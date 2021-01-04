The field for the NFL playoffs is set. The road to Super Bowl LV in Tampa, Florida officially runs through Kansas City and/or Green Bay, as the Chiefs and Packers secured the lone first-round byes in the AFC and NFC, respectively. But before we get to those teams, there are some wild-card games to play.

And because there are wild-card games, there are also game odds. Point spreads, over/unders, the whole nine yards. Courtesy of our friends at William Hill Sportsbook, here's what we've got for the first NFL lines of the postseason.

(7) Colts at (2) Bills

Sat., Jan. 9, 1:05 p.m. ET, CBS (stream on CBS All Access)

The Bills won their first division title since 1995, and thanks to both their victory and the Steelers' loss to the Browns in Week 17, they own the No. 2 seed as well. Indianapolis took care of business in Week 17 with a victory over the Jaguars, but the Titans' last-second win over the Texans knocked Houston down to the No. 7 seed. Buffalo is red hot against the spread and both of these teams have routinely seen their games go over the total throughout the season.

(6) Rams at (3) Seahawks

Sat., Jan. 9, 4:40 p.m. ET, FOX (stream on fuboTV, try for free)

The Seahawks pulled out a too-close-for-comfort victory over the 49ers in Week 17, while the Rams prevailed over the division rival Cardinals in a battle of the backup quarterbacks. Jared Goff is going to try to suit up for L.A. next weekend, and it remains to be seen whether Cooper Kupp and/or Michael Brockers, both of whom were placed on the COVID-19 list this week, can get back on the field. This will be the third time these two teams play this season. The Rams took the first matchup 23-16, while the Seahawks won the rematch 20-9.

(5) Buccaneers at (4) Washington

Sat., Jan. 9, 8:15 p.m. ET, NBC (stream on fuboTV, try for free)

Washington won the decrepit NFC East thanks to a laughable victory over the Eagles, while the Bucs wrapped up the No. 5 seed with a victory against the Falcons. The Football Team one of two home teams that is not favored on Wild Card Weekend, and for good reason. The Wnder had hit in four of Tampa's last five games before Week 17, and in five of Washington's last six.

(5) Ravens at (4) Titans

Sun., Jan. 10, 1:05 p.m. ET, ABC/ESPN (stream on fuboTV, try for free)

Thanks to their rollicking victory over the Texans, the Titans came away with the AFC South crown and the right to host a playoff game, and it's a good one. They get a rematch with the team they knocked out of the playoffs last season in what should be one of the best games of the first round. Baltimore's offense has really come on of late and the Ravens were 5-0 ATS in their last five before they blew out the Bengals in Week 17, with the total going Over in four of their last six. The Titans were 4-2 ATS in their last six before Week 17, with the total going Over in six of the last seven.

(7) Bears at (2) Saints

Sun., Jan. 10, 4:40 p.m. ET, CBS/Nickelodeon/Amazon Prime (stream on CBS All Access)

The Bears backed their way into the playoffs despite a Week 17 loss to the Packers, while the Saints wrapped up the No. 2 seed in the conference by blowing out the Panthers. Chicago's offense has been better down the stretch of the season, which helped the over hit fairly often during that span. Saints games tended to go Over throughout this year as well, while New Orleans went 7-1-1 ATS down the stretch of the season.

(6) Browns at (3) Steelers

Sun., Jan. 10, 8:15 p.m. ET, NBC (stream on fuboTV, try for free)

The Steelers didn't even really try to compete with the Browns in Week 17, starting Mason Rudolph and working Josh Dobbs in throughout the game as well. It'll be Ben Roethlisberger back under center next week, when these teams meet for the third time this season. It's worth noting that Pittsburgh won the early-season game between these two teams 38-7, and the Browns struggled to get by a Steelers team without a lot of key contributors in Week 17.

The schedule for the ensuing weeks will be as follows.

Divisional Round

Saturday, January 16

AFC Divisional Round

NFC Divisional Round

Sunday, January 17

AFC Divisional Round

NFC Divisional Round

Note: The Chiefs and Packers will both be playing their first game of the postseason in the divisional round, but the schedule for this round hasn't been released yet.

Championship Sunday

Sunday, January 24

NFC Championship, 3:05 p.m. ET (Fox)

AFC Championship, 6:40 p.m. ET (CBS)

Super Bowl LV

Sunday, February 7

AFC Champion vs. NFC Champion in Tampa, 6:30 p.m. ET (CBS)