Eagles-Browns Preview
CLEVELAND (AP) Before he ever soared - or, in the case of this season, sputtered - for the Eagles, quarterback Carson Wentz was connected to the Browns. They passed on the chance to draft him.
On Sunday, their paths cross again.
Wentz has been inconsistent, turnover prone and barely looked like himself for much of this season. Still, he's got the Eagles (3-5-1) leading the pathetic NFC East and they won't be an easy matchup for the Browns (6-3), who just may be a legitimate playoff contender.
Rewind to 2016. The Browns were desperate for a franchise quarterback, and their front office at the time was not enthralled with Wentz. So they traded the No. 2 overall pick and a fourth-round selection to the Eagles for five picks, including first-rounders in 2016 and 2017.
Philly took Wentz, and never looked back.
''Heck, yeah, I'd do it all over again,'' said Eagles coach Doug Pederson, who has stood by his QB through thick and thin. ''He's the guy we wanted back then, he's still the guy we want today. And I love everything about Carson Wentz, and he's a great leader for our team and our city.''
Wentz's stats in 2020 are alarming for a player of his stature.
His 12 interceptions lead the NFL. He's 32nd in completion percentage (58.2). His 73.1 rating is a career worst and he's been sacked a league-high 35 times.
One of the knocks on Wentz is that he holds the ball far too long, waiting to make a play. That's risky behavior, but at least this week Wentz won't have to worry about Browns defensive star and league sacks leader Myles Garrett, who will miss the game after testing positive for COVID-19.
Losing Garrett is a tough blow for the Browns, who are in playoff contention for the first time in years.
But despite what Wentz's numbers may show, Browns coach Kevin Stefanski respects his ability as a playmaker.
''It is not hard to see what he is capable of,'' Stefanski said. ''This year, he is making plays. You go back previous years, he is making plays. He is a unique talent in his size and his ability to move. He can make every single throw, so he presents a very, very real challenge for our defense.''
The Browns are coming off an ugly-yet-impressive win over the Houston Texans. With 60 mph wind gusts making it nearly impossible to throw, Cleveland turned to Nick Chubb (126) and Kareem Hunt (104) and both went over 100 yards rushing in the 10-7 victory.
With rain in the forecast, the Browns figure to stay grounded with their Chubb-Hunt punching combination again.
Eagles safety Rodney McLeod said it's the kind of game where everyone needs to buckle their chin straps a little tighter.
''It's gonna be a battle,'' McLeod said. ''Those are two good running backs and you know exactly what run plays that are coming - and it's can you stop it? They're dynamic, they run hard. Everybody has to play their part and we have to get a lot of hats to the ball.''
WILD WEATHER
Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield may have played at Oklahoma, ''where the wind comes sweepin' down the plain.'' But he's never experienced anything like the blustery conditions Cleveland faced in its past two home games.
''The two windiest games I have ever been a part of,'' he said.
With gusts over 50 mph in both games, Mayfield went a combined 24 of 45 for 254 yards in a loss to Las Vegas and win over Houston, but he acknowledged missing some throws because he didn't play the wind correctly. He needs to fix that.
''Just learning that on some of these throws, you really had to put some mustard behind them and try and judge the wind as best as possible,'' he said.
ONCE UPON A TIME
Pederson won three games as a starting quarterback, one with Cleveland.
In 2000, Pederson replaced injured starter Tim Couch and went 1-7 with the Browns, who knocked off New England and former Cleveland coach Bill Belichick.
''That was obviously one of the high points of that season,'' he said. ''We ended up 3-13 that year, but that was definitely a high point.''
Pederson enjoyed his brief time in Cleveland.
''A great sports town,'' he said. ''It is an exciting place to play any kind of professional sports, whether it is basketball, baseball or football. I loved living there. I know the team was not as good, but at the same time, it was a great experience for me.''
TOUGH TWOSOME
Cleveland's running game is both unique and unmatched. Chubb finished second to Tennessee's Derrick Henry for the rushing title a year ago, and Hunt led the NFL as a rookie with Kansas City in 2017.
Eagles defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz knows his unit will be facing its most daunting challenge this season.
''They know what they want to do in the run game,'' Schwartz said. ''Nothing sort of takes them out of it. There's not a whole lot you can do scheme-wise that forces them to do something else. They are going to run it.''
MOVING TIME
Wentz's struggles can be attributed to a number of things: inaccuracy, injuries, lineup changes. Calling plays has been a problem, too.
Pederson acknowledged that he needs to do a better job of moving Wentz outside the pocket. On the two plays he called last week to slide Wentz to the edge, the Eagles gained 40 yards.
''I think I can do more,'' Pederson said. ''We did a couple in the game the other day and they worked. I think I can dial some more up and get him out, because he is dynamic out there.''
C. Wentz
11 QB
235 PaYds, 2 PaTDs, 2 INTs, 10 RuYds
18
FPTS
N. Chubb
24 RB
114 RuYds
11
FPTS
|Time of Pos
|28:16
|31:14
|1st Downs
|19
|17
|Rushing
|6
|7
|Passing
|11
|9
|Penalty
|2
|1
|3rd Down Conv
|2-12
|4-14
|4th Down Conv
|2-2
|0-2
|Total Net Yards
|315
|325
|Total Plays
|65
|64
|Avg Gain
|4.8
|5.1
|Net Yards Rushing
|106
|138
|Rush Attempts
|25
|39
|Avg Rush Yards
|4.2
|3.5
|Net Yards Passing
|209
|187
|Comp. - Att.
|21-35
|12-22
|Yards Per Pass
|5.2
|7.5
|Penalties - Yards
|5-33
|3-53
|Touchdowns
|2
|2
|Rushing TDs
|0
|1
|Passing TDs
|2
|0
|Other
|0
|1
|Turnovers
|3
|1
|Fumbles - Lost
|2-1
|2-1
|Int. Thrown
|2
|0
|Punts - Avg
|6-41.5
|5-45.0
|Return Yards
|41
|142
|Punts - Returns
|2-16
|4-22
|Kickoffs - Returns
|1-25
|3-70
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|2-50
|Red Zone Eff.
|2-4 -50%
|1-3 -33%
|Goal to Go Eff.
|1-3 -33%
|1-2 -50%
|Safeties
|0
|1
|209
|PASS YDS
|187
|
|106
|RUSH YDS
|138
|
|315
|TOTAL YDS
|325
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|FPTS
C. Wentz 11 QB
18
FPTS
|C. Wentz
|21/35
|235
|2
|2
|18
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
M. Sanders 26 RB
5
FPTS
|M. Sanders
|16
|66
|0
|11
|5
C. Wentz 11 QB
18
FPTS
|C. Wentz
|3
|10
|0
|7
|18
J. Hurts 2 QB
0
FPTS
|J. Hurts
|1
|6
|0
|6
|0
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
D. Goedert 88 TE
13
FPTS
|D. Goedert
|6
|5
|77
|1
|32
|13
|
J. Reagor 18 WR
5
FPTS
|J. Reagor
|5
|4
|52
|0
|18
|5
|
R. Rodgers 85 TE
10
FPTS
|R. Rodgers
|2
|2
|48
|1
|29
|10
B. Scott 35 RB
2
FPTS
|B. Scott
|3
|3
|26
|0
|14
|2
M. Sanders 26 RB
5
FPTS
|M. Sanders
|5
|3
|15
|0
|9
|5
G. Ward 84 WR
0
FPTS
|G. Ward
|4
|3
|9
|0
|4
|0
T. Fulgham 13 WR
0
FPTS
|T. Fulgham
|7
|1
|8
|0
|8
|0
A. Jeffery 17 WR
0
FPTS
|A. Jeffery
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|FF
A. Singleton 49 LB
|A. Singleton
|8-3
|1.0
|0
|0
|
J. Mills 21 SS
|J. Mills
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Sweat 94 DE
|J. Sweat
|5-1
|1.0
|0
|0
|
T. Edwards 57 LB
|T. Edwards
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|0
J. Hargrave 93 NT
|J. Hargrave
|3-4
|0.0
|0
|0
C. LeBlanc 34 CB
|C. LeBlanc
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|0
B. Graham 55 DE
|B. Graham
|3-2
|0.0
|0
|0
A. Maddox 29 CB
|A. Maddox
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|0
D. Barnett 96 DE
|D. Barnett
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|0
R. McLeod 23 FS
|R. McLeod
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|0
D. Taylor 52 LB
|D. Taylor
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
F. Cox 91 DT
|F. Cox
|2-0
|1.0
|0
|1
W. Parks 28 SS
|W. Parks
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
M. Jackson 97 DT
|M. Jackson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
J. Ostman 95 DE
|J. Ostman
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
D. Slay 24 CB
|D. Slay
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
T. McGill 76 DT
|T. McGill
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
J. Elliott 4 K
5
FPTS
|J. Elliott
|1/1
|43
|2/2
|5
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
C. Johnston 1 P
|C. Johnston
|6
|41.5
|1
|52
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
B. Scott 35 RB
2
FPTS
|B. Scott
|1
|25.0
|25
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
G. Ward 84 WR
0
FPTS
|G. Ward
|2
|8.0
|10
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|FPTS
B. Mayfield 6 QB
7
FPTS
|B. Mayfield
|12/22
|204
|0
|0
|7
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
N. Chubb 24 RB
11
FPTS
|N. Chubb
|20
|114
|0
|54
|11
K. Hunt 27 RB
8
FPTS
|K. Hunt
|13
|11
|1
|6
|8
B. Mayfield 6 QB
7
FPTS
|B. Mayfield
|5
|10
|0
|7
|7
J. Landry 80 WR
2
FPTS
|J. Landry
|1
|3
|0
|3
|2
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
K. Hodge 12 WR
7
FPTS
|K. Hodge
|5
|3
|73
|0
|42
|7
R. Higgins 82 WR
6
FPTS
|R. Higgins
|4
|3
|65
|0
|43
|6
A. Hooper 81 TE
3
FPTS
|A. Hooper
|5
|3
|33
|0
|21
|3
J. Landry 80 WR
2
FPTS
|J. Landry
|2
|2
|23
|0
|13
|2
K. Hunt 27 RB
8
FPTS
|K. Hunt
|1
|1
|10
|0
|10
|8
N. Chubb 24 RB
11
FPTS
|N. Chubb
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|11
D. Njoku 85 TE
0
FPTS
|D. Njoku
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|FF
A. Sendejo 23 FS
|A. Sendejo
|5-1
|0.0
|0
|0
T. Mitchell 39 CB
|T. Mitchell
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|0
B. Goodson 93 MLB
|B. Goodson
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|0
M. Smith 56 OLB
|M. Smith
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|0
O. Vernon 54 DE
|O. Vernon
|4-1
|3.0
|0
|0
D. Ward 21 CB
|D. Ward
|3-0
|0.0
|1
|0
S. Richardson 98 DT
|S. Richardson
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|0
M. Wilson 51 LB
|M. Wilson
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|0
A. Clayborn 94 DE
|A. Clayborn
|2-1
|1.5
|0
|1
S. Takitaki 44 LB
|S. Takitaki
|2-0
|0.0
|1
|0
K. Johnson 28 CB
|K. Johnson
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
K. Joseph 42 SS
|K. Joseph
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
C. Malveaux DE
|C. Malveaux
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|1
P. Gustin 97 DE
|P. Gustin
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|0
S. Redwine 29 SAF
|S. Redwine
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
J. Elliott 90 DT
|J. Elliott
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
V. Taylor 96 DT
|V. Taylor
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
R. Harrison 33 DB
|R. Harrison
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
L. Ogunjobi 65 DT
|L. Ogunjobi
|0-3
|0.5
|0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
C. Parkey 2 K
8
FPTS
|C. Parkey
|2/3
|46
|2/2
|8
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
J. Gillan 7 P
|J. Gillan
|5
|45.0
|1
|50
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
D. Johnson 30 RB
0
FPTS
|D. Johnson
|2
|20.0
|27
|0
D. Peoples-Jones 11 WR
0
FPTS
|D. Peoples-Jones
|1
|30.0
|30
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
D. Peoples-Jones 11 WR
0
FPTS
|D. Peoples-Jones
|4
|5.5
|12
|0
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(0:30 - 4th) J.Elliott extra point is GOOD Center-R.Lovato Holder-C.Johnston.
|+4 YD
1 & 4 - PHI 4(0:35 - 4th) C.Wentz pass short middle to D.Goedert for 4 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|+18 YD
4 & 13 - PHI 22(0:43 - 4th) C.Wentz pass short left to J.Reagor to CLE 4 for 18 yards (T.Mitchell).
|Sack
|
3 & 3 - PHI 12(1:07 - 4th) C.Wentz sacked at CLE 20 for -8 yards (A.Clayborn). FUMBLES (A.Clayborn) recovered by PHI-I.Seumalo at CLE 22.
|No Gain
|
2 & 3 - PHI 12(1:13 - 4th) C.Wentz pass incomplete short right to J.Reagor.
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - PHI 19(1:21 - 4th) C.Wentz pass short right to J.Reagor to CLE 12 for 7 yards (B.Goodson).
|+14 YD
|
1 & 10 - PHI 33(1:27 - 4th) C.Wentz pass short middle to B.Scott to CLE 19 for 14 yards (K.Johnson). Penalty on CLE-A.Clayborn Defensive Offside declined.
|+7 YD
|
2 & 3 - PHI 40(1:33 - 4th) C.Wentz pass short left to D.Goedert pushed ob at CLE 33 for 7 yards (M.Wilson).
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - PHI 47(1:39 - 4th) C.Wentz pass short left to B.Scott ran ob at CLE 40 for 7 yards (M.Wilson).
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 9 - CLE 4(1:46 - 4th) J.Gillan punts 43 yards to CLE 47 Center-C.Hughlett fair catch by J.Reagor.
|No Gain
|
3 & 9 - CLE 4(1:52 - 4th) K.Hunt right guard to CLE 4 for no gain (J.Hargrave; B.Graham).
|-1 YD
|
2 & 8 - CLE 5(1:57 - 4th) K.Hunt left tackle to CLE 4 for -1 yards (T.Edwards).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - CLE 3(2:01 - 4th) K.Hunt right guard to CLE 5 for 2 yards (B.Graham).
|Result
|Play
|Int
|
1 & 10 - PHI 10(2:07 - 4th) C.Wentz pass short right INTERCEPTED by D.Ward at CLE 3. D.Ward ran ob at CLE 3 for no gain.
|Penalty
|
2 & 5 - PHI 10(2:13 - 4th) C.Wentz pass incomplete deep right to D.Goedert. PENALTY on CLE-D.Ward Defensive Pass Interference 33 yards enforced at CLE 43 - No Play.
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - PHI 48(2:18 - 4th) C.Wentz pass short right to B.Scott pushed ob at CLE 43 for 5 yards (D.Ward).
|+9 YD
|
2 & 7 - PHI 43(2:24 - 4th) C.Wentz pass short right to M.Sanders ran ob at CLE 48 for 9 yards (A.Sendejo).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - PHI 40(2:47 - 4th) C.Wentz pass short middle to M.Sanders to PHI 43 for 3 yards (M.Smith).
|+11 YD
|
4 & 6 - PHI 29(3:13 - 4th) C.Wentz pass short right to J.Reagor to PHI 40 for 11 yards (T.Mitchell).
|No Gain
|
3 & 6 - PHI 29(3:17 - 4th) C.Wentz pass incomplete short right to T.Fulgham (T.Mitchell).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 10 - PHI 25(3:44 - 4th) C.Wentz pass to G.Ward to PHI 29 for 4 yards (B.Goodson).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - PHI 25(3:49 - 4th) C.Wentz pass incomplete short left to T.Fulgham (D.Ward).
|Kickoff
|(3:49 - 4th) C.Parkey kicks 65 yards from CLE 35 to end zone Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|Field Goal
|
4 & 4 - CLE 10(3:53 - 4th) C.Parkey 28 yard field goal is GOOD Center-C.Hughlett Holder-J.Gillan.
|+4 YD
|
3 & 8 - CLE 14(3:58 - 4th) K.Hunt right guard to PHI 10 for 4 yards (J.Hargrave). Penalty on CLE-J.Landry Illegal Motion declined.
|No Gain
|
2 & 8 - CLE 14(4:02 - 4th) K.Hunt right guard to PHI 14 for no gain (J.Sweat B.Graham).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - CLE 16(4:40 - 4th) K.Hunt right guard to PHI 14 for 2 yards (R.McLeod).
|+10 YD
|
2 & 9 - CLE 26(5:15 - 4th) B.Mayfield pass short right to J.Landry pushed ob at PHI 16 for 10 yards (A.Maddox).
|+6 YD
|
1 & 15 - CLE 32(6:00 - 4th) K.Hunt left guard to PHI 26 for 6 yards (D.Taylor).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - CLE 27(6:00 - 4th) PENALTY on CLE-J.Bitonio False Start 5 yards enforced at PHI 27 - No Play.
|+10 YD
|
1 & 10 - CLE 37(6:42 - 4th) N.Chubb right guard to PHI 27 for 10 yards (J.Mills).
|+13 YD
|
3 & 7 - CLE 50(7:00 - 4th) B.Mayfield pass short left to R.Higgins pushed ob at PHI 37 for 13 yards (J.Mills). PHI-F.Cox was injured during the play. His return is Probable.
|No Gain
|
2 & 7 - CLE 50(7:40 - 4th) N.Chubb right tackle to 50 for no gain (J.Hargrave).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - CLE 47(8:21 - 4th) N.Chubb right guard to 50 for 3 yards (D.Barnett).
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 15 - CLE 20(8:32 - 4th) C.Johnston punts 40 yards to CLE 40 Center-R.Lovato. D.Peoples-Jones to CLE 47 for 7 yards (D.Taylor).
|No Gain
|
3 & 15 - CLE 20(8:37 - 4th) C.Wentz pass incomplete short middle to T.Fulgham [S.Richardson].
|No Gain
|
2 & 15 - CLE 20(8:39 - 4th) C.Wentz pass incomplete short middle.
|No Gain
|
1 & 15 - CLE 20(8:46 - 4th) C.Wentz pass incomplete to G.Ward [S.Richardson].
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - CLE 39(9:08 - 4th) C.Wentz pass short middle to R.Rodgers to PHI 39 for 14 yards (B.Goodson). PENALTY on PHI Illegal Formation 5 yards enforced at PHI 25 - No Play.
|Kickoff
|(9:13 - 4th) C.Parkey kicks 65 yards from CLE 35 to PHI 0. B.Scott ran ob at PHI 25 for 25 yards (K.Joseph).
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(9:13 - 4th) C.Parkey extra point is GOOD Center-C.Hughlett Holder-J.Gillan.
|+5 YD
|
2 & 5 - CLE 5(9:21 - 4th) K.Hunt right tackle for 5 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|+2 YD
|
1 & 7 - CLE 7(9:48 - 4th) B.Mayfield left tackle to PHI 5 for 2 yards (R.McLeod; J.Sweat).
|+54 YD
|
1 & 10 - CLE 39(10:40 - 4th) N.Chubb left tackle to PHI 7 for 54 yards (J.Ostman).
|+18 YD
|
1 & 10 - CLE 21(11:18 - 4th) B.Mayfield pass short left to K.Hodge to CLE 39 for 18 yards (J.Mills).
|Kickoff
|(11:24 - 4th) J.Elliott kicks 57 yards from PHI 35 to CLE 8. D.Johnson to CLE 21 for 13 yards (D.Riley).
|Result
|Play
|Field Goal
|
4 & 9 - PHI 25(11:28 - 4th) J.Elliott 43 yard field goal is GOOD Center-R.Lovato Holder-C.Johnston.
|No Gain
|
3 & 9 - PHI 25(11:35 - 4th) C.Wentz pass intended for T.Fulgham INTERCEPTED by M.Wilson at CLE -3. Touchback. The Replay Official reviewed the interception ruling and the play was REVERSED. (Shotgun) C.Wentz pass incomplete to T.Fulgham (T.Mitchell).
|No Gain
|
2 & 9 - PHI 25(11:39 - 4th) C.Wentz pass incomplete to M.Sanders [P.Gustin].
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - PHI 26(12:21 - 4th) M.Sanders right tackle to CLE 25 for 1 yard (P.Gustin).
|+29 YD
|
3 & 2 - PHI 45(13:04 - 4th) C.Wentz pass deep right to R.Rodgers to CLE 26 for 29 yards (S.Redwine).
|+8 YD
|
2 & 10 - PHI 37(13:49 - 4th) C.Wentz pass short right to T.Fulgham to PHI 45 for 8 yards (D.Ward).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - PHI 37(13:54 - 4th) C.Wentz pass incomplete short left to T.Fulgham.
|Result
|Play
|
4 & 15 - CLE 37(14:04 - 4th) C.Parkey 47 yard field goal is BLOCKED (D.Barnett) Center-C.Hughlett Holder-J.Gillan.
|No Gain
|
3 & 15 - CLE 29(14:10 - 4th) B.Mayfield pass incomplete short right.
|No Gain
|
2 & 9 - CLE 23(15:00 - 4th) B.Mayfield FUMBLES (Aborted) at PHI 31 recovered by CLE-K.Hunt at PHI 33. K.Hunt to PHI 29 for 4 yards (A.Singleton).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - CLE 24(0:12 - 3rd) N.Chubb right guard to PHI 23 for 1 yard (J.Sweat).
|+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - CLE 35(1:01 - 3rd) N.Chubb left guard to PHI 24 for 11 yards (A.Singleton).
|+7 YD
|
3 & 4 - CLE 42(1:47 - 3rd) B.Mayfield left end to PHI 35 for 7 yards (A.Singleton).
|-3 YD
|
2 & 1 - CLE 39(2:28 - 3rd) N.Chubb left guard to PHI 42 for -3 yards (B.Graham).
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - CLE 48(3:03 - 3rd) N.Chubb left tackle ran ob at PHI 39 for 9 yards (T.Edwards).
|Kickoff
|(3:11 - 3rd) C.Johnston kicks 58 yards from PHI 20 to CLE 22. D.Peoples-Jones to PHI 48 for 30 yards (D.Riley).
|Result
|Play
|Sack
|
3 & 8 - PHI 4(3:17 - 3rd) C.Wentz sacked in End Zone for -4 yards SAFETY (O.Vernon).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 10 - PHI 2(3:59 - 3rd) M.Sanders right guard to PHI 4 for 2 yards (O.Vernon).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - PHI 2(4:37 - 3rd) M.Sanders right guard to PHI 2 for no gain (P.Gustin; S.Richardson).
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 14 - CLE 48(4:47 - 3rd) J.Gillan punts 46 yards to PHI 2 Center-C.Hughlett downed by CLE-T.Thomas.
|-9 YD
|
3 & 5 - CLE 39(5:28 - 3rd) K.Hunt left guard to PHI 48 for -9 yards (J.Sweat).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 7 - CLE 41(5:51 - 3rd) N.Chubb right tackle to PHI 39 for 2 yards (J.Mills). PHI-C.LeBlanc was injured during the play. His return is Questionable.
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - CLE 44(6:30 - 3rd) N.Chubb left tackle to PHI 41 for 3 yards (J.Sweat).
|+3 YD
|
3 & 1 - CLE 49(7:07 - 3rd) J.Landry left tackle to PHI 46 for 3 yards. Lateral to N.Chubb ran ob at PHI 44 for 2 yards (C.LeBlanc).
|No Gain
|
2 & 1 - CLE 49(7:14 - 3rd) B.Mayfield pass incomplete deep left to K.Hodge.
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - CLE 42(7:55 - 3rd) B.Mayfield pass short left to R.Higgins to PHI 49 for 9 yards (T.Edwards).
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 9 - PHI 26(8:03 - 3rd) C.Johnston punts 35 yards to CLE 39 Center-R.Lovato. D.Peoples-Jones to CLE 42 for 3 yards (W.Parks).
|No Gain
|
3 & 9 - PHI 26(8:09 - 3rd) C.Wentz pass incomplete short middle to A.Jeffery (D.Ward) [A.Clayborn]. Penalty on PHI-M.Pryor Offensive Holding declined.
|+1 YD
|
2 & 10 - PHI 25(8:55 - 3rd) M.Sanders right guard to PHI 26 for 1 yard (B.Goodson L.Ogunjobi).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - PHI 25(8:59 - 3rd) C.Wentz pass incomplete deep right to T.Fulgham (D.Ward).
|Kickoff
|(8:59 - 3rd) C.Parkey kicks 65 yards from CLE 35 to end zone Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|Field Goal
|
4 & 5 - CLE 28(9:04 - 3rd) C.Parkey 46 yard field goal is GOOD Center-C.Hughlett Holder-J.Gillan.
|Sack
|
3 & 5 - CLE 28(9:46 - 3rd) B.Mayfield sacked at PHI 28 for 0 yards (A.Singleton).
|-1 YD
|
2 & 4 - CLE 27(10:29 - 3rd) N.Chubb right tackle to PHI 28 for -1 yards (M.Jackson).
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - CLE 33(11:09 - 3rd) N.Chubb left guard to PHI 27 for 6 yards (A.Maddox).
|+42 YD
|
1 & 10 - CLE 25(11:47 - 3rd) B.Mayfield pass deep left to K.Hodge to PHI 33 for 42 yards (W.Parks).
|Kickoff
|(11:53 - 3rd) J.Elliott kicks 67 yards from PHI 35 to CLE -2. D.Johnson to CLE 25 for 27 yards (A.Singleton; D.Riley).
|Result
|Play
|Sack
|
2 & 8 - CLE 30(12:07 - 3rd) B.Mayfield sacked at CLE 23 for -7 yards (F.Cox). FUMBLES (F.Cox) RECOVERED by PHI-A.Singleton at CLE 20. A.Singleton to CLE 19 for 1 yard (A.Hooper).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - CLE 28(12:44 - 3rd) N.Chubb right guard to CLE 30 for 2 yards (A.Singleton J.Hargrave).
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 5 - PHI 30(12:57 - 3rd) C.Johnston punts 42 yards to CLE 28 Center-R.Lovato downed by PHI-M.Jacquet.
|Sack
|
3 & 4 - PHI 31(13:34 - 3rd) C.Wentz sacked at PHI 30 for -1 yards (O.Vernon).
|+7 YD
|
2 & 11 - PHI 24(14:20 - 3rd) C.Wentz right guard to PHI 31 for 7 yards (A.Sendejo M.Wilson).
|-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - PHI 25(15:00 - 3rd) M.Sanders left tackle to PHI 24 for -1 yards (B.Goodson O.Vernon).
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) C.Parkey kicks 65 yards from CLE 35 to end zone Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
4 & 5 - CLE 35(0:04 - 2nd) B.Mayfield pass incomplete short right.
|No Gain
|
3 & 5 - CLE 35(0:08 - 2nd) B.Mayfield pass incomplete short left to A.Hooper.
|+5 YD
|
2 & 10 - CLE 30(0:13 - 2nd) B.Mayfield pass short left to A.Hooper ran ob at CLE 35 for 5 yards.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - CLE 30(0:14 - 2nd) B.Mayfield spiked the ball to stop the clock.
|+10 YD
|
1 & 10 - CLE 20(0:30 - 2nd) B.Mayfield pass short left to K.Hunt to CLE 30 for 10 yards (F.Cox).
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 8 - PHI 40(0:43 - 2nd) C.Johnston punts 52 yards to CLE 8 Center-R.Lovato. D.Peoples-Jones to CLE 20 for 12 yards (M.Epps).
|+12 YD
|
3 & 20 - PHI 28(0:49 - 2nd) C.Wentz pass short right to D.Goedert to PHI 40 for 12 yards (K.Johnson).
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - PHI 38(0:54 - 2nd) C.Wentz sacked at PHI 28 for -10 yards (sack split by A.Clayborn and L.Ogunjobi).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - PHI 38(0:58 - 2nd) C.Wentz pass incomplete short right to D.Goedert (O.Vernon).
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 7 - CLE 23(1:08 - 2nd) J.Gillan punts 49 yards to PHI 28 Center-C.Hughlett. G.Ward to PHI 38 for 10 yards (A.Sendejo E.Lee).
|+7 YD
|
3 & 14 - CLE 16(1:15 - 2nd) B.Mayfield pass short right to A.Hooper to CLE 23 for 7 yards (C.LeBlanc).
|Sack
|
2 & 7 - CLE 23(2:00 - 2nd) B.Mayfield sacked at CLE 16 for -7 yards (J.Sweat).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - CLE 20(2:32 - 2nd) N.Chubb left tackle to CLE 23 for 3 yards (A.Singleton).
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 6 - PHI 47(2:40 - 2nd) C.Johnston punts 47 yards to end zone Center-R.Lovato Touchback.
|+1 YD
|
3 & 7 - PHI 48(3:24 - 2nd) C.Wentz right guard to CLE 47 for 1 yard (M.Smith).
|-1 YD
|
2 & 6 - PHI 47(3:54 - 2nd) M.Sanders left guard to CLE 48 for -1 yards (S.Takitaki). PHI-J.Kelce was injured during the play. His return is Probable.
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - PHI 49(4:35 - 2nd) C.Wentz pass short right to G.Ward to CLE 47 for 4 yards (C.Malveaux).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 1 - PHI 46(5:18 - 2nd) B.Scott right guard to PHI 49 for 3 yards (A.Clayborn).
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - PHI 37(5:48 - 2nd) B.Scott left guard to PHI 46 for 9 yards (M.Smith).
|+11 YD
|
2 & 4 - PHI 26(6:26 - 2nd) M.Sanders left guard to PHI 37 for 11 yards (A.Sendejo).
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - PHI 20(6:53 - 2nd) M.Sanders left guard to PHI 26 for 6 yards (J.Elliott).
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 7 - CLE 43(7:01 - 2nd) J.Gillan punts 37 yards to PHI 20 Center-C.Hughlett fair catch by G.Ward.
|No Gain
|
3 & 7 - CLE 43(7:05 - 2nd) B.Mayfield pass incomplete deep right to R.Higgins.
|-2 YD
|
2 & 5 - CLE 45(7:49 - 2nd) B.Mayfield up the middle to CLE 43 for -2 yards (B.Graham).
|Penalty
|
2 & 10 - CLE 40(7:49 - 2nd) PENALTY on PHI-B.Graham Neutral Zone Infraction 5 yards enforced at CLE 40 - No Play.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - CLE 40(7:57 - 2nd) B.Mayfield pass incomplete short left.
|+21 YD
|
2 & 2 - CLE 19(8:38 - 2nd) B.Mayfield pass deep left to A.Hooper to CLE 40 for 21 yards (D.Taylor).
|Penalty
|
2 & 7 - CLE 14(9:01 - 2nd) PENALTY on PHI-J.Hargrave Encroachment 5 yards enforced at CLE 14 - No Play.
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - CLE 11(9:47 - 2nd) N.Chubb left tackle to CLE 14 for 3 yards (T.Edwards).
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 4 - PHI 44(9:54 - 2nd) C.Johnston punts 33 yards to CLE 11 Center-R.Lovato. D.Peoples-Jones ran ob at CLE 11 for no gain.
|Sack
|
3 & 3 - PHI 43(10:36 - 2nd) C.Wentz sacked at CLE 44 for -1 yards (O.Vernon).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 4 - PHI 44(11:18 - 2nd) C.Wentz pass short right to G.Ward to CLE 43 for 1 yard (A.Sendejo).
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - PHI 50(11:56 - 2nd) J.Hurts left tackle to CLE 44 for 6 yards (M.Smith). 2 Hurts at QB
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - PHI 28(12:19 - 2nd) C.Wentz sacked at PHI 28 for -7 yards (K.Joseph). PENALTY on CLE-A.Sendejo Unnecessary Roughness 15 yards enforced at PHI 35 - No Play.
|+3 YD
|
2 & 3 - PHI 32(13:03 - 2nd) M.Sanders left tackle to PHI 35 for 3 yards (K.Joseph).
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - PHI 25(13:35 - 2nd) M.Sanders left tackle pushed ob at PHI 32 for 7 yards (T.Mitchell).
|Kickoff
|(13:35 - 2nd) C.Parkey kicks 65 yards from CLE 35 to end zone Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(13:35 - 2nd) C.Parkey extra point is GOOD Center-C.Hughlett Holder-J.Gillan.
|Int
|
2 & 7 - CLE 46(13:47 - 2nd) C.Wentz pass intended for M.Sanders INTERCEPTED by S.Takitaki [D.Ward] at 50. S.Takitaki for 50 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - CLE 49(14:26 - 2nd) C.Wentz pass short right to M.Sanders to CLE 46 for 3 yards (M.Wilson).
|+32 YD
|
1 & 10 - CLE 19(15:00 - 2nd) C.Wentz pass deep right to D.Goedert to CLE 49 for 32 yards (R.Harrison Jr.; A.Sendejo).
|+16 YD
|
2 & 8 - PHI 3(0:27 - 1st) C.Wentz pass deep left to J.Reagor ran ob at PHI 19 for 16 yards.
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - PHI 1(1:09 - 1st) C.Wentz up the middle to PHI 3 for 2 yards (S.Richardson).
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
4 & 1 - CLE 1(1:11 - 1st) K.Hunt left guard for 1 yard TOUCHDOWN. The Replay Official reviewed the runner broke the plane ruling and the play was REVERSED. (Shotgun) K.Hunt left guard to PHI 1 for no gain (J.Mills J.Hargrave).
|+1 YD
|
3 & 2 - CLE 2(1:53 - 1st) K.Hunt left tackle to PHI 1 for 1 yard (A.Singleton; J.Hargrave).
|No Gain
|
2 & 2 - CLE 2(1:57 - 1st) B.Mayfield pass incomplete short left to A.Hooper.
|-1 YD
|
1 & 1 - CLE 1(2:34 - 1st) K.Hunt right guard to PHI 2 for -1 yards (T.McGill; A.Singleton).
|Penalty
|
2 & 8 - CLE 0(2:39 - 1st) B.Mayfield pass incomplete short left to H.Bryant (A.Maddox). PENALTY on PHI-A.Maddox Defensive Pass Interference 13 yards enforced at PHI 14 - No Play.
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - CLE 16(3:18 - 1st) K.Hunt right guard to PHI 14 for 2 yards (A.Singleton).
|+43 YD
|
1 & 10 - CLE 41(3:45 - 1st) B.Mayfield pass deep middle to R.Higgins to PHI 16 for 43 yards (A.Maddox).
|+13 YD
|
2 & 11 - CLE 28(4:06 - 1st) B.Mayfield pass short right to J.Landry to CLE 41 for 13 yards (D.Slay).
|-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - CLE 29(4:46 - 1st) N.Chubb left tackle to CLE 28 for -1 yards (A.Singleton; D.Barnett).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 1 - CLE 26(5:28 - 1st) B.Mayfield left guard to CLE 29 for 3 yards (J.Hargrave).
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - CLE 17(5:59 - 1st) N.Chubb left tackle pushed ob at CLE 26 for 9 yards (R.McLeod).
|+13 YD
|
3 & 10 - CLE 4(6:39 - 1st) B.Mayfield pass short middle to K.Hodge to CLE 17 for 13 yards (C.LeBlanc).
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - CLE 4(7:24 - 1st) N.Chubb left guard to CLE 4 for no gain (A.Singleton).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - CLE 4(7:56 - 1st) N.Chubb left guard to CLE 4 for no gain (R.McLeod; T.Edwards).
|Result
|Play
|+1 YD
|
1 & 5 - PHI 5(8:08 - 1st) M.Sanders right guard to CLE 4 for 1 yard (C.Malveaux). FUMBLES (C.Malveaux) RECOVERED by CLE-K.Joseph at CLE 4.
|+11 YD
|
2 & 5 - PHI 16(8:41 - 1st) M.Sanders left tackle pushed ob at CLE 5 for 11 yards (V.Taylor).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - PHI 21(9:22 - 1st) B.Scott left guard to CLE 16 for 5 yards (K.Joseph).
|+4 YD
|
3 & 2 - PHI 25(9:54 - 1st) B.Scott right guard to CLE 21 for 4 yards (T.Mitchell).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 5 - PHI 28(10:37 - 1st) B.Scott left guard to CLE 25 for 3 yards (S.Richardson).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - PHI 33(11:06 - 1st) M.Sanders right tackle to CLE 28 for 5 yards (P.Gustin; L.Ogunjobi).
|+11 YD
|
2 & 1 - PHI 44(11:52 - 1st) M.Sanders right guard to CLE 33 for 11 yards (D.Ward).
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - PHI 47(12:23 - 1st) M.Sanders right tackle pushed ob at CLE 44 for 9 yards (S.Richardson).
|+22 YD
|
2 & 10 - PHI 25(13:12 - 1st) C.Wentz pass short right to D.Goedert to PHI 47 for 22 yards (A.Sendejo). CLE-R.Harrison Jr. was injured during the play. His return is Probable.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - PHI 25(13:50 - 1st) M.Sanders right guard to PHI 25 for no gain (S.Takitaki).
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 4 - CLE 31(14:01 - 1st) J.Gillan punts 50 yards to PHI 19 Center-C.Hughlett. G.Ward to PHI 25 for 6 yards (S.Takitaki).
|No Gain
|
3 & 4 - CLE 31(14:08 - 1st) B.Mayfield pass incomplete short right to K.Hodge.
|Penalty
|
3 & 9 - CLE 38(14:13 - 1st) B.Mayfield pass incomplete short right to R.Higgins (D.Slay). PENALTY on PHI-D.Barnett Defensive Offside 5 yards enforced at CLE 26 - No Play.
|+1 YD
|
2 & 10 - CLE 25(14:56 - 1st) N.Chubb left tackle to CLE 26 for 1 yard (D.Barnett).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - CLE 25(15:00 - 1st) B.Mayfield pass incomplete short right to D.Njoku.
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) J.Elliott kicks 65 yards from PHI 35 to end zone Touchback.
