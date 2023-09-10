Texas climbed to No. 4 in the AP Top 25 on Sunday after its 34-24 Week 2 victory over Alabama. The win marks the Longhorns' first foray into the top five since 2010 as the program seeks to turn a corner under third-year coach Steve Sarkisian before joining the SEC next season.

The 'Horns looked plenty ready for life in a new conference while handing the Crimson Tide their first regular season nonconference defeat since 2007, Nick Saban's first season leading Alabama. Amid the loss, the Crimson Tide dropped from No. 3 to No. 10.

This marks the first time since 2015 that the Crimson Tide have been ranked outside the top five at any point in September. In 2015, they rallied from a Week 3 loss against Ole Miss to win the SEC championship and College Football Playoff National Championship. If this year's team is going to follow a similar script, it must first address a struggling passing game and a defense that failed to produce a sack or turnover against the Longhorns.

Amid Alabama's tumble, Florida State rose to No. 3 and USC creeped up to No. 5. Eight Pac-12 teams made the poll as No. 24 UCLA and No. 23 Washington State each earned spots in the rankings for the first time this season.

Here's a full look at the top 25 (first-place votes in parenthesis).

AP Top 25 poll

1. Georgia (55)

2. Michigan (2)

3. Florida State (3)

4. Texas (2)

5. USC

6. Ohio State

7. Penn State

8. Washington

9. Notre Dame

10. Alabama

11. Tennessee

12. Utah

13. Oregon

14. LSU

15. Kansas State

16. Oregon State

17. Ole Miss

18. Colorado

19. Oklahoma

20. North Carolina

21. Duke

22. Miami

23. Washington State

24. UCLA

25. Iowa

Others receiving votes: Clemson 86, Arkansas 33, TCU 19, Kansas 19, Tulane 17, Wisconsin 10, Kentucky 5, Mississippi St. 5, Minnesota 3, Cincinnati 3, Fresno St. 2, Wyoming 1, Oklahoma St. 1, Maryland 1, James Madison 1.