Texas Tech, Baylor chase improvement
In a weird season when goals seem to change on a weekly basis, Texas Tech and Baylor square off Saturday with the most basic, fundamental aspiration of all.
Just get better.
Neither team has been able to generate sustained momentum this season, so when the Red Raiders host the Bears in Lubbock, Texas, finding a foothold that will carry the winner the rest of the way and perhaps serve as a segue to 2021 is high on the priority list.
For Texas Tech (2-5, 1-5 Big 12), there is still a chance to finish at .500 in the abbreviated season. To reach that modest goal would require a much different and more consistent level of play.
Last week, the Red Raiders had a chance to head in that direction in a road game against TCU, another Big 12 team struggling to establish an identity. Instead, early offensive struggles and the Horned Frogs' nothing-fancy, big-play offense doomed Texas Tech in a 34-18 loss.
Baylor was left even more frustrated in a 38-31 defeat against 17th-ranked Iowa State after the Bears (1-4, 1-4) squandered a 24-10 third-quarter lead.
In a game when Baylor did almost everything right -- passed for more yards than the Cyclones (295-164), outgained them in total yards (366-362) and forced four turnovers -- the end result was frustrating.
"One of the things that I talked about with the team at the end of the game was that really anything that we've asked them to do, they've been able to accomplish," first-year Bears coach Dave Aranda said. "To see them stay in the fight shows the character of the team. To make a run at the end and to not get it is very disappointing. It's a gut punch."
Second-half offense was a major culprit in the fade. On Baylor's first five possessions after the break, the Bears managed only 20 yards and that gave Iowa State time to produce touchdowns on four consecutive series to surge in front.
"It's disappointing to struggle like we did in the second half, but it did feel like we kind of let the outside affect the inside, in terms of one side of the ball affecting the next," Aranda said.
Making matters worse for the Bears, leading rusher Craig Williams and leading tackler Terrel Bernard have both been ruled out for the rest of the season with injuries.
Texas Tech will take any edge it can get. The Red Raiders have struggled to get in sync on offense and stay there all season. Last week, recently installed starting quarterback Henry Colombi was under heavy early pressure. The Frogs sacked him five times in the first half, and although he settled in and passed for 234 yards, most of that came on two long pass plays (60 yards to Ja'Lynn Polk, 57 to Erik Ezukanma) that came after TCU built 14- and then 17-point leads.
In three starts since taking over for Alan Bowman, Colombi has done some things well, but Red Raiders coach Matt Wells wants to see more from the graduate transfer.
"We need him to be the reason we're having some success," Wells said. "In our offense, the quarterback has to be more consistent than he has been the last two weeks."
The Texas Tech defense has been solid much of the season and was in good shape last week until Frogs quarterback Max Dugan wiggled loose for long second-half TD runs of 48 and 81 yards.
Baylor presents a different challenge with senior quarterback Charlie Brewer at the controls. He is accounting for 225 yards a game through the air and may be a bigger focal point with Williams out of action.
"They're led by a quarterback who is a four-year starter who has won a lot of games and has played a lot of good football," Wells said.
Whatever the game plan might be for the Red Raiders, their approach and the intangibles of recovering from another tough setback might trump anything else.
"We're going to continue to get off the mat and fight and go find a way to win," Wells said.
--Field Level Media
C. Brewer
12 QB
153 PaYds, INT, 76 RuYds, RuTD
T. Brooks
28 RB
48 RuYds, 2 RuTDs, 6 ReYds, REC
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|20
|19
|Rushing
|12
|7
|Passing
|7
|11
|Penalty
|1
|1
|3rd Down Conv
|6-16
|6-16
|4th Down Conv
|1-2
|1-1
|Total Net Yards
|360
|381
|Total Plays
|74
|77
|Avg Gain
|4.9
|4.9
|Net Yards Rushing
|207
|124
|Rush Attempts
|48
|39
|Avg Rush Yards
|4.3
|3.2
|Yards Passing
|153
|257
|Comp. - Att.
|17-26
|23-38
|Yards Per Pass
|5.2
|6.2
|Penalties - Yards
|6-42
|6-50
|Touchdowns
|2
|2
|Rushing TDs
|1
|2
|Passing TDs
|0
|0
|Other
|1
|0
|Turnovers
|1
|2
|Fumbles - Lost
|0-0
|1-1
|Int. Thrown
|1
|1
|Punts - Avg
|6-36.5
|5-49.4
|Return Yards
|37
|23
|Punts - Returns
|1-11
|1-3
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|1-26
|1-20
|Safeties
|0
|0
|153
|PASS YDS
|257
|207
|RUSH YDS
|124
|360
|TOTAL YDS
|381
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
C. Brewer 5 QB
|C. Brewer
|17/26
|153
|0
|1
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
Q. Jones 27 RB
|Q. Jones
|21
|86
|0
|15
C. Brewer 5 QB
|C. Brewer
|16
|76
|1
|19
T. McWilliams 22 RB
|T. McWilliams
|6
|31
|0
|15
J. Fleeks 21 WR
|J. Fleeks
|2
|15
|0
|12
J. Woods 22 S
|J. Woods
|1
|2
|0
|2
T. Ebner 1 RB
|T. Ebner
|1
|0
|0
|0
J. White 33 RB
|J. White
|2
|-1
|0
|3
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
R. Sneed 0 WR
|R. Sneed
|6
|4
|58
|0
|24
G. Holmes 6 WR
|G. Holmes
|6
|4
|50
|0
|25
D. Dabney 83 TE
|D. Dabney
|4
|3
|25
|0
|14
Q. Jones 27 RB
|Q. Jones
|2
|2
|7
|0
|5
T. Ebner 1 RB
|T. Ebner
|1
|1
|4
|0
|4
C. Henle 87 TE
|C. Henle
|1
|1
|4
|0
|4
T. McWilliams 22 RB
|T. McWilliams
|2
|1
|4
|0
|4
J. Fleeks 21 WR
|J. Fleeks
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
Y. Terry 19 WR
|Y. Terry
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
C. Morgan 4 S
|C. Morgan
|10-2
|0.0
|0
D. Doyle 44 LB
|D. Doyle
|8-0
|0.0
|0
A. Smith 28 LB
|A. Smith
|8-5
|0.0
|0
J. Pitre 8 S
|J. Pitre
|6-1
|0.0
|1
W. Bradley-King 99 LB
|W. Bradley-King
|5-0
|1.0
|0
J. Woods 22 S
|J. Woods
|4-0
|0.0
|0
T. Franklin 90 DE
|T. Franklin
|3-0
|0.0
|0
A. Logan 34 LB
|A. Logan
|2-0
|0.0
|0
J. McVea 42 S
|J. McVea
|2-0
|0.0
|0
X. Newman-Johnson 55 OL
|X. Newman-Johnson
|1-0
|1.0
|0
G. Randolph 55 DE
|G. Randolph
|1-0
|1.0
|0
C. Maxwell 96 DT
|C. Maxwell
|1-1
|0.0
|0
M. Jones 52 LB
|M. Jones
|1-1
|0.0
|0
K. Barnes 12 CB
|K. Barnes
|1-0
|0.0
|0
R. Texada 3 CB
|R. Texada
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
J. Mayers 95 K
|J. Mayers
|3/3
|48
|2/2
|11
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
I. Power 43 P
|I. Power
|6
|36.5
|3
|44
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
J. Fleeks 21 WR
|J. Fleeks
|3
|19.7
|24
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
G. Holmes 6 WR
|G. Holmes
|1
|11.0
|11
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
A. Bowman 10 QB
|A. Bowman
|14/23
|181
|0
|1
H. Colombi 3 QB
|H. Colombi
|9/15
|76
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
S. Thompson 4 RB
|S. Thompson
|13
|69
|0
|15
T. Brooks 28 RB
|T. Brooks
|14
|48
|2
|9
X. White 14 RB
|X. White
|5
|12
|0
|5
M. Price 18 WR
|M. Price
|2
|-1
|0
|6
H. Colombi 3 QB
|H. Colombi
|5
|-4
|0
|6
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
K. Carter 82 WR
|K. Carter
|7
|7
|84
|0
|30
E. Ezukanma 13 WR
|E. Ezukanma
|4
|2
|55
|0
|46
J. Polk 12 WR
|J. Polk
|6
|5
|31
|0
|9
S. Thompson 4 RB
|S. Thompson
|3
|1
|30
|0
|30
T. Vasher 9 WR
|T. Vasher
|7
|2
|28
|0
|28
T. Koontz 15 TE
|T. Koontz
|2
|1
|21
|0
|21
X. White 14 RB
|X. White
|1
|1
|8
|0
|8
T. Brooks 28 RB
|T. Brooks
|1
|1
|6
|0
|6
M. Price 18 WR
|M. Price
|1
|1
|5
|0
|5
J. Holcomb 87 TE
|J. Holcomb
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
D. Rigdon 86 WR
|D. Rigdon
|3
|2
|-11
|0
|4
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
C. Schooler 17 LB
|C. Schooler
|10-1
|1.0
|0
E. Monroe 11 DB
|E. Monroe
|10-0
|0.0
|0
K. Merriweather 1 LB
|K. Merriweather
|8-0
|0.0
|0
R. Jeffers 6 LB
|R. Jeffers
|6-1
|1.0
|0
D. Fields 23 DB
|D. Fields
|4-0
|0.0
|0
Z. McPhearson 8 DB
|Z. McPhearson
|4-0
|0.0
|1
D. Taylor-Demerson 25 DB
|D. Taylor-Demerson
|3-1
|0.0
|0
J. Hutchings 95 DL
|J. Hutchings
|3-0
|0.0
|0
A. Beck 24 DB
|A. Beck
|3-1
|0.0
|0
J. Morgenstern 41 LB
|J. Morgenstern
|3-0
|0.0
|0
T. Bradford Jr. 97 DL
|T. Bradford Jr.
|3-0
|0.0
|0
D. Drew 90 DL
|D. Drew
|1-0
|0.0
|0
T. Wilson 19 DL
|T. Wilson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
S. Collins 0 WR
|S. Collins
|1-0
|0.0
|0
A. Frye 7 DB
|A. Frye
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
J. Garibay 46 K
|J. Garibay
|4/4
|48
|0/1
|12
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
J. Garibay 46 K
|J. Garibay
|5
|49.4
|1
|56
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
K. Carter 82 WR
|K. Carter
|1
|0.0
|0
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
C. Nwabuko III 42 RB
|C. Nwabuko III
|1
|3.0
|3
|0
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) 46-J.Garibay kicks 65 yards from TT 35 to BAY End Zone. touchback.
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - BAYLOR 25(15:00 - 1st) 5-C.Brewer complete to 83-D.Dabney. 83-D.Dabney to BAY 33 for 8 yards (17-C.Schooler).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 2 - BAYLOR 33(14:29 - 1st) 13-Q.Jones to BAY 37 for 4 yards (1-K.Merriweather).
|+13 YD
|
1 & 10 - BAYLOR 37(14:17 - 1st) 13-Q.Jones to BAY 50 for 13 yards (11-E.Monroe).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - BAYLOR 50(14:07 - 1st) 13-Q.Jones to TT 47 for 3 yards (0-S.Collins).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 7 - BAYLOR 47(13:27 - 1st) 5-C.Brewer to TT 45 for 2 yards (95-J.Hutchings).
|+4 YD
|
3 & 5 - BAYLOR 45(12:50 - 1st) 5-C.Brewer complete to 1-T.Ebner. 1-T.Ebner pushed ob at TT 41 for 4 yards (8-Z.McPhearson).
|No Gain
|
4 & 1 - BAYLOR 41(12:34 - 1st) 1-T.Ebner to TT 41 for no gain (97-T.Bradford).
|Result
|Play
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - TXTECH 41(12:32 - 1st) 3-H.Colombi complete to 82-K.Carter. 82-K.Carter to TT 46 for 5 yards (44-D.Doyle).
|+10 YD
|
2 & 5 - TXTECH 46(12:12 - 1st) 3-H.Colombi complete to 82-K.Carter. 82-K.Carter to BAY 44 for 10 yards (22-J.Woods4-C.Morgan).
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - TXTECH 44(11:43 - 1st) 4-S.Thompson to BAY 37 for 7 yards (90-T.Franklin).
|No Gain
|
2 & 3 - TXTECH 37(11:26 - 1st) 3-H.Colombi incomplete. Intended for 15-T.Koontz.
|+3 YD
|
3 & 3 - TXTECH 37(11:22 - 1st) 4-S.Thompson to BAY 34 for 3 yards (44-D.Doyle28-A.Smith).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - TXTECH 34(10:45 - 1st) 3-H.Colombi incomplete. Intended for 4-S.Thompson.
|+1 YD
|
2 & 10 - TXTECH 34(10:39 - 1st) 3-H.Colombi to BAY 33 for 1 yard (22-J.Woods).
|+3 YD
|
3 & 9 - TXTECH 33(9:58 - 1st) 3-H.Colombi complete to 82-K.Carter. 82-K.Carter to BAY 30 for 3 yards (44-D.Doyle).
|Field Goal
|
4 & 6 - TXTECH 30(9:20 - 1st) 46-J.Garibay 48 yards Field Goal is Good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(9:15 - 1st) 46-J.Garibay kicks 65 yards from TT 35 to BAY End Zone. touchback.
|+13 YD
|
1 & 10 - BAYLOR 25(9:15 - 1st) 5-C.Brewer complete to 0-R.Sneed. 0-R.Sneed to BAY 38 for 13 yards (1-K.Merriweather).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - BAYLOR 38(8:42 - 1st) 13-Q.Jones to BAY 40 for 2 yards (1-K.Merriweather).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 8 - BAYLOR 40(8:12 - 1st) 13-Q.Jones pushed ob at BAY 45 for 5 yards (23-D.Fields).
|No Gain
|
3 & 3 - BAYLOR 45(7:24 - 1st) 5-C.Brewer incomplete.
|Punt
|
4 & 3 - BAYLOR 45(7:16 - 1st) 43-I.Power punts 35 yards from BAY 45 out of bounds at the TT 20.
|Result
|Play
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - TXTECH 20(7:10 - 1st) 3-H.Colombi complete to 18-M.Price. 18-M.Price to TT 25 for 5 yards (44-D.Doyle).
|Sack
|
2 & 5 - TXTECH 25(6:51 - 1st) 3-H.Colombi sacked at TT 19 for -6 yards (99-W.Bradley-King).
|+9 YD
|
3 & 11 - TXTECH 19(6:04 - 1st) 3-H.Colombi complete to 12-J.Polk. 12-J.Polk to TT 28 for 9 yards (4-C.Morgan).
|Penalty
|
4 & 2 - TXTECH 28(5:33 - 1st) Penalty on TT 6-R.Jeffers False start 5 yards enforced at TT 28. No Play.
|Punt
|
4 & 7 - TXTECH 23(5:30 - 1st) 46-J.Garibay punts 56 yards from TT 23. 6-G.Holmes to BAY 32 for 11 yards (11-E.Monroe).
|Result
|Play
|+12 YD
|
1 & 10 - BAYLOR 32(5:12 - 1st) 21-J.Fleeks to BAY 44 for 12 yards (11-E.Monroe).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - BAYLOR 44(4:47 - 1st) 5-C.Brewer complete to 21-J.Fleeks. 21-J.Fleeks to BAY 45 for 1 yard (23-D.Fields).
|+8 YD
|
2 & 9 - BAYLOR 45(4:14 - 1st) 5-C.Brewer complete to 0-R.Sneed. 0-R.Sneed to TT 47 for 8 yards (23-D.Fields).
|+2 YD
|
3 & 1 - BAYLOR 47(3:38 - 1st) 13-Q.Jones to TT 45 for 2 yards (17-C.Schooler).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - BAYLOR 45(2:55 - 1st) 21-J.Fleeks to TT 42 for 3 yards (41-J.Morgenstern).
|No Gain
|
2 & 7 - BAYLOR 42(2:26 - 1st) 5-C.Brewer incomplete. Intended for 0-R.Sneed.
|Sack
|
3 & 7 - BAYLOR 42(2:22 - 1st) 5-C.Brewer sacked at TT 48 for -6 yards (6-R.Jeffers).
|Punt
|
4 & 13 - BAYLOR 48(1:43 - 1st) 43-I.Power punts 36 yards from TT 48. 42-C.Nwabuko to TT 15 for 3 yards (37-M.Milton42-J.McVea).
|Result
|Play
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - TXTECH 15(1:35 - 1st) 14-X.White to TT 20 for 5 yards (28-A.Smith).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 5 - TXTECH 20(1:18 - 1st) 14-X.White to TT 22 for 2 yards (99-W.Bradley-King).
|Int
|
3 & 3 - TXTECH 22(1:02 - 1st) 10-A.Bowman incomplete. Intended for 9-T.Vasher INTERCEPTED by 8-J.Pitre at TT 26. 8-J.Pitre runs 26 yards for a touchdown.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(1:02 - 1st) 95-J.Mayers extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(0:55 - 1st) 99-N.Rauschenberg kicks 55 yards from BAY 35. 82-K.Carter to TT 10 for no gain.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - BAYLOR 10(0:55 - 1st) 3-H.Colombi incomplete. Intended for 4-S.Thompson.
|+7 YD
|
2 & 10 - BAYLOR 10(0:39 - 1st) 4-S.Thompson to TT 17 for 7 yards (8-J.Pitre).
|+12 YD
|
3 & 3 - BAYLOR 17(0:20 - 1st) 4-S.Thompson to TT 29 for 12 yards (90-T.Franklin).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - BAYLOR 29(0:09 - 1st) 3-H.Colombi incomplete. Intended for 86-D.Rigdon.
|+1 YD
|
2 & 10 - BAYLOR 29(0:05 - 1st) 4-S.Thompson to TT 30 for 1 yard (28-A.Smith).
|Penalty
|
3 & 9 - BAYLOR 30(15:00 - 2nd) 14-X.White pushed ob at TT 39 for 9 yards (4-C.Morgan). Penalty on TT 50-J.Burger Holding 10 yards enforced at TT 30. No Play.
|+8 YD
|
3 & 19 - BAYLOR 20(14:42 - 2nd) 3-H.Colombi complete to 14-X.White. 14-X.White to TT 28 for 8 yards (44-D.Doyle4-C.Morgan).
|Punt
|
4 & 11 - BAYLOR 28(14:05 - 2nd) 46-J.Garibay punts 38 yards from TT 28 out of bounds at the BAY 34.
|Result
|Play
|-3 YD
|
1 & 10 - TXTECH 34(13:57 - 2nd) 13-Q.Jones to BAY 31 for -3 yards (17-C.Schooler).
|+11 YD
|
2 & 13 - TXTECH 31(13:13 - 2nd) 13-Q.Jones to BAY 42 for 11 yards (11-E.Monroe).
|No Gain
|
3 & 2 - TXTECH 42(12:40 - 2nd) 13-Q.Jones to BAY 42 for no gain (6-R.Jeffers24-A.Beck).
|+5 YD
|
4 & 2 - TXTECH 42(12:00 - 2nd) 5-C.Brewer complete to 13-Q.Jones. 13-Q.Jones pushed ob at BAY 47 for 5 yards (17-C.Schooler).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - TXTECH 47(11:21 - 2nd) 33-J.White to BAY 50 for 3 yards (0-T.Wilson). Penalty on TT 0-T.Wilson Facemasking 15 yards enforced at BAY 50.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - TXTECH 35(10:53 - 2nd) 5-C.Brewer incomplete. Intended for 83-D.Dabney.
|+14 YD
|
2 & 10 - TXTECH 35(10:48 - 2nd) 13-Q.Jones to TT 21 for 14 yards (25-D.Taylor).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - TXTECH 21(10:18 - 2nd) 22-T.McWilliams to TT 18 for 3 yards (6-R.Jeffers).
|No Gain
|
2 & 7 - TXTECH 18(9:46 - 2nd) 5-C.Brewer incomplete. Intended for 6-G.Holmes.
|+8 YD
|
3 & 7 - TXTECH 18(9:41 - 2nd) 5-C.Brewer scrambles to TT 10 for 8 yards (41-J.Morgenstern).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - TXTECH 10(9:19 - 2nd) 13-Q.Jones to TT 9 for 1 yard (23-D.Fields7-A.Frye).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 9 - TXTECH 9(8:46 - 2nd) 13-Q.Jones to TT 5 for 4 yards (95-J.Hutchings).
|No Gain
|
3 & 5 - TXTECH 5(7:59 - 2nd) 5-C.Brewer scrambles to TT 5 for no gain (6-R.Jeffers).
|Field Goal
|
4 & 5 - TXTECH 5(7:16 - 2nd) 95-J.Mayers 22 yards Field Goal is Good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(7:12 - 2nd) 99-N.Rauschenberg kicks 65 yards from BAY 35 to TT End Zone. touchback.
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - BAYLOR 25(7:12 - 2nd) 28-T.Brooks to TT 33 for 8 yards (44-D.Doyle).
|+21 YD
|
2 & 2 - BAYLOR 33(6:38 - 2nd) 3-H.Colombi complete to 15-T.Koontz. 15-T.Koontz runs ob at BAY 46 for 21 yards.
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - BAYLOR 46(6:06 - 2nd) 18-M.Price to BAY 40 for 6 yards (4-C.Morgan).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 4 - BAYLOR 40(5:22 - 2nd) 28-T.Brooks to BAY 37 for 3 yards (99-W.Bradley-King28-A.Smith).
|+2 YD
|
3 & 1 - BAYLOR 37(4:38 - 2nd) 28-T.Brooks to BAY 35 for 2 yards (8-J.Pitre).
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - BAYLOR 35(4:25 - 2nd) 3-H.Colombi complete to 12-J.Polk. 12-J.Polk to BAY 29 for 6 yards (4-C.Morgan).
|-46 YD
|
2 & 4 - BAYLOR 29(4:05 - 2nd) 3-H.Colombi to BAY 25 FUMBLES (42-J.McVea). 4-C.Morgan to BAY 25 for no gain.
|+6 YD
|
2 & 4 - BAYLOR 29(4:05 - 2nd) 3-H.Colombi to BAY 23 for 6 yards (8-J.Pitre).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - BAYLOR 23(4:00 - 2nd) 28-T.Brooks to BAY 19 for 4 yards (52-M.Jones).
|-1 YD
|
2 & 6 - BAYLOR 19(3:41 - 2nd) 28-T.Brooks to BAY 20 for -1 yard (28-A.Smith96-C.Maxwell).
|+5 YD
|
3 & 7 - BAYLOR 20(3:00 - 2nd) 4-S.Thompson to BAY 15 for 5 yards (96-C.Maxwell52-M.Jones).
|+7 YD
|
4 & 2 - BAYLOR 15(2:19 - 2nd) 4-S.Thompson to BAY 8 for 7 yards (28-A.Smith).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 8 - BAYLOR 8(2:08 - 2nd) 4-S.Thompson to BAY 7 for 1 yard (28-A.Smith).
|-3 YD
|
2 & 7 - BAYLOR 7(1:32 - 2nd) 3-H.Colombi to BAY 10 for -3 yards (34-A.Logan).
|No Gain
|
3 & 10 - BAYLOR 10(1:18 - 2nd) 3-H.Colombi incomplete. Intended for 13-E.Ezukanma.
|Field Goal
|
4 & 10 - BAYLOR 10(1:15 - 2nd) 46-J.Garibay 28 yards Field Goal is Good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(1:12 - 2nd) 46-J.Garibay kicks 42 yards from TT 35. 21-J.Fleeks to BAY 37 for 14 yards (32-T.Matthews).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - TXTECH 37(1:06 - 2nd) 5-C.Brewer scrambles to BAY 38 for 1 yard (90-D.Drew).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 9 - TXTECH 38(0:40 - 2nd) 5-C.Brewer complete to 13-Q.Jones. 13-Q.Jones to BAY 40 for 2 yards (8-Z.McPhearson).
|+24 YD
|
3 & 7 - TXTECH 40(0:18 - 2nd) 5-C.Brewer complete to 0-R.Sneed. 0-R.Sneed pushed ob at TT 36 for 24 yards (11-E.Monroe).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - TXTECH 36(0:11 - 2nd) 5-C.Brewer complete to 6-G.Holmes. 6-G.Holmes runs ob at TT 31 for 5 yards.
|No Gain
|
2 & 5 - TXTECH 31(0:07 - 2nd) 5-C.Brewer incomplete. Intended for 6-G.Holmes.
|Field Goal
|
3 & 5 - TXTECH 31(0:04 - 2nd) 95-J.Mayers 48 yards Field Goal is Good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) 99-N.Rauschenberg kicks 65 yards from BAY 35 to TT End Zone. touchback.
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - BAYLOR 25(15:00 - 3rd) 4-S.Thompson to TT 30 for 5 yards (99-W.Bradley-King).
|+9 YD
|
2 & 5 - BAYLOR 30(14:43 - 3rd) 3-H.Colombi complete to 13-E.Ezukanma. 13-E.Ezukanma to TT 39 for 9 yards (28-A.Smith).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - BAYLOR 39(14:23 - 3rd) 4-S.Thompson to TT 41 for 2 yards (12-K.Barnes).
|-7 YD
|
2 & 8 - BAYLOR 41(14:07 - 3rd) 4-S.Thompson 18-M.Price to TT 34 FUMBLES. 44-D.Doyle to TT 34 for no gain.
|Result
|Play
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - TXTECH 34(14:02 - 3rd) 13-Q.Jones to TT 27 for 7 yards (24-A.Beck).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 3 - TXTECH 27(13:39 - 3rd) 13-Q.Jones to TT 25 for 2 yards (17-C.Schooler).
|Penalty
|
3 & 1 - TXTECH 25(13:18 - 3rd) Penalty on BAY 76-C.Galvin False start 4 yards enforced at TT 25. No Play.
|+16 YD
|
3 & 5 - TXTECH 29(12:58 - 3rd) 5-C.Brewer complete to 6-G.Holmes. 6-G.Holmes pushed ob at TT 13 for 16 yards (8-Z.McPhearson).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - TXTECH 13(12:25 - 3rd) 13-Q.Jones to TT 9 for 4 yards (11-E.Monroe25-D.Taylor).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 6 - TXTECH 9(11:58 - 3rd) 13-Q.Jones to TT 8 for 1 yard (97-T.Bradford).
|+8 YD
|
3 & 5 - TXTECH 8(11:12 - 3rd) 5-C.Brewer scrambles runs 8 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(11:04 - 3rd) 95-J.Mayers extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(11:04 - 3rd) 99-N.Rauschenberg kicks 65 yards from BAY 35 to TT End Zone. touchback.
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - BAYLOR 25(11:04 - 3rd) 28-T.Brooks to TT 27 for 2 yards (28-A.Smith).
|No Gain
|
2 & 8 - BAYLOR 27(10:45 - 3rd) 3-H.Colombi incomplete. Intended for 13-E.Ezukanma.
|Sack
|
3 & 8 - BAYLOR 27(10:39 - 3rd) 3-H.Colombi sacked at TT 25 for -2 yards (55-G.Randolph).
|Punt
|
4 & 10 - BAYLOR 25(10:10 - 3rd) 46-J.Garibay punts 48 yards from TT 25 to the BAY 27 downed by 54-L.Rizzo.
|Result
|Play
|Int
|
1 & 10 - TXTECH 27(10:01 - 3rd) 5-C.Brewer incomplete. Intended for 0-R.Sneed INTERCEPTED by 8-Z.McPhearson at TT 44. 8-Z.McPhearson to BAY 36 for 20 yards (79-C.Phillips).
|Result
|Play
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - BAYLOR 36(9:49 - 3rd) 10-A.Bowman complete to 82-K.Carter. 82-K.Carter to BAY 30 for 6 yards (4-C.Morgan28-A.Smith).
|+9 YD
|
2 & 4 - BAYLOR 30(9:31 - 3rd) 28-T.Brooks to BAY 21 for 9 yards (4-C.Morgan).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - BAYLOR 21(9:15 - 3rd) 28-T.Brooks to BAY 20 for 1 yard (34-A.Logan).
|+19 YD
|
2 & 9 - BAYLOR 20(8:55 - 3rd) 10-A.Bowman complete to 82-K.Carter. 82-K.Carter to BAY 1 for 19 yards (4-C.Morgan).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 1 - BAYLOR 1(8:46 - 3rd) 28-T.Brooks runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
|Missed PAT
|(8:42 - 3rd) 46-J.Garibay extra point is no good. blocked by 92-J.Landry.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(8:42 - 3rd) 46-J.Garibay kicks 57 yards from TT 35. 21-J.Fleeks pushed ob at BAY 32 for 24 yards (22-J.Ingram).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - TXTECH 32(8:35 - 3rd) 22-T.McWilliams to BAY 35 for 3 yards (11-E.Monroe).
|+19 YD
|
2 & 7 - TXTECH 35(8:11 - 3rd) 5-C.Brewer to TT 46 for 19 yards (11-E.Monroe).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - TXTECH 46(7:39 - 3rd) 22-T.McWilliams to TT 46 for no gain. Team penalty on BAY Illegal motion 5 yards enforced at TT 46. No Play.
|-1 YD
|
1 & 15 - TXTECH 49(7:18 - 3rd) 13-Q.Jones to BAY 48 for -1 yard (24-A.Beck).
|+9 YD
|
2 & 16 - TXTECH 48(6:50 - 3rd) 5-C.Brewer scrambles to TT 43 for 9 yards (41-J.Morgenstern).
|No Gain
|
3 & 7 - TXTECH 43(6:09 - 3rd) 5-C.Brewer incomplete. Intended for 19-Y.Terry.
|Punt
|
4 & 7 - TXTECH 43(6:04 - 3rd) 43-I.Power punts 43 yards from TT 43 to TT End Zone. touchback.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - BAYLOR 20(5:56 - 3rd) 10-A.Bowman complete to 9-T.Vasher. 9-T.Vasher to TT 20 for no gain (4-C.Morgan).
|Penalty
|
2 & 10 - BAYLOR 20(5:36 - 3rd) Team penalty on TT False start 5 yards enforced at TT 20. No Play.
|No Gain
|
2 & 15 - BAYLOR 15(5:34 - 3rd) 10-A.Bowman incomplete.
|No Gain
|
3 & 15 - BAYLOR 15(5:27 - 3rd) 10-A.Bowman incomplete. Intended for 9-T.Vasher.
|Punt
|
4 & 15 - BAYLOR 15(5:22 - 3rd) 46-J.Garibay punts 53 yards from TT 15 to the BAY 32 downed by 4-S.Thompson.
|Result
|Play
|+10 YD
|
1 & 10 - TXTECH 32(5:10 - 3rd) 5-C.Brewer to BAY 42 for 10 yards (95-J.Hutchings).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - TXTECH 42(4:55 - 3rd) 5-C.Brewer complete to 6-G.Holmes. 6-G.Holmes runs ob at BAY 46 for 4 yards.
|+14 YD
|
2 & 6 - TXTECH 46(4:41 - 3rd) 5-C.Brewer complete to 83-D.Dabney. 83-D.Dabney to TT 40 for 14 yards (24-A.Beck).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - TXTECH 40(4:23 - 3rd) 22-T.McWilliams to TT 38 for 2 yards (17-C.Schooler).
|No Gain
|
2 & 8 - TXTECH 38(3:49 - 3rd) 5-C.Brewer incomplete. Intended for 22-T.McWilliams.
|+15 YD
|
3 & 8 - TXTECH 38(3:43 - 3rd) 13-Q.Jones pushed ob at TT 23 for 15 yards (11-E.Monroe).
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - TXTECH 23(3:21 - 3rd) 5-C.Brewer to TT 14 for 9 yards (1-K.Merriweather).
|+8 YD
|
2 & 1 - TXTECH 14(3:14 - 3rd) 5-C.Brewer to TT 6 for 8 yards (1-K.Merriweather17-C.Schooler).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 6 - TXTECH 6(2:59 - 3rd) 13-Q.Jones to TT 5 for 1 yard (1-K.Merriweather).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 5 - TXTECH 5(2:23 - 3rd) 13-Q.Jones to TT 4 for 1 yard (6-R.Jeffers).
|+3 YD
|
3 & 4 - TXTECH 4(1:44 - 3rd) 5-C.Brewer to TT 1 for 3 yards (17-C.Schooler).
|Penalty
|
4 & 1 - TXTECH 1(1:15 - 3rd) Team penalty on BAY False start 5 yards enforced at TT 1. No Play.
|Field Goal
|
4 & 6 - TXTECH 6(1:15 - 3rd) 95-J.Mayers 23 yards Field Goal is Good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(1:11 - 3rd) 99-N.Rauschenberg kicks 65 yards from BAY 35 to TT End Zone. touchback.
|+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - BAYLOR 25(1:11 - 3rd) 10-A.Bowman complete to 82-K.Carter. 82-K.Carter to TT 36 for 11 yards (22-J.Woods8-J.Pitre).
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - BAYLOR 36(0:58 - 3rd) 28-T.Brooks to TT 44 for 8 yards (8-J.Pitre).
|-3 YD
|
2 & 2 - BAYLOR 44(0:38 - 3rd) 28-T.Brooks to TT 41 for -3 yards (8-J.Pitre28-A.Smith).
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
3 & 5 - TXTECH 41(15:00 - 4th) 10-A.Bowman incomplete. Intended for 12-J.Polk.
|Punt
|
4 & 5 - TXTECH 41(14:55 - 4th) 46-J.Garibay punts 52 yards from TT 41 out of bounds at the BAY 7.
|-4 YD
|
1 & 10 - TXTECH 7(14:46 - 4th) 33-J.White to BAY 3 for -4 yards (97-T.Bradford).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 14 - TXTECH 3(14:22 - 4th) 5-C.Brewer complete to 83-D.Dabney. 83-D.Dabney to BAY 6 for 3 yards (25-D.Taylor).
|+4 YD
|
3 & 11 - TXTECH 6(13:47 - 4th) 5-C.Brewer complete to 87-C.Henle. 87-C.Henle to BAY 10 for 4 yards. Team penalty on BAY Ineligible player downfield during passing down declined.
|Punt
|
4 & 7 - TXTECH 10(13:27 - 4th) 43-I.Power punts 31 yards from BAY 10 to the BAY 41 downed by 13-Q.Jones.
|Result
|Play
|+28 YD
|
1 & 10 - BAYLOR 41(13:15 - 4th) 10-A.Bowman complete to 9-T.Vasher. 9-T.Vasher pushed ob at BAY 13 for 28 yards (28-A.Smith).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - BAYLOR 13(12:55 - 4th) 14-X.White to BAY 10 for 3 yards (44-D.Doyle28-A.Smith).
|Penalty
|
2 & 7 - BAYLOR 10(12:37 - 4th) 10-A.Bowman incomplete. Intended for 9-T.Vasher. Penalty on BAY 8-J.Pitre Pass interference 8 yards enforced at BAY 10. No Play.
|No Gain
|
1 & 2 - BAYLOR 2(12:31 - 4th) 14-X.White to BAY 2 for no gain (99-W.Bradley-King).
|No Gain
|
2 & 2 - BAYLOR 2(11:57 - 4th) 10-A.Bowman incomplete. Intended for 9-T.Vasher.
|+2 YD
|
3 & 2 - BAYLOR 2(11:52 - 4th) 28-T.Brooks runs 2 yards for a touchdown.
|+2 YD
|(11:48 - 4th) 10-A.Bowman incomplete. Intended for 9-T.Vasher.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(11:48 - 4th) 46-J.Garibay kicks 65 yards from TT 35. 21-J.Fleeks to BAY 21 for 21 yards (22-J.Ingram35-P.Curley).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - TXTECH 21(11:41 - 4th) 22-T.McWilliams to BAY 25 for 4 yards (1-K.Merriweather).
|Penalty
|
2 & 6 - TXTECH 25(11:11 - 4th) 5-C.Brewer runs ob at BAY 30 for 5 yards. Penalty on BAY 73-J.Burton Holding 10 yards enforced at BAY 25. No Play.
|+25 YD
|
2 & 16 - TXTECH 15(10:51 - 4th) 5-C.Brewer complete to 6-G.Holmes. 6-G.Holmes to BAY 40 for 25 yards (25-D.Taylor).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - TXTECH 40(10:35 - 4th) 13-Q.Jones to BAY 40 for no gain (1-K.Merriweather6-R.Jeffers).
|+8 YD
|
2 & 10 - TXTECH 40(10:06 - 4th) 5-C.Brewer to BAY 48 for 8 yards (11-E.Monroe). Penalty on BAY 55-X.Newman-Johnson Holding 10 yards enforced at BAY 48.
|+4 YD
|
2 & 12 - TXTECH 38(9:50 - 4th) 5-C.Brewer complete to 22-T.McWilliams. 22-T.McWilliams to BAY 42 for 4 yards (17-C.Schooler).
|Sack
|
3 & 8 - TXTECH 42(9:15 - 4th) 5-C.Brewer sacked at BAY 40 for -2 yards (17-C.Schooler).
|Punt
|
4 & 10 - TXTECH 40(8:33 - 4th) 43-I.Power punts 44 yards from BAY 40 to the TT 16 downed by 45-B.Jackson.
|Result
|Play
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - BAYLOR 16(8:21 - 4th) 28-T.Brooks to TT 23 for 7 yards (4-C.Morgan).
|+46 YD
|
2 & 3 - BAYLOR 23(8:00 - 4th) 10-A.Bowman complete to 13-E.Ezukanma. 13-E.Ezukanma to BAY 31 for 46 yards.
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - BAYLOR 31(7:46 - 4th) 10-A.Bowman complete to 28-T.Brooks. 28-T.Brooks to BAY 25 for 6 yards (8-J.Pitre).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 4 - BAYLOR 25(7:29 - 4th) 10-A.Bowman complete to 12-J.Polk. 12-J.Polk to BAY 24 for 1 yard (3-R.Texada).
|+6 YD
|
3 & 3 - BAYLOR 24(6:50 - 4th) 10-A.Bowman complete to 12-J.Polk. 12-J.Polk pushed ob at BAY 18 for 6 yards.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - BAYLOR 18(6:07 - 4th) 10-A.Bowman incomplete. Intended for 87-J.Holcomb.
|+5 YD
|
2 & 10 - BAYLOR 18(6:03 - 4th) 28-T.Brooks to BAY 13 for 5 yards (4-C.Morgan).
|Penalty
|
3 & 5 - BAYLOR 13(5:17 - 4th) 28-T.Brooks to BAY 10 for 3 yards (44-D.Doyle). Penalty on TT 70-W.Wright Holding 10 yards enforced at BAY 13. No Play.
|No Gain
|
3 & 15 - BAYLOR 23(4:53 - 4th) 10-A.Bowman incomplete. Intended for 9-T.Vasher.
|Penalty
|
4 & 15 - BAYLOR 23(4:46 - 4th) Penalty on TT 74-W.Farrar False start 5 yards enforced at BAY 23. No Play.
|Field Goal
|
4 & 20 - BAYLOR 28(4:46 - 4th) 46-J.Garibay 46 yards Field Goal is Good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(4:41 - 4th) 46-J.Garibay kicks 65 yards from TT 35 to BAY End Zone. touchback.
|+15 YD
|
1 & 10 - TXTECH 25(4:41 - 4th) 22-T.McWilliams to BAY 40 for 15 yards (11-E.Monroe).
|-2 YD
|
1 & 10 - TXTECH 40(4:04 - 4th) 5-C.Brewer to BAY 38 for -2 yards.
|+13 YD
|
2 & 12 - TXTECH 38(3:21 - 4th) 5-C.Brewer complete to 0-R.Sneed. 0-R.Sneed to TT 49 for 13 yards (8-Z.McPhearson).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - TXTECH 49(2:41 - 4th) 22-T.McWilliams to TT 45 for 4 yards (17-C.Schooler).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 6 - TXTECH 45(2:36 - 4th) 5-C.Brewer to TT 44 for 1 yard (6-R.Jeffers).
|No Gain
|
3 & 5 - TXTECH 44(2:30 - 4th) 5-C.Brewer incomplete. Intended for 19-Y.Terry.
|Punt
|
4 & 5 - TXTECH 44(2:24 - 4th) 43-I.Power punts 30 yards from TT 44 to the TT 14 downed by 28-A.Smith.
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - TXTECH 14(2:14 - 4th) 4-S.Thompson to TT 18 for 4 yards (42-J.McVea).
|+10 YD
|
2 & 6 - TXTECH 18(1:59 - 4th) 10-A.Bowman complete to 82-K.Carter. 82-K.Carter to TT 28 for 10 yards (42-J.McVea).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - TXTECH 28(1:54 - 4th) 10-A.Bowman complete to 86-D.Rigdon. 86-D.Rigdon to TT 33 for 5 yards (44-D.Doyle).
|+30 YD
|
2 & 5 - TXTECH 33(1:32 - 4th) 10-A.Bowman complete to 4-S.Thompson. 4-S.Thompson pushed ob at BAY 37 for 30 yards.
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - TXTECH 37(1:22 - 4th) 10-A.Bowman complete to 86-D.Rigdon. 86-D.Rigdon to BAY 33 for 4 yards (22-J.Woods).
|+9 YD
|
2 & 6 - TXTECH 33(1:08 - 4th) 10-A.Bowman complete to 12-J.Polk. 12-J.Polk to BAY 24 for 9 yards (4-C.Morgan).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - TXTECH 24(0:56 - 4th) 10-A.Bowman incomplete. Intended for 9-T.Vasher.
|+2 YD
|
2 & 10 - TXTECH 24(0:50 - 4th) 14-X.White to BAY 22 for 2 yards (90-T.Franklin).
|+15 YD
|
3 & 8 - TXTECH 22(0:44 - 4th) 4-S.Thompson to BAY 7 for 15 yards.
|No Gain
|
1 & 7 - TXTECH 7(0:21 - 4th) 10-A.Bowman spikes the ball at BAY 7 for no gain.
|No Gain
|
2 & 7 - TXTECH 7(0:21 - 4th) 4-S.Thompson to BAY 7 for no gain.
|Field Goal
|
3 & 7 - TXTECH 7(0:02 - 4th) 46-J.Garibay 25 yards Field Goal is Good.
