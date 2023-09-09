New York Yankees right-hander Luis Severino is done for the season. He was placed on the injured list Saturday with a high-grade left oblique strain and will not pitch again this year, manager Aaron Boone announced (per MLB.com). In a corresponding move, the Yankees recalled righty reliever Ron Marinaccio from Triple-A.

Severino, 29, exited his start on Friday against the Milwaukee Brewers in the fifth inning after delivering a pitch. He was in clear pain at the time, and he later described the sensation as feeling as though "somebody shot" him. Here's a look at the play in question, courtesy of YES Network:

Severino has had an uneven season to date. Overall, he's started in 18 of his 19 appearances, amassing a 6.65 ERA (65 ERA+) and a 2.32 strikeout-to-walk ratio. Those marks are anchored by a 12-start stretch earlier this summer that saw him post a 9.27 ERA in 56 innings. The Yankees kept running Severino out there, for whatever rhyme or reason, and he's responded in recent times by surrendering just six runs across his four most recent starts.

Severino will qualify for free agency after this season. If this injury ends up costing him the rest of the campaign, it'll be interesting to see how teams view him this winter.

The Yankees, by the way, have now lost three consecutive games, putting them at 70-72 on the year. That record is good for eight games back in the wild-card race and two games behind the Boston Red Sox for fourth place. If things don't change, and in a hurry, this could mark the first time the Yankees have finished last in their division since 1990. For now, Severino's absence will make New York's climb a little tougher.