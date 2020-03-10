2020 NFL Draft compensatory draft picks announced: Patriots receive four, six teams receive three
The 2020 NFL Draft order is now complete through all seven rounds
The 2020 NFL Draft arrives Apr. 23-25 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The NFL announced the compensatory selections, which means the draft order is now complete through all seven rounds. Here are the official compensatory selections:
Round 3
Texans (No. 97 overall)
--Lost DB Tyrann Mathieu
Patriots (No. 98 overall)
--Lost DE Trey Flowers
Giants (No. 99 overall)
--Lost DB Landon Collins
Patriots (No. 100 overall)
--Lost OT Trent Brown
Seahawks (No. 101 overall)
--Lost DB Earl Thomas
Steelers (No. 102 overall)
--Lost RB Le'Veon Bell
Eagles (No. 103 overall)
--Lost LB Jordan Hicks
Rams (No. 104 overall)
--Lost G Rodger Saffold
Vikings (No. 105 overall)
--Lost DT Sheldon Richardson
Ravens (No. 106 overall)
--Lost LB C.J. Mosley
Round 4
Buccaneers (No. 139 overall)
--Lost LB Kwon Alexander
Bears (No. 140 overall)
--Lost DB Adrian Amos
Dolphins (No. 141 overall)
--Lost OT Ja'Wuan James
Redskins (No. 142 overall)
--Lost WR Jamison Crowder
Ravens (No. 143 overall)
--Lost WR John Brown
Seahawks (No. 144 overall)
--Lost DB Justin Coleman
Eagles (No. 145 overall)
--Lost WR Golden Tate
Eagles (No. 146 overall)
--Lost LB Jordan Hicks
Round 5
Broncos (No. 178 overall)
--Lost G Billy Turner
Cowboys (No. 179 overall)
--Lost WR Cole Beasley
Round 6
Patriots (No. 212 overall)
--Lost DT Malcom Brown
Patriots (No. 213 overall)
--Lost WR Cordarrelle Patterson
Seahawks (No. 214 overall)
--Lost DT Shamar Stephen
Round 7
Giants (No. 247 overall)
--Lost DE Mario Edwards Jr.
Texans (No. 248 overall)
--Lost OT Kendall Lamm
Vikings (No. 249 overall)
--Lost QB Trevor Siemian
Texans (No. 250 overall)
--Lost DT Christian Covington
Dolphins (No. 251 overall)
--Lost RB Brandon Bolden
Broncos (No. 252 overall)
--Lost G Max Garcia
Vikings (No. 253 overall)
--Lost OT Tom Compton
Broncos (No. 254 overall)
--Lost CB Tramaine Brock
Giants (No. 255 overall)
--Lost DE Josh Mauro
A total of 32 compensatory selections were divvied out to off-set talent teams lost during the 2019 free agency. Of those 32 compensatory selections, 22 were distributed among seven teams. The Patriots received four while the Giants, Vikings, Broncos, Texans, Seahawks and Eagles each received three compensatory selections. The Dolphins have added to their treasure trove of picks; they now own 13. In total, 15 teams received at least one compensatory selection in 2020.
The 2017 NFL Draft was the first year that teams could trade compensatory selections. Since compensatory picks started being distributed in 1994, the Ravens have received the most (52) followed by the Patriots and Cowboys (43). The Saints (10) have received the fewest.
