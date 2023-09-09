Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders, the son of Buffaloes coach Deion Sanders, continued his blistering start to the season with 393 yards and two touchdowns through the air in a 36-14 win over Nebraska on Saturday. The younger Sanders' performance even included him doing the "Deion Shuffle" while celebrating one touchdown in the victory, just as his father did during his illustrious playing career.

The signal-caller for No. 22 Colorado wasn't afraid to stick up for the elder Sanders after the game ended, either. Shedeur took aim at first-year Nebraska coach Matt Rhule during his postgame press conference, saying Rhule provided extra motivation for the Buffs thanks to comments he made in the offseason that appeared critical of the way Deion was rebuilding and advertising the Colorado program.

"The coach said a lot of things about my pops and about the program, but now, he wants to act nice," Sanders told reporters after the victory. "I don't respect that because you hated on another man. You shouldn't do that. It was just, all respect was gone for them and their program. I like playing against their defensive coordinator [Tony White], but the respect level ain't there because [Rhule] disrespected us first."

Shedeur is referring to comments Rhule made in April that appeared to be directed at Colorado and Coach Prime. Though Rhule did not mention Sanders or the program by name, he scoffed at other schools who were making a name for themselves on the "transfer portal" and "hype," noting how his program handled business in a more traditional manner.

"I hear other schools [say] they can't wait for today, the transfer portal, they can't wait to go out. … I can't wait to coach my guys, let me tell you that," Rhule said. "I'm not here … I'm not thinking about anybody else but this team out here."

"If you notice in our videos that we post -- and I'm proud to post those -- they're always of us working," Rhule added. "They're never of us talking. [This] program is built on work; it's not built on hype."

All said, there didn't seem to be much bad blood between Deion and Rhule after Saturday's contest. Rhule quickly made his way to shake Sanders' hand before fans stormed the field in Boulder, Colorado. He even offered direct praise for Sanders in a press conference ahead of the nonconference clash.

But it's Sanders' squad who is off to a 2-0 start while Rhule and Nebraska now sit 0-2.