Super Bowl week is finally upon us. The longest season in NFL history will commence Sunday when the Eagles and Chiefs face off in Super Bowl LVII.

There are several juicy storylines heading into Sunday, including a matchup between brothers Travis and Jason Kelce and Andy Reid coaching against his former team. Speaking of headlines, expect more than a few to come out of Super Bowl opening night, which will take place Monday.

Below is a preview of what you can expect to see, as well as how you can watch the action.

How to watch

Date: Monday, Feb. 6 | Time: 7 p.m. ET

Location: Footprint Center (Phoenix, Arizona)

TV: NFL Network/ESPN2 | Stream: fuboTV (click here)



Along with coach Nick Sirianni, the following Eagles players will be speaking from their own podium on Monday night:

Reid and the following Chiefs players will hold court at their respective podiums:

The Eagles arrived in Arizona as 1.5-point favorites, according to Caesars Sportsbook. Philadelphia was led this season by third-year quarterback Jalen Hurts and a defense that recorded a whopping 70 sacks during the regular season. The Eagles won the NFC after cruising past the Giants and 49ers in the playoffs by a combined score of 69-14.

It was a much different road to the Super Bowl for the Chiefs, who won two hard fought games in order to make it back to the big game for a third time in four years. The Chiefs are one week removed from dethroning the Bengals in the AFC title game behind a gritty effort by Mahomes, who is dealing with a high ankle sprain that was sustained in the divisional round.

Like Mahomes, Hurts is also playing through pain after sustaining an injury to his throwing shoulder late in the regular season. Both quarterbacks injuries will surely be something to monitor as the week continues.