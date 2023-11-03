Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel expects the results of Sunday's anticipated matchup with the Chiefs to be exaggerated; if his Miami contender pulls off the victory, fans will surely be hyping them as legitimate Super Bowl contenders. In Kansas City, however, even amid an unusually slow offensive start atop the AFC West, a Lombardi Trophy is already the expectation.

Patrick Mahomes may have eight interceptions in as many games, Travis Kelce may be the only truly reliable pass catcher in the lineup and almost a dozen teams may be scoring more than Andy Reid's perennial juggernaut. But oddsmakers still favor the Chiefs to go the distance in 2023, with the reigning champs recently leapfrogging the 49ers as the top bet to win Super Bowl LVIII.

Did you know the Super Bowl is only 100 days away? Here are 100 things to know ahead of the big game, including key storylines, top contenders, MVP favorites and best remaining matchups.

Here are the latest odds to win the Super Bowl, courtesy of Caesars Sportsbook:

Rank Team Odds Record 1 Chiefs +500 6-2 2 49ers +525 5-3 3 Eagles +550 7-1

4 Dolphins +900 6-2

5 Cowboys +1000 5-2

6 Ravens +1100 6-2 7 Lions +1300 6-2

8 Jaguars

+1500 6-2 9 Bengals +1500 4-3 10 Bills +1800 5-3

Interestingly enough, the NFL team with the best record -- the Eagles, at 7-1 -- is listed third here, which could be an indication of second-half expectations. Philadelphia's upcoming schedule is among the toughest in the league, with a daunting five-game stretch against the Cowboys, Chiefs, Bills, 49ers and Cowboys. San Francisco has also been battling injuries to key players like Deebo Samuel and Trent Williams, both of whom are set to return soon. And the Chiefs have the championship track record, advancing to the AFC Championship game in each of Mahomes' five seasons as the starting quarterback.

Other bets to monitor: The Ravens (+1100) could have a case as the AFC's top team, boasting the NFL's No. 1-ranked scoring defense along with an MVP-caliber Lamar Jackson, the Jaguars (+1500) are now 13-4 dating back to last November under Doug Pederson and the Bills (+1800) upgraded their secondary by adding cornerback Rasul Douglas ahead of the trade deadline, while Josh Allen leads all QBs in total touchdowns. Each of those teams obviously has a lot to prove when it comes to going deep in the postseason, but each of them also possesses the firepower to win a shootout with contenders like the Chiefs and Dolphins.