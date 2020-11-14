|
|
|MTSU
|MRSHL
No. 16 Marshall wins 42-14 on plane crash's 50th anniversary
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (AP) Quarterback Grant Wells grew up knowing the story of Marshall football. The 1970 plane crash. The university's decision to continue playing. The winning years that eventually would come.
And the importance of representing the school and honoring the fallen on the crash's silver anniversary.
The redshirt freshman threw a season-high five touchdown passes and No. 16 Marshall commemorated the 50th anniversary of the worst disaster in U.S. sports history with a 42-14 victory over Middle Tennessee on Saturday.
''We knew that this game was going to mean so much to this fan base and this community,'' Wells said ''That's huge, no matter wherever we're playing or whoever we're playing. The fact that we could do this on the 50th anniversary is amazing.''
Marshall (7-0, 4-0 Conference USA) got another standout performance from its defense and turned three turnovers into scores on a day when the university remembered the 75 people killed on Nov. 14, 1970.
''Just a great day,'' Marshall coach Doc Holliday said. ''A special day.''
Marshall wore special black uniforms and the No. 75 on its helmets to honor those who were lost, which included most of the Thundering Herd football team. The crash occurred as the team's plane was returning from a game at East Carolina. There were no survivors.
Wells played high school football 50 miles away in Charleston and learned about the tragedy starting as a young child.
''Walking out, there were a lot of emotions,'' Wells said. ''Then after that, I had to snap back into playing Middle Tennessee.''
And play, he did.
After several early overthrows, Wells found his groove and Marshall kept the momentum for good. Wells finished 25 of 37 for 336 yards, all season highs. Two of his TD passes each went to Corey Gammage and Willie Johnson.
''I see it every week now,'' Holliday said. ''I see a young kid that's growing up. His teammates have so much respect for him. Just proud of the way he's maturing and growing up. He's getting better each week.''
Late in the second quarter, Wells found Johnson in stride for a 44-yard gain to set up tight end Hayden Hagler's first career TD catch.
Then, after Middle Tennessee quarterback Asher O'Hara fumbled the ball away on a hit by Marshall's Darius Hodge, Wells ran for 6 yards and made three straight completions. His 17-yard throw to Gammage put the Thundering Herd ahead 21-7 at halftime.
Wells kept it going after safety Nazeeh Johnson ripped the ball away from Middle Tennessee wide receiver Marquel Tinsley inside the Marshall 10 early in the third.
A 46-yard pass to Johnson and a 14-yarder to Gaines were followed by Gammage's second TD grab. Gammage went up high for a 28-yard catch in the end zone for a 28-7 lead.
Marshall shifted to its passing attack after Middle Tennessee held running back Brenden Knox in check. Knox, who entered the game averaging 112 yards on the ground, was held to 70 yards on 16 carries.
''We shut the run down really well,'' Middle Tennessee coach Rick Stockstill coach. ''The run being stopped so well, they went to the pass and he did a nice job. (Wells) picked us apart.''
Middle Tennessee (2-6, 2-4) couldn't do much against the nation's top rush defense. O'Hara, whose 476 rushing yards entering the game were the third most for a quarterback nationally, was limited to 39 yards on 11 carries. He ran for a score, threw for another and completed 29 of 44 passes for 241 yards.
THE TAKEAWAY
Middle Tennessee: The Blue Raiders had not played in three weeks after Charlotte called off last week's game against them due to COVID-19 issues. The postponement came a day before the game and kept Middle Tennessee from getting extra work for Marshall.
''We were taking easy stuff, but we just couldn't make big plays and we didn't complete our deep shots when we took them,'' O'Hara said.
Marshall: It was a special performance on an emotional day for the Thundering Herd, which piled up 520 total yards.
UP NEXT
Middle Tennessee, which lost at home to Troy earlier this season, is scheduled to play the Trojans on the road next weekend to finish a rare in-season home-and-home series. But Troy's game Saturday against No. 15 Coastal Carolina was postponed Friday due to a combination of positive COVID-19 tests and injuries for a specific position group within the Troy football team.
Marshall: Hosts Charlotte next Saturday.
---
More AP college football: https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25
Copyright 2020 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|
|
A. O'Hara
10 QB
241 PaYds, PaTD, 39 RuYds, RuTD
|
|
G. Wells
8 QB
336 PaYds, 5 PaTDs, 39 RuYds
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|18
|26
|Rushing
|6
|8
|Passing
|9
|16
|Penalty
|3
|2
|3rd Down Conv
|6-15
|5-13
|4th Down Conv
|0-1
|1-2
|Total Net Yards
|303
|520
|Total Plays
|68
|75
|Avg Gain
|4.5
|6.9
|Net Yards Rushing
|56
|184
|Rush Attempts
|23
|38
|Avg Rush Yards
|2.4
|4.8
|Yards Passing
|247
|336
|Comp. - Att.
|30-45
|25-37
|Yards Per Pass
|5.2
|9.1
|Penalties - Yards
|4-40
|7-75
|Touchdowns
|2
|6
|Rushing TDs
|1
|1
|Passing TDs
|1
|5
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|3
|1
|Fumbles - Lost
|3-3
|1-1
|Int. Thrown
|0
|0
|Punts - Avg
|8-44.4
|5-39.6
|Return Yards
|-6
|60
|Punts - Returns
|1--6
|5-60
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|247
|PASS YDS
|336
|
|
|56
|RUSH YDS
|184
|
|
|303
|TOTAL YDS
|520
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
A. O'Hara 10 QB
|A. O'Hara
|11
|39
|1
|11
|
C. Mobley 5 RB
|C. Mobley
|8
|10
|0
|3
|
J. McDonald 2 RB
|J. McDonald
|3
|4
|0
|2
|
F. Peasant 1 RB
|F. Peasant
|1
|3
|0
|3
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Pierce 9 WR
|J. Pierce
|12
|9
|90
|1
|20
|
C. Windham 81 WR
|C. Windham
|11
|6
|76
|0
|32
|
Y. Ali 89 WR
|Y. Ali
|8
|6
|26
|0
|8
|
M. Tinsley 87 WR
|M. Tinsley
|1
|1
|21
|0
|21
|
J. Lane 83 WR
|J. Lane
|4
|3
|12
|0
|7
|
D. England-Chisolm 7 WR
|D. England-Chisolm
|4
|2
|10
|0
|6
|
B. Anderson 11 RB
|B. Anderson
|1
|1
|7
|0
|7
|
A. O'Hara 10 QB
|A. O'Hara
|1
|1
|6
|0
|6
|
C. Mobley 5 RB
|C. Mobley
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
F. Peasant 1 RB
|F. Peasant
|1
|1
|-1
|0
|-1
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
D. Thomas 20 LB
|D. Thomas
|7-4
|0.0
|0
|
J. Ferguson 91 DE
|J. Ferguson
|6-1
|0.0
|0
|
R. Blankenship 12 S
|R. Blankenship
|6-2
|0.0
|0
|
D. Patterson 33 CB
|D. Patterson
|5-1
|0.0
|0
|
R. Kinley 85 DE
|R. Kinley
|5-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Jackson 23 CB
|J. Jackson
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
G. Grate Jr 3 S
|G. Grate Jr
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
Z. Wood 96 DT
|Z. Wood
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Branch 99 DL
|J. Branch
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Major 21 CB
|K. Major
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Ross 19 CB
|T. Ross
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Cook 57 DT
|M. Cook
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Curtis 27 LB
|D. Curtis
|1-3
|0.0
|0
|
J. Starling 49 DE
|J. Starling
|1-3
|0.0
|0
|
J. Butler 38 LB
|J. Butler
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Bivens 98 DE
|J. Bivens
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
C. Smith 42 LB
|C. Smith
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|
M. Tinsley 87 WR
|M. Tinsley
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
R. Poydras 90 DT
|R. Poydras
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|
B. Shepherd 43 LB
|B. Shepherd
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Wyatt 88 DT
|J. Wyatt
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
C. Holt 0 K
|C. Holt
|0/1
|0
|2/2
|2
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
K. Ulbrich 13 P
|K. Ulbrich
|8
|44.4
|1
|52
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
J. Lane 83 WR
|J. Lane
|3
|22.7
|28
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
R. Blankenship 12 S
|R. Blankenship
|1
|-6.0
|0
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
G. Wells 8 QB
|G. Wells
|25/37
|336
|5
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
B. Knox 20 RB
|B. Knox
|16
|70
|0
|14
|
G. Wells 8 QB
|G. Wells
|8
|39
|0
|10
|
S. Evans 5 RB
|S. Evans
|5
|39
|1
|26
|
L. Zban 17 QB
|L. Zban
|2
|29
|0
|25
|
L. Papillon 4 RB
|L. Papillon
|4
|8
|0
|5
|
W. Johnson 1 WR
|W. Johnson
|1
|4
|0
|4
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
W. Johnson 1 WR
|W. Johnson
|12
|8
|137
|2
|46
|
A. Henry 2 WR
|A. Henry
|7
|5
|63
|0
|34
|
C. Gammage 7 WR
|C. Gammage
|8
|5
|62
|2
|28
|
X. Gaines 11 TE
|X. Gaines
|4
|3
|57
|0
|33
|
D. Miller 83 TE
|D. Miller
|1
|1
|10
|0
|10
|
B. Knox 20 RB
|B. Knox
|1
|1
|4
|0
|4
|
S. Ahmed 80 WR
|S. Ahmed
|2
|1
|2
|0
|2
|
H. Hagler 87 TE
|H. Hagler
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
N. Johnson 13 S
|N. Johnson
|10-2
|0.0
|0
|
S. Gilmore 3 DB
|S. Gilmore
|7-1
|0.0
|0
|
T. Beckett 4 LB
|T. Beckett
|5-3
|0.0
|0
|
R. Croom 92 DL
|R. Croom
|5-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Pitts 1 S
|D. Pitts
|5-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Hodge 2 DL
|D. Hodge
|4-1
|1.0
|0
|
J. McClain-Sapp 7 DB
|J. McClain-Sapp
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|
A. Beauplan 41 LB
|A. Beauplan
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
B. Drayton 8 S
|B. Drayton
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
O. Porter 55 DL
|O. Porter
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Cumberlander 32 DL
|K. Cumberlander
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
E. Neal 24 LB
|E. Neal
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
B. Cavicante 16 LB
|B. Cavicante
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Johnson 15 DL
|T. Johnson
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
S. Ciucci 96 K
|S. Ciucci
|0/1
|0
|6/6
|6
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
R. LeFevre 43 P
|R. LeFevre
|5
|39.6
|4
|51
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
S. Evans 5 RB
|S. Evans
|2
|22.5
|24
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
A. Henry 2 WR
|A. Henry
|5
|12.0
|42
|0
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) 24-S.Payne kicks 60 yards from MTS 35. 5-S.Evans to MSH 26 for 21 yards.
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - MRSHL 26(14:52 - 1st) 20-B.Knox to MSH 27 for 1 yard.
|No Gain
|
2 & 9 - MRSHL 27(14:23 - 1st) 8-G.Wells incomplete. Intended for 7-C.Gammage.
|+10 YD
|
3 & 9 - MRSHL 27(14:18 - 1st) 8-G.Wells complete to 1-W.Johnson. 1-W.Johnson to MSH 37 for 10 yards (85-R.Kinley).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - MRSHL 37(13:55 - 1st) 8-G.Wells complete to 1-W.Johnson. 1-W.Johnson to MSH 41 for 4 yards (23-J.Jackson).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 6 - MRSHL 41(13:22 - 1st) 20-B.Knox to MSH 44 for 3 yards (23-J.Jackson).
|+10 YD
|
3 & 3 - MRSHL 44(12:48 - 1st) 8-G.Wells complete to 11-X.Gaines. 11-X.Gaines to MTS 46 for 10 yards (12-R.Blankenship).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - MRSHL 46(12:19 - 1st) 8-G.Wells incomplete. Intended for 2-A.Henry.
|-4 YD
|
2 & 10 - MRSHL 46(12:11 - 1st) 8-G.Wells complete to 7-C.Gammage. 7-C.Gammage to MTS 50 for -4 yards (23-J.Jackson).
|No Gain
|
3 & 14 - MRSHL 50(11:34 - 1st) 8-G.Wells incomplete. Intended for 1-W.Johnson.
|Punt
|
4 & 14 - MRSHL 50(11:27 - 1st) 43-R.LeFevre punts 37 yards from MTS 50 to MTS 13 fair catch by 83-J.Lane.
|Result
|Play
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - MTSU 13(11:20 - 1st) 10-A.O'Hara complete to 81-C.Windham. 81-C.Windham pushed ob at MTS 19 for 6 yards (3-S.Gilmore).
|No Gain
|
2 & 4 - MTSU 19(11:10 - 1st) 10-A.O'Hara incomplete. Intended for 9-J.Pierce.
|+2 YD
|
3 & 4 - MTSU 19(11:05 - 1st) 10-A.O'Hara complete to 89-Y.Ali. 89-Y.Ali to MTS 21 for 2 yards (2-D.Hodge3-S.Gilmore).
|Punt
|
4 & 2 - MTSU 21(10:28 - 1st) 13-K.Ulbrich punts 52 yards from MTS 21. 2-A.Henry to MSH 30 for 3 yards (43-B.Shepherd). Penalty on MSH 5-S.Evans Illegal block in the back 10 yards enforced at MSH 30.
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - MRSHL 20(10:15 - 1st) 8-G.Wells complete to 2-A.Henry. 2-A.Henry to MSH 24 for 4 yards (12-R.Blankenship).
|Penalty
|
2 & 6 - MRSHL 24(9:47 - 1st) 8-G.Wells incomplete. Intended for 1-W.Johnson. Penalty on MTS 38-J.Butler Roughing the passer 15 yards enforced at MSH 24. No Play.
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - MRSHL 39(9:39 - 1st) 20-B.Knox to MSH 41 for 2 yards (85-R.Kinley90-R.Poydras).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 8 - MRSHL 41(9:11 - 1st) 8-G.Wells complete to 20-B.Knox. 20-B.Knox to MSH 45 for 4 yards (91-J.Ferguson20-D.Thomas).
|+2 YD
|
3 & 4 - MRSHL 45(8:33 - 1st) 8-G.Wells scrambles pushed ob at MSH 47 for 2 yards (33-D.Patterson).
|Punt
|
4 & 2 - MRSHL 47(8:22 - 1st) 43-R.LeFevre punts 40 yards from MSH 47. 12-R.Blankenship to MTS 13 FUMBLES (6-M.Abraham). 10-J.Bowers to MTS 7 for no gain.
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
|
1 & 7 - MRSHL 7(8:02 - 1st) 20-B.Knox to MTS 3 for 4 yards (85-R.Kinley91-J.Ferguson).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 3 - MRSHL 3(7:23 - 1st) 8-G.Wells complete to 1-W.Johnson. 1-W.Johnson runs 3 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(7:18 - 1st) 96-S.Ciucci extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(7:18 - 1st) 35-C.Shirkey kicks 30 yards from MSH 35 out of bounds at the MTS 35.
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - MTSU 35(7:18 - 1st) 10-A.O'Hara complete to 81-C.Windham. 81-C.Windham runs ob at MTS 41 for 6 yards.
|+3 YD
|
2 & 4 - MTSU 41(7:04 - 1st) 10-A.O'Hara complete to 9-J.Pierce. 9-J.Pierce to MTS 44 for 3 yards (13-N.Johnson).
|+1 YD
|
3 & 1 - MTSU 44(6:45 - 1st) 2-J.McDonald to MTS 45 for 1 yard (4-T.Beckett).
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - MTSU 45(6:30 - 1st) 10-A.O'Hara complete to 7-D.England-Chisolm. 7-D.England-Chisolm to MSH 49 for 6 yards (7-J.McClain-Sapp).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 4 - MTSU 49(6:03 - 1st) 5-C.Mobley to MSH 46 for 3 yards (32-K.Cumberlander4-T.Beckett).
|-2 YD
|
3 & 1 - MTSU 46(5:29 - 1st) 10-A.O'Hara to MSH 48 for -2 yards (4-T.Beckett92-R.Croom).
|Punt
|
4 & 3 - MTSU 48(4:46 - 1st) 13-K.Ulbrich punts 33 yards from MSH 48 to MSH 15 fair catch by 2-A.Henry. Penalty on MTS 43-B.Shepherd Holding 10 yards enforced at MSH 48. No Play.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 13 - MRSHL 42(4:39 - 1st) 13-K.Ulbrich punts 50 yards from MTS 42. 2-A.Henry to MSH 50 for 42 yards (96-Z.Wood).
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - MTSU 50(4:23 - 1st) 20-B.Knox to MTS 48 for 2 yards (91-J.Ferguson).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 8 - MTSU 48(3:53 - 1st) 20-B.Knox pushed ob at MTS 45 for 3 yards (42-C.Smith).
|No Gain
|
3 & 5 - MTSU 45(3:23 - 1st) 8-G.Wells incomplete. Intended for 7-C.Gammage.
|Punt
|
4 & 5 - MTSU 45(3:19 - 1st) 43-R.LeFevre punts 23 yards from MTS 45 to the MTS 22 downed by 83-D.Miller.
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - MRSHL 22(3:10 - 1st) 5-C.Mobley to MTS 24 for 2 yards (4-T.Beckett15-T.Johnson).
|No Gain
|
2 & 8 - MRSHL 24(2:47 - 1st) 10-A.O'Hara incomplete. Intended for 81-C.Windham.
|+7 YD
|
3 & 8 - MRSHL 24(2:40 - 1st) 10-A.O'Hara complete to 9-J.Pierce. 9-J.Pierce to MTS 31 for 7 yards (7-J.McClain-Sapp).
|Punt
|
4 & 1 - MRSHL 31(1:55 - 1st) 13-K.Ulbrich punts 39 yards from MTS 31 to the MSH 30 downed by 5-C.Mobley.
|Result
|Play
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - MTSU 30(1:44 - 1st) 8-G.Wells complete to 2-A.Henry. 2-A.Henry to MSH 35 for 5 yards (12-R.Blankenship33-D.Patterson).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 5 - MTSU 35(1:14 - 1st) 8-G.Wells complete to 1-W.Johnson. 1-W.Johnson pushed ob at MSH 40 for 5 yards (20-D.Thomas).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - MTSU 40(0:44 - 1st) 8-G.Wells incomplete. Intended for 1-W.Johnson. Penalty on MTS 33-D.Patterson Holding 10 yards enforced at MSH 40. No Play.
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - MTSU 50(0:37 - 1st) 20-B.Knox to MTS 47 for 3 yards (98-J.Bivens88-J.Wyatt).
|+10 YD
|
2 & 7 - MTSU 47(15:00 - 2nd) 8-G.Wells complete to 2-A.Henry. 2-A.Henry to MTS 37 for 10 yards (12-R.Blankenship).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - MTSU 37(14:22 - 2nd) 8-G.Wells incomplete. Intended for 1-W.Johnson.
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - MTSU 37(14:15 - 2nd) 8-G.Wells incomplete. Intended for 11-X.Gaines.
|+9 YD
|
3 & 10 - MTSU 37(14:09 - 2nd) 20-B.Knox to MTS 28 for 9 yards (3-G.Grate).
|No Gain
|
4 & 1 - MTSU 28(13:30 - 2nd) 20-B.Knox to MTS 28 for no gain (85-R.Kinley20-D.Thomas).
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - MRSHL 27(13:22 - 2nd) 10-A.O'Hara incomplete. Intended for 9-J.Pierce.
|
2 & 10 - MRSHL(13:16 - 2nd) 10-A.O'Hara incomplete. Intended for 7-D.England-Chisolm. Penalty on MSH 4-T.Beckett Personal Foul 15 yards enforced at MTS 27. No Play.
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - MRSHL 27(13:16 - 2nd) 10-A.O'Hara incomplete. Intended for 7-D.England-Chisolm.
|Penalty
|
3 & 10 - MRSHL 27(13:09 - 2nd) Penalty on MSH 99-J.Edwards Offside 5 yards enforced at MTS 27. No Play.
|+6 YD
|
3 & 5 - MRSHL 32(13:09 - 2nd) 10-A.O'Hara complete to 89-Y.Ali. 89-Y.Ali to MTS 38 for 6 yards (3-S.Gilmore).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - MRSHL 38(13:09 - 2nd) Penalty on MSH 32-K.Cumberlander Personal Foul 15 yards enforced at MTS 38. No Play.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - MRSHL 47(13:00 - 2nd) 10-A.O'Hara incomplete. Intended for 89-Y.Ali.
|+18 YD
|
2 & 10 - MRSHL 47(12:53 - 2nd) 10-A.O'Hara complete to 9-J.Pierce. 9-J.Pierce to MSH 29 for 18 yards (13-N.Johnson).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - MRSHL 29(12:43 - 2nd) 5-C.Mobley to MSH 26 for 3 yards (55-O.Porter4-T.Beckett).
|+11 YD
|
2 & 7 - MRSHL 26(12:11 - 2nd) 10-A.O'Hara to MSH 15 for 11 yards (1-D.Pitts).
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - MRSHL 15(11:50 - 2nd) 10-A.O'Hara complete to 83-J.Lane. 83-J.Lane pushed ob at MSH 8 for 7 yards (13-N.Johnson).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 3 - MRSHL 8(11:39 - 2nd) 10-A.O'Hara complete to 83-J.Lane. 83-J.Lane to MSH 6 for 2 yards (7-J.McClain-Sapp).
|+2 YD
|
3 & 1 - MRSHL 6(11:02 - 2nd) 10-A.O'Hara to MSH 4 for 2 yards (92-R.Croom).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 4 - MRSHL 4(10:35 - 2nd) 10-A.O'Hara complete to 9-J.Pierce. 9-J.Pierce runs 4 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(10:29 - 2nd) 0-C.Holt extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(10:29 - 2nd) 24-S.Payne kicks 59 yards from MTS 35. 5-S.Evans to MSH 30 for 24 yards (26-W.Parks40-D.Francis).
|+10 YD
|
1 & 10 - MTSU 30(10:19 - 2nd) 8-G.Wells complete to 83-D.Miller. 83-D.Miller to MSH 40 for 10 yards (12-R.Blankenship).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - MTSU 40(9:56 - 2nd) 8-G.Wells incomplete. Intended for 7-C.Gammage.
|+7 YD
|
2 & 10 - MTSU 40(9:47 - 2nd) 8-G.Wells runs ob at MSH 47 for 7 yards.
|No Gain
|
3 & 3 - MTSU 47(9:14 - 2nd) 8-G.Wells incomplete. Intended for 2-A.Henry.
|Punt
|
4 & 3 - MTSU 47(9:10 - 2nd) 43-R.LeFevre punts 47 yards from MSH 47 to MTS 6 fair catch by 12-R.Blankenship.
|Result
|Play
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - MRSHL 6(9:03 - 2nd) 5-C.Mobley to MTS 7 for 1 yard (92-R.Croom).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 9 - MRSHL 7(8:22 - 2nd) 10-A.O'Hara scrambles to MTS 8 for 1 yard (92-R.Croom24-E.Neal).
|+9 YD
|
3 & 8 - MRSHL 8(7:44 - 2nd) 10-A.O'Hara to MTS 17 for 9 yards (24-E.Neal).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - MRSHL 17(7:22 - 2nd) 5-C.Mobley to MTS 19 for 2 yards (1-D.Pitts).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 8 - MRSHL 19(6:55 - 2nd) 10-A.O'Hara complete to 83-J.Lane. 83-J.Lane to MTS 22 for 3 yards (1-D.Pitts).
|+3 YD
|
3 & 5 - MRSHL 22(6:22 - 2nd) 10-A.O'Hara complete to 89-Y.Ali. 89-Y.Ali to MTS 25 for 3 yards (13-N.Johnson).
|Punt
|
4 & 2 - MRSHL 25(5:43 - 2nd) 13-K.Ulbrich punts 41 yards from MTS 25. 2-A.Henry pushed ob at MSH 40 for 6 yards (46-A.Leak).
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - MTSU 40(5:33 - 2nd) 20-B.Knox to MSH 44 for 4 yards (33-D.Patterson38-J.Butler).
|No Gain
|
2 & 6 - MTSU 44(5:04 - 2nd) 8-G.Wells incomplete. Intended for 1-W.Johnson.
|+7 YD
|
3 & 6 - MTSU 44(4:56 - 2nd) 8-G.Wells complete to 7-C.Gammage. 7-C.Gammage to MTS 49 for 7 yards (19-T.Ross43-B.Shepherd).
|+44 YD
|
1 & 10 - MTSU 49(4:31 - 2nd) 8-G.Wells complete to 1-W.Johnson. 1-W.Johnson to MTS 5 for 44 yards (23-J.Jackson).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 5 - MTSU 5(3:58 - 2nd) 8-G.Wells to MTS 1 for 4 yards (91-J.Ferguson20-D.Thomas).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 1 - MTSU 1(3:13 - 2nd) 8-G.Wells complete to 87-H.Hagler. 87-H.Hagler runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(3:08 - 2nd) 96-S.Ciucci extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(3:08 - 2nd) 97-D.Montiel kicks 52 yards from MSH 35 out of bounds at the MTS 13.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - MRSHL 35(3:08 - 2nd) 10-A.O'Hara incomplete. Intended for 81-C.Windham.
|+2 YD
|
2 & 10 - MRSHL 35(3:04 - 2nd) 2-J.McDonald to MTS 37 for 2 yards (1-D.Pitts).
|+12 YD
|
3 & 8 - MRSHL 37(2:16 - 2nd) 10-A.O'Hara complete to 81-C.Windham. 81-C.Windham to MTS 49 for 12 yards (8-B.Drayton).
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - MRSHL 49(2:04 - 2nd) 10-A.O'Hara complete to 89-Y.Ali. 89-Y.Ali to MSH 43 for 8 yards (3-S.Gilmore).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 2 - MRSHL 43(1:58 - 2nd) 10-A.O'Hara scrambles to MSH 39 for 4 yards (2-D.Hodge).
|Sack
|
1 & 10 - MRSHL 39(1:42 - 2nd) 10-A.O'Hara sacked at MSH 42 for -3 yards FUMBLES (2-D.Hodge). 4-T.Beckett to MTS 47 for 8 yards.
|Result
|Play
|+10 YD
|
1 & 10 - MTSU 47(1:32 - 2nd) 8-G.Wells complete to 2-A.Henry. 2-A.Henry to MTS 37 for 10 yards (99-J.Branch).
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - MTSU 37(1:10 - 2nd) 8-G.Wells to MTS 31 for 6 yards.
|+14 YD
|
2 & 4 - MTSU 31(0:45 - 2nd) 8-G.Wells complete to 7-C.Gammage. 7-C.Gammage to MTS 17 for 14 yards (3-G.Grate).
|+17 YD
|
1 & 10 - MTSU 17(0:38 - 2nd) 8-G.Wells complete to 7-C.Gammage. 7-C.Gammage runs 17 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(0:32 - 2nd) 96-S.Ciucci extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(0:32 - 2nd) 43-R.LeFevre kicks 58 yards from MSH 35. 83-J.Lane to MTS 35 for 28 yards (4-T.Beckett). Penalty on MSH 4-L.Papillon Offside 5 yards enforced at MTS 35.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - MTSU 40(0:32 - 2nd) 10-A.O'Hara incomplete. Intended for 5-C.Mobley.
|+10 YD
|
2 & 10 - MTSU 40(0:22 - 2nd) 10-A.O'Hara complete to 9-J.Pierce. 9-J.Pierce to MTS 50 for 10 yards (7-J.McClain-Sapp).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - MTSU 50(0:14 - 2nd) 10-A.O'Hara incomplete. Intended for 7-D.England-Chisolm.
|+13 YD
|
2 & 10 - MTSU 50(0:08 - 2nd) 10-A.O'Hara complete to 81-C.Windham. 81-C.Windham to MSH 37 for 13 yards (3-S.Gilmore).
|No Good
|
1 & 10 - MTSU 37(0:01 - 2nd) 0-C.Holt 54 yards Field Goal is No Good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) 43-R.LeFevre kicks 65 yards from MSH 35 to MTS End Zone. touchback.
|+32 YD
|
1 & 10 - MRSHL 25(15:00 - 3rd) 10-A.O'Hara complete to 81-C.Windham. 81-C.Windham to MSH 43 for 32 yards (3-S.Gilmore). Team penalty on MSH Pass interference declined.
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - MRSHL 43(14:51 - 3rd) 5-C.Mobley to MSH 42 for 1 yard (32-K.Cumberlander13-N.Johnson).
|+7 YD
|
2 & 9 - MRSHL 42(14:26 - 3rd) 10-A.O'Hara complete to 81-C.Windham. 81-C.Windham to MSH 35 for 7 yards (3-S.Gilmore).
|+6 YD
|
3 & 2 - MRSHL 35(13:54 - 3rd) 5-C.Mobley complete to 10-A.O'Hara. 10-A.O'Hara to MSH 29 for 6 yards (8-B.Drayton).
|+21 YD
|
1 & 10 - MRSHL 29(13:15 - 3rd) 10-A.O'Hara complete to 87-M.Tinsley. 87-M.Tinsley to MSH 8 FUMBLES (13-N.Johnson). 13-N.Johnson to MSH 8 for no gain.
|Result
|Play
|+46 YD
|
1 & 10 - MTSU 8(13:06 - 3rd) 8-G.Wells complete to 1-W.Johnson. 1-W.Johnson to MTS 46 for 46 yards (33-D.Patterson).
|+14 YD
|
1 & 10 - MTSU 46(12:50 - 3rd) 8-G.Wells complete to 11-X.Gaines. 11-X.Gaines pushed ob at MTS 32 for 14 yards (20-D.Thomas).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - MTSU 32(12:13 - 3rd) 1-W.Johnson pushed ob at MTS 28 for 4 yards (33-D.Patterson).
|+28 YD
|
2 & 6 - MTSU 28(11:39 - 3rd) 8-G.Wells complete to 7-C.Gammage. 7-C.Gammage runs 28 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(11:32 - 3rd) 96-S.Ciucci extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(11:32 - 3rd) 43-R.LeFevre kicks 60 yards from MSH 35. 83-J.Lane to MTS 22 for 17 yards (4-T.Beckett).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - MRSHL 22(11:32 - 3rd) 10-A.O'Hara complete to 7-D.England-Chisolm. 7-D.England-Chisolm to MTS 26 for 4 yards (16-B.Cavicante).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 6 - MRSHL 26(11:08 - 3rd) 10-A.O'Hara complete to 89-Y.Ali. 89-Y.Ali to MTS 30 for 4 yards (3-S.Gilmore2-D.Hodge).
|No Gain
|
3 & 2 - MRSHL 30(10:34 - 3rd) 10-A.O'Hara incomplete. Intended for 81-C.Windham.
|Punt
|
4 & 2 - MRSHL 30(10:30 - 3rd) 13-K.Ulbrich punts 49 yards from MTS 30. 2-A.Henry to MSH 30 for 9 yards (26-W.Parks39-C.McWilliams).
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - MTSU 30(10:19 - 3rd) 8-G.Wells complete to 80-S.Ahmed. 80-S.Ahmed to MSH 32 for 2 yards (21-K.Major12-R.Blankenship).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 8 - MTSU 32(9:48 - 3rd) 8-G.Wells complete to 1-W.Johnson. 1-W.Johnson to MSH 34 for 2 yards (3-G.Grate20-D.Thomas).
|No Gain
|
3 & 6 - MTSU 34(9:07 - 3rd) 8-G.Wells incomplete. Intended for 80-S.Ahmed.
|Punt
|
4 & 6 - MTSU 34(9:02 - 3rd) 43-R.LeFevre punts 51 yards from MSH 34 to MTS 15 fair catch by 12-R.Blankenship.
|Result
|Play
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - MTSU 15(8:56 - 3rd) 10-A.O'Hara complete to 9-J.Pierce. 9-J.Pierce pushed ob at MTS 24 for 9 yards (4-T.Beckett).
|-4 YD
|
2 & 1 - MTSU 24(8:44 - 3rd) 5-C.Mobley to MTS 20 for -4 yards (1-D.Pitts).
|No Gain
|
3 & 5 - MTSU 20(8:10 - 3rd) 10-A.O'Hara incomplete. Intended for 89-Y.Ali.
|Punt
|
4 & 5 - MTSU 20(8:04 - 3rd) 13-K.Ulbrich punts 52 yards from MTS 20. 2-A.Henry to MSH 28 FUMBLES. 26-W.Parks to MSH 28 for no gain.
|Result
|Play
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - MRSHL 28(7:53 - 3rd) 10-A.O'Hara incomplete. Intended for 81-C.Windham. Penalty on MSH 3-S.Gilmore Holding 10 yards enforced at MSH 28. No Play.
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - MRSHL 18(7:47 - 3rd) 2-J.McDonald to MSH 17 for 1 yard (92-R.Croom4-T.Beckett).
|Penalty
|
2 & 9 - MRSHL 17(7:08 - 3rd) Penalty on MTS 64-R.Jones False start 5 yards enforced at MSH 17. No Play.
|+20 YD
|
2 & 14 - MRSHL 22(7:08 - 3rd) 10-A.O'Hara complete to 9-J.Pierce. 9-J.Pierce to MSH 2 for 20 yards (13-N.Johnson).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 2 - MRSHL 2(6:55 - 3rd) 10-A.O'Hara runs 2 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(6:51 - 3rd) 0-C.Holt extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(6:51 - 3rd) 24-S.Payne kicks 30 yards from MTS 35 out of bounds at the MSH 35.
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - MTSU 35(6:51 - 3rd) 5-S.Evans to MSH 40 for 5 yards (96-Z.Wood85-R.Kinley).
|+34 YD
|
2 & 5 - MTSU 40(6:20 - 3rd) 8-G.Wells complete to 2-A.Henry. 2-A.Henry pushed ob at MTS 26 for 34 yards (33-D.Patterson).
|+26 YD
|
1 & 10 - MTSU 26(5:47 - 3rd) 5-S.Evans runs 26 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(5:40 - 3rd) 96-S.Ciucci extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(5:40 - 3rd) 43-R.LeFevre kicks 40 yards from MSH 35 to MTS 25 fair catch by 83-J.Lane.
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - MRSHL 25(5:40 - 3rd) 10-A.O'Hara to MTS 34 for 9 yards (4-T.Beckett1-D.Pitts).
|+16 YD
|
2 & 1 - MRSHL 34(5:15 - 3rd) 10-A.O'Hara complete to 9-J.Pierce. 9-J.Pierce to MTS 50 for 16 yards (13-N.Johnson).
|-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - MRSHL 50(4:58 - 3rd) 10-A.O'Hara to MTS 49 for -1 yard (41-A.Beauplan).
|-1 YD
|
2 & 11 - MRSHL 49(4:22 - 3rd) 10-A.O'Hara complete to 1-F.Peasant. 1-F.Peasant to MTS 48 for -1 yard (41-A.Beauplan7-J.McClain-Sapp).
|+7 YD
|
3 & 12 - MRSHL 48(3:42 - 3rd) 10-A.O'Hara complete to 11-B.Anderson. 11-B.Anderson to MSH 45 for 7 yards (13-N.Johnson).
|No Gain
|
4 & 5 - MRSHL 45(3:04 - 3rd) 10-A.O'Hara incomplete. Intended for 81-C.Windham.
|Result
|Play
|+33 YD
|
1 & 10 - MTSU 45(2:57 - 3rd) 8-G.Wells complete to 11-X.Gaines. 11-X.Gaines to MTS 22 for 33 yards (3-G.Grate).
|-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - MTSU 22(2:26 - 3rd) 8-G.Wells pushed ob at MTS 23 for -1 yard (91-J.Ferguson).
|+23 YD
|
2 & 11 - MTSU 23(1:56 - 3rd) 8-G.Wells complete to 1-W.Johnson. 1-W.Johnson runs 23 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(1:48 - 3rd) 96-S.Ciucci extra point is good.
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - MTSU 35(1:48 - 3rd) Penalty on MSH 1-W.Johnson Unsportsmanlike conduct 15 yards enforced at MSH 35. No Play.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(1:48 - 3rd) 43-R.LeFevre kicks 63 yards from MSH 20. 83-J.Lane to MTS 40 for 23 yards (10-J.Bowers).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - MRSHL 40(1:42 - 3rd) 10-A.O'Hara incomplete. Intended for 9-J.Pierce.
|+10 YD
|
2 & 10 - MRSHL 40(1:34 - 3rd) 10-A.O'Hara to MTS 50 for 10 yards (2-D.Hodge).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - MRSHL 50(1:15 - 3rd) 5-C.Mobley to MSH 48 for 2 yards (92-R.Croom41-A.Beauplan).
|No Gain
|
2 & 8 - MRSHL 48(0:45 - 3rd) 10-A.O'Hara incomplete. Intended for 83-J.Lane.
|+3 YD
|
3 & 8 - MRSHL 48(0:40 - 3rd) 10-A.O'Hara complete to 9-J.Pierce. 9-J.Pierce to MSH 45 for 3 yards (13-N.Johnson).
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 5 - MRSHL 45(15:00 - 4th) 13-K.Ulbrich punts 35 yards from MSH 45 to MSH 10 fair catch by 2-A.Henry.
|+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - MTSU 10(14:54 - 4th) 20-B.Knox pushed ob at MSH 21 for 11 yards (20-D.Thomas).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - MTSU 21(14:20 - 4th) 8-G.Wells pushed ob at MSH 23 for 2 yards (38-J.Butler).
|+7 YD
|
2 & 8 - MTSU 23(13:42 - 4th) 20-B.Knox pushed ob at MSH 30 for 7 yards (19-T.Ross).
|+2 YD
|
3 & 1 - MTSU 30(13:17 - 4th) 20-B.Knox to MSH 32 for 2 yards (20-D.Thomas42-C.Smith).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - MTSU 32(12:44 - 4th) 8-G.Wells incomplete. Intended for 1-W.Johnson.
|+14 YD
|
2 & 10 - MTSU 32(12:35 - 4th) 20-B.Knox to MSH 46 for 14 yards (20-D.Thomas12-R.Blankenship).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - MTSU 46(11:55 - 4th) 20-B.Knox to MSH 48 for 2 yards (12-R.Blankenship49-J.Starling).
|+10 YD
|
2 & 8 - MTSU 48(11:14 - 4th) 8-G.Wells to MTS 42 for 10 yards (49-J.Starling).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - MTSU 42(10:32 - 4th) 20-B.Knox to MTS 39 for 3 yards (99-J.Branch90-R.Poydras).
|No Gain
|
2 & 7 - MTSU 39(10:00 - 4th) 8-G.Wells incomplete.
|+9 YD
|
3 & 7 - MTSU 39(9:39 - 4th) 8-G.Wells to MTS 30 for 9 yards (91-J.Ferguson49-J.Starling).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - MTSU 30(8:57 - 4th) 5-S.Evans to MTS 25 for 5 yards (27-D.Curtis42-C.Smith).
|No Gain
|
2 & 5 - MTSU 25(8:12 - 4th) 5-S.Evans to MTS 25 for no gain (91-J.Ferguson27-D.Curtis).
|+3 YD
|
3 & 5 - MTSU 25(7:28 - 4th) 5-S.Evans to MTS 22 for 3 yards (57-M.Cook49-J.Starling).
|No Good
|
4 & 2 - MTSU 22(6:41 - 4th) 96-S.Ciucci 39 yards Field Goal is No Good.
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - MRSHL 22(6:34 - 4th) 1-F.Peasant to MTS 25 for 3 yards (55-O.Porter13-N.Johnson). Penalty on MSH 55-O.Porter Facemask Incidental 15 yards enforced at MTS 25.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - MRSHL 40(6:25 - 4th) 10-A.O'Hara incomplete.
|+3 YD
|
2 & 10 - MRSHL 40(6:20 - 4th) 10-A.O'Hara complete to 89-Y.Ali. 89-Y.Ali to MTS 43 for 3 yards (13-N.Johnson).
|No Gain
|
3 & 7 - MRSHL 43(5:45 - 4th) 10-A.O'Hara incomplete. Intended for 81-C.Windham.
|Punt
|
4 & 7 - MRSHL 43(5:40 - 4th) 13-K.Ulbrich punts 37 yards from MTS 43 to MSH 20 fair catch by 2-A.Henry.
|Result
|Play
|-2 YD
|
1 & 10 - MRSHL 20(5:34 - 4th) 4-L.Papillon to MSH 18 for -2 yards (85-R.Kinley27-D.Curtis).
|+25 YD
|
2 & 12 - MRSHL 18(4:51 - 4th) 17-L.Zban to MSH 43 for 25 yards (21-K.Major).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - MRSHL 43(4:06 - 4th) 4-L.Papillon to MSH 44 for 1 yard (96-Z.Wood87-M.Tinsley).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 9 - MRSHL 44(3:20 - 4th) 17-L.Zban to MSH 48 for 4 yards (20-D.Thomas27-D.Curtis).
|+4 YD
|
3 & 5 - MRSHL 48(2:26 - 4th) 4-L.Papillon to MTS 48 for 4 yards (96-Z.Wood98-J.Bivens).
|+5 YD
|
4 & 1 - MRSHL 48(1:38 - 4th) 4-L.Papillon to MTS 43 for 5 yards (20-D.Thomas).
|-2 YD
|
1 & 10 - MRSHL 43(0:59 - 4th) 17-L.Zban kneels at MTS 45 for -2 yards.
|-3 YD
|
2 & 12 - MRSHL 45(0:32 - 4th) 17-L.Zban kneels at MTS 48 for -3 yards.
-
COLO
STNFRD
35
24
4th 5:30 ESPN
-
SFLA
HOU
21
56
4th 5:15 ESP2
-
2ND
BC
45
23
4th 5:56 ABC
-
20USC
ARIZ
20
23
4th 7:49 FOX
-
BAYLOR
TXTECH
23
12
4th 12:37 FS1
-
HAWAII
SDGST
10
31
4th 8:30
-
23NWEST
PURDUE
17
10
2nd 0:00 BTN
-
NEVADA
NMEX
0
0
1st 8:06 FS2
-
AKRON
OHIO
10
24
Final CBSSN
-
KENTST
BGREEN
62
24
Final ESP2
-
MIAOH
BUFF
10
42
Final ESPN
-
EMICH
BALLST
31
38
Final CBSSN
-
TOLEDO
WMICH
38
41
Final ESPN
-
CMICH
NILL
40
10
Final ESPU
-
COLOST
BOISE
21
52
Final FS1
-
FAU
FIU
38
19
Final CBSSN
-
IOWA
MINN
35
7
Final FS1
-
ECU
7CINCY
17
55
Final ESP2
-
TCU
WVU
6
24
Final FOX
-
VANDY
UK
35
38
Final SECN
-
MTSU
16MRSHL
14
42
Final CBSSN
-
ARMY
TULANE
12
38
Final ESP2
-
9MIAMI
VATECH
25
24
Final ESPN
-
10IND
MICHST
24
0
Final ABC
-
WAKE
UNC
53
59
Final ACCN
-
PSU
NEB
23
30
Final FS1
-
WCAR
22LIB
14
58
Final ESPU
-
ILL
RUT
23
20
Final BTN
-
SALA
25LALAF
10
38
Final ESP+
-
GAST
APLST
13
17
Final ESP+
-
FRESNO
UTAHST
35
16
Final FS2
-
UTEP
TXSA
21
52
Final ESP+
-
TXSTSM
GAS
38
40
Final ESP+
-
LVILLE
UVA
17
31
Final ACCN
-
USM
WKY
7
10
Final CBSSN
-
ARK
6FLA
0
062 O/U
-17
Sat 7:00pm ESPN
-
19SMU
TULSA
0
064 O/U
+2
Sat 7:00pm ESP2
-
11OREG
WASHST
0
058 O/U
+10.5
Sat 7:00pm FOX
-
TEMPLE
UCF
0
073 O/U
-28.5
Sat 7:30pm ESPU
-
13WISC
MICH
0
051.5 O/U
+7
Sat 7:30pm ABC
-
SC
MISS
0
071.5 O/U
-13
Sat 7:30pm SECN
-
FSU
NCST
0
061 O/U
-11.5
Sat 7:30pm ACCN
-
UNLV
SJST
0
059 O/U
-16
Sat 10:30pm FS2
-
OREGST
WASH
0
051 O/U
-13.5
Sat 11:00pm FS1
-
CAL
UCLA
0
055.5 O/U
+3
Sun 12:00pm FS1
-
15CSTCAR
TROY
0
0
PPD ESP2
-
12UGA
MIZZOU
0
0
PPD ESPN
-
NTEXAS
UAB
0
0
PPD
-
RICE
LATECH
0
0
PPD ESP3
-
MEMP
NAVY
0
0
PPD ESPU
-
1BAMA
LSU
0
0
PPD CBS
-
GRDWB
CHARLO
0
0
ESP3
-
3OHIOST
MD
0
0
BTN
-
AF
WYO
0
0
CBSSN
-
CAL
ARIZST
0
0
ESP2
-
UTAH
UCLA
0
0
FOX