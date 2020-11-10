A rough week for the SEC has gotten worse as the COVID-19 pandemic continues to disrupt the college football landscape in the 2020 season. Saturday's game between No. 5 Texas A&M and Tennessee will be postponed due to a coronavirus outbreak within the Aggies program, the SEC announced Tuesday. The game is instead now scheduled be played on Dec. 12.

"While it is unfortunate to have multiple postponements in the same week, we began the season with the understanding interruptions to the schedule were possible and we have remained focused throughout the season on the health of everyone around our programs," said SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey in a statement. "We must remain vigilant, within our programs and in our communities, to prevent the spread of the virus and to manage activities that contribute to these interruptions."

The possibility of A&M being able to travel Tennessee quickly became less likely over the last 24 hours. Coach Jimbo Fisher announced that Monday's practice was canceled and football activities had been paused after at least two individuals tested positive. The program has been undergoing further contact tracing since to limit the spread of the virus.

A&M's coronavirus issues are just the latest disruption for the SEC entering Week 11. The Auburn-Mississippi State game has been postponed until Dec. 12 due to positive tests and contact tracing within the Bulldogs program. Similarly, the LSU-Alabama game has been postponed, though because LSU is already slated to play Florida on that date, the future of the Alabama game will need to be reevaluated. December 19, the date of the SEC Championship Game, is a possibility.

Elsewhere, Arkansas coach Sam Pittman tested positive for COVID-19 on Sunday and will not coach this weekend's game against Florida.