Colorado jumped four spots to No. 21 in the updated Coaches Poll after improving to 2-0 with a 36-14 win at Nebraska in Week 2. The Buffaloes' climb in the rankings comes after they barely squeaked in at No. 25 following their season-opening win at TCU in coach Deion Sanders' debut.

If voters were skeptical that Colorado's win over the Horned Frogs was just a Week 1 fluke, then CU's performance against the Cornhuskers served as validation that Sanders has a squad capable of truly making noise in the Pac-12 after the program's dismal 1-11 record last season. The Buffs overcame early offensive struggles to amass 24 first downs behind 393 yards passing from quarterback Shedeur Sanders, who completed 31 of 42 attempts with two touchdowns.

Miami also benefitted from a huge day in the passing attack as the Hurricanes entered the Coaches Poll at No. 23 following their 48-33 victory over Texas A&M. Tyler Van Dyke completed 21 of 30 passes for 374 yards, five touchdowns as the 'Canes picked up their biggest win yet under second-year coach Mario Cristobal.

Georgia retained the top spot with 64 of 66 possible first-place votes. With Alabama's loss to Texas, the Crimson Tide fell to No. 10 while the Longhorns surged to No. 6. Florida State, meanwhile, jumped two spots to No. 3 after improving to 2-0 with a blowout victory over Southern Miss.

Below is the full Coaches Poll top 25 from the 66 coaches who vote weekly (first-place votes in parentheses).

Coaches Poll top 25

1. Georgia (64)

2. Michigan (1)

3. Florida State

4. Ohio State

5. USC

6. Texas

7. Penn State

8. Washington

9. Tennessee

10. Alabama

11. Notre Dame

12. Utah

13. Oregon

14. LSU

15. Kansas State

16. Oklahoma

17. Oregon State

18. North Carolina

19. Ole Miss

20. Duke

21. Colorado

22. Clemson

23. Miami

24. Iowa

25. UCLA

Others receiving votes: Washington State 80; Kentucky 38; Texas Christian 26; Auburn 23; Texas A&M 21; Fresno State 21; Kansas 17; Tulane 16; Missouri 14; Maryland 14; Wake Forest 13; Oklahoma State 12; Central Florida 11; Arkansas 10; Syracuse 9; Cincinnati 8; Wisconsin 7; Mississippi State 7; Wyoming 6; Minnesota 6; Air Force 5; South Carolina 3; Memphis 3; Louisville 3; James Madison 2; Michigan State 1.