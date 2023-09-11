Last week, among other things, I discussed how the American League looked wide open and one of the reasons for that is the two-time defending AL champion Houston Astros looked a little vulnerable. At the time, the Astros hadn't been alone in first place all season.

The spent the next week making a statement.

The defending champs are now holding a 2.5-game lead in the AL West and are zeroing in on that playoff bye. Let this past week be a reminder that the Astros are still very capable of running the table in October (and early November) again. The Astros just went 5-1 while outscoring their opponents by 32 runs. They scored double digits in runs four of the six games.

Jose Altuve is out of his mind right now. He's hitting .343 with eight doubles, two triples, 11 homers, 25 RBI and 43 runs in his last 42 games. He had a two-homer game followed by a three-homer game last week. We know how scary Yordan Alvarez can be. Alex Bregman is having a sizzling second half. Kyle Tucker is having another excellent season. Jeremy Peña has hit well in the second half after a sophomore slump of a first half. Michael Brantley is finally back from the injured list and is hitting .346 with a slugging over .600. How about the year from Chas McCormick at the plate?

On the mound, Framber Valdez is a clear frontline starter while the reacquired Justin Verlander has been great in three of his last four starts. The bullpen has a bevy of power arms and it's entirely possible someone from the rotation (Cristian Javier? J.P. France?) throws like a very good number three in the playoff rotation.

They have all the pieces to repeat as champs. We haven't seen repeat champions since the Yankees won three straight from 1998 through 2000. We haven't even seen a repeat pennant winner since, oh wait, yeah: The 2021 and 2022 Astros, so they're looking to make it three straight. We haven't seen a team win three straight pennants since those same Yankees won the AL in 2001.

Will the Astros pull it off? They aren't indestructible, but they are plenty formidable and there's a decent shot.