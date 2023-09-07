Odell Beckham Jr. was added to the Ravens' injury report on Thursday ahead of the team's season-opener against the Houston Texans. Beckham was limited during Thursday's practice as he is dealing with an ankle injury.

Beckham joins a Ravens injury report that also includes tight end Mark Andrews (quad), cornerback Marlon Humphrey (foot), and offensive tackle Ronnie Stanley (ankle). Humphrey did not practice Thursday, Andrews was limited and Stanley practiced in full after being limited Wednesday.

The 30-year-old Beckham signed a one-year deal with the Ravens in April. He missed the entire 2022 season as he was recovering from a knee injury that was sustained during the Rams' Super Bowl win over the Bengals. Beckham had already caught two passes for 52 yards and a score prior to sustaining the injury in the second quarter.

A three-time Pro Bowler with the Giants, Beckham posted a 1,000-yard season with the Browns in 2019 before an injury prematurely ended his 2020 season after seven games. Beckham was traded from Cleveland to Los Angeles in 2021 and helped the Rams win the franchise's first Super Bowl as a Los Angeles-based team.

In Baltimore, Beckham is part of a receiving corps that includes first-round pick Zay Flowers, 2021 first-round pick Rashod Bateman, and former Eagles first-round pick Nelson Agholor.