Beathard pass short right to K.Bourne to SEA 5 for 12 yards (Sq.Griffin). Penalty on SEA-A.Robinson Defensive Offside offsetting enforced at SEA 17 - No Play. Penalty on SF-M.McGlinchey Offensive Holding offsetting.
|+14 YD
|
3 & 2 - SF 17(0:31 - 4th) C.Beathard pass short right to K.Bourne to SEA 3 for 14 yards (Q.Diggs).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 3 - SF 3(0:26 - 4th) C.Beathard pass short right to J.Wilson for 3 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(0:23 - 4th) T.Vizcaino extra point is GOOD Center-C.Holba Holder-M.Wishnowsky.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(0:23 - 4th) M.Wishnowsky kicks onside 9 yards from SF 35 to SF 44. N.Bellore (didn't try to advance) to SF 44 for no gain.
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - SEA 44(0:22 - 4th) R.Wilson pass short middle to D.Moore ran ob at SF 39 for 5 yards (J.Ward).
|-1 YD
|
2 & 5 - SEA 39(0:18 - 4th) R.Wilson kneels to SF 40 for -1 yards.
