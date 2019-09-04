Ezekiel Elliott contract: Comparing last 10 NFL rushing champions by salaries, team records and more

Zeke has signed, but does it really pay to have the league's leading rusher?

While the rest of the NFL is zigging, Jerry Jones has zagged. 

Instead of giving quarterback Dak Prescott his coveted new contract, Jones and the Dallas Cowboys have given running back Ezekiel Elliott a six-year contract worth close to $90 million. The Cowboys have not only made Elliott their highest-paid player, he has become the league's highest paid running back, overtaking Los Angeles Rams All-Pro Todd Gurley

Many will (justifiably) argue that Elliott deserves the big payday after leading in the NFL in rushing in two of his first three seasons.  That being said, the fact that the Cowboys are zigging here when the majority of the NFL is zagging should be alarming to Dallas fans hoping to see their team reach a Super Bowl for the first time in nearly a quarter century. Both recent and longterm history suggests that teams don't win Super Bowls with high-priced running backs. Consider the fortunes of the teams that fielded the last 10 rushing champions. 

Year NameTeamBase SalaryWas he the highest paid running back? Team recordSuper Bowl title? 

2018

Ezekiel Elliott

Dallas Cowboys

$2,718,758

No

10-6

No

2017

Kareem Hunt

Kansas City Chiefs

$465,000

No

10-6

No

2016

Ezekiel Elliott

Dallas Cowboys

$450,000

No

13-3

No

2015

Adrian Peterson

Minnesota Vikings

$11,000,000

Yes 

11-5

No

2014 

DeMarco Murray

Dallas Cowboys

$1,406,000

No

12-4

No

2013

LeSean McCoy

Philadelphia Eagles

$3,000,000

No

10-6

No

2012 

Adrian Peterson

Minnesota Vikings

$8,000,000

Yes

10-6

No

2011

Maurice Jones-Drew

Jacksonville Jaguars

$4,050,000

No

5-11

No

2010

Arian Foster

Houston Texans

$395,000

No

6-10

No

2009

Chris Johnson

Tennessee Titans

$385,000

No

8-8

No

Yes, having an elite running back helps you win games. Seven of the 10 teams listed above finished with a winning record while qualifying for the postseason. But none of them reached the Super Bowl, let alone a conference championship game. 

The 2015 Minnesota Vikings, who paid Adrian Peterson a handsome $11,000,000 salary, lost to the visiting Seattle Seahawks in the wild card round of the NFC playoffs. Peterson's 2012 team was also defeated in the opening round of the playoffs. 

In comparison, here's a look at salaries for the last 10 Super Bowl champions' leading rusher. 

YearNameTeam Base Salary

2018

Sony Michel

New England Patriots

$480,000

2017

LeGarrette Blount

Philadelphia Eagles

$900,000

2016

LeGarrette Blount

New England Patriots 

$760,000

2015

C.J. Anderson

Denver Broncos 

$585,000

2014

LeGarrette Blount

New England Patriots 

$257,647

2013

Marshawn Lynch 

Seattle Seahawks 

$7,000,000

2012 

Ray Rice

Baltimore Ravens

$2,000,000

2011

Ahmad Bradshaw 

New York Giants

$1,500,000

2010

Brandon Jackson

Green Bay Packers

$740,000

2009

Pierre Thomas

New Orleans Saints 

$460,000

As you can see, the recent salary level for running backs on Super Bowl teams is pretty low, with Marshawn Lynch the only outlier. Unlike most of the other backs on this list, Lynch, was was already an established running back who wasn't playing on a rookie contract by the time he helped the Seahawks win their first Super Bowl. The only other player on the list who could say that is Ray Rice, who received a $15,000,000 signing bonus that year along with his $2,000,000 base salary. 

While Elliott may be worth paying, recent history suggests that the Cowboys would've been better served giving Elliott a more team friendly contract that would give them more cap space to sign other players. 

If the Cowboys win a championship with Elliott, and if he leads the league in rushing yet again, he would join Emmitt Smith (1992 and '95) and Terrell Davis (1998) as the only two rushing champions to win the Super Bowl. If Dallas fails to end its Super Bowl drought, Jones might ultimately regret giving in to Zeke's demands. 

Elliott's success won't just impact the Cowboys. It will likely impact how teams pay franchise running backs going forward. 

