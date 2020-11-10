|
Stanford unsure of QB's status as Colorado visits
The Pac-12 football season finally started last week, but two games were canceled due to coronavirus issues. Stanford hopes that lingering virus issues won't wipe out its Saturday home game against Colorado.
The Cardinal (0-1, 0-1 Pac-12) opened with a 35-14 loss at Oregon, a game that quarterback Davis Mills, wide receiver Connor Wedington and defensive end Trey LaBounty all missed due to COVID-19 testing results and contact tracing protocols.
Head coach David Shaw said Tuesday another unnamed player was affected by the virus, and the status of the four players for Saturday was unknown.
"We'll see how that gets resolved, whether or not those young people will remain isolated or be able to work back," Shaw said. "So it's not in our hands, but we'll work with whatever comes our way there.
"This is professionals doing their jobs in order to keep our communities safe. We'll just wait for them to let us know what's going on, and the rest of us will prepare for Saturday."
Shaw said he hopes to have cornerback Kyu Blu Kelly back from injury, but the status of linebackers Levani Damuni and Ricky Miezan, both of whom played against the Ducks, was unknown as of Tuesday.
With Mills out in the opener, junior quarterback Jack West started and was solid, completing 13 of 19 passes for 154 yards with no turnovers. Freshman Tanner McKee also took some snaps, producing 62 yards on 3-of-7 passing.
If Mills doesn't play Saturday, Shaw could use both quarterbacks against Colorado, which is coming off a 48-42 victory over UCLA last Saturday.
The Buffaloes (1-0, 1-0) won in coach Karl Dorrell's debut and did it with a quarterback who played defense last year and a running back coming off an injury. Senior Sam Noyer threw for 257 yards and a touchdown, while sophomore running back Jarek Broussard rushed for 187 yards and three scores.
Colorado built a 28-point lead against the Bruins but had to hold off a furious rally in the second half. Dorrell has quickly turned the page and started focusing on Stanford.
"It's a good start for us," Dorrell said Monday. "Definitely have a lot of issues to correct in all phases. ... We're looking forward to another opportunity this weekend."
Dorrell is keenly aware that COVID-19 can scuttle a game. Wisconsin did not play the past two weekends because of an outbreak, and three Southeastern Conference games scheduled for this week, including No. 1 Alabama at LSU, have been postponed.
Dorrell said the team would have extra testing leading up to Saturday, the Buffaloes' first road game.
"We're just hopeful that we can continue to play, to continue to stay healthy and move forward to Week 2 of the season," Dorrell said.
Colorado kicker James Stefanou, who has battled injuries since coming to Boulder in 2017, retired after the UCLA game. He kicked five extra points in the win Saturday but was replaced by Evan Peters after missing two field-goal attempts.
Dorrell said Stefanou, who is from Australia and at 33 was the oldest player in the Football Bowl Subdivision, felt he couldn't "physically perform as well as he would like.
"He has been a valuable member of the team for three years, and we understand why he has made this choice. We certainly wish him nothing but the best."
--Field Level Media
|
|
S. Noyer
4 QB
255 PaYds, 2 PaTDs, INT, 36 RuYds, 2 RuTDs
|
|
D. Mills
15 QB
327 PaYds, PaTD, 36 RuYds, RuTD
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|22
|24
|Rushing
|11
|3
|Passing
|10
|16
|Penalty
|1
|5
|3rd Down Conv
|8-14
|5-16
|4th Down Conv
|0-0
|1-2
|Total Net Yards
|432
|397
|Total Plays
|69
|77
|Avg Gain
|6.3
|5.2
|Net Yards Rushing
|177
|70
|Rush Attempts
|45
|21
|Avg Rush Yards
|3.9
|3.3
|Yards Passing
|255
|327
|Comp. - Att.
|15-24
|31-56
|Yards Per Pass
|10.1
|5.7
|Penalties - Yards
|6-61
|7-53
|Touchdowns
|5
|3
|Rushing TDs
|3
|2
|Passing TDs
|2
|1
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|1
|1
|Fumbles - Lost
|0-0
|1-1
|Int. Thrown
|1
|0
|Punts - Avg
|6-37.5
|5-46.2
|Return Yards
|18
|8
|Punts - Returns
|3-18
|1-8
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|1-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|255
|PASS YDS
|327
|
|
|177
|RUSH YDS
|70
|
|
|432
|TOTAL YDS
|397
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
S. Noyer 4 QB
|S. Noyer
|15/24
|255
|2
|1
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Broussard 23 RB
|J. Broussard
|27
|121
|0
|18
|
S. Noyer 4 QB
|S. Noyer
|8
|36
|2
|10
|
J. Mangham 1 RB
|J. Mangham
|8
|18
|1
|5
|
A. Clayton 0 RB
|A. Clayton
|1
|3
|0
|3
|
D. Stanley 14 WR
|D. Stanley
|1
|-1
|0
|-1
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
D. Stanley 14 WR
|D. Stanley
|6
|6
|126
|1
|55
|
L. Shenault 5 WR
|L. Shenault
|5
|3
|60
|0
|29
|
B. Rice 2 WR
|B. Rice
|2
|2
|38
|1
|34
|
J. Jackson 10 WR
|J. Jackson
|1
|1
|14
|0
|14
|
D. Arias 22 WR
|D. Arias
|3
|1
|10
|0
|10
|
M. Lynch 44 TE
|M. Lynch
|2
|1
|6
|0
|6
|
J. Broussard 23 RB
|J. Broussard
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|
M. Bell 13 WR
|M. Bell
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
N. Landman 53 LB
|N. Landman
|12-1
|0.0
|0
|
I. Lewis 23 S
|I. Lewis
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Wells 26 LB
|C. Wells
|5-0
|1.0
|0
|
C. Gonzalez 21 CB
|C. Gonzalez
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Rakestraw 3 S
|D. Rakestraw
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Jones 36 LB
|A. Jones
|3-2
|0.0
|0
|
M. Johnson 34 DE
|M. Johnson
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
M. Perry 5 S
|M. Perry
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
T. Lang 54 DE
|T. Lang
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Blackmon 25 CB
|M. Blackmon
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Sami 99 DT
|J. Sami
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
N. Bethel 27 CB
|N. Bethel
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
G. Thomas 1 LB
|G. Thomas
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Montgomery 4 LB
|J. Montgomery
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Jordan 94 DT
|J. Jordan
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
E. Price 43 K
|E. Price
|0/0
|0
|5/5
|5
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
J. Watts 89 P
|J. Watts
|6
|37.5
|1
|50
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
M. Bell 13 WR
|M. Bell
|2
|21.5
|23
|0
|
L. Shenault 5 WR
|L. Shenault
|1
|0.0
|0
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
D. Stanley 14 WR
|D. Stanley
|3
|6.0
|11
|0
|
M. Bell 13 WR
|M. Bell
|1
|2.0
|2
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
D. Mills 15 QB
|D. Mills
|31/56
|327
|1
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
D. Mills 15 QB
|D. Mills
|6
|36
|1
|15
|
N. Peat 8 RB
|N. Peat
|5
|21
|0
|6
|
A. Jones 20 RB
|A. Jones
|9
|9
|1
|5
|
J. Woods 21 RB
|J. Woods
|1
|4
|0
|4
|
C. Filkins 23 RB
|C. Filkins
|1
|-6
|0
|-6
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
M. Wilson 4 WR
|M. Wilson
|10
|6
|95
|0
|26
|
C. Wedington 5 WR
|C. Wedington
|13
|8
|77
|0
|28
|
S. Fehoko 13 WR
|S. Fehoko
|10
|5
|74
|0
|34
|
A. Jones 20 RB
|A. Jones
|11
|7
|48
|0
|19
|
E. Higgins 6 WR
|E. Higgins
|5
|1
|29
|0
|29
|
S. Harrington 80 TE
|S. Harrington
|3
|2
|18
|1
|17
|
B. Tremayne 81 WR
|B. Tremayne
|1
|1
|12
|0
|12
|
N. Peat 8 RB
|N. Peat
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
B. Yurosek 84 TE
|B. Yurosek
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
C. Filkins 23 RB
|C. Filkins
|1
|1
|-6
|0
|-6
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
T. Booker 34 DE
|T. Booker
|7-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Wade-Perry 50 DT
|D. Wade-Perry
|5-2
|0.0
|0
|
M. Antoine 3 S
|M. Antoine
|5-0
|0.0
|1
|
K. Kelly 17 CB
|K. Kelly
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|
C. Robinson 2 LB
|C. Robinson
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|
K. Williamson 21 S
|K. Williamson
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Schaffer 91 DE
|T. Schaffer
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
L. Damuni 30 LB
|L. Damuni
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
G. Reid 90 LB
|G. Reid
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
E. Bonner 13 CB
|E. Bonner
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
N. Williams 9 S
|N. Williams
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Robinson 29 RB
|C. Robinson
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
S. Herron 15 LB
|S. Herron
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
T. Keck 11 LB
|T. Keck
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
Z. Manley 31 CB
|Z. Manley
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
R. Johnson 23 DE
|R. Johnson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Pakola 19 DE
|J. Pakola
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
N. Toomer 24 CB
|N. Toomer
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Fox 6 LB
|A. Fox
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
J. Toner 26 K
|J. Toner
|3/3
|48
|1/1
|10
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
R. Sanborn 11 P
|R. Sanborn
|5
|46.2
|0
|52
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
N. Peat 8 RB
|N. Peat
|3
|24.7
|28
|0
|
C. Wedington 5 WR
|C. Wedington
|3
|24.7
|27
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
M. Wilson 4 WR
|M. Wilson
|1
|8.0
|8
|0
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) 43-E.Price kicks 54 yards from COL 35. 8-N.Peat to STA 33 for 22 yards (35-M.Williams).
|+17 YD
|
1 & 10 - STNFRD 33(14:50 - 1st) 15-D.Mills complete to 80-S.Harrington. 80-S.Harrington to STA 50 for 17 yards (53-N.Landman34-M.Johnson).
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - STNFRD 50(14:24 - 1st) 15-D.Mills complete to 13-S.Fehoko. 13-S.Fehoko to COL 42 for 8 yards (21-C.Gonzalez).
|+8 YD
|
2 & 2 - STNFRD 42(13:50 - 1st) 15-D.Mills complete to 20-A.Jones. 20-A.Jones to COL 34 for 8 yards (53-N.Landman).
|-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - STNFRD 34(13:10 - 1st) 20-A.Jones to COL 35 for -1 yard (26-C.Wells).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 11 - STNFRD 35(12:33 - 1st) 15-D.Mills complete to 5-C.Wedington. 5-C.Wedington to COL 30 for 5 yards (26-C.Wells).
|No Gain
|
3 & 6 - STNFRD 30(11:56 - 1st) 15-D.Mills incomplete. Intended for 6-E.Higgins.
|Field Goal
|
4 & 6 - STNFRD 30(11:51 - 1st) 26-J.Toner 48 yards Field Goal is Good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(11:45 - 1st) 26-J.Toner kicks 65 yards from STA 35. 13-M.Bell to COL 23 for 23 yards (6-E.Higgins84-B.Yurosek).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - COLO 23(11:39 - 1st) 4-S.Noyer incomplete. Intended for 13-M.Bell.
|+4 YD
|
2 & 10 - COLO 23(11:34 - 1st) 4-S.Noyer complete to 14-D.Stanley. 14-D.Stanley to COL 27 for 4 yards (2-C.Robinson).
|No Gain
|
3 & 6 - COLO 27(10:57 - 1st) 4-S.Noyer incomplete. Intended for 6-D.Arias.
|Punt
|
4 & 6 - COLO 27(10:51 - 1st) 89-J.Watts punts 47 yards from COL 27 to the STA 26 downed by 22-T.Pittman.
|Result
|Play
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - STNFRD 26(10:40 - 1st) 8-N.Peat to STA 32 for 6 yards (25-M.Blackmon).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 4 - STNFRD 32(10:01 - 1st) 8-N.Peat to STA 35 for 3 yards (3-D.Rakestraw).
|No Gain
|
3 & 1 - STNFRD 35(9:14 - 1st) 15-D.Mills incomplete. Intended for 84-B.Yurosek.
|Penalty
|
4 & 1 - STNFRD 35(9:08 - 1st) Team penalty on STA Delay of game 5 yards enforced at STA 35. No Play.
|Punt
|
4 & 6 - STNFRD 30(9:08 - 1st) 20-R.Sanborn punts 51 yards from STA 30. 14-D.Stanley runs ob at COL 21 for 2 yards.
|Result
|Play
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - COLO 21(9:00 - 1st) 23-J.Broussard to COL 26 for 5 yards. Penalty on STA 34-T.Booker Personal Foul 15 yards enforced at COL 26.
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - COLO 41(8:48 - 1st) 4-S.Noyer to COL 44 for 3 yards (91-T.Schaffer).
|+8 YD
|
2 & 7 - COLO 44(8:17 - 1st) 23-J.Broussard to STA 48 for 8 yards (29-C.Robinson).
|Int
|
1 & 10 - COLO 48(7:52 - 1st) 4-S.Noyer incomplete. INTERCEPTED by 3-M.Antoine at STA 10. 3-M.Antoine to STA 10 for no gain.
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - STNFRD 10(7:45 - 1st) 20-A.Jones to STA 13 for 3 yards (36-A.Jones).
|No Gain
|
2 & 7 - STNFRD 13(7:08 - 1st) 15-D.Mills incomplete. Intended for 5-C.Wedington.
|No Gain
|
3 & 7 - STNFRD 13(7:02 - 1st) 15-D.Mills incomplete. Intended for 6-E.Higgins.
|Punt
|
4 & 7 - STNFRD 13(6:57 - 1st) 20-R.Sanborn punts 47 yards from STA 13 to the COL 40 downed by 81-B.Tremayne.
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - COLO 40(6:45 - 1st) 1-J.Mangham to COL 43 for 3 yards (50-D.Wade-Perry).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 7 - COLO 43(6:14 - 1st) 0-A.Clayton to COL 46 for 3 yards (34-T.Booker).
|No Gain
|
3 & 4 - COLO 46(5:39 - 1st) 4-S.Noyer incomplete. Intended for 13-M.Bell.
|Punt
|
4 & 4 - COLO 46(5:34 - 1st) 89-J.Watts punts 34 yards from COL 46 to STA 20 fair catch by 4-M.Wilson.
|Result
|Play
|-2 YD
|
1 & 10 - STNFRD 20(5:29 - 1st) 20-A.Jones to STA 18 for -2 yards (53-N.Landman).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 12 - STNFRD 18(4:51 - 1st) 8-N.Peat to STA 23 for 5 yards (23-I.Lewis).
|No Gain
|
3 & 7 - STNFRD 23(4:18 - 1st) 15-D.Mills incomplete. Intended for 13-S.Fehoko.
|Punt
|
4 & 7 - STNFRD 23(4:12 - 1st) 20-R.Sanborn punts 39 yards from STA 23. 14-D.Stanley to COL 43 for 5 yards (88-T.Fisk).
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - COLO 43(4:00 - 1st) 23-J.Broussard to COL 45 for 2 yards (50-D.Wade-Perry).
|+55 YD
|
2 & 8 - COLO 45(3:30 - 1st) 4-S.Noyer complete to 14-D.Stanley. 14-D.Stanley runs 55 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(3:30 - 1st) 43-E.Price extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(3:20 - 1st) 43-E.Price kicks 63 yards from COL 35. 8-N.Peat to STA 30 for 28 yards (28-J.Davis).
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - STNFRD 30(3:10 - 1st) 15-D.Mills complete to 13-S.Fehoko. 13-S.Fehoko to STA 37 for 7 yards (53-N.Landman).
|Penalty
|
2 & 3 - STNFRD 37(2:30 - 1st) 15-D.Mills sacked at STA 27 for -10 yards. Penalty on COL 4-J.Montgomery Personal Foul 16 yards enforced at STA 37. No Play. (4-J.Montgomery).
|+12 YD
|
1 & 10 - STNFRD 47(2:00 - 1st) 15-D.Mills to COL 35 for 12 yards (99-J.Sami).
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - STNFRD 35(1:27 - 1st) 15-D.Mills complete to 20-A.Jones. 20-A.Jones to COL 29 for 6 yards (34-M.Johnson).
|+9 YD
|
2 & 4 - STNFRD 29(0:43 - 1st) 15-D.Mills complete to 20-A.Jones. 20-A.Jones out of bounds at the COL 20.
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - STNFRD 20(0:12 - 1st) 21-J.Woods to COL 16 for 4 yards (53-N.Landman).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 6 - STNFRD 16(15:00 - 2nd) 20-A.Jones to COL 15 for 1 yard (26-C.Wells94-J.Jordan).
|No Gain
|
3 & 5 - STNFRD 15(14:23 - 2nd) 15-D.Mills incomplete. Intended for 4-M.Wilson.
|Field Goal
|
4 & 5 - STNFRD 15(14:18 - 2nd) 26-J.Toner 33 yards Field Goal is Good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(14:13 - 2nd) 26-J.Toner kicks 65 yards from STA 35 to COL End Zone. touchback.
|+16 YD
|
1 & 10 - COLO 25(14:13 - 2nd) 4-S.Noyer complete to 14-D.Stanley. 14-D.Stanley to COL 41 for 16 yards (3-M.Antoine).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - COLO 41(14:00 - 2nd) 1-J.Mangham to COL 44 for 3 yards (50-D.Wade-Perry30-L.Damuni).
|Sack
|
2 & 7 - COLO 44(13:28 - 2nd) 4-S.Noyer sacked at COL 42 for -2 yards (91-T.Schaffer).
|Penalty
|
3 & 9 - COLO 42(12:57 - 2nd) 4-S.Noyer incomplete. Intended for 2-B.Rice. Penalty on STA 6-A.Fox Offside 5 yards enforced at COL 42. No Play.
|+29 YD
|
3 & 4 - COLO 47(12:48 - 2nd) 4-S.Noyer complete to 5-L.Shenault. 5-L.Shenault pushed ob at STA 24 for 29 yards (21-K.Williamson).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - COLO 24(12:10 - 2nd) 4-S.Noyer out of bounds at the STA 24.
|+9 YD
|
2 & 10 - COLO 24(12:00 - 2nd) 23-J.Broussard to STA 15 for 9 yards (3-M.Antoine).
|+3 YD
|
3 & 1 - COLO 15(11:17 - 2nd) 4-S.Noyer to STA 12 for 3 yards (34-T.Booker).
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - COLO 12(10:50 - 2nd) 23-J.Broussard to STA 6 for 6 yards (90-G.Reid).
|-1 YD
|
2 & 4 - COLO 6(10:24 - 2nd) 23-J.Broussard to STA 7 for -1 yard (11-T.Keck).
|+7 YD
|
3 & 5 - COLO 7(9:42 - 2nd) 4-S.Noyer runs 7 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(9:36 - 2nd) 43-E.Price extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(9:36 - 2nd) 43-E.Price kicks 59 yards from COL 35. 5-C.Wedington to STA 27 for 21 yards (31-J.Van Diest).
|+15 YD
|
1 & 10 - STNFRD 27(9:26 - 2nd) 15-D.Mills scrambles to STA 42 for 15 yards.
|Sack
|
1 & 10 - STNFRD 42(8:52 - 2nd) 15-D.Mills sacked at STA 39 for -3 yards (26-C.Wells).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 13 - STNFRD 39(8:15 - 2nd) 15-D.Mills complete to 20-A.Jones. 20-A.Jones to STA 42 for 3 yards (26-C.Wells).
|+34 YD
|
3 & 10 - STNFRD 42(7:33 - 2nd) 15-D.Mills complete to 13-S.Fehoko. 13-S.Fehoko to COL 24 for 34 yards (3-D.Rakestraw).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - STNFRD 24(7:02 - 2nd) 15-D.Mills incomplete. Intended for 20-A.Jones. Team penalty on COL Holding 10 yards enforced at COL 24. No Play.
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - STNFRD 14(6:58 - 2nd) 8-N.Peat to COL 9 for 5 yards (99-J.Sami).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 5 - STNFRD 9(6:20 - 2nd) 8-N.Peat to COL 7 for 2 yards (53-N.Landman).
|+2 YD
|
3 & 3 - STNFRD 7(5:40 - 2nd) 20-A.Jones to COL 5 for 2 yards (36-A.Jones).
|Penalty
|
4 & 1 - STNFRD 5(4:53 - 2nd) Team penalty on STA Delay of game 5 yards enforced at COL 5. No Play.
|Field Goal
|
4 & 6 - STNFRD 10(4:51 - 2nd) 26-J.Toner 28 yards Field Goal is Good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(4:38 - 2nd) 26-J.Toner kicks 65 yards from STA 35 to COL End Zone. touchback.
|-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - COLO 25(4:38 - 2nd) 14-D.Stanley to COL 24 for -1 yard (21-K.Williamson).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 11 - COLO 24(3:55 - 2nd) 4-S.Noyer complete to 23-J.Broussard. 23-J.Broussard to COL 25 for 1 yard (19-J.Pakola15-S.Herron).
|No Gain
|
3 & 10 - COLO 25(3:18 - 2nd) 4-S.Noyer incomplete. Intended for 23-J.Broussard.
|Punt
|
4 & 10 - COLO 25(3:12 - 2nd) 89-J.Watts punts 50 yards from COL 25. 4-M.Wilson to STA 33 for 8 yards.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - STNFRD 33(3:01 - 2nd) 15-D.Mills incomplete. Intended for 13-S.Fehoko.
|+11 YD
|
2 & 10 - STNFRD 33(2:55 - 2nd) 15-D.Mills complete to 5-C.Wedington. 5-C.Wedington to STA 44 for 11 yards (34-M.Johnson36-A.Jones).
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - STNFRD 44(2:36 - 2nd) 15-D.Mills complete to 5-C.Wedington. 5-C.Wedington to COL 48 for 8 yards (23-I.Lewis).
|No Gain
|
2 & 2 - STNFRD 48(2:11 - 2nd) 15-D.Mills incomplete. Intended for 20-A.Jones.
|-4 YD
|
3 & 2 - STNFRD 48(2:05 - 2nd) 20-A.Jones to STA 48 for -4 yards (54-T.Lang).
|Punt
|
4 & 6 - STNFRD 48(1:58 - 2nd) 20-R.Sanborn punts 52 yards from STA 48 to COL End Zone. touchback.
|Result
|Play
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - COLO 20(1:50 - 2nd) 23-J.Broussard to COL 21 for 1 yard (30-L.Damuni).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 9 - COLO 21(1:10 - 2nd) 23-J.Broussard to COL 24 for 3 yards (34-T.Booker).
|+10 YD
|
3 & 6 - COLO 24(1:05 - 2nd) 4-S.Noyer complete to 6-D.Arias. 6-D.Arias to COL 34 for 10 yards (31-Z.Manley).
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - COLO 34(0:53 - 2nd) 4-S.Noyer complete to 84-M.Lynch. 84-M.Lynch to COL 40 for 6 yards (17-K.Kelly).
|+6 YD
|
2 & 4 - COLO 40(0:45 - 2nd) 4-S.Noyer scrambles to COL 46 for 6 yards (17-K.Kelly).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - COLO 46(0:26 - 2nd) 4-S.Noyer incomplete. Intended for 5-L.Shenault.
|+4 YD
|
2 & 10 - COLO 46(0:20 - 2nd) 4-S.Noyer complete to 2-B.Rice. 2-B.Rice to COL 50 for 4 yards.
|+11 YD
|
3 & 6 - COLO 50(0:13 - 2nd) 4-S.Noyer complete to 14-D.Stanley. 14-D.Stanley out of bounds at the STA 39.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - COLO 39(0:08 - 2nd) 4-S.Noyer incomplete. Intended for 5-L.Shenault.
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - COLO 39(0:01 - 2nd) 4-S.Noyer incomplete. Intended for 6-D.Arias.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) 26-J.Toner kicks 65 yards from STA 35 to COL End Zone. touchback.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - COLO 25(15:00 - 3rd) 1-J.Mangham to COL 25 for no gain (91-T.Schaffer).
|+18 YD
|
2 & 10 - COLO 25(14:32 - 3rd) 4-S.Noyer complete to 14-D.Stanley. 14-D.Stanley to COL 43 for 18 yards (24-N.Toomer).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - COLO 43(14:14 - 3rd) 1-J.Mangham to COL 48 for 5 yards (91-T.Schaffer).
|+9 YD
|
2 & 5 - COLO 48(13:41 - 3rd) 4-S.Noyer to STA 43 for 9 yards (17-K.Kelly).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - COLO 43(13:21 - 3rd) 4-S.Noyer incomplete. Intended for 5-L.Shenault. Penalty on STA 6-A.Fox Offside 5 yards enforced at STA 43. No Play.
|+2 YD
|
1 & 5 - COLO 38(13:13 - 3rd) 23-J.Broussard to STA 36 for 2 yards (3-M.Antoine).
|+6 YD
|
2 & 3 - COLO 36(12:46 - 3rd) 23-J.Broussard to STA 30 for 6 yards (3-M.Antoine29-C.Robinson).
|+14 YD
|
1 & 10 - COLO 30(12:25 - 3rd) 4-S.Noyer complete to 10-J.Jackson. 10-J.Jackson pushed ob at STA 16 for 14 yards.
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - COLO 16(12:01 - 3rd) 23-J.Broussard to STA 10 for 6 yards (34-T.Booker).
|+10 YD
|
2 & 4 - COLO 10(11:38 - 3rd) 4-S.Noyer runs 10 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(11:32 - 3rd) 43-E.Price extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(11:32 - 3rd) 43-E.Price kicks 65 yards from COL 35. 8-N.Peat to STA 24 for 24 yards (30-C.Appleton22-T.Pittman).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - STNFRD 24(11:27 - 3rd) 20-A.Jones to STA 27 for 3 yards (53-N.Landman36-A.Jones).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 7 - STNFRD 27(10:53 - 3rd) 15-D.Mills complete to 5-C.Wedington. 5-C.Wedington to STA 30 for 3 yards (53-N.Landman).
|No Gain
|
3 & 4 - STNFRD 30(10:16 - 3rd) 15-D.Mills incomplete. Intended for 13-S.Fehoko.
|Punt
|
4 & 4 - STNFRD 30(10:11 - 3rd) 20-R.Sanborn punts 42 yards from STA 30. 14-D.Stanley runs ob at COL 39 for 11 yards.
|Result
|Play
|+22 YD
|
1 & 10 - COLO 39(10:04 - 3rd) 4-S.Noyer complete to 14-D.Stanley. 14-D.Stanley pushed ob at STA 39 for 22 yards (21-K.Williamson).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - COLO 39(9:41 - 3rd) 23-J.Broussard to STA 34 for 5 yards (21-K.Williamson).
|+34 YD
|
2 & 5 - COLO 34(9:02 - 3rd) 4-S.Noyer complete to 2-B.Rice. 2-B.Rice runs 34 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(8:55 - 3rd) 43-E.Price extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(8:55 - 3rd) 43-E.Price kicks 60 yards from COL 35. 5-C.Wedington to STA 31 for 26 yards (13-J.Jackson). Team penalty on STA Holding 13 yards enforced at STA 31.
|-6 YD
|
1 & 10 - STNFRD 18(8:55 - 3rd) 15-D.Mills complete to 23-C.Filkins. 23-C.Filkins to STA 12 for -6 yards (54-T.Lang).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 16 - STNFRD 12(8:32 - 3rd) 15-D.Mills complete to 20-A.Jones. 20-A.Jones to STA 14 for 2 yards (53-N.Landman).
|+26 YD
|
3 & 14 - STNFRD 14(7:40 - 3rd) 15-D.Mills complete to 4-M.Wilson. 4-M.Wilson to STA 40 for 26 yards (25-M.Blackmon).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - STNFRD 40(7:01 - 3rd) Penalty on STA 63-B.Miller False start 5 yards enforced at STA 40. No Play.
|Penalty
|
1 & 15 - STNFRD 35(6:44 - 3rd) 15-D.Mills incomplete. Intended for 5-C.Wedington. Penalty on COL 21-C.Gonzalez Pass interference 15 yards enforced at STA 35. No Play.
|+29 YD
|
1 & 10 - STNFRD 50(6:38 - 3rd) 15-D.Mills complete to 6-E.Higgins. 6-E.Higgins to COL 21 for 29 yards (3-D.Rakestraw).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - STNFRD 21(6:11 - 3rd) 20-A.Jones to COL 16 for 5 yards (23-I.Lewis).
|No Gain
|
2 & 5 - STNFRD 16(5:30 - 3rd) 15-D.Mills incomplete. Intended for 20-A.Jones.
|+14 YD
|
3 & 5 - STNFRD 16(5:25 - 3rd) 15-D.Mills complete to 4-M.Wilson. 4-M.Wilson to COL 2 for 14 yards (5-M.Perry).
|No Gain
|
1 & 2 - STNFRD 2(4:46 - 3rd) 15-D.Mills incomplete. Intended for 80-S.Harrington.
|+2 YD
|
2 & 2 - STNFRD 2(4:42 - 3rd) 15-D.Mills runs 2 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(4:35 - 3rd) 26-J.Toner extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(4:35 - 3rd) 26-J.Toner kicks 65 yards from STA 35. 13-M.Bell to COL 20 for 20 yards (9-O.St.Brown).
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - COLO 20(4:29 - 3rd) 4-S.Noyer complete to 5-L.Shenault. 5-L.Shenault to COL 29 for 9 yards (90-G.Reid2-C.Robinson).
|No Gain
|
2 & 1 - COLO 29(4:09 - 3rd) 1-J.Mangham to COL 29 for no gain (90-G.Reid50-D.Wade-Perry).
|+3 YD
|
3 & 1 - COLO 29(3:31 - 3rd) 23-J.Broussard to COL 32 for 3 yards (23-R.Johnson).
|+22 YD
|
1 & 10 - COLO 32(3:04 - 3rd) 4-S.Noyer complete to 5-L.Shenault. 5-L.Shenault to STA 46 for 22 yards.
|+18 YD
|
1 & 10 - COLO 46(2:27 - 3rd) 23-J.Broussard to STA 28 for 18 yards (9-N.Williams).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - COLO 28(1:48 - 3rd) 23-J.Broussard to STA 23 for 5 yards (15-S.Herron13-E.Bonner).
|No Gain
|
2 & 5 - COLO 23(1:00 - 3rd) 4-S.Noyer incomplete. Intended for 84-M.Lynch.
|+17 YD
|
3 & 5 - COLO 23(0:54 - 3rd) 23-J.Broussard pushed ob at STA 6 for 17 yards (17-K.Kelly).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 6 - COLO 6(0:26 - 3rd) 1-J.Mangham to STA 2 for 4 yards (2-C.Robinson).
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
|
2 & 2 - STNFRD 2(15:00 - 4th) 1-J.Mangham runs 2 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(14:58 - 4th) 43-E.Price extra point is good.
|Kickoff
|(14:58 - 4th) 43-E.Price kicks 65 yards from COL 35. 5-C.Wedington to STA 27 for 27 yards (35-M.Williams).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - STNFRD 27(14:51 - 4th) 15-D.Mills incomplete. Intended for 8-N.Peat.
|+15 YD
|
2 & 10 - STNFRD 27(14:47 - 4th) 15-D.Mills complete to 13-S.Fehoko. 13-S.Fehoko to STA 42 for 15 yards (21-C.Gonzalez).
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - STNFRD 42(14:18 - 4th) 15-D.Mills complete to 5-C.Wedington. 5-C.Wedington to STA 50 for 8 yards (21-C.Gonzalez).
|No Gain
|
2 & 2 - STNFRD 50(13:46 - 4th) 15-D.Mills incomplete. Intended for 6-E.Higgins.
|No Gain
|
3 & 2 - STNFRD 50(13:41 - 4th) 15-D.Mills incomplete. Intended for 5-C.Wedington.
|No Gain
|
4 & 2 - STNFRD 50(13:36 - 4th) 15-D.Mills incomplete. Intended for 5-C.Wedington.
|Result
|Play
|-2 YD
|
1 & 10 - COLO 50(13:32 - 4th) 23-J.Broussard to COL 48 for -2 yards (13-E.Bonner).
|-1 YD
|
2 & 12 - COLO 48(12:52 - 4th) 23-J.Broussard to COL 47 for -1 yard (50-D.Wade-Perry).
|+1 YD
|
3 & 13 - COLO 47(12:10 - 4th) 23-J.Broussard to COL 48 for 1 yard (34-T.Booker6-A.Fox).
|Penalty
|
4 & 12 - COLO 48(12:02 - 4th) Penalty on COL 32-R.Robinson False start 5 yards enforced at COL 48. No Play.
|Punt
|
4 & 17 - COLO 43(12:02 - 4th) 89-J.Watts punts 30 yards from COL 43 Downed at the STA 27. Team penalty on STA Running into kicker declined.
|Result
|Play
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - STNFRD 27(11:53 - 4th) 15-D.Mills complete to 5-C.Wedington. 5-C.Wedington to STA 34 for 7 yards (21-C.Gonzalez).
|+9 YD
|
2 & 3 - STNFRD 34(11:19 - 4th) 15-D.Mills scrambles to STA 43 for 9 yards (4-J.Montgomery).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - STNFRD 43(11:01 - 4th) 15-D.Mills complete to 20-A.Jones. 20-A.Jones to STA 46 for 3 yards (53-N.Landman).
|No Gain
|
2 & 7 - STNFRD 46(10:38 - 4th) 15-D.Mills incomplete. Intended for 4-M.Wilson.
|No Gain
|
3 & 7 - STNFRD 46(10:31 - 4th) 15-D.Mills incomplete. Intended for 4-M.Wilson.
|+10 YD
|
4 & 7 - STNFRD 46(10:27 - 4th) 15-D.Mills complete to 13-S.Fehoko. 13-S.Fehoko to COL 44 for 10 yards (21-C.Gonzalez).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - STNFRD 44(10:11 - 4th) 15-D.Mills incomplete. Intended for 20-A.Jones.
|+9 YD
|
2 & 10 - STNFRD 44(10:03 - 4th) 15-D.Mills complete to 5-C.Wedington. 5-C.Wedington to COL 35 for 9 yards (27-N.Bethel).
|+19 YD
|
3 & 1 - STNFRD 35(9:29 - 4th) 15-D.Mills complete to 20-A.Jones. 20-A.Jones to COL 16 for 19 yards (53-N.Landman).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - STNFRD 16(8:59 - 4th) 15-D.Mills incomplete. Intended for 6-E.Higgins.
|Penalty
|
2 & 10 - STNFRD 16(8:54 - 4th) 15-D.Mills incomplete. Intended for 6-E.Higgins. Penalty on COL 3-D.Rakestraw Pass interference 14 yards enforced at COL 16. No Play.
|+2 YD
|
1 & 2 - STNFRD 2(8:50 - 4th) 20-A.Jones runs 2 yards for a touchdown.
|+2 YD
|(8:45 - 4th) 15-D.Mills complete to 5-C.Wedington. 5-C.Wedington to COL End Zone for 2 yards. Conversion is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(8:45 - 4th) 26-J.Toner kicks 65 yards from STA 35 to COL End Zone. touchback.
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - COLO 25(8:45 - 4th) 23-J.Broussard to COL 30 for 5 yards (34-T.Booker).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 5 - COLO 30(8:13 - 4th) 23-J.Broussard to COL 34 for 4 yards (34-T.Booker50-D.Wade-Perry).
|+3 YD
|
3 & 1 - COLO 34(7:34 - 4th) 23-J.Broussard to COL 37 for 3 yards (13-E.Bonner).
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - COLO 37(6:57 - 4th) 23-J.Broussard to COL 45 for 8 yards (2-C.Robinson17-K.Kelly).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 2 - COLO 45(6:08 - 4th) 1-J.Mangham to COL 46 for 1 yard (30-L.Damuni34-T.Booker).
|No Gain
|
3 & 1 - COLO 46(6:03 - 4th) 23-J.Broussard to COL 46 for no gain (2-C.Robinson).
|Punt
|
4 & 1 - COLO 46(5:57 - 4th) 89-J.Watts punts 34 yards from COL 46 out of bounds at the STA 20.
|Result
|Play
|+10 YD
|
1 & 10 - STNFRD 20(5:49 - 4th) 15-D.Mills complete to 4-M.Wilson. 4-M.Wilson to STA 30 for 10 yards (36-A.Jones).
|+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - STNFRD 30(5:30 - 4th) 15-D.Mills complete to 4-M.Wilson. 4-M.Wilson to STA 41 for 11 yards (23-I.Lewis5-M.Perry).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - STNFRD 41(5:06 - 4th) 15-D.Mills incomplete. Intended for 4-M.Wilson.
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - STNFRD 41(5:01 - 4th) 15-D.Mills incomplete. Intended for 13-S.Fehoko.
|+28 YD
|
3 & 10 - STNFRD 41(4:56 - 4th) 15-D.Mills complete to 5-C.Wedington. 5-C.Wedington pushed ob at COL 31 for 28 yards (5-M.Perry).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - STNFRD 31(4:33 - 4th) 15-D.Mills incomplete. Intended for 5-C.Wedington.
|+12 YD
|
2 & 10 - STNFRD 31(4:28 - 4th) 15-D.Mills complete to 81-B.Tremayne. 81-B.Tremayne pushed ob at COL 19 for 12 yards (23-I.Lewis).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - STNFRD 19(3:59 - 4th) 15-D.Mills incomplete. Intended for 20-A.Jones.
|+16 YD
|
2 & 10 - STNFRD 19(3:53 - 4th) 15-D.Mills complete to 4-M.Wilson. 4-M.Wilson to COL 3 for 16 yards (53-N.Landman1-G.Thomas).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 3 - STNFRD 3(3:25 - 4th) 15-D.Mills to COL 2 for 1 yard (1-G.Thomas53-N.Landman).
|No Gain
|
2 & 2 - STNFRD 2(2:53 - 4th) 15-D.Mills incomplete. Intended for 13-S.Fehoko.
|No Gain
|
3 & 2 - STNFRD 2(2:48 - 4th) 15-D.Mills incomplete. Intended for 5-C.Wedington.
|Penalty
|
4 & 2 - STNFRD 2(2:42 - 4th) 15-D.Mills incomplete. Intended for 81-B.Tremayne. Penalty on COL 25-M.Blackmon Pass interference 1 yards enforced at COL 2. No Play.
|+1 YD
|
1 & 1 - STNFRD 1(2:38 - 4th) 15-D.Mills complete to 80-S.Harrington. 80-S.Harrington runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
|+2 YD
|(2:34 - 4th) 15-D.Mills complete to 88-T.Fisk. 88-T.Fisk to COL End Zone for 2 yards. Conversion is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(2:34 - 4th) kicks 11 yards from STA 35. 5-L.Shenault to STA 46 for no gain.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - COLO 46(2:34 - 4th) 23-J.Broussard to STA 46 for no gain (3-M.Antoine).
|+6 YD
|
2 & 10 - COLO 46(1:52 - 4th) 23-J.Broussard to STA 40 for 6 yards (30-L.Damuni).
|+2 YD
|
3 & 4 - COLO 40(1:06 - 4th) 23-J.Broussard to STA 38 for 2 yards (50-D.Wade-Perry).
|Punt
|
4 & 2 - COLO 38(0:18 - 4th) 89-J.Watts punts 30 yards from STA 38 Downed at the STA 8.
