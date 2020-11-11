Good morning there, friend. It's Wednesday and, before we get into sports talk this morning, I need to ask a very important question: Is "The Bachelor"/"The Bachelorette" never NOT on TV? Judging from my Twitter timeline, that show is on at least 16 hours a week, 12 months a year. At this rate, I feel like it's the most consistent sport on TV. (And congrats to Dale, whoever he is, for winning the big game.)

Anyway, I've been passing the time by binging "You" and playing video games for, like, 12 hours a day, so you could say I'm really cornering the market on psychotic behavior. We all go a little crazy without sports, though... right? (Also, if anyone wants to buy me a Playstation 5 or Xbox Series X, I won't refuse.)

But the good news is that we're oh-so-close to having a busy schedule full of the Masters and football, and I'm here to help hold you over until things get cookin'.

📰 What you need to know

1. Jon Rahm sinks incredible hole-in-one at Augusta 🏌

The Masters doesn't officially get underway until tomorrow, so why are we leading today's newsletter with a highlight from a PRACTICE ROUND yesterday? Well, simply because there's a highlight that is absolutely worth the hype.

For the second day in a row, Jon Rahm managed to notch an ace at Augusta... and this one needs to be seen to be believed.

As has long been tradition in the pre-Masters practice rounds, golfers spent the day skipping their balls across the water on the par-3 16th. Rahm managed to triple-skip his ball across the water, curl it around the edge of the green and sink the hole-in-one.

It was pure sorcery and, honestly, one of the most absurd golf shots I've ever seen in my life. You should definitely start your day by watching that if you haven't seen it already. And if you need more reason to get jacked up for the start of meaningful play tomorrow, then you may be interested in perusing Kyle Porter's full ranking of the Masters field from 1-92. Here's his top 10 heading into Day 1 along with each golfer's best career Masters finish in parentheses:

Bryson DeChambeau (T21 in 2016) Jon Rahm (4th in 2018) Dustin Johnson (T2 in 2019) Justin Thomas (T12 in 2019) Collin Morikawa (First Masters appearance) Rory McIlroy (4th in 2015) Xander Schauffele (T2 in 2019) Matthew Wolff (First Masters appearance) Tony Finau (T5 in 2019) Brooks Koepka (T2 in 2019)

Our golf crew also delivered their picks and predictions yesterday, so it's officially on now. Last but not least... Tiger Woods had the honor of hosting the Champions Dinner last night and, as the reigning champ, he got to pick the menu. He went with sushi and steak/chicken fajitas, then flan and churros for dessert. That's a strong dinner, if you ask me. If I had my pick? I'm probably going fish tacos, fried chicken sandwich and apple pie with vanilla ice cream.

2. Wichita State parting ways with Gregg Marshall after investigation 🏀

Following a lengthy investigation, it looks like Wichita State will be severing ties with head basketball coach Gregg Marshall in the coming days. This news comes after it was publicly alleged last month that Marshall has had instances of physical abuse with his players and staff.

Marshall has been accused of shoving and punching former player Shaq Morris , as well as choking a former Wichita State assistant during the 2016-2017



, as well as choking a former Wichita State assistant during the 2016-2017 He is also accused of making racially insensitive remarks and threatening another student-athlete

Marshall has denied many of the allegations him, saying "I simply state unequivocally that I have never physically struck a player or colleague"

Seven Wichita State players (six of whom were on scholarship) transferred out of the program earlier this spring. The team also lost a commitment from a Class of 2020 prospect

Marshall spent the past 13 seasons at Wichita State and is the winningest coach in school history (331-121). He helped guide the program to national relevance and led the Shockers to the 2013 Final Four, but now his legacy will undoubtedly be stained thanks to these allegations of misconduct.

As for the program, they're without a head basketball coach just a few weeks ahead of a new season. That's certainly not ideal.

3. NFL Week 10 picks 🏈

It's only Wednesday, which means that we've still gotta wait another day until NFL Week 10 officially gets underway, which... boooooo. These few days in between Monday and Thursday without football are getting pretty lame. That being said, we do have a pretty good Thursday Night Football matchup to look forward to (Colts vs. Titans) and it's never too early to get some picks for this weekend's slate.

As such, it's time to bring in John Breech to help us out with some selections:

Colts vs. Titans: Breech is thrown off by Tennessee's inconsistency and, even though the Titans are 2-point favorites, he thinks the Colts can pull off the upset. The pick: Colts win 23-20

Breech is thrown off by Tennessee's inconsistency and, even though the Titans are 2-point favorites, he thinks the Colts can pull off the upset. Colts win 23-20 Bills vs. Cardinals: This is one of the more intriguing matchups of the week and Breech thinks it'll come down to two things: How well Josh Allen plays and how well Buffalo's defense plays. After the Bills' strong showing against Russell Wilson, he thinks they can contain Kyler Murray . The pick: Bills win 34-27

This is one of the more intriguing matchups of the week and Breech thinks it'll come down to two things: How well plays and how well Buffalo's defense plays. After the Bills' strong showing against Russell Wilson, he thinks they can contain . Bills win 34-27 Seahawks vs. Rams: Seattle has had trouble keeping it together around Russell Wilson of late and the Rams have gone 4-1 in their last five matchups against the Seahawks. Add in the fact that the Rams are coming off a bye week and Breech is going with L.A. The pick: Rams win 34-31

You can find the rest of Breech's picks right here. And, for what it's worth, he might be the only guy at CBS Sports who is weirder than me and he also has his own NFL newsletter, so if you're interested in waking up with a special collection of insane football ramblings every morning, feel free to subscribe here.

4. Marcus Stroman rules out playing for Tony La Russa ⚾

There was plenty of confusion as to why the White Sox decided to hire Tony La Russa earlier this offseason, and even more confusion when we learned this week that La Russa was charged with his second DUI just prior to accepting the job. The hiring has sparked plenty of criticism from analysts and pundits, but now we're starting to see some potential blowback from players as well.

On Tuesday, free agent pitcher Marcus Stroman essentially ruled out the possibility of signing with the White Sox thanks to La Russa being at the helm.

After a Twitter user asked how much money it would take for Stroman to play for "an old and seemingly racist alcoholic" (referring to La Russa), Stroman replied: "No amount of money honestly. Peace of mind is always priority"



Stroman also said that the White Sox's hiring of La Russa is indefensible

Of course, Stroman is just one player and he's been known to be outspoken throughout the course of his career, but it makes you wonder how many players might be put off by La Russa's hiring. And how many players already in that clubhouse aren't thrilled about playing for La Russa?

On one hand, he's a Hall of Famer and the last time he was in a dugout he won a World Series. On the other hand, he hasn't managed in almost a decade and he might be out-of-touch and out-of-line. With the number of candidates that Chicago had available to them this offseason, it's perplexing that they willingly walked into this headache.

Getty Images

Getty Images

🏈 Toledo vs. Western Michigan, 8 p.m. | WMICH -3 | TV: ESPN

USATSI

🏈 Buffalo 42, Miami (OH) 10

Bulls quarterback Kyle Vantrease passed for 353 yards and four touchdowns in the victory.

💵 Winning wagers: BUFF -7.5, Under (56)