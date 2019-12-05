Race for No. 1 pick in 2020 NFL Draft: The Battle of Ohio will help determine who gets the first overall pick

The "Battle of Ohio" normally isn't a big deal outside of the Buckeye State. The two upcoming meetings between the Browns and Bengals isn't shaping up to have much significance either with regard to the remainder of the 2019 season. The Bengals have the league's worst record, and the Browns, at 5-7, have a faint pulse when it comes to making the playoffs.

The upcoming games between Cleveland and Cincinnati are significant when it comes to the upcoming NFL Draft. At 1-11, the Bengals would own the first overall pick if the season ended today. They'll face the Browns in Cleveland this Sunday before hosting the Browns in Week 17. In between, they'll host the Patriots before traveling to Miami to take on the Dolphins, who are also still in the mix of teams that could land the No. 1 pick. Assuming the Bengals lose to the Patriots, their upcoming games against the Browns and Dolphins will play a significant factor in whether or not the Bengals will have the No. 1 pick, a pick they are expected to use by selecting LSU quarterback, Joe Burrow.

Can the Bengals beat the Browns on Sunday? While the Browns are 8.5-point favorites, the Bengals -- with Andy Dalton back under center -- are coming off a decisive, 22-6 win over the Jets that saw the Bengals hold New York to just 271 total yards. While Cincinnati's offense didn't do much, the Bengals received a stellar outing from pass rusher Carlos Dunlap, who earned AFC Defensive Player of the Week honors after sacking Sam Darnold three times. The Bengals also did not commit a turnover while committing just two penalties. While the Browns and running backs Nick Chubb and Kareem Hunt should have a field day against Cincinnati's 32nd-ranked run defense, this game could be closer than you think. Baker Mayfield's injured throwing hand may also play a factor Sunday's outcome.

Here's a look at the current draft order, along with four other games this weekend that could help determine the order at the top of the 2020 draft.

New York Giants (2-10) at Philadelphia (5-7)

Monday, 8:15 p.m. (ESPN)

With Daniel Jones injured, longtime Giants starting quarterback Eli Manning will likely start Monday night after spending the last 10 games on the sideline. While the Giants could spent their first round pick on a receiver, another option could be Ohio State pass rusher Chase Young, a Heisman Trophy finalist who leads the nation with 16.5 sacks despite missing two games earlier this fall. Young also has a whopping 19.5 tackles for loss and seven tackles for the undefeated Buckeyes, who will look to punch their ticket into the College Football Playoff with a win over Wisconsin in Saturday's Big 10 Championship Game.

Washington (2-10) at Green Bay (9-3)

1 p.m. ET (Fox, stream on Fubo TV, try for free)

Like the Bengals, the Redskins are coming off a Week 13 victory, defeating the Panthers on the strength of running backs Derruis Guice (10 carries for 129 yards and two touchdowns) and Adrian Peterson (99 yards and a touchdown on 13 carries). Washington, a 13-point underdog this Sunday at Green Bay, will likely spend their first round pick addressing their needs on the offensive line after allowing 40 sacks through 12 games. With that in mind, CBS NFL Draft Insider Ryan Wilson has the Redskins selecting Georgia lineman Andrew Thomas in his most recent Mock Draft. Thomas, a junior All-American, has helped the Bulldogs average nearly 422 total yards per game this season that includes over 200 yards per game on the ground.

Miami (3-9) vs. New York Jets (4-8)

1 p.m. ET (CBS, stream on CBS All Access)

The Dolphins, the clear front-runner to land the first overall pick at the start of the year, are no longer a favorite to land the No. 1 pick after winning three of their last five games. On Sunday, Miami will face a Jets team that they defeated back in Week 9 to secure their first win of the season. Despite their recent run of success, the Dolphins, who own three first round picks in this year's draft, could still trade their way into either the first or second overall pick in the draft. The Dolphins are expected to select a quarterback in this year's draft and, given the fact that Giants and Redskins just spent first round picks on their current quarterbacks, may decide to stay put if they remain in the No. 4 spot.

With the Bengals expected to take Burrow with the first overall pick, the Dolphins will likely pick between Alabama's Tua Tagovailoa or Oregon's Justin Herbert. Despite Herbert's recent success and Tagovailoa's recent injury, I still have a feeling that the Dolphins may still end up with Tua, who was on his way to being the No. 1 pick before sustaining his season-ending hip injury.

Carolina (5-7) at Atlanta (3-9)

1 p.m. ET (Fox, stream on Fubo TV, try for free)

After a modest two-game winning streak, the Falcons enter Sunday's matchup against Carolina looking to snap their recent two-game losing skid. Atlanta may be in luck on Sunday, as they prepare to host a Panthers team that has lost four of five games and will play without former head coach Ron Rivera, who was relieved of his duties on Tuesday. While the Falcons have several holes in their roster that they will need to address this offseason, Wilson has Atlanta selecting Auburn defensive lineman Derrick Brown with their first round pick.