With the NFL draft and the bulk of free agency in the rear-view mirror, it's now time to shift our focus to the 2022 season. The Arizona Cardinals would want nothing more, as this offseason hasn't been one of their favorites. Kyler Murray and the front office have been in the headlines as they continue to work through a potential contract extension, and star wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins was suspended six games due to PEDs.

Despite the offseason drama, this Cardinals team has everything they need to be a contender. Arizona started the 2021 season with an impressive 7-0 record, but collapsed down the stretch. For half the season, the Cardinals looked like the best team in the league, and Murray looked like the favorite to win MVP. If this team remains consistent, watch out.

Below, we will provide a complete look at the teams set to play Arizona this year, as we wait for the official schedule to be released on May 12. This piece will be updated once the schedule is official.

2022 opponents

Home

Kansas City Chiefs: These two teams will face off for the first time since 2018. Patrick Mahomes lost his top wideout in Tyreek Hill this offseason, but Kansas City went out and found an intriguing slot weapon in Skyy Moore in the draft. The Chiefs also paid plenty of attention to the defensive side of the ball this offseason, and could be even better there in 2022. This matchup has all the makings of a fun shootout.

Los Angeles Chargers: It's unfortunate that the Cardinals have to face off against the AFC West this season, because they have overtaken the NFC West in terms of best NFL division. The Chargers could win this division, as they have a young star quarterback in Justin Herbert, and a defense that has been completely revamped with the additions of Khalil Mack and J.C. Jackson.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Any Tom Brady-led opponent is always going to be tough, and while he retired for a few weeks this offseason, he didn't show any signs of slowing down in 2021. In fact, he passed for a career-high 5,316 yards! This team is going to be a contender again, and a good NFC measuring stick matchup.

New Orleans Saints: The Saints don't have Sean Payton anymore, but honestly, they should be much better in 2022. Jameis Winston led New Orleans to a 5-2 record before tearing his ACL, the Saints drafted a sure-handed wideout in Chris Olave to pair with Michael Thomas and then swung for the fences by signing hometown hero Tyrann Mathieu. This team will be better than you expect.

Philadelphia Eagles: The Eagles were one of the big winners of the offseason. They had arguably the best draft of any team, and traded for star wideout A.J. Brown. This team snuck into the playoffs last season, and I bet most pundits are penciling them in this year as well.

New England Patriots: Mac Jones was a Pro Bowl alternate in his rookie season. Could we see him take a big jump in Year 2? He has a couple of new wideouts in DeVante Parker and Tyquan Thornton that should help his case.

Los Angeles Rams: The reigning Super Bowl champions have their sights set on repeating this upcoming season. You can tell by their free-agent signings of Bobby Wagner and Allen Robinson.

San Francisco 49ers: This team seemingly could either be a Super Bowl sleeper, or a disappointing flop in 2022. Trey Lance is the new quarterback, and then we don't know what the future has in store for Deebo Samuel.

Seattle Seahawks: No more Russell Wilson on offense, no more Wagner captaining the defense. The Seahawks may be rebuilding this season.

Away

San Francisco 49ers

Seattle Seahawks

Los Angeles Rams

Atlanta Falcons: The Falcons have an intriguing team this year. They have a new quarterback, who will either be Marcus Mariota or Desmond Ridder, a budding star at tight end in Kyle Pitts and a new receiver in Drake London. However, it remains to be seen if this defense has improved.

Carolina Panthers: Carolina has a quarterback question and a head coach question. Last year was a nightmare that was sparked by injuries on both sides of the ball, and everyone is unsure what 2022 will look like for this club.

Las Vegas Raiders: Derek Carr and Davante Adams, the new dynamic duo in the west. The Raiders also made some nice additions on defense in Chandler Jones, Jayon Brown and Rock Ya-Sin. Expect second-year safety Trevon Moehrig to take a nice step forward as well.

Denver Broncos: This Broncos roster has been ready to compete for a year or so, and now they finally have a starting quarterback. Watch out, Denver could be a Super Bowl contender if Wilson is still a top 10 passer.

Minnesota Vikings: Minnesota has two dominant weapons in Dalvin Cook and Justin Jefferson, so it will be interesting to see how different this offense looks under new head coach Kevin O'Connell.

Full 2022 schedule