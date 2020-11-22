It's the 11th NFL Sunday of the 2020 season and we're keeping you updated on all the action and biggest storylines throughout the day. The Week 11 slate has some fantastic matchups and storylines that we can't wait to watch unfold. Check back often to find everything you need to know.

Schedule

Thursday

Seahawks 28, Cardinals 21 (Recap)

Sunday

Texans 27, Patriots 20 (Recap)

Saints 24, Falcons 9 (Recap)

Titans 30, Ravens 24 (Recap)

Washington 20, Bengals 9 (Recap)

Steelers 27, Jaguars 3 (Recap)

Panthers 20, Lions 0 (Recap)

Browns 22, Eagles 17 (Recap)

Broncos 20, Dolphins 13 (Recap)

Chargers 34, Jets 28 (Recap)

Cowboys 31, Vikings 28 (Recap)

Colts 34, Packers 31 (Recap)

Chiefs at Raiders, 8:20 p.m. ET (Preview)

Monday

Rams at Buccaneers, 8:15 p.m. ET (Preview)

Dalton to Dalton

The Cowboys took a late lead over the Vikings when Andy Dalton found Dalton Schultz for the TD. It was a very well designed third-down call from Cowboys offensive coordinator Kellen Moore. Schultz came wide open underneath with the natural pick.

Simmons with the game-sealing INT

If you don't know Broncos safety Justin Simmons, you should familiarize yourselves with his name now. He very well may be an All-Pro safety when this season is said and done. Simmons made the game-sealing interception of Ryan Fitzpatrick -- who replaced Tua Tagovailoa -- to get the Broncos a win.

Rivers finds Doyle to cut the lead

Don't look now but the Colts are mounting a comeback against the Packers on the back of some really nice throws from veteran QB Philip Rivers. To cap off a long scoring drive, Rivers ripped a ball in between two defenders and found Jack Doyle for the score.

Thielen gives Lamb a run for his money

Earlier we called CeeDee Lamb's TD catch the best of the week, but Adam Thielen would like a word with us after that. Thielen reeled in the one-handed score and dragged his toes to make sure this thing couldn't be overturned. He also drew a holding penalty the Vikings would ultimately decline.

Gordon breaks free

Melvin Gordon hasn't had much room to run for most of the season, but he surprisingly found some against a previously stingy Dolphins defense. Melvin looked like his old self here showing off that short-area burst and ability to bounce in an out of his cuts while not losing much speed at all.

Herbert shows off his next-level arm talent

Justin Herbert is arguably the most impressive rookie QB this season and his arm talent is truly something else. Watch how Herbert rolls to his opposite shoulder and lets the ball rip through a tight window to his favorite target. The velocity and ball placement on this TD are rare -- you won't see it from many QBs -- rookies or veterans.

Flacco drops a bomb to Perriman

It looks like Joe Flacco has found his favorite Jets receiver as he continues to fill in for Sam Darnold. Flacco let it fly two weeks ago against the Patriots and connected in the deep passing game with Breshad Perriman. That was the case once again this week and Flacco dropped it in perfectly. Great throw. Great catch.

Lamb makes the catch of the day

Do you want to see the best catch in Week 11? Look no further, CeeDee Lamb has you covered. After racking up some of the most eye-popping catches in the nation at Oklahoma, Lamb is up to his old tricks with the Cowboys. Lamb's ability to adjust his body and stay controlled while hauling in passes that are just a little off from a placement standpoint is phenomenal.

Adams gets No. 10

Since returning from injury earlier this season, Davante Adams has been undoubtedly the best WR in the NFL by both the numbers and the eye test. In Week 11, he caught touchdown No. 10. He did most of the work on this one but kudos to Aaron Rodgers for a lightning-quick release.

Herbert goes off in first half

Justin Herbert has been cooking in the first half of what's arguably the easiest matchup he'll have all year against the Jets pass defense. His favorite target continues to be Keenan Allen -- and the pair have connected for nearly 100 yards in a single half -- but his most impressive play came in the deep passing game. Herbert is nearing 300 yards passing with two touchdowns in one half of play.

Pittman breaks free for a big one

After landing on injured reserve earlier this year, it looked like it could be a lost rookie season for Michael Pittman. Scratch that. He's healthy, back, and making big plays. Coming off a breakout game in Week 10, Pittman rolled through Week 11 with another game-breaking play -- this time for a touchdown.

Taysom impressive in first career start

No one knew what to exactly make of Hill's first career start at QB after the Saints kept this thing under wraps until we found out late in the week he had taken all first-team reps. Hill passed his first test with flying colors in a decisive win over a division rival. Hill finished the game with an impressive 18 for 23 for 233 passing yards -- averaging over 10 yards per attempt. He also added 51 yards on 10 carries and two touchdowns. Here are some of Hill's most impressive plays:

Hill turning a busted pass play into a rushing TD.

Hill with the Cam Newton-esque designed rushing TD.

Hill finds Michael Thomas for the strike.

Big Dog eats in OT

Derrick Henry -- or the big dog -- a nickname to describe his fourth-quarter play -- sealed a comeback victory for the Titans with an impressive cutback TD run in overtime. Big dog eats!

Brown breaks through multiple tackles

A.J. Brown would simply not be stopped on what is an early candidate for our favorite play on the Week 11 slate. Not only did Brown's broken tackles keep a drive alive that otherwise would've been in jeopardy, it gave the Titans the go-ahead TD.

Hunt goes air Kareem for the score

Kareem Hunt would not be stopped on route to the end zone for a flying score to cap off a drive where the Browns imposed their will with a long Nick Chubb run to set up the short Hunt score. While Hunt's fantasy owners are likely angry, Browns fans are absolutely loving it.

Cam feeling it on the deep ball

Cam Newton has started to develop a rapport with his makeshift WR corps over the past two weeks and that continued into Week 11. Newton found Damiere Byrd on a perfectly-thrown 42-yard deep shot to get the Patriots back into the game. Byrd also did an excellent job tracking the ball.

Lamar finds his favorite target

The biggest difference between the MVP version of Lamar Jackson and the 2020 version is his efficiency on deep passes. After connecting with Marquise Brown for four long TDs in 2019, he has connected with him for zero this season. One receiver he has still been able to connect with at times is tight end Mark Andrews. On a well-designed deep shot, Jackson connected with Andrews for a big one.

Claypool grabs TD No. 8

Chase Claypool continues to make his surprising case for Offensive Rookie of the Year even stronger. Claypool might have had worse then 100/1 odds -- if he was even on the board -- to win the award before the season. Now? Well, we'll say this, when you factor in the eight touchdowns and the impact he has made on the Steelers offense as a whole -- we like his chances. Ben Roethlisberger dropped the ball in perfectly over the top and Claypool made the leaping grab.

Burrow to Green for the first time

Joe Burrow has not been shy when it comes to targeting veteran A.J. Green so far this season, but despite the heavy volume, the rookie hasn't been able to connect with the veteran on a single TD yet this season. That all changed in Week 11. In the red zone, Burrow found Green for the TD.

Wentz makes an early error

Carson Wentz has struggled in 2020 and that's no secret, but he made a mistake to start Week 11 that is unacceptable. Wentz missed an open read to his receiver before making the decision to throw late -- to the flat to a running back -- a recipe for disaster no matter how you slice it. The Browns capitalized immediately with a pick six.

Titans with the misdirection

Tennessee found a way to cash in on their early red zone possession with a tricky misdirection play. Watch QB Ryan Tannehill's eyes as he sells the throw to his right before coming back to the left to Jonnu Smith who crosses off his block and cashes in.

Walker, Hill get their chances

The best NFL stories are always the unexpected ones and that's exactly what two quarterbacks have a chance to lay the foundation for in Week 11. P.J. Walker was arguably the best player on the field at any position in the XFL when it restarted last year and now he'll get his chance to start for his former college coach in an offense that is very quarterback-friendly in Carolina with Joe Burrow's former college coordinator (Joe Brady) at the helm. Who knows -- maybe Walker can parlay this into a chance at a long-term starting opportunity. In New Orleans, the Saints want to see what they have in Taysom Hill a long-term basis after re-signing him. Hill will draw the start and could take the first step in proving to be Drew Brees' ultimate successor.