2020 Super Bowl rosters: Starters and key reserves, plus kickoff time for Chiefs vs. 49ers and much more
With Super Bowl LIV about to begin, here are the players who could make the biggest difference
The NFL's 100th season has finally come down to this -- one last game to decide the champion, and it kicks off in a matter of hours. Of course, the participants in Super Bowl LIV feature two of the strongest rosters in the league, but that's not the only reason why the Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers are battling for the Lombardi Trophy. Andy Reid (Chiefs) and Kyle Shanahan (49ers) deserve the credit as designers of the offensive blueprints for these teams, which points to another big reason both teams made it this far: offensive playmaking and play-calling.
Reid's pursuit of a Lombardi Trophy makes him one of the biggest sentimental favorites in Super Bowl history, after he led the Philadelphia Eagles to the big game fifteen years ago. But one thing has eluded Reid during his 21 years as an NFL head coach is winning a ring. Shanahan is trying to join his father as the only father/son duo in NFL history to win Super Bowls as head coaches. His father, of course, was the legendary Mike Shanahan, who found success with the Denver Broncos.
Super Bowl LIV also includes an intriguing quarterback matchup between Patrick Mahomes and Jimmy Garoppolo. While Mahomes, last year's league MVP, is looking to join Ben Roethlisberger and Tom Brady as the only quarterbacks to hoist a Lombardi Trophy before their 25th birthday, Garoppolo, who won two Super Bowls as Brady's backup in New England, is looking to join Joe Montana and Steve Young as starting quarterbacks who have guided the 49ers to a Super Bowl victory.
Here's everything else we'll be keeping an eye on:
How to watch
Super Bowl LIV will be played in Miami's Hard Rock Stadium on Sunday, Feb. 2, with the game slated to begin at 6:30 p.m. ET. The game will be broadcast on Fox (stream on fuboTV, try for free). For more details on how to follow the action, check out our complete Super Bowl LIV preview.
As we prepare for this year's fight for the Lombardi Trophy, here's a rundown of each team's rosters, starters and key players.
San Francisco 49ers
With running back Matt Breida leaving Sunday's NFC Championship Game with a shoulder injury, fellow running back Raheem Mostert enjoyed a record-setting day. A former undrafted rookie who was cut by six teams before joining the 49ers, Mostert rushed for a franchise record 220 yards and four touchdowns in San Francisco's 37-20 win over the Packers. With Mostert running at will against Green Bay's defense, Garoppolo attempted just eight passes as the 49ers ran the ball a whopping 42 times for 285 yards.
Defensively, the 49ers boast pass rusher Nick Bosa, the NFL's reigning Rookie of the Year. San Francisco's defense also includes veteran cornerback Richard Sherman, whose interception late in the NFC Championship Game sealed his third trip to the Super Bowl. Led by Bosa and Sherman, the 49ers' defense allowed just 30 points while forcing five turnovers in their playoff wins over the Vikings and Packers.
Here's a look at the rest of the 49ers' starting lineup, along with several key reserves who have made an impact this season:
Offensive starters
QB: Jimmy Garoppolo
RB: Raheem Mostert
FB: Kyle Juszczyk
WR: Deebo Samuel
WR: Emmanuel Sanders
TE: George Kittle
LT: Joe Staley
LG: Laken Tomlinson
C: Ben Garland
RG: Mike Person
RT: Mike McGlinchey
Defensive starters
LDE: Nick Bosa
LDT: Sheldon Day
RDT: DeForest Buckner
RDE: Arik Armstead
LB: Kwon Alexander
LB: Dre Greenlaw
LB: Fred Warner
CB: Richard Sherman
CB: Emmanuel Moseley
SS: Jaquiski Tartt
FS: Jimmie Ward
Specialists
K: Robbie Gould
P: Mitch Wishnowsky
KR/PR: Richie James
Key reserves
RB: Matt Breida
RB: Tevin Coleman
WR: Kendrick Bourne
WR: Dante Pettis
OL: Justin Skule
OL: Daniel Brunskill
DE: Dee Ford
DT: Solomon Thomas
DE: Anthony Zettel
CB: K'Waun Williams
CB: Ahkello Witherspoon
S: Marcell Harris
Kansas City Chiefs
Led by Mahomes, the Chiefs became the first team in NFL history to overcome 10-0 deficits in consecutive weeks in the playoffs. Mahomes has enjoyed a stellar postseason to this point, completing 65.7% of his passes with eight touchdowns and no interceptions. One of his favorite targets over the past two years has been All-Pro tight end Travis Kelce, who caught three touchdown passes in the Chiefs' divisional round victory over the Texans.
Kansas City's defense, one of the league's worst run defenses 10 weeks into the regular season, has seen vast improvement over the team's eight-game winning streak. Led by safety Tyrann Mathieu and linemen Frank Clark and Chris Jones, the Chiefs held Titans running back Derrick Henry to just 69 yards rushing in Kansas City's 35-24 victory in the AFC Championship Game.
Here's the rest of the Chiefs' starting lineup on both sides of the ball, as well as key backups and other players who have seen action in the postseason:
Offensive starters
QB: Patrick Mahomes
RB: Damien Williams
FB: Anthony Sherman
WR: Tyreek Hill
WR: Sammy Watkins
TE: Travis Kelce
LT: Eric Fisher
LG: Stefen Wisniewski
C: Austin Reiter
RG: Laurent Duvernay-Tardif
RT: Mitchell Schwartz
Defensive starters
LDE: Tanoh Kpassagnon
LDT: Chris Jones
RDT: Derrick Nnadi
RDE: Frank Clark
LB: Anthony Hitchens
LB: Damien Wilson
CB: Charvarius Ward
CB: Bashaud Breeland
CB: Kendall Fuller
FS: Daniel Sorensen
SS: Tyrann Mathieu
Specialists
P: Dustin Colquitt
K: Harrison Butker
PR/KR: Mecole Hardman
Key reserves
RB: LeSean McCoy
WR: Mecole Hardman
WR: Demarcus Robinson
OT: Cameron Erving
DE: Emmanuel Ogbah
DE: Alex Okafor
DT: Khalen Saunders
LB/DE: Terrell Suggs
LB: Reggie Ragland
CB: Morris Claiborne
