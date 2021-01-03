|
Giants outlast Cowboys 23-19, stay in running for NFC East
EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) The New York Giants won. Now they wait.
Rookie Xavier McKinney intercepted Dallas' Andy Dalton in the end zone with 1:15 remaining, giving the Giants a 23-19 victory over the Cowboys on Sunday and a chance at an unprecedented, six-win playoff berth.
New York's postseason chances hang on the Philadelphia Eagles, who play Washington on Sunday night. Washington would claim the NFC East with a win or tie. Otherwise, the Giants will take it for the first time since 2011.
The Giants (6-10) would be the first team to qualify for the playoffs with six victories in a 16-game regular season and the first to do so after starting 1-7. Hardly how first-year coach Joe Judge planned it, but enough to spur New York's pursuit of its first playoff appearance since 2016.
Far from .500, still full of hope.
Dallas (6-10) nearly ripped that away. Dalton rallied Dallas with a bloody left hand after being stepped on by defensive tackle Leonard Williams in the third quarter, and he had the Cowboys on the doorstep when Williams got close again.
Dalton scrambled around on a broken play, avoided being sacked by Williams for a fourth time, but ended up floating one into the middle of the end zone. McKinney caught it easily, his first career interception.
Daniel Jones was efficient and surprisingly mobile after slumping with lower-body injuries during a three-game losing streak. He was 17-of-25 passing for 229 yards and two touchdowns, ending Dallas' seven-game winning streak in the rivalry.
Dalton was 29 of 47 for 243 yards. He was sacked six times.
New York's Wayne Gallman Jr. appeared to fumble after picking up a game-clinching first down, but officials ruled he was down before the ball came loose.
Dalton and the Dallas offense had just 34 total yards midway through the second quarter but began moving the ball just before halftime. The group built on that after the break, driving 56 yards to set up Ezekiel Elliott's 1-yard TD run that trimmed New York's lead to 20-16.
Dalton's hand was crunched on the next drive, but he still led the Cowboys to a 36-yard field goal by Greg Zuerlein to make it 20-19.
Zuerlein made four field goals and has 34 for the season, tying Richie Cunningham's franchise record from 1997.
Graham Gano made a 50-yard field goal for the Giants on the next possession. Gano passed Josh Brown for the franchise record with his 30th consecutive made field goal.
Limited to 26 points over its previous three games, the Giants' 31st-ranked offense busted out with 239 yards and 20 points in the first half. Jones had 150 yards and TD passes of 10 yards to Sterling Shepard and 33 yards to Dante Pettis - the last at the end of a four-play, 75-yard drive just before halftime.
Shepard also scored his first career rushing TD, a 23-yard reverse on the game's opening drive. He finished with eight catches for 112 yards.
Unforced errors stalled the Giants offense after halftime. Pro Bowl tight end Evan Engram let Jones' pass bounce off his hands, leading to Donovan Wilson's interception - Jones' first pick since Week 8. The next possession, Shepard's illegal crackback block cost New York 15 yards and killed a drive in Dallas territory.
Dalton and the Dallas offense were a mess early but got in position for a pair of second-quarter field goals by Zuerlein, including a 57-yarder on the half's final play.
UNNECESARY
Dallas took two unnecessary roughness penalties during a chippy first half - one by cornerback Jourdan Lewis and another by defensive end Randy Gregory.
ODDS AND ENDS
Cowboys: Dallas forced two turnovers and had 12 takeaways in its final four games. It had 11 over the first 12 games. ... Cowboys WR Amari Cooper had six catches for 41 yards and became the first Dallas player to surpass 90 receptions in a season since Dez Bryant in 2014. ... Elliott gained 42 yards on 14 carries and finished the season with 979 yards, short of 1,000 for the second time in his five NFL seasons.
Giants: Williams had seven tackles, three sacks and hit the quarterback five times. ... Shepard had two touchdowns all season before Sunday. Pettis, claimed off waivers from San Francisco in November, got his first TD with New York.
INJURIES
Cowboys: CB Rashard Robinson (knee) and LB Leighton Vander Esch (ankle) were inactive. WR Noah Brown was ruled out at halftime with a back injury. TE Blake Bell left in the third quarter with a stinger and was probable to return.
Giants: LB Blake Martinez left the game briefly after appearing to injure his left ankle or foot in the third quarter.
UP NEXT
Cowboys: Enter the offseason with a losing record for the first time since 2015.
Giants: Either the season is over, or they'll host a wild-card playoff game next weekend.
A. Dalton
14 QB
243 PaYds, INT, 48 RuYds
|
11
FPTS
|
S. Shepard
87 WR
112 ReYds, ReTD, 8 RECs, 24 RuYds, RuTD
|
25
FPTS
|Team Stats
|Time of Pos
|32:33
|26:58
|1st Downs
|26
|22
|Rushing
|8
|6
|Passing
|16
|13
|Penalty
|2
|3
|3rd Down Conv
|6-17
|0-7
|4th Down Conv
|1-1
|0-0
|Total Net Yards
|307
|336
|Total Plays
|80
|55
|Avg Gain
|3.8
|6.1
|Net Yards Rushing
|108
|125
|Rush Attempts
|27
|28
|Avg Rush Yards
|4.0
|4.5
|Net Yards Passing
|199
|211
|Comp. - Att.
|29-47
|17-25
|Yards Per Pass
|3.8
|7.8
|Penalties - Yards
|6-58
|6-45
|Touchdowns
|1
|3
|Rushing TDs
|1
|1
|Passing TDs
|0
|2
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|1
|2
|Fumbles - Lost
|0-0
|2-1
|Int. Thrown
|1
|1
|Punts - Avg
|6-48.5
|5-45.2
|Return Yards
|59
|102
|Punts - Returns
|1--2
|2-39
|Kickoffs - Returns
|3-61
|3-63
|Int. - Returns
|1-0
|1-0
|Red Zone Eff.
|1-4 -25%
|1-1 -100%
|Goal to Go Eff.
|1-2 -50%
|0-0 -0%
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|199
|PASS YDS
|211
|
|
|108
|RUSH YDS
|125
|
|
|307
|TOTAL YDS
|336
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|FPTS
|
A. Dalton 14 QB
11
FPTS
|A. Dalton
|29/47
|243
|0
|1
|11
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
A. Dalton 14 QB
11
FPTS
|A. Dalton
|7
|48
|0
|13
|11
|
E. Elliott 21 RB
11
FPTS
|E. Elliott
|14
|42
|1
|13
|11
|
T. Pollard 20 RB
2
FPTS
|T. Pollard
|5
|15
|0
|6
|2
|
C. Lamb 88 WR
4
FPTS
|C. Lamb
|1
|3
|0
|3
|4
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
D. Schultz 86 TE
7
FPTS
|D. Schultz
|10
|7
|70
|0
|16
|7
|
M. Gallup 13 WR
4
FPTS
|M. Gallup
|8
|4
|49
|0
|20
|4
|
C. Lamb 88 WR
4
FPTS
|C. Lamb
|7
|5
|43
|0
|21
|4
|
A. Cooper 19 WR
4
FPTS
|A. Cooper
|9
|6
|41
|0
|13
|4
|
E. Elliott 21 RB
11
FPTS
|E. Elliott
|4
|3
|19
|0
|9
|11
|
T. Pollard 20 RB
2
FPTS
|T. Pollard
|5
|3
|18
|0
|10
|2
|
C. Wilson 11 WR
0
FPTS
|C. Wilson
|1
|1
|3
|0
|3
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|FF
|
J. Smith 54 MLB
|J. Smith
|9-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
T. Diggs 27 CB
|T. Diggs
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
A. Brown 30 CB
|A. Brown
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
S. Lee 50 OLB
|S. Lee
|3-3
|0.0
|0
|0
|
X. Woods 25 FS
|X. Woods
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Lewis 26 CB
|J. Lewis
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Lawrence 90 DE
|D. Lawrence
|3-1
|1.0
|0
|0
|
N. Gallimore 96 DT
|N. Gallimore
|1-3
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Wilson 37 SAF
|D. Wilson
|1-3
|1.0
|1
|0
|
C. Awuzie 24 CB
|C. Awuzie
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
S. Parker 40 DB
|S. Parker
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
R. Dowdle 34 RB
|R. Dowdle
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Armstrong 92 DE
|D. Armstrong
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
E. Ankou 95 DT
|E. Ankou
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
R. Gregory 94 DE
|R. Gregory
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
S. McKeon 84 TE
|S. McKeon
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
W. Palmore DT
|W. Palmore
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
L. Gifford 57 LB
|L. Gifford
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
G. Zuerlein 2 K
13
FPTS
|G. Zuerlein
|4/4
|57
|1/1
|13
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
H. Niswander 1 P
|H. Niswander
|6
|48.5
|1
|54
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
T. Pollard 20 RB
2
FPTS
|T. Pollard
|3
|20.3
|22
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
C. Lamb 88 WR
4
FPTS
|C. Lamb
|1
|-2.0
|-2
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|FPTS
|
D. Jones 8 QB
18
FPTS
|D. Jones
|17/25
|229
|2
|1
|18
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
W. Gallman 22 RB
6
FPTS
|W. Gallman
|11
|65
|0
|14
|6
|
S. Shepard 87 WR
25
FPTS
|S. Shepard
|2
|24
|1
|23
|25
|
D. Jones 8 QB
18
FPTS
|D. Jones
|9
|17
|0
|11
|18
|
A. Morris 41 RB
1
FPTS
|A. Morris
|5
|12
|0
|5
|1
|
D. Lewis 33 RB
0
FPTS
|D. Lewis
|1
|7
|0
|7
|0
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
S. Shepard 87 WR
25
FPTS
|S. Shepard
|10
|8
|112
|1
|21
|25
|
D. Pettis WR
10
FPTS
|D. Pettis
|2
|2
|43
|1
|33
|10
|
D. Slayton 86 WR
2
FPTS
|D. Slayton
|4
|2
|22
|0
|15
|2
|
E. Engram 88 TE
1
FPTS
|E. Engram
|4
|2
|17
|0
|14
|1
|
K. Smith 82 TE
1
FPTS
|K. Smith
|1
|1
|16
|0
|16
|1
|
L. Toilolo 85 TE
1
FPTS
|L. Toilolo
|1
|1
|10
|0
|10
|1
|
A. Mack 81 WR
0
FPTS
|A. Mack
|1
|1
|9
|0
|9
|0
|
D. Lewis 33 RB
0
FPTS
|D. Lewis
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
A. Morris 41 RB
1
FPTS
|A. Morris
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|FF
|
T. Crowder 48 LB
|T. Crowder
|7-4
|0.0
|0
|0
|
B. Martinez 54 ILB
|B. Martinez
|6-5
|1.0
|0
|0
|
L. Williams 99 DE
|L. Williams
|5-2
|3.0
|0
|0
|
J. Love 20 FS
|J. Love
|5-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Bradberry 24 CB
|J. Bradberry
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
X. McKinney 29 SAF
|X. McKinney
|4-4
|0.0
|1
|0
|
J. Peppers 21 SS
|J. Peppers
|4-4
|0.0
|0
|0
|
K. Fackrell 51 OLB
|K. Fackrell
|3-0
|1.0
|0
|0
|
D. Mayo 55 OLB
|D. Mayo
|3-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Tomlinson 94 NT
|D. Tomlinson
|2-0
|1.0
|0
|0
|
L. Ryan 23 FS
|L. Ryan
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
N. Ebner 43 DB
|N. Ebner
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
C. Brown 47 LB
|C. Brown
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Downs 52 LB
|D. Downs
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
B. Hill 95 DE
|B. Hill
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Lawrence 97 DT
|D. Lawrence
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
A. Colbert 34 FS
|A. Colbert
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
C. Board 18 WR
|C. Board
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
S. Shepard 87 WR
|S. Shepard
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
A. Johnson 98 NT
|A. Johnson
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
T. Brunson 35 LB
|T. Brunson
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Slayton 86 WR
|D. Slayton
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Sheard 91 DE
|J. Sheard
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
G. Gano 5 K
5
FPTS
|G. Gano
|1/1
|50
|2/3
|5
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
R. Dixon 9 P
|R. Dixon
|5
|45.2
|2
|51
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
D. Lewis 33 RB
0
FPTS
|D. Lewis
|3
|21.0
|23
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
J. Peppers 21 SS
0
FPTS
|J. Peppers
|2
|19.5
|20
|0
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) G.Zuerlein kicks 65 yards from DAL 35 to NYG 0. D.Lewis to NYG 22 for 22 yards (S.Parker).
|+14 YD
|
1 & 10 - NYG 22(14:54 - 1st) D.Jones pass short right to E.Engram to NYG 36 for 14 yards (J.Smith).
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - NYG 36(14:19 - 1st) W.Gallman Jr. right tackle to NYG 44 for 8 yards (D.Armstrong; S.Lee).
|+10 YD
|
2 & 2 - NYG 44(13:41 - 1st) W.Gallman Jr. up the middle to DAL 46 for 10 yards (J.Smith).
|+16 YD
|
1 & 10 - NYG 46(13:10 - 1st) D.Jones pass short left to K.Smith to DAL 30 for 16 yards (D.Wilson; A.Brown).
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - NYG 30(12:30 - 1st) D.Jones scrambles left end pushed ob at DAL 23 for 7 yards (J.Smith).
|+23 YD
|
2 & 3 - NYG 23(11:55 - 1st) S.Shepard right end for 23 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|Missed PAT
|(11:46 - 1st) G.Gano extra point is No Good Wide Left Center-C.Kreiter Holder-R.Dixon.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(11:46 - 1st) G.Gano kicks 63 yards from NYG 35 to DAL 2. T.Pollard to DAL 23 for 21 yards (A.Colbert).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - DAL 23(11:40 - 1st) E.Elliott left guard to DAL 26 for 3 yards (L.Williams; T.Crowder).
|No Gain
|
2 & 7 - DAL 26(11:09 - 1st) A.Dalton pass incomplete short left to D.Schultz.
|Penalty
|
3 & 7 - DAL 18(11:06 - 1st) A.Dalton pass short left intended for C.Lamb INTERCEPTED by X.McKinney at DAL 40. X.McKinney pushed ob at DAL 18 for 22 yards (D.Schultz). PENALTY on NYG-D.Holmes Defensive Holding 5 yards enforced at DAL 26 - No Play.
|+13 YD
|
1 & 10 - DAL 31(10:57 - 1st) E.Elliott left end to DAL 44 for 13 yards (J.Peppers).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - DAL 44(10:29 - 1st) A.Dalton pass short right to A.Cooper pushed ob at DAL 48 for 4 yards (J.Peppers).
|-2 YD
|
2 & 6 - DAL 48(9:56 - 1st) T.Pollard right end to DAL 46 for -2 yards (D.Lawrence II).
|Sack
|
3 & 8 - DAL 46(9:15 - 1st) A.Dalton sacked at DAL 38 for -8 yards (B.Martinez).
|Punt
|
4 & 16 - DAL 38(8:37 - 1st) H.Niswander punts 48 yards to NYG 14 Center-L.Ladouceur fair catch by J.Peppers.
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - NYG 14(8:28 - 1st) D.Jones right end to NYG 17 for 3 yards (X.Woods).
|+9 YD
|
2 & 7 - NYG 17(7:49 - 1st) D.Jones pass short left to A.Mack pushed ob at NYG 26 for 9 yards (T.Diggs).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - NYG 26(7:18 - 1st) D.Jones FUMBLES (Aborted) at NYG 23 RECOVERED by DAL-C.Awuzie at NYG 27.
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - DAL 27(7:10 - 1st) E.Elliott right end to NYG 25 for 2 yards (D.Lawrence II; X.McKinney).
|+9 YD
|
2 & 8 - DAL 25(6:32 - 1st) A.Dalton pass short right to E.Elliott ran ob at NYG 16 for 9 yards (T.Crowder).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - DAL 16(5:58 - 1st) T.Pollard right tackle to NYG 14 for 2 yards (L.Williams T.Crowder).
|No Gain
|
2 & 8 - DAL 14(5:19 - 1st) A.Dalton pass incomplete short right to T.Pollard (L.Williams).
|Sack
|
3 & 8 - DAL 14(5:14 - 1st) A.Dalton sacked at NYG 20 for -6 yards (L.Williams). Penalty on DAL-T.Steele Offensive Holding declined.
|Field Goal
|
4 & 14 - DAL 20(5:07 - 1st) G.Zuerlein 38 yard field goal is GOOD Center-L.Ladouceur Holder-H.Niswander.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(5:03 - 1st) G.Zuerlein kicks 63 yards from DAL 35 to NYG 2. D.Lewis to NYG 20 for 18 yards (R.Dowdle).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - NYG 20(4:57 - 1st) D.Jones pass incomplete short right to A.Morris (D.Armstrong) [W.Palmore].
|+1 YD
|
2 & 10 - NYG 20(4:52 - 1st) S.Shepard left end to NYG 21 for 1 yard (T.Diggs). PENALTY on DAL-J.Lewis Unnecessary Roughness 15 yards enforced at NYG 21.
|+15 YD
|
1 & 10 - NYG 36(4:23 - 1st) D.Jones pass short right to D.Slayton pushed ob at DAL 49 for 15 yards (T.Diggs).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - NYG 49(3:40 - 1st) PENALTY on NYG Delay of Game 5 yards enforced at DAL 49 - No Play.
|+1 YD
|
1 & 15 - NYG 46(3:19 - 1st) A.Morris up the middle to NYG 47 for 1 yard (D.Lawrence).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 14 - NYG 47(2:35 - 1st) A.Morris up the middle to NYG 49 for 2 yards (E.Ankou; N.Gallimore).
|No Gain
|
3 & 12 - NYG 49(1:53 - 1st) D.Jones pass incomplete short left to D.Lewis.
|Punt
|
4 & 12 - NYG 49(1:44 - 1st) R.Dixon punts 51 yards to end zone Center-C.Kreiter Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - DAL 20(1:34 - 1st) C.Lamb left end to DAL 23 for 3 yards (J.Love).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 7 - DAL 23(0:52 - 1st) A.Dalton pass short left to T.Pollard to DAL 26 for 3 yards (T.Crowder J.Peppers).
|No Gain
|
3 & 4 - DAL 26(0:15 - 1st) A.Dalton pass incomplete short right to A.Cooper.
|Punt
|
4 & 4 - DAL 26(0:11 - 1st) H.Niswander punts 39 yards to NYG 35 Center-L.Ladouceur fair catch by J.Peppers.
|Result
|Play
|+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - NYG 35(0:04 - 1st) W.Gallman Jr. right guard to NYG 46 for 11 yards (C.Awuzie; S.Lee).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - NYG 46(15:00 - 2nd) W.Gallman Jr. right guard to 50 for 4 yards (N.Gallimore; W.Palmore).
|No Gain
|
2 & 6 - NYG 50(14:16 - 2nd) D.Jones left end to 50 for no gain (D.Wilson; J.Smith).
|No Gain
|
3 & 6 - NYG 50(13:35 - 2nd) D.Jones pass incomplete short right to S.Shepard.
|Punt
|
4 & 6 - NYG 50(13:29 - 2nd) R.Dixon punts 41 yards to DAL 9 Center-C.Kreiter fair catch by C.Lamb. PENALTY on NYG-C.Brown Offensive Holding 10 yards enforced at DAL 9.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - DAL 19(13:21 - 2nd) A.Dalton pass incomplete short middle to A.Cooper.
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - DAL 19(13:16 - 2nd) E.Elliott right end to DAL 19 for no gain (T.Crowder A.Johnson).
|+6 YD
|
3 & 10 - DAL 19(12:34 - 2nd) A.Dalton scrambles up the middle to DAL 25 for 6 yards (L.Williams).
|Punt
|
4 & 4 - DAL 25(11:55 - 2nd) H.Niswander punts 48 yards to NYG 27 Center-L.Ladouceur. J.Peppers to NYG 47 for 20 yards (D.Armstrong; L.Gifford).
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - NYG 47(11:38 - 2nd) D.Jones pass incomplete deep left to D.Slayton (T.Diggs).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 10 - NYG 47(11:32 - 2nd) W.Gallman Jr. left tackle to 50 for 3 yards (J.Smith).
|No Gain
|
3 & 7 - NYG 50(10:51 - 2nd) D.Jones pass incomplete short middle to S.Shepard [A.Smith].
|Punt
|
4 & 7 - NYG 50(10:46 - 2nd) R.Dixon punts 38 yards to DAL 12 Center-C.Kreiter fair catch by C.Lamb.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - DAL 12(10:39 - 2nd) E.Elliott right guard to DAL 12 for no gain (B.Martinez).
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - DAL 12(10:06 - 2nd) A.Dalton pass incomplete short left to M.Gallup (J.Love).
|No Gain
|
3 & 10 - DAL 12(10:00 - 2nd) A.Dalton pass incomplete short right to M.Gallup (J.Bradberry).
|Punt
|
4 & 10 - DAL 12(9:56 - 2nd) H.Niswander punts 53 yards to NYG 35 Center-L.Ladouceur fair catch by J.Peppers.
|Result
|Play
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - NYG 35(9:48 - 2nd) A.Morris right guard to NYG 40 for 5 yards (J.Lewis C.Awuzie). PENALTY on DAL-R.Gregory Unnecessary Roughness 15 yards enforced at NYG 40.
|+21 YD
|
1 & 10 - NYG 45(9:17 - 2nd) D.Jones pass short left to S.Shepard to DAL 24 for 21 yards (C.Awuzie).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - NYG 24(8:31 - 2nd) A.Morris up the middle to DAL 22 for 2 yards (J.Smith).
|+10 YD
|
2 & 8 - NYG 22(8:05 - 2nd) D.Jones pass short middle to L.Toilolo to DAL 12 for 10 yards (S.Lee; N.Gallimore).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - NYG 12(7:28 - 2nd) A.Morris left guard to DAL 10 for 2 yards (D.Lawrence).
|+10 YD
|
2 & 8 - NYG 10(6:49 - 2nd) D.Jones pass short left to S.Shepard for 10 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(6:42 - 2nd) G.Gano extra point is GOOD Center-C.Kreiter Holder-R.Dixon.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(6:42 - 2nd) G.Gano kicks 55 yards from NYG 35 to DAL 10. T.Pollard to DAL 28 for 18 yards (J.Peppers; T.Brunson).
|+13 YD
|
1 & 10 - DAL 28(6:36 - 2nd) A.Dalton pass short middle to A.Cooper to DAL 41 for 13 yards (D.Mayo).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - DAL 41(6:02 - 2nd) A.Dalton pass incomplete short right to T.Pollard.
|+16 YD
|
2 & 10 - DAL 41(5:55 - 2nd) A.Dalton pass short right to M.Gallup pushed ob at NYG 43 for 16 yards (J.Love).
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - DAL 43(5:35 - 2nd) A.Dalton pass short left to D.Schultz to NYG 34 for 9 yards (B.Martinez L.Williams).
|No Gain
|
3 & 1 - DAL 34(5:08 - 2nd) A.Dalton pass incomplete short right [L.Williams].
|+2 YD
|
3 & 1 - DAL 34(5:02 - 2nd) E.Elliott up the middle to NYG 32 for 2 yards (D.Mayo; B.Martinez).
|Sack
|
1 & 10 - DAL 32(4:21 - 2nd) A.Dalton sacked at NYG 40 for -8 yards (D.Tomlinson).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 18 - DAL 40(3:42 - 2nd) A.Dalton pass short right to T.Pollard to NYG 35 for 5 yards (J.Love; T.Crowder).
|+7 YD
|
3 & 13 - DAL 35(2:58 - 2nd) E.Elliott up the middle to NYG 28 for 7 yards (C.Brown).
|Field Goal
|
4 & 6 - DAL 28(2:25 - 2nd) G.Zuerlein 46 yard field goal is GOOD Center-L.Ladouceur Holder-H.Niswander.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(2:13 - 2nd) G.Zuerlein kicks 65 yards from DAL 35 to end zone Touchback.
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - NYG 25(2:13 - 2nd) D.Jones pass short left to S.Shepard to NYG 29 for 4 yards (A.Brown).
|Penalty
|
2 & 6 - NYG 31(2:00 - 2nd) D.Jones pass short right to S.Shepard to NYG 31 for 2 yards (J.Lewis). PENALTY on DAL-R.Gregory Defensive Offside 5 yards enforced at NYG 29 - No Play.
|+7 YD
|
2 & 1 - NYG 34(1:54 - 2nd) D.Lewis up the middle to NYG 41 for 7 yards (J.Smith).
|+18 YD
|
1 & 10 - NYG 41(1:30 - 2nd) D.Jones pass deep middle to S.Shepard to DAL 41 for 18 yards (S.Lee).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - NYG 33(0:57 - 2nd) D.Jones pass incomplete short left to E.Engram (J.Smith). PENALTY on DAL-J.Smith Defensive Pass Interference 8 yards enforced at DAL 41 - No Play.
|+33 YD
|
1 & 10 - NYG 33(0:52 - 2nd) D.Jones pass deep middle to D.Pettis for 33 yards TOUCHDOWN. Penalty on DAL-A.Smith Illegal Use of Hands declined. The Replay Official reviewed the runner was not down by contact ruling and the play was Upheld. The ruling on the field stands.
|PAT Good
|(0:45 - 2nd) G.Gano extra point is GOOD Center-C.Kreiter Holder-R.Dixon.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(0:45 - 2nd) G.Gano kicks 65 yards from NYG 35 to DAL 0. T.Pollard to DAL 22 for 22 yards (D.Mayo). PENALTY on NYG-C.Brown Offside on Free Kick 5 yards enforced at DAL 22.
|+14 YD
|
1 & 10 - DAL 27(0:39 - 2nd) A.Dalton pass short right to C.Lamb pushed ob at DAL 41 for 14 yards (X.McKinney).
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - DAL 41(0:34 - 2nd) A.Dalton pass short middle to D.Schultz to 50 for 9 yards (B.Martinez).
|+6 YD
|
2 & 1 - DAL 50(0:27 - 2nd) A.Dalton pass short right to C.Lamb to NYG 44 for 6 yards (J.Love).
|+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - DAL 44(0:22 - 2nd) A.Dalton pass short middle to D.Schultz to NYG 33 for 11 yards (J.Peppers).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - DAL 38(0:09 - 2nd) A.Dalton spiked the ball to stop the clock. PENALTY on DAL-C.McGovern False Start 5 yards enforced at NYG 33 - No Play.
|No Gain
|
1 & 15 - DAL 38(0:08 - 2nd) A.Dalton pass incomplete short right.
|Field Goal
|
2 & 15 - DAL 38(0:04 - 2nd) G.Zuerlein 57 yard field goal is GOOD Center-L.Ladouceur Holder-H.Niswander.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) G.Gano kicks 65 yards from NYG 35 to end zone Touchback.
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - DAL 25(15:00 - 3rd) E.Elliott right end to DAL 28 for 3 yards (D.Mayo).
|No Gain
|
2 & 7 - DAL 28(14:27 - 3rd) A.Dalton pass incomplete short right to E.Elliott.
|No Gain
|
3 & 7 - DAL 28(14:24 - 3rd) A.Dalton pass incomplete short right to M.Gallup.
|Punt
|
4 & 7 - DAL 28(14:19 - 3rd) H.Niswander punts 49 yards to NYG 23 Center-L.Ladouceur. J.Peppers pushed ob at NYG 42 for 19 yards (S.McKeon; R.Dowdle).
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - NYG 42(14:06 - 3rd) W.Gallman Jr. up the middle to NYG 42 for no gain (N.Gallimore).
|Int
|
2 & 10 - NYG 42(13:27 - 3rd) D.Jones pass short middle intended for E.Engram INTERCEPTED by D.Wilson at DAL 43. D.Wilson to DAL 43 for no gain (D.Slayton; S.Shepard). PENALTY on DAL-C.Awuzie Offensive Holding 10 yards enforced at DAL 48.
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - DAL 38(13:13 - 3rd) E.Elliott up the middle to DAL 40 for 2 yards (B.Martinez X.McKinney).
|+7 YD
|
2 & 8 - DAL 40(12:53 - 3rd) A.Dalton pass short right to A.Cooper pushed ob at DAL 47 for 7 yards (J.Bradberry).
|+2 YD
|
3 & 1 - DAL 47(12:16 - 3rd) A.Dalton up the middle to DAL 49 for 2 yards (D.Tomlinson).
|+21 YD
|
1 & 10 - DAL 49(11:35 - 3rd) A.Dalton pass deep right to C.Lamb ran ob at NYG 30 for 21 yards.
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - DAL 30(11:16 - 3rd) A.Dalton pass short left to E.Elliott to NYG 23 for 7 yards (J.Peppers; T.Crowder).
|+10 YD
|
2 & 3 - DAL 23(10:52 - 3rd) A.Dalton pass short right to D.Schultz to NYG 13 for 10 yards (T.Crowder).
|-3 YD
|
1 & 10 - DAL 13(10:25 - 3rd) A.Dalton pass short left to C.Lamb to NYG 16 for -3 yards (X.McKinney).
|Penalty
|
2 & 13 - DAL 0(9:47 - 3rd) A.Dalton pass incomplete deep left to M.Gallup (J.Love). PENALTY on NYG-J.Peppers Defensive Holding 5 yards enforced at NYG 16 - No Play.
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - DAL 11(9:36 - 3rd) E.Elliott right tackle to NYG 6 for 5 yards (B.Martinez; X.McKinney).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 5 - DAL 6(8:53 - 3rd) A.Dalton pass short right to A.Cooper for 6 yards TOUCHDOWN. The Replay Official reviewed the runner was inbounds ruling and the play was REVERSED. (Shotgun) A.Dalton pass short right to A.Cooper pushed ob at NYG 1 for 5 yards (J.Bradberry).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 1 - DAL 1(8:44 - 3rd) E.Elliott right guard for 1 yard TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(8:39 - 3rd) G.Zuerlein extra point is GOOD Center-L.Ladouceur Holder-H.Niswander.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(8:39 - 3rd) G.Zuerlein kicks 65 yards from DAL 35 to end zone Touchback.
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - NYG 25(8:39 - 3rd) W.Gallman Jr. right guard to NYG 30 for 5 yards (J.Lewis).
|+7 YD
|
2 & 5 - NYG 30(8:01 - 3rd) D.Jones pass short right to D.Slayton to NYG 37 for 7 yards (T.Diggs).
|+16 YD
|
1 & 10 - NYG 37(7:25 - 3rd) D.Jones pass deep middle to S.Shepard to DAL 47 for 16 yards (A.Brown) [D.Lawrence].
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - NYG 47(6:44 - 3rd) W.Gallman Jr. right end to DAL 41 for 6 yards (A.Brown). PENALTY on NYG-S.Shepard Illegal Crackback 15 yards enforced at DAL 47 - No Play.
|No Gain
|
1 & 25 - NYG 38(6:18 - 3rd) D.Jones pass incomplete deep left to E.Engram.
|+3 YD
|
2 & 25 - NYG 38(6:11 - 3rd) D.Jones pass short right to E.Engram to NYG 41 for 3 yards (X.Woods) [A.Smith].
|+11 YD
|
3 & 22 - NYG 41(5:25 - 3rd) D.Jones scrambles up the middle to DAL 48 for 11 yards (D.Wilson; R.Gregory).
|Punt
|
4 & 11 - NYG 48(4:37 - 3rd) R.Dixon punts 48 yards to end zone Center-C.Kreiter Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|+20 YD
|
1 & 10 - DAL 20(4:30 - 3rd) A.Dalton pass deep middle to M.Gallup to DAL 40 for 20 yards (L.Ryan; J.Love).
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - DAL 40(3:57 - 3rd) A.Dalton pass short left to A.Cooper to DAL 47 for 7 yards (T.Crowder).
|+6 YD
|
2 & 3 - DAL 47(3:33 - 3rd) T.Pollard up the middle to NYG 47 for 6 yards (B.Hill; B.Martinez).
|+10 YD
|
1 & 10 - DAL 47(3:07 - 3rd) A.Dalton pass short right to M.Gallup to NYG 37 for 10 yards (J.Love).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - DAL 37(2:28 - 3rd) T.Pollard right tackle to NYG 32 for 5 yards (J.Peppers; B.Hill).
|No Gain
|
2 & 5 - DAL 32(2:00 - 3rd) A.Dalton pass incomplete short middle to C.Lamb.
|+8 YD
|
3 & 5 - DAL 32(1:54 - 3rd) A.Dalton pass short middle to D.Schultz to NYG 24 for 8 yards (J.Peppers).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - DAL 24(1:30 - 3rd) A.Dalton pass incomplete deep left to A.Cooper (J.Peppers). NYG-J.Peppers was injured during the play.
|+13 YD
|
2 & 10 - DAL 24(1:23 - 3rd) A.Dalton scrambles up the middle to NYG 11 for 13 yards (N.Ebner). NYG-B.Martinez was injured during the play.
|-2 YD
|
1 & 10 - DAL 11(1:00 - 3rd) E.Elliott right tackle to NYG 13 for -2 yards (T.Crowder D.Mayo).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 12 - DAL 13(0:20 - 3rd) A.Dalton pass short middle to M.Gallup to NYG 10 for 3 yards (D.Downs).
|Result
|Play
|Sack
|
3 & 9 - NYG 10(15:00 - 4th) A.Dalton sacked at NYG 18 for -8 yards (K.Fackrell).
|Field Goal
|
4 & 17 - NYG 18(14:20 - 4th) G.Zuerlein 36 yard field goal is GOOD Center-L.Ladouceur Holder-H.Niswander.
|Kickoff
|(14:16 - 4th) G.Zuerlein kicks 61 yards from DAL 35 to NYG 4. D.Lewis to NYG 27 for 23 yards (R.Dowdle; R.Carter).
|-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - NYG 27(14:08 - 4th) D.Jones up the middle to NYG 26 for -1 yards (X.Woods D.Lawrence).
|No Gain
|
2 & 11 - NYG 26(13:30 - 4th) D.Jones pass incomplete deep right to D.Slayton (T.Diggs).
|Sack
|
3 & 11 - NYG 26(13:24 - 4th) D.Jones sacked at NYG 18 for -8 yards (D.Lawrence).
|Punt
|
4 & 19 - NYG 18(12:43 - 4th) R.Dixon punts 48 yards to DAL 34 Center-C.Kreiter. C.Lamb pushed ob at DAL 32 for -2 yards (C.Board).
|Result
|Play
|+16 YD
|
1 & 10 - DAL 32(12:33 - 4th) A.Dalton pass short left to D.Schultz to DAL 48 for 16 yards (L.Ryan).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - DAL 48(12:05 - 4th) A.Dalton pass incomplete short right to M.Gallup (D.Lawrence II).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 10 - DAL 48(12:00 - 4th) E.Elliott right tackle to 50 for 2 yards (J.Sheard; B.Martinez).
|Sack
|
3 & 8 - DAL 50(11:19 - 4th) A.Dalton sacked at DAL 46 for -4 yards (L.Williams).
|Punt
|
4 & 12 - DAL 46(10:46 - 4th) H.Niswander punts 54 yards to end zone Center-L.Ladouceur Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - NYG 20(10:37 - 4th) D.Jones pass short right to S.Shepard to NYG 29 for 9 yards (J.Smith).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 1 - NYG 29(9:58 - 4th) W.Gallman Jr. left guard to NYG 30 for 1 yard (J.Smith).
|+21 YD
|
1 & 10 - NYG 30(9:17 - 4th) D.Jones pass deep right to S.Shepard to DAL 49 for 21 yards (A.Brown).
|+13 YD
|
1 & 10 - NYG 49(8:52 - 4th) D.Jones pass short right to S.Shepard pushed ob at DAL 36 for 13 yards (J.Smith).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - NYG 36(8:36 - 4th) W.Gallman Jr. left tackle to DAL 32 for 4 yards (S.Lee).
|Sack
|
2 & 6 - NYG 32(7:52 - 4th) D.Jones sacked at DAL 42 for -10 yards (D.Wilson).
|+10 YD
|
3 & 16 - NYG 42(7:07 - 4th) D.Jones pass short left to D.Pettis to DAL 32 for 10 yards (J.Lewis).
|Field Goal
|
4 & 6 - NYG 32(6:32 - 4th) G.Gano 50 yard field goal is GOOD Center-C.Kreiter Holder-R.Dixon.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(6:27 - 4th) G.Gano kicks 65 yards from NYG 35 to end zone Touchback.
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - DAL 25(6:27 - 4th) A.Dalton scrambles up the middle to DAL 28 for 3 yards (K.Fackrell).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 7 - DAL 28(5:58 - 4th) E.Elliott left tackle to DAL 32 for 4 yards (B.Martinez).
|+3 YD
|
3 & 3 - DAL 32(5:29 - 4th) A.Dalton pass short left to E.Elliott to DAL 35 for 3 yards (J.Bradberry).
|+10 YD
|
1 & 10 - DAL 35(5:00 - 4th) A.Dalton pass short middle to T.Pollard to DAL 45 for 10 yards (J.Love). Penalty on NYG-B.Martinez Defensive Holding declined.
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - DAL 45(4:52 - 4th) A.Dalton pass short left to C.Lamb to 50 for 5 yards (B.Martinez; X.McKinney).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 5 - DAL 50(4:26 - 4th) T.Pollard left guard to NYG 46 for 4 yards (B.Hill).
|+4 YD
|
3 & 1 - DAL 46(4:01 - 4th) A.Dalton up the middle to NYG 42 for 4 yards (T.Crowder).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - DAL 42(3:42 - 4th) A.Dalton pass incomplete short right.
|+3 YD
|
2 & 10 - DAL 42(3:33 - 4th) A.Dalton pass short right to C.Wilson to NYG 39 for 3 yards (K.Fackrell).
|+5 YD
|
3 & 7 - DAL 39(3:00 - 4th) A.Dalton pass short middle to A.Cooper to NYG 34 for 5 yards (J.Bradberry) [J.Sheard].
|+11 YD
|
4 & 2 - DAL 34(2:32 - 4th) A.Dalton left end ran ob at NYG 23 for 11 yards (X.McKinney).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - DAL 23(2:26 - 4th) A.Dalton pass incomplete short left to D.Schultz.
|+9 YD
|
2 & 10 - DAL 23(2:22 - 4th) A.Dalton scrambles up the middle to NYG 14 for 9 yards (L.Ryan).
|+7 YD
|
3 & 1 - DAL 14(2:00 - 4th) A.Dalton pass short left to D.Schultz to NYG 7 for 7 yards (X.McKinney).
|Sack
|
1 & 7 - DAL 7(1:53 - 4th) A.Dalton sacked at NYG 17 for -10 yards (L.Williams).
|No Gain
|
2 & 17 - DAL 17(1:28 - 4th) A.Dalton pass incomplete short middle to C.Lamb. NYG-J.Peppers was injured during the play.
|Int
|
3 & 17 - DAL 17(1:24 - 4th) A.Dalton pass intended for D.Schultz INTERCEPTED by X.McKinney [L.Williams] at NYG -5. Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - NYG 20(1:15 - 4th) W.Gallman Jr. up the middle to NYG 25 for 5 yards (S.Lee).
|+14 YD
|
2 & 5 - NYG 25(1:09 - 4th) W.Gallman Jr. left guard to NYG 33 for 8 yards. FUMBLES and recovers at NYG 39. The Replay Official reviewed the loose ball recovery ruling and the play was Upheld. The ruling on the field stands.
|-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - NYG 39(0:58 - 4th) D.Jones kneels to NYG 38 for -1 yards.
|-1 YD
|
2 & 11 - NYG 38(0:55 - 4th) D.Jones kneels to NYG 37 for -1 yards.
|-1 YD
|
3 & 12 - NYG 37(0:29 - 4th) D.Jones kneels to NYG 36 for -1 yards.
