This is an article version of the CBS Sports HQ AM Newsletter, the ultimate guide to every day in sports. You can sign up to get it in your inbox every weekday morning here.

CBS Sports HQ Newsletter Your Ultimate Guide to Every Day in Sports We bring sports news that matters to your inbox, to help you stay informed and get a winning edge. I agree to receive the "CBS Sports HQ Newsletter" and marketing communications, updates, special offers (including partner offers), and other information from CBS Sports and the Paramount family of companies. By pressing sign up, I confirm that I have read and agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge Paramount's Privacy Policy See All Newsletters Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe. Thanks for signing up! Keep an eye on your inbox. Sorry! There was an error processing your subscription.

🏈 Football Five

USATSI

🙌 Good morning to everyone but especially ...

Getty Images

THE DALLAS COWBOYS AND THE MIAMI DOLPHINS

When it rains, it pours, and the Cowboys can really pour it on. The Giants found out the hard way in a 40-0 pulverization. It was the largest shutout victory in Cowboys history and second-largest win by either team in the 123-game history (playoffs included) of the rivalry. It was also the Giants' largest home shutout loss ever.

The Giants' first drive ended in a blocked field goal that Noah Igbinoghene returned for a touchdown. Their second drive was a three-and-out, and their third drive resulted in a Daron Bland pick six.

returned for a touchdown. Their second drive was a three-and-out, and their third drive resulted in a pick six. Dallas became just the third team in NFL history with a defensive touchdown and a special teams touchdown in the first quarter of the season.

The Cowboys -- like the rain -- were relentless. Tony Pollard scored a pair of touchdowns, and Dallas picked off Daniel Jones twice while sacking him seven times. You name it, and it probably went wrong for New York.

This Cowboys defense is ridiculous, and if opposing offensive lines aren't very good or at least ready -- the Giants' was barely there, much less ready -- Micah Parsons & Co. will feast.

If it's any solace, Giants fans, you are the second team to lose a playoff game by 30+ points and then lose their opener the next season by 30+ points. The 1990-91 Raiders also did it. Those 1991 Raiders made the playoffs, though, so there is hope. I trust that Brian Daboll and his staff will figure things out. Considering the historic nature of this loss, it's hard for them to not correct something.

If you like tons of points, you loved Dolphins-Chargers. If you like a little bit of timely defense sprinkled in, you probably only liked the Dolphins. Miami took a late lead and then got a stop to seal a thrilling 36-34 win in Los Angeles.

Tua Tagovailoa threw for 466 yards -- fifth most in Dolphins history -- and three touchdowns , capped by a 4-yard touchdown pass to Tyreek Hill with 1:45 left.

, capped by a 4-yard touchdown pass to with 1:45 left. Hill wasn't too shabby, either: 11 catches for 215 yards -- fourth most in Dolphins history -- and two touchdowns.

Needing one final stop, the Dolphins' defense delivered with two sacks on the Chargers' final drive.

Tagovailoa was outstanding, writes Cody Benjamin in his Week 1 stock up, stock down.

Benjamin: "Odds are, going into 2023, you fell into one of two camps: Tua believer or Tua skeptic. Both sides are understandable, and either one could still prove right. But the Dolphins quarterback was undeniably back to early-2022 form against the Chargers, repeatedly feeding Tyreek Hill on accurate downfield shots while also showcasing short-area touch to outgun Justin Herbert."

👍 Honorable mentions

😶 And not such a good morning for ...

Getty Images

THE CINCINNATI BENGALS

The Browns have spent much of the 21st century being the laughingstock of the NFL. To Joe Burrow and the Bengals, though, it's no laughing matter. Burrow fell to 1-5 in his career against Cleveland after a 24-3 loss in a torrential downpour.

Burrow was an abysmal 14 of 31 for 82 yards, the fewest yards per attempt (2.6) in a season opener since Vince Ferragamo in 1984 (min. 30 att.). Burrow's longest completion was a paltry 12 yards.

(min. 30 att.). Burrow's longest completion was a paltry 12 yards. The Bengals produced just 75 yards rushing on 20 carries. The Browns, conversely, ran for 206 yards on 40 carries. Nick Chubb had 106 yards rushing, and Deshaun Watson had a rushing touchdown and a passing touchdown to Harrison Bryant .

had 106 yards rushing, and had a rushing touchdown and a passing touchdown to . Tee Higgins -- fresh off not getting an extension

-- fresh off The Bengals' 10 punts were their most in any Burrow start.

The Bengals earned an "F" in our weekly grades. If there were a grade worse than that, they would have earned it.

👎 Not so honorable mentions

🏈 College football recap: Texas rolls Alabama in Tuscaloosa; Colorado stampedes Nebraska

Getty Images

Last year, after Quinn Ewers got hurt early and Bryce Young pulled off some magic, Texas felt like it let one slip away against Alabama. The Longhorns made sure that was not the case this year.

Ewers threw for 349 yards and three touchdowns, Texas sacked Jalen Milroe five times and picked him off twice, and the Longhorns outscored the Crimson Tide 21-8 in the fourth quarter to rally past Nick Saban's squad, 34-24.

Saban has long owned his former assistants -- he entered the game 28-2 against them -- but Steve Sarkisian and his team cracked the code, writes Dennis Dodd.

Dodd: "In two seasons-plus, Steve Sarkisian has assembled a squad that is capable of a championship more than at any point since that 2010 Rose Bowl crash. He has stacked recruiting classes. The Big 12? The 'Horns were overwhelming favorites going in, but Saturday allows Texas to dream bigger without barriers and without shame."

Jerry Palm has Texas taking Alabama's place in his latest projected College Football Playoff field, and the Longhorns are up to fourth in the AP Top 25 and sixth in the Coaches Poll.

No. 18 Colorado also continued its terrific start by crushing Nebraska, 36-14. Deion Sanders' bunch is certainly never boring: They have a new "Turnover Throne," their fans stormed the field after the win, and quarterback Shedeur Sanders called out Nebraska coach Matt Rhule. The Buffaloes might not be Pac-12 title contenders yet, writes Will Backus, but they sure are fun.

Here's more:

🎾 Coco Gauff makes history in US Open triumph; Novak Djokovic wins men's crown



Getty Images

The stage, the start, the circumstances ... most 19-year-olds would crumple. Most players regardless of age would, too.

Coco Gauff is not one of those 19-year-olds. She's not one of those players, either. Gauff rallied from a tough first set to beat Aryna Sabalenka 2-6, 6-3, 6-2 in the US Open women's final. Gauff is the youngest American US Open winner -- man or woman -- since Serena Williams in 1999. It's her first Grand Slam title.

On the men's side, Novak Djokovic won his 24th career slam, taking down Daniil Medvedev in straight sets, 6-3, 7-6 (7-5), 6-3. He paid tribute to Kobe Bryant after the victory.

Djokovic, 36, extended his own men's record for most majors and tied Margaret Court for most major singles titles by a man or woman. Djokovic will also reclaim the top spot in the world rankings.

🏈 Michigan State suspends Mel Tucker amid sexual harassment investigation



The following section contains sensitive and disturbing content.

Michigan State suspended coach Mel Tucker without pay after it was revealed that Tucker is the subject of an MSU Title IX investigation into allegations of sexual harassment. A formal hearing is scheduled to begin Oct. 5.

A complaint filed in December 2022 by Brenda Tracy , a prominent rape survivor and activist against sexual violence, accused Tucker of making sexually suggestive comments and numerous other inappropriate incidents, including one that occurred on an April 28, 2022, phone call. Tucker acknowledged the call occurred and claimed it was a consensual encounter.

, a prominent rape survivor and activist against sexual violence, accused Tucker of making sexually suggestive comments and numerous other inappropriate incidents, including one that occurred on an April 28, 2022, phone call. Tucker acknowledged the call occurred and claimed it was a consensual encounter. Tracy has been an advocate against sexual assault and violence against women with much of her work in college athletics. In 2016, Dennis Dodd called her "the most influential person of the year in college athletics."

Tucker, 51, signed a 10-year, $95-million extension in late 2021. However, the contract contains a clause that says he can be fired for cause "if the coach is engaged in any conduct which constitutes moral turpitude" or MSU deems said conduct embarrasses the university.

⚾ MLB Power Rankings and weekend recap: Angels open to trading Mike Trout?



We're inside three weeks until the regular season ends, and Matt Snyder's Power Rankings are still going strong. Here's the latest top five:

Braves (previous: 1) ( they're also the first team to clinch a playoff spot Orioles (3) Rays (4) Dodgers (2) Astros (6)

The Angels are nowhere near the top of the Power Rankings, but they may have made the biggest news this weekend with reports saying they might be open to moving Mike Trout if the star outfielder wants out. It's been a nightmare year for the Angels, which wasted Shohei Ohtani's brilliance and saw Trout miss lots of time with injuries. And while nothing seems imminent, this is just the cherry on top of an awful last few months.

In other news ...

The Yankees' season just seems to progressively get worse: Luis Severino ( oblique Jasson Domínguez has a torn UCL

season just seems to progressively get worse: ( has a The Brewers nearly threw the MLB's first 11-inning no-hitter ... and then lost to the Yankees.

📺 What we're watching Monday

🏈 Bills at Jets, 8:15 p.m. on ESPN