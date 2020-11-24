Week 12 of the 2020 NFL season is going to be a fun one, as we get three games this Thursday to celebrate Thanksgiving. We will have plenty to be thankful this week, as Deshaun Watson and the Houston Texans take on Matthew Stafford and the Detroit Lions, the Washington Football Team goes head-to-head against the Dallas Cowboys, and then for dessert we get an AFC North showdown as the Pittsburgh Steelers host the Baltimore Ravens. Since six teams will be on a short week, our weekly injury reports will be a bit different this time around. This Tuesday, we will review each Thanksgiving team's injury report since they are due to become final on Wednesday.

The Lions certainly missed Kenny Golladay last week against the Carolina Panthers. Will he be ready for this week? Steelers wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster appeared to have injured his foot after stepping on a penalty flag last week against the Jacksonville Jaguars. How's he feeling a couple of days after the wild incident? Let's take a look at Tuesday's injury report.

Tuesday practice reports

Texans (-3) at Lions

Randall Cobb (toe) didn't practice for the second consecutive day, and he is expected to miss some games as his injury is "considered significant." Kenny Stills also left Sunday's game early (quad) and was limited in Tuesday's practice, the same status as Monday.

Due to the short week, the Lions did not practice on Monday and conducted a walkthrough on Tuesday. The name to watch is Kenny Golladay, who did not practice Tuesday and has not played since Week 8 as a result of his hip injury. Cornerbacks Jeff Okudah (shoulder) and Mike Ford (concussion) also didn't practice, so the Lions could be short at that position this week. D'Andre Swift (concussion) was limited and T.J. Hockenson (shoulder) was also limited. This injury report is an estimate sent by the Lions.

Washington at Cowboys (-3)

The only player that did not practice for Washington on Tuesday was kicker Dustin Hopkins (groin), who did kick in Week 11. Antonio Gibson (ankle) was a full participant in Tuesday's practice while Terry McLaurin (ankle) was limited, upgraded from a non-participant Monday.

The Cowboys had an estimated injury report due to the medical emergency that led them to cancel practice. Cornerback Anthony Brown (ribs) and kicker Greg Zuerlein (back) were the notable players that were limited. Running back Ezekiel Elliott (hamstring) was listed as a full participant.

Ravens at Steelers (-4)

The Ravens injury report is an estimate provided by the team. Tight end Mark Andrews (thigh) and linebacker Matt Judon (ankle) were limited while defensive end Calais Campbell (calf) and cornerback Jimmy Smith (ankle) did not practice. Baltimore is hopeful Campbell can play Thursday after he missed the past two games with the injury. Baltimore is also battling several positive COVID-19 tests, which will result in the absence of multiple players.

The Steelers had quite the number of players miss Tuesday's practice as they prepare for Thursday's showdown with the Ravens. Cornerback Joe Haden (knee) didn't practice, along with center Maurkice Pouncey and guard David DeCastro -- but neither of them are injury related. Quarterback Ben Roethlisberger (quad), wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster (foot), and defensive lineman Cameron Heyward (ankle) were all limited. Roethlisberger and Smith-Schuster are expected to play Thursday.