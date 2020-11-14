|
|
|WAKE
|UNC
Howell, Tar Heels make big rally to beat Wake Forest 59-53
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (AP) Sam Howell threw for program records of 550 yards and six touchdowns, and scored the go-ahead rushing TD with 4:11 left to help North Carolina rally past Wake Forest 59-53 on Saturday.
Howell's 20-yard keeper capped a comeback from 21 down midway through the third quarter for the Tar Heels (6-2, 6-2 Atlantic Coast Conference), tying the program record for biggest comeback in a win. That was part of a run of 35 unanswered points after falling behind 45-24, with Howell and the Tar Heels' offense rolling nearly all day at a record-setting pace.
''I think a lot of teams would've just just quit ... but we just kept fighting back on both sides of the ball,'' Howell said, adding: ''I'm just proud of the way we were able to fight back.''
UNC finished with a program-record 742 yards, with coach Mack Brown calling it ''one of the best offensive performances that I've ever been around.''
''We get mad at them now when there is a stop,'' Brown said. ''That's how good they've been.''
Howell wasn't the only one to have a huge output. Receivers Dazz Newsome (10 catches for 189 yards) and Dyami Brown (eight catches for 163 yards) made big plays downfield and each had two TD grabs, including a 75-yard score for Newsome in the first quarter.
Javonte Williams followed Howell's keeper by running for a 15-yard touchdown run with 2:39 left that helped keep UNC in control late.
Sam Hartman threw for a career-best 429 yards and four touchdowns to lead the Demon Deacons (4-3, 3-3), who had their own huge offensive output with 606 yards. Jaquarii Roberson had 12 catches for 167 yards and two scores while Donavon Greene added eight catches for 170 yards and two scores of his own - the second being an 18-yarder that put Wake Forest up by 21 with 6:56 left in the third.
But UNC's defense hung in and finally slowed the Demon Deacons, forcing punts on the next four drives to give the Howell-led offense an opening. Then, after Howell's go-ahead keeper, Chazz Surratt sacked Hartman on fourth down to set up Williams' score that made it a two-possession game.
Hartman led one final scoring drive, but Williams recovered the onside kick with 56 seconds left to all but end a wild afternoon in the longtime instate series.
''Give North Carolina a lot of credit,'' Wake Forest coach Dave Clawson said. ''They're a really good football team. And even when we were up 21, you don't feel like any lead is safe against them.''
THE TAKEAWAY
Wake Forest: The Demon Deacons entered this one with four straight wins, three coming in ACC play, and just one turnover all season. They looked poised to beat the Tar Heels for the second straight season before coming up empty on five straight drives, while the defense couldn't take Howell and the Tar Heels out of rhythm as UNC made its move.
''We had to make one more play,'' Clawson said. ''We had to make one more third-down conversion. We had to make one more third-down stop. We had to get Howell or Williams or (Michael) Carter on the ground one more time. And we didn't do it.''
UNC: Brown talked this week about wanting to see his team ''grow up and mature'' and build off a win against Duke without having a setback. That had followed wins against Virginia Tech and North Carolina State, with the Tar Heels falling behind big at Florida State and Virginia before coming up short in frantic comebacks. They flirted with another frustrating loss before turning things around.
''I thought we took a huge step forward today,'' Brown said, ''because we didn't come close, we didn't lose and talk about it (being) within five or within seven or within three. We actually won, and that's something that we hadn't been doing.''
UP NEXT
Wake Forest: The Demon Deacons travel to instate foe Duke next Saturday.
UNC: The Tar Heels have an open date before hosting No. 2 Notre Dame on Nov. 27.
---
More AP college football: http://apnews.com/AP-Top25 and http://www.twitter.com/AP-Top25
---
Follow Aaron Beard on Twitter at http://www.twitter.com/aaronbeardap
Copyright 2020 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|
|
S. Hartman
10 QB
429 PaYds, 4 PaTDs, 2 RuYds, RuTD
|
|
S. Howell
7 QB
550 PaYds, 6 PaTDs, INT, 21 RuYds, RuTD
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|30
|30
|Rushing
|12
|12
|Passing
|16
|17
|Penalty
|2
|1
|3rd Down Conv
|9-18
|7-14
|4th Down Conv
|0-1
|1-2
|Total Net Yards
|606
|742
|Total Plays
|91
|83
|Avg Gain
|6.7
|8.9
|Net Yards Rushing
|177
|192
|Rush Attempts
|46
|38
|Avg Rush Yards
|3.8
|5.1
|Yards Passing
|429
|550
|Comp. - Att.
|29-45
|32-45
|Yards Per Pass
|8.2
|11.4
|Penalties - Yards
|4-20
|6-58
|Touchdowns
|7
|8
|Rushing TDs
|3
|2
|Passing TDs
|4
|6
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|0
|1
|Fumbles - Lost
|1-0
|0-0
|Int. Thrown
|0
|1
|Punts - Avg
|6-42.5
|4-44.0
|Return Yards
|0
|-4
|Punts - Returns
|1-0
|1--4
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|1-0
|0-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|429
|PASS YDS
|550
|
|
|177
|RUSH YDS
|192
|
|
|606
|TOTAL YDS
|742
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
S. Hartman 10 QB
|S. Hartman
|29/45
|429
|4
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
C. Beal-Smith 26 RB
|C. Beal-Smith
|17
|120
|0
|37
|
K. Walker III 9 RB
|K. Walker III
|13
|51
|2
|11
|
T. Morin 83 WR
|T. Morin
|2
|5
|0
|3
|
S. Hartman 10 QB
|S. Hartman
|13
|2
|1
|11
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
D. Greene 7 WR
|D. Greene
|11
|8
|170
|2
|41
|
J. Roberson 5 WR
|J. Roberson
|16
|12
|167
|2
|46
|
T. Morin 83 WR
|T. Morin
|5
|4
|47
|0
|28
|
N. Groulx 13 WR
|N. Groulx
|8
|3
|23
|0
|15
|
K. Walker III 9 RB
|K. Walker III
|1
|1
|19
|0
|19
|
B. Whiteheart 85 TE
|B. Whiteheart
|1
|1
|3
|0
|3
|
D. Stewart 2 WR
|D. Stewart
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
C. Beal-Smith 26 RB
|C. Beal-Smith
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
J. Williams 8 LB
|J. Williams
|8-1
|0.0
|0
|
T. Redd 17 DB
|T. Redd
|6-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Taylor 6 DB
|J. Taylor
|6-0
|0.0
|1
|
N. Andersen 45 DB
|N. Andersen
|6-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Carson 29 DB
|C. Carson
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Johns 4 DE
|J. Johns
|4-2
|0.0
|0
|
R. Smenda Jr. 5 LB
|R. Smenda Jr.
|4-5
|0.0
|0
|
A. Williams 22 DB
|A. Williams
|4-2
|0.0
|0
|
M. Fox 11 DL
|M. Fox
|3-0
|1.0
|0
|
C. Basham Jr. 9 DL
|C. Basham Jr.
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
S. McCollum 14 DL
|S. McCollum
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
S. Kamara 1 DL
|S. Kamara
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
T. Rucker 18 DB
|T. Rucker
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Bergan Jr. 95 DL
|D. Bergan Jr.
|1-1
|1.0
|0
|
D. Taylor 46 LB
|D. Taylor
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Williams 44 DL
|J. Williams
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Monroe 58 LB
|C. Monroe
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Roberts 25 DB
|J. Roberts
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
N. Sciba 4 K
|N. Sciba
|1/1
|41
|6/6
|9
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
I. Mora 96 K
|I. Mora
|6
|42.5
|3
|51
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
D. Greene 7 WR
|D. Greene
|1
|20.0
|20
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
T. Morin 83 WR
|T. Morin
|1
|0.0
|0
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
S. Howell 7 QB
|S. Howell
|32/45
|550
|6
|1
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Williams 25 RB
|J. Williams
|13
|101
|1
|21
|
M. Carter 8 RB
|M. Carter
|16
|74
|0
|26
|
S. Howell 7 QB
|S. Howell
|7
|21
|1
|20
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
D. Newsome 5 WR
|D. Newsome
|12
|10
|189
|2
|75
|
D. Brown 2 WR
|D. Brown
|11
|8
|163
|2
|54
|
K. Brown 1 WR
|K. Brown
|5
|3
|87
|0
|65
|
M. Carter 8 RB
|M. Carter
|6
|4
|55
|1
|46
|
G. Walston 84 TE
|G. Walston
|3
|3
|39
|1
|18
|
J. Williams 25 RB
|J. Williams
|4
|3
|13
|0
|7
|
E. Simmons 0 WR
|E. Simmons
|3
|1
|4
|0
|4
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
C. Surratt 21 LB
|C. Surratt
|11-3
|1.0
|0
|
P. Rene 5 DB
|P. Rene
|8-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Gemmel 44 LB
|J. Gemmel
|7-3
|0.0
|0
|
L. Hollins 15 DB
|L. Hollins
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Kelly 9 DB
|C. Kelly
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Conley 0 DB
|J. Conley
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Collins 17 LB
|C. Collins
|4-1
|1.0
|0
|
R. Vohasek 51 DL
|R. Vohasek
|3-1
|1.0
|0
|
K. Rucker 25 LB
|K. Rucker
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Hopper 42 LB
|T. Hopper
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
T. Grimes 20 DB
|T. Grimes
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Chapman 2 DB
|D. Chapman
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Hester Jr. 98 DL
|K. Hester Jr.
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Morrison 4 DB
|T. Morrison
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Murphy 88 DL
|M. Murphy
|2-0
|1.0
|0
|
T. Fox 56 DL
|T. Fox
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Pinder Jr. 55 DL
|C. Pinder Jr.
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
R. Groves 4 WR
|R. Groves
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
S. Duck 29 DB
|S. Duck
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. Watts 2 DB
|B. Watts
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Taylor 52 DL
|J. Taylor
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
G. Atkins 17 K
|G. Atkins
|1/1
|26
|8/8
|11
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
B. Kiernan 91 P
|B. Kiernan
|4
|44.0
|2
|50
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
M. Carter 8 RB
|M. Carter
|1
|21.0
|21
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
D. Newsome 5 WR
|D. Newsome
|1
|-4.0
|0
|0
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) 42-J.Crane kicks 65 yards from WF 35 to NC End Zone. touchback.
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - UNC 25(15:00 - 1st) 8-M.Carter to NC 30 for 5 yards (5-R.Smenda).
|+9 YD
|
2 & 5 - UNC 30(14:36 - 1st) 8-M.Carter to NC 39 for 9 yards (45-N.Andersen).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - UNC 39(14:14 - 1st) 8-M.Carter to NC 39 for no gain (11-M.Fox8-J.Williams).
|+7 YD
|
2 & 10 - UNC 39(13:46 - 1st) 7-S.Howell complete to 25-J.Williams. 25-J.Williams to NC 46 for 7 yards (17-T.Redd4-J.Johns).
|+7 YD
|
3 & 3 - UNC 46(13:20 - 1st) 7-S.Howell complete to 5-D.Newsome. 5-D.Newsome pushed ob at WF 47 for 7 yards (8-J.Williams).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - UNC 47(12:57 - 1st) 8-M.Carter to WF 44 for 3 yards (4-J.Johns).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 7 - UNC 44(12:28 - 1st) 8-M.Carter to WF 42 for 2 yards (4-J.Johns5-R.Smenda).
|+3 YD
|
3 & 5 - UNC 42(11:54 - 1st) 7-S.Howell complete to 2-D.Brown. 2-D.Brown to WF 39 for 3 yards (6-J.Taylor).
|+1 YD
|
4 & 2 - UNC 39(11:14 - 1st) 25-J.Williams to WF 38 for 1 yard (8-J.Williams5-R.Smenda).
|Result
|Play
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - WAKE 38(11:07 - 1st) 10-S.Hartman complete to 5-J.Roberson. 5-J.Roberson pushed ob at WF 44 for 6 yards (17-C.Collins).
|-1 YD
|
2 & 4 - WAKE 44(10:49 - 1st) 10-S.Hartman complete to 5-J.Roberson. 5-J.Roberson to WF 43 for -1 yard (21-C.Surratt).
|+9 YD
|
3 & 5 - WAKE 43(10:24 - 1st) 10-S.Hartman complete to 5-J.Roberson. 5-J.Roberson runs ob at NC 48 for 9 yards.
|+12 YD
|
1 & 10 - WAKE 48(10:06 - 1st) 26-C.Beal-Smith pushed ob at NC 36 for 12 yards (44-J.Gemmel).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - WAKE 36(9:53 - 1st) 10-S.Hartman complete to 13-N.Groulx. 13-N.Groulx to NC 35 for 1 yard (5-P.Rene17-C.Collins).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 9 - WAKE 35(9:28 - 1st) 26-C.Beal-Smith to NC 30 for 5 yards (17-C.Collins).
|Penalty
|
3 & 4 - WAKE 30(9:06 - 1st) 10-S.Hartman incomplete. Intended for 5-J.Roberson. Penalty on NC 4-T.Morrison Pass interference 8 yards enforced at NC 30. No Play.
|+14 YD
|
1 & 10 - WAKE 22(9:01 - 1st) 26-C.Beal-Smith pushed ob at NC 8 for 14 yards (9-C.Kelly).
|+7 YD
|
1 & 8 - WAKE 8(8:41 - 1st) 26-C.Beal-Smith to NC 1 for 7 yards (42-T.Hopper51-R.Vohasek).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 1 - WAKE 1(8:02 - 1st) 9-K.Walker runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(7:58 - 1st) 4-N.Sciba extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(7:58 - 1st) 42-J.Crane kicks 65 yards from WF 35 to NC End Zone. touchback.
|+75 YD
|
1 & 10 - UNC 25(7:58 - 1st) 7-S.Howell complete to 5-D.Newsome. 5-D.Newsome runs 75 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(7:47 - 1st) 17-G.Atkins extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(7:47 - 1st) 95-J.Kim kicks 65 yards from NC 35 to WF End Zone. touchback.
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - WAKE 25(7:47 - 1st) 9-K.Walker to WF 28 for 3 yards (42-T.Hopper).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 7 - WAKE 28(7:27 - 1st) 83-T.Morin to WF 31 for 3 yards (15-L.Hollins).
|+7 YD
|
3 & 4 - WAKE 31(7:03 - 1st) 10-S.Hartman scrambles to WF 38 for 7 yards (5-P.Rene21-C.Surratt).
|+18 YD
|
1 & 10 - WAKE 38(6:40 - 1st) 10-S.Hartman incomplete. Intended for 13-N.Groulx INTERCEPTED by 17-C.Collins at WF 44. 17-C.Collins to WF 44 for no gain.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - WAKE 38(6:40 - 1st) 10-S.Hartman incomplete. Intended for 13-N.Groulx.
|+6 YD
|
2 & 10 - WAKE 38(6:34 - 1st) 10-S.Hartman complete to 7-D.Greene. 7-D.Greene runs ob at WF 44 for 6 yards.
|No Gain
|
3 & 4 - WAKE 44(6:15 - 1st) 10-S.Hartman incomplete. Intended for 13-N.Groulx.
|Punt
|
4 & 4 - WAKE 44(6:08 - 1st) 96-I.Mora punts 45 yards from WF 44 to NC 11 fair catch by 5-D.Newsome.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - UNC 12(6:00 - 1st) 7-S.Howell incomplete. Intended for 2-D.Brown.
|+9 YD
|
2 & 10 - UNC 12(5:56 - 1st) 7-S.Howell complete to 5-D.Newsome. 5-D.Newsome to NC 21 for 9 yards (22-A.Williams).
|+16 YD
|
3 & 1 - UNC 21(5:38 - 1st) 7-S.Howell complete to 2-D.Brown. 2-D.Brown pushed ob at NC 37 for 16 yards (14-S.McCollum).
|+54 YD
|
1 & 10 - UNC 37(5:12 - 1st) 7-S.Howell complete to 2-D.Brown. 2-D.Brown to WF 9 for 54 yards (6-J.Taylor).
|+6 YD
|
1 & 9 - UNC 9(4:58 - 1st) 7-S.Howell complete to 5-D.Newsome. 5-D.Newsome runs ob at WF 3 for 6 yards.
|Sack
|
2 & 3 - UNC 3(4:25 - 1st) 7-S.Howell sacked at WF 10 for -7 yards (11-M.Fox).
|+1 YD
|
3 & 10 - UNC 10(3:50 - 1st) 25-J.Williams to WF 9 for 1 yard (11-M.Fox).
|Field Goal
|
4 & 9 - UNC 9(3:05 - 1st) 17-G.Atkins 26 yards Field Goal is Good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(3:01 - 1st) 95-J.Kim kicks 65 yards from NC 35. 7-D.Greene to WF 20 for 20 yards (13-O.Egbuna).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - WAKE 20(2:56 - 1st) 10-S.Hartman to WF 23 for 3 yards (9-C.Kelly).
|+37 YD
|
2 & 7 - WAKE 23(2:37 - 1st) 26-C.Beal-Smith to NC 40 for 37 yards (15-L.Hollins).
|+40 YD
|
1 & 10 - WAKE 40(2:15 - 1st) 10-S.Hartman complete to 5-J.Roberson. 5-J.Roberson runs 40 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(2:06 - 1st) 4-N.Sciba extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(2:06 - 1st) 42-J.Crane kicks 65 yards from WF 35 to NC End Zone. touchback.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - UNC 25(2:06 - 1st) 7-S.Howell incomplete. Intended for 8-M.Carter.
|+15 YD
|
2 & 10 - UNC 25(2:02 - 1st) 7-S.Howell complete to 1-K.Brown. 1-K.Brown to NC 40 for 15 yards (29-C.Carson).
|+12 YD
|
1 & 10 - UNC 40(1:44 - 1st) 7-S.Howell complete to 2-D.Brown. 2-D.Brown to WF 48 for 12 yards (45-N.Andersen).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - UNC 48(1:21 - 1st) 7-S.Howell complete to 5-D.Newsome. 5-D.Newsome runs ob at WF 43 for 5 yards.
|+20 YD
|
2 & 5 - UNC 43(1:00 - 1st) 8-M.Carter to WF 23 for 20 yards (17-T.Redd).
|+23 YD
|
1 & 10 - UNC 23(0:35 - 1st) 7-S.Howell complete to 2-D.Brown. 2-D.Brown runs 23 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(0:29 - 1st) 17-G.Atkins extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(0:29 - 1st) 95-J.Kim kicks 62 yards from NC 35 out of bounds at the WF 3.
|+38 YD
|
1 & 10 - WAKE 35(0:29 - 1st) 10-S.Hartman complete to 7-D.Greene. 7-D.Greene to NC 27 for 38 yards (5-P.Rene).
|+10 YD
|
1 & 10 - WAKE 27(0:09 - 1st) 9-K.Walker pushed ob at NC 17 for 10 yards (21-C.Surratt).
|Result
|Play
|+17 YD
|
1 & 10 - UNC 17(15:00 - 2nd) 10-S.Hartman complete to 7-D.Greene. 7-D.Greene runs 17 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(14:55 - 2nd) 4-N.Sciba extra point is good.
|Kickoff
|(14:55 - 2nd) 42-J.Crane kicks 65 yards from WF 35 to NC End Zone. touchback.
|-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - UNC 25(14:55 - 2nd) 7-S.Howell complete to 25-J.Williams. 25-J.Williams to NC 24 for -1 yard (8-J.Williams5-R.Smenda).
|+17 YD
|
2 & 11 - UNC 24(14:24 - 2nd) 25-J.Williams to NC 41 for 17 yards (29-C.Carson).
|+15 YD
|
1 & 10 - UNC 41(13:54 - 2nd) 25-J.Williams to WF 44 for 15 yards (4-J.Johns22-A.Williams).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - UNC 44(13:26 - 2nd) 8-M.Carter to WF 44 for no gain (17-T.Redd4-J.Johns).
|+44 YD
|
2 & 10 - UNC 44(12:53 - 2nd) 7-S.Howell complete to 5-D.Newsome. 5-D.Newsome runs 44 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(12:45 - 2nd) 17-G.Atkins extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(12:45 - 2nd) 95-J.Kim kicks 65 yards from NC 35 to WF End Zone. touchback.
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - WAKE 25(12:45 - 2nd) 26-C.Beal-Smith to WF 30 for 5 yards (98-K.Hester44-J.Gemmel).
|-3 YD
|
2 & 5 - WAKE 30(12:24 - 2nd) 26-C.Beal-Smith to WF 27 for -3 yards (52-J.Taylor).
|+34 YD
|
3 & 8 - WAKE 27(12:00 - 2nd) 10-S.Hartman complete to 7-D.Greene. 7-D.Greene to NC 39 for 34 yards (44-J.Gemmel).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - WAKE 39(11:43 - 2nd) 10-S.Hartman complete to 83-T.Morin. 83-T.Morin to NC 36 for 3 yards (2-D.Chapman).
|No Gain
|
2 & 7 - WAKE 36(11:21 - 2nd) 10-S.Hartman incomplete. Intended for 83-T.Morin.
|+28 YD
|
3 & 7 - WAKE 36(11:16 - 2nd) 10-S.Hartman complete to 83-T.Morin. 83-T.Morin to NC 8 for 28 yards (5-P.Rene).
|+7 YD
|
1 & 8 - WAKE 8(10:56 - 2nd) 26-C.Beal-Smith to NC 1 for 7 yards (4-T.Morrison).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 1 - WAKE 1(10:34 - 2nd) 10-S.Hartman to NC 1 FUMBLES (5-P.Rene). 10-S.Hartman runs no gain for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(10:26 - 2nd) 4-N.Sciba extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(10:26 - 2nd) 42-J.Crane kicks 64 yards from WF 35. 8-M.Carter to NC 22 for 21 yards (10-K.Dicks).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - UNC 22(10:19 - 2nd) 7-S.Howell complete to 0-E.Simmons. 0-E.Simmons to NC 26 for 4 yards (29-C.Carson).
|Sack
|
2 & 6 - UNC 26(9:46 - 2nd) 7-S.Howell sacked at NC 20 for -6 yards (95-D.Bergan).
|No Gain
|
3 & 12 - UNC 20(9:07 - 2nd) 7-S.Howell incomplete. Intended for 5-D.Newsome.
|Punt
|
4 & 12 - UNC 20(8:58 - 2nd) 91-B.Kiernan punts 39 yards from NC 20. 83-T.Morin to WF 41 for no gain (0-J.Conley).
|Result
|Play
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - WAKE 41(8:49 - 2nd) 9-K.Walker to WF 42 for 1 yard (21-C.Surratt).
|+19 YD
|
2 & 9 - WAKE 42(8:24 - 2nd) 10-S.Hartman complete to 9-K.Walker. 9-K.Walker pushed ob at NC 39 for 19 yards (9-C.Kelly).
|Sack
|
1 & 10 - WAKE 39(8:06 - 2nd) 10-S.Hartman sacked at NC 44 for -5 yards (17-C.Collins).
|No Gain
|
2 & 15 - WAKE 44(7:41 - 2nd) 10-S.Hartman incomplete. Intended for 5-J.Roberson.
|No Gain
|
3 & 15 - WAKE 44(7:36 - 2nd) 10-S.Hartman incomplete. Intended for 7-D.Greene.
|Punt
|
4 & 15 - WAKE 44(7:30 - 2nd) 96-I.Mora punts 27 yards from NC 44 to NC 17 fair catch by 5-D.Newsome.
|Result
|Play
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - UNC 17(7:24 - 2nd) 7-S.Howell complete to 1-K.Brown. 1-K.Brown pushed ob at NC 24 for 7 yards (29-C.Carson).
|+18 YD
|
2 & 3 - UNC 24(7:00 - 2nd) 7-S.Howell complete to 5-D.Newsome. 5-D.Newsome to NC 42 for 18 yards (6-J.Taylor).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - UNC 42(6:39 - 2nd) 8-M.Carter to NC 42 for no gain (46-D.Taylor18-T.Rucker).
|-1 YD
|
2 & 10 - UNC 42(6:13 - 2nd) 8-M.Carter to NC 41 for -1 yard (1-S.Kamara).
|No Gain
|
3 & 11 - UNC 41(5:38 - 2nd) 7-S.Howell incomplete. Intended for 25-J.Williams.
|Punt
|
4 & 11 - UNC 41(5:32 - 2nd) 91-B.Kiernan punts 45 yards from NC 41 to WF 14 fair catch by 83-T.Morin.
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - WAKE 15(5:25 - 2nd) 10-S.Hartman complete to 85-B.Whiteheart. 85-B.Whiteheart pushed ob at WF 18 for 3 yards (29-S.Duck).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 7 - WAKE 18(5:08 - 2nd) 26-C.Beal-Smith to WF 19 for 1 yard (44-J.Gemmel).
|+41 YD
|
3 & 6 - WAKE 19(4:38 - 2nd) 10-S.Hartman complete to 7-D.Greene. 7-D.Greene to NC 40 for 41 yards (15-L.Hollins).
|+17 YD
|
1 & 10 - WAKE 40(4:08 - 2nd) 26-C.Beal-Smith pushed ob at NC 23 for 17 yards (21-C.Surratt).
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - WAKE 23(3:50 - 2nd) 26-C.Beal-Smith to NC 17 for 6 yards (44-J.Gemmel).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 4 - WAKE 17(3:27 - 2nd) 26-C.Beal-Smith to NC 13 for 4 yards (55-C.Pinder).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - WAKE 13(2:46 - 2nd) 9-K.Walker to NC 11 for 2 yards (44-J.Gemmel9-C.Kelly).
|+10 YD
|
2 & 8 - WAKE 11(2:13 - 2nd) 9-K.Walker to NC 1 for 10 yards (21-C.Surratt44-J.Gemmel).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 1 - WAKE 1(1:32 - 2nd) 9-K.Walker runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(1:28 - 2nd) 4-N.Sciba extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(1:28 - 2nd) 42-J.Crane kicks 65 yards from WF 35 to NC End Zone. touchback.
|+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - UNC 25(1:28 - 2nd) 7-S.Howell complete to 84-G.Walston. 84-G.Walston pushed ob at NC 36 for 11 yards (45-N.Andersen).
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - UNC 36(1:23 - 2nd) 7-S.Howell complete to 25-J.Williams. 25-J.Williams to NC 43 for 7 yards (5-R.Smenda25-J.Roberts).
|No Gain
|
2 & 3 - UNC 43(1:02 - 2nd) 7-S.Howell incomplete. Intended for 5-D.Newsome.
|+1 YD
|
3 & 3 - UNC 43(0:55 - 2nd) 7-S.Howell complete to 8-M.Carter. 8-M.Carter pushed ob at NC 44 for 1 yard (6-J.Taylor).
|+6 YD
|
4 & 2 - UNC 44(0:48 - 2nd) 25-J.Williams to WF 50 for 6 yards (6-J.Taylor).
|Int
|
1 & 10 - UNC 50(0:31 - 2nd) 7-S.Howell incomplete. Intended for 2-D.Brown INTERCEPTED by 6-J.Taylor at WF 1. 6-J.Taylor to WF 1 for no gain (2-D.Brown).
|Result
|Play
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - WAKE 1(0:24 - 2nd) 10-S.Hartman to WF 2 for 1 yard (25-K.Rucker).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 9 - WAKE 2(0:20 - 2nd) 10-S.Hartman to WF 3 for 1 yard (51-R.Vohasek).
|-1 YD
|
3 & 8 - WAKE 3(0:16 - 2nd) kneels at WF 2 for -1 yard.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) 95-J.Kim kicks 65 yards from NC 35 to WF End Zone. touchback.
|+29 YD
|
1 & 10 - WAKE 25(15:00 - 3rd) 10-S.Hartman complete to 5-J.Roberson. 5-J.Roberson to NC 46 for 29 yards (4-T.Morrison).
|+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - WAKE 46(14:42 - 3rd) 10-S.Hartman to NC 35 for 11 yards (2-D.Chapman).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - WAKE 35(14:23 - 3rd) 10-S.Hartman to NC 30 for 5 yards.
|+2 YD
|
2 & 5 - WAKE 30(14:00 - 3rd) 26-C.Beal-Smith to NC 28 for 2 yards (56-T.Fox).
|+4 YD
|
3 & 3 - WAKE 28(13:31 - 3rd) 10-S.Hartman complete to 5-J.Roberson. 5-J.Roberson pushed ob at NC 24 for 4 yards (21-C.Surratt).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - WAKE 24(13:10 - 3rd) 26-C.Beal-Smith to NC 23 for 1 yard (5-P.Rene).
|No Gain
|
2 & 9 - WAKE 23(12:44 - 3rd) 10-S.Hartman incomplete. Intended for 26-C.Beal-Smith.
|No Gain
|
3 & 9 - WAKE 23(12:40 - 3rd) 10-S.Hartman incomplete. Intended for 13-N.Groulx.
|Field Goal
|
4 & 9 - WAKE 23(12:35 - 3rd) 4-N.Sciba 41 yards Field Goal is Good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(12:30 - 3rd) 42-J.Crane kicks 65 yards from WF 35 to NC End Zone. touchback.
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - UNC 25(12:30 - 3rd) 8-M.Carter to NC 26 for 1 yard (9-C.Basham).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 9 - UNC 26(12:05 - 3rd) 8-M.Carter pushed ob at NC 29 for 3 yards (8-J.Williams).
|No Gain
|
3 & 6 - UNC 29(11:36 - 3rd) 7-S.Howell incomplete. Intended for 8-M.Carter.
|Punt
|
4 & 6 - UNC 29(11:30 - 3rd) 91-B.Kiernan punts 42 yards from NC 29 Downed at the WF 29.
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - WAKE 29(11:18 - 3rd) 9-K.Walker to WF 31 for 2 yards (88-M.Murphy42-T.Hopper).
|+7 YD
|
2 & 8 - WAKE 31(10:57 - 3rd) 10-S.Hartman complete to 7-D.Greene. 7-D.Greene to WF 38 for 7 yards (15-L.Hollins).
|+2 YD
|
3 & 1 - WAKE 38(10:13 - 3rd) 83-T.Morin to WF 40 for 2 yards (21-C.Surratt52-J.Taylor).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - WAKE 40(9:52 - 3rd) 9-K.Walker to WF 45 for 5 yards (21-C.Surratt5-P.Rene).
|+15 YD
|
2 & 5 - WAKE 45(9:27 - 3rd) 10-S.Hartman complete to 13-N.Groulx. 13-N.Groulx to NC 40 for 15 yards (5-P.Rene).
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - WAKE 40(9:07 - 3rd) 10-S.Hartman complete to 7-D.Greene. 7-D.Greene to NC 31 for 9 yards (44-J.Gemmel).
|No Gain
|
2 & 1 - WAKE 31(8:41 - 3rd) 9-K.Walker to NC 31 for no gain (25-K.Rucker).
|Penalty
|
3 & 1 - WAKE 31(8:02 - 3rd) Penalty on WF 79-S.Maginn False start 5 yards enforced at NC 31. No Play.
|+7 YD
|
3 & 6 - WAKE 36(7:41 - 3rd) 10-S.Hartman complete to 83-T.Morin. 83-T.Morin to NC 29 for 7 yards (9-C.Kelly).
|+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - WAKE 29(7:25 - 3rd) 9-K.Walker to NC 18 for 11 yards (17-C.Collins).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - WAKE 18(7:06 - 3rd) 10-S.Hartman incomplete. Intended for 7-D.Greene.
|+18 YD
|
2 & 10 - WAKE 18(7:01 - 3rd) 10-S.Hartman complete to 7-D.Greene. 7-D.Greene runs 18 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(6:56 - 3rd) 4-N.Sciba extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(6:56 - 3rd) 42-J.Crane kicks 65 yards from WF 35 to NC End Zone. touchback.
|+65 YD
|
1 & 10 - UNC 25(6:56 - 3rd) 7-S.Howell complete to 1-K.Brown. 1-K.Brown to WF 10 for 65 yards. Penalty on NC 2-D.Brown Personal Foul 15 yards enforced at WF 10.
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - UNC 25(6:45 - 3rd) 7-S.Howell to WF 21 for 4 yards.
|+18 YD
|
2 & 6 - UNC 21(6:17 - 3rd) 7-S.Howell complete to 84-G.Walston. 84-G.Walston to WF 3 for 18 yards (8-J.Williams22-A.Williams).
|No Gain
|
1 & 3 - UNC 3(5:58 - 3rd) 25-J.Williams to WF 3 for no gain (17-T.Redd5-R.Smenda).
|-1 YD
|
2 & 3 - UNC 3(5:23 - 3rd) 7-S.Howell to WF 4 for -1 yard (9-C.Basham1-S.Kamara).
|+4 YD
|
3 & 4 - UNC 4(4:48 - 3rd) 7-S.Howell complete to 2-D.Brown. 2-D.Brown runs 4 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(4:43 - 3rd) 17-G.Atkins extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(4:43 - 3rd) 95-J.Kim kicks 65 yards from NC 35 to WF End Zone. touchback.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - WAKE 25(4:43 - 3rd) 10-S.Hartman incomplete. Intended for 5-J.Roberson.
|+6 YD
|
2 & 10 - WAKE 25(4:39 - 3rd) 10-S.Hartman complete to 5-J.Roberson. 5-J.Roberson pushed ob at WF 31 for 6 yards (44-J.Gemmel).
|No Gain
|
3 & 4 - WAKE 31(4:17 - 3rd) 10-S.Hartman scrambles to WF 31 for no gain (42-T.Hopper).
|Punt
|
4 & 4 - WAKE 31(3:32 - 3rd) 96-I.Mora punts 49 yards from WF 31. 5-D.Newsome to NC 16 for -4 yards (90-J.Zuhr58-C.Monroe).
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - UNC 16(3:19 - 3rd) 25-J.Williams to NC 18 for 2 yards (44-J.Williams58-C.Monroe).
|No Gain
|
2 & 8 - UNC 18(2:50 - 3rd) 7-S.Howell incomplete. Intended for 0-E.Simmons.
|Penalty
|
3 & 8 - UNC 18(2:44 - 3rd) 7-S.Howell complete to 11-J.Downs. 11-J.Downs to NC 26 for 8 yards. Penalty on WF 17-T.Redd Holding 10 yards enforced at NC 18. No Play.
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - UNC 28(2:30 - 3rd) 8-M.Carter to NC 31 for 3 yards (22-A.Williams).
|No Gain
|
2 & 7 - UNC 31(1:58 - 3rd) 7-S.Howell incomplete. Intended for 2-D.Brown.
|No Gain
|
3 & 7 - UNC 31(1:50 - 3rd) 7-S.Howell incomplete. Penalty on NC 25-J.Williams Holding declined.
|Punt
|
4 & 7 - UNC 31(1:43 - 3rd) 91-B.Kiernan punts 50 yards from NC 31 to WF 19 fair catch by 83-T.Morin.
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - WAKE 19(1:35 - 3rd) 9-K.Walker to WF 22 for 3 yards (21-C.Surratt).
|Sack
|
2 & 7 - WAKE 22(1:11 - 3rd) 10-S.Hartman sacked at WF 18 for -4 yards. Penalty on WF 10-S.Hartman Intentional grounding 0 yards enforced at WF 18. (88-M.Murphy).
|Penalty
|
3 & 11 - WAKE 18(1:06 - 3rd) Penalty on NC 88-M.Murphy Offside 5 yards enforced at WF 18. No Play.
|No Gain
|
3 & 6 - WAKE 23(1:06 - 3rd) 10-S.Hartman incomplete. Intended for 7-D.Greene. Penalty on WF 59-L.Ngassam Nya Holding declined.
|Punt
|
4 & 6 - WAKE 23(1:01 - 3rd) 96-I.Mora punts 51 yards from WF 23 to NC 26 fair catch by 5-D.Newsome.
|Result
|Play
|+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - UNC 26(0:54 - 3rd) 7-S.Howell complete to 5-D.Newsome. 5-D.Newsome pushed ob at NC 37 for 11 yards (45-N.Andersen).
|+19 YD
|
1 & 10 - UNC 37(0:29 - 3rd) 7-S.Howell complete to 2-D.Brown. 2-D.Brown to WF 44 for 19 yards (18-T.Rucker).
|-2 YD
|
1 & 10 - UNC 44(0:09 - 3rd) 7-S.Howell complete to 8-M.Carter. 8-M.Carter pushed ob at WF 46 for -2 yards (22-A.Williams).
|+46 YD
|
2 & 12 - UNC 46(15:00 - 4th) 7-S.Howell complete to 8-M.Carter. 8-M.Carter runs 46 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(14:51 - 4th) 17-G.Atkins extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(14:51 - 4th) 95-J.Kim kicks 65 yards from NC 35 to WF End Zone. touchback.
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - WAKE 25(14:51 - 4th) 10-S.Hartman to WF 29 for 4 yards (21-C.Surratt). Penalty on NC 4-T.Morrison Offside 5 yards enforced at WF 25. No Play.
|+1 YD
|
1 & 5 - WAKE 30(14:29 - 4th) 26-C.Beal-Smith to WF 31 for 1 yard (0-J.Conley21-C.Surratt).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 4 - WAKE 31(14:05 - 4th) 26-C.Beal-Smith to WF 36 for 5 yards (25-K.Rucker).
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - WAKE 36(13:45 - 4th) 10-S.Hartman complete to 5-J.Roberson. 5-J.Roberson pushed ob at WF 43 for 7 yards (0-J.Conley).
|-1 YD
|
2 & 3 - WAKE 43(13:17 - 4th) 26-C.Beal-Smith to WF 42 for -1 yard (98-K.Hester).
|No Gain
|
3 & 4 - WAKE 42(12:55 - 4th) 10-S.Hartman incomplete. Intended for 13-N.Groulx.
|Penalty
|
4 & 4 - WAKE 42(12:49 - 4th) Team penalty on WF Delay of game 5 yards enforced at WF 42. No Play.
|Punt
|
4 & 9 - WAKE 37(12:49 - 4th) 96-I.Mora punts 43 yards from WF 37 to NC 20 fair catch by 5-D.Newsome. Penalty on NC 0-J.Conley Holding 10 yards enforced at NC 20.
|Result
|Play
|+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - UNC 11(12:42 - 4th) 7-S.Howell complete to 5-D.Newsome. 5-D.Newsome pushed ob at NC 22 for 11 yards (8-J.Williams).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - UNC 22(12:19 - 4th) 8-M.Carter to NC 27 for 5 yards (8-J.Williams).
|No Gain
|
2 & 5 - UNC 27(11:48 - 4th) 7-S.Howell incomplete. Intended for 0-E.Simmons.
|+8 YD
|
3 & 5 - UNC 27(11:44 - 4th) 25-J.Williams to NC 35 for 8 yards (8-J.Williams).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - UNC 35(11:25 - 4th) 25-J.Williams to NC 38 for 3 yards (17-T.Redd95-D.Bergan).
|+32 YD
|
2 & 7 - UNC 38(10:50 - 4th) 7-S.Howell complete to 2-D.Brown. 2-D.Brown to WF 30 for 32 yards (29-C.Carson).
|-2 YD
|
1 & 10 - UNC 30(10:15 - 4th) 8-M.Carter to WF 32 for -2 yards (14-S.McCollum).
|+10 YD
|
2 & 12 - UNC 32(9:30 - 4th) 7-S.Howell complete to 8-M.Carter. 8-M.Carter pushed ob at WF 22 for 10 yards (6-J.Taylor).
|+12 YD
|
3 & 2 - UNC 22(8:52 - 4th) 25-J.Williams pushed ob at WF 10 for 12 yards (5-R.Smenda).
|+10 YD
|
1 & 10 - UNC 10(8:25 - 4th) 7-S.Howell complete to 84-G.Walston. 84-G.Walston runs 10 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(8:19 - 4th) 17-G.Atkins extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(8:19 - 4th) 95-J.Kim kicks 65 yards from NC 35 to WF End Zone. touchback.
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - WAKE 25(8:19 - 4th) 10-S.Hartman incomplete. Intended for 83-T.Morin. Penalty on NC 4-T.Morrison Pass interference 15 yards enforced at WF 25. No Play.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - WAKE 40(8:12 - 4th) 10-S.Hartman incomplete. Intended for 2-D.Stewart.
|+2 YD
|
2 & 10 - WAKE 40(8:08 - 4th) 9-K.Walker to WF 42 for 2 yards (0-J.Conley21-C.Surratt).
|No Gain
|
3 & 8 - WAKE 42(7:43 - 4th) 10-S.Hartman incomplete. Intended for 2-D.Stewart.
|Punt
|
4 & 8 - WAKE 42(7:38 - 4th) 96-I.Mora punts 40 yards from WF 42 to NC 18 fair catch by 5-D.Newsome.
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - UNC 19(7:30 - 4th) 7-S.Howell scrambles runs ob at NC 23 for 4 yards.
|+26 YD
|
2 & 6 - UNC 23(7:01 - 4th) 8-M.Carter to NC 49 for 26 yards (22-A.Williams).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - UNC 49(6:44 - 4th) 7-S.Howell complete to 5-D.Newsome. 5-D.Newsome to WF 48 for 3 yards (45-N.Andersen).
|No Gain
|
2 & 7 - UNC 48(6:10 - 4th) 7-S.Howell incomplete. Intended for 1-K.Brown.
|+7 YD
|
3 & 7 - UNC 48(6:05 - 4th) 7-S.Howell scrambles to WF 41 for 7 yards (45-N.Andersen5-R.Smenda).
|+21 YD
|
1 & 10 - UNC 41(5:32 - 4th) 25-J.Williams to WF 20 for 21 yards (4-J.Johns).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - UNC 20(5:01 - 4th) 8-M.Carter to WF 20 for no gain (5-R.Smenda).
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - UNC 20(4:25 - 4th) 7-S.Howell incomplete. Intended for 1-K.Brown.
|+20 YD
|
3 & 10 - UNC 20(4:20 - 4th) 7-S.Howell runs 20 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(4:11 - 4th) 17-G.Atkins extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(4:11 - 4th) 95-J.Kim kicks 65 yards from NC 35 to WF End Zone. touchback.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - WAKE 25(4:11 - 4th) 10-S.Hartman incomplete. Intended for 5-J.Roberson.
|+1 YD
|
2 & 10 - WAKE 25(4:05 - 4th) 10-S.Hartman scrambles to WF 26 for 1 yard (51-R.Vohasek).
|No Gain
|
3 & 9 - WAKE 26(3:39 - 4th) 10-S.Hartman incomplete. Intended for 5-J.Roberson.
|Sack
|
4 & 9 - WAKE 26(3:35 - 4th) 10-S.Hartman sacked at WF 15 for -11 yards (21-C.Surratt).
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(2:39 - 4th) 95-J.Kim kicks 65 yards from NC 35 to WF End Zone. touchback.
|Sack
|
1 & 10 - WAKE 25(2:39 - 4th) 10-S.Hartman sacked at WF 17 for -8 yards (51-R.Vohasek).
|No Gain
|
2 & 18 - WAKE 17(2:32 - 4th) 10-S.Hartman incomplete. Intended for 13-N.Groulx.
|+46 YD
|
3 & 18 - WAKE 17(2:29 - 4th) 10-S.Hartman complete to 5-J.Roberson. 5-J.Roberson pushed ob at NC 37 for 46 yards (20-T.Grimes).
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - WAKE 37(2:04 - 4th) 10-S.Hartman complete to 83-T.Morin. 83-T.Morin to NC 28 for 9 yards (20-T.Grimes).
|+9 YD
|
2 & 1 - WAKE 28(1:45 - 4th) 10-S.Hartman complete to 5-J.Roberson. 5-J.Roberson to NC 19 for 9 yards (0-J.Conley44-J.Gemmel).
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - WAKE 19(1:32 - 4th) 10-S.Hartman complete to 5-J.Roberson. 5-J.Roberson to NC 12 for 7 yards (21-C.Surratt).
|+7 YD
|
2 & 3 - WAKE 12(1:07 - 4th) 10-S.Hartman complete to 13-N.Groulx. 13-N.Groulx to NC 5 for 7 yards (5-P.Rene).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 5 - WAKE 5(1:02 - 4th) 10-S.Hartman complete to 5-J.Roberson. 5-J.Roberson runs 5 yards for a touchdown.
|+2 YD
|(0:57 - 4th) 10-S.Hartman complete to 23-B.Chapman. 23-B.Chapman to NC End Zone for 2 yards. Conversion is good.
-
COLO
STNFRD
35
24
4th 5:30 ESPN
-
SFLA
HOU
21
56
4th 5:15 ESP2
-
2ND
BC
45
23
4th 5:56 ABC
-
20USC
ARIZ
20
23
4th 7:49 FOX
-
BAYLOR
TXTECH
23
12
4th 12:37 FS1
-
HAWAII
SDGST
10
31
4th 8:30
-
23NWEST
PURDUE
17
10
2nd 0:00 BTN
-
NEVADA
NMEX
0
0
1st 8:06 FS2
-
AKRON
OHIO
10
24
Final CBSSN
-
KENTST
BGREEN
62
24
Final ESP2
-
MIAOH
BUFF
10
42
Final ESPN
-
EMICH
BALLST
31
38
Final CBSSN
-
TOLEDO
WMICH
38
41
Final ESPN
-
CMICH
NILL
40
10
Final ESPU
-
COLOST
BOISE
21
52
Final FS1
-
FAU
FIU
38
19
Final CBSSN
-
IOWA
MINN
35
7
Final FS1
-
ECU
7CINCY
17
55
Final ESP2
-
TCU
WVU
6
24
Final FOX
-
VANDY
UK
35
38
Final SECN
-
MTSU
16MRSHL
14
42
Final CBSSN
-
ARMY
TULANE
12
38
Final ESP2
-
9MIAMI
VATECH
25
24
Final ESPN
-
10IND
MICHST
24
0
Final ABC
-
WAKE
UNC
53
59
Final ACCN
-
PSU
NEB
23
30
Final FS1
-
WCAR
22LIB
14
58
Final ESPU
-
ILL
RUT
23
20
Final BTN
-
SALA
25LALAF
10
38
Final ESP+
-
GAST
APLST
13
17
Final ESP+
-
FRESNO
UTAHST
35
16
Final FS2
-
UTEP
TXSA
21
52
Final ESP+
-
TXSTSM
GAS
38
40
Final ESP+
-
LVILLE
UVA
17
31
Final ACCN