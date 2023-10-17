It's been six action-packed weeks so far and Aaron Rodgers has the same number of completions this season as Taylor Swift (hint: zero). Sorry, I couldn't resist.

That's gonna to be tough to beat on so many levels but here are 15 wild stats you need to know through Week 6:

1. Cheetah running wild

Tyreek Hill has 814 receiving yards this season, the second-most through a team's first six games in NFL history behind Don Hutson in 1942 (819). It's also more than 11 NFL teams have from all their wide receivers this season.

Hill is on pace for 2,306 receiving yards. Nobody has ever had 2,000 receiving yards in a season.

2. Dolphins offense incredibly balanced

The Dolphins have the second-most total yards (2,992) through six games in NFL history, behind the 2000 Rams (3,056).

It's the balance that's incredible though. They are the first team since the 1964 Bills to lead the league in both passing yards per game and rushing yards per game through Week 6. The last team to do this for a full season was the 1941 Bears.

3. Miami Speedway

Miami players account for the five fastest plays in the NFL this season, including two of the top three from rookie De'Von Achane.

Calling Achane electric would be an understatement. You could take away his four longest runs this season (not cheap ones either, 76, 67, 55 and 40 yards) and he would still lead the NFL in yards per rush.

4. Jets defense stifling NFL's best QBs

Enough of Miami! The top three finishers in last year's MVP voting, Patrick Mahomes, Jalen Hurts and Josh Allen, have three touchdown passes and eight interceptions against the Jets this season. They have 28 touchdown passes and 10 interceptions against everyone else.

5. The mighty Lions

The Lions have at least a share of the best record in the NFL this late in a season for the first time since Week 11 in 1993, the season of their last division title.

The Lions have the NFL's top rushing defense this season, allowing 388 yards on the ground, their fewest through six games since at least 1933 (when the stat is first available)

6. Eagles' 'tush push' often imitated, rarely duplicated

It's a copycat league but the "Brotherly Shove" should be copyrighted to the Eagles, who have been successful on the "tush push" 13 of 16 times (81%) this season, compared with 28 of 39 (72%) for the rest of the NFL.

It's QB sneak mania! There have been 114 QB sneaks this season, up from 80 through Week 6 last season, and 31 from back in 2017.

7. Browns dominating on defense

The Browns have allowed the fewest total yards (1,002) by any team through six games since the 1971 Colts.

They've played the most man coverage in the league under new defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz, and allowed the fewest yards per pass attempt in man-to-man (4.4).

8. Belichick's Patriots endure historically bad stretch

The Patriots have been outscored 93-20 in three games with a chance to get Bill Belichick his 300th career regular-season win.

That includes a 35-point loss to Dallas and 34-point loss to the Saints in back-to-back games, the two largest losses of his entire head coaching career. He is the only former Super Bowl-winning head coach in NFL history to lose consecutive games by 34-plus points.

9. Two Super Bowl-winning coaches off to combined 2-10 start

Two former Super Bowl-winning head coaches, Belichick and Sean Payton, are each 1-5, the worst starts of their careers and the two worst records in the AFC. The Patriots have the worst scoring offense in the conference while the Broncos have the worst scoring defense (and worst in the NFL).

10. Stroud standing out among rookie QBs

C.J. Stroud set the NFL record for most consecutive pass attempts without an interception to begin a career (191 passes).

He has as many touchdown passes (nine) as all other rookies combined this year (Bryce Young, Anthony Richardson, Aidan O'Connell, Dorian-Thompson Robinson and Tyson Bagent are the only rookies to throw passes).

11. Giant point problem for Giants

The Giants have the worst point differential (-96) through six games by any team coming off a playoff win in NFL history.

Khalil Mack has more sacks in one game (6.0) than the Giants have all year (5).

12. Burrow badly missing deep ball

Joe Burrow ranks dead last in yards per pass attempt this season (5.3) and his deep ball has mostly vanished.

He has the lowest completion rate (13% on 4 of 30 passing) by any QB on throws of 15-plus air yards through six games in the last 15 seasons.

13. Bringing the Maxx

Maxx Crosby has literally been a one-man wrecking crew, accounting for 59% of the Raiders' defensive pressures this season (38 of 94), easily the highest rate in the NFL ahead of Myles Garrett (40%).

If Crosby got ejected at the end of the first quarter in every game this year, he would still be tied for the team lead in pressures (11).

14. Beware of Kansas City's ... defense

The Chiefs have the second-best scoring defense in the NFL this season (only the 49ers are better). They are the only team to allow 21 or fewer points in every game this season. Watch out league!

15. Defense is back!

The league is averaging 5.2 yards per play this season, the fewest through Week 6 since 2006 (5.1). We've also seen the fewest touchdowns scored at this point in the season (428) since 2010 (418).

-- Contributions from CBS Sports Research