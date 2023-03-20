The Philadelphia Eagles are certainly going to look different in 2023, but that was to be expected with the number of good upcoming free agents that played for the team last season. Philadelphia was able to keep some key members of its NFC Championship team from last season, but they were going to lose some talent on both sides of the ball.

Gone from the defense are Javon Hargrave, T.J. Edwards, Kyzir White, C.J. Gardner-Johnson and Marcus Epps -- five starters from last year (including both linebackers and safeties). Miles Sanders and Isaac Seumalo are the two offensive starters that have signed elsewhere in free agency.

How are the Eagles going to replace seven starters? Some of them were already on last year's team while others signed already in free agency? There are still other players in free agency the Eagles could pursue (particularly at safety).

Running back

The Eagles jumped on the running back market early, signing Penny to a one-year contract before Sanders landed his deal with the Panthers. Philadelphia also re-signed Scott on the same day, going with a running back-by-committee approach of Penny, Scott, Kenneth Gainwell, and Trey Sermon.

Even with the signing of Penny, the Eagles could still use a draft pick on a running back next month.

Defensive tackle

Hargrave was out of the Eagles' price range, as he landed a four-year deal with the 49ers worth $21 million per year. The Eagles had an internal replacement for Hargrave in Davis, who had 18 tackles in five starts (played 224 snaps in his rookie season). Davis was playing well before a foot injury led to the Eagles signing Ndamukong Suh and Linval Joseph for a deep playoff run, limiting his snaps on the field.

The Eagles re-signed Cox (37 pressures, seven sacks, 14 quarterback hits) for $10 million as a veteran mentor for Davis and Williams (36 tackles, six quarterback hits, four sacks) -- both of which will see a significant increase in playing time in 2023. Philadelphia can still draft a defensive tackle early with two first-round picks at its disposal.

Linebacker

Dean is in line for one of the two linebacker spots, as he had 13 tackles in just 34 snaps last seaosn in playing behind Edwards and White. Elliss and Bradley stayed on the roster thanks to their performance on special teams in 2022 and both will have an opportunity for an expanded role on the depth chart. The Eagles were high on Taylor over the last two years, but injuries have limited him to just nine games over the last two seasons (none in 2022).

This position is far from a finished product, as the Eagles will certainly look at the free agents available and address the position in the draft. Deion Jones, Nicholas Morrow, Bobby Wagner, and Rashaan Evans are the top linebackers available in free agency.

Safety

The Eagles have some work to do at safety as they lost both their starters to free agency (in a market that wasn't favorable to safeties not named Jessie Bates). They like Blankenship after his performance filling in for Gardner-Johnson last season (32 tackles, interception, 58.3 passer rating allowed in coverage). He'll be in line to start in 2023.

Philadelphia will likely look at the free agents available, as there are some good players left on the market. John Johnson III, Adrian Amos, Terrell Edmunds, Kareem Jackson, Deon Bush, Taylor Rapp, and Jalen Mills are available. The Eagles will likely look at a safety in the early rounds of the draft as well.

Right guard

The Eagles were bracing losing Seumalo in free agency, especially when All-Pro center Jason Kelce announced he was returning for a 14th season. Once Kelce returned, that cleared the way for Jurgens to take over at right guard -- where he cross-trained last season.

Jurgens is eventually going to take over for Kelce at center, but he'll be the right guard in 2023. The Eagles are going to need more depth at the guard position, but they can find that in the alter rounds of the draft or in the undrafted free agent pool.

Backup quarterback

The Eagles wanted Minshew to test the market and come back to them with offers he received. They decided to move on and sign Mariota for a one-year contract worth $5 million. No. 2 quarterback has always been a priority for Philadelphia.