2020 NFL Draft compensatory draft picks announced: Patriots receive four, six teams receive three

The 2020 NFL Draft arrives Apr. 23-25 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The NFL announced the compensatory selections, which means the draft order is now complete through all seven rounds. Here are the official compensatory selections:

Round 3

Texans (No. 97 overall)

--Lost DB Tyrann Mathieu

Patriots (No. 98 overall)

--Lost DE Trey Flowers

Giants (No. 99 overall)

--Lost DB Landon Collins

Patriots (No. 100 overall)

--Lost OT Trent Brown

Seahawks (No. 101 overall)

--Lost DB Earl Thomas

Steelers (No. 102 overall)

--Lost RB Le'Veon Bell

Eagles (No. 103 overall)

--Lost LB Jordan Hicks

Rams (No. 104 overall)

--Lost G Rodger Saffold

Vikings (No. 105 overall)

--Lost DT Sheldon Richardson

Ravens (No. 106 overall)

--Lost LB C.J. Mosley

Round 4

Buccaneers (No. 139 overall)

--Lost LB Kwon Alexander

Bears (No. 140 overall)

--Lost DB Adrian Amos

Dolphins (No. 141 overall)

--Lost OT Ja'Wuan James

Redskins (No. 142 overall)

--Lost WR Jamison Crowder

Ravens (No. 143 overall)

--Lost WR John Brown

Seahawks (No. 144 overall)

--Lost DB Justin Coleman

Eagles (No. 145 overall)

--Lost WR Golden Tate

Eagles (No. 146 overall)

--Lost LB Jordan Hicks

Round 5

Broncos (No. 178 overall)

--Lost G Billy Turner

Cowboys (No. 179 overall)

--Lost WR Cole Beasley

Round 6

Patriots (No. 212 overall)

--Lost DT Malcom Brown

Patriots (No. 213 overall)

--Lost WR Cordarrelle Patterson

Seahawks (No. 214 overall)

--Lost DT Shamar Stephen

Round 7

Giants (No. 247 overall)

--Lost DE Mario Edwards Jr.

Texans (No. 248 overall)

--Lost OT Kendall Lamm

Vikings (No. 249 overall)

--Lost QB Trevor Siemian

Texans (No. 250 overall)

--Lost DT Christian Covington

Dolphins (No. 251 overall)

--Lost RB Brandon Bolden

Broncos (No. 252 overall)

--Lost G Max Garcia

Vikings (No. 253 overall)

--Lost OT Tom Compton

Broncos (No. 254 overall)

--Lost CB Tramaine Brock

Giants (No. 255 overall)

--Lost DE Josh Mauro

A total of 32 compensatory selections were divvied out to off-set talent teams lost during the 2019 free agency. Of those 32 compensatory selections, 22 were distributed among seven teams. The Patriots received four while the Giants, Vikings, Broncos, Texans, Seahawks and Eagles each received three compensatory selections. The Dolphins have added to their treasure trove of picks; they now own 13. In total, 15 teams received at least one compensatory selection in 2020.

The 2017 NFL Draft was the first year that teams could trade compensatory selections. Since compensatory picks started being distributed in 1994, the Ravens have received the most (52) followed by the Patriots and Cowboys (43). The Saints (10) have received the fewest.