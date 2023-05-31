The major roster-building period of the offseason is in the rearview mirror and teams across the NFL are now gearing up for the regular season with OTAs. As they begin setting the foundation for the 2023 campaign, the odds for who'll ultimately end up hoisting the Lombardi Trophy at the commencement of Super Bowl LVIII in Las Vegas are constantly changing.

As you may expect, the Kansas City Chiefs, fresh off their Super Bowl LVII victory over the Philadelphia Eagles, own the best odds to win it all again at +600. Those odds have held strong dating back to before the NFL Draft, so K.C. continues to be in a prime position to repeat in the eyes of the oddsmakers.

Meanwhile, the Jets' chances took flight with the addition of a future Hall of Famer in Aaron Rodgers. They began the offseason at +3500, tied for the 10th-best odds, but they have since risen to sixth with +1400 odds now that Rodgers is in the building. The only teams with shorter odds than the Jets are the Chiefs (+600), the NFC runner-up San Francisco 49ers (+750), the NFC champion Philadelphia Eagles (+750) and Josh Allen's Buffalo Bills (+900).

Here's a full rundown of every team's odds to win Super Bowl LVIII next season, from the Chiefs and 49ers at the top, down to the Texans at the bottom.

All odds via Caesars Sportsbook

While the Jets may have risen up the odds with the addition of Rodgers, when Super Bowl-winning quarterbacks like him are traded by the team they reached the mountaintop with in the past, they typically don't make it back to the big game. Time will tell if New York can defy history.