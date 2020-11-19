|
Titans-Ravens Preview
Embarrassed by the fashion in which Derrick Henry shredded their defense for 195 yards rushing in the playoffs last January, the Baltimore Ravens worked during the offseason to improve their ability to stop the run.
General manager Eric DeCosta traded for five-time Pro Bowl end Calais Campbell and signed free agent Derek Wolfe to build a formidable front with 336-pound tackle Brandon Williams.
That trio was supposed to team up against Henry and the Titans (6-3) this Sunday in the rematch of that 2019 AFC divisional clash, a 28-12 Tennessee upset. Unfortunately for Baltimore, injuries to Campbell (calf strain) and Williams (ankle sprain) have forced the Ravens to shift to Plan B.
If Campbell and Williams can't go, it's next man up for Baltimore (6-3) against Henry, one of the league's most prolific running backs.
''It's a challenge no matter who you have,'' Ravens defensive coordinator Don Martindale said. ''The way we drafted, the free agents we signed, they need to step up and play their role.''
With Wolfe, Justin Ellis and third-round draft pick Justin Madubuike up front last week, New England racked up 173 yards rushing in a 23-17 win. The competition won't be any easier against Henry, who's closing in on 1,000 yards and had his fifth 100-yard game of the season last week against Indianapolis.
''The sky has not fallen. We'll be fine and ready to go on Sunday,'' Martindale insisted.
It sure won't be easy.
''You better have your helmet strapped up and get ready for this ride,'' Ravens safety DeShon Elliot said. ''You better be coming downhill and hit him every time.''
Even without Campbell and Williams, the Ravens' defense has enough hard hitters and Pro Bowl starters to give the Titans reason for concern.
''Whoever's in there, it's going to be a huge challenge for us to be able to move the football,'' Tennessee coach Mike Vrabel said.
SENSE OF URGENCY
The Titans have lost three of four to drop into a first-place tie with Indianapolis in the AFC South, and the Ravens trail unbeaten Pittsburgh by three games in the AFC North. The winner of this game gets the edge over the other in playoff seeding and can gain momentum heading into the final six weeks.
''We're at that point in the season where teams are going to start separating themselves, and we want to be one of those teams,'' Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill said. ''Things haven't gone in the right direction the past month or so. Nothing catastrophic, but if we don't get things turned around quickly, then we're not going to be in a good position.''
LAMAR TURNS PAGE
Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson had three turnovers in that playoff defeat in January and didn't direct a touchdown drive until the fourth quarter.
Asked if he's looking for revenge Sunday, the reigning NFL MVP said, ''The game is over with. We're just going into this game trying to be 7-3. That's all. We're not looking into it like a revenge game.''
TURNOVERS PIVOTAL
The Ravens and Titans have feasted on takeaways this season, and Sunday's game could hinge on the team that best protects the football.
Tennessee has been very good at it. The Titans have committed only four turnovers, four fewer than the previous franchise record over the the first nine games.
Not only that, but Tennessee owns a plus-10 turnover differential. The Ravens forced a turnover in 21 straight games before coming up empty at New England.
''It's always huge if we can try to win the turnover margin, and obviously take care of the football on our end,'' Vrabel said. ''It doesn't do any good if you're getting turnovers but you're giving it back to them.''
EMPTY HOUSE
Fans will not be allowed to attend the game because of the spike of COVID-19 positive tests in Maryland. The Ravens had slightly over 4,000 fans at their previous home game against Pittsburgh on Nov. 1.
Whether it's because of the crowd or because they're comfortable with their surroundings, the Ravens are 74-26 at home - including 22-5 in November - under coach John Harbaugh, who took over in 2008.
PLAYING CATCH-UP
Because the Ravens rely heavily on the run, they're far better when playing with a lead than coming from behind.
''That allows them to play to their strengths: run the football and pressure the quarterback, pressure meaning mistakes, interceptions, sacks, long-yardage situation,'' Vrabel said.
In that January playoff game, the Titans bolted to a 14-0 lead and put Jackson in position to where he ended up throwing a career-high 59 passes. Tannehill, in contrast, went 7 for 14 for 88 yards.
''A point of emphasis for us this week is to come out and start the game fast,'' Tannehill said.
R. Tannehill
17 QB
259 PaYds, 2 PaTDs, INT, 35 RuYds
|
25
FPTS
|
L. Jackson
8 QB
186 PaYds, PaTD, INT, 51 RuYds
|
18
FPTS
|Team Stats
|Time of Pos
|33:12
|31:06
|1st Downs
|25
|21
|Rushing
|7
|9
|Passing
|16
|9
|Penalty
|2
|3
|3rd Down Conv
|5-12
|9-15
|4th Down Conv
|1-1
|0-0
|Total Net Yards
|394
|306
|Total Plays
|67
|63
|Avg Gain
|5.9
|4.9
|Net Yards Rushing
|144
|129
|Rush Attempts
|33
|33
|Avg Rush Yards
|4.4
|3.9
|Net Yards Passing
|250
|177
|Comp. - Att.
|23-32
|17-29
|Yards Per Pass
|7.4
|5.9
|Penalties - Yards
|4-44
|6-81
|Touchdowns
|2
|2
|Rushing TDs
|0
|1
|Passing TDs
|2
|1
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|1
|1
|Fumbles - Lost
|3-0
|0-0
|Int. Thrown
|1
|1
|Punts - Avg
|2-46.5
|3-42.0
|Return Yards
|53
|86
|Punts - Returns
|0-0
|1-7
|Kickoffs - Returns
|3-47
|2-54
|Int. - Returns
|1-6
|1-25
|Red Zone Eff.
|2-5 -40%
|1-4 -25%
|Goal to Go Eff.
|1-2 -50%
|0-1 -0%
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|250
|PASS YDS
|177
|
|
|144
|RUSH YDS
|129
|
|
|394
|TOTAL YDS
|306
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|FPTS
|
R. Tannehill 17 QB
25
FPTS
|R. Tannehill
|22/31
|259
|2
|1
|25
|
L. Woodside 5 QB
0
FPTS
|L. Woodside
|1/1
|7
|0
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
D. Henry 22 RB
10
FPTS
|D. Henry
|27
|104
|0
|24
|10
|
R. Tannehill 17 QB
25
FPTS
|R. Tannehill
|4
|35
|0
|21
|25
|
C. Batson 13 WR
2
FPTS
|C. Batson
|1
|4
|0
|4
|2
|
D. Foreman 40 RB
0
FPTS
|D. Foreman
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
C. Davis 84 WR
11
FPTS
|C. Davis
|7
|5
|113
|0
|50
|11
|
A. Brown 11 WR
12
FPTS
|A. Brown
|7
|4
|62
|1
|25
|12
|
A. Firkser 86 TE
3
FPTS
|A. Firkser
|5
|4
|33
|0
|12
|3
|
C. Batson 13 WR
2
FPTS
|C. Batson
|2
|2
|21
|0
|14
|2
|
J. Smith 81 TE
8
FPTS
|J. Smith
|6
|4
|20
|1
|8
|8
|
G. Swaim 87 TE
0
FPTS
|G. Swaim
|1
|1
|9
|0
|9
|0
|
N. Westbrook 15 WR
0
FPTS
|N. Westbrook
|1
|1
|7
|0
|7
|0
|
J. McNichols 28 RB
0
FPTS
|J. McNichols
|1
|1
|2
|0
|2
|0
|
D. Henry 22 RB
10
FPTS
|D. Henry
|2
|1
|-1
|0
|-1
|10
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|FF
|
R. Evans 54 ILB
|R. Evans
|5-4
|0.0
|0
|0
|
K. Byard 31 FS
|K. Byard
|5-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
M. Butler 21 CB
|M. Butler
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
H. Landry 58 OLB
|H. Landry
|4-3
|1.0
|0
|0
|
W. Compton 53 ILB
|W. Compton
|3-3
|0.0
|0
|0
|
A. Hooker 37 SAF
|A. Hooker
|3-3
|0.0
|1
|0
|
D. King 33 FS
|D. King
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Kalu 46 DB
|J. Kalu
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Brown 55 ILB
|J. Brown
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Jones 90 DT
|D. Jones
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
M. Dickerson 92 DE
|M. Dickerson
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Roberson 50 LB
|D. Roberson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
B. Borders 39 CB
|B. Borders
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Simmons 98 DT
|J. Simmons
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
T. Tart 93 DT
|T. Tart
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
S. Gostkowski 3 K
10
FPTS
|S. Gostkowski
|3/3
|40
|1/1
|10
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
T. Daniel 12 P
|T. Daniel
|2
|46.5
|0
|52
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
C. Batson 13 WR
2
FPTS
|C. Batson
|3
|15.7
|19
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|FPTS
|
L. Jackson 8 QB
18
FPTS
|L. Jackson
|17/29
|186
|1
|1
|18
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
J. Dobbins 27 RB
16
FPTS
|J. Dobbins
|15
|70
|1
|11
|16
|
L. Jackson 8 QB
18
FPTS
|L. Jackson
|13
|51
|0
|14
|18
|
G. Edwards 35 RB
0
FPTS
|G. Edwards
|3
|6
|0
|3
|0
|
M. Ingram 21 RB
0
FPTS
|M. Ingram
|2
|2
|0
|2
|0
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
M. Andrews 89 TE
15
FPTS
|M. Andrews
|7
|5
|96
|1
|31
|15
|
D. Bryant 88 WR
2
FPTS
|D. Bryant
|5
|4
|28
|0
|16
|2
|
W. Snead 83 WR
2
FPTS
|W. Snead
|7
|3
|23
|0
|9
|2
|
J. Dobbins 27 RB
16
FPTS
|J. Dobbins
|2
|2
|15
|0
|9
|16
|
J. Proche 11 WR
1
FPTS
|J. Proche
|1
|1
|14
|0
|14
|1
|
P. Ricard 42 FB
0
FPTS
|P. Ricard
|1
|1
|5
|0
|5
|0
|
D. Duvernay 13 WR
0
FPTS
|D. Duvernay
|2
|1
|5
|0
|5
|0
|
M. Brown 15 WR
0
FPTS
|M. Brown
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|FF
|
M. Humphrey 44 CB
|M. Humphrey
|8-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
M. Judon 99 OLB
|M. Judon
|4-1
|1.0
|0
|0
|
C. Clark 36 SS
|C. Clark
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Ellis 71 DT
|J. Ellis
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
P. Queen 48 ILB
|P. Queen
|3-6
|0.0
|0
|0
|
M. Harrison 40 LB
|M. Harrison
|3-4
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Elliott 32 FS
|D. Elliott
|3-3
|0.0
|0
|0
|
P. McPhee 90 OLB
|P. McPhee
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
M. Peters 24 CB
|M. Peters
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
Y. Ngakoue 91 DE
|Y. Ngakoue
|2-0
|1.0
|0
|1
|
D. Wolfe 95 DE
|D. Wolfe
|2-4
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Ferguson 45 LB
|J. Ferguson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
A. Levine 41 DB
|A. Levine
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
C. Board 49 LB
|C. Board
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Smith 22 CB
|J. Smith
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
T. Bowser 54 LB
|T. Bowser
|0-2
|0.0
|1
|0
|
L. Fort 58 LB
|L. Fort
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
J. Tucker 9 K
10
FPTS
|J. Tucker
|3/3
|30
|1/1
|10
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
S. Koch 4 P
|S. Koch
|3
|42.0
|1
|46
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
D. Duvernay 13 WR
0
FPTS
|D. Duvernay
|2
|27.0
|37
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
J. Proche 11 WR
1
FPTS
|J. Proche
|1
|7.0
|7
|0
|Result
|Play
|+11 YD
|
2 & 6 - TEN 40(5:42 - 5) R.Tannehill pass short right to A.Brown to BAL 29 for 11 yards (M.Humphrey).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - TEN 44(6:20 - 5) D.Henry left guard to BAL 40 for 4 yards (P.McPhee).
|+11 YD
|
2 & 6 - TEN 45(6:44 - 5) R.Tannehill pass short middle to C.Davis to BAL 44 for 11 yards (M.Peters). BAL-M.Judon was injured during the play.
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - TEN 41(7:25 - 5) D.Henry left end to TEN 45 for 4 yards (M.Harrison).
|+14 YD
|
1 & 10 - TEN 27(7:58 - 5) R.Tannehill pass short right to C.Davis pushed ob at TEN 41 for 14 yards (M.Humphrey).
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 8 - BAL 27(8:05 - 5) S.Koch punts 46 yards to TEN 27 Center-M.Cox fair catch by K.Raymond.
|+9 YD
|
3 & 17 - BAL 18(8:40 - 5) L.Jackson pass short middle to J.Dobbins to BAL 27 for 9 yards (H.Landry III).
|Sack
|
2 & 8 - BAL 27(9:24 - 5) L.Jackson sacked at BAL 18 for -9 yards (H.Landry III).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - BAL 25(10:00 - 5) J.Dobbins right end to BAL 27 for 2 yards (A.Hooker; H.Landry III).
|Kickoff
|(10:00 - 5) S.Gostkowski kicks 65 yards from TEN 35 to end zone Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|Field Goal
|
4 & 6 - BAL 10(0:18 - 4th) J.Tucker 29 yard field goal is GOOD Center-M.Cox Holder-S.Koch.
|No Gain
|
3 & 6 - BAL 10(0:28 - 4th) L.Jackson pass incomplete short right [D.Roberson]. Jackson throws pass away to avoid sack.
|No Gain
|
2 & 6 - BAL 10(0:32 - 4th) L.Jackson pass incomplete short middle to W.Snead (D.King).
|+9 YD
|
1 & 15 - BAL 19(0:39 - 4th) L.Jackson pass short middle to W.Snead to TEN 10 for 9 yards (A.Hooker).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - BAL 14(0:51 - 4th) PENALTY on BAL-D.Bryant False Start 5 yards enforced at TEN 14 - No Play.
|+16 YD
|
1 & 10 - BAL 30(1:17 - 4th) L.Jackson pass short right to D.Bryant to TEN 14 for 16 yards (K.Byard).
|+14 YD
|
1 & 10 - BAL 44(1:37 - 4th) L.Jackson scrambles up the middle to TEN 30 for 14 yards (J.Kalu).
|+15 YD
|
1 & 10 - BAL 41(1:44 - 4th) L.Jackson pass short left to M.Andrews pushed ob at TEN 44 for 15 yards (M.Butler).
|+8 YD
|
2 & 2 - BAL 33(2:00 - 4th) L.Jackson right guard to BAL 41 for 8 yards (J.Kalu).
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - BAL 25(2:18 - 4th) L.Jackson pass short right to W.Snead to BAL 33 for 8 yards (R.Evans).
|Kickoff
|(2:18 - 4th) S.Gostkowski kicks 65 yards from TEN 35 to end zone Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
|(2:18 - 4th) TWO-POINT CONVERSION ATTEMPT. R.Tannehill rushes up the middle. ATTEMPT SUCCEEDS.
|+14 YD
|
3 & 10 - TEN 14(2:26 - 4th) R.Tannehill pass short middle to A.Brown for 14 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|Sack
|
2 & 2 - TEN 6(3:12 - 4th) R.Tannehill FUMBLES (Aborted) at BAL 11 and recovers at BAL 12. R.Tannehill sacked at BAL 14 for -8 yards (M.Judon).
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - TEN 14(3:56 - 4th) D.Henry right end to BAL 6 for 8 yards (M.Harrison; P.Queen).
|+25 YD
|
2 & 7 - TEN 39(4:05 - 4th) R.Tannehill pass short left to A.Brown pushed ob at BAL 14 for 25 yards (M.Humphrey).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - TEN 42(4:50 - 4th) D.Henry left guard to BAL 39 for 3 yards (C.Clark; C.Board).
|+22 YD
|
1 & 10 - TEN 36(5:17 - 4th) R.Tannehill pass short right to C.Davis ran ob at BAL 42 for 22 yards (M.Peters).
|+9 YD
|
2 & 6 - TEN 27(5:57 - 4th) R.Tannehill pass short middle to A.Firkser to TEN 36 for 9 yards (C.Clark) [M.Judon].
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - TEN 23(6:35 - 4th) D.Henry left tackle to TEN 27 for 4 yards (M.Harrison; P.McPhee).
|+12 YD
|
2 & 9 - TEN 11(7:09 - 4th) R.Tannehill scrambles right end to TEN 23 for 12 yards (D.Wolfe).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - TEN 10(7:43 - 4th) D.Henry left guard to TEN 11 for 1 yard (T.Bowser; D.Wolfe). TEN-T.Sambrailo was injured during the play.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 5 - BAL 41(7:49 - 4th) S.Koch punts 40 yards to TEN 19 Center-M.Cox fair catch by K.Raymond. PENALTY on TEN-N.Dzubnar Offensive Holding 9 yards enforced at TEN 19.
|No Gain
|
3 & 5 - BAL 41(7:54 - 4th) L.Jackson pass incomplete deep middle to M.Andrews.
|Penalty
|
3 & 1 - BAL 45(7:54 - 4th) PENALTY on BAL-M.Andrews False Start 4 yards enforced at BAL 45 - No Play.
|+8 YD
|
2 & 9 - BAL 37(8:36 - 4th) L.Jackson right end to BAL 45 for 8 yards (W.Compton). Baltimore challenged the short of the line to gain ruling and the play was Upheld. The ruling on the field stands. (Timeout #1.)
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - BAL 36(9:06 - 4th) M.Skura reported in as eligible. J.Dobbins right guard to BAL 37 for 1 yard (W.Compton; J.Simmons).
|+6 YD
|
3 & 5 - BAL 30(9:49 - 4th) L.Jackson pass short left to W.Snead to BAL 36 for 6 yards (D.King).
|No Gain
|
2 & 5 - BAL 30(10:34 - 4th) L.Jackson right end to BAL 30 for no gain (H.Landry III; R.Evans).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - BAL 25(11:12 - 4th) J.Dobbins left end to BAL 30 for 5 yards (W.Compton; J.Simmons).
|Kickoff
|(11:12 - 4th) S.Gostkowski kicks 65 yards from TEN 35 to end zone Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|Field Goal
|
4 & 2 - TEN 4(11:15 - 4th) S.Gostkowski 22 yard field goal is GOOD Center-M.Overton Holder-T.Daniel.
|No Gain
|
3 & 2 - TEN 4(11:19 - 4th) R.Tannehill pass incomplete short middle to A.Firkser [P.McPhee].
|+5 YD
|
2 & 7 - TEN 9(11:57 - 4th) R.Tannehill pass short left to A.Firkser ran ob at BAL 4 for 5 yards (J.Smith).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - TEN 12(12:33 - 4th) R.Tannehill scrambles left end ran ob at BAL 9 for 3 yards (M.Humphrey).
|+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - TEN 23(13:01 - 4th) D.Henry left end to BAL 12 for 11 yards (M.Harrison). BAL-D.Wolfe was injured during the play.
|+1 YD
|
2 & 1 - TEN 24(13:43 - 4th) D.Henry left tackle to BAL 23 for 1 yard (J.Ellis).
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - TEN 33(14:10 - 4th) R.Tannehill pass short middle to G.Swaim to BAL 24 for 9 yards (M.Harrison; D.Elliott).
|+24 YD
|
1 & 10 - TEN 43(14:30 - 4th) D.Henry right end pushed ob at BAL 33 for 24 yards (C.Clark).
|+16 YD
|
1 & 10 - TEN 27(15:00 - 4th) R.Tannehill pass deep left to C.Davis to TEN 43 for 16 yards (M.Humphrey). TEN-J.Smith was injured during the play.
|+12 YD
|
3 & 10 - TEN 15(0:23 - 3rd) R.Tannehill pass short middle to A.Firkser to TEN 27 for 12 yards (C.Clark).
|-2 YD
|
2 & 8 - TEN 17(1:08 - 3rd) D.Henry right end to TEN 15 for -2 yards (D.Wolfe).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - TEN 15(1:46 - 3rd) D.Henry left guard to TEN 17 for 2 yards (P.McPhee).
|Result
|Play
|Int
|
1 & 10 - BAL 44(1:58 - 3rd) M.Skura reported in as eligible. L.Jackson pass deep left intended for D.Duvernay INTERCEPTED by A.Hooker at TEN 9. A.Hooker to TEN 15 for 6 yards (D.Duvernay).
|+2 YD
|
3 & 2 - BAL 42(2:48 - 3rd) L.Jackson right end to BAL 44 for 2 yards (D.King).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 5 - BAL 39(3:30 - 3rd) M.Skura reported in as eligible. L.Jackson pass short left to D.Bryant to BAL 42 for 3 yards (M.Butler).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - BAL 34(4:10 - 3rd) M.Skura reported in as eligible. L.Jackson pass short left to D.Bryant to BAL 39 for 5 yards (M.Butler).
|+14 YD
|
3 & 7 - BAL 20(4:49 - 3rd) L.Jackson pass short right to J.Proche to BAL 34 for 14 yards (B.Borders).
|No Gain
|
2 & 7 - BAL 20(4:52 - 3rd) L.Jackson pass incomplete short right to M.Brown.
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - BAL 17(5:29 - 3rd) M.Skura reported in as eligible. J.Dobbins right end to BAL 20 for 3 yards (W.Compton).
|Kickoff
|(5:33 - 3rd) S.Gostkowski kicks 65 yards from TEN 35 to BAL 0. D.Duvernay to BAL 17 for 17 yards (D.Bates).
|Result
|Play
|Field Goal
|
4 & 22 - TEN 22(5:37 - 3rd) S.Gostkowski 40 yard field goal is GOOD Center-M.Overton Holder-T.Daniel.
|+5 YD
|
3 & 27 - TEN 27(6:18 - 3rd) R.Tannehill pass short right to J.Smith to BAL 22 for 5 yards (M.Humphrey).
|No Gain
|
2 & 7 - TEN 7(7:03 - 3rd) Direct snap to D.Henry. D.Henry Aborted. J.Douglas FUMBLES at BAL 12 recovered by TEN-D.Henry at BAL 27.
|No Gain
|
1 & 7 - TEN 7(7:08 - 3rd) R.Tannehill pass incomplete short right to A.Brown. TEN-B.Jones was injured during the play.
|+50 YD
|
1 & 10 - TEN 43(7:18 - 3rd) R.Tannehill pass deep right to C.Davis pushed ob at BAL 7 for 50 yards (D.Elliott).
|+12 YD
|
3 & 4 - TEN 31(8:01 - 3rd) R.Tannehill pass short left to A.Brown to TEN 43 for 12 yards (Y.Ngakoue).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 5 - TEN 30(8:46 - 3rd) D.Foreman right tackle to TEN 31 for 1 yard (D.Elliott).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - TEN 25(9:34 - 3rd) D.Henry left end to TEN 30 for 5 yards (D.Elliott).
|Kickoff
|(9:34 - 3rd) J.Tucker kicks 65 yards from BAL 35 to end zone Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(9:34 - 3rd) J.Tucker extra point is GOOD Center-M.Cox Holder-S.Koch.
|+31 YD
|
2 & 8 - BAL 31(9:40 - 3rd) M.Skura reported in as eligible. L.Jackson pass deep left to M.Andrews for 31 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - BAL 33(10:20 - 3rd) G.Edwards left guard to TEN 31 for 2 yards (H.Landry III; K.Byard).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - BAL 38(10:31 - 3rd) L.Jackson pass incomplete short left. quarterback throws pass away PENALTY on TEN-D.King Defensive Holding 5 yards enforced at TEN 38 - No Play.
|+6 YD
|
3 & 5 - BAL 41(10:51 - 3rd) L.Jackson pass short middle to J.Dobbins pushed ob at BAL 47 for 6 yards (A.Hooker). PENALTY on TEN-A.Hooker Face Mask (15 Yards) 15 yards enforced at BAL 47.
|+3 YD
|
2 & 8 - BAL 38(11:31 - 3rd) L.Jackson right guard to BAL 41 for 3 yards (H.Landry III).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - BAL 36(12:13 - 3rd) J.Dobbins left guard to BAL 38 for 2 yards (D.Roberson).
|+6 YD
|
2 & 6 - BAL 30(12:51 - 3rd) L.Jackson pass short middle to M.Andrews to BAL 36 for 6 yards (R.Evans; W.Compton).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - BAL 26(13:26 - 3rd) L.Jackson pass short left to D.Bryant to BAL 30 for 4 yards (M.Butler). Bryant's first catch as a Raven.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 6 - TEN 29(13:38 - 3rd) T.Daniel punts 52 yards to BAL 19 Center-M.Overton. J.Proche to BAL 26 for 7 yards (N.Dzubnar; D.Bates).
|+2 YD
|
3 & 8 - TEN 27(14:17 - 3rd) R.Tannehill pass short middle to J.McNichols to TEN 29 for 2 yards (T.Bowser; D.Wolfe).
|No Gain
|
2 & 8 - TEN 27(14:24 - 3rd) R.Tannehill pass incomplete short left to D.Henry [M.Judon].
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - TEN 25(15:00 - 3rd) D.Henry right guard to TEN 27 for 2 yards (M.Judon; D.Wolfe).
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) J.Tucker kicks 65 yards from BAL 35 to end zone Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
|
1 & 22 - BAL 13(0:41 - 2nd) J.Dobbins right end to BAL 16 for 3 yards (W.Compton).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - BAL 25(0:48 - 2nd) J.Dobbins left end to BAL 26 for 1 yard (H.Landry III). TEN-J.Brown was injured during the play. PENALTY on BAL-B.Powers Clipping 13 yards enforced at BAL 26.
|Kickoff
|(0:48 - 2nd) S.Gostkowski kicks 65 yards from TEN 35 to end zone Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|Field Goal
|
4 & 18 - TEN 22(0:52 - 2nd) S.Gostkowski 40 yard field goal is GOOD Center-M.Overton Holder-T.Daniel.
|No Gain
|
3 & 18 - TEN 22(0:56 - 2nd) R.Tannehill pass incomplete short left to J.Smith.
|Sack
|
2 & 10 - TEN 14(1:45 - 2nd) R.Tannehill sacked at BAL 22 for -8 yards (Y.Ngakoue). FUMBLES (Y.Ngakoue) ball out of bounds at BAL 12.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - TEN 14(1:50 - 2nd) D.Henry left end to BAL 14 for no gain (P.Queen; D.Wolfe).
|+3 YD
|
3 & 1 - TEN 17(1:55 - 2nd) D.Henry left guard to BAL 14 for 3 yards (C.Clark).
|+6 YD
|
2 & 7 - TEN 23(2:00 - 2nd) R.Tannehill pass short right to J.Smith ran ob at BAL 17 for 6 yards (M.Peters).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - TEN 26(2:31 - 2nd) D.Henry right end to BAL 23 for 3 yards (J.Ellis).
|Penalty
|
3 & 7 - TEN 29(2:35 - 2nd) R.Tannehill pass incomplete short middle to A.Brown [P.McPhee]. PENALTY on BAL-P.McPhee Roughing the Passer 15 yards enforced at BAL 41 - No Play.
|No Gain
|
2 & 7 - TEN 41(2:41 - 2nd) R.Tannehill pass incomplete short middle to A.Brown (L.Fort).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - TEN 44(3:22 - 2nd) D.Henry left end to BAL 41 for 3 yards (M.Judon).
|+7 YD
|
4 & 7 - TEN 49(4:03 - 2nd) Direct snap to L.Woodside. L.Woodside pass short right to N.Westbrook-Ikhine pushed ob at BAL 44 for 7 yards (A.Levine). Fake punt
|No Gain
|
3 & 7 - TEN 49(4:07 - 2nd) R.Tannehill pass incomplete short left to C.Davis.
|No Gain
|
2 & 7 - TEN 49(4:13 - 2nd) R.Tannehill pass incomplete deep middle to C.Davis.
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - TEN 46(4:46 - 2nd) D.Henry right end to TEN 49 for 3 yards (J.Ferguson). BAL-P.Queen was injured during the play.
|+21 YD
|
1 & 10 - TEN 25(5:12 - 2nd) R.Tannehill right end ran ob at TEN 46 for 21 yards (C.Board).
|Kickoff
|(5:17 - 2nd) J.Tucker kicks 59 yards from BAL 35 to TEN 6. C.Batson to TEN 25 for 19 yards (L.Fort).
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
|(5:17 - 2nd) TWO-POINT CONVERSION ATTEMPT. L.Jackson pass to J.Dobbins is complete. ATTEMPT SUCCEEDS.
|+2 YD
|
3 & 1 - BAL 2(5:22 - 2nd) M.Skura reported in as eligible. J.Dobbins left guard for 2 yards TOUCHDOWN. The Replay Official reviewed the runner broke the plane ruling and the play was Upheld. The ruling on the field stands.
|+5 YD
|
2 & 6 - BAL 7(5:27 - 2nd) L.Jackson pass short middle to P.Ricard for 7 yards TOUCHDOWN. The Replay Official reviewed the runner broke the plane ruling and the play was REVERSED. (Shotgun) L.Jackson pass short middle to P.Ricard to TEN 2 for 5 yards (R.Evans).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - BAL 11(6:05 - 2nd) J.Dobbins left guard to TEN 7 for 4 yards (A.Hooker; T.Tart).
|+30 YD
|
3 & 13 - BAL 41(6:44 - 2nd) L.Jackson pass deep middle to M.Andrews to TEN 11 for 30 yards (J.Kalu).
|Penalty
|
3 & 8 - BAL 36(6:44 - 2nd) PENALTY on BAL-W.Holden False Start 5 yards enforced at TEN 36 - No Play.
|No Gain
|
2 & 8 - BAL 36(6:50 - 2nd) L.Jackson pass incomplete deep middle to M.Brown (A.Hooker).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - BAL 38(7:28 - 2nd) L.Jackson right end pushed ob at TEN 36 for 2 yards (A.Hooker).
|+7 YD
|
2 & 6 - BAL 45(8:10 - 2nd) J.Dobbins right end to TEN 38 for 7 yards (M.Dickerson).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - BAL 49(8:49 - 2nd) J.Dobbins right tackle to TEN 45 for 4 yards (R.Evans).
|+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - BAL 40(9:25 - 2nd) J.Dobbins right guard to TEN 49 for 11 yards (K.Byard).
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 7 - TEN 19(9:31 - 2nd) T.Daniel punts 41 yards to BAL 40 Center-M.Overton fair catch by J.Proche.
|No Gain
|
3 & 7 - TEN 19(9:35 - 2nd) R.Tannehill pass incomplete short left to A.Brown [P.McPhee].
|No Gain
|
2 & 7 - TEN 19(10:23 - 2nd) D.Henry right end to TEN 19 for no gain (M.Judon).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - TEN 16(11:01 - 2nd) D.Henry left guard to TEN 19 for 3 yards (P.McPhee).
|Kickoff
|(11:05 - 2nd) J.Tucker kicks 63 yards from BAL 35 to TEN 2. C.Batson to TEN 16 for 14 yards (J.Hill).
|Result
|Play
|Field Goal
|
4 & 9 - BAL 9(11:08 - 2nd) J.Tucker 27 yard field goal is GOOD Center-M.Cox Holder-S.Koch.
|No Gain
|
3 & 9 - BAL 9(11:12 - 2nd) L.Jackson pass incomplete short right to W.Snead.
|+1 YD
|
2 & 10 - BAL 10(11:52 - 2nd) L.Jackson scrambles right end pushed ob at TEN 9 for 1 yard (J.Brown).
|-3 YD
|
1 & 7 - BAL 7(12:33 - 2nd) L.Jackson up the middle to TEN 10 for -3 yards (J.Brown).
|+9 YD
|
3 & 4 - BAL 16(13:18 - 2nd) J.Dobbins right end to TEN 7 for 9 yards (J.Simmons).
|+6 YD
|
2 & 10 - BAL 22(14:01 - 2nd) J.Dobbins right guard to TEN 16 for 6 yards (K.Byard).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - BAL 22(14:08 - 2nd) L.Jackson pass incomplete short right to W.Snead (D.King).
|Result
|Play
|Int
|
3 & 4 - BAL 38(14:18 - 2nd) R.Tannehill pass short middle intended for J.Smith INTERCEPTED by T.Bowser [P.Queen] at TEN 47. T.Bowser to TEN 22 for 25 yards (C.Davis).
|+7 YD
|
2 & 11 - BAL 31(15:00 - 2nd) R.Tannehill pass short right to C.Batson to TEN 38 for 7 yards (M.Humphrey).
|-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - TEN 32(0:36 - 1st) R.Tannehill pass short left to D.Henry to TEN 31 for -1 yards (M.Harrison).
|+8 YD
|
2 & 2 - TEN 24(1:12 - 1st) D.Henry right guard to TEN 32 for 8 yards (D.Elliott; P.Queen).
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - TEN 16(1:45 - 1st) D.Henry left end to TEN 24 for 8 yards (L.Fort; P.Queen).
|Kickoff
|(1:50 - 1st) J.Tucker kicks 63 yards from BAL 35 to TEN 2. C.Batson to TEN 16 for 14 yards (J.Hill).
|Result
|Play
|Field Goal
|
4 & 7 - BAL 12(1:54 - 1st) J.Tucker 30 yard field goal is GOOD Center-M.Cox Holder-S.Koch.
|+2 YD
|
3 & 9 - BAL 14(2:36 - 1st) L.Jackson scrambles right guard to TEN 12 for 2 yards (R.Evans).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 10 - BAL 15(3:19 - 1st) G.Edwards left end to TEN 14 for 1 yard (D.Jones).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - BAL 15(3:24 - 1st) L.Jackson pass incomplete short right to M.Andrews (K.Byard).
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - BAL 37(3:51 - 1st) L.Jackson right end ran ob at TEN 30 for 7 yards. PENALTY on TEN-D.King Face Mask (15 Yards) 15 yards enforced at TEN 30.
|+10 YD
|
2 & 8 - BAL 47(4:32 - 1st) J.Dobbins right end to TEN 37 for 10 yards (D.King).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - BAL 49(5:10 - 1st) M.Ingram left end to TEN 47 for 2 yards (R.Evans; M.Dickerson).
|+14 YD
|
3 & 10 - BAL 37(5:47 - 1st) L.Jackson pass short middle to M.Andrews to TEN 49 for 14 yards (K.Byard; J.Kalu).
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - BAL 37(5:52 - 1st) L.Jackson pass incomplete short middle to M.Brown.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - BAL 37(6:38 - 1st) M.Skura reported in as eligible. M.Ingram right tackle to BAL 37 for no gain (D.King; J.Brown).
|+5 YD
|
3 & 3 - BAL 32(7:18 - 1st) L.Jackson right end to BAL 37 for 5 yards (K.Byard).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 8 - BAL 27(7:55 - 1st) L.Jackson pass short middle to D.Duvernay pushed ob at BAL 32 for 5 yards (K.Byard). Shovel pass
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - BAL 25(8:37 - 1st) L.Jackson right tackle to BAL 27 for 2 yards (R.Evans).
|Kickoff
|(8:37 - 1st) S.Gostkowski kicks 65 yards from TEN 35 to end zone Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(8:37 - 1st) S.Gostkowski extra point is GOOD Center-M.Overton Holder-T.Daniel.
|+1 YD
|
2 & 1 - TEN 1(8:42 - 1st) D.Kelly reported in as eligible. R.Tannehill pass short left to J.Smith for 1 yard TOUCHDOWN.
|+4 YD
|
1 & 5 - TEN 5(9:19 - 1st) Direct snap to C.Batson. C.Batson left end to BAL 1 for 4 yards (P.Queen).
|+8 YD
|
2 & 8 - TEN 13(9:58 - 1st) R.Tannehill pass short middle to J.Smith to BAL 5 for 8 yards (D.Elliott; P.Queen).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - TEN 15(10:37 - 1st) D.Henry right end to BAL 13 for 2 yards (P.Queen).
|+7 YD
|
2 & 5 - TEN 22(11:11 - 1st) R.Tannehill pass short left to A.Firkser to BAL 15 for 7 yards (P.Queen).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - TEN 27(11:51 - 1st) D.Henry left guard to BAL 22 for 5 yards (P.Queen; M.Harrison).
|+14 YD
|
3 & 11 - TEN 41(12:28 - 1st) R.Tannehill pass short right to C.Batson ran ob at BAL 27 for 14 yards (M.Judon) [C.Board].
|-5 YD
|
2 & 6 - TEN 36(13:13 - 1st) D.Henry left tackle to BAL 41 for -5 yards (M.Humphrey).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - TEN 40(13:45 - 1st) D.Henry right end to BAL 36 for 4 yards (J.Ellis).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - TEN 35(13:53 - 1st) R.Tannehill pass incomplete deep left to A.Brown (M.Humphrey). PENALTY on BAL-M.Humphrey Defensive Pass Interference 39 yards enforced at TEN 21 - No Play.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 7 - BAL 39(14:04 - 1st) S.Koch punts 40 yards to TEN 21 Center-M.Cox downed by BAL-A.Levine.
|No Gain
|
3 & 7 - BAL 39(14:12 - 1st) L.Jackson pass incomplete deep right to D.Bryant. Penalty on BAL-B.Powers Offensive Holding declined.
|No Gain
|
2 & 7 - BAL 39(14:17 - 1st) L.Jackson pass incomplete deep right to W.Snead (B.Borders).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - BAL 36(14:54 - 1st) M.Skura and P.Mekari reported in as eligible. G.Edwards left guard to BAL 39 for 3 yards (R.Evans; A.Hooker).
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) S.Gostkowski kicks 66 yards from TEN 35 to BAL -1. D.Duvernay to BAL 36 for 37 yards (C.Jackson).
