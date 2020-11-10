The highly-anticipated matchup between No. 1 Alabama and LSU in Baton Rouge this weekend, slated for 6 p.m. ET as the SEC on CBS Game of the Week, has been postponed due to positive COVID-19 tests and contact tracing within the LSU football program. The SEC will make an effort to reschedule the game despite neither team having a common bye week. LSU already had its game vs. Florida postponed to Dec. 12, which is a built-in conference-wide bye week prior to the SEC Championship Game. The conference said Tuesday that Dec. 19, the same day as the SEC Championship Game, could be used for non-division winners to play rescheduled games.

This is the third SEC game to be postponed this weekend. Mississippi State's home game vs. No. 24 Auburn and No. 5 Texas A&M's trip to take on Tennessee were both postponed to Dec. 12 after positive tests and contact tracing within the Mississippi State and Texas A&M programs, respectively.

"While it is unfortunate to have multiple postponements in the same week, we began the season with the understanding interruptions to the schedule were possible and we have remained focused throughout the season on the health of everyone around our programs," said SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey. "We must remain vigilant, within our programs and in our communities, to prevent the spread of the virus and to manage activities that contribute to these interruptions."

It's been a tough week in the SEC on the COVID-19 front. In addition to the three games that have been postponed, Auburn shut down team-related activities, Missouri is dealing with its own roster concerns. and Arkansas coach Sam Pittman tested positive and won't coach in Saturday's game vs. Florida.

"Based on the number of student-athletes unavailable due to positive tests, contact tracing, and non-COVID injuries, we will not have the minimum number of scholarship players necessary to play on Saturday," LSU Director of Athletics Scott Woodward said. "We are disappointed there will be no football in Tiger Stadium this weekend, but we will always prioritize the health and wellness of our student-athletes. We will continue to follow the league's protocols in order to safely and responsibly return to play."

The SEC adopted rules this summer that state teams must have 53 available scholarship players including one quarterback, seven offensive linemen and four defensive linemen in order to play. If a team is unable to play because of the minimum roster requirements and it can't be made up, the game will be declared a no contest.

The Crimson Tide and Tigers played a classic last season in Tuscaloosa which LSU won 46-41 en route to a perfect season and a national title.