|
|
|ATL
|NO
Falcons-Saints Preview
NEW ORLEANS (AP) Alvin Kamara expresses confidence in the Saints' ability to quickly coalesce around a fill-in quarterback while record-setting, 15-year starter Drew Brees is injured.
There is precedent for that. New Orleans went 5-0 in games Teddy Bridgewater started in 2019 while Brees was out with a hand injury.
The Saints (7-2), who've won six straight, host the Atlanta Falcons (3-6) on Sunday. New Orleans will begin another stint without Brees, whose ribs were injured on a big hit that forced him to sit out the second half of last week's win over San Francisco.
Stepping in will be former Tampa Bay starter Jameis Winston and change-of-pace option QB Taysom Hill.
''Last year, when Drew went down and Teddy came in, everybody really rallied around Teddy and did what they had to do to try to be perfect in their job,'' Kamara said. ''It's a little more heightened sense of awareness because, obviously, it changes'' when Brees isn't running the offense.
For Winston, whose raw talent has never been in question, it's an opportunity to start shedding a reputation for mercurial play that led the Buccaneers to let go of their 2015 first overall draft choice when they had a chance to replace him with six-time Super Bowl winner Tom Brady.
Last season, Winston joined an elite group of QBs in NFL history to pass for more than 5,000 yards and 30 TDs in a season. But he also threw 30 interceptions.
He arguably should have been intercepted again while playing in relief of Brees last week, but Niners safety Jimmie Ward dropped a risky pass over the middle that hit him in both hands.
Still, Falcons interim coach Raheem Morris sees reason to believe Winston's game would begin evolving while he's with New Orleans.
''He's had a significant amount of time to be with those guys, talking like 10 weeks to be with those guys and sitting behind Drew, who is arguably one of the best quarterbacks to play our game ... so he has to be better,'' Morris said. ''You can't help but be better when you're around those type of people and the right type of thing.''
THIN AT THE EDGE
The Falcons are thin at defensive end after releasing Takk McKinley last week and placing Dante Fowler Jr. on the reserve/COVID-19 list. McKinley was claimed by Cincinnati but then was waived again after the Bengals said he failed a physical. McKinley battled a groin injury this season and has a history of shoulder problems.
Rookie Marlon Davidson, a second-round draft pick from Auburn who has four tackles in only three games, has been held out of the last two games following a knee injury and his stay on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Davidson, who also plays defensive tackle, has been handled with caution in his return and it is not known if he will play this week.
Fowler, who signed a three-year deal worth up to $48 million before the season, has two sacks and one forced fumble in eight games. He was recovering from a hamstring injury when placed on the COVID-19 list.
Morris said he's asking for ''an all-hands-on-deck mentality'' at defensive end. ''The challenge is for these guys to rush as a unit, to rush together.''
DEFENSIVE IMPROVEMENT
The Saints look increasingly well-equipped to keep winning without their star QB because of how their defense has played lately.
Last week, the Saints won despite having just 237 yards of total offense, the lowest figure in a New Orleans win since Brees and coach Sean Payton joined forces in 2006.
New Orleans ranks second in the NFL against the run and their secondary has started playing better. They've made five interceptions in their past two games, with veteran safety Malcolm Jenkins making one in each game.
''Every week, our confidence is growing,'' said Jenkins, who returned to New Orleans this offseason after six seasons with Philadelphia. ''Every week, we're executing very well, playing a lot faster and a lot more physical and the team will need us to do that moving forward.''
KINGS OF THE ROAD
The Falcons have won six consecutive road games against NFC South opponents. The streak began in Week 16 of the 2018 season with a win at Carolina and is the longest in franchise history. It's the third-longest streak of road wins against divisional opponents in the NFL, but only the second-longest in the division. Kansas City (nine) and New Orleans (seven) have longer streaks of road success against division rivals.
The Falcons finished only 7-9 last season but won six of their last eight games, including visits to New Orleans, Tampa Bay and Carolina. This season, they've won three of their last four games under Morris following an 0-5 start. The resurgence has included a win at Carolina on Oct 29.
TIME OF POSSESSION
A key to Atlanta's success with Morris has been the ability to control the clock. In the 0-5 start with former coach Dan Quinn, the Falcons' average time of possession was 29 minutes, 07 seconds. In four games with Morris, the Falcons' average of 35:12 leads the NFL. In that span, Atlanta has improved from 21st in the league to fourth with an overall average of 31:50. But this week they face a Saints squad that also is solid in that category, possessing the ball 31:39 per game, which ranks seventh.
---
AP Sports Writer Charles Odum contributed to this report.
---
More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP-NFL
Copyright 2020 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|
C. Ridley
18 WR
90 ReYds, 5 RECs
|
9
FPTS
|
T. Hill
7 QB
233 PaYds, 51 RuYds, 2 RuTDs
|
24
FPTS
|Team Stats
|Time of Pos
|25:52
|33:41
|1st Downs
|13
|24
|Rushing
|1
|12
|Passing
|9
|9
|Penalty
|3
|3
|3rd Down Conv
|2-14
|4-11
|4th Down Conv
|1-2
|1-1
|Total Net Yards
|223
|378
|Total Plays
|58
|62
|Avg Gain
|3.8
|6.1
|Net Yards Rushing
|52
|168
|Rush Attempts
|14
|36
|Avg Rush Yards
|3.7
|4.7
|Net Yards Passing
|171
|210
|Comp. - Att.
|18-36
|18-23
|Yards Per Pass
|3.9
|8.1
|Penalties - Yards
|7-53
|5-35
|Touchdowns
|0
|3
|Rushing TDs
|0
|3
|Passing TDs
|0
|0
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|2
|1
|Fumbles - Lost
|0-0
|1-1
|Int. Thrown
|2
|0
|Punts - Avg
|5-50.0
|4-39.8
|Return Yards
|18
|104
|Punts - Returns
|1-0
|4-20
|Kickoffs - Returns
|1-18
|3-61
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|2-23
|Red Zone Eff.
|0-1 -0%
|3-4 -75%
|Goal to Go Eff.
|0-0 -0%
|3-4 -75%
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|171
|PASS YDS
|210
|
|
|52
|RUSH YDS
|168
|
|
|223
|TOTAL YDS
|378
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|FPTS
|
M. Ryan 2 QB
4
FPTS
|M. Ryan
|18/36
|207
|0
|2
|4
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
C. Ridley 18 WR
9
FPTS
|C. Ridley
|9
|5
|90
|0
|46
|9
|
R. Gage 83 WR
5
FPTS
|R. Gage
|12
|7
|58
|0
|17
|5
|
J. Jones 11 WR
3
FPTS
|J. Jones
|2
|2
|39
|0
|22
|3
|
O. Zaccheaus 17 WR
1
FPTS
|O. Zaccheaus
|1
|1
|10
|0
|10
|1
|
K. Smith 40 FB
0
FPTS
|K. Smith
|1
|1
|4
|0
|4
|0
|
T. Gurley 21 RB
2
FPTS
|T. Gurley
|2
|1
|3
|0
|3
|2
|
C. Blake 13 WR
0
FPTS
|C. Blake
|3
|1
|3
|0
|3
|0
|
L. Stocker 88 TE
0
FPTS
|L. Stocker
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
B. Powell 15 WR
0
FPTS
|B. Powell
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
H. Hurst 81 TE
0
FPTS
|H. Hurst
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|FF
|
K. Neal 22 SS
|K. Neal
|7-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Dennard 34 DB
|D. Dennard
|6-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
A. Terrell 24 CB
|A. Terrell
|5-1
|0.0
|0
|1
|
D. Jones 45 LB
|D. Jones
|5-1
|1.0
|0
|0
|
G. Jarrett 97 DT
|G. Jarrett
|4-3
|0.5
|0
|0
|
S. Means 55 DE
|S. Means
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
F. Oluokun 54 LB
|F. Oluokun
|2-3
|0.0
|0
|0
|
K. Sheffield 20 DB
|K. Sheffield
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
M. Walker 43 LB
|M. Walker
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
R. Allen 37 FS
|R. Allen
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Tuioti-Mariner 91 DT
|J. Tuioti-Mariner
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
B. Wreh-Wilson 33 CB
|B. Wreh-Wilson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
C. Harris 92 DE
|C. Harris
|1-1
|1.0
|0
|0
|
E. Robinson 46 LB
|E. Robinson
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
A. Bailey 93 DE
|A. Bailey
|1-1
|0.5
|0
|0
|
T. Davison 96 DT
|T. Davison
|0-4
|0.0
|0
|0
|
I. Oliver 26 CB
|I. Oliver
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Cominsky 50 DE
|J. Cominsky
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
Y. Koo 7 K
9
FPTS
|Y. Koo
|3/3
|52
|0/0
|9
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
S. Hofrichter 4 P
|S. Hofrichter
|5
|50.0
|0
|56
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
B. Powell 15 WR
0
FPTS
|B. Powell
|1
|18.0
|18
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
B. Powell 15 WR
0
FPTS
|B. Powell
|1
|0.0
|0
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|FPTS
|
T. Hill 7 QB
24
FPTS
|T. Hill
|18/23
|233
|0
|0
|24
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
T. Hill 7 QB
24
FPTS
|T. Hill
|10
|51
|2
|20
|24
|
L. Murray 28 RB
7
FPTS
|L. Murray
|12
|49
|0
|11
|7
|
A. Kamara 41 RB
10
FPTS
|A. Kamara
|13
|45
|1
|12
|10
|
D. Harris 11 WR
2
FPTS
|D. Harris
|1
|23
|0
|23
|2
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
M. Thomas 13 WR
10
FPTS
|M. Thomas
|12
|9
|104
|0
|23
|10
|
E. Sanders 17 WR
6
FPTS
|E. Sanders
|5
|4
|66
|0
|44
|6
|
L. Murray 28 RB
7
FPTS
|L. Murray
|2
|2
|36
|0
|25
|7
|
A. Trautman 82 TE
1
FPTS
|A. Trautman
|1
|1
|19
|0
|19
|1
|
J. Cook 87 TE
0
FPTS
|J. Cook
|1
|1
|6
|0
|6
|0
|
D. Harris 11 WR
2
FPTS
|D. Harris
|1
|1
|2
|0
|2
|2
|
A. Kamara 41 RB
10
FPTS
|A. Kamara
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|10
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|FF
|
D. Davis 56 OLB
|D. Davis
|4-3
|1.0
|0
|0
|
J. Jenkins 20 CB
|J. Jenkins
|4-1
|0.0
|1
|0
|
C. Jordan 94 DE
|C. Jordan
|4-0
|3.0
|0
|0
|
P. Williams 26 CB
|P. Williams
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
K. Alexander OLB
|K. Alexander
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Onyemata 93 DT
|D. Onyemata
|3-0
|2.0
|0
|0
|
P. Robinson 21 CB
|P. Robinson
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
T. Hendrickson 91 DE
|T. Hendrickson
|2-0
|2.0
|0
|0
|
M. Jenkins 27 SS
|M. Jenkins
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
C. Granderson 96 DE
|C. Granderson
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
C. Gardner-Johnson 22 SAF
|C. Gardner-Johnson
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
R. Glasgow DT
|R. Glasgow
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
M. Williams 43 FS
|M. Williams
|1-1
|0.0
|1
|0
|
M. Brown 90 DT
|M. Brown
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
M. Davenport 92 DE
|M. Davenport
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
W. Lutz 3 K
6
FPTS
|W. Lutz
|1/2
|22
|3/3
|6
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
T. Morstead 6 P
|T. Morstead
|4
|39.8
|2
|46
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
D. Harris 11 WR
2
FPTS
|D. Harris
|2
|20.5
|21
|0
|
M. Callaway 12 WR
0
FPTS
|M. Callaway
|1
|20.0
|20
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
M. Callaway 12 WR
0
FPTS
|M. Callaway
|3
|6.0
|14
|0
|
D. Harris 11 WR
2
FPTS
|D. Harris
|1
|2.0
|2
|0
|Result
|Play
|+9 YD
|
3 & 10 - ATL 24(0:27 - 4th) M.Ryan pass short right to R.Gage to ATL 33 for 9 yards (P.Robinson).
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - ATL 24(0:32 - 4th) M.Ryan pass incomplete short middle to R.Gage. The Replay Official reviewed the incomplete pass ruling and the play was Upheld. The ruling on the field stands.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - ATL 24(0:39 - 4th) M.Ryan pass incomplete short middle to C.Ridley (J.Jenkins).
|+18 YD
|
1 & 10 - ATL 6(0:59 - 4th) M.Ryan pass deep right to C.Ridley to ATL 24 for 18 yards (P.Williams). Pass 17 YAC 1
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 13 - NO 42(1:09 - 4th) T.Morstead punts 36 yards to ATL 6 Center-Z.Wood downed by NO-J.Gray.
|No Gain
|
3 & 13 - NO 42(1:55 - 4th) J.Hurst reported in as eligible. L.Murray left guard to ATL 42 for no gain (S.Means).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 15 - NO 44(2:00 - 4th) L.Murray left guard to ATL 42 for 2 yards (T.Davison; F.Oluokun).
|-5 YD
|
1 & 10 - NO 39(2:14 - 4th) A.Kamara left end to ATL 44 for -5 yards (S.Means).
|+1 YD
|
3 & 1 - NO 40(2:56 - 4th) T.Hill left guard to ATL 39 for 1 yard (S.Means).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 5 - NO 44(3:25 - 4th) L.Murray left tackle to ATL 40 for 4 yards (G.Jarrett; T.Davison). ATL-F.Oluokun was injured during the play. His return is Probable.
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - NO 49(4:08 - 4th) L.Murray right end to ATL 44 for 5 yards (K.Neal).
|+2 YD
|
3 & 1 - NO 49(4:52 - 4th) J.Hurst reported in as eligible. T.Hill right tackle to ATL 49 for 2 yards (T.Davison; E.Robinson).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 2 - NO 48(4:57 - 4th) T.Hill right tackle to NO 49 for 1 yard (G.Jarrett).
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - NO 40(5:03 - 4th) L.Murray left guard to NO 48 for 8 yards (F.Oluokun).
|Result
|Play
|Int
|
3 & 3 - ATL 43(5:11 - 4th) M.Ryan pass short left intended for C.Ridley INTERCEPTED by J.Jenkins at NO 37. J.Jenkins to NO 40 for 3 yards (C.Lindstrom).
|+7 YD
|
2 & 10 - ATL 50(5:46 - 4th) B.Hill left guard to NO 43 for 7 yards (M.Jenkins; D.Davis).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - ATL 50(5:52 - 4th) M.Ryan pass incomplete short left to R.Gage.
|+22 YD
|
4 & 13 - ATL 28(6:22 - 4th) M.Ryan pass deep middle to J.Jones to 50 for 22 yards (P.Robinson). Pass 19 YAC 3
|Sack
|
3 & 10 - ATL 31(7:06 - 4th) M.Ryan sacked at ATL 28 for -3 yards (D.Onyemata).
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - ATL 31(7:12 - 4th) M.Ryan pass incomplete short left to R.Gage (D.Davis).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - ATL 31(7:16 - 4th) M.Ryan pass incomplete short middle to R.Gage.
|+8 YD
|
3 & 5 - ATL 23(7:44 - 4th) M.Ryan pass short right to R.Gage to ATL 31 for 8 yards (C.Gardner-Johnson; J.Jenkins) [M.Brown]. Pass 4 YAC 4
|No Gain
|
2 & 5 - ATL 23(7:48 - 4th) M.Ryan pass incomplete short right to L.Stocker (K.Alexander).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - ATL 18(8:11 - 4th) I.Smith right end to ATL 23 for 5 yards (D.Davis).
|Result
|Play
|+20 YD
|
2 & 10 - NO 42(8:20 - 4th) T.Hill left tackle to ATL 22 for 20 yards (A.Terrell). FUMBLES (A.Terrell) RECOVERED by ATL-F.Oluokun at ATL 18.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - NO 42(9:02 - 4th) J.Hurst reported in as eligible. L.Murray right tackle to ATL 42 for no gain (J.Cominsky; T.Davison).
|+9 YD
|
2 & 8 - NO 49(9:42 - 4th) T.Hill pass short right to E.Sanders ran ob at ATL 42 for 9 yards (K.Sheffield). Pass -2 YAC 11
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - NO 47(10:26 - 4th) J.Hurst reported in as eligible. L.Murray right guard to NO 49 for 2 yards (G.Jarrett).
|+12 YD
|
1 & 10 - NO 35(11:07 - 4th) A.Kamara left tackle to NO 47 for 12 yards (F.Oluokun).
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 8 - ATL 19(11:16 - 4th) S.Hofrichter punts 46 yards to NO 35 Center-J.Harris. M.Callaway to NO 35 for no gain (B.Hill).
|Sack
|
3 & 7 - ATL 20(11:54 - 4th) M.Ryan sacked at ATL 19 for -1 yards (C.Jordan).
|No Gain
|
2 & 7 - ATL 20(12:00 - 4th) M.Ryan pass incomplete short right to C.Ridley (J.Jenkins).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - ATL 17(12:37 - 4th) M.Ryan pass short middle to C.Blake to ATL 20 for 3 yards (C.Gardner-Johnson). Pass 4 YAC -1
|Kickoff
|(12:41 - 4th) W.Lutz kicks 66 yards from NO 35 to ATL -1. B.Powell to ATL 17 for 18 yards (J.Gray).
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(12:41 - 4th) W.Lutz extra point is GOOD Center-Z.Wood Holder-T.Morstead.
|+10 YD
|
1 & 10 - NO 10(12:50 - 4th) T.Hill left end for 10 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|+7 YD
|
2 & 5 - NO 17(13:36 - 4th) L.Murray left guard to ATL 10 for 7 yards (D.Jones).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - NO 22(14:18 - 4th) A.Kamara right tackle to ATL 17 for 5 yards (M.Walker).
|+6 YD
|
3 & 3 - NO 28(15:00 - 4th) J.Hurst reported in as eligible. T.Hill right tackle to ATL 22 for 6 yards (J.Tuioti-Mariner; K.Neal).
|+6 YD
|
2 & 9 - NO 34(0:45 - 3rd) T.Hill pass short middle to E.Sanders to ATL 28 for 6 yards (K.Sheffield). Pass 4 YAC 2
|+11 YD
|
1 & 20 - NO 45(1:25 - 3rd) T.Hill pass short left to L.Murray to ATL 34 for 11 yards (K.Neal). Pass -7 YAC 18
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - NO 19(1:36 - 3rd) T.Hill pass short left to J.Cook pushed ob at ATL 19 for 16 yards (K.Sheffield). PENALTY on NO-J.Cook Offensive Pass Interference 10 yards enforced at ATL 35 - No Play.
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - NO 34(1:41 - 3rd) T.Hill pass incomplete deep left to J.Cook. PENALTY on ATL-F.Oluokun Defensive Pass Interference 18 yards enforced at NO 47 - No Play.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 7 - ATL 15(1:52 - 3rd) S.Hofrichter punts 52 yards to NO 33 Center-J.Harris. M.Callaway to NO 47 for 14 yards (L.Reynolds).
|No Gain
|
3 & 7 - ATL 15(1:57 - 3rd) M.Ryan pass incomplete deep left to R.Gage (C.Gardner-Johnson).
|No Gain
|
2 & 7 - ATL 15(2:40 - 3rd) T.Gurley right tackle to ATL 15 for no gain (C.Granderson R.Glasgow).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - ATL 12(3:22 - 3rd) T.Gurley left tackle to ATL 15 for 3 yards (C.Gardner-Johnson; M.Davenport).
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 14 - NO 45(3:29 - 3rd) T.Morstead punts 33 yards to ATL 12 Center-Z.Wood fair catch by B.Powell.
|+7 YD
|
3 & 21 - NO 48(4:04 - 3rd) T.Hill pass short left to E.Sanders to ATL 45 for 7 yards (D.Dennard). Pass -2 YAC 9
|Sack
|
2 & 10 - NO 41(4:45 - 3rd) T.Hill sacked at NO 48 for -11 yards (D.Jones).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - NO 41(5:30 - 3rd) A.Kamara left guard to ATL 41 for no gain (S.Means).
|+19 YD
|
2 & 13 - NO 40(6:11 - 3rd) J.Hurst reported in as eligible. T.Hill pass deep middle to M.Thomas to ATL 41 for 19 yards (R.Allen). Pass 19 YAC 0
|+7 YD
|
1 & 20 - NO 33(6:52 - 3rd) L.Murray right guard to NO 40 for 7 yards (B.Wreh-Wilson).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - NO 0(7:01 - 3rd) J.Hurst reported in as eligible. T.Hill pass deep left to E.Sanders for 57 yards TOUCHDOWN NULLIFIED by Penalty. PENALTY on NO-E.McCoy Offensive Holding 10 yards enforced at NO 43 - No Play. INJURY UPDATE: New Orleans #11 D.Harris stinger QUESTIONABLE to return.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 24 - ATL 11(7:11 - 3rd) S.Hofrichter punts 50 yards to NO 39 Center-J.Harris. M.Callaway to NO 43 for 4 yards (J.Tuioti-Mariner).
|
4 & 19 - ATL 16(7:16 - 3rd) PENALTY on ATL-J.Tuioti-Mariner False Start 5 yards enforced at ATL 16 - No Play.
|Sack
|
3 & 13 - ATL 22(8:01 - 3rd) M.Ryan sacked at ATL 16 for -6 yards (D.Onyemata).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 17 - ATL 18(8:27 - 3rd) M.Ryan pass short right to R.Gage to ATL 22 for 4 yards (D.Onyemata). Penalty on ATL Illegal Formation declined. Pass -1 YAC 5
|Sack
|
1 & 10 - ATL 25(9:11 - 3rd) M.Ryan sacked at ATL 18 for -7 yards (D.Davis).
|Kickoff
|(9:11 - 3rd) W.Lutz kicks 65 yards from NO 35 to end zone Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(9:11 - 3rd) W.Lutz extra point is GOOD Center-Z.Wood Holder-T.Morstead.
|+2 YD
|
4 & 2 - NO 2(9:14 - 3rd) J.Hurst reported in as eligible. T.Hill right tackle for 2 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|+5 YD
|
3 & 7 - NO 7(9:55 - 3rd) T.Hill pass short right to M.Thomas to ATL 2 for 5 yards (A.Terrell). Pass 4 YAC 1
|No Gain
|
2 & 7 - NO 7(9:58 - 3rd) T.Hill pass incomplete short left to M.Thomas (C.Harris).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - NO 10(10:40 - 3rd) T.Hill scrambles left end ran ob at ATL 7 for 3 yards (D.Dennard).
|+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - NO 21(11:25 - 3rd) L.Murray left guard to ATL 10 for 11 yards (K.Neal).
|+25 YD
|
1 & 10 - NO 46(12:12 - 3rd) J.Hurst reported in as eligible. T.Hill pass short left to L.Murray to ATL 21 for 25 yards (M.Walker). Pass -5 YAC 30
|+4 YD
|
2 & 1 - NO 50(12:47 - 3rd) A.Kamara right guard to ATL 46 for 4 yards (F.Oluokun; I.Oliver).
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - NO 41(13:22 - 3rd) T.Hill pass short left to M.Thomas to 50 for 9 yards (D.Dennard) [D.Jones]. Pass 7 YAC 2
|+15 YD
|
2 & 4 - NO 26(13:57 - 3rd) J.Hurst reported in as eligible. T.Hill pass short left to M.Thomas to NO 41 for 15 yards (D.Dennard). Pass 15 YAC 0
|Penalty
|
2 & 9 - NO 21(14:19 - 3rd) PENALTY on ATL-S.Means Neutral Zone Infraction 5 yards enforced at NO 21 - No Play.
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - NO 20(14:53 - 3rd) A.Kamara left guard to NO 21 for 1 yard (G.Jarrett).
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) Y.Koo kicks 65 yards from ATL 35 to NO 0. M.Callaway to NO 20 for 20 yards (B.Wreh-Wilson).
|Result
|Play
|Int
|
4 & 10 - ATL 47(0:03 - 2nd) M.Ryan pass INTERCEPTED by M.Williams at NO 0. M.Williams to NO 20 for 20 yards (B.Hill). Penalty on ATL-B.Hill Horse Collar Tackle declined.
|Sack
|
3 & 2 - ATL 39(0:33 - 2nd) M.Ryan sacked at NO 47 for -8 yards (C.Jordan).
|No Gain
|
2 & 2 - ATL 39(0:38 - 2nd) M.Ryan pass incomplete short right to C.Blake (J.Jenkins).
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - ATL 47(0:45 - 2nd) M.Ryan pass short left to R.Gage pushed ob at NO 39 for 8 yards (D.Davis). Pass 0 YAC 8
|Penalty
|
2 & 10 - ATL 47(0:51 - 2nd) M.Ryan pass short middle to B.Hill to NO 47 for 5 yards (D.Davis) [T.Hendrickson]. PENALTY on NO-P.Robinson Defensive Holding 5 yards enforced at ATL 48 - No Play.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - ATL 48(0:57 - 2nd) M.Ryan pass incomplete deep right to C.Ridley.
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - ATL 43(1:01 - 2nd) M.Ryan pass incomplete short middle to C.Ridley. PENALTY on NO-K.Alexander Defensive Holding 5 yards enforced at ATL 43 - No Play.
|+11 YD
|
2 & 3 - ATL 32(1:20 - 2nd) M.Ryan pass short middle to C.Ridley to ATL 43 for 11 yards (P.Williams) [T.Hendrickson]. Pass 11 YAC 0
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - ATL 25(1:46 - 2nd) M.Ryan pass short right to C.Ridley to ATL 32 for 7 yards (M.Jenkins). Pass 4 YAC 3
|Kickoff
|(1:46 - 2nd) W.Lutz kicks 65 yards from NO 35 to end zone Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(1:46 - 2nd) W.Lutz extra point is GOOD Center-Z.Wood Holder-T.Morstead.
|+3 YD
|
1 & 3 - NO 3(1:51 - 2nd) A.Kamara right tackle for 3 yards TOUCHDOWN. The Replay Official reviewed the score ruling and the play was Upheld. The ruling on the field stands.
|+6 YD
|
3 & 6 - NO 9(2:00 - 2nd) T.Hill pass short left to J.Cook to ATL 3 for 6 yards (R.Allen; F.Oluokun). Pass 6 YAC 0 The Replay Official reviewed the first down ruling and the play was Upheld. The ruling on the field stands.
|+2 YD
|
2 & 8 - NO 11(2:16 - 2nd) T.Hill scrambles right end to ATL 9 for 2 yards (J.Tuioti-Mariner).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - NO 13(2:52 - 2nd) Direct snap to A.Kamara. A.Kamara left guard to ATL 11 for 2 yards (C.Harris; G.Jarrett).
|+44 YD
|
2 & 3 - NO 43(3:09 - 2nd) T.Hill pass short left to E.Sanders to ATL 12 for 45 yards (D.Dennard). FUMBLES (D.Dennard) RECOVERED by ATL-K.Neal at ATL 12. K.Neal to ATL 26 for 14 yards (N.Easton). The Replay Official reviewed the runner was not down by contact ruling and the play was REVERSED. (Shotgun) T.Hill pass deep left to E.Sanders to ATL 13 for 44 yards (K.Neal). Pass 44 YAC 0
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - NO 36(3:48 - 2nd) A.Kamara left guard to NO 43 for 7 yards (K.Neal).
|+16 YD
|
1 & 10 - NO 20(4:26 - 2nd) T.Hill pass short left to M.Thomas to NO 36 for 16 yards (A.Terrell). Pass 14 YAC 2
|Kickoff
|(4:31 - 2nd) Y.Koo kicks 65 yards from ATL 35 to NO 0. D.Harris to NO 20 for 20 yards (S.Neasman).
|Result
|Play
|Field Goal
|
4 & 7 - ATL 34(4:36 - 2nd) Y.Koo 52 yard field goal is GOOD Center-J.Harris Holder-S.Hofrichter.
|No Gain
|
3 & 7 - ATL 34(4:40 - 2nd) M.Ryan pass incomplete short left.
|No Gain
|
2 & 7 - ATL 34(4:47 - 2nd) M.Ryan pass incomplete short left to C.Blake (J.Jenkins). INJURY UPDATE: New Orleans #75 A.Peat CONCUSSION OUT FOR THE GAME.
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - ATL 37(5:27 - 2nd) T.Gurley right guard to NO 34 for 3 yards (C.Jordan).
|+17 YD
|
1 & 10 - ATL 46(5:57 - 2nd) M.Ryan pass deep left to R.Gage pushed ob at NO 37 for 17 yards (M.Williams). NO-C.Gardner-Johnson was injured during the play. His return is Probable. Pass 17 YAC 0
|+11 YD
|
3 & 5 - ATL 35(6:23 - 2nd) M.Ryan pass short left to R.Gage to ATL 46 for 11 yards (P.Williams). Pass 11 YAC 0
|+2 YD
|
2 & 7 - ATL 33(6:51 - 2nd) T.Gurley right guard to ATL 35 for 2 yards (K.Alexander).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - ATL 30(7:25 - 2nd) B.Hill right end pushed ob at ATL 33 for 3 yards (J.Jenkins).
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 6 - NO 24(7:36 - 2nd) T.Morstead punts 46 yards to ATL 30 Center-Z.Wood. B.Powell to ATL 30 for no gain (A.Anzalone).
|+2 YD
|
3 & 8 - NO 22(8:14 - 2nd) T.Hill pass short right to D.Harris to NO 24 for 2 yards (A.Terrell). Pass -4 YAC 6
|No Gain
|
2 & 8 - NO 22(8:17 - 2nd) T.Hill pass incomplete short right to E.Sanders.
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - NO 20(8:57 - 2nd) J.Hurst reported in as eligible. L.Murray left guard to NO 22 for 2 yards (A.Bailey).
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 9 - ATL 44(9:04 - 2nd) S.Hofrichter punts 56 yards to end zone Center-J.Harris Touchback.
|Sack
|
3 & 3 - ATL 50(9:51 - 2nd) M.Ryan sacked at ATL 44 for -6 yards (T.Hendrickson).
|+8 YD
|
2 & 11 - ATL 42(10:20 - 2nd) M.Ryan pass short right to C.Ridley to 50 for 8 yards (J.Jenkins). Pass 5 YAC 3
|Penalty
|
2 & 6 - ATL 47(10:34 - 2nd) PENALTY on ATL-L.Stocker False Start 5 yards enforced at ATL 47 - No Play.
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - ATL 43(11:09 - 2nd) B.Hill right guard to ATL 47 for 4 yards (K.Alexander).
|Result
|Play
|No Good
|
4 & 13 - NO 35(11:14 - 2nd) W.Lutz 53 yard field goal is No Good Hit Left Upright Center-Z.Wood Holder-T.Morstead.
|No Gain
|
3 & 13 - NO 35(11:18 - 2nd) T.Hill pass incomplete short left to A.Kamara.
|Sack
|
2 & 10 - NO 32(12:07 - 2nd) T.Hill sacked at ATL 35 for -3 yards (C.Harris).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - NO 32(12:12 - 2nd) T.Hill pass incomplete short left to M.Thomas.
|+6 YD
|
2 & 1 - NO 43(12:45 - 2nd) A.Kamara right end to ATL 37 for 6 yards (D.Jones; A.Terrell). PENALTY on ATL-T.Davison Defensive Holding 5 yards enforced at ATL 37.
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - NO 48(13:25 - 2nd) T.Hill pass short left to M.Thomas to ATL 43 for 9 yards (D.Dennard). Pass 9 YAC 0
|+23 YD
|
1 & 10 - NO 25(13:56 - 2nd) J.Hurst reported in as eligible. T.Hill pass deep left to M.Thomas to NO 48 for 23 yards (A.Terrell). ATL-M.Walker was injured during the play. His return is Probable. Pass 19 YAC 4
|Kickoff
|(13:56 - 2nd) Y.Koo kicks 65 yards from ATL 35 to end zone Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|Field Goal
|
4 & 7 - NO 33(14:01 - 2nd) Y.Koo 51 yard field goal is GOOD Center-J.Harris Holder-S.Hofrichter.
|No Gain
|
3 & 7 - NO 33(14:04 - 2nd) M.Ryan pass incomplete short right to H.Hurst.
|+3 YD
|
2 & 10 - NO 36(14:45 - 2nd) T.Gurley right guard to NO 33 for 3 yards (R.Glasgow).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - NO 36(14:50 - 2nd) M.Ryan pass incomplete short middle (S.Tuttle) [D.Davis].
|Penalty
|
3 & 6 - NO 42(14:56 - 2nd) M.Ryan pass short right to K.Smith to NO 42 for -1 yards (K.Alexander) [M.Davenport]. PENALTY on NO-M.Jenkins Defensive Holding 5 yards enforced at NO 41 - No Play.
|No Gain
|
2 & 6 - NO 41(15:00 - 2nd) M.Ryan pass incomplete short left to T.Gurley.
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - ATL 45(0:07 - 1st) B.Hill right tackle to NO 41 for 4 yards (C.Granderson).
|+7 YD
|
2 & 4 - ATL 48(0:48 - 1st) T.Gurley left tackle to NO 45 for 7 yards (M.Jenkins).
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - ATL 42(1:30 - 1st) T.Gurley right guard to ATL 48 for 6 yards (D.Davis).
|+17 YD
|
2 & 10 - ATL 25(2:05 - 1st) M.Ryan pass short middle to J.Jones to ATL 42 for 17 yards (M.Williams; D.Davis). Pass 13 YAC 4
|Sack
|
1 & 10 - ATL 25(2:47 - 1st) M.Ryan sacked at ATL 25 for 0 yards (T.Hendrickson).
|Kickoff
|(2:47 - 1st) W.Lutz kicks 65 yards from NO 35 to end zone Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|Field Goal
|
4 & 4 - NO 4(2:50 - 1st) W.Lutz 22 yard field goal is GOOD Center-Z.Wood Holder-T.Morstead.
|No Gain
|
3 & 4 - NO 4(3:31 - 1st) T.Hill pass short left to M.Thomas to ATL 4 for no gain (D.Dennard). Pass 0 YAC 0
|No Gain
|
2 & 4 - NO 4(3:36 - 1st) T.Hill pass incomplete right to M.Thomas (M.Walker).
|No Gain
|
1 & 4 - NO 4(4:08 - 1st) Direct snap to A.Kamara. A.Kamara right tackle to ATL 4 for no gain (D.Jones).
|+19 YD
|
1 & 10 - NO 23(4:53 - 1st) T.Hill pass short left to A.Trautman to ATL 4 for 19 yards (E.Robinson; D.Dennard). Pass 6 YAC 13
|Penalty
|
3 & 2 - NO 33(4:58 - 1st) T.Hill pass incomplete short left to M.Thomas. PENALTY on ATL-D.Dennard Defensive Pass Interference 10 yards enforced at ATL 33 - No Play.
|+4 YD
|
2 & 6 - NO 37(5:33 - 1st) A.Kamara right guard to ATL 33 for 4 yards (D.Jones).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - NO 41(6:17 - 1st) T.Hill scrambles right end to ATL 37 for 4 yards (K.Neal).
|+23 YD
|
2 & 4 - NO 36(6:45 - 1st) D.Harris left end pushed ob at ATL 41 for 23 yards (K.Neal).
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - NO 30(7:17 - 1st) A.Kamara left tackle to NO 36 for 6 yards (G.Jarrett).
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 16 - ATL 26(7:31 - 1st) S.Hofrichter punts 46 yards to NO 28 Center-J.Harris. D.Harris to NO 30 for 2 yards (J.Harris; L.Reynolds).
|Sack
|
3 & 11 - ATL 31(8:23 - 1st) M.Ryan sacked at ATL 26 for -5 yards (C.Jordan).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 12 - ATL 30(9:06 - 1st) M.Ryan pass short left to R.Gage to ATL 31 for 1 yard (M.Brown; D.Davis). Pass -1 YAC 2
|+3 YD
|
1 & 15 - ATL 27(9:42 - 1st) B.Powell right end pushed ob at ATL 30 for 3 yards (J.Jenkins).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - ATL 32(9:42 - 1st) PENALTY on ATL-C.Lindstrom False Start 5 yards enforced at ATL 32 - No Play.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 10 - NO 24(9:49 - 1st) T.Morstead punts 44 yards to ATL 32 Center-Z.Wood fair catch by B.Powell.
|No Gain
|
3 & 1 - NO 33(10:05 - 1st) T.Hill sacked at NO 24 for -9 yards (sack split by A.Bailey and G.Jarrett). Penalty on NO-A.Peat Offensive Holding declined.
|+1 YD
|
2 & 2 - NO 32(10:42 - 1st) L.Murray right guard to NO 33 for 1 yard (E.Robinson).
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - NO 24(11:17 - 1st) T.Hill pass short right to M.Thomas to NO 32 for 8 yards (D.Jones). Pass 3 YAC 5
|Kickoff
|(11:21 - 1st) Y.Koo kicks 62 yards from ATL 35 to NO 3. D.Harris to NO 24 for 21 yards (S.Neasman).
|Result
|Play
|Field Goal
|
4 & 4 - ATL 10(11:26 - 1st) Y.Koo 28 yard field goal is GOOD Center-J.Harris Holder-S.Hofrichter.
|No Gain
|
3 & 4 - ATL 10(11:32 - 1st) M.Ryan pass incomplete short left to H.Hurst (C.Gardner-Johnson).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 8 - ATL 14(12:12 - 1st) M.Ryan pass short right to K.Smith pushed ob at NO 10 for 4 yards (K.Alexander). Pass 1 YAC 3
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - ATL 16(12:57 - 1st) T.Gurley right guard to NO 14 for 2 yards (R.Glasgow).
|+10 YD
|
1 & 10 - ATL 26(13:36 - 1st) M.Ryan pass short right to O.Zaccheaus ran ob at NO 16 for 10 yards (P.Robinson). Pass 11 YAC -1
|+46 YD
|
2 & 7 - ATL 28(14:22 - 1st) M.Ryan pass deep middle to C.Ridley to NO 26 for 46 yards (J.Jenkins). Pass 42 YAC 4
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - ATL 25(15:00 - 1st) M.Ryan pass short left to T.Gurley pushed ob at ATL 28 for 3 yards (C.Gardner-Johnson). Pass 2 YAC 1
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) W.Lutz kicks 65 yards from NO 35 to end zone Touchback.
-
ATL
NO
9
24
4th 0:32 FOX
-
TEN
BAL
24
24
OT 6:20 CBS
-
PHI
CLE
10
22
4th 0:39 FOX
-
NYJ
LAC
6
0
1st 9:05 CBS
-
MIA
DEN
0
0
1st 13:03 CBS
-
ARI
SEA
21
28
Final NFLN
-
CIN
WAS
9
20
Final CBS
-
PIT
JAC
27
3
Final CBS
-
NE
HOU
20
27
Final CBS
-
DET
CAR
0
20
Final FOX
-
GB
IND
0
052.5 O/U
-1.5
Sun 4:25pm FOX
-
DAL
MIN
0
050 O/U
-7
Sun 4:25pm FOX
-
KC
LV
0
056 O/U
+7.5
Sun 8:20pm NBC
-
LAR
TB
0
048 O/U
-4.5
Mon 8:15pm ESPN