Arkansas coach Sam Pittman has tested positive for COVID-19, the school announced on Monday. Pittman initially tested on Sunday and was informed on Monday morning that his PCR test came back positive. He was retested on Monday and is awaiting confirmation of that result.

Pittman had not experienced symptoms of the novel coronavirus as of Monday morning. Defensive coordinator Barry Odom, the former coach at Missouri (2016-19), will serve as the interim head coach until Pittman is able to return.

Pittman has entered quarantine and will follow the SEC's Return to Activity and Medical Guidance Task Force for asymptomatic testing. He will participate in team meetings virtually until he is cleared to return to the sideline.

The Razorbacks are scheduled to play No. 6 Florida on Saturday night in Gainesville. That game is on as of now. But, since all individuals who have been in close contact with Pittman will be forced to quarantine, it could be in doubt depending on who is out.

NCAA guidelines say that anybody who has been in "high risk" contact with infected individuals must be quarantined for 10 days. High risk contact is defined as being within six feet of an infected individual for at least 15 minutes without face coverings. Teams must have at least 53 scholarship players available by game time, and certain positions such as quarterback and offensive line must meet minimum positional requirements in order for the game to be played.

Kickoff in Saturday's matchup between the Razorbacks and Gators is set for 7 p.m. at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium.