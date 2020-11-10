|
|
|MIAOH
|BUFF
Vantrease's 4 TDs lead Buffalo past Miami (Ohio) 42-10
BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) Kyle Vantrease passed for 353 yards and four touchdowns, Jaret Patterson rushed for two scores and Buffalo beat Miami (Ohio) 42-10 on Tuesday night.
Vantrease had two scoring plays over 75 yards. Trevor Wilson caught a deep ball and raced 78 yards for his first career TD and a 14-0 lead. Vantrease connected with Antonio Nunn for 82 yards as Buffalo scored 28 straight points in the second half.
Kevin Marks Jr. had a team-high 109 yards rushing on 16 carries for Buffalo (2-0, 2-0 Mid-American Conference). Patterson rushed 20 times for 73 yards, becoming the fastest running back to reach 3,000 career yards in program history.
Jovany Ruiz and Zac Lefebvre also had receiving touchdowns for Buffalo.
AJ Mayer was 7-of-25 passing for 116 yards with one touchdown and one interception for Miami (1-1, 1-1). Jalen Walker scored on a 33-yard reception to get within 14-7 at the end of the second quarter.
|
|
J. Walker
83 WR
33 ReYds, ReTD, REC
|
|
K. Vantrease
7 QB
353 PaYds, 4 PaTDs, 8 RuYds
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|13
|22
|Rushing
|7
|9
|Passing
|5
|11
|Penalty
|1
|2
|3rd Down Conv
|3-14
|6-14
|4th Down Conv
|1-2
|2-3
|Total Net Yards
|258
|558
|Total Plays
|57
|70
|Avg Gain
|4.5
|8.0
|Net Yards Rushing
|139
|205
|Rush Attempts
|31
|43
|Avg Rush Yards
|4.5
|4.8
|Yards Passing
|119
|353
|Comp. - Att.
|8-26
|17-27
|Yards Per Pass
|4.6
|13.1
|Penalties - Yards
|5-45
|6-52
|Touchdowns
|1
|6
|Rushing TDs
|0
|2
|Passing TDs
|1
|4
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|1
|0
|Fumbles - Lost
|1-0
|0-0
|Int. Thrown
|1
|0
|Punts - Avg
|6-44.3
|4-37.3
|Return Yards
|0
|0
|Punts - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|1-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|119
|PASS YDS
|353
|
|
|139
|RUSH YDS
|205
|
|
|258
|TOTAL YDS
|558
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
Z. Kahn 29 RB
|Z. Kahn
|8
|39
|0
|12
|
K. Tracy 33 RB
|K. Tracy
|7
|38
|0
|32
|
K. Davis 24 RB
|K. Davis
|7
|31
|0
|9
|
A. Smith 2 QB
|A. Smith
|3
|28
|0
|14
|
J. Josephs 28 DB
|J. Josephs
|1
|2
|0
|2
|
O. Russell 4 RB
|O. Russell
|3
|2
|0
|1
|
A. Mayer 10 QB
|A. Mayer
|1
|1
|0
|1
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Sorenson 13 WR
|J. Sorenson
|4
|3
|38
|0
|19
|
J. Walker 83 WR
|J. Walker
|4
|1
|33
|1
|33
|
A. Robinson 6 WR
|A. Robinson
|2
|1
|29
|0
|29
|
K. Davis 24 RB
|K. Davis
|3
|2
|16
|0
|20
|
K. Tracy 33 RB
|K. Tracy
|1
|1
|3
|0
|3
|
J. Batiste 18 WR
|J. Batiste
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
J. Coldiron 89 TE
|J. Coldiron
|6
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
J. Burns 19 WR
|J. Burns
|6
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
R. McWood 35 LB
|R. McWood
|10-4
|0.0
|0
|
S. Weatherford 21 DB
|S. Weatherford
|8-1
|0.0
|0
|
C. Boswell 18 DB
|C. Boswell
|7-0
|0.0
|0
|
I. Pace Jr. 23 LB
|I. Pace Jr.
|6-3
|0.0
|0
|
K. Butler 82 DL
|K. Butler
|5-1
|0.0
|0
|
M. Brown 3 DB
|M. Brown
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
B. Kimpler 95 DL
|B. Kimpler
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
C. Rogers 4 LB
|C. Rogers
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Miller 20 DB
|M. Miller
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Salopek 29 DB
|M. Salopek
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Robinson 11 DL
|D. Robinson
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. Gabbert 5 QB
|B. Gabbert
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
L. Bolden 8 LB
|L. Bolden
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
L. Phelps 47 DL
|L. Phelps
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
A. Collier 99 DL
|A. Collier
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
R. Hagarty 16 DL
|R. Hagarty
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|
C. Singleton 2 DB
|C. Singleton
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
H. Beckett 38 K
|H. Beckett
|1/2
|24
|1/1
|4
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
D. Dzioban 31 K
|D. Dzioban
|5
|45.4
|4
|59
|
H. Beckett 38 K
|H. Beckett
|1
|39.0
|0
|39
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
J. Walker 83 WR
|J. Walker
|1
|8.0
|8
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
K. Vantrease 7 QB
|K. Vantrease
|17/27
|353
|4
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
K. Marks Jr. 5 RB
|K. Marks Jr.
|16
|109
|0
|30
|
J. Patterson 26 RB
|J. Patterson
|20
|73
|2
|15
|
R. Cook Jr. 2 RB
|R. Cook Jr.
|3
|11
|0
|7
|
K. Vantrease 7 QB
|K. Vantrease
|3
|8
|0
|8
|
D. McDuffie 8 RB
|D. McDuffie
|1
|4
|0
|4
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
A. Nunn 1 WR
|A. Nunn
|9
|5
|137
|1
|82
|
T. Wilson 18 WR
|T. Wilson
|3
|2
|103
|1
|78
|
Z. Lefebvre 89 TE
|Z. Lefebvre
|5
|4
|67
|1
|38
|
J. Ruiz 87 WR
|J. Ruiz
|4
|3
|27
|1
|14
|
K. Marks Jr. 5 RB
|K. Marks Jr.
|1
|1
|7
|0
|7
|
B. Porter 17 WR
|B. Porter
|2
|1
|6
|0
|6
|
J. Molinich 44 TE
|J. Molinich
|1
|1
|6
|0
|6
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
M. Koonce 50 DE
|M. Koonce
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|
E. Brown 7 S
|E. Brown
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
I. King 4 CB
|I. King
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Thompson 27 LB
|T. Thompson
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
R. Miller Jr. 30 LB
|R. Miller Jr.
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Woods Jr. 95 DT
|T. Woods Jr.
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
K. Laing 55 DE
|K. Laing
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Terry Jr. 5 LB
|T. Terry Jr.
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Patterson 20 LB
|J. Patterson
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
C. Tate 25 LB
|C. Tate
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Wright 31 LB
|K. Wright
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Gross Jr. 24 S
|C. Gross Jr.
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Polizzi 61 DT
|D. Polizzi
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Michel 6 DE
|M. Michel
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Bazile 53 DE
|C. Bazile
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
G. Wolo 90 DT
|G. Wolo
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|
E. Black 94 DE
|E. Black
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
R. Baker 18 S
|R. Baker
|0-0
|0.0
|1
|
E. Wilson 0 DT
|E. Wilson
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
T. Hill 33 S
|T. Hill
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
T. Ahmed 25 RB
|T. Ahmed
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
A. McNulty 16 K
|A. McNulty
|0/0
|0
|6/6
|6
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
E. Finegan 40 P
|E. Finegan
|3
|36.0
|1
|48
|
J. Baltar 14 K
|J. Baltar
|1
|41.0
|0
|41
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
T. Wilson 18 WR
|T. Wilson
|1
|14.0
|14
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) 16-A.McNulty kicks 65 yards from BUF 35 to MOH End Zone. touchback.
|+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIAOH 25(15:00 - 1st) 10-A.Mayer complete to 13-J.Sorenson. 13-J.Sorenson to MOH 36 for 11 yards (7-E.Brown).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIAOH 36(14:30 - 1st) 26-K.Davis to MOH 38 for 2 yards (4-I.King).
|No Gain
|
2 & 8 - MIAOH 38(14:10 - 1st) 10-A.Mayer incomplete. Intended for 83-J.Walker.
|No Gain
|
3 & 8 - MIAOH 38(14:01 - 1st) 10-A.Mayer incomplete. Intended for 19-J.Burns.
|Punt
|
4 & 8 - MIAOH 38(13:56 - 1st) 31-D.Dzioban punts 39 yards from MOH 38 out of bounds at the BUF 23.
|Result
|Play
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - BUFF 23(13:56 - 1st) 7-K.Vantrease complete to 1-A.Nunn. 1-A.Nunn to BUF 29 for 6 yards (21-S.Weatherford). Penalty on MOH 21-S.Weatherford Holding 10 yards enforced at BUF 23. No Play.
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - BUFF 33(13:30 - 1st) 26-J.Patterson to BUF 35 for 2 yards (95-B.Kimpler).
|+7 YD
|
2 & 8 - BUFF 35(12:47 - 1st) 26-J.Patterson to BUF 42 for 7 yards (82-K.Butler99-A.Collier).
|+2 YD
|
3 & 1 - BUFF 42(12:24 - 1st) 26-J.Patterson to BUF 44 for 2 yards (8-L.Bolden).
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - BUFF 44(11:56 - 1st) 7-K.Vantrease complete to 87-J.Ruiz. 87-J.Ruiz to MOH 48 for 8 yards (18-C.Boswell).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 2 - BUFF 48(11:20 - 1st) 5-K.Marks to MOH 46 for 2 yards (82-K.Butler).
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - BUFF 46(10:43 - 1st) 7-K.Vantrease complete to 17-B.Porter. 17-B.Porter to MOH 40 for 6 yards (21-S.Weatherford).
|No Gain
|
2 & 4 - BUFF 40(10:43 - 1st) 7-K.Vantrease incomplete. Intended for 9-D.Johnson.
|-1 YD
|
3 & 4 - BUFF 40(10:05 - 1st) 7-K.Vantrease complete to 89-Z.Lefebvre. 89-Z.Lefebvre to MOH 41 for -1 yard (21-S.Weatherford).
|+5 YD
|
4 & 5 - BUFF 41(10:02 - 1st) 7-K.Vantrease complete to 89-Z.Lefebvre. 89-Z.Lefebvre to MOH 36 for 5 yards (82-K.Butler).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - BUFF 36(9:30 - 1st) 7-K.Vantrease incomplete. Intended for 1-A.Nunn.
|+7 YD
|
2 & 10 - BUFF 36(9:24 - 1st) 5-K.Marks to MOH 29 for 7 yards (21-S.Weatherford).
|+2 YD
|
3 & 3 - BUFF 29(9:01 - 1st) 5-K.Marks to MOH 27 for 2 yards (35-R.McWood).
|No Gain
|
4 & 1 - BUFF 27(8:21 - 1st) 26-J.Patterson to MOH 27 for no gain (35-R.McWood0-I.Pace).
|Result
|Play
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIAOH 27(8:15 - 1st) 26-K.Davis to MOH 33 for 6 yards (50-M.Koonce).
|+19 YD
|
2 & 4 - MIAOH 33(7:41 - 1st) 10-A.Mayer complete to 13-J.Sorenson. 13-J.Sorenson to BUF 48 for 19 yards (7-E.Brown).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - MIAOH 48(7:07 - 1st) 10-A.Mayer incomplete. Intended for 83-J.Walker.
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - MIAOH 48(7:03 - 1st) 4-O.Russell to BUF 48 for no gain (94-E.Black).
|No Gain
|
3 & 10 - MIAOH 48(6:22 - 1st) 10-A.Mayer incomplete. Intended for 19-J.Burns.
|Punt
|
4 & 10 - MIAOH 48(6:17 - 1st) 31-D.Dzioban punts 45 yards from BUF 48 Downed at the BUF 3.
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - BUFF 3(6:06 - 1st) 26-J.Patterson to BUF 5 for 2 yards (5-B.Gabbert).
|Penalty
|
2 & 8 - BUFF 5(5:35 - 1st) Penalty on MOH 47-L.Phelps Offside 5 yards enforced at BUF 5. No Play.
|+3 YD
|
2 & 3 - BUFF 10(5:12 - 1st) 26-J.Patterson to BUF 13 for 3 yards (35-R.McWood82-K.Butler).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - BUFF 13(4:40 - 1st) 26-J.Patterson to BUF 16 for 3 yards (21-S.Weatherford).
|No Gain
|
2 & 7 - BUFF 16(4:01 - 1st) 7-K.Vantrease incomplete. Intended for 89-Z.Lefebvre.
|No Gain
|
3 & 7 - BUFF 16(3:53 - 1st) 7-K.Vantrease incomplete. Intended for 1-A.Nunn.
|Punt
|
4 & 7 - BUFF 16(3:50 - 1st) 40-E.Finegan punts 24 yards from BUF 16 out of bounds at the BUF 40.
|Result
|Play
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIAOH 40(3:44 - 1st) 29-Z.Kahn to BUF 32 for 8 yards (35-L.Hudges).
|+9 YD
|
2 & 2 - MIAOH 32(3:15 - 1st) 26-K.Davis to BUF 23 for 9 yards (35-L.Hudges).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - MIAOH 23(2:46 - 1st) 29-Z.Kahn to BUF 23 for no gain (50-M.Koonce0-E.Wilson).
|Penalty
|
2 & 10 - MIAOH 23(2:03 - 1st) 10-A.Mayer incomplete. Intended for 13-J.Sorenson. Penalty on BUF 35-L.Hudges Pass interference 7 yards enforced at BUF 23. No Play.
|-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIAOH 16(2:00 - 1st) 29-Z.Kahn to BUF 17 for -1 yard (31-K.Wright).
|Penalty
|
2 & 11 - MIAOH 17(1:18 - 1st) 10-A.Mayer incomplete. Intended for 13-J.Sorenson. Penalty on MOH 52-C.Shaffer Holding 10 yards enforced at BUF 17. No Play.
|+2 YD
|
2 & 21 - MIAOH 27(1:16 - 1st) 29-Z.Kahn to BUF 25 for 2 yards (20-J.Patterson33-T.Hill).
|No Gain
|
3 & 19 - MIAOH 25(0:38 - 1st) 10-A.Mayer incomplete. Intended for 13-J.Sorenson.
|No Good
|
4 & 19 - MIAOH 25(0:33 - 1st) 38-H.Beckett 44 yards Field Goal is No Good.
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - BUFF 26(0:28 - 1st) 5-K.Marks to BUF 29 for 3 yards (47-L.Phelps0-I.Pace).
|+7 YD
|
2 & 7 - BUFF 29(15:00 - 2nd) 7-K.Vantrease complete to 5-K.Marks. 5-K.Marks to BUF 36 for 7 yards (0-I.Pace).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - BUFF 36(14:23 - 2nd) 7-K.Vantrease incomplete. Intended for 1-A.Nunn.
|+4 YD
|
2 & 10 - BUFF 36(14:23 - 2nd) 5-K.Marks to BUF 40 for 4 yards (35-R.McWood).
|+10 YD
|
3 & 6 - BUFF 40(13:45 - 2nd) 7-K.Vantrease complete to 1-A.Nunn. 1-A.Nunn to BUF 50 for 10 yards (18-C.Boswell).
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - BUFF 50(13:11 - 2nd) 7-K.Vantrease to MOH 42 for 8 yards (18-C.Boswell).
|No Gain
|
2 & 2 - BUFF 42(12:31 - 2nd) 7-K.Vantrease incomplete. Intended for 17-B.Porter.
|+30 YD
|
3 & 2 - BUFF 42(12:24 - 2nd) 5-K.Marks to MOH 12 for 30 yards (11-D.Robinson).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - BUFF 12(12:07 - 2nd) 5-K.Marks to MOH 8 for 4 yards (11-D.Robinson35-R.McWood).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 6 - BUFF 8(11:30 - 2nd) 26-J.Patterson to MOH 4 for 4 yards (15-M.Salopek).
|+1 YD
|
3 & 2 - BUFF 4(11:00 - 2nd) 7-K.Vantrease to MOH 3 for 1 yard (0-I.Pace35-R.McWood).
|+2 YD
|
4 & 1 - BUFF 3(10:20 - 2nd) 26-J.Patterson to MOH 1 for 2 yards (95-B.Kimpler).
|-1 YD
|
1 & 1 - BUFF 1(9:58 - 2nd) 7-K.Vantrease to MOH 2 for -1 yard (35-R.McWood3-M.Brown).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 2 - BUFF 2(9:25 - 2nd) 26-J.Patterson runs 2 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(9:20 - 2nd) 16-A.McNulty extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(9:20 - 2nd) 16-A.McNulty kicks 65 yards from BUF 35 to MOH End Zone. touchback.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - MIAOH 25(9:20 - 2nd) 10-A.Mayer incomplete. Intended for 89-J.Coldiron.
|+1 YD
|
2 & 10 - MIAOH 25(9:14 - 2nd) 4-O.Russell to MOH 26 for 1 yard (90-G.Wolo50-M.Koonce).
|+20 YD
|
3 & 9 - MIAOH 26(8:41 - 2nd) 10-A.Mayer complete to 26-K.Davis. 26-K.Davis to MOH 46 for 20 yards (24-C.Gross).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - MIAOH 46(8:07 - 2nd) 10-A.Mayer incomplete. Intended for 89-J.Coldiron.
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - MIAOH 46(8:01 - 2nd) 10-A.Mayer incomplete. Intended for 89-J.Coldiron.
|Int
|
3 & 10 - MIAOH 46(7:57 - 2nd) 10-A.Mayer incomplete. Intended for 19-J.Burns INTERCEPTED by 18-R.Baker at BUF 22. 18-R.Baker to BUF 22 for no gain (19-J.Burns).
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(7:40 - 2nd) 16-A.McNulty kicks 64 yards from BUF 35 out of bounds at the MOH 1.
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIAOH 35(7:40 - 2nd) 10-A.Mayer complete to 13-J.Sorenson. 13-J.Sorenson to MOH 43 for 8 yards (7-E.Brown).
|Penalty
|
2 & 2 - MIAOH 43(7:04 - 2nd) 29-Z.Kahn to MOH 46 for 3 yards (10-M.Myers). Penalty on MOH 54-T.Doyle Holding 10 yards enforced at MOH 43. No Play.
|+6 YD
|
2 & 12 - MIAOH 33(6:45 - 2nd) 29-Z.Kahn to MOH 39 for 6 yards (27-T.Thompson95-T.Woods).
|No Gain
|
3 & 6 - MIAOH 39(5:58 - 2nd) 10-A.Mayer incomplete. Intended for 89-J.Coldiron.
|Punt
|
4 & 6 - MIAOH 39(5:54 - 2nd) 31-D.Dzioban punts 58 yards from MOH 39 Downed at the BUF 3.
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - BUFF 3(5:39 - 2nd) 26-J.Patterson to BUF 7 for 4 yards (15-M.Salopek).
|No Gain
|
2 & 6 - BUFF 7(4:58 - 2nd) 7-K.Vantrease incomplete. Intended for 1-A.Nunn.
|No Gain
|
3 & 6 - BUFF 7(4:48 - 2nd) 7-K.Vantrease incomplete. Intended for 18-T.Wilson.
|Punt
|
4 & 6 - BUFF 7(4:48 - 2nd) 40-E.Finegan punts 36 yards from BUF 7 to BUF 43 fair catch by 83-J.Walker.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - MIAOH 43(4:45 - 2nd) 10-A.Mayer incomplete. Intended for 19-J.Burns.
|+1 YD
|
2 & 10 - MIAOH 43(4:39 - 2nd) 4-O.Russell to BUF 42 for 1 yard (95-T.Woods5-T.Terry).
|+7 YD
|
3 & 9 - MIAOH 42(4:00 - 2nd) 26-K.Davis to BUF 35 for 7 yards (50-M.Koonce).
|+2 YD
|
4 & 2 - MIAOH 35(3:20 - 2nd) 26-K.Davis to BUF 33 for 2 yards (20-J.Patterson).
|+33 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIAOH 33(3:00 - 2nd) 10-A.Mayer complete to 83-J.Walker. 83-J.Walker runs 33 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(2:54 - 2nd) 38-H.Beckett extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(2:54 - 2nd) 31-D.Dzioban kicks 65 yards from MOH 35 to BUF End Zone. touchback.
|+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - BUFF 25(2:54 - 2nd) 7-K.Vantrease complete to 1-A.Nunn. 1-A.Nunn to BUF 36 for 11 yards (18-C.Boswell).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - BUFF 36(2:54 - 2nd) 7-K.Vantrease incomplete. Intended for 87-J.Ruiz.
|+12 YD
|
2 & 10 - BUFF 36(2:42 - 2nd) 5-K.Marks to BUF 48 for 12 yards (35-R.McWood21-S.Weatherford).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - BUFF 48(2:19 - 2nd) 7-K.Vantrease incomplete. Intended for 9-D.Johnson.
|+4 YD
|
2 & 10 - BUFF 48(2:13 - 2nd) 5-K.Marks to MOH 48 for 4 yards (35-R.McWood).
|+3 YD
|
3 & 6 - BUFF 48(1:39 - 2nd) 5-K.Marks to MOH 45 for 3 yards (35-R.McWood).
|Penalty
|
4 & 3 - BUFF 45(0:49 - 2nd) Team penalty on BUF Delay of game 5 yards enforced at MOH 45. No Play.
|Penalty
|
4 & 8 - BUFF 50(0:15 - 2nd) Penalty on BUF 6-C.Case False start 5 yards enforced at MOH 50. No Play.
|Punt
|
4 & 13 - BUFF 45(0:15 - 2nd) 40-E.Finegan punts 48 yards from BUF 45 Downed at the MOH 7.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) 38-H.Beckett kicks 60 yards from MOH 35. 18-T.Wilson to BUF 19 for 14 yards (0-I.Pace).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - BUFF 19(14:56 - 3rd) 26-J.Patterson to BUF 21 for 2 yards (82-K.Butler). Penalty on MOH 99-A.Collier Holding 10 yards enforced at BUF 21.
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - BUFF 31(14:30 - 3rd) 7-K.Vantrease complete to 44-J.Molinich. 44-J.Molinich to BUF 37 for 6 yards (0-I.Pace).
|+19 YD
|
2 & 4 - BUFF 37(13:55 - 3rd) 5-K.Marks to MOH 44 for 19 yards (3-M.Brown15-M.Salopek).
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - BUFF 44(13:15 - 3rd) 7-K.Vantrease complete to 1-A.Nunn. 1-A.Nunn to MOH 35 for 9 yards (18-C.Boswell).
|+15 YD
|
2 & 1 - BUFF 35(12:54 - 3rd) 26-J.Patterson to MOH 20 for 15 yards (3-M.Brown35-R.McWood).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - BUFF 20(12:38 - 3rd) 26-J.Patterson to MOH 20 for no gain (82-K.Butler).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 10 - BUFF 20(11:58 - 3rd) 26-J.Patterson to MOH 15 for 5 yards (21-S.Weatherford).
|+14 YD
|
3 & 5 - BUFF 15(11:26 - 3rd) 7-K.Vantrease complete to 87-J.Ruiz. 87-J.Ruiz to MOH 1 for 14 yards (0-I.Pace35-R.McWood).
|No Gain
|
1 & 1 - BUFF 1(11:10 - 3rd) 26-J.Patterson to MOH 1 for no gain.
|+1 YD
|
1 & 1 - BUFF 1(11:10 - 3rd) 26-J.Patterson runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(11:06 - 3rd) 16-A.McNulty extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(11:06 - 3rd) 16-A.McNulty kicks 65 yards from BUF 35 to MOH End Zone. touchback.
|+29 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIAOH 25(11:06 - 3rd) 10-A.Mayer complete to 6-A.Robinson. 6-A.Robinson to BUF 46 for 29 yards.
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIAOH 46(10:28 - 3rd) 26-K.Davis to BUF 44 for 2 yards (27-T.Thompson).
|No Gain
|
2 & 8 - MIAOH 44(9:56 - 3rd) 10-A.Mayer incomplete. Intended for 19-J.Burns.
|No Gain
|
3 & 8 - MIAOH 44(9:53 - 3rd) 10-A.Mayer incomplete. Intended for 19-J.Burns.
|Punt
|
4 & 8 - MIAOH 44(9:45 - 3rd) 31-D.Dzioban punts 26 yards from BUF 44 to BUF 18 fair catch by 8-D.McDuffie.
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - BUFF 18(9:39 - 3rd) 5-K.Marks to BUF 20 for 2 yards (35-R.McWood).
|+25 YD
|
2 & 8 - BUFF 20(9:00 - 3rd) 7-K.Vantrease complete to 18-T.Wilson. 18-T.Wilson to BUF 45 for 25 yards (18-C.Boswell).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - BUFF 45(8:30 - 3rd) 5-K.Marks to BUF 50 for 5 yards (0-I.Pace47-L.Phelps).
|Penalty
|
2 & 5 - BUFF 50(7:45 - 3rd) 7-K.Vantrease complete to 87-J.Ruiz. 87-J.Ruiz to MOH 31 for 19 yards (15-M.Salopek). Penalty on BUF 71-R.Thomas-Ishman Holding 10 yards enforced at BUF 50. No Play.
|+5 YD
|
2 & 15 - BUFF 40(7:23 - 3rd) 5-K.Marks to BUF 45 for 5 yards (0-I.Pace).
|+25 YD
|
3 & 10 - BUFF 45(6:42 - 3rd) 7-K.Vantrease complete to 1-A.Nunn. 1-A.Nunn to MOH 30 for 25 yards (18-C.Boswell).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - BUFF 30(6:04 - 3rd) 5-K.Marks to MOH 25 for 5 yards (95-B.Kimpler0-I.Pace).
|+25 YD
|
2 & 5 - BUFF 25(5:27 - 3rd) 7-K.Vantrease complete to 89-Z.Lefebvre. 89-Z.Lefebvre runs 25 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(5:22 - 3rd) 16-A.McNulty extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(5:22 - 3rd) 16-A.McNulty kicks 65 yards from BUF 35 to MOH End Zone. touchback.
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIAOH 25(5:22 - 3rd) 26-K.Davis to MOH 26 for 1 yard (50-M.Koonce94-E.Black).
|-4 YD
|
2 & 9 - MIAOH 26(4:51 - 3rd) 10-A.Mayer complete to 26-K.Davis. 26-K.Davis to MOH 22 for -4 yards (27-T.Thompson).
|+1 YD
|
3 & 13 - MIAOH 22(4:17 - 3rd) 10-A.Mayer to MOH 23 for 1 yard (95-T.Woods).
|Punt
|
4 & 12 - MIAOH 23(3:36 - 3rd) 31-D.Dzioban punts 39 yards from MOH 23 to BUF 38 fair catch by 2-R.Cook.
|Result
|Play
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - BUFF 38(3:32 - 3rd) 26-J.Patterson to BUF 44 for 6 yards (3-M.Brown).
|+10 YD
|
2 & 4 - BUFF 44(2:53 - 3rd) 26-J.Patterson to MOH 46 for 10 yards (21-S.Weatherford2-C.Singleton).
|+38 YD
|
1 & 10 - BUFF 46(2:12 - 3rd) 7-K.Vantrease complete to 89-Z.Lefebvre. 89-Z.Lefebvre to MOH 8 for 38 yards (21-S.Weatherford).
|No Gain
|
1 & 8 - BUFF 8(1:35 - 3rd) 26-J.Patterson to MOH 8 for no gain (21-S.Weatherford).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 8 - BUFF 8(0:52 - 3rd) 26-J.Patterson to MOH 5 for 3 yards (35-R.McWood95-B.Kimpler).
|+5 YD
|
3 & 5 - BUFF 5(0:06 - 3rd) 7-K.Vantrease complete to 87-J.Ruiz. 87-J.Ruiz runs 5 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(0:01 - 3rd) 16-A.McNulty extra point is good.
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - BUFF 35(0:01 - 3rd) Penalty on BUF 87-J.Ruiz Unsportsmanlike conduct 15 yards enforced at BUF 35. No Play.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - BUFF 25(15:00 - 4th) 10-A.Mayer incomplete. Intended for 83-J.Walker.
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - BUFF 25(14:55 - 4th) 10-A.Mayer incomplete. Intended for 89-J.Coldiron.
|No Gain
|
3 & 10 - BUFF 25(14:49 - 4th) 10-A.Mayer incomplete. Intended for 26-K.Davis.
|Punt
|
4 & 10 - BUFF 25(14:45 - 4th) 31-D.Dzioban punts 59 yards from MOH 25 Downed at the BUF 16.
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIAOH 16(14:32 - 4th) 5-K.Marks to BUF 18 for 2 yards (99-A.Collier).
|+82 YD
|
2 & 8 - MIAOH 18(13:48 - 4th) 7-K.Vantrease complete to 1-A.Nunn. 1-A.Nunn runs 82 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(13:36 - 4th) 16-A.McNulty extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(13:36 - 4th) 16-A.McNulty kicks 48 yards from BUF 35 out of bounds at the MOH 17.
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - BUFF 35(13:36 - 4th) 29-Z.Kahn to MOH 39 for 4 yards (5-T.Terry).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 6 - BUFF 39(13:00 - 4th) 29-Z.Kahn to MOH 43 for 4 yards (61-D.Polizzi90-G.Wolo).
|+8 YD
|
3 & 2 - BUFF 43(12:17 - 4th) 29-Z.Kahn to BUF 49 for 8 yards (5-T.Terry).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - BUFF 49(12:11 - 4th) 10-A.Mayer incomplete. Intended for 6-A.Robinson.
|+12 YD
|
2 & 10 - BUFF 49(11:36 - 4th) 29-Z.Kahn to BUF 37 for 12 yards.
|+32 YD
|
1 & 10 - BUFF 37(10:58 - 4th) 33-K.Tracy to BUF 5 for 32 yards.
|No Gain
|
1 & 5 - BUFF 5(10:23 - 4th) 33-K.Tracy to BUF 5 for no gain.
|No Gain
|
2 & 5 - BUFF 5(9:43 - 4th) 33-K.Tracy to BUF 5 for no gain.
|No Gain
|
3 & 5 - BUFF 5(9:03 - 4th) 10-A.Mayer incomplete. Intended for 89-J.Coldiron.
|Field Goal
|
4 & 5 - BUFF 5(8:56 - 4th) 38-H.Beckett 24 yards Field Goal is Good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(8:53 - 4th) 31-D.Dzioban kicks 40 yards from MOH 35 to BUF 25 fair catch by 5-K.Marks.
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - MIAOH 25(8:53 - 4th) 2-R.Cook to BUF 32 for 7 yards. Penalty on BUF 62-M.Novitsky Holding 10 yards enforced at BUF 25. No Play.
|+2 YD
|
1 & 20 - MIAOH 15(8:25 - 4th) 2-R.Cook to BUF 17 for 2 yards.
|+7 YD
|
2 & 18 - MIAOH 17(7:35 - 4th) 2-R.Cook to BUF 24 for 7 yards.
|+2 YD
|
3 & 11 - MIAOH 24(7:00 - 4th) 2-R.Cook to BUF 26 for 2 yards.
|Punt
|
4 & 9 - MIAOH 26(6:12 - 4th) 40-E.Finegan punts 41 yards from BUF 26 out of bounds at the MOH 33.
|Result
|Play
|+14 YD
|
1 & 10 - BUFF 33(6:03 - 4th) 2-A.Smith to MOH 47 for 14 yards.
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - BUFF 47(5:52 - 4th) 33-K.Tracy to BUF 49 for 4 yards.
|+3 YD
|
2 & 6 - BUFF 49(5:14 - 4th) 33-K.Tracy to BUF 46 for 3 yards.
|+10 YD
|
3 & 3 - BUFF 46(4:31 - 4th) 2-A.Smith to BUF 36 for 10 yards.
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - BUFF 36(3:55 - 4th) 2-A.Smith complete to 33-K.Tracy. 33-K.Tracy to BUF 33 for 3 yards.
|-1 YD
|
2 & 7 - BUFF 33(3:15 - 4th) 33-K.Tracy to BUF 33 FUMBLES (55-K.Laing). 50-S.Vaughan to BUF 34 for no gain.
|+4 YD
|
3 & 8 - BUFF 34(2:30 - 4th) 2-A.Smith to BUF 30 for 4 yards.
|No Gain
|
4 & 4 - BUFF 30(1:45 - 4th) 33-K.Tracy to BUF 30 for no gain.
